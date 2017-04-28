Canadiens sign free-agent forward Antoine Waked

The Canadiens have come to terms on a three-year contract with free agent forward Antoine Waked, the club announced Friday.

Waked is a 20-year-old forward who played with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. In 67 games, he recorded 39 goals and 41 assists during the 2016-17 season.

Waked is 6-foot-1 and 190-pound native of St-Bruno-de-Montarville.

In 224 games with the Huskies, he scored 68 goals and 89 assists.