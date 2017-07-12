Canadiens reported to have offered one-year deal to defenceman Mark Streit

While Canadiens fans wait to see if Andrei Markov will return to the team, the Journal de Montréal reported Wednesday that the club has offered another free-agent defenceman, Mark Streit, a one-year contract worth US$1.5 million.
Streit won the Stanley Cup this past season with the Pittsburgh Penguins after he was traded twice on the same day at the NHL trade deadline, first going from the Philadelphia Flyers to the Tampa Bay Lightning before being shipped to Pittsburgh.
Streit, 39, is one year older than Markov.
In 68 regular-season games last season with Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Streit posted 6-21-27 totals and was minus-12. He had two assists in three playoff games with the Penguins.
Streit was selected by the Canadiens in the ninth round (262nd overall) at the 2004 NHL Draft. He spent three seasons with the Canadiens, starting in 2005-06.
Markov, who posted 6-30-36 totals in 62 games last season and was plus-18, is reported to be looking for a new two-year deal worth US$12 million.
MB is loosing his mind!!!
We don’t need Streit or Markov. Let the kids play.
Jeez, this off-season is turning into a horror show.
Drouin deal? Don’t like the trade or the contract $. Traded a rare commodity 1 year from making an impact for a still-unproven, less-rare commodity–other than the Francophone dimension. short-term Cap hit -4.5 for on balance less talent.
Loss of Rads? Don’t like. Cap Hit +5.75 or +7 considering what it would have cost to keep him here. Huge loss of talent.
Alzner? Like, but not term or $. Cap hit -0.5 for modest talent upgrade vs Emelin.
Price? Don’t like term or $. No short-term cap hit, but substantial long-term implications.
Galchenyuk? Expected, but hoped he would be traded for a good return. short-term cap hit -2.1
Beaulieu? liked the move, but in retrospect think he should have been protected and re-signed. short-term cap-hit probably +2.8
Loss of Emelin to Vegas? like. see Alzner for cap hit.
Loss of Markov? Don’t like. Big loss of talent, cap hit +6.0
Jerabek? Like. Big upside potential, albeit unproven in nhl, cap hit -0.9. may balance loss of beaulieu.
Other defense signings? Indifferent. cap hit -2.7. modest addition of talent but paltry in comparison with loss of Markov.
Hemsky? Don’t like. Cap hit -1M. Talent increment negligible (likely to contribute to as many goals against as goals for)
Holland? Indifferent.
Waked? Like
Lindgren? Would like to have seen longer term.
Hudon? Like.
Draft? Like Poehling and Ikonen
Overall management grade for off-season moves: C+
Net short-term cap hit +4.0, but significant net loss of talent.
Significantly worse on RW.
No change at C.
Significantly better on LW.
No upgrade on RD.
Significantly worse on LD.
Overall, slightly worse O (but could be offset by good showing by Hudon), significantly worse D, possibly 10-20 points fewer in the standings without another significant move, unless the UFAs, call-ups, and last year’s slumpers surprise.
I generally agree with your assessment. I was really disappointed with the Sergachev/Drouin deal. Last spring I saw our team get the crap beat out of them by the Rangers. They couldn’t score because our forwards couldn’t get to the net. Another small forward is not going to solve that problem. And they traded a big defense prospect who has potential to be a real stud.
Bergevin seems to have two strategies to build the team – 1) add borderline NHL’ers for depth and 2) wishful thinking. Last year’s wishful thinking – hoping that a 180 lb “grit player” could solve their lack of size. This year’s wishful thinking – hoping that a 188 lb winger with no defensive upside will fulfill his potential and turn the team into an offensive powerhouse.
MB is building through the draft.
Five years later, after drafting Sergachev, Juulsen, Beaulieu, Tinordi, and trading for a young Greg Pateryn, MB has offered Mark Streit a contract.
Is it the drafting or the development that’s not working out? Or is five years not enough time, and the contract offer simply posturing to get Markov back? Should I be more patient, or would that be more delusional?
To date I have been quite positive about the draft results and the new signings. Understood why we couldnt keep Rads and understand and support the 1 yr offer to Andre. I dont understand or support in any way signing Streit. What can they possibly be thinking. Even if the cap hit is low it is a roster spot taken up by and oldster reducing the opportunity for a prospect to breakout. Not good.
How many more mediocre defensemen do the Habs need? Forget about Streit and give the younger guys a legit shot.
Let’s hope this is fake news. This would be a horrible signing. Streit is abominable defensively, will surely be even worse if he continues to play, and no amount of offense could make up for that. No way he would be an adequate substitute for Markov.
http://www.tsn.ca/report-habs-make-offer-to-blueliner-streit-1.802804
Just looking at Cap Friendly website on the Canadiens https://www.capfriendly.com/teams/canadiens and noticed something interesting.
For 2017-2018 season the average salary:
Forwards: $2.7M per player
Defense: $3.3M per player
Goalie: $3.78M per player
Average for top 6 paying forwards: $4.76M per player
Average for top 4 paying defense: $5.02M per player
Carey Price: $6.5M (next year he is $10.5M)
MY QUESTION IS? If MB feels that he has the “best” goalie in the league then why would he structure a team where the defense gets paid, on average, more than the forwards?
Another observation: I think this will be a good year for Plekanec since this is his last year before he becomes a UFA. Traditionally, players in such a situation play their best hockey in order to sign another contract. After the contract is signed, well that is another story!
Random off-season thoughts …
> Eric Gelinas. 6’4″ and 215lbs, shoots left, had 29 points in 60 games a couple seasons ago. Now a UFA. The book on him: lots of offensive ability, has some defensive glitches. Why not give him a spin? More upside than Streit.
> Wasn’t Lehkonen drafted as a center? Why not take him for a spin there? Sure he’s small, but he’s fast and smart and deceptively strong on the puck. Reminds me a lot of Elias Lindholm in Carolina.
> With possible return of Mark Streit, one imagines what could have happened if Gainey hadn’t inexplicably let him go all those years ago. The guy was an absolute stud at the Olympics and World Championships; he’d be playing 30 minutes a night for an underdog squad that went toe-to-toe with Canada and the US, and then come back to the NHL and Gainey wanted to pay him like a #6.
And this last season there was Andrighetto coming off a great World Championships and then cemented into an 11-minute-a-night fourth-line-sub role before being given a chance to succeed in Colorado.
Moral of the story: when players from non-traditional countries succeed in best-on-best tournaments, give them some credit!
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
Someone from the leadership of the team has always been left out each year the team has failed under GM Bergie
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
Streit handles his dukes ok for a Swiss.
Notice “The Alpine Hug ” technique.
Classic.
https://youtu.be/g4zTa1YyzBA
Viva Timo Libre!
Pudder up with streitless…..now that’s depth…depth of waste…
HABS need a fast stud at left d, not an old vet. And they still don’t have a full top 6, which they need even more to win. As much as i like Galagher, he is a third liner who needs to bulk up. Shaw is already there. Package picks, Gallagher, Lindgren…?
A possible explanation for the Markov/Streit saga:
Maybe Bergie is trying to keep a big chunk of cap space available for later in the summer, when teams signing their RFAs run up against the cap and need someone to take contracts off their hands (e.g., Saad a couple years ago, Teravainen last summer, etc.)
$6 million to Markov doesn’t leave him with much room. $1.5 million to Streit does — and if he can’t upgrade, then Streit’s not a bad fall-back option.
I hate to see Markov’s Habs career end like this. But if that’s what allows Jerabek and Benn to get legitimate looks in a top-four role … well, at least some good will come of it.
If Jordie Benn is in our Top 4, god help us all.
I’m inclined to agree with you. I think Bergie made a huge mistake in keeping Benn over Beaulieu. But what the heck. I’d like to see him given 20+ minutes a night for eight or ten games and see what happens. NHL success so often seems like a function of opportunity, not talent; take two equally skilled guys, treat one like a potential top-four and the other as a bottom-pair ceiling, and that’s what they’ll become.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
Jordie Benn is ok by me.
Glad we’ve still got him.
Better deal than Nate.
Viva Timo Libre!
If Canadiens are in such bad shape on the blueline that they end up signing Streit, a 39-year-old defenceman benched during the playoffs, will his official nickname be ‘Dire’?
Didn’t we just sign a 4th line playoff left winger in Chucky to nearly a 5 million dollar contract …and we’re happy about it. Signe me up for the 30 pt dman at a million and a half all day long
From my perspective, he’s more a 30-point liability than a 30-point d-man.
Okay, minus-12 in 68 games isn’t the end of the world, but did you see him in the playoffs? He’s basically an opposing line-matcher’s wet dream.
I’d be okay with him @ 1M, pencilled in as a healthy scratch.
Otherwise, no thanks.
Not interested if he’s going to bump Alzner and Schlemko up on the depth chart. (worse, still, if he bumps them down! … but that couldn’t be the plan, could it?!)
I just went through his game by game….
Platoon him or be aware of this
-13 on road where not matchup advantage
+1 on season at home
Seems teams did not catch on to this?
He averaged 19 mins at home
Yes still got 18 mins on road….
http://www.espn.com/nhl/player/splits/_/id/3256/mark-streit
Given the Pens’ and Flyers’ unspectacular d-corps, I suspect they simply didn’t have the luxury of letting their top-4 eat Streit’s minutes on the road.
Really, I think it’s a mistake to count on Mark Streit as a regular defenceman. And we already have enough 7th d-men to feed a family of Sarlacc pit monsters for a year as it is.
MB needs to stop d*cking around and sign Markov so we can stop entertaining these ghastly scenarios.
Let’s just hope if we sign him that it’s not money for nothing.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xcFFqGjz0_c
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
Nah. He’ll be the Sultan of Ka-ching! Or another Brother In Arms.
Or, maybe, he’ll just want his MTV.
$1.5mill, one year?
Sure, why not?
We need a Euro fancy boy to round out our Western League D.
Balance Amigos.Balance.
Saludos!
Viva Timo Libre!
if it’s a power play guy your looking for on the back end, I would personally rather they just coach one of our many forwards to assume that role. It just doesn’t really make any sense to pick up Mark streit. Spend the extra money somewhere else like the C position. Ive read all your points about picking him up but I think that would be a terrible move. I’d rather see them spend extra $ on markov even.
Shea it ain’t so…….
Streit is a very good pp point guy….been doing it for 10 years…no forward is going to all of the sudden be a better option than Markov or Streit (and they are comparable on pp…almost exactly similar numbers)
I think if anything this was a brilliant negotiating tactic ….because it is a legitimate potential patch…..
Markov IMO in light of Streit situation should be looking for 4 ish max….wish this tactic was employed sooner…..might have meant keeping Rad.
Rad would have cost about $8mill in Montreal dollars.
No?
Viva Timo Libre!
Alzner interview on Calgary Sports radio
http://www.sportsnet.ca/960/boomer-morning/karl-alzner-boomer-pinder/
new thread based on this!
I’m surprised Sakic just doesn’t sign Andrei. Still don’t understand buying out Beauchemin. The guy has no Dmen. What a mess.
Tank Commander Joe. Has a nice ring to it.
————————————-
With Marc Bergevin’s leadership:
The “C” stands for Cronyism.
The “H” stands for Hubris.
Commander Cody and his Lost Planet Airmen spent some time at Cousin Fronts commune.
Great bunch of guys.
Viva Timo Libre!
https://youtu.be/heK8QjhWGag
Viva Timo Libre!
He probably still thinks that if he waits long enough, some GM will eventually give in and offer his entire team in exchange for MacKinnon.
Either that or he’s settling in for an Edmonton-style decade-long tank for a player who’s more generationaler.
He’s in tank mode.
Looking forward to a top draft pick next June.
Also saving his boss money in the short term.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Before the playoffs there are 82 reg season games to be played …those games dictate your opponent and position and whether or not you even get to be in the playoffs. Those games are called much differently and played more loosely…Streit would help…of course would prefer Markov and yes, this is most likely a mutually beneficial negotiating tactic for both Streit and
Habs
However,the deeper I get into considering this the more it hits home that paying Marko that much is too much…5 million or more
Streit replaces the offense and someone like Schlemko or Alzner gets the Pk minutes of Markov.
Bette ryet….think of the amount of salary cap room being created….deadline, early season issue between team player, unexpected young guys bumping out good players who may have higher salaries,etc….
You would not head into playoffs relying on Streit too heavily but he could get you through reg season and the cap room could prove very useful as teams are always putting themselves in cap danger….
The opportunities this could create are really worth considering….
Markov’s minutes could potentially be compensated for “by committee”, sure. Not sure about his outlet passes, though…
No doubt Markov is a better player right now…. but is he better than Streit plus a 3.4 or 4 million dollar player better?
Streit would replace the offense…not the defense….for record I would prefer markov…but this would be a good patchwork solution. Streit takes the offensive minutes and someone like Schlemko, Benn or Alzner eats the defensive ones or less desirable matchups.
I understand what Streit brings to the table, and will even concede that his one-dimension-ality has not quite reached a MAB-esque degree of hilarity yet.
That having been said, I have a really hard time picturing any team making the playoffs with Mark Streit as a Top 6 D. Your arguments are valid (if incredibly optimistic), but the cognitive dissonance is still just too much for me to wrap my head around.
I agree with your analysis.
The realities of the Cap change everything. The real cost of Markov is the cap space. And it needs to be under $5m
Streit is low cost insurance and will chew some minutes. Well past prime but still serviceable
The other element we don’t know – what are MB’s options at centre and puck moving defense?? And at what cost? Easy for us to propose trades (some that are somewhat unrealistic for the other team) and we may think some GMs are idiots but there is reality
But seriously folks…..
The longer this goes without either an announcement or a denial from the Habs, the more it sounds to me like a negotiation tactic. Funny thing is that both Markov and Streit, at roughly the same age, earned over $5 million last year. One ostensibly wants $6 million this year, and the other reportedly will take a quarter of that.
If it’s a negotiation tactic, they’re sending a stark message.
It’s getting tiresome, I agree. Maybe Markov is generally peeved at Bergie for trading all his BFFs away… but even so, just sign already. It’s about the crest, Marky, not the plaid suit.
With regards to Streit as a negotiation tactic? Anything up to and including, “You’re kidding, right?” would be a justifiable response from Markov.
Agree. For the record, I’d gladly give him the same two-year, $5.75MM deal has had the last few times around. I would prefer a little less dough, but am 100% with the term.
FYI….Streit’s projected point totals even at his age were approximately 35….and with 6th dman and protected mins? that is pretty solid production.
Habs have three guys capable of being large minute eaters and one Benn or Schlemko could eat the defensive assignments with Weber or Petry….
I like it at 1.5….this is a regular season move if ever there was one…depending on opponent it may not make sense to use him in playoffs…..but….pp’s are far more frequent in reg season and he is an asset on any pp in the league still
he was no slouch averaging 19 mins a game for Phi….
@ forum dog…..streit averaged 6ht among dmen in avg mins played and still put up those numbers?
When I said Streit with Weber I said in offensive zone and PP…be selective ….appears that is how he was used last year too.
He would instantly be teams 2nd best pp guy….unlike Markov he would never be on ice for PK duty, likely not in any 4 on 4 either.
A PP that has struggled and is adding Drouin but potentially losing Markov could benefit greatly from Streit.
Also, if Markov does not come back….then it is good to have another older influence on the team IMO. He would be a great role model for the likes of Jerakek and some of the other smallish dmen in system.,
Good points Krob. I just don’t see how there is any way you could pair him with Weber and have the team be successful. Even on the PP I think I’d rather see them deploy 4 forwards or double righties (Petry & Weber) than see Streit.
Ultimately, it speaks to the issue they have created for themselves. I won’t revisit the Sergachev thing, that is a give to get situation. But it makes the Beaulieu trade all the more confounding.
Been looking at him more closely…
On PP
Streit put up 1 goal and 12 assists in 68 games
Markov put up 1 goal and 11 assists in 62 games
Identical production …and he did that without Weber.
If team loses markov he is prefect replacement…for pp, it creates more work for others (perhaps opportunity) 5 on 5…but he definitely can still fill the offensive void on the pp
Fair, but if you play him on the PP, that means you’re dressing him, which means you have to give him ES minutes. So where does he play, and is he a drag outside of the 1-1.5 minutes per game he would be out there with the man advantage. And it means that two of Davidson ($1.4M), Benn ($1.1M), Schlemko ($2.1M) and/or Morrow or Jerabek are healthy scratches.
I get where you are coming from but, honestly, if I see Mark Streit playing a role in MTL while long-time leader Markov plies his trade elsewhere, all for the sake of a $1M or less, I’ll be disappointed.
He is not that bad….he could still play 15 mins a game…he played 19 mins per game last season…the year he scored 62 points in MLT he only averaged 15
Remember in reg season you get 41 games where you dictate the matchups…and many of hem against very weak teams
The amount of pp’s is also higher in reg season
He’s not terrible, but he’s not great either. Like I say, he was 6th on Philly in minutes per game, and in PIT he was more around 15 minutes during the regular season and a regular scratch in the playoffs.
And if he’s only playing 15 minutes with a couple on the PP, the slack will have to be picked up by Benn and Schlemko? Is that good enough?
Cripes, I would rather pay more to have Markov retire a Hab than haggle to the point where you replace him with Mark Streit. I mean, there is a limit, but unless there is trade for an LD coming, saving $4.5M on the cap will only leave you with a gaping hole on the backend. Markov would at least narrow it to a crack.
And yes, I realize there are some unfortunate word choices there, but I feel like MB has left himself open to them….
Ha! “Haggle”, “saving”, “retire”?
Very subtle, but undeniably true–old people are sooooo cheap!!
Don’t forget ‘cripes’, a word used almost exclusively by fogies.
Dad-gummit, I can’t believe I missed that one!
Can someone explain to me why Jeff Petry is lacing up Olli Määttä’s skates for him in the pic above? Do they train together or something?
Okay, I’ll explain. It was a joke about how Olli Määttä looks like a baby. He has a baby face.
Feel free to laugh now that you get it.
If you have to explain it… 🙂
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
What was that middle part again?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5YKbYLb5GVc
There is supposedly a shortage of RH-Dmen but when the Habs need an LH-Dman, all the guys supposedly available (Faulk, Barrie, Trouba, Myers, etc.) are RH. Bad luck.
Yes. Bad luck is all….
Some interesting dates to watch for:
Minnesota Wild: Mikael Granlund (Aug. 4), Nino Niederreiter (Aug. 3)
Nashville Predators: Viktor Arvidsson (July 22), Marek Mazanec (July 27), Austin Watson (July 24)
New York Rangers: Mika Zibanejad (July 25)
https://www.nhl.com/news/30-nhl-players-file-for-salary-arbitration/c-290306750
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
Granlund, Niederreiter, Arvidsson and Zibanejad are high quality young players. Watson not bad either in an energy role. I’m betting they all get re-signed by their respective teams.
If there was any way to pry Niederreiter out of Minny, I’d do that in a heartbeat though. Gallagher + for him….
Yeah. All three teams have pretty well covered their bases but arbitrators can do funny things. Then again do the Habs want a salary hiccup on the roster because the team that knows him best shrugs and says naw, not at that price.
Lots of RFA’s not signed yet …Johansen,Horvat,Wennberg,Draisaitl,Palat,De Haan,Bennett,Tatar,Athenasiou,and that guy in Buffalo Beaulieu.
In the vein of Streit, the headline will definitely catch MB’s eye.
http://www.tsn.ca/talent/bargain-bin-adds-teams-should-consider-in-free-agency-1.800747
In fact, I though it was a story about Montreal’s GM. 😉
The first guy is signed with EDM. Pirri is an intriguing possibility. Analytics loves him (or at least likes him), and he may immediately become our most skilled center (if JD and Chuck are on the wing). Interestingly, he’s been on Anaheim (injured) and NYR (scratched) the past two years, Chicago before that (and Florida); but has never played a playoff game.
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
Resurrected more for the “Bargain Bin” label often applied to the GM. Certainly apropos of talk about Streit. And most of his signings of late.
“Bargain” not applicable to all of them, of course, as has been noted by the denizens of HIO once or twice. 😉
The important question is: In that photo of Streit above, why is Chris Chelios holding a small child in the crowd?
The AHL LAVAL ROCKET will be playing The AHL Belleville Senators in Belleville 6 times this season.
Nov. 29th
Dec. 28th
Jan. 20th
Feb. 24th
Mar. 25th
Apr. 7th
Are you thinking what I’m thinking ?
Move the Summit to Laval Ian. Cheaper, probably better hot dogs, and you can get prime seats. Sounds like destiny that the Habs brass screwed you around.
It wasn’t the Habs brass, it was the new person in charge of group sales, and the hotel..
I see, well, I was sort of lumping them all in together. Either way, my suggestion, humble as it may be, is to move the Summit either to Laval or to Ottawa as someone else mentioned. Mere suggestions though, I would never try and tell Ian or anyone else how to handle their own brainchild. Thanks
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Just making sure the right people take the blame, you can criticize the brass just not for this..
@Mavid. Hang in there – you’ve told them all four times. Eventually they’ll stop. Surely? Maybe?
I think this is how legends are born.
She never told me anything. I was unaware. Thanks again.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I think the suggestion is to move it to Belleville!
So the hope is one of Morrow or Jerabek come into camp, steal the job beside Weber, and hold on to it through the season?
Even if they do, how is Julien going to resist playing Weber with Alzner, especially against other teams with dangerous top lines? They are both just so solid. Little outlet passes, good support, good control of the gap. At home, with last change, it is almost irresistible.
Most likely we’ll end up with something like:
Weber Alzner
Petry Markov/Morrow/Jerabek
Benn Schlemko/Davidson
Only the second pair will be able to drive the play by lugging the puck, something all the stats nerds and commentators want. The Crosbys, Kanes, Marchands, Stamkos etc will not look forward to visiting Montreal, knowing what they’ll face before they can get a look at Price.
On the road, Julien may want to switch partners on the 1st and 2nd pairings, play a bit more balanced; rather than tiring out the first pairing by leaving them on for half the game.
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
If Streit signs, replace Markov with him.
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
Second pairing minutes for Mark Streit…?
Good lord, am I awake?? Is this REAL????
HabsNews @fakenews 4 minutes ago
Montreal Canadiens have also reportedly offered one year contracts to Zarley Zalapski and Peter Popovic
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
ZZ Pop?
A blast from the past.
Like many Habs teams in the past 25 years, the same kind of blast one gets from a bad burrito, unfortunately.
Streit agent is Brisson
MB:
“So Pat….I am trying to get marky to bring down his ask…any advice”?
Pat :
“Nope, but I am trying to get someone to ask for Mark Streit”
(Lightbuld then appears over both heads)
Sigh. Mark Streit.
Who’s next? Doan? Iginla?
How about Eric Lindros? He’s the big centre we always needed, bet he would have been great with that other winger we had once, Leclair 🙂
I’ll be glad to see the Markov situation resolved, either way.
It’s still not addressing the 1C problem anyway. With Carey making a ton, and Weber doing rather well too, you’d think they could shoulder a less than formidable first pairing LD, and that there’s someone, ANYONE, that can QB the PP amongst the group already under contract…
I’d rather more cap space than either Marky at too high a price, or Streit at any price…smacks of desperation, no?
No.
So would it be this then?
Streit-Weber
Alzner-Petry
Benn-Schlemko
Jerabek, Davidson
Can Streit play top pairing minutes?
Or is Streit an insurance signing?
7-8 spot in case Jerabek doesn’t work out. That would make the most sense.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
That is laughable IMO. Streit simply cannot play those minutes. He is a PP specialist at best. Alzer and Petry as a #2 pairing is alright, but they’ll be deployed more than that if the #1 pairing is that weak. Benn-Schlemko is league average at best as a 3rd pairing. If MTL were actually to go into the season with that as their defensive corps, Price will be under fire all year long.
Yep. It doesn’t look pretty.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Overpaying for Alzner and now this Streit rumour…they must be really desperate. I don’t understand the panic when you have Price. There were issues with the defense last season but when CJ took over they were one of the best in the league. The D made mistakes but for the most part they did the job and Price made the saves. At this point, they were better off leaving the D the way it was. Pretty obvious they are paying the price now for their Dman drafting and/or development.
Am I crazy about this D? No. Do I think it is a major problem? No because of Price. The center position is a joke and all we hear about are Dmen…pretty annoying. If you want a Dman then just trade Chucky for Hanifin who you can sign long-term cap-friendly next year at 21. Stop nit-picking and either make a major move or just stand pat and wait for a trading opportunity (e.g., Tavares).
Alzner is not really overpaid, he was expected to sign for around $4.5 million for 4 or 5 years. He was the 2nd best free agent D on the market, he was going to get paid.
Not sure how much to put into this Streit rumor, I hope there is not much to it and it never happens.
Being the second best Dman in a horrible UFA class doesn’t justify the longest term. This team doesn’t need a defensive Dman when they have the best goalie. Sorry completely disagree.
I myself don’t have a problem with Alzer. Beaulieu and Sergachev were both traded, and there is basically no-one in the system who will be able to play the LS within the next 3-5 years. At least with Alzer they have a seasoned pro on the right side of 30 who can fill the void for now.
Streit would be a pointless add IMO. Just like up front, they are already flush with $1M guys who can do a little of this and little of that, but nothing really well. He certainly will not come close to replacing Markov, if that is what this is all about.
I just don’t find Alzner that big of an upgrade over Emelin…especially with CJ now coaching the defense and of course Price in the net.
He’s not a huge upgrade, but I consider him a much smarter player. Won’t provide as much of a physical deterrent, and isn’t as mobile, but is positionally sound and won’t get caught running around nearly as often IMO, which is MUCH better for a guy like Petry, who is prone to the sloppy play at times as well.
I’m not in love with the guy, but I have accepted it given that MB has traded away all the other long-term options….
Every team need defensive D, regardless of how good their goalie is. Montreal needed to add at least 2 new pieces to the D, and Alzner is a huge upgrade on Emelin for essentially the same price. They still need to add another D who can move the puck though.
Not the same price. Emelin gone next year…BIG difference.
The best goalie probably disagrees with you, DDO.
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
Of course he does. I would take 10.5 million and a bunch of shot-blockers too…who wouldn’t?
So let’s see here. The Habs are willing to sign Streit over the likes of Juulssen or Lernout. What does that say about this teams developing process? Who’s developing our youth, Jerry Lewis?
Big difference signing Streit for one season. Juulsen will need time to adjust and would be better served in Laval. If he is ready to make the jump by the trade deadline, the Habs could move Streit. Lernout will probably benefit from one more season in Laval as well.
Or they could just sit Streit like the Pens did in the Stanley Cup Final
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Juulsen needs at least one year in the AHL. Bringing up prospects too soon is a good way to ruin them.
Juulssen is not likely ready, would be really surprised to see him make the team this year, though we may see him for a few games as a call up.
fast….MTL has stated that they believe a D and G need at least 3 yrs in AHL before being ready for NHL.
Lernout has 1 yr, and Juulsen has zero.
Bet ya management doesn’t even have them as an option.
Morrow and that 20 yr old AHL dman they signed, Redmond, Jerebak, will be first call ups most likely. Well whoever of those who don’t make the team at start of season of course
Both Noah Juulsen and Brett Lernout are righties. They’d be interested in Mark Streit for his left shot from the point.
I wonder if Mikko Koivu would be a good target….not because Minny would want to move him….but instead because he is in last year of contract and because they have a few signings left to make and would be a team that could benefit from a 2 for 1 type of swap and Habs have depth to move viable NHL forwards just not higher end talent…..
Anoth4er Koivu in MTL?? who would not want that? sure he is up there in age but terrific two way player, big center…..would be awesome to have another Koivu in MTL
I want to know what CHesterfield thinks of this.
lol
Just write me a paragraph and I’ll run it through my Vitamix.
can’t help but wonder if Habs are looking at someone like Spezza/Nuge……if no Markov could they take on a big contract like Spezza or Nuge and not have to move as much salary to make a deal….
He can run a PP like the best of them. But is not great defensively what so ever. Not sure I want him but I get it as to why Bergy is sniffing around him. Markov is not budging. I would say if this happens that yup Marky is as good as gone.
Could be an on purpose “leak” by the habs to get Marky to hurry up and decide too.
Hard to read.
Wish we would get a centre soon but still EARLY July. Lots can happen yet.
that would be a good negotiating tactic and that crossed my mind…then I got thinking…you know what…maybe we get both? maybe this drives markov cost down and given their ages they are somewhat interchangeable…and great insurance in case neither of Jerabek, Davidson or Morrow work out ….
I would take him….
I think any of those 3, but likely Davidson works out just based on what you’re paying them. 3rd pairing D just aren’t that fantastic on any team, you get what you get.
As I mention below, our real fear is having nothing top pair potential close to ever being in the top pair in our prospect pool. Weber will keep getting older. We will need to acquire a young top pairing potential at some point.
The thing with those three and the HAbs though is that there is not better pp option at present then a guy like Streit if no Markov…those other guys hinder a PP Streit helps it…can upgrade at deadline and at worse inflate his value and trade him if team out of it….I would sign him for sure
Juulsen is really the only top pair prospect. That ain’t good.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
fortunately one top pair spot is locked down for years….only one hole to fill and really the top guy is good enough to carry someone
that’s true. Pair 2 is also locked down for years. Petry-Alzner
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Can’t have Markov?
Then bring in the homeless man’s Markov.
Sounds a bit like a sh** or get off the pot message to Marky. Hey Andrei, look, we can get a worse player than you for 4M cheaper? Now come finish your career here and stop all this….
maybe I’m stretching
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
it’s july, when hope abounds about the future crop, not the time to go shopping for supplies, if a hockey franchise had a development system worthy of anything more than nothing, this signing would never come into play unless it was trade deadline day…
Does this offer to Streit mean Bergevin wants to keep more of his cap space, because signing Andrei would make our blue line “the most expensive in the league”.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I think it means he really has lost a significant bet to David Poile and Markov ends up in Nashville…
I would not understand this move one bit.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
From Eklund
The Canadiens are looking hard to improve their defensive end and have apparently been talking to the Winnipeg Jets about D-man Tyler Myers….Still looking into what could be heading Winnipeg’s way, but according to my sources these talks have “progressed far past the initial stage and about halfway into the details stage of talks where final touches are discussed…”
Shea it ain’t so…….
Let’s… just not.
If every Eklund rumor panned out the Habs would be a dynasty.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Years ago it was really funny to report Eklund’s stuff. We all laughed and laughed at Eklund. It is rare today to find anyone who still reads his stuff so thanks for this.
Some saying Kessel may be traded out of Pitts now with Tocchet gone?
Not Likely
Shea it ain’t so…….
There are better $1.5 million options out there than a guy, as Strummer notes, who was benched by a team with a seriously injury-rattled defence.
I think the JdeM got punked.
Are they bringing him in to play defence or 4th line winger. If I remember correctly in his first stint with the Habs carbo often used him as a forward.
I refuse to believe this.
why? what possible reason is there to be against this?
http://www.tsn.ca/report-habs-make-offer-to-blueliner-streit-1.802804
As depleted as they were on the back end Penguins didn’t dress Streit in the SC Final.
Was he injured or a healthy scratch?
If it was a healthy scratch why is he worthy of a top 6 spot here?
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
If it was a healthy scratch why is he worthy of a top 6 spot here?
Well, let’s ask Beaulieu that… 😉
“Oooooooouuuuuuuuch.” -E.T.
As execrable as 40-year-old Mark Streit might be, he had 27 points in 68 games last year.
Petry had a career-high 28 in 80. No one else other than Weber has cracked the magic 25-point plateau.
So, betterthannothing™
Aside from Markov doing it of course. I would be opposed to this signing, tell me you are not in favor of it RN despite him having more points than some of the other guys.
I think someone give Juulsen a shot and let him fail on the back end would be better. I am in agreeance with this.
I would like to see Markov back, and I would be fine with 2 years. At that point one of our young prospects HAS to be ready. Unfortunately no one is top pair ready and Weber will be two years older.
Not in favour of Streit over Markov.
not over Markov…but if Markov heading elsewhere
Agreeance? Sounds egregious to me.
it’s an accordance-agreement hybrid.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Why the fascination with age? Matt Cullen is 40 did very well….Jagr put up more points last year than almost all our forwards…..
Streit put up decent numbers last year….won a cup…..one of his biggest strengths aside from his shot has always been his skating…although older he is more mobile than the several of the HAbs current d
Great vision on the ice, veteran who understands the game…if he is slotted beside Weber? he will put Markov numbers and excel…..
maybe 10 years ago, I will be truly in shock if this move happens.
He couldn’t even make the lineup of injury riddled penguins. Like they had ron Hainsey playing big minutes so what does that tell you?
Shea it ain’t so…….
Krob – Seriously? On a Philly team that missed the playoffs by 10 points and was -20 in goal differential, he was 6th among the team’s defencemen in TOI/GP. In PIT he was the same, but with less minutes per game, and in the playoffs he only played 3 games and averaged 15 minutes during them.
If he is partnered with Weber, this team is in deep doo-doo.
and he still put up 30 points….think of him like Mathieu Schneider that year he was brought in have NO better options on pp
This spells the end of Markov as a Hab. How could it not?
Only if he signs, and there may not have been much dialogue, the habs may be putting pressure on Markov, there could be a lot of factors. I still think it is more likely than not that Markov returns, they could be trying to keep options open.
IT is to laugh.
Wonder if Markov takes less money from the Preds to play small 3rd pairing minutes? Kidding. I still say he jumps to Ottawa.
thats your cat talking again
Just what this team does not need, a 40 year old on defence.
I’d rather have Streit over Hemsky, to be honest.
I’d prefer to have Juulsen playing (whether he’s ready or not) instead of Streit, though.
1 year at 1.5 is reasonable. His 6 goals last season is one fewer than Nate’s career to date… so that’s kind of funny.
(Please hide this post from Steve O’Reno.)
his 6 goals were same total PK had in his last season with HAbs
Is this considered ” scraping the bottom of the barrel ”
Shea it ain’t so…….
Ok. So, Streit will be on the PP?
