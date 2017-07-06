Centre or wing? Canadiens’ Alex Galchenyuk is tired of that question

It will be interesting to see what happens the first time a journalist asks Alex Galchenyuk at training camp whether he wants to play centre or wing next season.

“Actually, the part of the negotiation and the clause I put in the contract is whenever I get asked this question I can walk away from the scrum now,” Galchenyuk said during a conference call Thursday, one day after the 23-year-old agreed to a new three-year contract with the Canadiens worth US$14.7 million.

“I’m just kidding,” Galchenyuk added. “I’ve been answering this question for so many times that for me, like I’ve said before, I’m a hockey player and my main thing was to re-sign in Montreal as soon as possible, and I’m very happy with the deal.

“To be in Montreal, I love the team, I love the fans, I love the city, and playing at Bell Centre in front of the fans in Montreal, that’s what brings the passion out of me. I really don’t focus on playing centre or wing. We have a great coach that will decide where to put me and I know what my skill-set (is) and what I can bring to the table. It won’t be a big issue where I play.”

Galchenyuk became a restricted free agent on July 1 and when asked about the contract negotiations with general manager Marc Bergevin, the forward said: “After the season, I focused on my preparation for next year and (agent Pat Brisson) took care of the negotiations. It went very well. We are glad we avoided arbitration. There was no doubt in my mind that we would come to a new agreement. I am very pleased that this is done. ”

