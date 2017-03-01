David Desharnais says he tried to enjoy every second with the Canadiens

STU COWAN

David Desharnais had a feeling Monday night’s game in New Jersey might be his last as a Montreal Canadien.

Desharnais was playing in his second straight game after being a healthy scratch for six straight and was frustrated with the Canadiens trailing 1-0 after two periods after being shut out four times in the previous nine games. So he stood up and addressed his teammates during the second intermission.

“I didn’t say much,” Desharnais said when he met with the media Wednesday morning in Brossard after being traded to the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday night in exchange for defenceman Brandon Davidson. “Being in the stands for a while, I got a little emotional just saying that we couldn’t lose that game. I spoke with my heart, but I didn’t say a whole lot.”

In the third period, the Canadiens fell behind 3-1 before rallying to beat the Devils 4-3 in overtime.

As Desharnais took off his jersey after the game he wondered if it might be the last time he would wear the bleu-blanc-rouge. Some fans might not have loved Desharnais as a player, but he loved the Montreal Canadiens.

“I took the jersey and I was like it might be the last time,” said Desharnais, who grew up in tiny Laurier-Station in Quebec. “It’s always been special for me and it always will be.”

The 5-foot-7, 171-pound Desharnais had an impressive career with the Canadiens for a player who was never selected at the NHL Draft. Former Canadiens coach Guy Carbonneau asked the team to invite Desharnais to rookie camp in 2007 basically as a favour. Carbonneau was part of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens ownership group when Desharnais put up 30-78-108 totals in 61 games during his final season of junior hockey with that club and Carbonneau figured the tiny forward might be able to play in the AHL. But Carbonneau never expected Desharnais to play 435 regular-season games with the Canadiens, posting 79-171-250 totals.

Desharnais was asked Wednesday morning if he will pinch himself when he looks back on his Canadiens career.

“Of course,” the 30-year-old said. “That’s what kept me in a good mood. I know I was in the East Coast (Hockey League) and all that and even being a scratch in the NHL is better than being healthy in the East Coast or in the (AHL).”

Desharnais won the ECHL scoring title during the 2007-08 season, posting posting 29-77-106 totals in 68 regular-season games and helped lead the Cincinnati Cyclones to the ECHL championship. He then spent three seasons with the AHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs before making his NHL debut. He thanked Carbonneau Wednesday morning for everything the former coach did for him.

Desharnais said he didn’t ask Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin to be traded, but could feel it coming.

“Of course,” Desharnais said. “When you get scratched like that, you never know what can happen. I just needed another team that was interested in me and that’s what happened.

“I’m really excited,” he added about going to Edmonton. “Probably one of the best forwards in the NHL (Connor McDavid), a lot of speed on that team, a lot of offence. Really excited. They haven’t been in the playoffs in a while and hopefully we can get back in the playoffs with that team.”

The Oilers (34-22-8) are in second place in the Pacific Division after beating the Blues 2-1 Tuesday night in St. Louis. The Oilers’ next game is Saturday at home against the Detroit Red Wings. The Oilers will play the Canadiens on March 12 in Edmonton.

When asked what his best memory is from his days with the Canadiens, Desharnais said: “The first time I probably wore the jersey … my first game. But honestly, every second I knew it was going to end at some point and I was just trying to enjoy every second of it.”

The spotlight is very bright on Canadiens players in Montreal and even brighter on the few francophone players who wear the CH. Desharnais was asked if he has any advice for francophone Canadiens players in the future.

“Just try to not listen or watch what everybody says,” he said. “I know what I can do and it’s the same for everybody that comes here. But at the same time, you just got to enjoy it. It’s a lot of fun and it’s not going to be forever, so just enjoy it and prove everybody wrong.

“I’m leaving here and I’m sad and all that, but at the same time there’s a team that wanted me and that’s pretty cool.”

You can watch Desharnais’s entire media scrum — in English and French — on the HI/O Facebook page.

(Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

