Claude Julien gets to ‘start from scratch’ at Canadiens’ training camp

STU COWAN

The long wait is just about over and Canadiens fans are about to get their hockey fix again.

Almost five months after being eliminated by the New York Rangers in the first round of the playoffs, the Canadiens will be back on the ice Friday morning in Brossard for the first time at training camp, a day after reporting for physical and medical testing.

And after taking over from Michel Therrien as head coach last February, Claude Julien will now have a full training camp to really put his stamp on this team.

“There’s a couple of things that as a coaching staff we did in the last month (last season),” Julien said before the Canadiens’ annual golf tournament Monday at Laval-sur-le-Lac. “We really looked at our game and looked at the things that we did well and want to continue to do those things well. And the things that we thought we could improve on, we’re going to try and improve on those things.

“It doesn’t mean we’re changing things … it could mean just improving some of the things,” Julien added. “There might be some little tweaks here and there. But at the end of the day, I think it’s great for me as a coach to come in and be able to really do all those little things that I wish I could have done when I came in in February, but it wasn’t the right thing to do at that time. So you kind of have to bite the bullet on a few things because trying to change too much would have confused our team more than it would have helped it. So right now it’s an opportunity to start from scratch.”

The Canadiens announced Wednesday that 61 players have been invited to training camp — six goalies, 19 defencemen and 36 forwards. Sixteen of the 23 players who attended the rookie camp, which wrapped up on Wednesday, have been invited to the main camp.

Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin said Monday that it will be good for Julien to have a full training camp, but added that all teams in the NHL play a similar style of game now.

“I think you look around the league, every team it’s pretty close how they play,” Bergevin said. “There’s not much difference from the 31 teams. But sometimes a different voice — same message, different voice — you tie things up. I know Claude had success in Boston, he won a Cup, he’s a very good coach. So I’m looking forward to him having a full year with training camp.”

But the GM added: “When I talk about Claude, I just want to make sure that I don’t take anything away from Michel (Therrien) because Mike did a great job here and I respect what he’s done. But what Claude brings is a different voice, different structure. We saw changes last year in the penalty-killing. I’m looking forward to have him from training camp on.”

The Canadiens will hold their annual Red vs. White scrimmage at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Bell Centre with family-friendly activities planned for outside the building starting at 10 a.m. After the scrimmage, Canadiens players will be introduced to fans outside at Place des Canadiens at 3:45 p.m.. The scrimmage can also be watched live on RDS-INFO and at rds.ca.

The Canadiens will play their first of eight pre-season games Monday night against the Boston Bruins at Centre Vidéotron in Quebec City before the Washington Capitals visit the Bell Centre on Wednesday.

All training-camp practices in Brossard are open to the public. Here is the practice schedule for Friday and Saturday: FRIDAY 9 a.m. — Group C 10 a.m. — Group A Noon — Group B SATURDAY 9 a.m. — Group C 10 a.m. — Group B Noon — Group A (Photo: John Mahoney/Montreal Gazette) • Canadiens’ training-camp roster

