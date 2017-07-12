Canadiens reported to have offered one-year deal to defenceman Mark Streit

While Canadiens fans wait to see if Andrei Markov will return to the team, the Journal de Montréal reported Wednesday that the club has offered another free-agent defenceman, Mark Streit, a one-year contract worth US$1.5 million.

Streit won the Stanley Cup this past season with the Pittsburgh Penguins after he was traded twice on the same day at the NHL trade deadline, first going from the Philadelphia Flyers to the Tampa Bay Lightning before being shipped to Pittsburgh.

Streit, 39, is one year older than Markov.

In 68 regular-season games last season with Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Streit posted 6-21-27 totals and was minus-12. He had two assists in three playoff games with the Penguins.

Streit was selected by the Canadiens in the ninth round (262nd overall) at the 2004 NHL Draft. He spent three seasons with the Canadiens, starting in 2005-06.

Markov, who posted 6-30-36 totals in 62 games last season and was plus-18, is reported to be looking for a new two-year deal worth US$12 million.

(Gazette file photo/Phil Carpenter)

Future Habs defenceman?

