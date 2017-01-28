Canadiens’ Shea Weber wins NHL hardest-shot competition for third straight year

STU COWAN
Before the start of the NHL All-Star Skills Competition hardest-shot event Saturday night in Los Angeles, Canadiens goalie Carey Price was asked on the Hockey Night in Canada telecast if teammate Shea Weber would have any real competition.
“You never know,” Price said before quickly adding: “Not really, no.”
Price was right as Weber won the hardest-shot title for the third straight year with a blast of 102.8 mph to beat Winnipeg Jets rookie Patrick Laine, who registered 101.7 mph.
Weber won last year’s hardest-shot event with a 108.1-mph shot. The previous year the 6-foot-4, 232-pound defenceman registered 108.5 mph. Boston Bruins defenceman Zdeno Chara still holds the record in the hardest-shot competition with a blast of 108.8 mph during the 2012 NHL All-Star Skills Competition.
Price said during the all-star skills television coverage that Weber holds back on his slapshot during practice.
“He’s a good guy like that. He keeps them down and and takes a little bit off of it. He doesn’t want to hurt anybody. But he has no remorse during a game.”
Price and Weber will both be part of the Atlantic Division team for Sunday’s All-Star Game three-on-three tournament (3:30 p.m, CBC, SN, NBC, TVA Sports). Canadiens coach Michel Therrien will be behind the Atlantic Division bench.
Price is getting a chance to experience the all-star weekend as a father for the first time and brought his 8-month-old daughter, Liv Anniston, and his wife, Angela, to Los Angeles with him.
#Habs Carey Price shares special moment with his daughter during NHL All-Star Skills Competition #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/TLkGEI6TQf
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) January 29, 2017
“It’s so much better,” Price told Jim Hughson and Craig Simpson while mic’d up at ice level during the hardest-shot event on Sportsnet and CBC. “There’s nothing that will ever compare to that. Those are special moments in a guy’s life and I’ll cherish those forever.
“You always see kids in the dressing room after games in Montreal,” Price added. “It really makes it a family event.”
So excited to go see dad #allstars #skillscompetition #la #staplescenter #31 @ Staples Center https://t.co/60Pc9H6baN
— Angela Price (@ByAngelaPrice) January 29, 2017
As for the rest of the season with the Canadiens, Price said: “We’re feeling good. Obviously everybody talks about the schedule and how it’s a grind and especially in these middle 40 games it always feels that way. But once you get to the tail end of the season, you start feeling that spring weather coming in in Montreal and you start getting that excitement going.”
The rest of the Canadiens are off until Monday, when they will practise at 2 p.m. in Brossard. The Canadiens will play the Buffalo Sabres Tuesday night at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690).
(Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Nice to see our players shined through this All-Star skills competition. Both Price and Weber were outstanding. Other than that, I can say now w/o a doubt that the Atlantic division have the best goalies in the league. The best forwards in terms of talent are spread out (all 4 have unique players to showcase), while the best defensemen in this league are shared between the Atlantic and Pacific division. Talent wise, both Metropolitan and Central divisions have a balance of skill and speed.
Pricer should have had that Kesler shot… what was he thinking?
Haven’t seen too many many of these shots in the last 30 games or so.
Too bad Patrick Laine is not a Hab.
Too bad they didn’t have the technology to measure shots when Bobby Hull, Geoffrion, Mahovlich etc. were blasting away. Also speed measure with Orr, Wharram, Keon, Backstrom and others were playing. It would be fun and be part of the unanswerable questions deriving from comparison of athletes of different eras. Today’s athletes benefit from more advanced equipment technology, nutritional and training methods. I think they would win on measurables. But something like the accuracy test might go the other way, when many players specialized in deft stick handling and pin point accurate wrist shots. Overall every iteration of ‘the current generation’ of athletes is physically more evolved. But my thesis is that in some past eras there was more ferocity, intensity and ‘will to win’ when salaries were dirt low, there were far fewer NHL jobs and bonuses (personal and team) made a huge difference in income and lifestyle. Toe Blake and both Selke and Pollock were adamant about structuring contracts with bonuses as a major incentive. Today the hunger for winning doesn’t have the same raw monetary survival factor. Most athletes in the sixties and earlier had to work other jobs in the offseason to supplement their sports earnings.
As we can plainly see, he’s slipping. 😉
It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so. – Mark Twain
Brendan Gallagher guest judge?
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Congrats.
