Canadiens sign goalie Charlie Lindgren to one-year deal

The Canadiens announced on Thursday that they have agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with goalie Charlie Lindgren, who was a restricted free agent.

In 48 games last season with the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps, Lindgren had a 24-18-6 record with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage.

The 23-year-old also played two games with the Canadiens, winning both of them while posting a 1.48 goals-against average and a .949 save percentage. Lindgren is unbeaten in the three NHL games he has played, including one during the 2015-16 season after he was signed as a free agent out of St. Cloud State University

(Photo: Joel Auerbach/The Associated Press)

