David Desharnais says he tried to enjoy every second with the Canadiens

STU COWAN
David Desharnais had a feeling Monday night’s game in New Jersey might be his last as a Montreal Canadien.
Desharnais was playing in his second straight game after being a healthy scratch for six straight and was frustrated with the Canadiens trailing 1-0 after two periods after being shut out four times in the previous nine games. So he stood up and addressed his teammates during the second intermission.
“I didn’t say much,” Desharnais said when he met with the media Wednesday morning in Brossard after being traded to the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday night in exchange for defenceman Brandon Davidson. “Being in the stands for a while, I got a little emotional just saying that we couldn’t lose that game. I spoke with my heart, but I didn’t say a whole lot.”
In the third period, the Canadiens fell behind 3-1 before rallying to beat the Devils 4-3 in overtime.
David Desharnais leaves room after his final media scrum in Brossard after trade from #Habs to #Oilers #HabsIO
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 1, 2017
As Desharnais took off his jersey after the game he wondered if it might be the last time he would wear the bleu-blanc-rouge. Some fans might not have loved Desharnais as a player, but he loved the Montreal Canadiens.
“I took the jersey and I was like it might be the last time,” said Desharnais, who grew up in tiny Laurier-Station in Quebec. “It’s always been special for me and it always will be.”
The 5-foot-7, 171-pound Desharnais had an impressive career with the Canadiens for a player who was never selected at the NHL Draft. Former Canadiens coach Guy Carbonneau asked the team to invite Desharnais to rookie camp in 2007 basically as a favour. Carbonneau was part of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens ownership group when Desharnais put up 30-78-108 totals in 61 games during his final season of junior hockey with that club and Carbonneau figured the tiny forward might be able to play in the AHL. But Carbonneau never expected Desharnais to play 435 regular-season games with the Canadiens, posting 79-171-250 totals.
Déçu de perdre mon ami quebecois et mon confident, mais content pour ce qui l'attend! C'est un joueur solide, bonne chance mon davi #merci
— Phillip Danault (@phildanault) March 1, 2017
Desharnais was asked Wednesday morning if he will pinch himself when he looks back on his Canadiens career.
“Of course,” the 30-year-old said. “That’s what kept me in a good mood. I know I was in the East Coast (Hockey League) and all that and even being a scratch in the NHL is better than being healthy in the East Coast or in the (AHL).”
Desharnais won the ECHL scoring title during the 2007-08 season, posting posting 29-77-106 totals in 68 regular-season games and helped lead the Cincinnati Cyclones to the ECHL championship. He then spent three seasons with the AHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs before making his NHL debut. He thanked Carbonneau Wednesday morning for everything the former coach did for him.
Desharnais said he didn’t ask Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin to be traded, but could feel it coming.
“Of course,” Desharnais said. “When you get scratched like that, you never know what can happen. I just needed another team that was interested in me and that’s what happened.
David Desharnais poster still on wall in Brossard press box after #Habs traded him to #Oilers last night #HabsIO
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 1, 2017
“I’m really excited,” he added about going to Edmonton. “Probably one of the best forwards in the NHL (Connor McDavid), a lot of speed on that team, a lot of offence. Really excited. They haven’t been in the playoffs in a while and hopefully we can get back in the playoffs with that team.”
The Oilers (34-22-8) are in second place in the Pacific Division after beating the Blues 2-1 Tuesday night in St. Louis. The Oilers’ next game is Saturday at home against the Detroit Red Wings. The Oilers will play the Canadiens on March 12 in Edmonton.
When asked what his best memory is from his days with the Canadiens, Desharnais said: “The first time I probably wore the jersey … my first game. But honestly, every second I knew it was going to end at some point and I was just trying to enjoy every second of it.”
The spotlight is very bright on Canadiens players in Montreal and even brighter on the few francophone players who wear the CH. Desharnais was asked if he has any advice for francophone Canadiens players in the future.
“Just try to not listen or watch what everybody says,” he said. “I know what I can do and it’s the same for everybody that comes here. But at the same time, you just got to enjoy it. It’s a lot of fun and it’s not going to be forever, so just enjoy it and prove everybody wrong.
“I’m leaving here and I’m sad and all that, but at the same time there’s a team that wanted me and that’s pretty cool.”
You can watch Desharnais’s entire media scrum — in English and French — on the HI/O Facebook page.
(Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
King and Andreas MArtinsen…finally some size! but still little to no offense….
So happy DD is gone! In my opinion he was too small and just hasn’t put up enough numbers with 31 games played and only 10 points. I don’t think thats enough to compete at the NHL level. In sports its “what have you done for the team lately”. On the other end of things I don’t know much about Brandon Davidson but I have heard he hasn’t been doing too much either, I suppose you need to trade quality to get quality. But who knows maybe I wrong and hopefully he becomes a good fit for the team. Just my opinion.
Don’t stop when you’re tired, stop when you are done
King has 10min of penalties…don’t expect a goon here
anyone actually know how he plays? speed? gritty?
he does have 8goals…who was his center?
King/Pleks/Shaw? maybe?
This year GF/60 GA/60
with
Shore 1.26GF, 1.05GA
Kopitar 1.98GF, 2.72GA
Lewis 2.42GF, 1.52 GA
Cater 3.88GF, 2.82GA
Top 5 players he’s player with
Shore 285
Toffoli 242
Kopitar 242
Nolan 202
Lewis 195
Carter 170
I think you are right King/Plekanec/Shaw
bouns part is KIng is a really good penalty killer
These are decent moves. Size to redo the bottom six. I think a top six is out of reach and this stuff is Plan B.
okay, let’s round up some of the bottom six Charmin Ultra Soft players and swap them for a legit top 6 guy.
Andrighetto, Flynn, Mitchell, Byron. Might have to include a guy like Gallagher though.
in all thy sons command
After the last slew foot on Price, enough was enough for MB finally.
Bergy’s busy, no? Seems like they are loading up on some more 3rd/4th liners and bottom pairing/reserve d-men. Does this portend something bigger? Methinks it must, because at the moment their aren’t enough roster spots for all these plugs…..
Love the King acquisition. Finally some size on the 4th.
Gnu tred
Vrbata would be a nice pick up. Make it so.
Well, MB at least getting some kind of toughness for the bottom 6. No goals really, but some size and grit. Benn, Ott, King…not bad depth.
This team has been downy soft lately.
Renaud Lavoie @renlavoietva 23s24 seconds ago
The 4th round pick for Dwight King becomes a 3rd round pick if he signed with the @CanadiensMTL #tvasports
Sign him !
I would sign King also. 3 years
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I’d like to see him perform this year.
Yup I’m guessing Julien has told MB what a bunch of shrinking violets he had on his lower lines.
This roster is going to look very different. Other teams dmen finally have to worry about taking a hit to make a pass in their own zone.
Last 48 hours have been very positive indeed.
I know we aren’t adding goals specificially, but I’m pumped.
Creating some space on the ice and physically will create mistakes. Such a change, the fly by check in the corner no more.
Does this also allow players like Max to play bigger? Knowing they don’t have to rely on Flynn, Mitchell, DD etc… to come to their aid if need be?
After years of watching MT’s soff fifth-line puds™, this is at least something.
Important re King: he’s not a penalty machine either.
King for a 3rd, Vanek for a 3rd.
King for cond 4th rounder in 2018.
Flda also sent a prospect
Vanek disappears in playoffs. King has a ring.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Okay King adds size but can he score.
Habs still need scoring.
Around 15 per year.
Bottom 6 but will score more than Flynn, Mitchell and Andrighetto have been.
Truculence, meet the Habs.
King, Ott, Benn, Davidson. We now have plenty of size. Now lets improve the top six. The bottom is easier to fill early in the day. Hope MB is working on a Landeskog trade
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
and no speed????
Speed is important in the top 9. The fourth line needs to break bones in the playoffs and Ott King will do just that. Also they will block shots and scrap when needed. I like both. King I would keep. Ott is a rental. King Had a 15 goal season in 13-14. He’s better than anyone on our fourth line currently.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Dwight King to Habs for a 4th
Dwight King?
Plan the parade!
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
bye bye Ghetto and MCC? (to ahl)
King/Ott/Mitch
Is that our new 4th line with Flynn as frwd #13?
I think Byron and someone else will be traded…..
YES!!
my guess King plays with Plekanec, Byron moves down with mitchell.
King is the type of guy you want in the playoffs. Grinds it out and pots the odd one.
Cup winner. A guy that gives it all for his team. We needed King. Now we need Skill
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I do like King and he will help for sure . He’s big , tough, Hard working and knows what it takes to win. My question is , what are we doing with all these third and fourth liners ????? Same on the back end ? We only have room for six skaters in the bottom six. A couple in the press box…..?
He has 8 goals….so does that make him a top 6 player on our team 🙂
Prob in top 5 for goals on this team!
Proper line 4: Mitchell-Ott-King
Dwight King…Height 6.04 — Weight 232…Yes Sir!
Holy cow I’ve wanted King for ages!!
Even better than on a DD thread we get big DK.
He is a tough hard nosed player. This team is much tougher to play against.
This looks like a Dirty Champions 24 hours thus far.
Horsey obviously has connections at the Bell Center, he saw Team Dirty Champs coming a long time ago. This horse knows its poop!
It looks like new 3rd and 4th lines with some size and physicality.
Is Anaheim over the cap by 3.6 mil ???
If so call and get Fowler !!!!
Re-tooling the 4th line . I like it .
So Dwight King for a 4th
“They don’t hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here”
Carey Price
Great to see we keep building through the draft.
How big is this roster now with King? Number of players wise.
Do like the size of King, but wonder what this is building towards.
Like the size and strength of King.
official Dwight King to MTl…..
so what are we now doing with 8- 4th liners?
Who is Dwight King… a 3rd Line player… come on we need a top 6. Better not be done
http://www.hockeydb.com/ihdb/stats/pdisplay.php?pid=82959
Fourth line improvement over Flynn. Big improvement
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
size and toughness…better than Ott by miles…
LOVE this acquisition!
King creates offense with his sheer size and power in much the same way Patrick Maroon does. Admittedly, neither the Kings nor the Habs have a McDavid for King to play alongside – but King did surprisingly well filling in for Toffoli (or was it Pearson?) on That 70s Line.
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
We need size and toughness. It is not east to add a lot of goals so if we cannot do that, size will help! This team has added three very tough guys to play against now, hopefully another deal but this is no longer a small, easy team to play against.
Bargain bin Bergy strikes again lol Dwight King from LA
Dwight King for a 4th
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Julien has obviously whispered in MB’s ear about the need for beef in the post-season.
MB then gets after it:
http://giphy.com/gifs/dumpster-oYRSX77Fmq0lW
Dwight King.
Done deal
Confirmed
Canadiens acquire forward Dwight King from the Los Angeles Kings, in return for a conditional 4th round pick in 2018.
I approve!!! MOAR BIGGER!!!
Canadiens MontréalVerified account @CanadiensMTL 22s23 seconds ago
Canadiens acquire forward Dwight King from the Los Angeles Kings, in return for a conditional 4th round pick in 2018.
http://www.hockeydb.com/ihdb/stats/pdisplay.php?pid=82959
wow…that is low cost for a solid depth guy with some size…bragian bergy is finding the bargains…like that one…surprised LA moving for that? Habs definitely harder to play against afte rlast couple of days
I love that deal. He is retooling the Habs in to a CJ type of team. 🙂 I cant wait to see the results.
OMG!!! we go from midgets with skill to giants that crash and bang
Love it!
Bang and smash. Drive the net and play physical. Tire the other team out and let the top six put them away (please note that the top six is comprised of only Max, Rad and Galchenyuk though lol)
in all thy sons command
Vrbata definitely not worth it with bonus clause that impacts next year salary cap…. no thanks please pass. I would like a longer term fix to top 6 if possible and would be open to teams with excess such as Edmonton
Thread-a-palooza.
Hopefully, couple of more threads today, courtesy of a one Marc Bergevin – is Duchene a Hab yet?
Will Timo and the DDIFC* be at the Edmonton airport to greet Davey D when his plane lands?
*David Desharnais International Fan Club
With a single tear running down his cheek, he’ll be there.
———————————————————————-
Ka is a wheel.
Habs need a LD, PMD, to play with Weber.
Always hearing talk of how they need to add offense, but no mention that offense can come from the back end.
Failing that, the help up front had better be significant, like Duchene. 2nd or 3rd line wingers aren’t going to make this team a Cup contender.
Berge is in a tough spot.
Sad to see Davey go, as he is one of those guys who wore the Habs Jersey with true pride. He is still a good player, who is going to do well with the Oilers, where he will have some size around him.
Elliotte FriedmanVerified account @FriedgeHNIC 17s17 seconds ago
Hearing MON has some interest in Dwight King from LA
why would LA want rid of?
Knob
Pleks isn’t a “poor mans version” he is a stupid mans version of Bergeron
Homeless man’s Bergeron.
Similar hockey hockey IQ to Eller? lol
in all thy sons command
Hard to feel sorry for DD, he’s very lucky there is a GM out there that believes in him. Being 30, 5’6″ and a healthy scratch usually spells the end of an NHL career. If he produces in Edmonton, he could easily extend his career a few years.
All these players available are garbage. Stafford, Vrbata, Iginla, don’t waste any assets on any of them.
Bergevin should be targeting Sutter from Vancouver, Couterier from Philly or i’d even accept Grigorenko from Colorado
Radim Vrbata: 62GP 15 32 47
Alexander Radulov: 62GP 15 31 46
You’re right, though. Probably not worth it.
for what it’s worth. Couterier has left Philly practice after 5 mins, not because of an injury….
*continues stirring pot*
Trade Emelin and Pleks and etc. for a UFA Dman and UFA forward. Need to clear this 10 million from next year.
No way Habs trade Plekanec. Plekanec is a poor man’s version of Bergeron. I think that CJ will want to keep Plekanec.
in all thy sons command
” is a poor man’s version of Bergeron”
minus the leadership, face-off ability and clutch play…LOL.
fair enough. His offense has dried up and never was good at faceoffs. Could you imagine any team wanting him at a 6mil cap hit? Maybe a team that needs to get to the minimum salary cap.
I think that if Plekanec is traded, it will be in the offseason.
in all thy sons command
I finally have to agree that it is time for Pleks to go. A shadow of his former self at 6 million next year, is really an anchor going forward. If not today, then definitely in the off season.
Glad for both Desharnais and Pateryn. Hopefully their new teams are a better fit than Montreal was.
Please, the bleeding hearts, stop please. The kid is a multi-millionaire & can continue earning either in the NHL or Europe.
It only took 2 years to find a taker & the Oilers overpaid – should’ve offered a water bottle + 1 hockey puck.
Can we get Vrbata with a side of Duclair?
Isles are discussing Josh Ho-Sang with teams too.
sounds like cost going up…
Boone hears the news:
http://gph.is/2lvW22j
Davey was all heart and I really admire his story , just goes to show out there that no matter how big the odds are persistence pays off . Kudos to him , he loved playing for the Canadiens which is probably more than you can say for the majority of all the players that have come and go as of late . All the Best to ya , tear it up in Edmonton .
Vrbata likely gets traded soon I would think with Vanek off the board.
David Pagnotta @TheFourthPeriod
wings will retain salary in vanek deal
wings will retain salary in vanek deal
0 replies 0 retweets 0 likes
Elliotte FriedmanVerified account @FriedgeHNIC 25s26 seconds ago
Elliotte Friedman Retweeted Miles R
Yes McIlrath goes to DET too
Vanek to Florida…. booo!
cheap like Borsch too. Weise(and Fleischman) got a #2 and Danualt
Hated DD usage over the years….but gotta admire the guy
Did something most never achieve, continues to do it. Good dude too.
I always bring my boy down to glass for warmups…he always acknowledged fans, wears no helmet and truly does appear to be enjoying every moment…you could see it in his eyes every time he took to the ice in pre game ..he was so happy to be there….he also throws fans pucks, taps the glass, smiles at the kids, etc…I never used to consider things like that but since having kids I realize how those smallest of gestures make a difference to so many fans.
Vanek for 3rdrounder isn’t a bad price
Is golf finally bringing some common sense to the game? Haven’t read all the details about these proposed rule changes, but endorse the initiative.
http://www.sportsnet.ca/golf/golf-unveils-modern-set-rules-make-easier-play/
Golf rules is nearly as exciting as this TSN Tradecenter day….
the only 2 rules that I follow in golf is: 1) drink beer; 2) have fun.
in all thy sons command
These proposals are all terrific. This seems to go hand-in-hand with a desire to make golf more accessible and less intimidating for the casual duffer, like me. Actually makes me consider getting back out there.
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
how about juulsen Pleks (any prospect but Segachev) for RNH??!
NOPE
Elliotte FriedmanVerified account @FriedgeHNIC 11s11 seconds ago
Vanek to FLA for a third-rounder. I don’t think trade call yet, but that’s what we’re looking at
He’ll have a great second career in Europe.
—————-
Drop da puck already!
Vanek to LA per Friedman.
Florida, not LA
—————-
Drop da puck already!
Whoa Montreal 3rd in possession numbers – when did that happen!?
come to Dorion suits where you get no….”hassoles” _ Yvon Lambert
last two years they have had great so-called possesion stats. 3 years ago the had bad ones and 110 points. Corsi’s dubious at best. When they start awarding 2 points for who gets the most shot attempts, then I’ll think it’s important. It’s a tool but a small one.
according to CF%, Washington is the 8th ranked team, Pittsburgh, Columbus are 14th and 15th and Minnesota is the 27th worse team.
Stat should be called Shot Attempt Differential, it in no way indicates actual puck possession.
That a team that dumps the puck out and then dumps it in as their strategy could be top 5 in “puck possession” tells you all you need to know about the validity of it as a possession stat.
On other news was it brought up earlier that Gallagher was pulled over by the cops for talking on his phone while driving? He was speaking to TSN – geez the poor guy is having a tough year!
come to Dorion suits where you get no….”hassoles” _ Yvon Lambert
I wish DD the best of luck. He’ll make RNH Edmonton’s new DD.
Article on the player we got back:
http://edmontonjournal.com/sports/hockey/nhl/cult-of-hockey/montreal-canadiens-getting-steady-and-promising-defender-in-brandon-davidson
I think the writer will be impressed with DD, especially if he gets wingers like Lucic and Pouliot. Davidson might be useful, even if he’s who we lose to Las Vegas.
Au revoir, DD.
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
Best wishes DD! You gave it all.
“Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”
Good luck dd