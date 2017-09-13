Claude Julien gets to ‘start from scratch’ at Canadiens’ training camp

STU COWAN
The long wait is just about over and Canadiens fans are about to get their hockey fix again.
Almost five months after being eliminated by the New York Rangers in the first round of the playoffs, the Canadiens will be back on the ice Friday morning in Brossard for the first time at training camp, a day after reporting for physical and medical testing.
And after taking over from Michel Therrien as head coach last February, Claude Julien will now have a full training camp to really put his stamp on this team.
“There’s a couple of things that as a coaching staff we did in the last month (last season),” Julien said before the Canadiens’ annual golf tournament Monday at Laval-sur-le-Lac. “We really looked at our game and looked at the things that we did well and want to continue to do those things well. And the things that we thought we could improve on, we’re going to try and improve on those things.
“It doesn’t mean we’re changing things … it could mean just improving some of the things,” Julien added. “There might be some little tweaks here and there. But at the end of the day, I think it’s great for me as a coach to come in and be able to really do all those little things that I wish I could have done when I came in in February, but it wasn’t the right thing to do at that time. So you kind of have to bite the bullet on a few things because trying to change too much would have confused our team more than it would have helped it. So right now it’s an opportunity to start from scratch.”
The Canadiens announced Wednesday that 61 players have been invited to training camp — six goalies, 19 defencemen and 36 forwards. Sixteen of the 23 players who attended the rookie camp, which wrapped up on Wednesday, have been invited to the main camp.
Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin said Monday that it will be good for Julien to have a full training camp, but added that all teams in the NHL play a similar style of game now.
“I think you look around the league, every team it’s pretty close how they play,” Bergevin said. “There’s not much difference from the 31 teams. But sometimes a different voice — same message, different voice — you tie things up. I know Claude had success in Boston, he won a Cup, he’s a very good coach. So I’m looking forward to him having a full year with training camp.”
But the GM added: “When I talk about Claude, I just want to make sure that I don’t take anything away from Michel (Therrien) because Mike did a great job here and I respect what he’s done. But what Claude brings is a different voice, different structure. We saw changes last year in the penalty-killing. I’m looking forward to have him from training camp on.”
The Canadiens will hold their annual Red vs. White scrimmage at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Bell Centre with family-friendly activities planned for outside the building starting at 10 a.m. After the scrimmage, Canadiens players will be introduced to fans outside at Place des Canadiens at 3:45 p.m.. The scrimmage can also be watched live on RDS-INFO and at rds.ca.
The Canadiens will play their first of eight pre-season games Monday night against the Boston Bruins at Centre Vidéotron in Quebec City before the Washington Capitals visit the Bell Centre on Wednesday.
All training-camp practices in Brossard are open to the public. Here is the practice schedule for Friday and Saturday:
FRIDAY
9 a.m. — Group C
10 a.m. — Group A
Noon — Group B
SATURDAY
9 a.m. — Group C
10 a.m. — Group B
Noon — Group A
(Photo: John Mahoney/Montreal Gazette)
• Canadiens’ pre-season schedule
• Many roster questions remain as Habs wrap up rookie camp — by Pat Hickey
• Words of advice for Jonathan Drouin: “Have fun” — by Stu Cowan
• Captain Max Pacioretty has moved on from last season — by Stu Cowan
• GM Bergevin says there’s not much available now to improve team — by Pat Hickey
• Bergevin not in a rush to spend extra cap money — by Stu Cowan
• Don’t expect to see Alex Galchenyuk at centre — by Stu Cowan
More gold:
Dan Robertson @DRTSN690 2h2 hours ago
Asked Brendan Gallagher who the best athlete on #habs is. “I can tell you who’s the worst. Galchenyuk. Ever see him try to throw a ball?
Can’t throw a good party either; ask Chanel Leszczynski
BOOM 😀 😀 😀
PSA:
Dan Robertson @DRTSN690
Jakub Jerabek wants it pronounced: ‘Jacob Yer-uh-beck’.
If he doesn’t play well it will Yer-a-suck whether he like sit or not…
I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t make the team during camp.
” Jerabek” Did I get that right, Horsey?
10/10, you’re ready!
I still maintain Montreal should get the top pick in the draft each year from the QMJHL or at least the top French canadian player. It’s beyond territorial rights at this point, almost every team in the league has had a coaching connection with a former habs player or coach in the last 20 years (*cups with other teams or cup with habs as a player):
Lemaire*, Robinson*, Bowman*, Bobby Smith*, Gainey*, Burns*, Vigneault, Julien*, Daigneault*, Lapointe, Therrien, Martin*, Roy*, Muller*, Gallant, Melanson, Laperriere, F Allaire*, Nasreddine, Chelios*, Jarvis*, Wamsley. The list of coaches is probably the most distinguished of any team in the league. I realize that coaches are free to sign with whichever team gives them the job, but they are spreading knowledge acquired under what was the best franchise in history up until 1993. That’s like a business giving away their trade secrets for free. Look at the combined cups of that list, it’s unparalleled. This is something owed to the habs from the league.
Thats silly –
What they should get is the best kept secrets coming out of the Q, by having lots of scouts there…Which they haven’t really been getting.
Do you think it was silly when they did have territorial rights pre 1970? And I don’t buy this is a different era, different situation etc. The best players are no longer coming from the same places as they used to, there are many more players from the US and Europe now. There are enough places that produce players that each team in the league can have a territorial right. In fact it will help grow the league’s fan base to have those southern franchises associated with teams in Sweden and Finland or even Russia, so it also works from a league revenue standpoint. To suggest otherwise is BS.
Always worth re-posting, even if you already know.
https://www.habseyesontheprize.com/2008/12/2/678036/debunking-the-canadiens-fr
I’m not certain New Jersey, Carolina, Arizona and Las Vegas would take “territorial rights” and leave drafting from the Q or WHL, or OHL, and swap for having European rights.
It’s a business and it is profit driven. Commodities are players/players are commodities. The Habs haven’t shown a “loyalty” to the QMHL or the territory in many years. “A’, “B” and “C” forms went out the door along time ago. Tim Horton and George Armstrong HAD to play for the Leafs if they were going to play pro hockey as an example, because the Leafs had the entire Nickel Belt.
Todays athlete has invested an immense amount of time and energy, with major financial risks, for an opportunity to play pro.
You want to tell them they have to play for the team they live closest to,or who retain their territorial “rights”, or maybe hold out for a trade? Lose that earning potential?
Owners and the NHLPA would close the doors.
OMG, the US based teams would jump at this, especially if it is right by birthplace in US/european right and canadian teams get rights by junior league. Arizona would make so much more money if they had Auston Matthews instead of Toronto or any other team having him. Taking the 2012 draft as an example, it might look like this assuming the same names were chosen in order:
1) toronto Nail Yakupov
2) edmonton Ryan Murray
3) chicago Alex Galchenyuk (from wisconsin, closest city chicago)
4) Winnipeg Griffin Reinhart
5) calgary – Morgan Rielly
6) NYI – hampus lindholm
7) vancouver – matt dumba
8) montreal – derrick pouliot
9) detroit – jacob trouba (from michigan)
10) ottawa – slater koekoek
11) tampa – filip forsberg
12) anaheim – mikail grigorenko
13) washington – radek faksa
14) buffalo – zemgus girgensons
15) dallas – code ceci
etc.
When did it become 1968 in here?
That ride was good while it lasted … but it’s over now, and never coming back …. those days are gone, it’s time to move on ….
Silly, unfair and unnecessary.
The territorial rights they had pre-1968 were in the era when most promising players’ rights were nailed down before the draft, so it was largely meaningless. Take a look at the top draft choices in the 1960’s. Largely no-name guys.
Better:
1) eliminate the cap.
2) if Bettman Belt Teams lose money – tough luck.
—–
Appears that Bergevin already did…
Kroenke also bought Arsenal in England, and is doing to them what he did to the Avalanche. They had their worst finish in 15 years last season.
—–
So apparently Duchene has reported for camp.
Queue Sakic saying “he might spend the year with us” in 3…2…1…
Hard not to see that Sakic has really overplayed his hand on this one. Duchene, while a wonderful player is devaluing due to his contract and the impending UFA status in 2 seasons. Teams trading for him can’t re-up until end of upcoming season.
If Sakic eventually deals him, it will be for far less than he originally asked and reportedly was offered. (Thinking specifically of the Isles rumoured offer, Hamonic, a 1st plus something)
Yeah he’s not getting that stud young D anymore, not from Nashville and not Minnesota either.
Likely a couple of firsts, a prospect & a roster player maximum.
With Zadorov not in camp they have serious trouble on their backend.
Speaking of Plecs, have you guys seen the new Mohawk?
Good Evening Ladies and Gentleman, this is Danny Gallivan along with Dick Irvin from the Forum in Montreal!
I like it – hes got some swag for a rebound year.
Hey DDO,
I wouldn’t mind Trouba-Petry-Juulsen at all, but we value Weber very differently.
To me whether your offense is “goal-weighted” or not is moot – gimme a guy who scores over a guy who passes any day (that goes for forwards or defense.) And if a guy’s scoring is PP-dependent? You still need to score those goals.
I don’t get why a guy has to be a 5-on-5 offense-generating pass-first, defend-sometimes guy to be worth paying big $$$ to. Is Byfuglien overpaid at 7.6?
There aren’t many Big Buffs in the league, nor many Shea Webers.
In my books a defenseman should be hard to score on first – that’s the job of players at that position. Hell, even Jeff “I skate miles” Petry says that. And no one in the league has a problem dumping the puck down his side of the ice.
This is one reason why CJ likes his top pair to be D-first: the forwards know they will have to pay a price no matter which side they go to. The Habs didn’t have that last year “left side! left side!” and I’ll be curious to see how zone entries against shake down in comparison. There’s a big fat reason why Beaulieu was voted off the island.
I guess I’m saying, there’s a case to be made for paying guys who defend well, and a premium if they score goals for you.
Well reasoned Bwoar. A higher scoring defense that can’t defend isn’t the greatest things either (Jets have that issue). Balance is always the key. I for one am OK with how the Habs D looks – it’s up to CJ to make use of it well, and I have no doubt he will.
As an aside, I don’t think Buff is overpaid, just overused and overpressured to be that scoring D. Wpg needs to get him down to reasonable (20-22) minutes and just let him play. He’ll score regardless.
Also they don’t have a Carey Price in Winnipeg. It is 10x easier playing defense when you have him behind you. Ask Alzner who asked about Price’s deal before signing here (and who also play in front of a good goalie in Wash).
1) IMO Buff is a better overall offensive player than Weber. If he was calm and collected, he would be the best Dman in the league IMO.
2) Dmen are QBs first, not goal scorers. A Dman who spreads the puck around has a greater influence on a team’s offense than a one-timer on the PP IMO.
3) It is not difficult to find and develop defensive Dmen IMO. It is way harder to find elite puck moving offensive generators. These players are also on the ice for 25 min/game. That is why I would pay a premium for them.
Anyway, this is irrelevant to my point. There is one big difference between Buff and Weber. Buff is not playing in front of a 10.5 million goalie. My position is very simple. I don’t see the value in a CAP SYSTEM to pay arguably the best defensive DMan 8 million when you have the best goalie at 10.5 million. It is too much money concentrated in defensive-play in a league where scoring is at a premium. If there was not a cap, I would not care. Actually, if they had a 1 LDman on a great deal next to him (e.g., Ekholm at 3.75 million for the same length as PK’s deal in NSH), then it would not matter either. Maybe they can get away with one of the cheaper guys they have but I am doubtful. Add to that Alzner new contract and it makes it even tougher to squeeze a Dman for Weber. We’ll see. I expect Weber to have another good year and retain his asset value going into next off-season. If the Habs don’t go far this post season again, MB is going to have to reevaluate his $$% allocation; especially after he gives Max a monster deal.
1) I agree somewhat, but Buff is a hand grenade, trouble for both teams at times. He’s my favorite Jet, hands down, but he’s a chaos muppet.
2) We’ll differ on that, mainly because there just aren’t many goal-scoring D in the league.
3) The key is ‘elite’ on both creating and defending. Neither is easy to find.
I get your point with respect to Price’s contract, and why Weber’s contract comes into play for you here, but as I said to Rocket_Returns, I’ll just ice the best team I can and worry about $$$ once I need too. We got cap space as it is.
Your last line is 100% spot-on. If we don’t make noise this season, something will burst here.
Big Buff is a cancer in the winnipeg dressing room
The team will never move ahead with him playing there
Book it
First I’ve heard anyone say this. I’ll just not book it for now unless you might elaborate?
Going into the 2015-16 season, the Habs’ #1 D-pairing looked to be the best in the league. Top three or four, for sure.
Subbie and Marky went on to have a Terrible year, especially defensively. (Along with most of the team.)
Now neither is a Hab, and the team heads into the season with no defined #1 D-pairing, and no realistic prospect of a Top-10 D-pair.
But none of that matters, as long as they can boast of a Top-5 GM.
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
“Now neither is a Hab, and the team heads into the season with no defined #1 D-pairing, and no realistic prospect of a Top-10 D-pair.”
I don’t agree. We have one half of a top-10 D-pair, and 4 candidates for the other half. I think that qualifies as a realistic prospect. It’s natural to not yet have a defined pairing, since there are so many new left defencemen on the team.
“But none of that matters, as long as they can boast of a Top-5 GM.”
Oh, it matters. But a little patience is in order.
Pierre LeBrunVerified account @PierreVLeBrun · 1 hour ago
Lou Lamoriello says Nathan Horton and Joffrey Lupul both took their medicals and both failed them
Maybe we can trade for LupuL and he can do his rehab in LavaL.
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
Sure they didn’t Lou.
Like Stéphane Robidas didn’t pass his physical the previous two seasons. Lucky for him he coincidentally fell into a cushy safety net after that monster anchor-around-their-necks contract of his ran out. Things always tend to work out.
http://www.tsn.ca/robidas-handed-leafs-front-office-role-1.850055
Seems you were as shocked as I was when Robidas got that Exec. job with the Leafs…..
Trying to remember which employee of MLSE (given they are owned by Bell and Rogers) that tried to explain how this was not a given due to how his playing career finished up with the Leafs.
Always nice when you can own a team and the National media. Allows a guy like Lou to do whatever he wants and the average Leaf fan just believes what the paid employees write.
Such a cap scam Leafs have there – in the case of Lupul anyways, and likely Marleau in a year or 2.
6 yrs, 6.67 AAV for Pastrnak… so, they get no UFA years?
I feel like he left $$$ on the table, no?
Example 6 year RFA contracts that have been given out to scorers:
Forsberg 6x6million
Drouin 6×5.5million
Hall/RNH 6x6million
Not surprised.
Good comparables, but why not 8 years?
Losing an advantage there down the road IMO.
They didn’t want to gamble on an 8 year deal which would have required a higher AAV (look at Johansen and Driesitl’s deals). That simple.
Maybe his agent finally realized that Forsberg’s contract is much more relevant than Draisaitl’s, and that KHL money sounds nice in principle but sometimes isn’t paid out. Ah, Russia: low taxes, but only if you actually get the money you’re promised, and good luck taking an owner to court.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
Pretty obvious that the Bruins did not want to give him an 8 year deal.
For me, the question is whether or not Draisaitl is worth more than 2-2.5M that is given out to Pasternak and Forsberg? I still think that Edmonton overpaid and did so way too soon in terms of Draisaitl’s development.
You can soon say goodbye to the middle class in the NHL.
Agreed. Draisaitl is overpaid. Though in the end they’re going to regret that so much less than $6 million for the boat anchor that Lucic is gonna be.
It’s interesting to see how the salary structures are skewing towards the poles, with the middle class squeezed out, isn’t it? In sports as in life. I wonder what kind of discussion the players have about this; seems like it could cause a lot of resentment and, if I was in the players union, I don’t think I’d be too happy about going to bat for a system that doesn’t work well for so many players.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
Da Broons got a sweethaht of a deal!
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
Drafted one slot ahead of Nikita Scherbak, is just a smidge better.
The 4 most important stories of the Habs upcoming pre-season IMO:
1) The Druoin center experiment
2) The competition at LD: Schlemko, Davidson, Jerabek, Streit and Gelinas. Suspect Gelinas will end up in Laval but he has the size to make a difference if he wants to use it.
3) The competition for wing positions especially if Drouin gets bumped back to the wing. The combinations are endless. The two players to watch here are Hemsky and Hudon IMO.
4) What happens with Tavares and Duchene; the two players who can help the Habs immediately.
1. I don’t think this experiment lasts beyond November.
2. Lots of puds there, aren’t there? Most of those names are 3rd pairing at best.
3. WTF is Hemsky a Hab?
4. I’m not a fan of Duchene, but I’d be willing to trade Galchenyuk ++ for Tavares. My reasoning is that this “management” team has no clue how to work with Galchenyuk. This started with Therrien’s poor handling of him and continued with Julien’s incredibly stupid moving him to the 4th line as a winger. The Habs don’t deserve Galchenyuk, but I’d like to see them upgrade to Tavares, who is only 27 next week.
LOL @ #3, I keep shaking my head at this signing.
1 – Agreed. The Drouin experiment is critical both to the team’s success and (IMO) a grading of Bergevin’s off-season work. He needs to produce regardless of where he slots in.
2 – Agreed. Although I have to say that, regardless of who ‘wins’ the competition, it is an underwhelming group. Perhaps Julien et al. can make it work, but this has the potential to be a major weakness, especially when you look at other ‘contending’ teams.
3 – Meh. To me this is potentially interesting, but I would narrow it to where and how Galchenyuk fits. They absolutely have to carve out a role and a position for him if they want to succeed. Otherwise they might as well deal him for a piece that fits their plans better. I’d change this one to ‘The Galchenyuk saga, and whether he finally settles in as a core player’. I don’t expect either of Hemsky or Hudon to make a huge impact, although they could provide decent depth scoring.
4 – I don’t see either of those guys in MTL. I think Bergevin’s move for Drouin precludes it, unless Galchenyuk+ gets dealt. I really don’t see Tavares in MTL, especially on a long-term deal. Not impossible, but I’d say unlikely given what awaits him as a UFA. I’d replace this one with ‘Price’s health and performance’, because that is critical year-over-year. Without him, and with that d-corps, this team is likely to drop like a stone.
1) I think we’re going to be happy.
2) Jerabek. Like Lehkonen last year, he’s got an out if he doesnt’ make the roster, so there’s incentive to play him. I think he’s going to make the most of it.
3) Fearless prediction: 30+ points for both of them, and we’re going to be congratulating Bergie on a shrewd pickup in Hemsky.
4) Funny how Tavares seems older to me than Duchene, even though they were drafted in the same year and have played almost the same number of games. Can’t imagine Tavares in a Habs uniform, though it would be lovely. Duchene is more realistic. I think he’d be great. But my pipe dream is another center from that draft, Ryan O’Reilly. Never going to happen but he is so, so good and underrated.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
2) Hoping for Gelinas. He has the most upside to make an impact IMO.
If I was him I would get self-defense lessons from Nilan and then go out and hit everything in sight. He has to come to the realization that he is not good enough offensively to float. He has to use his size or bye-bye.
1) I suspect Drouin will surprise and stay in the 1/2 C this year.
2) Am I naïve, or does the defense logjam make the Laval Rocket (new kids/new org/new arena/big investment) a much more competitive team for this inaugural year?
3) same as 2
4) We never get a sniff of either in a Habs uniform.
Ref Sakic
I have a feeling ownership wants him to lose to build a winner.
Moves made this past summer did nothing for the team and Then the Duchene story.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
2017-2018 HIO EXTREME HOCKEY POOL
Click Here to Join
What Carey Price Thinks of your Opinion on his New Contract
Hey Shane…count me in for the Hockey Pool
Shoot the puck
No…he’s just incompetent IMO.
I don’t think Kroenke gives a fig whether they win or lose. The Avalanche are way down the glamour ladder of the sports teams he owns.
Also, remember he got rich by marrying the Walmart heiress and building parking lots for Walmart stores. Not alpha male behavior.
I think he gets his jollies extracting money from suckers. The Avalanche can lose and make him money – all that counts.
—–
Well Stan Kroenke knows how to build a winner, so there is that……………….
I’m sensing sarcasm…I don’t know anything about the org or the owner. 😆
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
2017-2018 HIO EXTREME HOCKEY POOL
Click Here to Join
What Carey Price Thinks of your Opinion on his New Contract
Sholi he’s the ahole owner of the Rams who got St. Louis to build a downtown stadium for him. He then left for LA and they are still paying for the stadium. A real piece of work…
WoW
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
2017-2018 HIO EXTREME HOCKEY POOL
Click Here to Join
What Carey Price Thinks of your Opinion on his New Contract
MB: “In all respect to Andrei, he’s going to turn 39 in December and at some point we had to move forward… But we have Mark Streit, which I think fills some of that role.”
Streit turns 40 in December.
Attaway. Keep moving it forward, dapper turd-slinger.
well…there is the 5 million in cap difference to consider if comparing the two…
Seems penny wise, pound foolish to me.
What’s he going to spend it on?
Streit and Schlemko are making $2.95 million between them. Markov wanted $6 million. Wouldn’t it have been better to have Markov and $5 million in cap space rather than Streit, Schlemko and $8.5 million?
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
that depends…didn’t Markov want 2 years? Who is to say Markov will not be back in NHL sooner than later also…I am still wondering if this was so he could paly one last Olympics and his way of getting there…plenty of “hints”
-Olympic year, no contract details released, Molson saying he is “always welcome back”, Markov saying “what makes you think I am done over there”…..
Not sure Markov is done yet…I keep asking if it is possible to sign a KHL contract with an out clause for the NHL….
It is. I believe the bigger challenge is waivers: since he’s played in the KHL this year, he couldn’t come back to the NHL (say, for the playoffs) this season without clearing waivers. If he has an out, he can definitely come back for next season.
And?
MB made both Radulov and Markov offers, so it’s not as if he had some grand secret scheme for Johnny Capspace.
Is it a better team with a Streit-Jerabek hybrid (my loins’ new fave, Schlemko, is going to get some time with Weber anyway) that it would have been with Markov?
No. At the very, very best, a wash. Even if Markov is back at $5M for one year, and there’s no Jerabek/Streit combo, JC is still worth $5M – plenty of room to fiddle with, and nothing on the books for next year.
We’ve lost the best forward and second-best D from last year’s not-good-enough squad.
We replaced one at the cost of our top LHD prospect, and the other with a wing, a prayer and a fossil.
Move it forward, MB. Move it forward.
HE made it known he had room for one or the other though…not both… I do not think it was some grand plan to not sing Rad….think that one ticked him off…same money …that is not on him…but since then or even before that was there a better place to spend that money with someone willing to paly in MTL?
So, he made it known he had room for one or the other.
One or the other still makes the team better this year.
He got neither.
he can’t force them to sign….he made decent offers to each….if he paid more or gave more term there would be more complaints about that….I would have loved to have Rad….still not ruling Markov out for whatever reason I still feel he may be back even before season is done…
You’re not wrong, Krob, but at the end of the day, a GM should be judged on the outcome, not on the process or their intentions. It’s no different than for a player. It’s a results-oriented game.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
Yup that was the one thing I disagreed with him on Monday. Streit is done. He couldn’t play defense when he was here years ago. Striet IMO is Jerabek-insurance not a Markov pseudo-replacement. If Jerabek is solid, Streit is gone IMO.
Streit cannot play on road reg minutes…he can make the PP more dangerous and play at home with matchup shletering…kind of helps to ease Jerabek or Davidson in IMO. Is also a cheap placeholder as it means there is a slot that can be upgraded approaching deadline…
Streit is like Nesterov…a one-dimensional defensive liability but even worse is his age: FORTY in December. I rather give the minutes to Davidson. They can put Drouin or Chucky on the point of the PP. He was not good enough to play for the Pens with their injuries. A waste of a pick-up IMO.
Streit’s dimension helps though……I remember when Habs picked up Mathieu Schneider who I feel is a lot like Streit at that age…he helped the PP…has an unteachable ability to get pucks through on PP…he is the equivalent of a platoon guy IMO at this point…picking his spots and pairing him with strong dman and sheltering his minutes he will make a difference by scoring some goals on PP…with this team they should be able to have a low GAA…..a better PP is a must IMO…of course he is not Markov…but he is not Nesterov either
I think MB was referring to two things, experienced leadership and a proven offensive threat. Both of which Streit brings to the team and at a much lower cap hit. That is what I got out of his statement.
24 Cups is right. Sakic wants a top Dman for Duchene hence no trade so far. Even worse he wants a young Dman under contract of RFA control. He’s not getting this. The question now is he going to wake up and move from this or just stick his head in the sand. If he decides to move on, my money is on Nashville or Minnesota. They have the young prospects to make a deal.
So the Jets just signed Little to a 6 year contract, just north of 5M AAV. Their top 3 centres are Scheifele, Little, Perrault for the next 4+ years with the top 2 signed until 2024.
About 15.5M for 3 centres, with one elite, not a bad bit of work by the GM there.
Drouin may just turn out to be “elite” by Christmas …this is why it think Nuge or someone of that ilk is more realistic target….A 1/2 of Drouin/Nuge is a tandem that is young, on reasonable contracts, would put Danault in appropriate role, would be cap stability up middle and best part is that I truly believe either of those guys are players whose games make their linemates better.
I would be very content for next 5 years seeing Drouin/Nuge/Danutl up middle…this would allow IMO team to keep depth model going and with two good centers ensure that boht Patch and Chcuky are able to remain 30 plus goal guys IMO
I can’t argue there – Drouin/Nuge/Danault would be great, IF Drouin works out. (C’mon I gotta keep a little skepticism, it’s still mid-Sept)
Yup….plenty of room left for Laine and Trouba. Speaking of which McGuire said the Habs should go after Trouba and Morrisey and I agree.
Good for McGuire, but the Jets need to actually win a round of playoffs this year & their D is essentially set:
Trouba-Buff
Morrissey-Myers
Enstrom-Kulikov
or some permutation of same. There’s a #7 in there (Chariot) and that’s it.
You might manage to get Morrissey on the table but the ask would be pretty serious & the Jets don’t have great depth at LD – Enstrom will be gone next year.
The ask for Trouba would be even higher, I don’t see how that helps the Habs.
If they get Trouba and sign him, they can move Weber and his 8 million next summer.
That would be the sound of our GM putting a bullet in his own foot. Ridiculous.
No it is not. It is thinking ahead. With Trouba and Petry on the right-side you can move Weber for a younger top-6 forward or younger LDman. You are moving Weber while his value is still good. Sorry I don’t believe in paying a defensive Dman 8 million with a 10.5 million goalie.
A D-man who scores ~20 goals. You can believe it or not, but Weber adds scoring, regardless of who’s in net behind him.
Swapping from Subban to Weber to Trouba = terrible management.
Weber’s offense is PP dependent and goal weighted (i.e., not an assist man). He’s not a 5v5 offense generator which is the only Dman scenario I am willing to pay big bucks for. Your equation does not factor what you can get in a trade for Weber next summer. I think you can get a good return. Going forward next year with a Trouba-Petry-Juulsen RH side is solid, younger and more cost efficient.
Anyway, I don’t think the Habs can acquire Trouba so this is all moot.
McGuire?
Is he still around?
Viva Timo Libre!
Except Little is turning 30 this season. How many more years of $5m production can really be expected from him?
Ehlers, Morrisey and Trouba are due for new contracts after this season. Laine after next. Combined they’ll go for more than $20m. Right now the team has $7m in cap space. Meanwhile Perreault, Little and Kulikov — a couple of solid middle-six guys on the wrong side of 30, and an underachieving second-pair D — will be earning $14m combined.
Something’s gotta give. Cheveldayoff has set that franchise up for a serious headache. For all my many, many problems with Bergie, credit to the guy for running a smart budget.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
Enstrom, Stuart buyout, & potentially Blake Wheeler = 12M+
Buff’s 7.6M could be moved, no problem. Tyler Myers, if not.
It’s doubtful that the four guys you named will go for 20M, we’re not talking about UFAs here.
Cheveldayoff just needs to fins a goaltender and he’s got all the star power to build around. If that = a serious headache, then bring on the migraines. Budgets are for bean-counters, RR. You gotta ice the best players you can and work from there onward.
You might be right about how Cheveldayoff can save money, especially when it comes to Enstrom and Stuart, though I think losing Buff or Wheeler would leave some real big holes that their farm system isn’t ready to fill. But the bar has been set for high-level RFA contracts: pencil in Ehlers for $6m, Laine for $7-8m, Trouba for $6m and Morrisey for at least $3m and more if he blossoms.
Will be interesting to see how it plays out. They’ve certainly got a real good core right now, though Mason’s a bit iffy.
Might want to let Dean Lombardi know that budgets are for bean counters 😉
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
Tavares-would be awesome…may be doable with one year left, cost may not be as bad as we think…would be 10-11 million cap moving forward…would do in heartbeat though if known he could be retained
Spezza-Could probably be had reasonably…fits 2 year time horizon…would help a PP..having him and Drouin is a pretty solid 1/2 punch and he is RH
Duchene-Agree with you cost may be out of Hab reach now with no dmen left to trade…like the player though…but not sure it is fit anymore
NUGe-Still the one I think Habs should target…and while manby do not seem to think PLeks would be wanted I disagree….Habs have lots of vet leadership….Oilers could use someone like PLeks and his contract situation works perfect…giventhe cap situation they will be in for foreseeable future they will need a consistent pipeline of youn prospects and cheap but useful players….I think Nuge could be had and would be a good I fit with his demeanor and personality and style of play in Montreal….
Stastny-I think St Louis is interesting team to watch…Stastny grew up in Quebec, is a two way guy, has one year left at too much money but again a prototypical Hab center, two way guy, quiet demeanor….interestingly they have another guy I think Habs may find interesting as a partner of Weber….Bouwmeester….
Marchessault/Neal/Theodore- IF I am looking at moving Chcuky this is one of the places I think Habs can make a deal that both team s benefit from (yes they would likely want to keep Theodore…but I think would rather have Chucky)…agree with others saying one top 6 for another doesn’t accomplish much unless it is Tavares IMO. However, a package with Chuckty as focal piece could potentially land A future LD….AND two top 6 forwards for this year (intent would be to sign one moving forward)…..bonus here is NEal is grit to top 6 which HAbs do not have enough of
Thoughts on a cost for Tavares? The Isles will want something serious, and not just draft picks, might-be prospects & spare parts. Looking at their roster they’ll need a winger – probably have to come with Gallagher or Lehkonen to start.
Spezza – sure but for… Byron? Gallagher? They don’t need any more C and Spezza will be platooned at RW this year.
Duchene – yeah not looking good.
Nuge – next summer.
Stasny/Bouwmeester – Stasny’s time in STL hasn’t been good, he’d have to look for a pay cut next year. On a one year contract this isn’t better than Plekanec, but if he took on a reasonable extension I’d be for it. Bouwmeester – definitely a Julien-type defenseman, can’t figure what they’d want for him though.
Marchessault/Neal/Theodore – 100% agree there!
Tavaers cost-
Patch straight up-won’t happen but would be soft landing for Patch if ever dealing him going back that close to home-this is one case were even though could be perceived as “lateral” given it would make sense to do so…would just mean Drouin immediately goes to Johnny T’s wing…no 1 center dilemma solved for next decade without question. They would get extra year at one of best contracts in NHL…a 35 goal guy, an extra year and a leader replacement…would be tough to swallow losing Patch but this is one of the scenarios you would do it.
Galchenyuk and a 2nd pick and a goalie of their choice(Fucale, Mcniven,lindgren)……if they let Habs work out extension prior I throw in a first pick and any prospect not named Poehling and ask for Beauvillier back also.
Futures only if extension able to be discussed and worked out-1st pick and 2nd pick 2018, a goalie prospect, one of Hudon/DLr/Scherbak and any one other prospect not named Poehling again. They can then flip those assets to get someone they want short term and keep rest long term
Futures and 2nd tier player-
Gallagher OR Shaw , a 1st and 2nd 2018 as both of those guys are singed long term affordably and their grit would be
Lehkonen, Shaw and a 1st if extension signable …too much? not enough? Not sure what going rate for someone like Tavares is with only one year left
Can’t see us dealing Pacioretty but as you say, it’s one of the only times I’d do it.
I’ll go with your Galchenyuk scenario – but I’d want an extension in place.
It’s tough to figure out what 1 year of Tavares would be worth, otherwise.
A first & a goalie?
Poehling, Shaw, 2nd?
Lehkonen straight up?
That’s the real deal here – allowing contract terms to be negotiated prior to a deal in place. I’m wondering if that’s part of the reason Tavares isn’t signed. Not that it’s necessarily negos with Montreal, but with any number of teams.
Hello again all, been a long summer.
The only D man who has half a chance to replace #79 is Jerebek and that’s only because of style of play. None of them will put up the points. Schlemco is not the answer to the Habs 1st line D problem.
Drouin should get close to 70 points this year if given 1st line minutes whether on RW or at Centre. I had the pleasure of watching him for 2 years in Halifax and the kid can bring it. Max should definitely benefit from his speed, skill, and playmaking. Should be fun on the PK if he’s given the opportunity.
I’m hoping Hudon makes it this year. If he doesn’t, he’s gone and will find a spot on some other nhl team. McCarron is huge but slow and not sure if he fits this team either. I hope he finds his game though because the Habs need some size in the line up.
Where the goals will come from:
Chunky 25
Gally 20
Lecky 20
Byron 15
Danault 15
Max 40
Drouin 25
Pleks 10
Hemsky 10
Shaw 10
Mitchell and the rest 20
Weber 15
Petry 10
the rest 15
Go Habs Go.
“If you’re not cheating, you’re not trying.”
Carey Price
“You can’t believe everything you read on the INTERNET”.
Abraham Lincoln
***Go Habs Go***
Chucky for Duchene would be a mistake on Habs behalf. I’m with Dipsy on this one, Sakic would have jumped on that by now.
I’m looking forward to seeing Chucky and Drouin together on the PP.
We get it Bergy. The Foxhole will never be the same without “Mike”. But, its time to let go there fella. The third worst decision you made as GM was hiring Mike. The second worst decision was extending his contract a year before it had to be. There wasn’t another team in the NHL that was going to grab him and waiting one more year would have enabled you to walk away from him after the disappointing playoffs of 2015. Not firing him after the debacle of 2015-2016 was your worst decision and its one you need to accept. Get your head out of your foxhole Bergy. Time to move on.
I would have to think that in any trade for Duchene, Colorado has to get a solid young DMan in return. There appear to be three options.
Nashville – they know they need another piece up front in order to win the Cup and have four solid DMen. The long term injury to Ellis means they are probably out of the running. They do have a great prospect in defenseman Dante Fabbro but that ain’t gonna get it done.
Columbus – this team is all in, especially seeing that Bobrovsky is back to form. He’s arguably the 2nd best goaltender in the league. Gabriel Carlsson is a top defensive prospect and there is also David Savard who is 26. Not sure Colorado would bite on Ryan Murray who has really slid down the CHUM chart.
Carolina – the Hurricanes have the best young 25 and under D in the league. Faulk, Hanafin, Pesce and Slavin are all solid. Fluery and Bean are waiting in the wings. Staal really isn’t a #1 centre so this trade option makes the most sense. Carolina also doesn’t have to win it all now so there’s more room for a creative deal.
Montreal – simply stated, Montreal doesn’t have any roster or pipeline defensemen to make this deal work. There best D trading chip is probably Juulsen and his draft position suggests a 21% chance of becoming a top 4 DMan as well as a 62% chance of ever playing a 100 NHL games. That means the only real trade option would be Galchenyuk and that doesn’t make sense for Montreal. It also doesn’t help Colorado seeing they could possibly pick up a high end defensive prospect in a different trade.
Two things appear to be true. Sakic over played his hand in terms of what he could get in a fair return on the open market. Secondly, he is now boxed in with fewer trade options and has an asset that won’t report to camp. He doesn’t even have the security of knowing he will be able to draft Rasmus Dahlin in the 2018 draft due to the new lottery rules.
Joe Sakic is the worst GM in the league and Colorado is the worst team in the NHL. No Duchene trade is going to change those two facts.
HEY Bergy , you foxhole buddy doesn’t work here any more ! We don’t care if you think he did a great job. He should have NEVER been hired the 2nd time around any way . I am Thinking very strongly that you should not have been hired as our GM . Claude is a REPECTED coach , we are lucky to have him . I wonder if Claude would be interested in being our GM/ coach . Bergy you have made to many DUM moves .
21
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Everyone’s favourite, Bud “Lite” MacPherson.
Carbo, Jarvis, and the Cryin’ Captain Gionta.
Chris F Higgins while I’m at it.
Some great players listed..I really liked Gionta..great player..great captain..so what if he cry’s..
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Gilles Tremblay, for the older folks !
Doug Jarvis, Guy Carbonneau.
Geez, how bad is Boston?
http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/09/racism-is-as-american-as-baseball-banner-green-monster-fenway-park-red-sox-boston-mlb
I assumed the guy who put up the poster was anti- not pro-racism.
—–
looks like a bunch of know it all social studies students
——————
It’s nice that MB got players who hate to lose.
If only he also got some that could do something about it
Hi Everyone how was your summer?
Hey, Captain! Great summer, and back to school, now! (I’m a teacher). How about you?
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
Off the wall idea….need help on details though
IS Zetterberg contract one of those ones that stays on books after he retires or is he grandfathered? he has said he will retire after next season…..he still has some game, has some experience and could potentially be had for futures……OR….what if Habs got really creative and went after a package of Zetterberg AND Mantha
TO DET
Galcehnyuk, 2018 1st pick, 2018 second pick (Habs have 2) and one of Fucale, Mcniven, Lindgren and another mid level prospect
Habs get two years of Zetterberg…..I belvie get off scott free when he retires, he gets a shot to win…Wings get a guy to build around with skill in Chcuky…..Habs get another Franco top 6 guy to further capture their market
Thoughts?
EDIT Zetterberg contract is subject to recapture…and stiff at that….https://www.wingingitinmotown.com/2016/4/25/11487900/red-wings-cap-recapture-penalties-zetterberg-kronwall-and-franzens
wow…wings in some trouble for foreseeable future
No thanks.
ha…check out recapture….wonder if they will be giving players away to take on cap…..wow….they are in trouble.
I would take Zetterberg the player….but man…that contract….yikes…Zetterberg would be awesome on a line with Pleks IMO….could match against anyone….and win…but holy cap penalty
do you take that on and hope for lockout amnesty?obviously you do not want at all but they are screwed….the real piece for me there is Mantha….a top 6 giant Frenchman..
I’d give a second and a prospect for Zetterberg as a late-season pickup.
No way the Wings are trading him early in their first season in a new rink. They stink and must know it, but they can’t visibly just throw in the towel like that.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
I’ll be a tad more succinct than most here and state giving-up on Galchenyuk is stupid.
Yet that unfortunately has been a consistent Habs’ trait now going on 30 years.
___________________________________________________________________________________
FREE TIMO!!! …Michael (Timo) had his negative tongue-in-cheek shtick in HIO, but He never was profane and should never have been banned from HIO. If there is any discretion and fair-mindness within the powers that be behind the scenes of HIO, TIMO’s ban should be rescinded immediately. Thank you.
Assuming Max gets an 8-8.5 million deal next summer, there will be no money to pay Chucky if he re-establishes himself as a 30 goal scorer. Assuming a moderate increase in the cap Max-Weber-price will be making ~30-35% of the total team salary. If there wasn’t a cap, we wouldn’t be talking about this.
Then We are forever hostage to mediocrity. Get used to another decade of being a near-do-well mediocre NHL almost good Team.
Even made worse by a forthcoming elite Weeds team We will have heaving Our lunches watching contend for the same decade a Stanley Cup.
I have no qualms Chicago/Pittsburgh ready to contract a Toews/Kane, Crosby/Malkin combo for $10 to 12 million/season, but a Weber/Price is a guarantee We will be an eternal close but no cigar Team for next 5 to 10 years.
Unless along the way We finally smarten up and tank a couple years for a generational forward.
___________________________________________________________________________________
FREE TIMO!!! …Michael (Timo) had his negative tongue-in-cheek shtick in HIO, but He never was profane and should never have been banned from HIO. If there is any discretion and fair-mindness within the powers that be behind the scenes of HIO, TIMO’s ban should be rescinded immediately. Thank you.
Max is going to get that money, and it won’t be from the Habs. They’ve got too much committed to Price and Weber.
Bergie was handed the golden ticket: Price, Subban and Max — three elite players at their positions — in the prime of their careers on affordable contracts. We have two conference final appearances to show for it. Is that enough?
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
It is what it is. Those elite players were surrounded by mediocrity and there was zero talent in the pipeline. We took a couple of shots; our best went down with Carey’s knee (though I’m loath to blame Toker).
From that ‘golden ticket’, we now have Price, Pacioretty, and Weber; and they’re not done yet.
Galchenyuk for Duchene (today) is such a good trade for Colorado that I have to think Sakic would take it. Which means it is not on offer.
Two #3 picks, one of whom is on his way up, cheaper, and not sulky.
Not even close.
—–
Duchene can play center and is one of the best face-off men in the NHL. Chucky can’t (according to MB/CJ) and sucks at face-offs. Duchene also a Team Canada regular under Babcock and Julien. MB would have traded Chucky for him in a heart-beat if Sakic agreed IMO. Chucky or Duchene would not sign here long term after their present deals so all MB would be giving up is an extra Chucky year. I would bet $$$ MB already offered him last season.
That being said, I hoping now Sakic might have screwed himself. With the cap space MB has now, he can have Duchene AND Chucky so he can play real hardball if he wants…especially if Drouin looks good at center. If MB can pull off getting Duchene WITHOUT Chucky it would be monstrous. That means he could trade Chucky or another asset for a Dman if need be. Fingers crossed…
I still think I prefer Nuge over Duchene….I think Nige is underrated and Duchene overrated (although still a very, very good player I would welcome)…but Nuge IMO has more room for growth and is a better two way fit that would suit MTL more IMO…..and longer contract, younger,…..just feel he is better fit if those were two guys and had to choose and I suspect you could actually get Nuge for less despite the more term on his contract.
I fear with Duchene you may pay price expecting more than 2 years but only get two….
Would be happy with either of those guys — agree that Nuge is underrated — but my first choice would be Duchene.
Also agreed w/ DDO that if a Chucky for Duchene straight-up could happen, it already would have … but assuming Sakic isn’t anti-Chucky, would it really take so much more to sweeten the pot? Say, Chucky + a 2nd + a depth defenseman + a mid-level prospect for Duchene + a mid-round pick?
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
For We on the Wet Coast (You know, the Wet Coast where it has not rained for 3 months).
I am not interested in the usual online streams full of malware traps. but I would be interested in any of the new streaming hardware technology that is safe and dependable.
Does such exist?
Thank You.
___________________________________________________________________________________
FREE TIMO!!! …Michael (Timo) had his negative tongue-in-cheek shtick in HIO, but He never was profane and should never have been banned from HIO. If there is any discretion and fair-mindness within the powers that be behind the scenes of HIO, TIMO’s ban should be rescinded immediately. Thank you.
Look up Hockeydabeast413 on Facebook. Request an invite. He streams Habs games. No spam. Quality is good.
I started watching his streams last year.
Thank you Matt. Appreciated.
___________________________________________________________________________________
FREE TIMO!!! …Michael (Timo) had his negative tongue-in-cheek shtick in HIO, but He never was profane and should never have been banned from HIO. If there is any discretion and fair-mindness within the powers that be behind the scenes of HIO, TIMO’s ban should be rescinded immediately. Thank you.
Glad to help.
Further to the discussion below about shuffling the deck chairs.
You have to boil it down to what it is – a team still short an upper-tier player or two.
That’s why the Italian stallion Johnny Capspace is irritating. Subban for Weber was a wash at best. We got older, slower and less exciting (if you’re not going to win, at least entertain me…). Radulov for Drouin may be a long-term win, but a short-term wash – and we gave up our top LHD prospect in the process. Hopefully Drouin will at least provide that entertainment.
And even trading Galchenyuk (he’s going to be gone, isn’t he?) and Juulsen for Duchene is more shuffling of the deck chairs. Even if we get a slight upgrade at centre, it’s one top-six forward for another (and a prospect). We’re still one short.
We can all ride our unicorns in September and hope for bounce-backs from Galchenyuk and Plekanec and Gallagher, improvement from Lehkonen, a repeat from Byron and maybe a door kick-in from Hudon, DLR or McCarron. But in reality, at least one of them is going to get hurt, probably two… it happens to every team
Drouin AND Radulov would have been a win. That’s a better team. I get not giving in to ridiculous demands. I really do. But I’m so tired of the wheel-spinning and I have zero believe MB is the man to take it any further.
I see Price = 100 points and a playoff win or two. Same thing I’ve seen forever, minus the dribbling persimmon snotbubble. At least that’s a plus…
Juulsen, a first and a second round pick for Duchene? Throw in
Scherbak or Big Mac for good measure. Will that sway Burnaby Joe?
Me thinks he would want more, much more.
Sakic is either a moron or stubborn or both (probably both). Teams are not going to give a young star player who still is in RFA class for a player two years from UFA. He just doesn’t understand that in today’s cap world contracts have to match at least wrt term. Clueless.
More from NHL Radio XM91
On the drive home. The boys (Alberga and Kern) were talking about how Ovechkin, Backstrom, and Kunetzov all want to go to the Olympics. Braden Holtby was asked if he wanted to leave the team too, his reply “I play for the Capitals.”
Tretiak put his two cents in……”they would be wise to stay with their organization.” Paraphrased.
Looking to the Olympic dates, the Caps could lose 9 straight games if those three players left.
If I were in charge I’d trade their butts. Especially if they cost the team a playoff position.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
2017-2018 HIO EXTREME HOCKEY POOL
Click Here to Join
What Carey Price Thinks of your Opinion on his New Contract
Trade them to my team.
—–
LOL…I agree. Character (or what the establishment perceives is character) is over-rated.
Repeat all together :
– guaranteed contracts
– between-seasons hockey market
– winning isn’t everything, and it sure isn’t the only thing …
The pre-season optimism from the fans is only exceeded by management and that is not a good thing. Almost no-one is being honest that the pud pickups are past their prime or moneyball specials that are supporting players without a star to support.
Show me a team as poor at centre that has competed for the finals let alone won. Arizona of all teams picked up Stepan and while there was ridicule around HIO, he would have been better than anyone in the current middle muddle of muggles from our GM whiz.
No rookie or sophomore is going to get top minutes like every other contender does and break through. it’s safe vets and then 4th line minutes for the chaff. And they will be a boring boring rat fest with Cj and Shaw. Ugh.
Elliotte Friedman suggests Duchene trade talks are heating up, particularly as Duchene has not participated in voluntary activities and seemingly will not report to camp.
He’s been all the talk on NHL radio XM91, Duchene isn’t talking to media either. Sounds like for sure he wants a trade and will not report to the team. The boys were trying to remember who was the last player under contract to not report to camp. I couldn’t think of anyone (neither could they, we’re all old).
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
2017-2018 HIO EXTREME HOCKEY POOL
Click Here to Join
What Carey Price Thinks of your Opinion on his New Contract
At this point Sholi I wouldn’t be surprised if Duchene goes for a 1st rounder and good prospects. I suspect GMs are pissed and won’t give Sakic an established top-6 forward or top-3 Dman for him. I hope this is true because I think MB would trade Chucky for him in a heartbeat.
@JohnInTruro and @Habsfan17
Email invite is on the way for my hockey pool. Well tomorrow morning actually.
Carey Carey Carey
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
2017-2018 HIO EXTREME HOCKEY POOL
Click Here to Join
What Carey Price Thinks of your Opinion on his New Contract
Hey Shane , If you have any room left I’d like to join your pool . Thanks J
Invite sent, and good luck……you’re gonna need it with this crew 😆
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
2017-2018 HIO EXTREME HOCKEY POOL
Click Here to Join
What Carey Price Thinks of your Opinion on his New Contract
So much depends on Mark Streit.
(And not just cuz he doesn’t get a pee break till the intermission.)
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
Nothing is expected from Streit. Can’t tell from your post where you are going with it. If you think he is a factor you gotta sign up for my hockey pool 😆
See details below.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
2017-2018 HIO EXTREME HOCKEY POOL
Click Here to Join
What Carey Price Thinks of your Opinion on his New Contract
Not sure it has to be Streit. We know we have a bunch of solid ( though maybe not spectacular) players in Weber, Alzner, Petry, Schlemko and Benn, so whether it’s Streit, or Jerebek, or Davidson… There needs to be one player who steps up. Really the same applies at forward, we’ll be fine as long as one of DLR or Hudon or McCarron or someone else takes the next step. Will be an interesting season.
Schmo was cut from 5 teams, far from solid imo.
I agreed with 99% of what MB said on Monday EXCEPT the part about Streit being able to replace some of Markov’s role. 100% disagree…Streit’s done IMO. If he makes the team, I will be disappointed.
Despite my lame “depends” joke, I’m serious. Streit needs to be the PP QB, feathering passes over to Weber. In general, the PP needs to be at least as good as last year if the Habs want to take a stride forward.
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
Rather have Schlemko, Drouin or Chucky doing that.
“But Mike did ok, right guys???? Right? Hello? I need the cookie, guys, please! Please tell me I did something right, guys?”
Grow a pair, Bud.
I like cookies….
Are Habs Preseason games being broadcast on tv or online? Is it possible to stream the games after they have originally aired to watch later on? Last season I went with Game Centre And Sportsnet and was able to watch all 82. Even when I was too busy to catch them live. Going to do the same this season but have been wondering how I’m going to watch the pre season games.
Thanks to anyone who may know some more information that can help.
HIO comes to life, summer is coming to an end.
Great time of year.
As long as Pacioretty, Drouin and Galchenyuk put up a 100 goals, between the three of them, it does not matter who plays center and who is on second base, outfield or shortstop.
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
Ref Stu’s article on Drouin.
Considering the lack of scoring last season and we’re starting this season with a healthy Galchenyuk and Gallagher I’ll be as excited as every other season. Now add in Drouin playing top line minutes in all situations and KaBoom, this team is gonna make the rest of the Adam’s Division look silly!
Allan Walsh says “Have fun.”
One thing is certain, having Drouin will be awesome on ice and online. Here’s to some classic twits from Walsh if things don’t go well.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
2017-2018 HIO EXTREME HOCKEY POOL
Click Here to Join
What Carey Price Thinks of your Opinion on his New Contract
Definitely looking forward to Drouin.
But he’s still essentially replacing Radulov – our best forward from a year ago – at the cost of our top prospect.
I still make the trade, but without Radulov, it’s classic MB – holding up a full cookie jar and pretending he didn’t just empty another one into it.
They are going to miss a lot of physicality in their top-6 without Rads. Something else I haven’t seen mentioned is that Rads scored 4 shoot-out goals (4/5 I think). Anyway, MB made him an offer I wouldn’t have so I have no issue with him leaving.
I don’t either, in a vacuum. Much as I like the deal for Drouin.
But if we lose one top-flight forward and replace him with another, how are we further ahead? Long-term, sure. But what about now, before Price and Weber are suddenly in their mid-30s?
Much as if we trade one elite RHD for another, filling holes in terms of leadership, reliability and strength of beard, but lose puck-movement, excitement, someone to annoy MT (my favourite quality) and playoff studliness, how are we further ahead?
If our biggest hole is a puck-moving LHD and we trade the best young one we have (o2t’s tiny man crush notwithstanding) to plug another hole, how are we further ahead?
As of now, we’re right where we’ve been for half a decade – ready for Price to lead us to 100 points and a playoff spot – but still a player or two short of real contenderitude.
Hopefully, Johnny Capspace will provide what we need.
Agree. If anybody thinks this team is significantly better all you have to ask yourselves is this: if the team is better then why did MB try so hard to sign Rads…especially to a 5 year deal? Something is going to go down…just a matter of time IMO.
And that’s it in a RNutshell.
I agree with both of you. But as Shane points out, we can’t forget a healthy Galchy and Gally too. At the end of the day moving deck chairs around on the Titanic is all fine and good but we need a 1C. Ya ya Drouin ok we will see. Then we need a 2C and don’t even try to sell me on Danault a 4-5th line pud in Chicago. I am not buying him as a 2C on any squad.
What I am looking for from Drouin is not an increase in goals but in assists (minimum 40 hopefully 50)…especially playing center. This is the year Max should hit 40 IMO.
Considering the goals for last season, there’s no way they’re worse. I have high expectations on Gallagher, Shaw, and Pleks all increase to 15-20 goals each. Last season was horrible for all three of them. That won’t be repeated.
Lehkonen should hold his own around 20 I’m putting hopes at 25 for fun.
Byron will be a question mark. I’ll be shocked if he hits 20 again.
Galchenyuk will be on a mission. Especially with another Young Guns Star (Drouin). So hopefully 25-30.
Drouin playing top line minutes should be hilariously entertaining. 15-25….higher?
Max is a given in the 30’s but I would love to see him hit 40……that would also mean Gallagher has a career year too (as he should, injuries hurt him two years in a row.)
Anything from Danault is a bonus. A career third line player, only in Mtl does he get top line minutes.
And 15 goals from the fourth liners would be nice. (total)
With just the regulars increase by 2-5 goals each, we already hit 220.
There will be surprises…I hope in the right direction.
All lost in my conclusion is that fact the team took a couple weeks off in Jan and Feb to go through the motions. That won’t happen to Coach Julien. There’s a ton of respect there for him.
In the end we score more….Especially when we add Douchene, for our 2018 1st, and a couple prospects 😆 (never gonna happen)
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
2017-2018 HIO EXTREME HOCKEY POOL
Click Here to Join
What Carey Price Thinks of your Opinion on his New Contract
I agree with you Sholi. I’m feeling optimistic with this group.
Start from scratch? 61 players on the ice Friday morning and there’s a game Monday night. Preparation, my ass.
That’s normal, the way it is now. Players are better prepared now than they have ever been, and with the team divided up, all the coaches on the ice, there is more than enough time to prepare.
Players train more and are in shape when they report to camp. I mean Julien’s comment about starting from scratch and implementing his systems and the like.
1 or 2 practices with 3 of the 6 D being new to the club means there could be a lot of habits to break.
Montreal only plays Toronto four times this year and the two games in TO are in mid March and the last day of the schedule (when most teams mail it in). It basically means they will only really play three games against each other. What a bummer.
if things go the same way as they did last season, it could be an elimination game
Not opening the season against them or the Bruins year after year is also a bummer.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
2017-2018 HIO EXTREME HOCKEY POOL
Click Here to Join
What Carey Price Thinks of your Opinion on his New Contract
Some talk of Schlemko pairing with Weber initially spooked me. A good third pairing, decent second pairing guy, I assumed. Perhaps a placeholder until Jerabek (or Mete, in my feverish dreams) is ready.
Ryan Stimson does some hocus pocus with number and draws some mumbo jumbo conclusions from it all:
https://hockey-graphs.com/2017/01/31/redefining-defensemen-based-on-transitional-play/
Then, he supports it with some interesting video evidence. I can’t say I’m completely sold. Bottom pairing opponents can make mediocre players look good. Their weaknesses are more exposed when asked to slide up the depth chart (hello, Jordie Benn).
Still, our scouts saw something, so we’ll see what Julien decides. He does have a plethora of bodies to choose from.
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
Schlemko has played on 5 NHL teams during the last 3 years. Montreal makes it 6 in 4. I get that this guy is an overachiever who has overcome some major obstacles but something must be up. To think he could be a go to guy is a real stretch.
Beaulieu was a head case here in Montreal. Much worse that Galchenyuk. However, I wonder how it will go in Buffalo with Housley as his coach. It won’t surprise me if Beaulieu plays better than Schlemko, Streit, Jerabek (hard to tell) or Davidson.
Who’s going to take over Markov’s 25 minutes a night?
OK – I’ll let it go. I have to save my emotional energy in reserve so I can deal with the Habs brain fart of drafting AK46 back in 2003.
I’m with you, schmo has had plenty of time and looks to prove his game, he is what he is, a fringe player. I think we will regret we gave Nate away for virtually nothing. Another MB character crap story.
I’m tellin’ ya, Schlemko is the tallest midget in a vast sea of pudly No. 5/6 d-men.
My loins are warming ever-so-slightly. He may be their guy.
Question to Don: what would your cousin do with 8.5 million $ (MB’s remaining cap space)?
Front would spend half of it on booze and substances,and the rest he would spend foolishly.
Viva Timo Libre!
Let’s try to win the last 15 – not the first 15 games of the season this time.
—–
That’s a really good idea, I think your onto something
Shea it ain’t so…….
How about the last 15 games of the post season?
Good catch – winning your last 15 games and not making the playoffs just means a worse draft position.
—–
Kinda like all those years the Leafs went on a big run when it didn’t matter anymore. Those were the days…
As long as we win our last one in the post season, the rest is irrelevant.
I’d settle for just winning the last game of the post-season.
Anyone know if new D-man Dave Schlemko can drop the mitts and lay a beating on anyone.
No.
http://www.hockeyfights.com/players/1842
He’s had 4 fights in his career.
No wins.
My sister has a better record…. against guys.
Viva Timo Libre!
Yikes that is not good. I just wonder who is going to push back when Gallagher gets roughed up for crashing the net. Once again, we really have nobody.
Mediocre, soff and sure to get ice time above his skill level?
Loins heating up…
Is it Daveed Schlemko?
I’ll be a little surprised if Zack Fucale makes the team out of training camp.
.
Has any one of you fine folks seen the TV schedule (national vs regional) for the season?
Good Evening Ladies and Gentleman, this is Danny Gallivan along with Dick Irvin from the Forum in Montreal!
TSN has the regional broadcast, but hasn’t released it yet.
Here is the one for RDS. The ones they broadcast are marked on the far right of this schedule: http://www.rds.ca/hockey/canadiens/calendrier
Thank you Cal
Good Evening Ladies and Gentleman, this is Danny Gallivan along with Dick Irvin from the Forum in Montreal!
First things first…
Who will play centre?
Who will play with man mountain?
Crap…same questions as last year.
“Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”
Drouin? Schlemko? (at least until (if) Jerabek is ready.
First