Canadiens’ trade bait: Sergachev could make Beaulieu expendable | HI/O Show

This week’s HI/O Show:
On this week’s Hockey Inside/Out Show our panel — Gazette columnist Stu Cowan, former Canadien and TSN 690 radio host Chris Nilan, CBC Daybreak’s Jessica Rusnak and host Adam Susser — discusses potential Canadiens trade bait, as well as these topics:
What does newly acquired defenceman Nikita Nesterov bring to the team?
Who was the best among the 24 Canadiens players on the list of 100 Greatest NHL Players.
Should GM Marc Bergevin re-sign defenceman Nathan Beaulieu or try to trade him?
Should Phillip Danault remain the No. 1 centre when Alex Galchenyuk returns?
Viewer question of the week — Is packaging blue-line prospect Mikhail Sergachev an option in trying to trade for N.Y. Islanders star John Tavares?
So sick of people bashing DD.
I can’t for the life of me understand why everyone is so down on Davey just because of his size. We are blind to his positives.
He has 3 points in his last 3 games and he plays with less than 15 minutes.
I know he is having a tough season. Not much place for him. And in the end i dont have much use for him, and would prefer a few other options to him, especially at center.
But you cannot deny his talent and ability.
Are we that short sighted. Are we really that simple?
In the last 4 years, he has been behind only Pleks, Pacs and Galchenyuk in points.
With DD as a top three center, we are not gonna win the Cup. But to go as far as we do makes us look ridiculous and dense.
He wins more face offs than he loses, and often against top Centers. He has great vision and has given everything he has to this team. He has been damn productive and effective given the situation with our centers and has helped bring the moderate success we have seen.
He isnt going to be traded for anything of particular value. He isnt going to lead us to the Cup. But to demean a player on our team like that has done so much. In all sincerity it like smacking Guy Carbonneau in the face.
I would bet my bottom dollar that every single person that has bashed him on here would never say such things to a group of people if one of those faces included Guy or any current member of the Habs. (and you would look stupid doing so)
All in line smiling and agreeing to Carbo when he speaks of him.
Try to be more realistic and reasonable. Try not to look so dense and ludicrous.
To say DD is not among the top half of NHLers is nonsense and no real professional would agree. OBVIOUSLY because the guys who actually get paid to make real decisions that dont include their fantasy teams or local bar regulars hve made that decision time and time again.
MT isnt DDs only coach. To insinuate we know more than Jacques Martin, Randy Cunneyworth, Michel Therrien, Pierre Gaulthier, Kirk Muller, Rick Dudley, Scott Melanby, Gerard Gallant, JJ Daignault, Clement Jodoin, Patrice Brisebois, Martin Lapointe.
Can anyone actualy say that any of these ACTUAL professionals agree with 95% of what is said about him?
DD sucks now, thats the bottom line.
Thanks for proving my point. I guess you would agree that Gallagher sucks now too then.
No. Gallagher is a different player having a bad year.
And Not ALL players having bad years suck.
But SOME players having bad years DO suck.
Did he prove your point?
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
Yes. He did.
Pretty sure that most of the knocks are not on DD but on how he’s used. It is what it is Joey, a problem for a lot of people. Do you have some theory that they are “after him”? And if not, why argue?
I even get tired of the phrase “best goalie in the world” over and over. But what they hey, it’s what people think.
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
When you say things like the best goalie in the world, you base that on play in the last few seasons. Price has absolutely been exactly that.
Its not pure stupidity to argue that Price is the best.
Good luck to Barberio. Tough losing a Montrealer but IMO Nesterov is a better Dman. He had his opportunity here and just didn’t put up the points. Glad to see him find a NHL job because he is an NHL Dman (ideal 7-6 Dman IMO).
only top 4 dmen and power play dmen put up points.
So it was basically Raccine,barberio and that draft pick for nesterov more or less?
Barberio is now an avalanche
Maybe he’s coming back in the Duchene trade?
Its funny b/c Nesterov is again the reason why Barberio got scratched. Barberio has #89’s number. The next time the Habs meet the Avs, Barberio will be fixated on Nesterov.
Unless Nesterov is flipped to Col as part of the Duchene trade.
Smart move by a team looking for a good draft pick. 😉
Seriously, my take on the pickup is that it allows the Avs to protect Barrie in the expansion draft.
Very good point Oz.
That’s gotta be hard on the back… and the spirit if there are casualties.
I always thought of him as more of a light flurries kind of character.
The Kings waived Tom Gilbert yesterday.
Barberio
Barberton picked up by Avs
Confirmed by TSN690. Good for him. Best of luck to Barbs in Colorado.
Of course you give Sergachev to get Tavares. However, the Isles would not be interested. The only way a trade to the Habs happens IMO is Chucky goes the other way in a sign and trade. I would make this trade in an heartbeat.
You can’t sign Tavares until January 2018.
I think this makes it very hard for Snow to trade him now.
I thought they could resign him as of July 1st. Is this the same for Price?
Can someone list some good points about David Desharnais?I just dont see why they keep playing him.
if he wasn’t a Hab, thousand and thousands of posters obsessed with him wouldn’t have anything to post. Which would mean, this site would cease to exist and that would suck
***sigh*** how long must we flog this dead horse
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Ummmmm, he shows up to practice on time?
Has anyone heard anything on Barberio?
we’ll find out later this noon if he clears.
Update: Barberio picked up by the Colorado Avalanche.
@Arnou, if the French media is going to insist that MB resign DD, let them. Heck, why not have all the players be francophone, the coaches the trainers, the whole organization just made up of francophones. Check back in 2-3 yrs and see how many times the team makes the playoffs???Here’s my question to the French media, “Do you want a winning team here or do you want a french players team? Pick one.”
I’ll take the winning team.
CH = Les Glorieux!!!
You said your question was to the French media. Are you a member of the French media? Why did you answer it?
Let me ask you AliHaba, pick one.
CH = Les Glorieux!!!
French media ppl. will pick the winning team. they will add, we want a french-winning team. Since the Habs are nicknamed ‘the flying frenchmen,’ how’s that possible?
Realistically, many of the good players in Québec have even declined to sign with the Habs. Case in point: Maxime Talbot. Bobby Lou hesitated to sign here (despite not being french). Vinny L. asked for a high price with Bergy being a UFA. That’s why he chose Philadelphia.
Honestly, I would love Marc Bergevin let go of David Desharnais. But since Davy’s friend, Michel Therrien, have relied on him, DD will do everything he can to stay and sign again. After this season, MB should exercise his position and let DD walk away. That’s it.
Does Dutch Gretzky score tonight?
hes a healthy scratch
I heard he’s in.
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
maybe Flyers will retain 50% of his salary and send him back to Montreal.
There was some chatter here the other day how Vigneault received a 2 year extension and this showed how foolish MB was in giving MT a 4 year extension.
According to this article, the extension is 3 years, with the first 2 at $4mill. per and the final third season at $4.25mill.
I am not trying to defend the contract MB handed out, just pointing out a detail which was used as a comparison.
Vigneault now the 3rd highest paid coach in the NHL.
http://www.thehockeynews.com/news/article/vigneault-now-third-highest-paid-coach-and-he-deserves-to-be-there
The example to use to critcize MB IMO is the Pitt coach. He won the freakin’ Cup and only got 3 years.
I’m not making the example, just provided some details on the example spoken about here earlier.
About Desharnais.
He is respected and liked by the team’s leadership, especially the captain and the coach.
This is a contract season for him, and everyone knows that unless he proves he can put up points, he will be out of the NHL. He’s small, not fast, not a defensive player, and therefore, he must produce points.
Therrien stays loyal to Desharnais as long as possible in this situation, because the team is winning, so there is no pressure to “blame” any player, especially a veteran player, and no pressure to make big changes.
I’m not suggesting you have to like the way the Desharnais situation is being handled, I’m just offering an explanation.
First and foremost, Therrien and Pacioretty want to win. But, along the way, they’re both rooting for Desharnais more than they rooted for Eller or Subban, for example.
The one issue that will save Desharnais’ job in Mtl. is the francophone media. Since DD is a player from Québec, stations will advocate to have him sign again. Plus, this will be another topic where they headline why there are not much Québecois players in the Habs lineup. They’ll force MB to give DD an extension despite how obvious his declining production shows.
I don’t really buy that argument. Danault and Mitchell are both from PQ, and more likely to be here next year than DD.
DD will stay in the league for a few more years yet. Someone will sign him especially with expansion. It won’t be what he is making now but if you look at the bottom half of some of the lesser teams in the league, there are a lot of lesser players than he.
Not really many at all less than he
DD is 1000000000000% guaranteed gone at the end of the season. I just wish they rode out Paraenteau’s contract too last season. That was a waste of a buy-out.
I agree. The difference between those guys is one is loved by the coach and one is not. Oh – and one scores more goals. 🙂
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
There is some truth to your post. It’s a fact that coaches like certain players more than others, trust certain players more than others, and then play their favorites more than others.
Therrien likes and respects Desharnais. I think that’s obvious.
> Therrien likes and respects Desharnais. I think that’s obvious.
Too much for most people including me. But I don’t doubt that’s true.
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
Yup. I get it. It’s all part of what Therrien did 5 years ago to gain the veterans respect.
Why do posters only talk about trading with the worst couple of teams, or of picking up players who are soon to be UFAs?
Are the days of trading 3 bums for one future star truly gone? Are their no Mike Milbury’s out there? No Bob Gainey’s? (Sorry Bob.) Surely MB can bundle up a couple of veterans and a prospect or two and steal someone useful from a GM having an off day!
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
Checking at the standings now, both Ottawa and Boston are 9 points back. The CH have 68 points. The Maple Leafs are 12 points behind. If Toronto get 2 wins, they could advance and take Boston’s spot. The Metropolitan teams are still the same story. Washington, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and NY Rangers are running a steady pace.
Western teams are not that strong in the regular season. That may change in the postseason. St. Louis Blues is up and down, but that may change now that Mike Yeo is the head coach. Minnesota is leading that conference. I’m still convinced the Sharks are the cup contenders in this side. Winnipeg and Calgary are the two Canadian teams that will battle for that possible wild card.
@bwoar, further to the post below on Gostisbehere, here is another link detailing his defensive problems this season.
http://www.courierpostonline.com/story/sports/nhl/flyers/2017/02/01/ghost-former-self-shayne-gostisbehere-likely-healthy-scratch/97353624/
Found this quote to be telling:
“Gostisbehere is a team-worst minus-19, but in shot attempts (shots, blocked shots and missed shots) at 5-on-5, he is their best defenseman. When shot attempts win games instead of goals, maybe that will mean more in terms of keeping him in the lineup”
Boom – the last line is cutting indeed. Thanks for finding this.
It’s something of a sophomore slump, though his offensive stats are still pretty solid on the year.
67 points in your first 114 NHL games should earn you a chance to play through your slumps.
I see a lot of trade chatter here about trying to get Duchene. If i’m looking to get a player from the avalanche it’s Landeskog. He is young. a big winger can score. He would be perfect as our second line LW.
Agree completely. Leave the Patches, Radu, Danault line together, 2nd line becomes Landeskog, Galchenyuk and someone else, 3rd line stays with Pleks, Leks and Byron. That is 3 very strong lines.
Would you guys trade Galchenyuk and a 1st for MacKinnon?
The only prospect,rookie,or whatever you want to call it intrigues me beside Athanasiou is that big top 6 centreman whose 6’3 russian of the Dallas Stars : Denis Guryanov.
How in the world did we miss on this guy;
Even tho he went 12th in 2015 we should have made a trade to grab him.
Those kind of players dont grow on trees.
Juulsen type they do.
Trade Carey Price to someone who isnt making the playoffs for prospects and picks and trade those assets for Colorados 1 Pick in this years draft.
Imagine having a line up of
X-MacKinnonX
X-Patrick-X
X-Guryanov-X
This is how you build a true Dynastie.
And, and, if we could deconcussify Eric Lindros, then we’d really have something…
Dmen who are top 4 are always in huge demand, outside of the elite studs, most take 3-5 years to develop. Teams do tend to use the top 5 spots in the draft for those elite forwards/centers yet teams are always looking for that really good dman.
While Juulsen may appear to always be available as you say, if he does become a top 4 dman and we have him under control in the RFA years, we have a great commodity.
I guess what I am saying, is it is far to early to call Juulsen a player who is always available. The big centers or high scoring forwards indeed are sexy and we wish we had them. But having a very good core of dmen is not a bad starting place.
Look at what every team is constantly looking for, top 4 dmen. The Leafs at present appear to have loads of offensive forward/centers, but desperately need dmen.
Galchenyuk and a 2nd for MacKinnon? Absolutely! Not going to happen so I’m quite happy to stick with Galchenyuk.
The player that I would like out of Dallas this off-season is Nichushkin. A line of Nichuskin – Galchenyuk – Radulov? Exciting.
Let’s put the trading of Price on hold. I’m not saying that it won’t ever happen, but the time is not now.
I wouldn’t trade Galchenyuk for MacKinnon period let alone add in extras. Trading one for the other is the same result unless contracts are an issue.
Would rather package something for an upgrade instead of just side step trade of Galchenyuk for MacKinnon.
Just heard Therrien on the radio justifying Deharnais’ place in the line-up. “If the match-ups are tough or if it’s a night that’s tough for Galchenyuk, well you know we have Desharnais.” Forget that Shaw can take face-offs. Forget that Galchenyuk is heads above (no pun intended) DD overall. The DD security blanket is there. NOT for Galchenyuk! For MT.
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
At this point, it’s hard to tell if this is a legit post, or if someone hacked this account and satirized the leitmotif of the member with a spoof of what’s been posted repetitively, obsessively.
It’s been two days of David Desharnais Inside Out, I guess we’re headed for a third.
The many legitimate replies below would suggest your comment is out of tune.
Maybe you should do HIO a favour and eradicate yourself.
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
Bad dog.
Ruff!
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
Your avatar is one that makes me stop and read. You and 24 Cups symbiosize each other. Except these days, for the last year or so, instead of insight and quintuple questions, it’s all DD all the time, plus foxhole ‘jokes’, it’s like you’re trying to out-schtick the one-schtick pony. I feel cheated.
The foxhole thing went on too long. Agreed. But it’s the stuff of jokes – it was a ridiculous thing for MB to say.
In my world (on HIO), making an anti-DD or anti-Therrien comment is akin to making an anti-Trump comment in the US. You get shouted down by a bunch of his self-appointed protectors who try to shame you.
I posted this comment because of something Therrien said on the radio NOW that I thought was funny, and a little telling. It wasn’t a random comment – something public happened and I wanted to share. Which is what this is about.
I can take a little criticism, fairly. Can you? Let this go more. You can see from the response that it resonated with a few people. And that’s a good part of why people are here – to connect with people who know the team and who feel similarly about it, warts and all.
————————————-
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
And posters wonder why I scoff at Therrien. Geez, what a turd he is.
Did he really say that or are you just joking??
If folks think DD is on the wing to stay, they should remember what happened going into last season. DD quoted as saying he’s ready to play on the wing, the next thing you know “Chucky is more comfortable on the wing” ….
Rightly or Wrongly, so long as DD has a contract with the Habs I am paranoid of how our Coach will implement him within the lineup.
He said it. At least he’s being honest!
(He didn’t say “honestly” so I think he wasn’t lying.)
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
Remember one of my early bosses/owner I worked for, he overheard me say on the phone “To be honest with you….”
My boss asked me after the call was over, If I usually lie to that customer. I responded no, to which he said, perhaps it’s time then to stop using a line which insinuates you normally do.
Now whenever I hear someone say “To be honest with you” or just any use of the word honest, I start to question things said by the individual.
I have the same reaction to “Quite frankly, …”
Quite frankly, I agree!
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
This usually happens … at the end of the day.
Both good points. And two points are two points.
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
Yah it’s a salesman’s line isn’t it. You might be being honest but when you say that it raises the question. Good story.
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
Just more proof that this coach needs to be replaced.
Unf——believable.
If I were to continue with my question last night, I’d say the Habs may NOT make a significant move on March 1, save the possible ‘Major’ move on July 1st.
As of now, there are no significant players, aside from Shattenkirk or Duchene, to be traded. However, there are lots of movement leading up to free-agent frenzy. I’m eager to watch what GM’s and owners will do at the Entry Draft in Chicago.
Exactement
Le prix est le future et est plus haut.
This (maybe) is lineup for the playoffs will be something like this:
Pacioretty – Galchenyuk/Danault – Radulov
Lehkonen – Galchenyuk/Danault/Plekanec – Radulov/Gallagher
Desharnais/Andrighetto – Galchenyuk/Danault/Plekanec – Shaw/Gallagher
Andrighetto/Danault – Mitchell – Flynn (or Carr)
Emelin – Weber
Markov – Petry/Nesterov
Beaulieu/Nesterov – Pateryn
Barberio
Price
Montoya
Not too shabby IMO. but I think the coaching staff can work out the kinks once April 12 comes.
well, that certainly clears things up.
> Flynn (or Carr)
Why no slash on 4th line RW? Flynn/Carr ?
Because Carr was sent back to St. Johns. If he does come back to be an extra 13th or 14th forward, that he’ll slot in that position.
Man Byron has been one of our best players and you put him in the press box
Thanks for the reminder. I knew I was missing one player in the lineup.
re-post/updated:
Pacioretty – Galchenyuk/Danault – Radulov/Gallagher
Lehkonen – Galchenyuk/Danault/Plekanec – Radulov/Gallagher/Byron
Desharnais/Andrighetto – Galchenyuk/Danault/Plekanec – Shaw/Gallagher/Byron
Andrighetto/Danault – Mitchell – Flynn (or Carr)
Emelin – Weber
Markov – Petry/Nesterov
Beaulieu/Nesterov – Pateryn
Barberio
Price
Montoya
updated: 12:12 pm
If Tavares is available I would give up Sergachev, Beaulieu, and Gallagher. In order to win a Cup every team needs a number Center, Defensemen and Goalie. Right now we have 2 out of 3. I know Tavares likes NY but he doesn’t like travelling back and forth from Uniondale to the Barkley Center. Also they traded away Okposo whom he had chemistry with. I know this is probably a pipe dream but I would love to see it happen and I think it would put the Habs over the top to win the Cup. GO HABS GO
That is what I posted yesterday. Gallagher + Beaulieu + Sergachev, then possibly a 1st round pick at the draft, may parler in the mix. If this is the way to do it, the entry draft is the key here for MB to make a move to bolster the lineup.
Moving onward, the team will make a deep push in the playoffs this year despite not having a marquee #1 or #1 centre, nor a top-2 puck moving Dman.
Tavares is good, no doubt but Galchenyuk has to be given the number one center role. We should be looking for a big winger…in Toronto or Colorado. Money wise we can’t pay JT and AG 1st line center money at the same time. I’m ok with trading prime prospects for established youngish players who can be a force.
Oops – double post.
It’s intriguing for sure, but would MT even play the guy after his second defensive error?
ArmyFan should be benched for the rest of this thread. 🙂
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
Nothing wrong with getting a young reclamation project, but have a good long look at how Lehkonen plays. He’s engaged in all 3 zones and, though not as big a hockey playing specimen as I’d like, he plays a physical game. He initiates contact. Lehkonen’s play is exactly what I’d like to see Yakapov doing.
Lehkonen is going to be with this team for a long time. I hope they give him a shot playing with Galchenyuk in the very near future.
Once DD and Pleks are gone, he’s the best candidate for that LW slot beside Galchenyuk. There’s something about this coach that can’t play DD enough.
Will probably get laughed out of HIO for this, but does anyone else think they should make a play for Yakupov? Given his (lack of) performance in St. Louis, they may be able to get him for slightly more than a bag of pucks. Especially if the Blues are still on the outside of the playoff picture in a couple of weeks.
It’s been talked about before, but throw him on a line with his old buddy Chucky, plus Radulov (that other Russian guy) and who knows. Could be a bust, but could be magic.
I believe he’s in the second year of a $2.5M/yr contract, so they can let him walk next season if he’s a bust. Cap hit this year would be fairly minimal. Pretty low risk deal if you ask me. Payoff could be huge, and if not – who cares.
I’d rather see:
Yaks – Chucky – Shaw
than:
DD – Chucky – Shaw
I’d be okay with DD for Yaks, but not sure if St Lou would be willing to settle for less than your suggested asking price (bag o’ pucks).
I’m ok with Yak for a bag of pucks and a 3rd rounder
No way, I Live in St. Louis and he’d be in the Mtl Press box (just like in St. Louis most nights) for the majority of games. In the defensive system the kid has no chance. Maybe a bottom 6 forward with very little 2 way game. i liked the move the Blues made to get him in that it was very little risk, but the kid hasn’t been able to transition out of being a top draft pick garenteed superstar to being a team role player that can add benefit besides goal scoring. Which hasn’t been their in the NHL. I would imagine he’ll turn into a Benoit Pouliot at some point if he figures he not the next Ovechkin.
I’d consider Vrbata over Vanek for the rental player. Might be available for less, contribute as much or more.
Me too, but I have a sinking feeling some team with overpay for Vrbata.
Can’t see how you pick up an impact player without trading Sergachev.
Wish Beaulieu would just play with some consistency from game to game. That would be all he needs to do to solidify a place in MTL.
Would like to see Lehkonen play with Galchenyuk especially now that Galchenyuk is not on the first line.
But na, let’s put DD there.
The criticism of Beaulieu is exactly to a tee how Oiler fans felt about Petry & at a bit older age. I have in previous years been very critical of the kid but I’ve come to have some hope that he becomes at least what Petry is now. That’s not a bad thing altogether. I think he ought to play with Weber regularly to help that process along.
Just watching Weber should be a lesson in professionalism an consistency, but yes, Emelin is not complimentary to Weber. A puck mover is needed with Weber.
This should be the last season for D.D., Flynn and Mitchell.
Mitchell has another year left on his contract.
Maybe the Habs management are grooming Lehkonen to become Plekanec’s replacement?
Richard R
No half-way sensible trades are available at this time.
Only Colorado and Ariz are statistically out of it. So, that means there are 16-20+ teams circling to strip their bones.
Not going to happen – unless buyers want to pay double or more the actual worth of the available players, and probably lose a precious draft pick, their future.
Yes it will happen, I promise you.
I’m gonna go ahead and assume Duchene lands in Ottawa, as a matter of fact.
OK – you’re on.
I’ll betcha a donut and a coffee.
cheers
The Habs should move Beaulieu to upgrade the left side of the defense. They’re in “win now” mode and need to find a partner for Weber.
Beaulieu: hasn’t stepped up to prove that he can do it. Lacks consistency.
Emelin: has been playing well there, but isn’t a top pairing guy.
Markov: shouldn’t be given those minutes.
An option might be to pluck a feather from the Ducks.
Vatenen, Fowler, Lindholm
Unless they can trade Bieksa – NMC, and bad contract – one of these players will not be a Duck next season.
So, Beau + for Fowler?
With Beaulieu, the Ducks still have a LD for this season’s run, and if they lose him to LV, they’d still have the asset from the trade.
This team has been playing with the D for years…….it is what it is…….we have a core that is good, perhaps not the best but add Price to it (our best D) its very good. We need offense……we need a second line center……………..that is a given if we want to compete for a cup this year.
I agree, but with the play of Danault ,he looks no worse than a number 3. So if you bring in a second line centre Plek and DD need to go the other way. Now who in their right mind would take those contracts?
I think MB has handcuffed himself for this year with those two.
> We need offense
Offence can come from the defensemen.
Duchene: 29 pts
Fowler: 27 pts (in more games, but still, not bad)
In any event, I didn’t say they couldn’t use help up front.
MB won’t move Beau without a replacement. He won’t weaken the D to add a forward.
Don’t know if it has been put on the forum but love the new Rockets uniform.
https://www.nhl.com/canadiens/news/logo-and-uniform-reveal-of-the-laval-rocket/c-286280828
A Habs fan trying to bring some sense to the people of Toronto!
It got a lukewarm reception here yesterday. Me, I’d have put an actual rocket on there somewhere. Just because.
About that “Top” 100 list: the omission of Lapointe and Shutt kind of burns my butt, but when you read 25 Leafs out of 12 Cups I don’t wonder where this list is drawn up from.
The Habs’ dominance from the mid-50s to the end of the 70s was incredible. 15 Cups from ’56 to ’79 should be well represented on a so-called top 100 list.
Cal, when you look at the history of the Habs, that list should have been LOADED with Habs. So many questionable choices on that list, like I knew there would be.
GameDay preview courtesy of a Philly blogger:
http://www.hockeybuzz.com/blog/Bill-Meltzer/Flyers-Gameday-2217-vs-MTL-Captains-Heritage-Night/45/82626
Of note, Meltzer says there are hints that Gostisbehere could be a healthy scratch tonight.
Thanks Burly. I like reading the opposition’s game day notes. It wouldn’t be the first time this season for the Ghost Bear. I don’t get why he gets scratched, he’s obviously a useful offenseman. A point behind Provorov for #1 on the Flyers. The -19 maybe doesn’t help?
Then again, Wayne Simmonds is -17. Remember when folks wanted to trade Pacioretty for him? Good times.
Vanek would be a great addition again if MB could get him for what he did last time , doubt that will happen as he will be sought after by many play off teams and salary cap implications . Would love to see Jagr play alongside Plek for once , yeah yeah I know he slows down in the post season but I would still like to see it once .
I liked Vanek on the first go around, but I’m not sure the Coach was as keen on his play. I just don’t see MB bringing him in again for that reason.
Habs are going to bring in another defence and swap out Beaulieu and a 2nd round draft pick. The big forwards being shopped right now will cost a lot more than the Habs can afford.
Beliveau is #1 for me. Followed by Doug Harvey.
It’s criminal that Guy Lapointe was not in the top 100.
Billy Smith? Grant Fuhr? Give me a break!
I was told that there was an award ceremony in Boston to honour Don Cherry – I thought about that for a brief moment and I replied: “For what? Too many men on the ice?”
Tonight’s Pythonesque Book of Hab.
I thought Sergachev was the heir apparent to Markov, not Beaulieu.
WWDTD
Long term the D looks good, Sergachev, Beaulieu, Juulsen, Pateryn.
All this talk of trading for other team’s star players is getting tiresome. Much ado about nothing. If Montreal could pick up a scoring UFA forward for a 2nd rounder, then I would be happy. If not, then Shaw could move to LW once Gallagher returns and you then have your top 9 forwards in place with DD being the 10th man. Byron deserves the icetime more than DD, plain and simple, and Danault has taken the centre spot that DD used to claim by default.
WWDTD
Steve, with Detroit looking done for the post season this year, I bet Vanek could be had for that. Would you do it? I’m thinking with the leadership that is currently in place he might be able to play a supporting role, be useful and not have a negative impact. He wouldn’t catapult the team into being a favourite, but he’d add useful scoring depth.
But, I essentially agree with you, barring a low cost addition, I would go into the playoffs with the team as is.
Eric – MB and MT have way too much pride to bring back Vanek (BTW, Vanek helped Montreal get into the playoffs that year and was pretty good at the beginning of the playoffs before totally disappearing at the end. Just trying to set the record straight).
I’m not sure that Dallas will be sellers (they are presently 3-4 points out of a playoff spot) but I would target Patrick Sharp. Lots of experience, good size and speed, can play both wings and has a Cup ring. He’s obviously not the same player he once was but he would be great insurance.
LW – Patches, Lehkonen, Sharp, Byron
Centre – Galchenyuk, Pleks, Danault, Mitchell
RW – Radulov, Gallagher, Shaw, Flynn
WWDTD