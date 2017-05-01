Canadiens sign free-agent defenceman Jakub Jerabek

Following the philosophy of never having too many defencemen, the Canadiens have agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with free-agent defenceman Jakub Jerabek.

The 25-year-old Czech recorded 34 points (five goals and 29 assists) in 59 games last season with Vityaz Podolsk in the KHL. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder ranked fourth among league defencemen in assists and fifth in points. Four of his goals were scored on the power play and he tallied one game-winning goal. The Plzen, Czech Republic native averaged 21:47 of ice time per game and added two points (1-1-2) in four playoff contests.

Jerabek played 308 career games with Plzen in the Czech Elite League, registering 99 points (16 goals, 83 assists) and 230 penalty minutes. On the international stage, Jerabek represented the Czech Republic at the 2009 U-18 World Championship, the 2010 and 2011 World Junior Championships and the World Championship in 2016.