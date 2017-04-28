Canadiens sign free-agent forward Antoine Waked

The Canadiens have come to terms on a three-year contract with free agent forward Antoine Waked, the club announced Friday.
Waked is a 20-year-old forward who played with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. In 67 games, he recorded 39 goals and 41 assists during the 2016-17 season.
Waked is 6-foot-1 and 190-pound native of St-Bruno-de-Montarville.
In 224 games with the Huskies, he scored 68 goals and 89 assists.
I think we need another coaching change, this one did not seem to help. lol
Joe Laplane
I wanted them to win the cup this year too, Alex. The last time they won a cup I was a freshman in high school. I am 39 now.
I remember reading about you awhile ago. I hope you are doing well!
Hi Everyone im still
Sad the Habs lost I wanted to see my 1st Stanley Cup
I feel really sad for this younger generation – I have had the good fortune of seeing MANY Habs’ all-time great players, great teams and multiple Habs’ dynasties.
The bottom line in Montreal these days seems to be ownership that is apparently happy to make a profit (to which they are entitled) and a team that makes the playoffs, on a regular basis.
Strongly doubt the Habs will ever win a Cup under Geoff Molson’s ownership (and definitely not under Bergevin’s management). Hope they both prove me wrong.
Wow. Another goalie (39 shots) stole a game in the playoffs. Oilers up 2-0 — on the road no less.
We should get a goalie like that.
Bitter? Yup.
Oh, and now he wants a new contract. I need to stop thinking about this because I just get more pissed.
And look, Edmonton scored more then one goal? I guess Talbot must have scored too right?
You’re deliberately ignoring the point. Price had multiple leads, and Ducks certainly have more firepower than Rangers.
Price is a great goalie. He’s just not a great PLAYOFF goalie. How many series do you want him to lose before you’ll be happy with the sample size?
If Price wants to go to the Hall of Fame, he’ll have to buy a ticket.
Anyone know how to pronounce his dernier nom??
Does it rhyme with “naked”…..or not?
…”in rapier-like fashion”… Danny Gallivan…
Maybe its time they thought of trading Price, he will want a long term contract and big dollars, and to me is not worth it. Trade him while he worth something before he get to far down the hill Get rid of a bunch of dead wood on the team. We need a little bit of pain like they did in Toronto
Joe Laplane
Nice numbers, Okay size, maybe he turns into something. If not, no loss.
Bergevin panning for gold in the dirt.
As he should, there’s gold in them thar hills!
… but that should not be “Plan A” when your stars collectively choke in the playoffs.
He needs to ship out at least one of our chokers to send a message to the troops. In fact Pacioretty should bring a good return from a team with playmakers and leadership but needing a floater who can finish.
not to worry. McDonagh gone, Subban gone, Chucky will be next one to go.
btw anyone think we could use a guy like Kassian in the playoffs?
Another prospect, 3 yrs to find out if he can play pro or not.!! Crap shoot.!
How do you pronounce Waked?
Wake up!
First