Canadiens trade Greg Pateryn to Dallas Stars for Jordie Benn

STU COWAN

NEWARK, N.J. — The Canadiens made a trade Monday afternoon, but it wasn’t a blockbuster.

The Canadiens dealt defenceman Greg Pateryn and a fourth-round pick at this year’s NHL Draft to the Dallas Stars in exchange for defenceman Jordie Benn.

This has been a tough season for Pateryn, who has only played in 24 games with one goal and five assists. He missed 24 games with a broken ankle suffered during a game on Dec. 6 in St. Louis and was a healthy scratch for 14 games, including Saturday’s 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

Pateryn took part in the morning skate Monday in New Jersey before the Canadiens faced the Devils.

“In Jordie Benn, we get an experienced NHL defenceman, and a player who will solidify our defensive group,” Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin said in a news release. “While providing stability in our end, he can also contribute offensively. Greg Pateryn has been a good contributor to our team and I wish him the best of luck with the Stars’ organization.”

Pateryn’s wife, Stefani, made news recently after posting a derogatory Tweet about francophones, frustrated that her husband hadn’t been used by former coach Michel Therrien and was also a healthy scratch for Claude Julien’s first game behind the bench after he took over. Afterward, it was reported that Bergevin had let other GMs know Pateryn was available on the trade market.

In Benn, the Canadiens are getting a 6-foot-2, 200-pounder with 2-13-15 totals and 24 penalty minutes in 58 games this season with the Stars, along with a minus-3. He is the brother of Stars captain Jamie Benn.

Jordie Benn is in the first season of a three-year, US$3.3-million contract. In 302 career games — after never being selected at the NHL Draft — Benn has 11-60-71 totals and 119 penalty minutes.

(Photo: Dario Ayala/Montreal Gazette)