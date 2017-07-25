Canadiens repatriate defenceman Mark Streit, 39, on one-year contract

The contract is for US$700,000, according to reports.

Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin announced on Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year, one-way contract with free agent defenceman Mark Streit.

Streit, 39, played 68 games with the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016-17. He had 27 points (six goals, 21 assists), including 13 on the power play. He added two game-winning goals and 28 penalty minutes, while averaging 18:45 of ice time. Streit added two assists in three playoff game, helping the Penguins win the Stanley Cup.

The 5-foot-11, 191-pound blueliner has played 784 regular season NHL games with the Canadiens, New York Islanders, Flyers and Penguins.

A native of Bern, Switzerland, Streit was selected in the ninth round, 262nd overall by the Canadiens at the 2004 NHL Entry Draft.

Photo: John Mahoney/THE GAZETTE