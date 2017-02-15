Emotional Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin meets with media after firing Michel Therrien

STU COWAN

An emotional Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin met with the media Wednesday morning in Brossard, a day after firing head coach Michel Therrien and replacing him with Claude Julien.

Looking as dapper as ever in a blue suit and fancy tie, Bergevin told a packed news conference room that he wanted to first read a prepared statement so he wouldn’t forget anything.

“As you know, I made a major change yesterday in the Montreal Canadiens organization when I decided to relieve Michel of his duties,” Bergevin said. “I’m sure you will understand it was not an easy decision, but I’ve always said I will make the best possible decision for the Montreal Canadiens given the situation and that’s the reason why I made the decision yesterday.

“Michel and I worked very closely together over the past five years. We fought some big battles and experienced strong emotions together. And above all, we always demonstrated integrity in our dealings with each other and with the Montreal Canadiens organization. Those who know me, I am engaged body and soul with my team. I will never think twice about going down in the trenches and fighting alongside them, players and coaches. This is what I’ve always done with Michel and I will do with Claude and this is why the decision was all the more difficult.

“Our working relationship has always been marked by intensity, sincerity and emotion and our meeting yesterday was no different,” Bergevin added. “Today, I would like to publicly express my gratitude to Michel and thank him for everything he has done for the Montreal Canadiens. He’s a great coach and I wish him every success in the future. That said, I’ve reached the conclusion that we were at a turning point for our team and that’s why I decided to make this change in the club’s best interests. I’m convinced that in hiring Claude Julien we are getting one of the best coaches in the NHL. In my estimation, to this point we have reached, Claude is the best man to help reach our goal. Claude has proved his worth.”

Julien, who was on a ski vacation in Vermont, was schedule to hold a conference call with the media at 1 p.m. The Canadiens are in the middle of their bye week in the schedule and will hold their next practice at 4 p.m. Friday in Brossard before facing the Winnipeg Jets Saturday afternoon at the Bell Centre (2 p.m., CBC, SN, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690).

The Canadiens are in first place in the Atlantic Division with a 31-19-8 record, but have been slumping since a 13-1-1 start to the season and are 1-5-1 in their last seven games while being shut out three times in the last five.

You can watch Bergevin’s entire news conference on the HI/O Facebook page.

Bergevin said he called Therrien on Tuesday afternoon to say he wanted to meet with him. The GM then drove from the Bell Centre to Therrien’s home and en route believed Therrien already knew what was going to happen. The GM said their discussion lasted about 20 minutes.

When asked what has gone wrong with team recently that resulted in Therrien being fired, Bergevin said: “We’re just not playing our game. We’re not the same team as we were earlier on. There was something missing. The team performance for me showed that there was something not right and the change had to be made.

“I have my own opinion on this and there’s things I have to keep internally how I feel about our team,” the GM added. “But at the end of the day, I just didn’t feel the guys performed the way they should have. Yes, we had some injures. Yes, the guys stepped up, they played well. But you know how tight the NHL is today and we’ve been healthy and there’s signs that there was something not going right.”

When asked how much of a role team owner Geoff Molson had in the decision to fire Therrien, Bergevin said: “Zero.”

(Photo: Allen McInnis/Montreal Gazette)

