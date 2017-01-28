Canadiens’ Shea Weber wins NHL hardest-shot competition for third straight year

STU COWAN

Before the start of the NHL All-Star Skills Competition hardest-shot event Saturday night in Los Angeles, Canadiens goalie Carey Price was asked on the Hockey Night in Canada telecast if teammate Shea Weber would have any real competition.

“You never know,” Price said before quickly adding: “Not really, no.”

Price was right as Weber won the hardest-shot title for the third straight year with a blast of 102.8 mph to beat Winnipeg Jets rookie Patrick Laine, who registered 101.7 mph.

Weber won last year’s hardest-shot event with a 108.1-mph shot. The previous year the 6-foot-4, 232-pound defenceman registered 108.5 mph. Boston Bruins defenceman Zdeno Chara still holds the record in the hardest-shot competition with a blast of 108.8 mph during the 2012 NHL All-Star Skills Competition.

Price said during the all-star skills television coverage that Weber holds back on his slapshot during practice.

“He’s a good guy like that. He keeps them down and and takes a little bit off of it. He doesn’t want to hurt anybody. But he has no remorse during a game.”

Price and Weber will both be part of the Atlantic Division team for Sunday’s All-Star Game three-on-three tournament (3:30 p.m, CBC, SN, NBC, TVA Sports). Canadiens coach Michel Therrien will be behind the Atlantic Division bench.

Price is getting a chance to experience the all-star weekend as a father for the first time and brought his 8-month-old daughter, Liv Anniston, and his wife, Angela, to Los Angeles with him.

#Habs Carey Price shares special moment with his daughter during NHL All-Star Skills Competition #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/TLkGEI6TQf — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) January 29, 2017

“It’s so much better,” Price told Jim Hughson and Craig Simpson while mic’d up at ice level during the hardest-shot event on Sportsnet and CBC. “There’s nothing that will ever compare to that. Those are special moments in a guy’s life and I’ll cherish those forever.

“You always see kids in the dressing room after games in Montreal,” Price added. “It really makes it a family event.”

As for the rest of the season with the Canadiens, Price said: “We’re feeling good. Obviously everybody talks about the schedule and how it’s a grind and especially in these middle 40 games it always feels that way. But once you get to the tail end of the season, you start feeling that spring weather coming in in Montreal and you start getting that excitement going.”

The rest of the Canadiens are off until Monday, when they will practise at 2 p.m. in Brossard. The Canadiens will play the Buffalo Sabres Tuesday night at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690).

(Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

