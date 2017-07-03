Canadiens sign Ales Hemsky; Alexander Radulov goes to Dallas Stars

STU COWAN
While Canadiens fans were waiting Monday to find out if free-agents Alexander Radulov and/or Andrei Markov would re-sign with the club, general manager Marc Bergevin announced he had signed free-agent forward Ales Hemsky to a one-year contract.
Not long afterwards, the Dallas Stars announced they had signed Radulov to a five-year deal worth US$31.25 million with an average annual salary of $6.25 million. The 30-year-old Radulov earned $5.75 million last season with the Canadiens when he finished second in team scoring with 18-36-54 totals during the regular season. The Canadiens scored only 11 goals in their six-game loss to the New York Rangers in the first round of the playoffs and Radulov was in on seven of them, scoring twice and adding five assists.
The Dallas Stars have signed forward Alexander Radulov to a five-year, $31.25-million contract. https://t.co/Nf1f6FUAxm
— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) July 3, 2017
“Alexander is a dynamic playmaker with top-end speed and skill,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said on the team’s website. “To add a forward of this stature to our lineup makes our top-six as deep and talented as any group in this league.”
Said Bergevin about Hemsky in a statement released by the Canadiens: “We are very pleased with the acquisition of Ales Hemsky. He is a skilled player with lots of experience in the NHL. Considering the terms of the agreement, it was very appealing to us. We feel he will be a good addition to our group of forwards.”
There was no word Monday on where Markov will play next, although Tony Marinaro of TSN Radio 690 reported late Monday night that the free-agent defenceman was negotiating with the Philadelphia Flyers.
Hemsky’s one-year deal with the Canadiens is worth US$1 million.
I want to thank @CanadiensMTL fans, team and organization for a great year. Your passion and energy are amazing… (1/2) pic.twitter.com/H0guUrk5Si
— ALEXANDER RADULOV (@RADUL22) July 3, 2017
Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reported that the Canadiens made the same contract offer to Radulov that he took from the Stars. During a conference call, Radulov said the Canadiens did offer him the same deal as the Stars, but only after he had already agreed to the deal with Dallas. Sportsnet’s Eric Engels reported that he spoke with a reprentative from the Canadiens senior management team who said they made the same five-year offer to Radulov several days ago.
Whatever happened, the tax situation for Radulov will be much better in Texas than it would have been in Quebec.
$6.25M with #Stars translates to roughly $3.8M after taxes in Dallas. If our math is correct, it would take $8.1M from #Habs to equal that. pic.twitter.com/s4YhqlKviU
— CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 3, 2017
“When I put everything on the table and I saw what I have, it was easy decision to go to Dallas,” Radulov said. “With Montreal, I don’t think we even got that close, in my opinion.
“The money was basically at the same level. For me it was more the term because I really wanted five years at least on my deal and I want to play and not worry about it. Just play hard and try to win.”
Radulov will join Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn and Jason Spezza among the Stars top forwards. Dallas also signed former Canadiens forward Brian Flynn as a free agent on Saturday, giving him a one-year, two-way deal.
Les @CanadiensMTL avaient faits la même offre à Alexander Radulov qu'il a signé avec les #stars selon une source sure. #tvasports
— Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) July 3, 2017
The 33-year-old Hemsky played only 15 games with the Stars last season, posting 4-3-7 totals. He missed most of the season after having surgery to repair a torn hip labrum suffered while playing for the Czech Republic at the World Cup of Hockey.
“My hip is pretty good, “Hemsky said during an interview with TVA Sports. “I played the last 15 games last year and I was feeling really good. That’s why I was excited to play again and I have a chance to play somewhere. I’m back to normal right now doing everything I can to get ready for the season. I’m just excited to be back.
“Obviously, I’m very happy to get the opportunity to stay in the NHL and to play for Montreal it’s a huge honour,” he added. “Everybody dreams to play in Montreal, it’s a great city, great hockey fans and a great tradition. So really happy about that.
“I had some offers, was in contact with Dallas, too, but they signed a lot of players. Montreal called me and they were really interested … I talked to them today and we made a decision pretty quick.”
Most comparable contracts to Radulov 5 years x $6.25M #Stars:
-Bolland in 2014 (5 year $5.5M FLA)
-Soderberg in 2015 (5 year $4.75M COL) pic.twitter.com/3XiTz0HxR0
— CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 3, 2017
Hemsky’s most productive season was in 2005-06 with the Edmonton Oilers when he posted 19-58-77 totals. In 838 careeer NHL regular-season games, Hemsky has 174 goals and 398 assists for 572 points. In 43 playoff games, he has 7-14-21 totals. He has played for the Oilers, Ottawa Senators and Stars.
The 6-foot, 185-pound right-winger was selected by the Oilers in the first round (13th overall) of the 2001 NHL Draft.
https://twitter.com/CanadiensMTL/status/881942250158272516
Hemsky said he had spoken with Canadiens defenceman Jordie Benn, who was his teammate in Dallas, about playing in Montreal and Hemsky also knows Tomas Plekanec from playing together on the Czech Republic national team. Hemsky played junior hockey in Quebec with the Hull Olympiques, posting 36-64-100 totals in 68 games the season before the Oilers drafted him in the first round.
“That was my start in Canada and (North) America, so pretty happy to be back,” Hemsky told TVA Sports. “I still have some people there, so it will be exciting.”
(Photo: Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)
Drouin chooses new number
When Jonathan Drouin met with the Montreal media for the first time last month after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for Mikhail Sergachev he put on a No. 72 Canadiens jersey.
But that’s not the number Drouin will wear with the Canadiens, announcing on Twitter that he will wear No. 92. Drouin wore No. 27 with the Lightning, but Alex Galchenyuk wears No. 27 with the Canadiens.
The only other Canadiens player to ever wear No. 92 was Steve Ott when he played 11 games with the Habs last season. Ott retired as a player and took a job as an assistant coach with the St. Louis Blues.
Enfin dévoilé, mon numéro sera le 92/ I will be wearing number 92 @canadiensmtl https://t.co/mlwQouZ3nA
— Jonathan Drouin (@jodrouin27) July 3, 2017
• Canadiens fans will miss Radulov and his smile, by Stu Cowan
• Losing Radulov leaves Canadiens with massive hole, by Sportsnet’s Eric Engels
• Radulov signs five-year deal with Stars, nhl.com
• Stars will pay Radulov $6.25 million per season, Dallas Morning News
• Habs prospects face uncertain season, by Pat Hickey
• GM Bergevin goes all-in with Price, by Stu Cowan
• With Price locked up, key for Canadiens is winning Cup, by Jack Todd
• Price strikes it rich, but can Canadiens cash in? by Pat Hickey
• Price signing leaves Canadiens in unchartered waters, Sportsnet
• Canadiens finding it difficult to retain UFAs, nhl.com
• Canadiens plug hole with Alzner, by Pat Hickey
• Benn brothers battle over Radulov, montrealgazette.com
New threads for DD
In other important news, Oscar Lindberg, dumped in favour of DD, signs with Vegas. He’s betting on a good season.
Rad’s saying he wasn’t aware of the details? Really? C’mon like he didn’t tell his agent to get him the hell out of dodge and that’s likely exactly what happened. He told his agent if you can get me the same contract south of the border on a good team with good players, do it. I think MB said it clearly in his press conf. He said some players don’t want to come here. I think he exaggerated. I think the majority of players don’t want to play here and the Habs simply can’t afford to overpay to compensate.
“Habs” Watch and learn….! Or Not!
When you watch how the Habs play since Lemaire, why would creative offensive players want to?
I mean, aside from the money and no other team wants you?
Would you rather play with Dallas’ group of forwards or the Habs ? And have Danault as your centre or Seguin ?
Between the current “system” and the talent at centre, for
a creative forward , Montreal isn’t exactly an enticing destination.
Would you rather play for a team that’s made the playoffs twice in the past 8 seasons, or…? Oh, never mind.
So Rads is criticized by many including our GM by a perceived lack of loyalty…
Based on that argument then, shouldn’t the Habs be loyal to Markov?
Haberoo13
MAAAA!!!! THE MEATLOAF!!!!!
Bollig signs with Sharks.
Damn, I would love him in Mtl.
Old school.
Viva Timo Libre!
Because of the mess in Moscow, all the Dynamo players have been released as free agents:
Alexei Tereshchenko, a small creative center; and Lukas Kaspar, a big, talented winger are both available.
http://www.eliteprospects.com/player.php?player=9616
http://www.eliteprospects.com/player.php?player=15025
Morph them together.
—–
If only.
Peter Holland on TSN690. Knows he will fit right in because he can’t score either.
Can he cycle in the corner? Dump it in??
Haberoo13
MAAAA!!!! THE MEATLOAF!!!!!
I was going to say that about the development camp, as well. Two games today: 0-0 and 1-1. 🙂
Great goaltending?
The emphasis of those scrimmages was on blocking shots in all three zones. 200-foot shot blockers, blocking shots the right way, on both sides of the puck.
The newest Habs have chosen their numbers!
https://www.nhl.com/canadiens/news/new-colors-new-numbers/c-290289320
Habfan17
So I heard Allzner´s hands are so weak from shot-blocking that he has trouble closing jars.
Can one really be a legit top four in the NHL if one can hardly shoot?
Is Alzner´s 4.6 million salary reasonable or did we overpay?
Don’t get me started again…
Hey Karl, When’s a door, not a door?
When it is a JAR
Haberoo13
MAAAA!!!! THE MEATLOAF!!!!!
Pretty sure that was humour.
Good on DD for deciding to ride the pine in NYC and earn a cool mill in the process.
I’m glad Kovalchuk decided that the Olympics was more important than the NHL. He’s obviously made enough money already not to worry too much about his retirement.
The Yak gets one last crack at it from Sakic. It could have been Montreal, but there’s a purge of Russians going on here with Galchenyuk likely the next up to be moved.
Still waiting on Markov being signed somewhere.
Which will be greater…the number of hot-dogs Chestnut ate today or the number DD will eat in NY next season?
There was a report/rumour going around that the Habs were close to signing another player from the KHL. Anyone remember who the player was?
Habfan17
Sekac?
very funny!
Habfan17
Are you thinking of Dadonov?
—————-
Drop da puck already!
Another prediction. Rags hire MT to be the video coach. Vigneault reluctantly fires his buddy after he sees video of only one player.
The duet – together again ⁉️
http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Just like you can always count on Pierre McGuire to reference Scotty Bowman…you can count on Stu ‘doom n’ gloom’ Cowan to bring up PK once or twice per interview hehe.
http://www.tsn.ca/radio/audio/cowan-the-canadiens-will-go-as-far-as-price-takes-them-1.796368
No bummers at Wimbledon this year …
DID you know the Habs will miss Radulov and his smile ?
Doom ‘n Gloom R Us : nawoC ‘n ylleK.
So what would it take as a sweetener before you would consider taking on RNH’s salary? Come on…everyone has their price.
A couple of first rounders?
Ryan Strome?
Dardanelle Nurse?
Poliojarvis?
A night out with Zach Kassian?
I mean how many teams out there actually need a C bad enough that we might consider RNH as a worthwhile upgrade? Can’t be that many so Chiarelli doesn’t have that many suitors. Plus we can threaten the Oilers with an offer sheet on Draisaitl.
—————-
Drop da puck already!
If it hasn’t been posted yet, Kovalchuk is staying in Russia for another year, per Larry Brooks. Wants to play in the Olympics.
I’m sure that’s why he’s staying in Russia and not because no one wants him here.
—————-
Drop da puck already!
NJ had offers, so…
He heard that Pierre McGuire was lukewarm to his joining the Habs and decided to stay in Russia.
Habfan17
According to the Gazette, I might also like Josh Gorges signing a six-year deal.
And whatever happened to Antoine Waked?
He Woke up and bolted for the KHL? Didn’t want to be ruined by the gremlins in charge of Laval?
The capitals have 16 players under contract for next year and 5.6M in cap space. This should be interesting. 10F 5D 1G
Now’s our chance to get Eller back. Cheap.
—————-
Drop da puck already!
The competition for the already hotly contested 3rd line centre spot would be fierce to say the least.
@SlavaMalamud 5 hours ago
It simply cannot be overstated what a Mickey Mouse org the #KHL is. The Dynamo debacle is a cautionary tale for anyone mulling a move there.
@SlavaMalamud 5 hours ago
KHL releases all Dynamo players with one-way deals. Owed salary will not be repaid but at least they are free. 2-way players still in limbo
———————————————————————–
Liberate Alex Galchenyuk, CH’s Great Middle Hope! Occupy Claude Julien’s office!
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
All the good players effed off on that franchise ages ago. The KHL is anything but stable.
Poutine and his pal Trumpster plan to make the K great again ❗
Gonna be something very special – fabulous.
You’ll see.
Wait–who can we poach from that team? …Or are we done with Russians now?
Ovy @ 9.5M until 2020-21.
They’ll need a Captain – send ’em ValuPak.
The roster is currently a work in progress, not the final product about to start a new season. Until all the pieces are assembled, it’s premature to jump to conclusions.
Of course the additions, subtractions and extensions made so far give us a big insight into the near future, but I am sure there will still be more surprises. Not likely any blockbusters, but you never quite know what’s around the bend.
Also, we can’t anticipate the chemistry between the old and new players. A player with modest stats can get a boost with a new coach and linemate/pairings. An optimistic spin, but possible.
A big unknown will be how many positive surprises come from training camp. If Hudon, Carr, Sherback or others show that they have metamorphed into bona fide useful regulars it changes current expectations. Also an optimistic spin.
I’m not enamoured of all MB has done so far, but deep in the Habs hockey operations rooms I guess they are following a systematic plan and know what they are doing. Again, an optimistic spin.
Optimistic spins are good.
It flips “we couldn’t re-sign our best forward” to “can’t wait to see which young player will step up!”.
I am sure this has been posted but DAVEY DESHARNAIS
is a RANGER 1 Year 1 Million
$100 bucks someone will post this season that they should have brought back DD.
We should have brought back DD.
https://giphy.com/gifs/B4aCOchzL0aJy
For your nostalgic side, the DD-Orange duet :
http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
“Dad, it’s a power play. Am I out there?”
“Ssh. Of course.”
LOL classic…the best is the time remaining on the clock.
That reaction from the trainer. 🙂
Eller’s body language – ‘well, I guess I’d better make myself comfortable.’
That video basically summarizes MB’s five year center strategy…LMAO
Therrien could not help himself.
It was bigger than both of ’em …
Pleks Over or Under this coming season?
1. Goals: 15
2. Points: 40
3. Linemates: 10
4. Plus/Minus: +10
5. Teams played for: 1.5
6. Traded
Habfan17
Joey Chestnut eats 72 hot dogs in one sitting to win Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.
DSP calls him out as a pretender to the throne.
Even if I could eat that many hot-dogs, I wouldn’t. How can this not be dangerous for your health? Just look at the freakin sodium below.
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
Joey Chestnut Wins, Eats 72 Hot Dogs and Buns: Calories: 20,160 Fat: 1,296 g Cholesterol: 2,160 mg Sodium: 56,160 mg Protein: 720 g
56 grams of salt? That’s something your body needs anyway!
Yes; over the span of 15-20 days.
—————-
Drop da puck already!
….and 1 pallet of Charmin
…with a plunger
No kidding.
Even if you barf it all up and have your own personal colon cleanser (habs4ever quickly volunteers) on-site, that cannot be good for you.
720 grams of protein for muscle recovery.
That guy is some kind of pro.
🙄
Ah yes but you are not factoring in the immense fame and fortune that comes along with this.
—————-
Drop da puck already!
Must be popular with da ladies…
Everybody knows girls love epic belches and hot dog diarrhea.
With a name like that, he should write a country album with songs about heartburn.
—————-
Drop da puck already!
Kovalchuk returning to the NHL….any chance?
Barring any deals that could still be made, I have to think that we will be seeing the end of the Therrien/Bergeron era come to a complete end this year.
One more failure to make the playoffs, or one more early exit due to lack of scoring, would surely put a cap on it.
No according to Twitter. One more year in the K. Then he is a free agent (although I thought he was already) .
Yeah, I wondered about that too. I think what it means is, his rights won’t be owned by New Jersey still, so no compensation/trade needed, he’ll be able to shop himself to any NHL team.
He’s currently a KHL free agent, next year he’ll be a free agent in both leagues.
Congrats to DD for finding a job. Happy to be wrong about my prediction he would not find a NHL job again.
(Still pretty confident of my MT permanent unemployment prediction)
Also Markov should get DD’s agent.
DD took a huge paycut.
Last contract was $14 million,
this one $1 million.
Markov might want to avoid that
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
IMO he’s 1 million over paid.
Good point.
beggars can’t be choosers
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2BE3JmFXFlM
applies to Timo too…(tearfully grabs a Kleenex…to pull out a monster booger)
My love is more a physical, loinsy thing.
Timo truly loves him.
On a team with the likes of Nash, Kreider, Miller, Hayes, Zibanjed, Vesey and other physical players well over 6′, DD will likely be a nice playmaking complement. A single year at a $1M is potential less risky that MTL’s Hemsky deal.
Canucks first-rounder Elias Petersen, in passable English: “I’m aware that I’m a lightweight, I need to bulk up…”
———————————————————————–
Liberate Alex Galchenyuk, CH’s Great Middle Hope! Occupy Claude Julien’s office!
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
Isn’t our homeless man’s Guy Carbonneau eligible for an extension or does MB have to wait one more year?
How much does MB give him? DD’s old money?
I predict six years (he’s a core guy, after all) and $25M.
A core guy.
So, you’re suggesting Bergevin might take a page out of Burke’s old playbook schtick about those legendary Laffs Kaberle and Schenn ?
Oh boy …
Is it just me or are non-hopped beers trending upwards in hipster circles?
—–
You’re the hipster not us.
Hey, there’s a limit to how much unripe grapefruit juice a person can imbibe no matter how drunk it gets you.
non-hopped beers are the appropriate hipster response to hipster charged trend toward ultra-hopped beers.
I’m no hipster, but beer without hops just doesn’t seem worth drinking….
Aww crap…
I love beer…
Ding! Ding! Ding!
Pleks will not have a rebound season. He has gone almost 2 complete seasons of providing no offense. That is who he is now.
Contract year – not much, but it’s something …
Development camp news from RDS, en français obviously.
http://www.rds.ca/hockey/canadiens/les-aspirations-d-ikonen-brook-et-walford-1.4563725
———————————————————————–
Liberate Alex Galchenyuk, CH’s Great Middle Hope! Occupy Claude Julien’s office!
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
Fans in every market are just as delusional as us.
@NYR_TruFan
Replying to @kevinbaumer
Desharnais goes to the net hard
Thrilled my pillowy soff little love muffin can continue his NHL journey.
Sad that whatever friendship AV had with MT will evaporate.
“Security? Yeah, there’s a jealous orange dude outside the Garden here, wearing nothing but a trenchcoat, holding a boom box over his head and shouting ‘Je t’aime, Daveeeeeey’ over and over.”
If you didn’t see David skittering into the slot, dodging in among the redwoods, I can’t help you. You’re probably part of the ‘DD never wins a board battle’ crew.
I know Timo almost never watched the games – not sure about RN. The nurse decides, I guess.
—–
I saw him do a whole lot of nothing for a whole lot of time.
Winning board battles, despite his low centre of gravity, and driving hard to the net, despite no one being able to see him, were two things I’d didn’t notice much of. I did, however, enjoy his aversion to physical contact of any kind, culminating in an injury after he threw his first hit of the season. (Didn’t enjoy that he got injured, just the gallows humour aspect, ’cause I’m odd that way).
And watching him race Weber will always be a highlight:
https://giphy.com/gifs/QF16dyxtjMiTm
Still love him, though. Definitely a real pro who doesn’t deserve dipwads like me making fun of him.
Any news from the Canadiens’ development camp?
Some tidbits from the Canucks’ development camp, held at the University of British Columbia facilities this year, instead of Victoria or Kelowna or Whistler this year.
–Some of the team-building the kids did was a weekend in Whistler, I bet they would have done the Ziptrek course, bungee jumping, that kind of stuff, and they would have loved to do the Mountain Bike Park, but that’s the injury factory, and gruesome ones at that, so I can see the Canucks actually forbidding it. Bungee jumping and whitewater rafting are relatively safe compared to letting adrenalined teens ride full suspension bikes down the mountain and hit gap jumps. It feels easy since you don’t really need to pedal, you ride the chairlift up and coast down, so you get a false sense of your skills.
–The kids also tackled the Grouse Grind in North Vancouver, called Nature’s Stairclimber. It’s an awful hike, an hour or two for the average Joe plodding straight uphill, with no views or anything until you get to the top. I bet the young Canucks polished it off in fourty minutes or so, raced each other, and it would be a good way to check up on their level of fitness, all cardio, all anaerobic, all lactic acid tolerance, and all about leg strength, endurance and power.
–Lots of buzz on Petrus Palmu, who the Canucks drafted in the 6th round, and who attended the Canadiens camps last summer. The radio hosts root hard for the undersized underdog who can score. What a change from the cries for more size just a season back, to fight off the 2011 Bruins.
–Olli Juolevi is claimed to have reported to camp 20 lbs heavier, which I find suspect. If he’s comparing to his low point from the season when he’s all worn out from playing games and riding buses all over Ontario, maybe, but if he put 20 lbs on from the Scouting Combine a year ago, even for a growing teen, that’s a lot.
At least no one has said “20 lbs. of pure muscle” yet, either in print or on the radio. Olli would naturally put weight back on after the grueling OHL schedule and playoffs, but it would be mostly water weight, recovery weight from being drained during the season.
The buzz is that his somewhat disappointing season is due to him being bored with the OHL, something we heard about Mikhail Sergachev too. I’m still not buying it, for kids who will either return to junior this fall or break into the NHL, it’s not a good look. And I’ll again compare this unfavourably to Ivan Provorov, who sucked it up and went back to the WHL and improved in every way and dominated, and then made the Flyers as a 19-year old and had a good rookie season. The prognosis isn’t so positive for the OHL prospects if they played half-heartedly.
–For years I’d look at the Canucks’ farm system and be puzzled, where was the talent? Who was their future? It was literally barren, what with years of swapping draft picks at the deadline for playoff ‘help’, veteran players who often turned out to be duds who didn’t contribute much in an aborted playoff push. The dearth of enticing prospects was also due to the Canucks’ low draft ranking, because of their regular season success.
This year, they’re looking much better, they have their draft gem triad at camp in Olli Juolevi, Thatcher Demko and Brock Boeser, who is “penned in” to the lineup according to TSN 1040 Vancouver’s Blake Price, not penciled in. Jake Virtanen hasn’t progressed as they’d liked, the thought was that he’d have the same impact that Matt Tkachuk did in Calgary this season, but they haven’t thrown in the towel.
The exciting part is the two extra pieces they got in trades, Jonathan Dahlen from Ottawa for Alex Burrows, which is looking like a steal, and Nikolai Goldobin from the Sharks for Jannik Hansen. That’s two extra talented prospects over and above their own first-rounders.
I wish the Canadiens could do the same with assets like Tomas Plekanec next season and Alex Radulov this season, especially when Marc Bergevin says the agent’s demands in January were exorbitant. I posted a few times last season that we should flip Alex at the trade deadline for picks and prospects, although I knew that was unrealistic given our playoff positioning. In hindsight, that would have been the smart thing to do.
–For years the Canucks sold out their barn with little effort, but there’s been ‘fatigue’ in the market, and now they have to really work hard to sell out every ticket. One initiative they’ll try this week is they’ll host a showcase game/scrimmage for season-ticket holders at the New Pacific Coliseum. That’s kind of cool, as an exclusive perk, I’d be into that if I was a season ticket holder, get to see the prospects at work, the future, renew my faith.
I wonder if this event will be combined with the annual meeting they have for said season ticket holders, where they get to ask questions of the team management. In the past, some of the characters who call in regularly to TSN 1040 Vancouver and who happen to be Canucks season ticket holders would use this opportunity to tear a strip off Dave Nonis, Mike Gillis, and recently Trevor Linden and Jim Benning.
And with the increase in empty seats at the New Forum, you wonder if Geoff Molson will apply the formula, and face the firing squad with Marc Bergevin in a year or two, have to dodge screaming flaming cannonballs of furious questions/insults from the fans, about P.K. and Radu and the coaches and the drafting and the development and the centres and …
———————————————————————–
Liberate Alex Galchenyuk, CH’s Great Middle Hope! Occupy Claude Julien’s office!
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
https://www.habseyesontheprize.com/prospects/2017/7/4/15917784/thoughts-impressions-montreal-canadiens-development-camp-habs-prospects-highlights-scherbak-poehling
Reading reaction to Radu’s departure reminds me a lot of another recent Alex’s departure (of the AK27 kind).
Drouin’s signing seemed to calm the fears of the Habs needing scoring. Radu’s departure being replaced by Hemsky doesn’t even come close.
Berge has banked on CP31 and I don’t know what it’s going to take for him to learn that the teams needs more scoring!
I’m hoping Chucky gets his contract sorted out pretty quickly. As I see it now, Drouin, Patches and Chucky are the only real threats to score and put up points. Gally and Shaw add grit (a little too much from a salary cap consumption IMHO). Lekhonen’s second season will be interesting to watch and if Pleks can rebound from a dismal season.
If Markov signs elsewhere, I’ll be disappointed as it would have been nice to see him mentor some of the younger players and end his career wearing one uniform.
Unless offence comes from other players, we may be looking at a long wait until the Cup makes it way back to MTL!
As some wiseacres have pointed out, Andrei’s mentoring wasn’t effective in P.K.’s case, and Nathan and Jarred and Greg Pateryn. But I still want him to re-sign, and to finish out his career as a Canadien.
Before retiring 31, can we please get 26 and 11 up there first?
Gorges? Hell yes!
LOL yes. If for no other reason than choosing Buffalo over Toronto.
Look, if we retire Mats Naslund’s number and Saku’s number, what happens next? Where does it stop? We’d be forced to retire Mario Tremblay’s 14, and Petr Svoboda’s 25.
I will say it again (Beetlejuice), the only numbers that should be retired on the Canadiens are #7 (Beetlejuice), #9 and #4. That’s it. (Beetlejuice)
#10 too.
—–
Loved Guy, in the Seventies, when the Flyers and Bruins would vow to knock him out of the rink, and he’d go into theirs and score three. But his unretirement was unbecoming and sticks in my craw. He’s not part of the Morenz-Béliveau-Richard pantheon. No retired jersey for Guy.
Fight me.
https://i.makeagif.com/media/10-05-2015/M_HY8c.gif
LOL
Snobby Habs fan setting ridiculous standards.
7, 9 and 4 only? You culled Guy?! You culled Doug Harvey?!
Ken Dryden? He won 6 Cups in an 8 year career! He won the Conn Smythe before the Calder! lol
I LIKE it. Rev wants our castoff team of retired jerseys to embarrass other team’s current retired legends…
Habs first team of castoffs:
Moore – H. Richard – Lafleur
Harvey Robinson
Plante
Second team:
Gainey Lach Geoffrion
Savard Lapointe
Dryden
LOL. I could build TWO teams of castoffs better than anything you got! 🙂
Naslund is my all-time personal favourite. Maybe he’s Ring of Honour worthy. No shame in that. Retiring 26 is a stretch.
Benson
I would add number 1 following the numbers you have presented. In my mind, and I hate the Leafs, but I like their raising jerseys in honour, but not retiring them.
It hasn’t hurt the memory nor has it been disrespectful to allow other players to wear jerseys. once worn by greats.
I would say, that the Rockets number s the only one I would say retire. Having Pk, if he were still a Hab wear numbers 2,3, or 5 if he wanted would not have harmed or disrespected, Harvey, , Butch Bouchard, or the Boomer! Lapointe also wore number 5 and was an excellent player now also retired with that number. Having heroes for new fans wearing those “hockey” numbers would be great in my opinion.
If Drouin becomes a superstar and if he wanted Lafleur’s number, I would say why not! The way the Habs are going, soon the only numbers that will be available will be from 32 and up! Some are already saying Price’s number should be retired.
Habfan17
We just signed Yanic Perreault
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
habcertain
It depends on how heavy the cup is . How would they atach it? I think it would be the 1st jersey hanging with a cup atached
Since when are there cups in the sweaters? I thought they wear the cup in their pants? 😉
With a hangar, how else?
DDO_Habs_Fan
If price was greedily he would have demanded 13 million a season to make up the tax difference.
Less so the player, more so the agent.
But hey, don’t take a discount, don’t sell yourself short. Get as much as you can for as long as you can.
As a fan, it’s not great. I wanted Radu. I didn’t care for how much. But as a player. Get paid.
Yep, players don’t create the market, they are just a commodity.
Yeah right. Who the heck can pay a goalie 13 million? Price got paid the highest cap hit in the league when the cap is flattening. He clearly didn’t take a discount.
BTW I have no issue with players negotiating huge deals. I don’t expect them to give away millions. I wouldn’t. I do have an issue with hypocrites who selectively call players selfish. If you believe players should take discounts to help the team be better, then apply your criteria to EVERYONE.
Reading Todd’s column, he has Price’s jersey hanging from the rafters, could/should this happen if there is no Cup attached? It would be the first one.
I don’t see why his jersey should be retired. I see one amazing season and no playoff excellence yet to justify it. Ring of honour and that’s about it for now. End of discussion.
Benson
I’d love to have Leon on the Habs… and there’s about as much chance of that happening as me dating a super model.
DD to the Rangers LMAO. MB needs to go sign an enforcer asap. DD will have his revenge. I wonder if he will be their top center
Funny, so many pixels here spent saying that MB Could never trade him, that no GM would ever trade for him, that he only has a job because of politics and that no other team would ever sign him.
Good for DD.
Scrappy little go getter.
That said, glad he’s not on the Habs anymore.
Hopefully Galchenyuk can sack up and play hockey like a top flight NHL centre needs to. That’s defense AND offense with some faceoffs too, Alex.
He has averaged 56 points per 82 games over his career. If his name was David Harkness and he was 6’1″ H I/O would be calling for his return.
—–
RightNyder
Is correct end of the day this is a business and from radulov perspective he will make more money in Dallas than with Montreal . So montreal would have to offer at least 1.5 to 2 million more to get his agent to call back.
The only problem I have selling slurpees is all the complaints about the strong smell of urine. I have a special recipe for Boston and d toronto fans.
Howz about signing Iggy for a year?
Viva Timo Libre!
Just out of respect Iggy belongs back in Calgary.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Rather Jagr
David Pagnotta @TheFourthPeriod
Can confirm the NY Rangers have agreed to terms with center David Desharnais
LOL!!!!
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Yes !!
I was a little worried that with the Habs lack of depth at center, they might have resorted to such a desperate move.
Bam! Playing against us 4 times (?) means he’s likely good for at least 10 goals this season…
HAHAHA!!!! That’s hilarious!
Shea it ain’t so…….
I live in the Edmonton market. Two things I know for sure: 1. RNH is as soft as baby poop. 2. I’m super glad MB didn’t sign Yak.
I live in Calgary and can confirm both those points as well.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Should we offer-sheet Leon?
—–
Hmm…. Let me think about the cap ramificaYES!!!
Dallas gave us the screws signing Flynn too
All this over us retaining Benn?
La Vengenza lol, I would also go after Ritchie, 24, 6.3,rw. I would not mind making them spend some bucks
Radit Falksa is a rfa with Dallas, he is 6.3, 23 and 210, I would give an offer sheet on him. I feel like Dallas gave us the gears signing Rads
Avalanche taking a flyer on Yakupov.
Opportunity missed or bullet dodged? Time will tell.
any word if grigorenko went to the K?
Yup, apparently he’s gone.
Do we know how much$$
It’s always interesting to see lifelong fans react with shock and horror when a player leaves for more money, etc., elsewhere.
“How come they don’t love (our team) like we do?” come the cries. “Greedy bass turds.”
Then quickly follows by the “well, we don’t need him anyway” and “we’re better off without him because (insert bunch of stupid reasons here).”
While I’m sure it’s fun to play a kid’s game for money, it’s still a job. And, unless you’re completely smitten with a place and a situation, why would you not move on for more cash and/or what you perceived to be a better situation?
I’m sure Marvellous loves cleaning the Slurpee machine every day. And it’s conveniently located a short walk from his grandma’s basement, so he saves on transportation costs. But if someone offered him the job as hot dog maker at a different store for three times the salary, he’d bolt in a second.
Exactly. If you want loyalty………
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
As fans we are passionate, but the fact is for a 10% to 20% raise most of us would leave our employers in a heart beat. For these players this is just life, they go to their jobs the same way we go to ours.
Don’t see anyone here now bashing Price for being greedy like they did to the guy who negotiated for 9…what a shock.
Taking 2 Alzner’s might help you get over that trade, also with a bit of bed rest
Another guy who “took a discount” LMAO.
I don’t any player is greedy. They have until 35 if they are lucky to make money for the rest of their lives. They are being practical not greedy. Besides Agents make these deals if anything Agents are greedy.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Not hard to figure out why, sad really.
Those of us bashing Price for being greedy are doing so in a gentler, more wistful manner.
that’s exactly what I said. Funny how that happens
Shea it ain’t so…….
Yup Price exposed a lot of hypocrites.
I wonder if Francois Beauchemin has anything left in the tank. I would not mind him on a very cheap contract
I wonder is one of the Kostitsyns are available?
Or Kabele?
How about cammalleri and gomez??!!?
So you are saying he has nothing left in the tank, in a cute way, nice
I’m in. Here he is doing off-season pool work:
https://giphy.com/gifs/fail-pool-falls-24MlC0gDHUAKY
Still got it!!
Spacek?
Benson
We have a new winner.
“We’ve been patient since MB got here.”
—–
Presumably the royal “we” is being employed here…
Which ‘we’ are you referring to?
—–
Exactly!
RNH is not the answer but he is a lot better than anything we got. Like I said. Bergevin has to stop thinking of hitting a home run with the centre ice position. No one is trading those. But he has to start hitting some doubles.
Betterthannothing™
Better than Danault, Chucky, or Drouin? I’d gladly take those 3 over RNH. I live out West and see a ton of him. Not for me, not better than what we have. Thanks but no thanks. And definitely not for Gally, the little heart and soul we have on this squad.
Drouin isn’t a Centre
The current leadership group has us believing Chucky isn’t either…..
please call them the current bosses, calling them a leadership group is an insult to leaders everywhere
Reminds me of what Duke Snider used to say about the Houston Astros: ‘They single and double you to death’.
Richard R
@ Johnny LaRue, HabFan17, et al.,
About whether players should be happy with $5M vs. $8M, or $50 vs. $100M over their career, I completely agree from my perspective. If I got my hands on 5 mill, I wouldn’t need to baby another couple of years out of my ol’ truck, I’d upgrade my TV to a 100″ model from the current retinally underperforming 50″, and get a living room beer fridge and be perfectly happy, fulfilled.
The thing is, evidently when you attain that level of income, your lifestyle expands to match it, and it’s trite to even say it, but all of a sudden you have a big house with a gardener and pool maintenance and the tech guys who keep coming around to fiddle with your home theatre since it’s never quite right. You’re Jonathan Bernier cruising around near your spread in Terrebonne on the river in your boat with your fashion model wife, and it’s a nice cruiser, but the berthing costs and maintenance are in the back of your mind, they’re killing you, and even then you’re thinking you need to upgrade your dinghy, since when the in-laws come for a visit it gets too crowded on deck.
So you need to kill it on your next contract, this one you’re playing on, once you pay your agent and the tax man and minus escrow which mostly you never get all back, there’s nothing left, and your wife wants to send the kids to private school.
Even beyond that, that your new lifestyle now soaks up what would be enough to cover your current lifestyle ten times over, one phenomenon is that when you reach that tax bracket, you tend to hang out with others in that same bracket, and now you’re comparing vehicles, houses, wine cellars, and you have to compete on those too, enough is never enough.
We see this when a George Clooney, who’s richer than 20 putzes like me will ever be, goes and hangs out with Paul Allen on his yacht, and Vanity Fair or GQ reports back how wowed he is, how what he aspires to is not a comfortable life and secure retirement that would make any of us very happy, he now wants to produce and have a stake in the films he stars in, and gets into a dodgy Costa Rican land scheme to try to triple his money. Because his own yacht in Italy is kinda chintzy, all things considered, there’s not even deck space for a heli-pad.
Pro athletes and hockey players tend to rub shoulders with investment bankers at golf tournaments and when they go out to dinner, and think that those guys really rock, and now $9M is nowhere as good as $10.5M per season.
So yeah, when a Tom Brady takes a little less on his contract so the team can ‘afford’ to pay his offensive line a little more and get him some better running backs and receivers, it is noteworthy, it’s not ultimately meaningless. There is ‘sacrifice’ there, although usually the guys who are in position to do that, they make so much on their endorsements that their salary is almost a side-income.
———————————————————————–
Liberate Alex Galchenyuk, CH’s Great Middle Hope! Occupy Claude Julien’s office!
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
In sports there is a lot to be said for the limited time frame. People are all over Rads saying he is “greedy” but they are only looking at it from a self-centred position. If he makes 10% more in Dallas, for 5 years, that is $3,000,000 more on his only chance at a big NHL contract. Invest that and you are making an extra $150-$400k every year for the rest of your life. It is not greed, it is a job and he took the offer that is better for him.
I for one, di not say Rads is greedy. I questioned his own comment saying that the extra year makes it so he can be comfortable and perform.
You have left out the 8 yeards he made millions playing in the KHL and last season with the Habs. If you want to say it was his last chance, you are not wrong, he may still get another contract making millions back in the KHL, depending on how he does during his time in Dallas.
Rads should already have more money than he and his family needs. I get UCE’s point, these players tend to raise their style of living.
I remember though, reading a story about how Mats Naslund’s team mates teased him because he bought a modest home, drove a used Volvo stationwagen, and said he was saving for a farm back in Sweden and for his kids futures.
In their minds, he should have been living large of the hog.
If players fritter away their money, too bad for them. They keep saying their careers are short, then plan accordingly. Don’t expect me to feel sorry for you. All players make too much!
Their playing careers may be short, but they still have many years ahead to earn a living. We all have to earn a living, save for retirement, and some have kids to raise. We are expected to budget and plan, so can the players.
I have no issue if Rads wanted the extra money, but his comments;
” The money was basically at the same level. For me it was more the term because I really wanted five years at least on my deal and I want to play and not worry about it. Just play hard and try to win.”
You can’t tell me that with a term of 4 years, he would not have to worry and could have just played hard to win!
Habfan17
The happiness vs income curve flattens out surprisingly early.
—–
I still wouldn’t mind giving the other side of that curve a shot for a little while…
Of course I understand that mentality, UCe. The more you have, the more you think you need. Mo’ money, mo’ problems.
That don’t make it right, and it sure as hell don’t earn you no sympathy from the likes of me, even if I’m sure I’d be snagged by at least a few of the same temptations if I were in their diamond-studded shoes.
And sure, I get that there’s no guarantee that the $2 million Price could have left on the table would amount to any meaningful help to the team at the end of the day, but you know, guys like you and me, we’re dreamers. We want to believe that a leader of Price’s stature can set a precedent for the team. He can show his teammates that he’s willing to essentially give some of his money back to the team coffers to help pay Pacioretty’s raise in two years because goddamn it, he believes in these guys and he wants to win with them.
If only…
Yep, you ain’t gettin’ no argumentation from me.
Thanks for this great post.
I think many here fail to realize that most of us would behave in the exact same way. This is just human nature, plain and simple.
~G H G~
A few stats/facts re: RNH
Best season: 56 points in 76 games (24 goals) in 14/15
43.2% Face Off percentage
265 pts. in 395 games (.67 ppg)
887 shots in 395 games (2.25 shpg)
24 years old
6′, 196 lbs (depending on the site you look at)
Purely opinion – not the answer, especially at $6 million/yr.
I think $6M spent on him is better than sitting on the sideline.
This place is like a symphony orchestra.
Too bad a few stick to one note.
And play it over and over.
But some do play it well.
Who do you have winning the Nathans 4th of July hot dog contest today JB? Chestnut or Sudo(edit, that should be Stonie)? Or did you enter this year?
The trade to Buffalo should be Nathan’s wakeup call that he needs to dedicate himself to his hockey career and not get distracted by all these side-projects. If the news that his value around the league was a mere 3rd-round pick doesn’t snap him awake, nothing will.
Burl, I don’t have the stomach for it.
As for picking a victor, it’s too close to call. Besides, I think just being in the contest makes all the entrants wieners.
https://giphy.com/gifs/audi-looping-stunt-r8-3o85xqOps4MQxVZXzi
I will say this, you’re not one to wait to be struck by a thought.
You make it happen.
https://giphy.com/gifs/ai-kentucky-calls-E2USislQIlsfm
Yakupov to Colorado.
Sakic: “Old shoe. Banana peel. Swank magazine (puts in keeper pile). Watermelon rinds. DSP. Coffee grounds. Stefan Matteau. Eggshells. Ooh, Yakupov. (Looks across dumpster to MB) Hey, Bergie, you want this? No? OK, cool.”
So what is MB’s plan B?
Swank? Just how old ARE you?
73
Look how much ankle SHE’S showing!
He’ll be in Russia before Christmas. just a guess but I don’t see much from him.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
found a glorious box of porn mags in a dumpster outside of a factory close to where i grew up…if i remember correctly, swank was one of the nastier ones…
when i was a kid…not yesterday…
You know it was yesterday…
Dumpster diving.
MB, is that u? 🙂
In other news, Celine Dion has posed in the altogether for Vogue Magazine.
No wonder MB seemed distracted these last few days.
U mean he took a break from the gym?
oh my that’s gross
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Dion’s in vogue?
And here I thought she was passé.
🙂
Good, but maybe just too easy for you. You’ve set the bar pretty high.
I have an insane idea (so I’m in the right place).
Kirk Muller does a pre-camp training camp for centers only with Galchenyuk, Drouin, etc. plus any guys we think have promise in Laval and teaches them how to play the effing position.
I think our last Cup winning center would have some cred with these young men.
Is that a crazy idea or what?
As a follow up to the tax issue the CRA web site:
http://www.cra-arc.gc.ca/tx/nnrsdnts/ndvdls/tmprry-eng.html
indicates any Canadian with ties to Canada (vacation home for the summer would be classified as such) would be subject to taxes: “As a factual resident, your income is taxed as if you never left Canada.”
So maybe for CDN players who come home for the summer not that much difference in actual taxes paid. For a Russian citizen the rules will obviously be different.
Wow.
Now between Canada and U.S. there is a treaty that is supposed to prevent double taxation.
I have 2 passports, but I pay taxes in the U.S. and own no Canadian assets (except my original Bob & Doug vinyl). If I were to buy a cottage in Canada it would open me up to full Canadian taxes? That’s terrifying!
Canada will factor in any taxes paid in the US, but you can still be taxed at the Federal level.
I think the difference is at the provincial vs. state level. Those rules can be different.
And so will doan and iginla. Would love to see bergevin sign all 4 of those old timers
I would bring Doan in, but GMMB already gave Carey Price an enormous gift.
If MB keeps twiddling his thumbs, both Jaromir Jagr & Markov will sign with other teams.
The ancient will join them star dwellers from the Orion part of that sky part we don’t know about but them asswipes from this part of the ghetto.
Who cares drip! Your angle has gravity in a very far universe that reflect in no way in this realism
As a pointy eared Vulcan would undoubtedly say:
“Most illogical.”
Gallagher for RNH. You make that trade yesterday if you are bergevin.
The fatal flaw in your equation is “Bergevin”.
Yup.
Hemsky has averaged 10 goals a season for the past six years. At best, his role would be that of a 3rd line winger and we already have Shaw in that spot. To even think that Hemsky is Plan B to Radulov is ludicrous. I see Hemsky and Mitchell being the 13th and 14th forwards on my team.
Not so sure. When he’s healthy, he’s top six. Mitchell never scored 70 points in his career. He scored 3 goals in 15 games at the end of last year which projects to 15-20 goals, the same as Radulov. I just don’t think he can stay healthy. Who else do the Habs have on the right? I don’t think he was signed to be a 4th liner.
stop living in the past, mannnnnnnnnnn
I admit, I’m living in March 2017, when he had 7 points. People are underestimating his skill. His low salary is a reflection of his low liklihood of playjng more than 40 games. If he’s healthy he’ll produce. He’s not going to grind it out on the 4th line on a Julien-run team.
Anything is possible I guess. Chucky could sign. He could be played at Centre. He could score 35.
LW – Patches, Lehkonen, Byron, Hudon
Centre – Galchenyuk, Pleks, Danault, DLR
RW – Drouin, Gallagher, Shaw, McCarron
The present day Habs are not real Cup contenders. Start playing the kids now.
I totally agree that Hemsky wasn’t signed to sit on the bench and will be given every opportunity to play top minutes. But it’s just more of Briere, Semin, Parenteau and Sekac.
No question it’s along the lines of those signing. Low risk, some reward. But those guys you listed were given a look in the top six before being disgarded or bumped down the line up.
Point well taken.
I guess the real factor for Hemsky will be where Galchenyuk and Drouin eventually line-up.
Drouin plays Left wing and maybe center
Therefore considering players on board
LW – Patches, Drouin*, Galchenyuk*, Lehtonen, Byron Hudon, Martinsen
Center – Galchenyuk*, Drouin*, Danault, Pleks, Mitchell, Dela Rose
RW – Galchenyuk*, Gallagher, Shaw, Hemsky, McCarron
All depends where they will play Galchenyuk and Drouin
Great minds think alike!
One of the major shifts in coaching strategies the past few years is a 4th line that can skate well, hold their own and produce a bit of offense. Montreal’s 4th line in the playoffs was crap. That’s why I think some players such as Hudon, DLR, Carr and McCarron should make the big squad in October.
Mitchell will be in mostly a mentoring role for DLR I would imagine. Keeping Mitchell only stunts DLR’s progress. Buy him out.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Reading the discussion on using a after tax cap to make it fair. Not sure if Molson or any of the Canadian owners would think would be in their interests (yes, gets GM more money to work with) but could add $7M- 22M (assuming 10% to 30 % tax difference) US to their costs. The CDN owners already deal with revenue in CDN$, salaries of players in US$ and they also pay corporate taxes in the province the team resides.
It would be great if a reporter was to call a sports player accountant and write an article on the topic so we have a better understanding of the constraints placed on GMMB.
6 years, still no centres
6 years, still no power forwards
lots of skill, mostly perimeter players, lots of filler.
hard to dispute that.
and Max+Price’s best contract years wasted.
isn’t Max a PF? LOOOOOOOOOOOL
6 years, still no top pairing D
You have to hand it to teams like Dallas and Calgary, they went out and reloaded on the fly (if the goaltending holds up).
Weber-Alzner isn’t a top pairing? on what planet? Two of the most respected shutdown d-men in the game. Do they razzle dazzle spin o rama a la Subban, no, but they move the puck efficiently and crisply and clean up the scoring areas as well as any top pair. Name a better one? and an un-biased better one, equal to doesn’t count.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Markov-Weber
Marc Bergevin has claimed that a similar offer to the one that Radulov ultimately agreed to with the Stars was made available days ago, while Radulov is saying that THAT offer was only made after he had already committed to Dallas.
One of these gentlemen is…ahem..embellishing the truth.
Gee, I wonder which one?
My vote goes to the individual who said: “I’m not looking to trade PK Subban.”
I doubt it, rads qualified his statement saying that he was not aware of the contract and his agent handled the negotiations. There is no reason in this case to discount the habs position
oh ya I forgot about that. oh well ignore that and get back to pushing the false narrative
How do you know it was MB who said they offered him the same contract a week ago? All I read was somebody from SR management. Did I miss something? Maybe Radulov and his agent wanted compensation for the high taxes and therefore both contract offers are not the same. When looked at in that context>
The Nail lands in Colorado!
Habfan17
Kinda shocked anyone signed him. Grigorenko is already gone to the KHL and I figured Nail would be next
There’s no risk. MB is an idiot for not taking him — yeah Semin was a dud, but it was a worthwhile risk at the price ($1M) and Radishkovich was a beast – and MB couldn’t manage to keep him.
Once again I am pissed.
A pre-cursor to a Galchenyuk – Duchene swap? Kidding, and hopefully in no way accurate…..
Avalanche sign The Nail. I’d rather have Iggy or The Hair any day.
It’s like summa you guys don’t ever watch the Oilers.
RNH is not a good two-way centre. Neither his offense nor his defense are particularly great. He sees the game well, but he’s not very strong. At his age, Plekanec was better in every aspect of the game and a Polite Participant like our new friend RNH.
And you want to pay 6M for that until the sun flames out, and give up Gallagher in the bargain?
Edmonton f-d up. They didn’t bridge guys and thought they were being smart. Now Hall is gone and RNH is 1.5M overpaid. Maybe 1.25M. Let’s please not do Chiarelli’s work for him.
Nuge got paid like a number 1, which at the time he was. On a very bad team in Oil Country. Not sure I’d agree that Pleks was every inch his better at the same age, and I don’t think he is a complete waste of time and money, but I don’t see how he helps MTL at this point, and he is paid too much for them to afford him and still keep their most valuable pieces.
As a frog raised Catholic in the greater area of Chomedy Laval Quebec Canada north America within the hemisphere due area 54
I hear a lot of “Hemsky might match Radulov’s 18 goals if he stays healthy and plays top six”.
This may be true. If he stays healthy and plays top six, he’ll probably get in the neighbourhood of 15 goals. Not bad for a mill, hmm?
Here’s the problem with that. If 300-year-old Ales Hemsky is in your top six, you’re not going to win anything.
Much like you’re not going to win anything with Phillip Danault as your No. 1C. If you play with Max Pacioretty and Alex Radulov for large portions of a year, and put up 40 points… are you good?
It might seem wonderful that these dumpster dives produce players that play in our top six. Lookit how smart MB is! David Schlemko was picked up for nothing and now he’s with Weber. Lookit how smart MB is!
Problem remains if you have (insert serviceable pud here) in a key role come playoff time, you’re never going anywhere, even if your goalie has a .933 save percentage.
So, until we have a puck-moving stallion to play with Weber and a real No. 1C, all the interchangeable schlemkos in the world aren’t going to matter. Just gives us something to whinge about…
Danault is 23 RN, were you an elite anything at 23? Have some patience man
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
World-class self-pleasurer earlier than that.
Be careful what you ask…
Also, I’m pretty sure 25 years of waiting makes me a pretty patient fellow.
Chicago Cubs fans waited 108 years between championships.
Now, THAT’S patience.
we’ve all waited just as long. Danault has upside. Is he a true 1C? NO. But he’s a very solid 3C that can play 2C when needed. He costs us what? a bag of sweat socks. 40 points, 950 k. Hmm
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Agreed. Useful player. I like him.
I called him a homeless man’s Guy Carbonneau. I have upgraded that to a poor man’s guy Carbonneau.
But not the point.
The problem remains he plays on our top line. That means we’re never going to win anything.
I won’t dispute that. Danault in our top six means we have big holes up front.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I think many here forget how young this guys is. He is a former 1st round pick, he has some size, he can skate and has a great work ethic. He is a hard player to judge what his full potential is?
We’ve been patient since MB got here. Are we any closer to a Cup?
When people defend him saying he’s doing the best he can, it’s like he’s a Special Olympian.
Hahaha. Oh Canada that’s cold!
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Closer to when MB arrived. By a mile. We were drafting 3rd overall that year. Are we a true contender? Nope. But you lock down Price, Weber, Drouin, Galchenyuk, trade Patch, trade Gallagher, Keep Lehkonen, Hudon and DLR as cheap pieces and the next 5 years will be very very close.
Adding Drouin to the core is a start. We have roughly 8 Million in space after Chucky signs to add one more core piece then make the trades I listed and we are there. MB will add grit, he always does. Will they be “pudz” (i believe that was trademarked) most assuredly but we will not get pushed around come playoff time, if MB has shown anything it’s that he doesn’t like seeing us get manhandled.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I’m not to worried about the 2 big holes in the team. MB has some cash to play with Radulov not coming back. Their has to be a team in salary cap trouble a deal can be made with to fill at least 1 of those holes. The best possible solution is that someone takes a huge step forward in terms of development, and becomes” that guy” I hope they have some surprises at training camp
Hemsky is a 100% gamble. MB should have just over-payed for Vrbata for one year. This team can’t score and he is over-paying for defensive Dmen instead. Whatever…
I concur. Hemsky was not signed for that purpose anyway. He is a 4th line guy that can move up when you are desperate. There are 9 or 10 better forward options on this team, he was signed to replace Flynn, not rads.
This site should be called grumpyoldmeninsideout. Nothing but complaining and whinging from 90% of the posters on here.Bergevin is doing the best he can with what he has and I like how the team is shaping up for this season. If Markov doesn’t want to come back on a reasonable one year,let him fly off and use the money for a top six center and bring on the season.It’s going to be fun!
One of my favourite things remains posters who complain endlessly about other posters they consider complainers.
Almost as bad as the constantly negative being constantly negative about the negativity that surrounds their negativity.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I find the constant positivity in the face of obvious and endless (a quarter-century now) failure entertaining.
“MB, where did Lassie go?’
“Lassie has gone to live at my uncle’s farm, far, far away.”
“That’s awesome MB. She’ll be happier there. I trust you.”
So do I. It’s called enjoying the game and not whimpering about every move that is out of our control, beyond our realms of understanding and frankly part of a game. Just a game that men play for exorbitant amounts of someone else’s money. Getting angry and bitter day after day after day over a game that is bordering on insanity. C’est la vie I guess.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
“MB, where did Lassie go?’
“Lassie has gone to live at my uncle’s farm, far, far away.”
“You %$^$$^^ liar!!!! You killed her, didn’t you?!!! DIDN’T YOU?!!!!”
[His tears form puddles at his feet. MB reaches over and puts a hand on his shoulder.]
“No, son, Lassie IS at the farm. The vet said I had to get her away from you. You were making her depressed.”
[Leaves the room and comes back with one hand behind his back.]
“Here, son.”
[Hands him a fishbowl with one goldfish in it.]
“Now enjoy. And for gawd’s sake don’t take him for a spin in the toilet.”
LOL
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
We not covered in green like youse kind of peoplezz
I really enjoy trolling the complainers 🙂 or trolling the trolls is even more fun
Can you troll a complainer if you are a complainer?
Can you troll a troll if you are a troll?
These are the things I worry about, not No. 1 centres…
I seem to do it just fine
I believe Ann-Margaret is a Habs fan.
If MB was doing the best he could, he would have drafted and/or developed a 4th Dman who only plays D and shot-blocks instead of over-paying 5 million for one to play in front of his 10.5 million goalie.
Max, baby, I love you but you can’t miss a day of meds. Go take the little pill and come right back. Don’t read your old posts.
Lots of folks down this end of the 401 are suggesting that with the Marleau signing the Leafs trade JVR to upgrade on defense.
If he was available, would you make that move… and what would you be willing to send to Toronto?
Was JVR the guy that had a weird disease and was really good on Ducks? Forgive my floppy disk memory.
And the horrible truth is we’re stuck now taking table scraps from other teams and hoping we get lucky, because Bargain Bergie has cap-strapped us for the next 8 years. I feel sorry for the next GM already.
18-19 Season with Galachenyuk even as high as 6M/season the Habs have roughly 19 million in Cap Space with only Danault, DLR and Davidson entering RFA status. That doesn’t sound too strapped.
Pacioretty gets a raise in 19-20 and after his raise we are still sitting at the same place with Plekanec off the books. We have many cheap contracts coming up Hudon, Lehkonen and Byron if they all stay will make under 1o combined. Jordie Benn is gone in 19-20.
It’s nowhere near that bleak. In fact with some shifty negotiating we will have large amounts of space at every trade deadline for the next three seasons and some big pieces can be added.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
JVR would be a nice pick up if we needed a LW.
Pacioretty, Drouin and Lehkonen leaves in great shape on that side.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
add Hudon to that list and we look even better.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I would like to know when we start using our kids. I thought, according to MB, you build through the draft. Well, he is currently working on his sixth year of drafting and where are all these young guns to fill the roster. Year after year he just signs retreads.
False narrative anyone? LMAO most of MB’s draft picks are either just finishing JR or just starting pro. I’m not sure what you expect? If you want to be on the bash MB bandwagon that is cool, but why try to sell a false narrative?
Carr – 3 AHL seasons. Scherbak – 2 AHL seasons. De La Rose – 3 NHL seasons. Hudon – 3 AHL seasons. Marvin20, by your account 3 seasons is just starting out, so how many seasons does it take to get ready?
Roasted and toasted. Nice one.
#not just fake news but very fake news LMFAO!!!!! 🙂
nope Scherbak just finished his first AHL season, Carr was never drafted. I realize your agenda is to bash no matter what, however it is important to read my words. I said MOST of MB’s draft pick are either still in JR or just starting pro. Players take time to develop
DLR, Hudon, McCarron, Lehkonen, Galchenyuk, will all be on the team next season, and have NHL experience. Lernout,Juulsen are developing nicely and don’t forget Sergachev was flipped for Drouin.
Back to my original question bashing MB is cool, But why push a false naritive?
Wrong. Sherbak just finished his second season.
sorry I missed that thanks;
Sherbak by all accounts will not pan out at the NHL level. He was a gamble worth taking with his skill set but his hockey IQ according to all reports I’ve read is very very low.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
For most players, 2,3 or 4. Avg age of guys starting an NHL career puts them at 4 years after their draft date, mind you that is brought down a bit by the very few that start at 18. Marvin is exactly correct.
Marvin responds for the win
drafted at 18. 4 years to start NHL career. Fact is that 65 different players aged 22 or under have plaved at least 15 games in a season in the NHL (1995-1998 birth dates). So an average of 3 per team.
Interesting stat:
We replaced Emelin (241 hits in 72 games for an average of 3.5 hits per game) with Schlemko (35 hits in 62 games last year for about 0.5 hits per game) and Alzner (105 hits in 82 games for 1.3 hits per game)…
Did somebody say grit?
We now have a bunch of pacifists on D… and don’t give me the ‘puck-moving-defencemen-win-games’ line. Did you see the mayhem it took to win in last years’ playoffs? You need d-men that hit and hit and hit…
So we’re depleted on offense and we’re depleted in the grit department.
Soft hockey without goals is on the horizon. Ante up to watch that!
and after all this negativity Montreal will finish with over 100 points and cruse into the playoffs. You may pray for an early exit but this team will silence many of the critics
Maybe in your fantasy league, the one you keep in your spare mind. But here on planet earth we are fire trucked.
no problem but I wonder if you are going to post after the many wins or only post after a loss or if the teams appears to be struggling
Facts on HIO? OMG!
Now what about trucelence. Did we get any of that?
Emmy hit a lot of players yes. Alzner is still a far better defender, Schlemko is probably about equal in talent to Emmy. Also, grit does not equal hits.