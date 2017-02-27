Canadiens trade Greg Pateryn to Dallas Stars for Jordie Benn

STU COWAN
NEWARK, N.J. — The Canadiens made a trade Monday afternoon, but it wasn’t a blockbuster.
The Canadiens dealt defenceman Greg Pateryn and a fourth-round pick at this year’s NHL Draft to the Dallas Stars in exchange for defenceman Jordie Benn.
This has been a tough season for Pateryn, who has only played in 24 games with one goal and five assists. He missed 24 games with a broken ankle suffered during a game on Dec. 6 in St. Louis and was a healthy scratch for 14 games, including Saturday’s 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Toronto.
Pateryn took part in the morning skate Monday in New Jersey before the Canadiens faced the Devils.
“In Jordie Benn, we get an experienced NHL defenceman, and a player who will solidify our defensive group,” Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin said in a news release. “While providing stability in our end, he can also contribute offensively. Greg Pateryn has been a good contributor to our team and I wish him the best of luck with the Stars’ organization.”
Pateryn’s wife, Stefani, made news recently after posting a derogatory Tweet about francophones, frustrated that her husband hadn’t been used by former coach Michel Therrien and was also a healthy scratch for Claude Julien’s first game behind the bench after he took over. Afterward, it was reported that Bergevin had let other GMs know Pateryn was available on the trade market.
In Benn, the Canadiens are getting a 6-foot-2, 200-pounder with 2-13-15 totals and 24 penalty minutes in 58 games this season with the Stars, along with a minus-3. He is the brother of Stars captain Jamie Benn.
Jordie Benn is in the first season of a three-year, US$3.3-million contract. In 302 career games — after never being selected at the NHL Draft — Benn has 11-60-71 totals and 119 penalty minutes.
(Photo: Dario Ayala/Montreal Gazette)
Mr Pateryn you are free ! Best of luck in Dallas ! So sorry that THERRIEN waisted your first few years ! Like I said BEST OF LUCK !! GO HABS GO. 11. 11. 11.
HIO GM’s are hard at work today.
Benns a island boy like me…hometown boy..there’s the big trade…hope he can score
…….
Benn is older, smaller and more prone to blunders. And a pick!
Another MB special, trading away 2 dimes for a nickel.
You can count me among those, if there are any others, who’d be surprised if MB does a big deal before the deadline.
First of all, he doesn’t have enough spare talent to fill holes without creating holes somewhere else.
And secondly, I don’t think MB would sell out the Habs future for a team that has no realistic chance of winning it all this year.
Pateryn was burnt with this team. Another victim of Therrien’s inability to relate to youth, inflamed by a wife’s madness.
The good news is MB got someone who can play right away and has more experience than Pateryn.
Plus L’Affaire Pateryn won’t be a distraction Julien has to deal with.
If this is Bergie’s idea of fixing the team then it’s going to be a short spring and a long summer.
Wee Dee Dee will avoid the Trade Deadline Boot by hiding out inside Benn’s beard.
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Would rather have Pateryn, but if it’s a precursor to taking Emelin’s salary off the books next season…
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
Is there a record for shortest thread?
I liked pateryns game ,I think he will end up being a solid steady NHL dman.I hope he does well in Dallas but saying that I don’t know Benns game at all so I hope he looks good as a hab.
That replay is exactly how Shaw ended up getting knocked out by Krug. Didn’t learn his lesson.
Good lord — at this rate, Shaw’s going to have Alzheimer’s by age 40.
There’s time when being a fan leaves me with a queasy feeling in my stomach, and this is one of them.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
Numerous sources have confirmed that Bergevin has already sent his personal barber to pick up Benn at the airport. He will shave Benn’s beard in the cab ride on the way to the hotel. This was agreed to by both parties as a pre-condition for the trade going down. “Welcome to Montreal Bennsy” said Marc.
Didn’t think we could upgrade Pateryn’s beard but it happened.
But Pateryn is Shea Weber light I thought to some on here , they should have demanded both Benns in that case .
I’d trade Shea straight up for Jamie in a second.
Crap, Shea Weber himself is Shea Weber Light nowadays…
I liked Pateryn, didn’t think he got a fair shake here, and even understand his wife’s tweet might have been less reactionary, and more calculated, than appears.
What I was hoping for was MB ignoring it, not setting precedent for every other malcontent that wants out to define MB’s agenda.
_______________________________
Trade Carey for young offence.
Can MB please dump one of his garbage contracts? He used to be good at that…
Benn has shown what he is and from his stats, not impressive. Pateryn has not been given half a chance to show what he is but I believe it is more than Benn.
Is Benn known as a hitter? Something positive at least?
Good penalty killer apparently. He is at least as good as Pateryn, more experienced, and it gets rid of an unhappy player. We are slightly better now, not much but it does not hurt.
First thing I thought of when I read the deal.
Why on earth are we trying to steal defensemen from Dallas 😆
Looking at the numbers, basically he’s Emelin, only three million dollars cheaper and doesn’t hit 😆
Meh whatever, trade means nothing other than they got rid of Pateryn. (I liked him, cheaper, better version of Emelin.)
Up next, Nesterov and our 1st for Dillon Heatherington 😉
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
30 Wins to Tie Saint Patrick
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Looks like he can handle his dukes when someone hits his goalie Shane.
Hey,
Got Habs and Wild to Win and Over 5 with Sens game tonight.
Slainte!
I liked Pateryn, thought he was solid and layed out some good hits plus he was cheaper.
Guess he couldn’t find his way into the foxhole.
Benn’s wife (if he is married) must be less of a whiner.
GoHabsGo
Well if I could whine right now (instead of their wives), MB should’ve asked to pckg. Jordie with his brother, Jamie in order to help our top-6.
Jordi is a Catalan name. It means George. St.George (Sant Jordi) is the patron saint of Barcelona.
That’s all I’ve got.
What’s his Corsi?
—–
Also of England. Dragon-slayer.
Borrowed from someone from the earlier thread:
This reminds me of when the Habs drafted Marcel Hossa.
funny.
The Senators pick up Burrows, the Leafs get Brian Boyle…and the Habs get Benn (Jordie that is).
Jordie Benn Stats:
https://www.nhl.com/player/jordie-benn-8474818
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
Let me guess… Ben is 5’6″ and can carry the puck?
Looks ok to me amigo.
Doesn’t like guys hitting his goalie.
https://youtu.be/tzVqr8beo54
More garbage dumpster trades from Bergevin. What a freaking disaster.
I thought for sure that the deluge in Montreal two nights ago would have postponed MB’s propensity for dumpster diving for at least a week. Wrong.
Richard R
Is this really new thread-worthy?
—–
This just in: Bergevin thought he was getting Jamie Benn and was laughing at how he fleeced Jim Nill. Word is he’s trying to get Pateryn back now. lol
Pateryn has every right to be mad at the way he was treated in Montreal. No excuse offered for the wife however.
That said, Montreal got a veteran defenseman with a low cap hit who is a -3 playing 18+ minutes with a crappy team. Not a earth shattering trade but a lot to like nonetheless.
There is nothing wrong with how he was treated. He is a 6/7 defenseman on almost all the teams in this league, and was played accordingly.
So this is a no to a stl trade I assume. We knew pateryn was on his way out. He deserves a chance to play
Now an impact fwd and I’m satisfied
Meh can’t say I’m a fan mind you I know nothing about benn
He’s Jamie’s brother.
Richard R
Markov – Weber
Emelin – Petry
Beaulieu – Benn
Nesterov
I’m ok with the trade. First axe to fall from the lineup. Trade a guy who has problems getting a full-time job in exchange for a player with (somewhat) better NHL experience.
Yep.
Well Stef did her job and got Pateryn out of Montreal. I wonder did MB let Jim Nill and Lindy Ruff that she is a trouble maker.
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
Shored up the left side, by sacrificing a younger servicable righty. Fair trade. Benn signed for one more year too.
At a very affordable cap hit.