Canadiens sign Ales Hemsky; Alexander Radulov goes to Dallas Stars

While Canadiens fans were waiting Monday to find out if free-agents Alexander Radulov and/or Andrei Markov would re-sign with the club, general manager Marc Bergevin announced he had signed free-agent forward Ales Hemsky to a one-year contract.

Not long afterwards, the Dallas Stars announced they had signed Radulov to a five-year deal worth US$31.25 million with an average annual salary of $6.25 million. The 30-year-old Radulov earned $5.75 million last season with the Canadiens when he finished second in team scoring with 18-36-54 totals during the regular season. The Canadiens scored only 11 goals in their six-game loss to the New York Rangers in the first round of the playoffs and Radulov was in on seven of them, scoring twice and adding five assists.

The Dallas Stars have signed forward Alexander Radulov to a five-year, $31.25-million contract. https://t.co/Nf1f6FUAxm — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) July 3, 2017

“Alexander is a dynamic playmaker with top-end speed and skill,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said on the team’s website. “To add a forward of this stature to our lineup makes our top-six as deep and talented as any group in this league.”

Said Bergevin about Hemsky in a statement released by the Canadiens: “We are very pleased with the acquisition of Ales Hemsky. He is a skilled player with lots of experience in the NHL. Considering the terms of the agreement, it was very appealing to us. We feel he will be a good addition to our group of forwards.”

There was no word Monday on where Markov will play next, although Tony Marinaro of TSN Radio 690 reported late Monday night that the free-agent defenceman was negotiating with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Hemsky’s one-year deal with the Canadiens is worth US$1 million.

I want to thank @CanadiensMTL fans, team and organization for a great year. Your passion and energy are amazing… (1/2) pic.twitter.com/H0guUrk5Si — ALEXANDER RADULOV (@RADUL22) July 3, 2017

Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reported that the Canadiens made the same contract offer to Radulov that he took from the Stars. During a conference call, Radulov said the Canadiens did offer him the same deal as the Stars, but only after he had already agreed to the deal with Dallas. Sportsnet’s Eric Engels reported that he spoke with a reprentative from the Canadiens senior management team who said they made the same five-year offer to Radulov several days ago.

Whatever happened, the tax situation for Radulov will be much better in Texas than it would have been in Quebec.

$6.25M with #Stars translates to roughly $3.8M after taxes in Dallas. If our math is correct, it would take $8.1M from #Habs to equal that. pic.twitter.com/s4YhqlKviU — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 3, 2017

“When I put everything on the table and I saw what I have, it was easy decision to go to Dallas,” Radulov said. “With Montreal, I don’t think we even got that close, in my opinion.

“The money was basically at the same level. For me it was more the term because I really wanted five years at least on my deal and I want to play and not worry about it. Just play hard and try to win.”

Radulov will join Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn and Jason Spezza among the Stars top forwards. Dallas also signed former Canadiens forward Brian Flynn as a free agent on Saturday, giving him a one-year, two-way deal.

Les @CanadiensMTL avaient faits la même offre à Alexander Radulov qu'il a signé avec les #stars selon une source sure. #tvasports — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) July 3, 2017

The 33-year-old Hemsky played only 15 games with the Stars last season, posting 4-3-7 totals. He missed most of the season after having surgery to repair a torn hip labrum suffered while playing for the Czech Republic at the World Cup of Hockey.

“My hip is pretty good, “Hemsky said during an interview with TVA Sports. “I played the last 15 games last year and I was feeling really good. That’s why I was excited to play again and I have a chance to play somewhere. I’m back to normal right now doing everything I can to get ready for the season. I’m just excited to be back.

“Obviously, I’m very happy to get the opportunity to stay in the NHL and to play for Montreal it’s a huge honour,” he added. “Everybody dreams to play in Montreal, it’s a great city, great hockey fans and a great tradition. So really happy about that.

“I had some offers, was in contact with Dallas, too, but they signed a lot of players. Montreal called me and they were really interested … I talked to them today and we made a decision pretty quick.”

Most comparable contracts to Radulov 5 years x $6.25M #Stars: -Bolland in 2014 (5 year $5.5M FLA)

-Soderberg in 2015 (5 year $4.75M COL) pic.twitter.com/3XiTz0HxR0 — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 3, 2017

Hemsky’s most productive season was in 2005-06 with the Edmonton Oilers when he posted 19-58-77 totals. In 838 careeer NHL regular-season games, Hemsky has 174 goals and 398 assists for 572 points. In 43 playoff games, he has 7-14-21 totals. He has played for the Oilers, Ottawa Senators and Stars.

The 6-foot, 185-pound right-winger was selected by the Oilers in the first round (13th overall) of the 2001 NHL Draft.

https://twitter.com/CanadiensMTL/status/881942250158272516

Hemsky said he had spoken with Canadiens defenceman Jordie Benn, who was his teammate in Dallas, about playing in Montreal and Hemsky also knows Tomas Plekanec from playing together on the Czech Republic national team. Hemsky played junior hockey in Quebec with the Hull Olympiques, posting 36-64-100 totals in 68 games the season before the Oilers drafted him in the first round.

“That was my start in Canada and (North) America, so pretty happy to be back,” Hemsky told TVA Sports. “I still have some people there, so it will be exciting.”

(Photo: Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Drouin chooses new number

When Jonathan Drouin met with the Montreal media for the first time last month after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for Mikhail Sergachev he put on a No. 72 Canadiens jersey.

But that’s not the number Drouin will wear with the Canadiens, announcing on Twitter that he will wear No. 92. Drouin wore No. 27 with the Lightning, but Alex Galchenyuk wears No. 27 with the Canadiens.

The only other Canadiens player to ever wear No. 92 was Steve Ott when he played 11 games with the Habs last season. Ott retired as a player and took a job as an assistant coach with the St. Louis Blues.

Enfin dévoilé, mon numéro sera le 92/ I will be wearing number 92 @canadiensmtl https://t.co/mlwQouZ3nA — Jonathan Drouin (@jodrouin27) July 3, 2017

