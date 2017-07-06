Canadiens sign goalie Charlie Lindgren to one-year deal

The Canadiens announced on Thursday that they have agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with goalie Charlie Lindgren, who was a restricted free agent.
In 48 games last season with the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps, Lindgren had a 24-18-6 record with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage.
The 23-year-old also played two games with the Canadiens, winning both of them while posting a 1.48 goals-against average and a .949 save percentage. Lindgren is unbeaten in the three NHL games he has played, including one during the 2015-16 season after he was signed as a free agent out of St. Cloud State University
(Photo: Joel Auerbach/The Associated Press)
Still don’t understand why people are not interested in RNH. Who do you honestly think the Habs could get at centre that is avsilable. Crosby? Matthews?
McKinnon? Tavares? Mcdavid? Are you kidding. Even Kopitar or Getzlaf are 30 or over and making 10 million a year. How many good years do they have left in them RNH at 6 million entering the prime years of his career is worth the gamble. He would be on par with duchesne no??
I feel like Bwoar and I are the the only two people here who actually watch the Oilers.
Do yourself a favor and watch the first twenty Oilers games. Hopkins is invisible every shift. Sure he has youth on his side but there are some players who you watch and then say to yourself, not gonna make it and I don’t mean 40-50 point player. To me that is not a 6 million dollar player.
Every Habs fan should get Bell Center Ice and watch the entire league, you have no idea what you’re all missing. There are a ton of fun teams out there, and there are a ton of high profile players who suck the bajeesus out of their teams. 😆
Up next, Matt Duchene…..another one to stay away from.
Fans want a bonifide #1C, sorry to say, there are zero available. ZERO. No team is gonna trade their #1C.
We have to draft him, or overpay with trades to get him and what would that do, set us back again. IE….Pacioretty, Lehkonen, and our 1st to the Islanders for John Tavarse. That would suck the life right out of this team.
OK that was fun, time to water the grass, and laugh at the Als…..sigh
Famous Quotes from the Draft
My sources say Carey Price is in play
😎 😎 😎 😎 Is Carey Price 😎 😎 😎 😎
@sholi2000
Sholi2000.com
Hockey Is Life, Me and My Boy
Shane Oliver
They are not more than Carey Price…..Yet
Hemsky is a smart player….u can’t take away hockey iq….if he stays healthy…..he will produce…..and jagr being slow….good players can slow the game down…he protects the puck very well…..if he would sign @ 2million??..be worth the chance…turd line be pretty good….its cookin here on the island..and I’m gettin hab fever already!!….also super glad he’s not making this a free agent pudville signings….and not resigned those pudsters back….
Jagr’s got back, which he sticks WAY out to protect the puck. He wrote the book on that move, and it’s still a thing of booty.
With Price’s deal locked in, Lindgren, Fucale and any other goalie in the system may as well quietly ask to be moved. Any other position has 3 or 4 spots, but with goalies it’s #1 and the back up.
I don’t think anyone wants to apprentice that long in the minors or as a back up. That’s a career killer, especially when it comes to making a few million or so in the NHL, which is pretty much the point of being a pro athlete.
As for RNH, who wants Pleks lite? I sure as hell don’t.
I could see Lindgren earning the back up spot in camp, then Bergevin trading Montoya
Habfan17
He will play in Laval, probably splitting the duties with Fucale.
There’s always a chance he comes down with the flu, tho.
Lindgren with play in Laval even if he can supplant Montoya. He needs the seasoning. He is a good goalie that needs to rely less on his athleticism and more on his positioning. I think he has a chance to be a good NHLer. He has been impressive with his NHL starts. Early goals don’t shake him. Plays smart. Athletic. I like him.
***********************
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it…..
***********************
I like him too. I am hoping that the Rocket’s location will allow Lindgren, Fucale, and McNiven to work with Stéphane Waite.
You know I loved Radu (the Bobby Clarke grin) but is a 18 goal scorer worth $6.25M for 5 years?
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
It’s the 56 points, not just the goals.
He could very well hit 70 to 75 points in Dallas, playing with Benn and Seguin.
Cal your right, he lead the Habs in assists but teams mostly pay for goals.
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
Teams should be paying for how players play in the post season. Radu was tops! Oh well. We have “if he stays healthy” Hemsky now.
Hemsky is a waste of a spot that should be filled by a Scherbak.
He had the most impact on the team last year more than any other player. Ask any fan in the stands. Ask Max.
He was the only puck possession guy we had.
His stats were low because he was playing with players far inferior. He had to create everything himself.
Go Rads!
Exactly! Last year when they signed him they said for that kind of money he would have to be close to the thirty goal mark . Well he wasn’t ! They also said he has settled down and was a family man now! Well he has recently be devorsed. I believe any thing over a one year contract, you would be asking for TROUBLE!
RNH was never on the ice for first wave of the power play last year. It was always mcdavid – dreisydl on first wave of powerplay. RNH s point production was good for no powerplay time
http://www.tsn.ca/galchenyuk-vows-to-help-habs-win-next-season-1.798358
Habfan17
He loves playing Montreal, so I think they would be crazy to get rid of him unless the return was really worth it.
I agree, they can’t keep moving out players who actually love to play in Montreal. I actually think if there was a trade for Duchene, it should be Duchene, plus, for Galchenyuk! Sakic is way out to lunch!!
Habfan17
There was a game last season (I think). Somewhere on the road. He scored (probably an OT winner). He grabbed the crest on his jersey and gave it a big kiss. ALL THE FEELS right there!
@sakuknows … I remember that exact goal too and the fact he kissed the crest showed us where his heart was , with Coach Julien there from the beginning I believe they will figure it out, and put him in the best situation to succeed …
All Habs all the Time
It would be great for bergy to get RNH for Gallagher. RNH is not perfect but what is bergy waiting for. The 2 percent chance that we might get Tavares or McKinnon in the next 3 years. RNH is available. Our lineup would look so much better with
First line. RNH – Maxpac
Second line galchenyuk- Drouin
Third line Danault – Lethonen
Fourth line. DLRose- McCarron
Fill in the rest of the lineup with Hemsky, Shaw , Byron , Mitchell, Pleks and Hudon.
if we’re looking to trade one of our impact players for a Centre, Max should go.
Not Gally, unless the return is something that fits our squad better than RNH.
Outside of Radu, Gally, Pleks, Lehks, and Weber – the rest of our squad was a no show in last year’s playoffs. RNH was the same for Edmonton. And he’s soffffffffffffffff. No thanks.
Hab fans would regret that move too.
http://www.tsn.ca/radio/audio/button-canucks-should-give-horvat-an-8-year-contract-1.798268
(Canadiens related portion starts at 12:45 mark)
“Is Alex Galchenyuk a perfect centreman? No he isn’t. But I know this about the Montréal Canadiens: they don’t have a better option at centre ice than Alex Galchenyuk. So you can talk about perhaps what he doesn’t do well, but there’s a lot of things he does do well. And when you don’t have better options than Alex Galchenyuk, I think you better find a way to celebrate and get him into spots where you get the most out of him, instead of complaining about what he isn’t.
“You’re not going to trade Alex Galchenyuk for a better centreman. And you’re not going to trade Alex Galchenyuk for a real top-notch defenceman.”–Craig Button
———————————————————————–
Liberate Alex Galchenyuk, CH’s Great Middle Hope! Occupy Claude Julien’s office!
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
A veritable expert on what’s not going to happen.
BTW should the Canucks give Bo Horvat an 8 year contract? I’m asking for a friend.
I don’t care. Whether they get signed to a one or three or five or eight-year deal, he and Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews aren’t going anywhere, unless they drop off at which point the discussion will be about hockey, not their contract. All that’s happening here is dickering.
The National yesterday reported that Connor McDavid would be in Edmonton for 9 more years, and I thought, sure, until he demands a trade.
Did I ever float my idea of the deflator clause in contracts, where if you’re signed to a contract and demand a trade, you automatically lose 10% of your salary? Your cap hit remains the same, but 10% goes into the kitty for indigent retired players. It would discourage players from signing a big fat contract, maybe with an extra sweetener thrown in to compensate for Canadian taxes, and then still pout and hope you get traded to tax-free Florida or something.
That’s just the kind of out-of-the-box thinking you’ll benefit from as hockey fans when you install me as Commissioner-for-Life of the NHL.
Makes sense except for the “celebrate” bit. Has he met MB and CJ?
—–
He malaproped that part, but I transcribed as closely as I could. I think he meant ‘optimize’ or ‘exploit’, but there you go.
I like Button’s words, “Stop complaining about what he (Galchenyuk) isn’t, and appreciate what he is”… The same applies to PK or Beaulieu. This always seems to happen in Montreal. They can’t be satisfied with what they’ve got. Julien referenced Galchenyuk recently when he said, “It’s no good if you score 2 goals, but you’re on the ice for 3”. Claude, you have no one at center to scare anybody and, besides, nobody averages 3 goals per game anyway except 1 or 2 teams per year. And what about Pleks’ playoff performance this year? Isn’t he supposed to be a plus player and good defensively? Then why was he the worst minus player on the team, EVEN THOUGH YOU THOUGHT HE WAS PLAYING WELL enough to play on the power play? If Beaulieu gets dumped for making one bad play in the 2nd period of game 5, what about Pleks? And the btw, your replacement (Davidson) made some mistakes too and was on the ice for a key goal in game 6 when you had the 3rd pairing and 4th line out there.
Weber screwed up as well. Puck watching instead of keeping his head on a swivel.
Richard R
Just when you think you’ve heard it all…
Donald Trump ‘has trouble finding hotel room at G20 summit’
“His team apparently waited too long to book accommodations for the President and his travelling staff and were told none of the major hotels had vacancies, Buzzfeed reported. “
Booking a hotel room is too complicated a logistic for his team to master? And this guy has a plan to defeat ISIS, but it’s so original he won’t tell us what it is, so ISIS doesn’t find out?
This is Office Admin 101. I’ve worked in businesses where really nice, eager young staff earning $14 an hour would nail this, they’d call months in advance of your travel and book your flights and rooms and tell you they’d done so, and you’d arch an eyebrow wondering “Why so soon?”
But the geniuses in the White House can’t figure this out?
———————————————————————–
Liberate Alex Galchenyuk, CH’s Great Middle Hope! Occupy Claude Julien’s office!
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
I would think the host country, would be in charge of accommodation and security.I am not so sure they would like Trump to just say, i can’t find a place to stay cause the shelters are full up.
Buzzfeed ? This is a source?
Seriously Rev this a where you go find all things Kardashian.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Not sure that’s true anymore.
—–
It’s OK. Vlad has offered to let him and Melania stay in his room.
—–
Rev-
you might nejoy this article by Jeffrey Steingarten on his quest to make the prefect pizza. It’s like all his food articles: obsessively researched and funny. (Steingarten’s essay begins at the subhead that reads “My quest for the perfect pizza.”)
https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2002/oct/13/foodanddrink.features5
—–
I read his first book, “The Man Who Ate Everything”. Good stuff, thanks for the link.
☺
Have no idea how the Markov is talking to Flyers rumour started. Just guessing, since it obviously potentially benefits Markov to leverage MB, then it seems like a logical explanation
There’s this site, “Hockey Fuzz dot con”, run by this guy named Heklump, and he lives in Philadelphia, and ALL of his rumers involve players coming to the Flyers…
I think Markov needs an agent. Like someone posted earlier, it’s hard for Marky to backpeddle as his own agent, and with Hextall saying he hasn’t spoken to Markov, it makes me think Marky put the rumours out himself to try to get more from MB.
Guessing MB doesn’t flinch, so how does Marky climb down from where he is without pointing a finger at his agent and saying there was miscommunication, therefore we can reset positions accordingly?
I hope to get him back, but only at whatever reasonable cost and term MB has set. No more $ after Carey signed…sigh.
Has Markov been Marinaros little birdie in the lockerroom leaking information to him?
That´s a mighty short deal for Galchenyuk. Does anyone get the feeling perhaps something changed in that locker room whereby a greater number of players don´t seem to be too keen on staying here? Not sure, just putting it out there.
Agree with one poster that Jerabek could be the sleeper pick of the spring, but even for me it´s overly optimistic to think he could come straight from another (inferior) league and be a number one pairing guy.
It looks like I´m gonna be waiting weeks and perhaps months for Bergevin to get that number one pairing Dman. On the other hand If he signs some useless FAs instead who eat up most of that cap space I am going to be one sad hombre.
I think you would have to assume he wanted to take the 3 years and take it from there. It was a smart deal for both sides. If he decides he wants to stay and the team wants him to stay he gets an offer of 5-6 years in year 2 or 3 of his deal. If he wants out his contract is very accessible to other teams.
Playing with Drouin appealed very much to him. His phone interview is available on line.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
–My take is no, Alex just realized that he’s not in a great bargaining position, so he got a little bit of time to rebuild his worth, and after two seasons he’ll be in a position where he can knock it out of the park for his big real contract. Pat Brisson is his agent, he’s getting good advice.
–I’m putting no stock in Jakob Jerabek. If he surprises the heck out of us and plays first pairing, and not just because we’re out of options, fine, but I have no such expectations. Smaller ice surface, more contact, faster game, less time and space, the guy will need to adapt. The likelier scenario, obviously, is that he struggles and spends some time in Laval.
–If he signs another Ales Hemsky and Joe Morrow, as long as it’s a one-year deal and you can flip the player for a pick at the deadline, I’m down.
@ DDO re “Healthy RNH is a 20/40/60 player.”
It’s come sorta close but never happened. And he played 82 games last year. On top of that he’s been a minus player the last four seasons. There’s just no way to justify giving him $6M unless a GM admits they made a mistake and expected Taylor Hall-like offense to come.
I realize the Koaching Karousel in Oil Country has been hard on many players but from a position to succeed last year, he disappointed.
“Congratulations on making one out of four of your first overall picks count!”–a wag, on the McDavid contract thread on Deadspin yesterday.
I remember the hype on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins from before he was even drafted, and I never bought in, and I think I’m being proven right. I think in a normal year and a normal draft, he gets drafted 12th overall, in Tyson Jost-Mikhail Grigorenko territory.
I can’t remember who said it, but before the Oilers won Connor McDavid, an NHL analyst said that was the bad luck of the Oilers, to get first overall when the consensus pick was Taylor Hall, RNH and Nail Yakupov, instead of a Vincent Lecavalier or John Tavares.
If they had picked the previous three years they’d have had Kane, Stamkos, and Tavares.
The subsequent three yielded McKinnon, Ekblad and McDavid.
—–
Or they could have picked better players with their picks, like Galchenyuk, Schieffle.
Or they could have used 20/20 hindsight and made their picks 5 years later like most of the armchairs GMs here
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Yep, those hard luck Oilers 😀
RNH has the talent to put up 20/40/60. He is a 0.67 pts/game player in his still young career (even with a couple of bad seasons). That translates to 55 pts/season. Pleks used to be a 0.67 P/G player and Danault will never be IMO (unfair to expect him to be…perfect 3rd liner). RNH is a 2nd line center and they make 6 million per season in today’s NHL with those numbers. Plus the guy is 24 years old. You get him signed for 24-25-26-27 year old seasons. He also has 6 years experience so he knows how to play the position. No brainer looking at this line-up.
The only guy on the Habs right now who could put up more points than RNH between Max and Drouin is Chucky and he’s not playing center.
I kinda get your point, but it’s not such a simple fact that a 2nd line C who *might* put up 55 points will make 6M.
The younger C’s (ie < 24) often make less, the older ones (e.g. Bergeron, Stepan, Kessler) make more – I'm talking C's that deliver 50-55 points. So it kinda balances out to 6M, sure.
But it's still debatable — Barkov at 21 yrs is a #1 C. Bergeron is a #1. Stepan will be too. Trocheck, #2C in FLA makes 3.75M and turned in 54 points last year.
If I'm not giving #27 or #92 that kind of coin, it's damn hard to justify giving it to a guy who might, maybe give you 50+ points. Yes, centre is a need, but so will that capspace be needed in the next 2 years.
I'd rather see if we can't make a centre out of Galchenyuk before taking on that contract. But that's just me.
BTW, On July 4, 2017, at a KHL board meeting, the Disciplinary Committee took action with Dynamo Moscow’s failure to meet contractual obligations by declaring all 42 players under contract with Dynamo as free agents.
MB, GO for it!!!
Completely free, or still under control of KHL and free agents to any other KHL team?
Habfan17
Craig Button on TSN 1040 Vancouver: “Jonathan Drouin is a winger, not a centre. If he was a centre, he wouldn’t be playing wing, he’d be playing centre.”
———————————————————————–
Liberate Alex Galchenyuk, CH’s Great Middle Hope! Occupy Claude Julien’s office!
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
Good call on his part. And if his aunt had balls she’d be his…
There is a reason Craig Button has the position he does……. brilliant GM hockey mind, just nobody wants him a part of their team is all.
I guess it’s my fault for not providing context, but I quoted Craig Button not to lampoon him for uttering a truism. This was said in the midst of a larger point about the Canadiens and maybe Marc Bergevin tinkering a little too much, that maybe he should slow down, and not fill in the hole at left D by creating another hole somewhere else, a point I agree entirely with, and often make on here. To get Matt Duchene, we’ll just lose an asset or two and create a hole in the lineup at another spot.
So when he said this, he was saying in a ‘Stop the Madness’ tone that those thinking the Canadiens can switch Jonathan Drouin to centre because he’s a good passer need to reconsider. Jonathan Drouin in his opinion is a winger, and shouldn’t be put in a position to fail at centre.
http://www.tsn.ca/radio/audio/button-canucks-should-give-horvat-an-8-year-contract-1.798268
(Canadiens-related convo at 12:45 mark)
OK OK now he’s telling me my dreams are madness.
I saw one article online in… JdM or Lapresse I think?… where Drouin was pencilled in as #1C in their chosen lineup. And I brought that dream with me. And I’m not ready to give it up on Craig Button or Johnny Toggle’s say-so.
Agree with him 100%. He also told the Habs to stop screwing around and just leave Chucky at center.
I also agree with both those points. Drouin wing, Chucky center, stay center, learn at center, and so forth.
Having a very stay at home defense helps cover youthful mistakes,
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
If you haven’t seen this already, here’s a link to an interesting/sad story about former Gatineau star and current Calgary prospect Emile Poirier:
http://www.montrealgazette.com/sports/prospect+poirier+opens+about+alcohol+abuse/13598215/story.html
2006-07 – Plex first full season in NHL and a contract year:
81 games, 20 goals, 27 assists.
2008-09 – Plex’s next contract year:
80 games, 20 goals, 19 assists
2009-10 – after signing a 1 year deal previous:
82 games, 25 goals, 45 assists
2015-16 – Contract year:
82 games, 14 goals, 40 assists
Last year, 78 games, 10 goals, 18 assists.
Plex is in a contract year, lets hope there is something left in the tank.
Yup…then MB can deal him for at least a 2nd rounder.
Plek’s tank was on Empty 2 years ago.
Plekanec will be out to redeem himself, and he may even regain top-six minutes at ES, but the only way he is going to return to the 20 goal/50 point plateau is if he sees significant PP minutes, and I doubt that. In 2014-15 and 2015-16 he averaged close to 200 PP minutes a year. In 2016-17 he fell off the radar at a mere 75 minutes.
I don’t doubt that he could find his way back to something like 20 goals and 40 points if he gets some skilled wingers and plays more than 18 minutes a night, but I’m skeptical.
Plekanec was one of the best two way centre icemen in the world. In the Habs games that I saw in Montreal way back when, clearly the best player on the team.Should not have had his contract extended when it was, should have let him show his greatness. I’m 100% sure he would have had a better season on his last year of his former contract. ‘Hungry players win pennants’.
Plekanec was disenchanted by Therrien; expressed mostly by a tepid performance against Tampa Bay in the playoff, then overnight flying to Europe and getting first star in the WHC in a game against Canada.
Hopefully he can get revved and be near the player he was; just not a guy who can get dialed in every game. There are reasons he doesn’t get hurt much: he isn’t a crazy guy, he has great dexterity, and he can be dirty with his stick like Markov.
I had a friend, 1st round draft, he played for Hartford. He admitted they played poorly the last part of the season so they wouldn’t make the playoffs, ’cause they knew they didn’t have a chance; and spring/summer with family is a gas.
I think we need to keep roughly $2M in capspace to trade for Tavares in a rental deal next February.
—–
Hi Rev
5. No more than four and none that are sweeter than a tomato.
6. I’m fairly neutral. Good writer. Not in the same league as Updike, Roth and Pynchon.
—–
5. What I find is that on homemade pizzas, the most common mistake is that people load on the toppings, too much of them, so they don’t bake through, or there is too much moisture that doesn’t evaporate in the oven if the toppings were more thinly, evenly distributed.
So yeah, I agree with your 4 topping limit, in that it will maybe point people in the right direction, don’t clump too thick a layer of veggies/toppings in the middle of your pie, and then watch the crust disintegrate as you try to serve it.
Go for big flavours, instead of a big thick pizza. Make a second one if you are concerned about portion size, if you’re hungry, but keep it thin, keep it so that the hot oven can get at everything and roast/broil the toppings and caramelize the toppings and cheese and whisk you away to paradise.
I don.t think Bergevin is finished as far as looking for a center, as the team will spend to the cap. I think he is in a great position right now, and might even have an oral agreement with Markov, so he has cash available, for an acquisition, after which Markov will be signed. Pleks while taking back some salary, might get us a big young centre, that would be the start of a deal
There is also the option to leave enough cap space for the trade deadline.
Or Tavares, on the off chance that crap hit the fan on the Island.
Hobie Molson and Bergevin would be open for criticism, if they attempted such a smart move. The uproar and outrage would be immense, if the team got of to a slow start.
Dipsydoodler is right. RNH is not the centreman we need at all at best he’s a younger version of Pleks but not even as good as Pleks in his prime. Soft and skilled. I’d rather have Danault, a 3C as our 2C and keep the savings. It is incredible how Galchenyuk is not 1C with a flock of 3Cs and 4Cs and no true 1C or 2C. Pleks realistically is a 3C today and DLR Mitchell and McCarron are either AHL players or 4Cs. No depth at top centre position and second centre either makes it quite easy to plug Galchenyuk there. I’m lost why he isn’t. Defensive liability? Who cares. The 4 other players on the ice can back check. Just keep him away from Max PAC who will also float and let him be the offensive threat that they drafted him to be. The defencemen this season will not be pinching in anyway so let Galchenyuk do his thing.
If there is going to be a surprise top-6 center it will be Lehkonen IMO. He’s smart and diligent enough to play the position. Also he’s mentally tough enough not to let it bother him if it doesn’t work out.
He’s definitely smart and saavy enough to play the role. But I don’t think he ever has, and they would have to be pretty desperate to do it with both Galchenyuk and Drouin having more experience there. The only thing he has going for him is his attention to the defensive side of the puck. But not sure he couldn’t help those guys from the wing in that regard.
@ le Rev
You can see why Nate was traded now, to try and squeeze the two Alex’s and Andrei into the salary cap. The math makes the movements easier to follow.
Capt we have one of the best D men and goalie in the league. If they play 5 man units then it mitigates the lapse in D by the forwards. But old time 80s hockey would be a treat to watch
If there was no cap what would the salaries be for McD Price Crosby Ovie Matthews?? Makes one wonder. Many teams would be gone by now
And that would be a good thing.
—–
My bet is that one of Hudon or, more likely, Drouin will be moved to C and Galchenyuk will be switched to RW, where his one-timer could be deadly. Then Pleks and Danault can be 2A and 2B.
The question to me would be if they would put Drouin and Galchenyuk together. Drouin isn’t a defensive wiz but then most of our RW wouldn’t be either.
So would you go full power line with Pacioretty – Drouin – Galchenyuk? This would be a handful for any defensive line.
—————-
Drop da puck already!
I would, but hard to know what kind of 2nd line we’d have.
Danault and Pleks will be the top-6 centers. It is the safe play. Drouin was brought in to set-up Max not worry about checking Crosby.
I’m worried about the second line chemistry. Gally is a shooter and Chucky and basically turned into one.
Galchenyuk-Plekanec-Gallagher have had good stretches before, might still work.
Most logical line-up IMO…at least to start the season.
That’s if Plekanec still has any gas left in the tank. I have a feeling he might bounce back a bit but that’s just me. I believe most think he’ll fall off even further than last season.
Pleks can skate. The question is can he produce offensively anymore. Not confident.
On the other thread Ian claimed that Mike Boone posted on FB that Bergevin is surrounding himself with French speaking cronies.
It doesn’t sound like Boone. He might criticize Bergevin fro cronyism, but hard to believe he’d throw in the language jibe.
I looked at Boone’s FB page and I don’t see what Ian is referring to.
Maybe it’s private.
—–
Kirk Muller–Associate Coach
Rick Dudley–VP Hockey Ops
Trevor Timmins–Assistant GM
Scott Mellanby–Assistant GM
Eric Crawford–Director Pro Scouting
Shane Churla–Director Amateur Scouting
Krueger? Gallant? past and present the argument is ludicrous. Language is not a factor in MB’s staff picks. Availability is however
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I like that group. Hope to see it end up with a longer playoff run next year though.
Guys ganged up on poor Ian after he posted that
From what I see the Habs have the strange problem of too many 3rd and Frth line centers. Plekanec, DLR, Mitchell, Hudon, McCarron, Danault, and need just 1 top six center, if you count Chucky as one of our top 2.
I find that odd. Do one of these guys play up in the lineup or do we trade for one?
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
That’s a problem for every team, they’re all looking for more talent, more scoring, more Top 6 options, you just can’t find them.
They have the same complaint on TSN 1040 Vancouver, that Sam Gagner and Alex Burmistrov are realistically Bottom 6 players at this point in their career. They are scratching their heads about whether Sam Gagner or Brandon Sutter can move up and play powerplay minutes effectively.
They had Aaron Portzline of the Columbus Dispatch on the show yesterday, and he deflated their balloon even further, explaining that Sam Gagner feasted on fourth-liners early in the season, but when he started seeing matchups, he tailed off significantly.
If there were 60 James Neals or Jeff Carters right now looking for a job, everybody would get one.
The Canucks, or at least their fans, keep thinking back to when they had Ryan Kesler, a RH centre, pair with the twins on the powerplay, and lurk off in the slot in the Alex Ovechkin position and just wait for one of their sweet setups for one-timed goals.
Sam Gagner and Brandon Sutter are both right-shots centres, but they’re no 2010-era Ryan Keslers.
I agree. I was looking to start a conversation about packaging a few of these guys for a young center. Perhaps a Beuvillier or Dvorak. It may not be feasible but I find it interesting that we have such a “lack of center depth” according to many and yet there’s an over-abundance in the bottom six. A few must be trade-able assets?
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Tough to get a young C prospect who can or who might play top-6 for a guy solidly built for line 3. You’re still in Gallagher, Shaw, or Lehkonen territory there for a trade, and I think that only happens if a kid like Hudon comes in and blows everyone away in camp.
They would have to be throw-ins with a Gallagher was my thinking. We are on the same page. Gallagher-DLR and a pick kind of deal.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Sign me up for an Anthony Beauvillier trade. Offer Garth Snow Daniel Audette and a fifth, but tell him he has to act fast, we’re getting calls on the other line.
Audette? LOL
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Can we sent some of our third and four like centers- say only 5 of them- for 1 good center? It will take a miracle for us to have a #1 center unless Gally finally does it.
Game over man! Game over!
Edmonton will probably be forced to trade Nugent-Hopkins to escape cap problems next year.
I wouldn’t trade for him. I certainly wouldn’t give up Gallagher.
RNH is paid as a #1 pick, but he isn’t in the same league as Galchenyuk and Drouin, let alone your Tavares/Stamkos types.
I would give Edmonton a second round pick however. To help them out.
—–
Unless Galchenyuk or Drouin settle in at center, we don’t even possess a legit 2nd line center, let alone a 1st.
In 2013-14, when we made it to the conference finals (which the haters have long forgotten) and Price was injured, we had Desharnais & Plekanec as our top two centers.
Desharnais had his defensive deficiencies but was productive enough on the top line and Plekanec was a solid 2-way center who scored 20. We at least had “something” down the middle.
I think if we acquired RNH, he’d probably give us more down the middle than either DD or Plekanec did at that time.
I’d hate to trade Gallagher but I’d have to think long and hard about doing it for RNH.
Pacioretty-RNH-Galchenyuk
Drouin-Danault-Lehkonen
I think you’re right. Thete are no centers left on the market so MB must seek to fill that void via trade. We all love Gallagher for the energy he brings every game nut hopefully some other GM feels the same and m8ght part with a gentleman for a package which include Gallagher.
“RNH is paid as a #1 pick, but he isn’t in the same league as Galchenyuk and Drouin”
That’s why want or not, I don’t think we can have him. The salary structure on the team, carefully built by MB for all his faults, would look odd indeed.
Plekanec and Danault will just have to fight it out for ice time and one of 27 or 92 will play #1C. I can’t imagine it going another way, or at least, I prefer not to.
RNH is better than Danault and Pleks. If “the price is right” you grab him. Danault then drops into the 3 hole and the team is significantly better down the middle.
For $6M, no. They’d have to retain salary. We can’t overpay him, with Price, MP, down the road Galchenyuk etc. There’s no room to be bonkers for what he brings.
Healthy RNH is a 20/40/60 player. BTW Chucky is getting dealt. They couldn’t do it now so they delayed it a year. MB has basically bridged him twice already. Hopefully MB will put the asset in a position to maximize its value instead of on the 4th line to start the playoffs.
What do people think of the Habs signing Roman Polak. He hits, fights and is not afraid to go into the corners, plays on the edge which could be a very good thing for Habs as we have nobody except for Weber who hardly ever shows his mean streak. Polak played well in Toronto last year and was used in all the tough situations. He gives everything every shift and does not care about getting hurt a real team player and we need more of them as we are way too easy to play against. Teams fear nobody on our team.
I think it’s time to play the prospects. Signing any more D, other than Marky, pushes Davidson, Jerebek, Morrow, Lernout down a rung. I wouldn’t
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
+1. Start with the team as is and the cap space and see how it goes.
—————-
Drop da puck already!
I do agree with you but are they going to play them. We shipped out a good young one that was a healthy scratch in the playoffs and also let our top prospect go. Do the Habs really know what direction they want to go? Don’t think they want to tank. Just another year of one round and go home if that. Never get high picks.
Losing Serg was a loss. My guess on Beulieu is he spent a little too much time “enjoying” New York during the playoffs which is why AG was demoted and Beaulieu scratched. In Montreal that is a quick ticket out of town, always has been.
Heck, if I had 20 grand in my pocket at 23 years old in New York you’d find me four days later in an empty swimming pool with stray dogs licking my face,
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
So when Markov relents and signs a one-year deal, what do we complain about all summer?
Or should we just wait another week or so until MB trades Galchenyuk for Erik Gudbranson to complete the bestdefendingest D core going?
Potential summertime complaints:
1. The lack of hockey.
2. The lack of Leon D.
3. Mass market beers and the people who brew/sell them.
4. How much better the Leafs are, in every way.
—–
Puck the leafs!
1. After 25 years, we’re used to those long stretches without hockey.
2. MB likes the D too much to go after Leon. Plus, he’ll re-sign anyway.
3. I still have some Lucky in the garage fridge. I’m not one to talk about that.
4. The 14-in-a-row truthers will shut down those complaints pretty quickly.
I need something. If I have to revert to the P.K.’s better stuff, I’ll be sad inside.
5. Pizzas and their acceptable toppings
6. John Irving: Pro or Con?
7. The many shades of orange and tangerine
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
About Claude Julien, Fluto Shinzawa wrote this great article explaining how his system with the Bruins worked.
https://www.bostonglobe.com/2014/10/04/the-boston-bruins-defensive-system/BBadpZIgD6tliJJq7aEQwN/story.html
Think of Shea Weber playing the role of Zdeno Chara in the description excerpted below.
Bruins coach Claude Julien emphasizes a defense-first system, and it’s proven to be a winning formula that has won him a Stanley Cup and a Presidents’ Trophy. Here’s a look at how it works.
OVERVIEW
The Bruins play a collapsing zone defense. The defensemen protect the front of the net and stay within the dots. The center supports the defensemen down low. The wings’ first priority is to collapse into the slot, then challenge point shots.
IDEAL PLAYER
Zdeno Chara is a defensive coach’s dream. The captain is the biggest and strongest player in the league. He is perfect for the Bruins’ system because of his strength, reach, positioning, and awareness. The Bruins can count on Chara shutting down top lines whenever he’s on the ice.
I highly recommend taking the time to read through this, and bookmarking the article for future reference.
———————————————————————–
Liberate Alex Galchenyuk, CH’s Great Middle Hope! Occupy Claude Julien’s office!
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
“The center supports the defensemen down low”.
So you’re telling us Galchenyuk’s a winger for sure?
You’re inferring more than is being implied, or at least, is indicated by Monsieur Shinzawa.
Fluto Shinzawa would be a good band name.
The Japanese cover band that plays nothing but Jethro Tull and Herbie Mann songs? I’d pay to see that!
Japanese band, you say?
Here’s BABYMETAL:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o0ERg64grnY
Al and Lindgren should be able to handle that. Also, I would like to see Carey maybe ease up by a few games this upcoming year. Clearly, like defensemen, Bergevin believes you can never have enough goalies! A good problem to have. Don;t fogrget we still have Zucale playing in the ECHL due to the back log and then wanting him to play a lot.
Game over man! Game over!
Also just FYI, Jerebek played over 21 mins. a game last season.
http://en.khl.ru/players/17628/
Jerebek is a real unknown, could be sneaky good. My feeling is if the team was less sure of Jerebek’s game Markov would be inked by now.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Like any GM, Marc Bergevin won’t make moves ‘at any cost’. Like he tries to move up in the draft and says he couldn’t find anyone willing to trade down, but that always implies willing to at his offer, not at any cost.
And I understand Marc wanting to re-sign Andrei, and that after a negotiation period he “stretched as far as we could” and has now submitted a final offer, but I really thought, given the circumstances and Andrei’s tenure with the team, that two years wouldn’t be such a stumbling block, a bridge too far.
On Andrei’s side, I understand his desire for security, but you have to think there’s been some verbal discussions around how, if things go well this year, that he could sign another one-year contract next summer, but of course there would be no guarantee, no security if he herniates a disk or something like that.
And if Andrei had an agent, he could backpedal some, save face, like Radu did, but I guess if he’s representing himself there comes a hardening of positions where pride and feelings enter the picture.
Add Andre into the cap for 2018, and see what it does to cap flexibility. It seems easy enough to give him 2 years, but it becomes a problem fast.
Yep. It’s easy for us to hopefully dictate”5 mill this year, and 3.5 next year” as reasonable, but why would Andrei accept this, when he will clearly be a first-pairing defenceman this season, and probably next as well?
If Nate had worked out, was now the Shea Weber partner, maybe Andrei would be signed by now, with both parties agreeing on what his expected role would be, and what the comparables are.
Good for Lindgren. Somehow the coaching hasn’t “ruined” him. They deserve some credit for bringing his game along. 3 NHL games, all wins. So far, so good.
He’s a battler. Watched him a lot last year. Some Pricean saves for sure.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
our goalie coaching is the best in the league.
As for D and Forwards, c’est autre chose
“I think as a defensive forward with offensive skills, he was absolutely stifled under Therrien’s fear based system.”
I know we still latently loathe Michel Therrien on HIO, and even though we have his scalp we still want to get a few kicks at his remains, but Michel Therrien’s system was not that defensive, certainly not compared to other teams’. We still confuse and conflate Jacques Martin with Michel Therrien on here.
***Re-posted from June 2017***
I still keep reading that the Canadiens played defensive hockey these last few years, and I’ll say again that Michel Therrien’s fast breakout out of the zone, go for the quick pass or even the long bomb for a breakaway and have two men forechecking in the offensive zone, as well as the years of The Swarm in the defensive zone are inaccurately described as ‘defensive’ in my opinion.
We’ll see how Claude Julien does, but historically, he has a slower-pace ‘everybody support the puck’ style, and everyone break out of the defensive zone together, which some see as plodding, some see as ‘puck control’.
The Jacques Martin years, there’s no question that he had a man-the-battlements system, probably based on the makeup of his team, but for him, you’d barely have one forward forechecking. If the other team had the puck, the Canadiens would retreat, collapse into their own zone and surround their net, and then Hal Gill would zamboni the ice with his shin pads.
I saw the Canucks play often at their barn, which can be fairly sedate at times, and when his charges would gain control of the puck in their own zone, you could hear Alain Vigneault yell at his forwards, at his defenceman skating with the puck. “Speed! Speed! Speed!” he’d cry, and when I watched the Canadiens, that’s what I saw too, Tomas Plekanec and Max Pacioretty and Paul Byron speeding out of the zone for a breakaway.
Which may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but is hard to label a defensive style too.
And as far as the ‘bang it off the glass’ angle, that is inextricably entwined with Don Cherry-thinking, that it’s the ‘safe’ play and brutish defencemen who can’t make a pass and chew gum at the same time are condemned to that strategy, and I understand that, but for Michel Therrien’s system, it was more, in context, a strategy to get the other team struggling to skate back, it was a way to put more pressure on them, again and again, to give our fast forwards a chance to forecheck, again. Let’s not get bogged down in our zone, let’s get the puck out, and fight over it in the neutral zone, far from our net, when their defencemen are flailing.
And when we complained about our forwards not finishing their checks, and when opposing defencemen were visibly surprised about it, would have braced for a hit they were expecting but never came, because Dale Weise or Lars Eller just flew by them and chased after the next guy with the puck, it was a little confusing, and even I would get frustrated sometimes.
But that was part of the puck-pressure style that Michel Therrien wanted. “Don’t go looking for the hit. Hits will come naturally. If you have to choose, choose the puck over the hit.”
Michel Therrien once said a non-sequitur, or if I’m being charitable he refused to answer a question and made a statement instead, but when asked if his team was “feeling the pressure” of something or other, a losing streak or big game coming up, he replied “We don’t feel pressure, we apply the pressure.”
And when after a tough loss, the coach would be a little curt in his answers during the presser, and a few times said the players didn’t “execute”, we’d lose our minds, that he was blaming the players, and there was some truth to that, but what he was saying was that if the team didn’t play the system, if only half the guys did what they were supposed to do, it wouldn’t work, and they wouldn’t win.
If a defensive end decides he wants the glory of a sack, if he thinks the QB can’t possibly escape, and he chases after the quarterback, and ‘loses his contain’, then the scheme doesn’t work, and the QB goes on a thirty yard run. The player didn’t execute, and the coach gets hung with the loss, but whose fault is it? Players have to have the discipline to execute the scheme, to stay in their lanes in the pass rush, or to cover their guy and not bite on a fake when looking for a glory-boy interception.
So yeah, Michel Therrien would ask his d-men to move the puck out of the zone quickly, with the proverbial ‘good first pass’, but if that option wasn’t available to him, then don’t muck around, don’t overthink, just bang it off the glass, let the opposing d-man retrieve it, with Torrey Mitchell and Brian Flynn hounding them, that’s not that easy to achieve either. It’s not a bad option for us.
And when it worked, we’d be singing with the crowd at the Nouveau Forum, “Olé Olé Olé Olé!” Talking heads on TSN 1040 Vancouver would explain, when the Canadiens were on one of their winning streaks, usually at the start of the season, that the Canadiens were reputed around the league as a tough team to play, that by the third period the other team is exhausted, they have to play their third pairing more and their fourth line, and they can’t keep up, and the Canadiens skate them in the ground.
When it worked, it was beautiful. But it wouldn’t work if Ryan White finished every check, that just gave the guy who received the pass more space, more time to make a decision, instead of having Ryan all up in his face. And it wouldn’t work if our defenceman decided he wanted to rush and stickhandle the puck, and our fleet forwards were standing still at the opposite blue line, and would now have to go get the puck in the corner and grind against thumpers, instead of getting the puck on the rush and making Mark Stuart or Dion Phaneuf look like the pylons that they actually are.
———————————————————————–
Liberate Alex Galchenyuk, CH’s Great Middle Hope! Occupy Claude Julien’s office!
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
Nice post as I did not mind MT, but I do think CJ is a better coach overall. One thing about MT though, is he did have pretty good game plans against the Rangers. I also think that MT talks to CJ behind the scene, trying to help him with any questions he has.
It could be an awkward relationship, but when you mention it, it would make sense that since he’s still getting paid and still technically employed by the Canadiens, Michel Therrien would be available as a resource. I guess the Assistants still in place would provide most of the info Claude Julien needed though?
Nicely done, Rev.
Nicely put.
MT would have done better with his player deployment vs the Rangers in the playoffs last year.
We played a certain style all season, and then open with Chucky on the 4th and the team skating around trying to go hit for hit with the Rags.
Max hurting himself trying to be a power forward sealed our fate on that first shift.
So what are the possibilities of Hudon centering Drouin on a 21st century French connection line ? He seems like a clever hockey player.
Heck centre them with Danault. That’s a huge leap for poor Hudon.
I think there’s a player in this off season shuffle that is being greatly over looked. I would like to hear what others think. My pick is Joe Morrow. He is my choice to surprise at camp and earn a spot in the Top 7 D corps. Anyone else have different ideas?
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Seem like lately Montreal has a problem not only in development but recognizing players that are Ready to go to the next level. Morrow is only 24, I’d give him that chance too.
And I had a Beer with Serge Savard once! Nice guy!
Lol. Savard was a beast on the ice but i’ve heard good things about him off ice. CJ over MT making the roster picks will make a difference. Boston was very good at playing their young D and letting them develop surrounded by Chara et al.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I don’t like when Montreal develops some promising looking, young Goalies and then trades them. ALL TEAMS need a strong backup and Price can easily be a knee injury away from a season like 2 years ago. Backups that can take over as starters are vital!
yep. Right now, that is Lindgren. Montoya the backup, but Charlie is the replacement.
McNiven, Lingren, Hawkey, Primeau. We look quite promising in Goal for a long time. My vote goes to McNiven to be the next back up after Al is gone.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
That is contract 45 (I think). 5 to go.
Does he come out of this UFA? or still RFA?
Correct, according to this usually trusty website. Whoever runs it doesn’t get enough props I would say.
http://habsprospects.com/reservelist.html
CapFriendly doesn’t have details yet, but the kid is 23, so definitely still RFA.
I read a bunch that Julien is more offensive than Therrien, so I wanted to see how that bore out. They have coached 7 full seasons at the same time. 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2012-13*, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16 (*I prorated the strike year)
Julien’s teams scored 1640 goals or 234 per season or 2.86 per game
Therrien’s teams scored 1700 goals or 243 per season or 2.96 per game
Actually looks like Julien is more defensive minded.
Well, Julien has to be at least partially responsible for the Seguin disaster, so there is that.
However, Marchand has blossomed, Pastrnak was allowed to flourish; Bergeron and Kreji formed a potent 2 way top two. I guess we’ll see.
Good point, and he also had the Kessel issue which led to the Sequin issue.
I don’t know that he will be more offensive though it would be nice to let young players make mistakes, and let them play. I hope he accomplishes that. If nothing else, that makes your younger players more seasoned more valuable. Our parade of veteran 4th liners is hurting our assets.
Obviously, the actual players effect these fairly coarse stats. However, I disagree with anyone who suggests Julien is less defensively focused than Therrien.
I think the difference between the two is actually in how they approach offence. Therrien seems more regimented and rigid in that aspect, largely expecting all players to play much the same way, with regard to positioning and structure of offensive play. I think Julien may prove a little more subtle and adaptive in this area and allow players/lines to exploit their individual strengths offensively.
I think this is what some people are in fact talking about when they compare the two.
Hell be good in a package deal, if that is his destiny. otherwise, he’ll be a solid back-up, possibly starter, if either CP or AM go down with an injury. Fucale might be the more likely to be traded.
I’d give Jagr a year contract. Heck he only made $4 mil with Florida, why not give him a shot? At the very least his leadership and experience will help.
I’d love to, but I question his ability to keep up with our speedsters.
How about on the Power Play?
It could work, but I think I would rather spend the cap space on something more then just a specialist … someone who can keep up, play in more situations and possibly play into our future plans. Jags would be a 1 and done, IMO.
I agree with you there. We need a Centre and Right wing help, let alone our D has regressed in the past few weeks.
HOPEFULLY, we can land someone of Quality. Not a role player!
AMEN! As for the D … let’s see what Alzner, Schlemko and Jerebak bring to the table before we make any judgements. Markov will be missed for his brain that’s for sure.
Looks like we will developing him for another team, he is destined to start in this league, and McNevin is apparently better with a higher ceiling, and we drafted another goalie. You know what they say, you can never have enough goalies. I wonder if we could flip these guys for a good C prospect?
Oh yeah forgot about Fucale.
Second.
Solid signing. Bergy can go on vacay now.
Marky is holding firm.
Jagr – not coming to town either?
$9 M in cap space. Wonder where/who its going to go to. Nice to have some extra for deadline day or in season trades too though. Maybe give the kids a chance to prove they are ready for the show. Looking at Sherbak and Hudon to get a crack. But only make team if top 6. Same as pacman a ways back. Let’s see.
Whoa whoa, no vacay, need a centre or 2, back to the salt mines.
we have more centers than culture week at the Epcot Center. We need 1 top tier centerman.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
First.