Canadiens sign Carey Price to eight-year contract extension worth $84 million

STU COWAN
“We’re going to make sure he finishes as a Montreal Canadien and to me that’s a big thing.”
Those were the words from Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin when he met with the media Sunday afternoon in Brossard after signing goaltender Carey Price to an eight-year contract extension that will run through the 2025-26 season.
Price, who turns 30 on Aug. 16, could have become an unrestricted free agent next July 1. His new contract is worth a total of US$84 million and TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported that $70 million of that will be paid out in signing bonuses.
So $70 million worth of signing bonuses in Price's $84 million contract. Wow.
— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 2, 2017
Price has one season left on his six-year, US$39-million contract with a salary-cap hit of $6.5 million. The salary-cap hit on Price’s new deal is $10.5 million per season, which ties Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews for the highest in the NHL.
Price posted a 37-20-5 record last season with a 2.23 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage. But a lack of offence resulted in the Canadiens being eliminated by the New York Rangers in six games in the first round of the playoffs despite Price posting a 1.86 GAA and a .933 save percentage. The Canadiens scored only 11 goals in the six games.
Price has a career losing record of 25-31 in the playoffs with a 2.53 goals-against average and .914 save percentage.
The future of forward Alexander Radulov and defenceman Andrei Markov, who both became unrestricted free agents on Saturday, remained up in the air when Bergevin met with the media at 3 p.m. Sunday in Brossard. The GM said he has made his final offers to both players and now it’s a case of “first-come, first-served” since he can’t afford both of them with what they’re asking for. There’s also Alex Galchenyuk, who is now a restricted free agent and could be headed for salary aribration.
“There’s no (more) negotiations,” Bergevin said about Radulov and Markov.
As for Galchenyuk, Bergevin said: “He’s a guy who’s an RFA, so we’ll try to get that done as soon as possible.”
When asked if he was disappointed about a lack of loyalty from Radulov, who Bergevin brought over from the KHL last season on a one-year deal worth US$5.75 million, the GM said: “If you want loyalty, buy a dog,” adding he didn’t hold any grudges and it was the right of Radulov and Markov to see what they’re worth on the open market.
Radulov has been reported to be looking for a six-year contract worth $42 million, while Markov reportedly has asked for two years and $12 million.
Price isn’t getting any younger and the length of his new contract could pose a problem by the end of it since the goaltender will be 38 in the final season and has a history of knee injuries. Bergevin said that in an “ideal world” the term would have been shorter, but the GM added it’s part of negotiating a contract with a franchise player.
“Carey still has a lot of good hockey in front of him,” Bergevin said.
An hour after Bergevin met with the media in Brossard, Price took part in a conference call from his summer place in Kelowna, B.C., saying he had just finished cutting the grass.
“I’m obviously ecstatic about the opportunity to finish my career in Montreal,” Price said. “Me and my family are all very excited about this.”
When asked about the contract negotiations with Bergevin, Price said: “We’ve kind of been talking off and on for a while. We didn’t really start seriously negotiating, I don’t think, until these last couple of weeks and we just kind of banged one out.
Listen in as @CP0031 discusses his new 8-year contract extension.
AUDIO -> https://t.co/yP7P2jodEY #GoHabsGo
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 2, 2017
“That’s what I have an agent for,” Price added. “I just sit back and wait for the news and I thought that we were able to come to an agreement … I had no doubt that we were going to get something done, so I had no stress about it.”
Price has always been a cool character, which obviously helps when it comes to dealing with the immense pressure of being the No. 1 goalie with the Canadiens.
“I’ve had a lot of ups and downs over these 10 years,” he said. “I’ve got enough experience to know how to deal with just about any situation that’s thrown at me. I feel of anybody, I feel like I’m most suitable to deal with this. It’s hard at times, but other times it’s the most fun you’re going to have, I think, in the entire NHL is playing well for Montreal. There’s nothing that compares to it.”
Price has confidence in Bergevin
Price said he has confidence Bergevin will put a competitive team on the ice next season, adding: “I imagine it would be a pretty restless time to be a GM right now.”
Bergevin signed free-agent Karl Alzner on Saturday from the Washington Capitals — giving him a five-year deal worth US$23.125 million — and Price said he’s looking forward to playing behind the defensive-minded defenceman.
“Things are starting to come together,” Price said about the Canadiens. “It’s always kind of an interesting time of year. It’s about the time of the year where I start kind of getting plugged back in. I’m pretty excited to have Karl in front of me … that was a great pickup. I like the moves that we’re making so far.”
Price would also like to see Radulov and Markov back with the Canadiens, but understands that free-agency is part of business in the NHL.
“It’s kind of part of the deal now … I’ve been around long enough to know that guys are going to do what’s best for their families,” Price said. “They got to take care of themselves as well. They’re obviously two big parts of our team last season and I really hope we can find a way to put them back in the lineup. I consider both of those guys close friends of mine and I’d hate to see them go.”
Re: Carey Price's 8 year $84M deal. It contains a NO TRADE clause which starts right away in year one of the new deal #TSN690
— Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) July 2, 2017
Price will continue to have veteran defenceman Shea Weber playing in front of him, which the goalie said is a sense of relief. Weber’s contract — a 14-year, US$110-million deal — runs through the 2025-26 season, the same as Price’s new deal.
“For sure, it’s always good to have guys that you’re comfortable working with on a daily basis,” Price said. “I like a lot of the parts that we have on our hockey club. I think we’re going to be very competitive next year. When you have those types of teammates, it definitely makes you want to stay.”
Bergevin said having Price locked up long-term might help when it comes to attracting other players to Montreal in the future, noting that Alzner had asked the GM about the goalie staying in Montreal during his contract negotiations.
“I’m sure now that they know it can’t hurt – put it this way,” Bergevin said. “I don’t know if it’s going to help, but it sure can’t hurt.”
The NHL salary cap for the 2017-18 season is $75 million. If it remained the same for 2018-19 — which is unlikely — Price’s new $10.5-million hit would eat up 14 per cent of the Canadiens’ payroll.
Price called Bergevin a “very savvy” GM.
“I know he’s going to find ways to constantly improve our team and find ways to put a competitive team on the ice,” the goalie said. “I’ve never thought about playing anywhere else. It’s a great place to be and I have enough experience to deal with anything that being a goaltender with the Canadiens can throw at you. I never really thought about putting on another uniform, I just thought it would be too weird.”
Markov his own agent
Markov had been trying to negotiate a new contract with Bergevin without an agent, instead representing himself.
“It’s different,” Bergevin said about that situation.
“It’s hard to believe I’m going to say that, but I have a relation with Marky, probably the same as you do,” Bergevin said during his news conference, which drew laughs from the media. “He’s a nice man. Most of the times these conversations have been short, like you guys have experienced. But that’s what he wants … and I understand, I respect that.
“He became a UFA July 1 and I made it clear that we’d like to have him back, but there’s (only) so much we could do,” Bergevin added. “Hopefully he wants as bad as we do and he’ll come back.”
An Alzner-Weber pairing?
After signing free-agent Alzner on Saturday, Bergevin was asked if he expected the defensive defenceman to play with Shea Weber on the No. 1 pairing.
“I don’t think I need to find really somebody to play with Shea Weber,” Bergevin said. “Shea Weber is a top defenceman. I think Claude (Julien) will move things around. (Alzner’s) a shutdown defenceman, he’s a great penalty-killer. He’ll never run numbers, he’ll make a good, solid pass. He has a really good gap, great stick.
“Maybe at the end of games, to protect leads, he’ll put him with Webby, maybe he’ll play with Petey (Jeff Petry). I really have not discussed that in detail with Claude, but I know he’s going to be part of our top four for sure.”
(Photo: Allen McInnis/Montreal Gazette)
• GM Bergevin goes all-in with Price, by Stu Cowan
• With Price locked up, key for Canadiens is winning Cup, by Jack Todd
• Price strikes it rich, but can Canadiens cash in? by Pat Hickey
• Price signing leaves Canadiens in unchartered waters, Sportsnet
• Canadiens finding it difficult to retain UFAs, nhl.com
• Canadiens plug hole with Alzner, by Pat Hickey
• Benn brothers battle over Radulov, montrealgazette.com
“We gotta lotta dep.”
It was interesting how the Québec quotient on the Canadiens was discussed during the Sunday press conference, and how it’s being spun on English social media forums. Because to hear it, Marc Bergevin admitted under hard questioning that his feet are being held to the fire by the Evil French Media and his priority is to draft French-Canadian players onto the team, or obtain them somehow, by hook or by crook.
What actually happened was that Marc Bergevin was asked, en français, after a preamble where the journalist noted that for two years now the team hadn’t picked a LHJMQ prospect, whether it was still the case that the Canadiens would, everything being equal (“à talent égal”), pick the local-born player at the draft, to which he readily agreed.
“Toujours. La raison qu’on a pris tel joueur avant est qu’on évalue qu’il va être meilleur que le joueur (du Québec). Mais à talent égal, on y va avec le p’tit Québécois, ça ça ne changera pas, tant et aussi longtemps que je suis ici.”
Translated: “Always. If we pick another player, it’s because we project that he’ll be better than the player from Québec. But everything being equal, we go with the kid from Québec, that will not change as long as I am the General Manager.”
https://www.nhl.com/canadiens/video/press-conference-marc-bergevin/t-277437414/c-52380803
He explained that they often have a Québec player in their sights but get scooped at the draft table, and he brought up the example of Anthony Mantha and Frédérik Gauthier in 2013, how they got taken just before it was our turn, and it was surprising to me that he’d discuss players on other teams so freely, how this verged on tampering, when Trevor Timmins is leery of using names in his post-draft pressers. Trevor broadly hinted at Rouyn-Noranda prospect Zachary Lauzon as being a target with our late seconds last week, but wouldn’t say the name. With the way Marc got mad at Jim Benning for his tampering in the P.K. Subban case, you’d think he’d stay clear of expressing prior interest in a player on another team.
Marc Bergevin also said they sometimes try to move up unsuccessfully, or think a player will drop to a lower round, but he certainly expressed an organizational awareness of the importance the fans place on having local players on the team. Specifically about this year though, he pointed to the poor crop of LHJMQ players, how only 9 were drafted in total.
To me, this reinforces the fact that the Canadiens stick to their list, and how theirs may be wildly different than other teams’ list, or what fans expect based on the scouting services and websites they consult, or what transpired after the fact. And this isn’t the first time this happened.
In 2012, Trevor Timmins had a draft which had us dancing a jig afterwards. Alex Galchenyuk, sure, great pick, but later on he also ‘stole’ Sebastian Collberg, then Dalton Thrower in the second round, sniper Tim Bozon in the third, Brady Vail in the fourth and Charles Hudon in the fifth. Each and everyone of these players had been ‘ranked’ higher by the various services, by Central Scouting. Sebastian Collberg was seen by some as a Top 10 pick, and Dalton Thrower as a possible late first-rounder. Only his diminutive stature would drop talented Charles Hudon to the second or top of the third, it was thought.
So after the draft, Trevor Timmins was asked by some giddy reporters how he felt, getting so many value picks, getting so many highly touted prospects much lower than previously thought possible. “Really?” Trevor asked, suddenly intrigued, evidently unaware of what the accepted wisdom was, what the groupthink was. He knew his List, but not the Bob McKenzie or Central Scouting rankings.
Last week, Trevor said all the players they picked were on the first page of their List, they never had to go to the second page. They even acquired a seventh round pick when they saw that goalie Cayden Primeau, another ‘first-pager’, still remained available late in the draft, and they scooped him up too.
So for the Hockey DB scouting expert like me, the guy who retroactively looks at drafts and decides he would have picked Jarome Iginla rather than Terry Ryan, would have chosen Simon Gagné over Éric Chouinard, (I mean, how obvious was that one?), when I see Antoine Morand being picked right after we pick twice in the second round, when I see Nicolas Roy picked in the early fourth when we used a late-third on long shot Lukas Vejdemo, I squawk that when two players are so evenly ranked, why not pick the local kid?
And the obvious answer is that our List evidently diverges widely from the final draft results, when Scott Walford is a first-pager who they draft high in the third, but who is ranked 90th overall among North American skaters by Central Scouting.
Also, and this wasn’t brought up on Sunday, but was clearly illustrated last week again, as Marc Bergevin once said when asked this same question, “Everything being equal, sure, but things are never equal.”
———————————————————————–
Liberate Alex Galchenyuk, CH’s Great Middle Hope! Occupy Claude Julien’s office!
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
Where do you find the time? 🙂
Very interesting stuff, just don’t see how you can find the time and energy to be so observant to glean all of this from extremely keen observation.
But I’m happy you do.
Antoine Waked put up some impressive numbers his last year in Junior. Maybe in a year or two he’s Habs’ #1 RW.
Starting lineup without any additional signings:
Drouin-Galchenyuk-Gallagher
Pacioretty-Danault-Hemsky
Lehkonen-Plekanec-Shaw
Hudon-Holland-Byron
Martinsen/Mitchell (McCarron, Carr, DLR)
Jerabek-Weber
Alzner-Petry
Schlemko-Benn
Davidson (Lernout, Redmond)
We lost Radu, but the price was steep. Did we really want him at 5yrs, 6.25M?
Yes. He is a difference maker, and gives 100% every shift.
__________________________
☞ “The deepest sin of the human mind is to believe things without evidence” ~ Aldous Huxley ☜
But we have to sign Chucky… and another D (Markov?) Without Radu, I would say we also need another forward to replace him.
Time will tell if that contract was a good one – he could get injured or his offense could plumet in two years… with 3 years left at 6.25, they just might regret it…
Well its the worst case scenario, we lose our best forward since Kovalev, and who know before that.
In the last year, total defence overhaul…Subban, Beaulieu, Pateryn, Emelin, and perhaps Markov, gone for Shea, Benn, Davidson, Alzner.
Spent 25 million dollar on a lateral coach move at best, that emphasizes defensive structure.
For anyone who hasnt been paying attention it might not of been clear that the team identity, and culture is all about Carey Price, may be able to see that he got to ask as much he wanted to get this contract extension, and not more than a day past eligibility.
I suppose one good thing, all the pressure is on Mr. Regular Season. Not alot of success stories of goalies who have a sub 500 post season record changing averages once in their thirties.
I honestly see the HABS in the Eastern bottom eight for a few years, regardless of how this shakes out.
I mean we won 2 postseason games after a 100 point season with the team we had last season, this team has moved down more than a few pegs on the depth chart.
Very depressing outlook, unless of course you plan on tanking with a 10 million dollar goalie, which in a year from now might be exactly the case.
Carey Price is bigger than the Montreal Canadiens folks. Radulov signing in Dallas for comparable numbers tells me what i need to know, and Markovs future also. Going to a team with a much better chance. I take Ben Bishop in the playoffs over Price everyday.
Wow Dallas, Seguin, Benn, Radulov, and Spezza, with Bishop. That might very well compete against Geno, Syd, and Phil.
Greed wins out over results once again.
If only I didnt give a shit.
I disagree with your opening – Pacioretty and Galchenyuk are both better forwards than Radu
Danault RFA after this season. Sign him now to a reasonably-priced deal to avoid overpaying later.
He’s a spare part.
Wait and see.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
He is no longer Rads to me, just Radulov…
Too bad, he was fun to watch but isn’t worth the term and dough imo.
Still, not looking forward to watching 82 soccer games next year…
Bring in Jagr! He only missed 3 games past 2 seasons with FL, 112 points, +25. We need his size and puck control. Common, MB. You can do better than Ales Hemsky!
Now Bell Centre fans will have another opposing player to boo. But he’ll only be here once a year.
By this signing, Radulov has now become the 2nd player since Thomas Vanek to use Mtl. as a bridge to stay in the NHL.
And both these players came here under the Bergevin era.
It did not work for Semin
Here comes the flood of “good for MB for not signing that overrated schlub who was our best forward in the playoffs…”
Also, be on the lookout for “if Ales can stay healthy …”
Is beauchemin still available? Haha
and keep your eyes open for “the sky is falling…the sky is falling…whaaaaaaaa. we suck”
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
If the reports are true that Radu got 5 years and 6mil+ from Dallas then I’m kind of glad MB didn’t sign him because he’d be another over-termed older player who’s cap hit will likely hurt after a couple of years.
However, we had to lose our best prospect in Sergachev to acquire Drouin, who should replace Radu’s offensive production (albeit they play very different styles and I don’t know who will be able to hold possession down low the way Radu does), so this is a new loss for the Habs.
I would have preferred one year and 500k too much for Radu + Sergachev over Drouin alone.
– Honestly yours
Twitter: @de_benny
$6M for 5 years for Radulov is a bit of a gamble, I’ll admit. High in $ and term.
But Alex Hemsky now. Can anyone explain what we’re doing?
Hemsky will score 12 goals, miss 20 games, show flashes of skill and be 34 years old.
So, Betterthannothing™
team is very thin on RW. It is a depth signing.
$6.25million/yr according to TN690’s sources. Karl Alzner has set the standard. Lots of UFAs are signing less than 6-year term.
I have been arguing since mid-season that Price should be traded, not so much “for offence,” since we woiuld never get a return on him that would equal his value, but to enable the team to move in a new direction. “From the net out” has been the mantra for decades. It hasn’t worked, and there is nothing to suggest it will work over the term of Price’s contract. It has resulted in our making the playoffs most years, drafting middle-of-the-pack or later, and repeating — a never-ending cycle of mediocrity.
But I knew Price would not be traded. Having hitched his wagon to Price’s star from the start of his tenure as GM, Bergevin could hardly do a volte-face now. It would mean admitting he was wrong, admitting that the team needed more of a rebuild than he was prepared for. He had to sign Price to save his own credibility and perhaps his job.
So we have to live with that. The team is built around Carey Price. There’s no getting away from that, no changing direction, no possibility of a rebuild.
But $10.5 million is still too much. It eats up too much cap space. We can’t sign elite goal-scorers as free agents and, after giving up our our top prospect for Drouin, we don’t have the assets to trade for them. So the only way spending 13 or 14% of our cap on goaltending can be a viable option would be for some of our prospects to turn out to be more elite than their draft position suggests. I guess we’ll find out this season if there’s any realistic possibility of this, since it looks as though neither Markov nor Radulov will be beck.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
I expect the never ending cycle of mediocrity isn’t going to be that long actually.
Looking at our roster, only two or three more middling years and drafts ought to ensure this team’s headed for a solid placement in the lower echelon.
Maybe then, a new GM will start a serious rebuild.
Does this mean Markov will be back?
Also: Drouin-Hemsky vs. Sergachev-Radulov. Who ya got?
Ok. Since Radulov is now a Dallas Star, who do you think the Habs should roll the dice? Nail Yakupov or Nikita Scherbak?
Maybe if the goalie didnt take so much money we would of had room for Radulov
Shea it ain’t so…….
The truth hurts sometimes…
__________________________
☞ “The deepest sin of the human mind is to believe things without evidence” ~ Aldous Huxley ☜
Here are the unknowns, the production we can not foresee from
players yet to play significant roles
1. How will Hudon produce?
2. How much better offensively will DLR be?
3. How good will Jerabek be?
4. How much of a step has Drouin taken?
5. Will Gallagher return to a 30 goal pace as he was headed pre-injuries?
6. Will Chucky be out to prove something?
7. Will Lehkonen be better, 18 goals last year, 25 this year?
If you look at even half of this list with a grain of optimism Radulov’s 18 goals don’t mean Jack.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
it’s the way he plays that i will miss. Actually giving it a 110%. playing with emotion, heart. But those are qualities that the habs don’t have.
Shea it ain’t so…….
It’s the spark-plug effect, the carry-the-team-on-your-back-when-they-are-flagging element, the bulldog-like tenacity, the puck control, the take-no-prisoners attitude. These qualities are rare and he singlehandedly made the team much better last year. Besides Gallagher, I don’t see any leadership from the rest of the offensive corps. Hemsky signing, though it is a depth RW signing, seems to confirm that Radulov will not be back.
confirmed at 12:22 that Radulov signs 5×6.25 with stars. sad day. Habs could/should have given him that much.
that mean Radulov wanted 7 plus Million and 6 years with us due to heavier taxes.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Haha
Oh, so sad.
No center, still. Top prospect gone. Similar forward group. Still no Markov.
At least he signed the goalie ( handed him contract with blank term and money, told him to fill in the blanks ).
I’ll take Drouin and Hemsky for Radulov and give Markov 2yrs $9 mil.
*Drouin and Hemsky for Radulov and Sergachev…
True. But it would’ve cost more to keep Radulov in MTL than what he accepted in Dallas. And now they can keep Markov.
He can play with Pleks on the ‘has-been’ line.
$1M cap hit. a 40-point player, max, if he is healthy. Gallagher becomes first-line RW if radulov is not signed and there are no other signings, unless they experiment with Lehkonen on RW.
Ales Hemsky signed by Habs at RW
So no C, and we’ve lost Radulov? Great!
No gm in hell is trading RNH for Gallagher .
Dallas gives Radulov 5yrs $6+ mil /yr
Hopefully MB now signs Markov.
Yep, that’s how he goes.
1 down, 1 more to go. What if Markov signs with another team? No what??