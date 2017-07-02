Canadiens sign Carey Price to eight-year contract extension worth $84 million

STU COWAN

“We’re going to make sure he finishes as a Montreal Canadien and to me that’s a big thing.”

Those were the words from Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin when he met with the media Sunday afternoon in Brossard after signing goaltender Carey Price to an eight-year contract extension that will run through the 2025-26 season.

Price, who turns 30 on Aug. 16, could have become an unrestricted free agent next July 1. His new contract is worth a total of US$84 million and TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported that $70 million of that will be paid out in signing bonuses.

Price has one season left on his six-year, US$39-million contract with a salary-cap hit of $6.5 million. The salary-cap hit on Price’s new deal is $10.5 million per season, which ties Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews for the highest in the NHL.

Price posted a 37-20-5 record last season with a 2.23 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage. But a lack of offence resulted in the Canadiens being eliminated by the New York Rangers in six games in the first round of the playoffs despite Price posting a 1.86 GAA and a .933 save percentage. The Canadiens scored only 11 goals in the six games.

Price has a career losing record of 25-31 in the playoffs with a 2.53 goals-against average and .914 save percentage.

The future of forward Alexander Radulov and defenceman Andrei Markov, who both became unrestricted free agents on Saturday, remained up in the air when Bergevin met with the media at 3 p.m. Sunday in Brossard. The GM said he has made his final offers to both players and now it’s a case of “first-come, first-served” since he can’t afford both of them with what they’re asking for. There’s also Alex Galchenyuk, who is now a restricted free agent and could be headed for salary aribration.

“There’s no (more) negotiations,” Bergevin said about Radulov and Markov.

As for Galchenyuk, Bergevin said: “He’s a guy who’s an RFA, so we’ll try to get that done as soon as possible.”

When asked if he was disappointed about a lack of loyalty from Radulov, who Bergevin brought over from the KHL last season on a one-year deal worth US$5.75 million, the GM said: “If you want loyalty, buy a dog,” adding he didn’t hold any grudges and it was the right of Radulov and Markov to see what they’re worth on the open market.

Radulov has been reported to be looking for a six-year contract worth $42 million, while Markov reportedly has asked for two years and $12 million.

Price isn’t getting any younger and the length of his new contract could pose a problem by the end of it since the goaltender will be 38 in the final season and has a history of knee injuries. Bergevin said that in an “ideal world” the term would have been shorter, but the GM added it’s part of negotiating a contract with a franchise player.

“Carey still has a lot of good hockey in front of him,” Bergevin said.

An hour after Bergevin met with the media in Brossard, Price took part in a conference call from his summer place in Kelowna, B.C., saying he had just finished cutting the grass.

“I’m obviously ecstatic about the opportunity to finish my career in Montreal,” Price said. “Me and my family are all very excited about this.”

When asked about the contract negotiations with Bergevin, Price said: “We’ve kind of been talking off and on for a while. We didn’t really start seriously negotiating, I don’t think, until these last couple of weeks and we just kind of banged one out.

“That’s what I have an agent for,” Price added. “I just sit back and wait for the news and I thought that we were able to come to an agreement … I had no doubt that we were going to get something done, so I had no stress about it.”

Price has always been a cool character, which obviously helps when it comes to dealing with the immense pressure of being the No. 1 goalie with the Canadiens.

“I’ve had a lot of ups and downs over these 10 years,” he said. “I’ve got enough experience to know how to deal with just about any situation that’s thrown at me. I feel of anybody, I feel like I’m most suitable to deal with this. It’s hard at times, but other times it’s the most fun you’re going to have, I think, in the entire NHL is playing well for Montreal. There’s nothing that compares to it.”

Price has confidence in Bergevin

Price said he has confidence Bergevin will put a competitive team on the ice next season, adding: “I imagine it would be a pretty restless time to be a GM right now.”

Bergevin signed free-agent Karl Alzner on Saturday from the Washington Capitals — giving him a five-year deal worth US$23.125 million — and Price said he’s looking forward to playing behind the defensive-minded defenceman.

“Things are starting to come together,” Price said about the Canadiens. “It’s always kind of an interesting time of year. It’s about the time of the year where I start kind of getting plugged back in. I’m pretty excited to have Karl in front of me … that was a great pickup. I like the moves that we’re making so far.”

Price would also like to see Radulov and Markov back with the Canadiens, but understands that free-agency is part of business in the NHL.

“It’s kind of part of the deal now … I’ve been around long enough to know that guys are going to do what’s best for their families,” Price said. “They got to take care of themselves as well. They’re obviously two big parts of our team last season and I really hope we can find a way to put them back in the lineup. I consider both of those guys close friends of mine and I’d hate to see them go.”

Price will continue to have veteran defenceman Shea Weber playing in front of him, which the goalie said is a sense of relief. Weber’s contract — a 14-year, US$110-million deal — runs through the 2025-26 season, the same as Price’s new deal.

“For sure, it’s always good to have guys that you’re comfortable working with on a daily basis,” Price said. “I like a lot of the parts that we have on our hockey club. I think we’re going to be very competitive next year. When you have those types of teammates, it definitely makes you want to stay.”

Bergevin said having Price locked up long-term might help when it comes to attracting other players to Montreal in the future, noting that Alzner had asked the GM about the goalie staying in Montreal during his contract negotiations.

“I’m sure now that they know it can’t hurt – put it this way,” Bergevin said. “I don’t know if it’s going to help, but it sure can’t hurt.”

The NHL salary cap for the 2017-18 season is $75 million. If it remained the same for 2018-19 — which is unlikely — Price’s new $10.5-million hit would eat up 14 per cent of the Canadiens’ payroll.

Price called Bergevin a “very savvy” GM.

“I know he’s going to find ways to constantly improve our team and find ways to put a competitive team on the ice,” the goalie said. “I’ve never thought about playing anywhere else. It’s a great place to be and I have enough experience to deal with anything that being a goaltender with the Canadiens can throw at you. I never really thought about putting on another uniform, I just thought it would be too weird.”

Markov his own agent

Markov had been trying to negotiate a new contract with Bergevin without an agent, instead representing himself.

“It’s different,” Bergevin said about that situation.

“It’s hard to believe I’m going to say that, but I have a relation with Marky, probably the same as you do,” Bergevin said during his news conference, which drew laughs from the media. “He’s a nice man. Most of the times these conversations have been short, like you guys have experienced. But that’s what he wants … and I understand, I respect that.

“He became a UFA July 1 and I made it clear that we’d like to have him back, but there’s (only) so much we could do,” Bergevin added. “Hopefully he wants as bad as we do and he’ll come back.”

An Alzner-Weber pairing?

After signing free-agent Alzner on Saturday, Bergevin was asked if he expected the defensive defenceman to play with Shea Weber on the No. 1 pairing.

“I don’t think I need to find really somebody to play with Shea Weber,” Bergevin said. “Shea Weber is a top defenceman. I think Claude (Julien) will move things around. (Alzner’s) a shutdown defenceman, he’s a great penalty-killer. He’ll never run numbers, he’ll make a good, solid pass. He has a really good gap, great stick.

“Maybe at the end of games, to protect leads, he’ll put him with Webby, maybe he’ll play with Petey (Jeff Petry). I really have not discussed that in detail with Claude, but I know he’s going to be part of our top four for sure.”

