Emotional Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin meets with media after firing Michel Therrien

STU COWAN
An emotional Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin met with the media Wednesday morning in Brossard, a day after firing head coach Michel Therrien and replacing him with Claude Julien.
Looking as dapper as ever in a blue suit and fancy tie, Bergevin told a packed news conference room that he wanted to first read a prepared statement so he wouldn’t forget anything.
“As you know, I made a major change yesterday in the Montreal Canadiens organization when I decided to relieve Michel of his duties,” Bergevin said. “I’m sure you will understand it was not an easy decision, but I’ve always said I will make the best possible decision for the Montreal Canadiens given the situation and that’s the reason why I made the decision yesterday.
“Michel and I worked very closely together over the past five years. We fought some big battles and experienced strong emotions together. And above all, we always demonstrated integrity in our dealings with each other and with the Montreal Canadiens organization. Those who know me, I am engaged body and soul with my team. I will never think twice about going down in the trenches and fighting alongside them, players and coaches. This is what I’ve always done with Michel and I will do with Claude and this is why the decision was all the more difficult.
“Our working relationship has always been marked by intensity, sincerity and emotion and our meeting yesterday was no different,” Bergevin added. “Today, I would like to publicly express my gratitude to Michel and thank him for everything he has done for the Montreal Canadiens. He’s a great coach and I wish him every success in the future. That said, I’ve reached the conclusion that we were at a turning point for our team and that’s why I decided to make this change in the club’s best interests. I’m convinced that in hiring Claude Julien we are getting one of the best coaches in the NHL. In my estimation, to this point we have reached, Claude is the best man to help reach our goal. Claude has proved his worth.”
Julien, who was on a ski vacation in Vermont, was schedule to hold a conference call with the media at 1 p.m. The Canadiens are in the middle of their bye week in the schedule and will hold their next practice at 4 p.m. Friday in Brossard before facing the Winnipeg Jets Saturday afternoon at the Bell Centre (2 p.m., CBC, SN, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690).
The Canadiens are in first place in the Atlantic Division with a 31-19-8 record, but have been slumping since a 13-1-1 start to the season and are 1-5-1 in their last seven games while being shut out three times in the last five.
You can watch Bergevin’s entire news conference on the HI/O Facebook page.
Bergevin said he called Therrien on Tuesday afternoon to say he wanted to meet with him. The GM then drove from the Bell Centre to Therrien’s home and en route believed Therrien already knew what was going to happen. The GM said their discussion lasted about 20 minutes.
When asked what has gone wrong with team recently that resulted in Therrien being fired, Bergevin said: “We’re just not playing our game. We’re not the same team as we were earlier on. There was something missing. The team performance for me showed that there was something not right and the change had to be made.
“I have my own opinion on this and there’s things I have to keep internally how I feel about our team,” the GM added. “But at the end of the day, I just didn’t feel the guys performed the way they should have. Yes, we had some injures. Yes, the guys stepped up, they played well. But you know how tight the NHL is today and we’ve been healthy and there’s signs that there was something not going right.”
When asked how much of a role team owner Geoff Molson had in the decision to fire Therrien, Bergevin said: “Zero.”
(Photo: Allen McInnis/Montreal Gazette)
• Bergevin swaps foxhole buddies, by Pat Hickey
• Valentine’s Day heartbreak for Therrien, by Stu Cowan
• Julien is the right person to coach Canadiens, by Jack Todd
• What the Puck: Bergevin did the right thing, by Brendan Kelly
Bsed on the photo:
1) MB looks like he aged 10 years in the last 2.
2) MB kinda looks like he is being played by the same actor who portrayed the bad guy in Inglourious Basterds. (Edit: Christoph Waltz)
What I heard Bergevin say was that he would not trade his top prospect- Sergachev. I could have misinterpreted him, but it would make sense to me that Sergachev is the only “untouchable” in the Habs prospect pool. For the right player in return, Juulsen, McCarron, Sherbak etc. are all tradable…..
“Gardez la Foi! Keep the Faith!”
MB alluded to some disagreements with MT. The size of the team is always discussed as an issue among HIO. Just think of some of the players MB brought in and were traded without much of a full season trial. Not saying these players were the answer but they had size (over 200 lbs). They include Tinordi, Lessio, Bourque, Smith Pelly and Kassian. The Habs have ~4 forwards over 200 lbs whereas the Capitals 4th line are all over 200 lbs.
We have spoken wrestling here in the past, always seemed to stoke some memories. Well who knew our GM was so good in the ring!
https://twitter.com/PeeAirMcWire/status/831906483071746049
Claude Julien says he’s finishing this season on his current contract, and then he starts on a five-year extension.
———————————————————————–
¡Viva Frontenac siempre y para siempre!
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
Did he say anything about which assistant(associate)coaches he’s retaining?
For all the folks hoping for a blockbuster out of Colorado, I wouldn’t bet on it.
Sakic is better off holding on to his big chips until the off-season when he has 29 potential partners.
Unless someone overpays, they’re not getting the big guns.
Iginla, Beauchemin, assorted other puddage maybe.
LOL! i don’t think I’ve heard of Iggy referred to as puddage before.
I wonder what this means for my unhappy camper friend Alex Galchenyuk? Is he about to become the centerpiece of a trade?
I have a strange feeling he is done in MTL.
But I have never been right about anything before in my entire life.
So there’s that.
And Eugenie Bouchard is in the SI Swimsuit Edition.
She is not completely unattractive.
I wonder what hes saying LOL, My french is terrible
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yTR2UJsmq0
All I hear is very fast speaking gibberish!! With the occasional last name
Too bad he’s not like Bergevin who uses so much English when speaking French even products of the Ontario school system, like myself, can catch the drift.
We all want Duchene , I expect Halpern at the deadline …
I do not want Duchene. Unless the price comes down a lot.
Whatever MB does at or ahead of the deadline, no one will know about it beforehand.
Except me.
Alex Burrows and Mark Streit. Don’t tell anyone.
I must admit Bergy had ZERO leaks and for that you have to love it.
Just like trades coming – yup something is a brew’in.
Would Ottawa trade with the Habs? Could Bergevin trade Sherbak for Lazar? Lazar plays centre and pout up very good numbers in the World Junior Championships. He is not huge at 6′, 209 lbs, but he isn’t small either.
If Bergevin resigns Rads, then the right side on the top 3 lines is covered for a while with Rads, Gallagher and Shaw, giving the Habs time to draft another right wing or two.
Habfan17
I wouldn’t touch Lazar with a 10 foot pole. Well ok – maybe a third round pick.
Sherbak has hands and can score. High end talent.
Lazar will be a third liner and we have tons of those and they are a dime a dozen.
I wondered about Lazar but then was afraid that he might get picked off by Vegas in the expansion draft. That way we lose Scherbak for nothing.
WWDTD
Would love the first question to Claude from the media today to be, “Will you be able to fix the rampant embellishment problem the Habs have?”
I would like it to be “where do you see David Desharnais fitting in to your lineup?”
touche
I’d ask about the Halak/Price decision and also who won the PK/Weber trade. Then I’d ask about that font guy that was banned. Once we know his position on those we will know if we support him.
And I’d like his answer to be “that’s a question better directed to Sylvain Lefebvre”…
Tom Gilbert traded to Washington
–Go Habs Go!–
I always liked Gilbert.
Solid bottom pair kinda guy… nothing fancy, but sometimes you just need to reheat pene with meatballs for lunch.
Y’know?
Might not have won over some coaches, but I dug his California surfer dude persona.
Sakic may think he is dealing from a position of strength since he does not have to trade Duchesne, and or, Landeskog, but is he really? Teams do not have to offer what he wants either.
I would not be surprised if Bergevin does trade for a centre and it is not anyone we have heard mentioned in rumours. Possibly another trade like the PK-Weber trade.
Habfan17
The advantage he has is that he’s not sitting on a depreciating asset, a player on the last year of his contract about to go UFA on July 1, so the March 1 deadline isn’t a gun to his head. Both Matt Duchene and Gabriel Landeskog are signed for two and four more years, respectively. If he doesn’t get offers he likes, he can pack it in and try it again before the draft.
For teams looking to load up for a Cup run though, they don’t have the luxury of time. They’ll have to pay through the nose, or go without.
Imagine that it was MB all along that insisted DD get the prime minutes? Imagine MT was fired because DD was a healthy scratch and MT and MB argued about this matter?
in all thy sons command
I hope not. I like MB and hope he is successful but the GM is responsible for the roster, the coach for how to use them. If he got involved like you are wondering, then he should be fired.
Perhaps that was one of those “differences” that he mentioned he and Therrien had discussed.
Habfan17
Pribyl this season has 4 goals and 12 points in 24 AHL games
Bozon is now playing for Manchester in the ECHL.
–Go Habs Go!–
About to miss the Julien press conference, unfortunately.
Enjoy it, folks !
http://www.iheartradio.ca/tsn/tsn-montreal
I could not stand Julien as a Bruin. His smug attitude, the hilarious my team doesn’t embellish, the Habs do. I honestly thought he was a complete joke and an idiot, but he’s a Hab now and as long as he wins “all’s water under the bridge”
I do know that MT’s player usage had me climbing up the walls at times. Some of his decisions made no sense to me. I’m new to this topic, so has their been any mention as to what may happen to any assistant coaches?
“They don’t hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here”
Carey Price
Staying on as of yesterday.
But, for, how long?
Marc Bergevin said there was no discussion relative to the Assistants, so it seems they’ll all at least finish the season.
Bergevin is under contract until, like, 2045.
MT’s just biding his time, Billy Martin style.
Lol…forgot about Billy Martin and the Yankees. Solid comparison i.e. re-hiring the same clowns over and over.
Hiring Claude Julien is a great first step in attempting to save the season, but there’s still plenty of hard work to be done.
Before we play Winnipeg on Saturday, I’d like to see a scoring line forward added to the mix and, ideally, a lefthanded defenceman who can carry the puck. They shouldn’t cost us any more than a couple of those decent draft picks our GM has been squirreling away for a rainy day, or perhaps a Hudon-like prospect, and it would be best if the players we acquired were impending UFAs, who are considerably cheaper to get than players with term left on their contracts, and just as useful in the short run.
There are plenty of decent candidates out there, and a second-round pick and/or a mid-range prospect is the most that our trading partners can expect for this type of asset.
If by the trade deadline the death spiral continues, then go all in for a Duchene or Nugent-Hopkins, with the idea that if the move doesn’t jump-start the team’s 2016-17 chances, at least the team has added to its core for next season.
I see this recent realization on the part of our GM that something isn’t right with this roster as an opportunity to finally get it right.
In the short term, we have everything we need to fix some problems without removing a core piece, but a long term fix is going to require a considerably more painful sacrifice.
The Ghost may just be a good fit to partner with Weber. Up front, it will depend on where they feel Galchenyuk and Danault fit long term.
I think they still feel Galchenyuk is the first line centre. Lehkonen deserves more time at 2nd line left wing to see if that is the right line for him. Gallagher, is he a 2nd line player? If Rads resigns, he will stick on the 1st line.
There are still a lot of player decisions to be made.
Habfan17
You know it’s Wednesday today, right?
And you know after the Presser MB is going to put on his footie pajamas and go snuggle in de Fox Hole w EmT for a while.
I don’t think the cell phone it work down der.
Is that ‘ joke’ on some kind of spam generating software? You need to find something else. How about something funny?
Let’s see some sensible, stable line combos now please.
I read on here yesterday that Julien loves his line blender as much as Therrien does.
In head-to-head competition over the years with the Bruins, I really didn’t see that.
For the most part, Julien seemed to finish games with the same lines he started with, and these lines seemed to be more or less the same ones seen earlier in season.
But perhaps that was during the winning seasons in Beantown.
Agreed , MT never saw a line-up he could stand pat with . perhaps some stability in that department will make a difference in the W/L column .
The Doughnut Chomping Hutt won a Cup by riding an otherworldly goaltending performance, some real bottom end dirtbag hockey, a stifling defensive system, and cronyism in the front office.
Price, Shaw and the Hutt can handle the first three.
The last one will be impossible to replicate.
Might as well begin grooming the next coach.
Does Gregory Campbell speak French? Can he run a PK or open the bench door?
Nothing about this presser sits well with me. A GM cannot say he is “win now” when he isn’t willing to move top prospects. No matter how good they may end up being. Secondly, MB says this roster is ready to contend right now I don’t understand how he can say this. A team is not ready to contend when the roster looks how the Habs roster does. Only one stud defenseman and just three elite level forwards. Other than that the team consists of too many similar players. I love 17,32,11,41,62, 24, and 42, but not all on the same roster. There needs to be some size to go along with skill and speed. The Habs do not have this and this is why by the middle of the 13-0 starts dwindle to being average. The small skill guys are too beat up from nightly battles. More has to chnage than just Julien coming in. However, it is a wonderful start.
Did you really expect him to say, the team sucks and can no way compete for a cup? Of course he will say he thinks his team can win.
How would the players feel if he said anything else?
On trading top prospects, he said specifically that he would not trade top prospects, which he alluded to as 5 or less, for short term, immediate help. He named Sergachev as not going anywhere.
What he did not say was, he would not trade a top prospect, or prospects for long term help that would make the team better. Again, he has to watch what he says publicly so as not to give away anything to other teams and as it would be disrespectful to the players and prospects.
Habfan17
Berg cannot say in public that he is willing to move top prospects or he loses leverage with Sakic or whomever else he is dealing with. If he says he will move Serg then he is as good as gone.
“man, I love winnin’; you know, it’s like better than losin’?”-
Ebby Calvin “Nuke” Laloosh
No need to move top prospects unless you are going after the really big fish, and “win now” or not, it takes two very willing partners to make that kind of trade.
Smaller moves are much more realistic – and perhaps just as effective – for the immediate futture, and we certainly have the assets to do that without giving away our future.
Dapper Dan.
I don’t carry Dapper Dan.
I carry Fop.
I just don’t see it. I wish him all the best, but this leaves me scratching my head.
What about Bob Hartley? That would have been a change in direction and a francophone hire too.
What about Captain Kirk as an interim coach?
They past over Hartley last time Julien replaced MT too. I think Julien is the better choice.
Julien is one of the league’s top 5 coaches, Hartley might be in the top 20 options. Sometimes I think that are overly critical of Julien as he was the Bruin’s coach, but there is no doubt that Julien is one of the best coaches in the league, and clearly the best coach not working at the moment.
So Adam Oates is Pacioretty’s very own skills coach.
Wonder if he can loan him to Shaw. And DD. And Mitchell. And Flynn. And Plekanec. And Gallagher.
I think we will see a huge playoff from Shaw and Gallagher. Mitchell and Flynn will be good depth players down the stretch and playoffs. Plekanec and DD not so much
Playoff Shaw is what we’re waiting for.
If playoff Shaw is like regular-season Shaw, six years is a mighty long time…
“Huge playoff from Shaw” ?
Based on what?
I will explain to you how this works. If you post an opinion, you should support it with something factual. Even if you just say “He had good playoff stats in Chicago.” then I can say “Well I know a lot of Chicago fans and no one was crying over Shaw leaving” or “Yeah well he got some points because he was playing with better players.”
That is a dialogue. And do you realize that ONE stupid penalty in a playoff game can lose your team a series? Shaw has no self-discipline, he is a selfish ass and I wouldn’t want him on my beer league team.
Is that clear enough for you? I would not care as much if he were her for two years $2M but he is over-contracted and over-paid – by far. One of MBs dumbest moves.
This is the first I’ve heard of Oates coming aboard, and I am thrilled.
Many probably have seen Oates article on The Player’s Tribune, explaining how he was so successful in his career, what he learned from watching tapes of Gretzky, and which players he admires today and why. If not, here’s the link:
http://www.theplayerstribune.com/adam-oates-nhl-wayne-gretzky-skill-in-hockey/
While I, and a few others on HIO, were excited/optimistic to start the season, with the new moves MB made during the summer, my optimism turned sour as this year dragged on. Now, with the news that MT has been replaced, and both CJ and Adam Oates have come on board, I am again at least optimistic this club will make the playoffs. As for how far they can go, I think it depends a lot on whether or not the new guys can instill some good strategic play, improving both our PP and PK, as well as defensive play in our own end. I’m quite confident that Oates will contribute to the offensive IQ of our club, not just Patches. Whether or not they can then APPLY that newfound IQ on the ice is another thing. Finally, while I hope MB doesn’t mortgage the future, I do hope the team gets a few needed additions.
So, again, MB keeps moving the needle forward. Many on HIO (including myself) have criticized him for the lagging timeline of changes, the lack of completion in filling the holes the team still has, and I’m still reluctant to laud his performance, absent of playoff success, but we’re getting closer after the changes yesterday.
Finally, I’m very curious if Price’s recent struggles are about to clear up 🙂
I don’t know if Oates is coming aboard, just that Pacioretty had contracted him out as a skills coach.
Oates was a DISASTER in Washington. Maybe that’s why Patches is having the problems.
I don’t think anybody expected Julien as the next coach. He was the best choice of the available francophone and English coaches available. The good news is that he must see something special in Montreal’s lineup. After this break Montreal will cruse into a good playoff run.
My wish list for possible assistants would be Gallant, Roy, Robinson, (last resort) Sylvain Lefebvre for the defence. Also I hope Muller stays with the team.
Now let’s win !
Julien should handle players ice time better. How many games before Galchenyuk is first line C ?
I think Galchenyuk’s conditioning and skating will be at 100% after the break. He should see the top line in a couple games maybe sooner
was looking better last game…could see some jump in his initial strides a couple of times..was lacking first few games back. He is not a naturally gifted skater re speed…edgework is phenomenal but he needs power to make use of his hands by being able to shift speeds…agree he should benefit from break
CJ is skiing right now? I have to question his dedication to the Montreal Canadiens. Please fire him, now!!
Just kidding.
in all thy sons command
SECOND time Julien replaces Therrien. Some of those twitter responses are gold:
http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/twitter-reaction-shocking-canadiens-coaching-change/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_campaign=nhl
Defense wins championships
Fidem rationemque coniunge. One Truth. That is all.
FIRST?
Could be worse you could be second like MT two times in a row 😛