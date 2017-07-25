Canadiens repatriate defenceman Mark Streit, 39, on one-year contract

Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin announced on Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year, one-way contract with free agent defenceman Mark Streit.
The contract is for US$700,000, according to reports.
Streit, 39, played 68 games with the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016-17. He had 27 points (six goals, 21 assists), including 13 on the power play. He added two game-winning goals and 28 penalty minutes, while averaging 18:45 of ice time. Streit added two assists in three playoff game, helping the Penguins win the Stanley Cup.
The 5-foot-11, 191-pound blueliner has played 784 regular season NHL games with the Canadiens, New York Islanders, Flyers and Penguins.
A native of Bern, Switzerland, Streit was selected in the ninth round, 262nd overall by the Canadiens at the 2004 NHL Entry Draft.
Photo: John Mahoney/THE GAZETTE
Bergevin get off your duff and go pick up centers,it is not that hard i could pick up 3 centers tomorrow morning.
I still think a captain swap with NYI is possible.
Then you should, the caveat being it has to be in real life and not in a video game.
Hola Amigos!
Dog Days of Summer.
Here’s some Old Tyme Hockey.
Enjoy.
*https://video.twimg.com/ext_tw_video/890051509928378369/pu/vid/240×240/f1dejdacMfWrDPrM.mp4
Viva Timo Libre!
Assuming that MB doesn’t want to lose an asset to the waiver wire, he might just want to go with this line-up on opening night:
RW – Drouin, Gallagher, Shaw, Hemsky
C – Galchenyuk, Pleks, Danault, Mitchell
LW – Patches, Lehkonen, Byron, Hudon
Subs – DLR, Martinsen
LD – Alzner, Schlemko, Streit
RD – Weber, Petry, Benn
Sub – Davidson
Net – Price, Montoya
Waiver exempt – McCarron, Jerabek, Lindgren
Waiver eligible – Carr, Holland, Morrow, Redmond
Carr’s main hope of making the team would be to beat out Martinsen. Regardless, losing any of these waiver eligible players is no big deal. Not to mention that someone in camp is likely to start the season hurt.
Let’s say that McCarron, Jerabek and Lindgren are lights out in training camp and make the big team. In that scenario, Davidson, Montoya and Martinsen go on waivers. Or Streit goes to Laval and the Habs eat 700 grand in cap space.
With Streit signing a 1 year deal the $700K can still be buried.
Interesting. However, I can’t see Streit going to play in Laval. Why go from winning a Cup ring to riding the buses? He could have played in Switzerland instead.
Maybe, this is like Gonchar when he went back to Pittsburgh and then shuffled right from playing to helping Coach the defence. Perhaps there is some longer term thoughts on Streit and his role in the organization.
I would be quite happy to see a change in J.J. as our defence coach.
He probably would just terminate the contract like Semin did.
Thanks Steve!
I dunno. The Habs have had five seasons to train Galchenyuk to be a center and keep giving up. There was a D-zone faceoff on the left side last season that I can’t shake. Galchenyuk thought he would win the draw but seemed to assume a fair drop. He didn’t get either and Patches came from his right, shoved past him in the circle, and went to the point. Problem was of course the puck was now moving center ice which was uncovered. Something bad happened I suppose but my impression was of a team mate being fed up. The same impression I got in 2016 with Patches and Subban’s play.
So I think Galchenyuk, the American who trains in Russia (Edit: Belarus – sorry Belarusians), is gone except for the paperwork. I don’t know he is gone. I just feel he is gone. Galchenyuk is very talented though and the Habs will carry him at LW rather than give him away. Bergevin is an incremental change guy though, meaning he always tries to get a little better for a trade. They have a couple years to move him and he may cost even more next season to buy, so I can see a solid move for a center by the end of Camp. Otherwise I think he’ll be a LW.
So you could see Danault, Pleks, Shaw and Mitchell at center again. Patches, Lehkonen, Galchenyuk, Byron at LW and Drouin, Gallagher, Hemsky, McCarron at RW.
With the Rocket en ville the actual geographical movement with assignment is no longer as big a factor, but waivers still come into play. Still McCarron was kept up last season and you have to figure it wasn’t for chuckles and giggles.
Camp is nice but vets always get the ice. You’d need a spectacular Camp and a pathetic vet showing to take a job away before the season starts.
“So you could see Danault, Pleks, Shaw and Mitchell at center again.”
Of course the only issue with all of this is the fact that none of those four guys can legitimately be either a #1 or #2 centre. I can’t see a trade and there are no quality UFAs left so I think the solution has to be an internal one. That means Galchenyuk or Drouin.
That example you cite is exactly why I say Galchenyuk is better at defensive zone coverage than is given credit for.
In your example you say the puck was basically laying there and Max blew by the puck and shoved AG27 out of the way to get to the point. The problem there is brain dead Max. Its HIS job to jump on a loose puck when the centre scrambles the draw and ties up the opposing centre. Instead, Max causes 2 problems by pushing his centre out of position, ignoring loose puck then chasing a point shot that isn’t coming because the puck is now in the slot.
THAT scenario was played out time and again with different wingers all season long which tells me the coaches weren’t doing their jobs. It makes it appear as though Galchenyuk is the problem when it’s actually the winger’s job to identify a scrambled draw and come up with the puck!
-Defence doesn’t win championships…it only stops you from losing them-
What is a 35-plus contract and how does it pertain to Mark Streit?
“If a player signs a multi-year contract and is age 35 or older (as of June 30 prior to the year of the effective contract), the players individual cap hit counts against the teams cap hit regardless of whether, or where, the player is active. However, there is one circumstance in which there is a cap hit reduction, a team will receive a $100,000 relief off of the teams salary cap hit, if a player is playing in the minor leagues after the first year of their contract.
The 35+ rule was introduced in the 2005 CBA and was intended to prevent teams from burying veteran players in the AHL, or from front-loading contracts to draw players to signing with them. One result of the rule is that it has lead to teams signing short one or two year contracts with veteran players, to prevent the possibility of being stuck with the players full cap hit if they are injured or unable to produce.
On a related note, over the previous couple years there has been significant confusion as to whether a buyout does or does not receive a cap benefit for 35-plus contract. The most recent understanding is that bought out 35-plus contracts do not receive a cap hit benefit.” (Cap Friendly)
Does that reduction apply only on a multi year contract? Streit is signed for a one year deal.
Exactly.
Whatever happens with Streit – cut him, send him to Laval- Habs are
looking at a $700K cap hit this season
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Multi year 35+ is when those conditions apply. A 1 year deal is still treated as a normal contract, the 35+ is only different on multi year contracts. The premise being that teams in the past knew the player would retire prior to the contract expiring.
That’s a horse of a different color!
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Just like they did with Semin, if the Streit experiment (Or Hemksy for that matter) flop, there is always the option for “Mutual Termination of Contract.”
I suspect these two guys may not be keen on the AHL when the KHL or European leagues may offer a comparable or better cash and a more comfy lifestyle.
So there’s still hope that I don’t have to watch these two skate for the Habs this year?
no. no hope.
70
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Difficult # to find in the NHL.
Greg Stewart 2007-2010 ( The hopefully forgotten years)Great LW for the Habs!!!
70 AD: Roman general Titus destroy the Temple in Jerusalem.
1870: Canada purchases Rupert’s Land.
1970: Bruins win the Cup led by Orr and Esposito.
1970: War Measures Act implemented by PET;army tanks rumbling through the streets of Montreal, something one doesn’t see every day;
Alouettes finally win the Grey Cup,downing the Calgary Stampeders 23-10 at Toronto.
“Just watch me.”
Wow..I remember that..riding the school bus seing the military along the side of the road. Searching our school and house..
I wouldn’t mind if MB did sign Jagr to a 1 year 2 million contract. He is old and slow but still a very good player. A Czech line of Pleks, Jagr and Hemsky would be good. Excellent chemistry and if utilized as a 3rd line they would be very effective.
The only drawback would be players like Hudon and McCarron would be in the minors for another year, and Hudon would probably be picked up by some other team off wavers.
Kinda slow in here…
…
Subban vs Weber:
Discuss.
Will PK be asked to play his off side in order to pair with Yannick?
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
Shark week update:
Great White Sharks will be living off the coast of BC by the year 2050, or sooner … as the Pacific Ocean temperatures rise.
Canucks will ask San Jose for their naming rights, I suspect.
Back to hockey happenings.
(what hockey happenings?)
http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/great-white-shark-in-minas-basin-1.4220894
http://thechronicleherald.ca/novascotia/1489252-great-white-shark-detected-in-n.s.-minas-basin-to-feast-on-abundance-of-seals
I like the CBC story the best because they were able to tie in beer to the story.
“Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I’m not sure about the former.” Albert Einstein
The Detroit model: draft well in the 6th and 7th rounds.
—–
A genius plan, really…
Did I read that right. Ben Scrivens the starting goalie for the Canadian Olympic team.
And MB let him walk. Unbelievable.
Since the NHL is not participating, there is not much for Canada to choose from.
The Detroit model is done? No, wrong. Here are a list of Detroit-drafted roster players (not all, but a large list) and the age they broke in:
Athanasiou: 21
Larkin: 19
DeKeyser: 23 (c’mon he’s a defenseman)
Darren Helm: 23
Mantha: 22
Mrazek: 22
Nyquist: 24 <– here you might have a point
Xavier Ouellet: 23, another defenseman
Riley Sheahan: 22
Ryan Sproul <– at 24, still seaching for his NHL game.
Tatar: 23
Zetterberg: 22
So what I takeaway is:
– Detroit keeps a lot of players they draft
– They break in around 22/23 years old
– They don't have Pavel Datsyuk anymore
– The guys they drafted lately don't comprise any elite-level talent
If people seriously think that an NHL roster should comprise of 5 or so players 21 years old or less y'all are seriously off the mark. That can function (not win, just function) when you draft near the top for half a decade. But to think that there's a "Detroit model" that holds back young players (like the poor young soul Beaulieu, or maltreated Charles Hudon, or whoever tf y'all are bleeding for today) is just foolish.
Kinda like saying signing Streit is somehow holding back a younger player. It's utterly mindless.
To make it under the cap, every team needs a mix of cheap vets (like Streit) and players in their ELC. Detroit’s highest paid player is Zetterberg, and his cap hit is $6.083 mil (Cap Friendly).
Right now, they are $3mil over the Cap, but that is Franzen’s $3.9 mil hit until he goes on long term IR again once training camp is over.
Their model isn’t dead, but they are suffering from the same thing the Habs are: #1 draft picks that have been in the 20s for too long.
Larkin, drafted at #15, is their exception to the rule when it comes to “seasoning,” but with only 17 goals after a rookie season of 23 he isn’t that Datsyuk they’ve been hoping for. Athanasiou scored 18 last year. Both are not elite talent. They are good to excellent, but they aren’t at the level of McJesus or Eichel.
Detroit will be a middle of the pack team until they again draft elite talent for a few years. Same like Montreal.
Agreed with every word, except the last three. We have more young talent, and a notch up in other departments (IMO they’ve never recovered from losing Lindstrom, for instance.) Having a Weber and with Price in nets, the distance we have to travel is shorter than Detroit’s.
Tha habs do have a harder time breaking in young players than most clubs due to the “must win now (or at least make the playoffs)” mentality.
No question Andrighetto and Hudon would have broken in sooner on other teams. Ghetto we lost for nothing. I hope the same won´t hapen to Hudon. The Hemsky siging makes it difficult for him yet again.
I don´t believe anyone has broken in since the Galleys and Beaulieu* and that was already about 5 years ago. Except for Lehkonen but he was developped in Europe.
Nope, I just don’t see proof. Opinions, cool, but don’t keep repeating it like it’s a fact.
“No question Andrighetto and Hudon would have broken in sooner on other teams.”
Yes on perfectly horrible teams. Ghetto was on waivers and NO ONE TOOK HIM, which it would be helpful to remember. Every team has bubble prospects like that. A terribly mismanaged mess like the Avs took him – *lucky him*.
“Except for Lehkonen but he was developped in Europe.”
This is the worst of the running HIO memes. Lehkonen is clearly head and shoulders better than Hudon, Andighetto, McCarron, JDLR, and on and on. Timmins hit one here, again – *lucky him* – the fact is he mostly drafts terribly and Europe or NA it makes little difference where they “develop”, when the talent just isn’t there.
Our team’s problem is poor drafting and trading picks unwisely.
If you think MB is scrapping the bottom of the barrel with Holland, Morrow, Streit and Hemsky, then check out who Team Canada might be utilizing.
http://www.tsn.ca/canada-releases-two-pre-olympic-rosters-1.813971
I already couldn’t care less about Olympic hockey and it’s still summer (well kind of summer here in Southern Ontario).
I, for one, will be more interested in watching the Women’s Canadian Team play at the Olympics as opposed to the lineup the Men’s Team will ice.
BOUCHARD: NO REGRETS CALLING OUT SHARAPOVA
Mikhail Sergachev @sergachev31
Lol she has no regrets and no titles compare to Sharapova
1:59 AM – 26 Jul 2017
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
He must be picking up spare cash in the summer as one of those Russian Internet trolls we keep hearing about.
—–
Or maybe he’s Chinese, or Ukrainian, or he’s really fat and on Twitter in his mother’s basement.
Saw that this morning, am a bigger Sergachyov fan now than before.
Nothing makes me sadder than to see two swimsuit models squabbling over trivial matters on the internets. Nothing.
Would you feel better if they were doing so in a mud puddle?
I’m trying to start a rumor/ spark an idea:
Andrei Markov and Ilya Kovalchuk will BOTH sign 1yr/$6million contracts with the Habs AFTER the Olympics.
Sent Via Vulcan mind-meld
Possibility for Markov. Not sure about Kovalchuk. For the Russians this Olympics could be very big since they will have a chance to win it without the NHL being there.
I think bergevin has a lot of suit shopping in the near future to spent that 8.5 cap space
If there is nobody worth spending it on then I don’t mind having a lot of cap space. Plus Price next year 10.5 and who knows what Max gets the year after.
I agree it’s better to have it than to spend it for nothing or overpay someone, but having unused cap space is a bit of a waste for a contending team. The only thing it enables is a trade for a team looking to shed salary.
Good point. Let’s see how well they contend by January 2018 and then go and get the necessary players to take them to the next level. I would rather have cash to play with by the trade deadline.
I agree. I like the theory that a capspace-deficient team will have to unload a star defenceman or Top 6 centre into our waiting hands, because they have worthy youngsters they need to re-sign.
Like the penurious ‘Canes, squawking about needing to pivot towards youth, giving us Jordan Staal and a fifth for Nikita Scherbak.
Or the miserly Panthers, counting up all the change they found in the couch cushions, deciding that they can spare Nick Bjugstad and his $4.1M cap hit for the next four seasons.
Or the Flyers getting out of the Claude Giroux business entirely, happily retaining three mill of his cap hit or so.
Or the budget Avalanche deciding that Nikita Zadorov isn’t worth the RFA contract he’s holding out for.
Zadorov is not worth the coin yet. But I like your theory. Make it so!
A re-publish of an Inside Sports story by Mordecai Richler on Gordie Howe.
http://thestacks.deadspin.com/gordie-howe-got-things-done-1796892232
“The Detroit Model is dead. You don’t steep your talent. Two years in the minors at most.”
“So we do away with the axiom that more players are ruined by not enough time in the AHL than are by too much time in the minors?”
“You’ve seen the stats, seen what successful teams do. They play their young players. A player’s prime is from 21-27 years old. If you wait until a player is 24 before you make him a regular, you’ve wasted three years of his career, when he was cheap on the cap.”
Blake Price and Matt Sekeres on TSN 1040 Vancouver.
Absolutely spot on. You can teach them a “200 foot game” blah, blah but young legs sure cure a lot of ills…
You graduate players when they’re ready, when they steal a job in training camp, explode in the minors, or win a job during a call up. You don’t play them because they’re 21 and starting their ‘prime’.
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
Should’ve played Dietz and Thrower instead of Markov and Petry.
—–
Now you’re just being silly…
The usual dumb BS from these guys. It’s no wonder Vancouver fans are such pocket dullards.
https://www.thescore.com/nhl/news/1247578-o-canada-projecting-the-defending-champion-s-2018-pyeongchang-roster
Not sure if this has been hashed out already, but wouldn’t you guys be more excited about the upcoming Olympics if the team was composed largely of very young players toiling in the AHL, or ‘loaned’ by their parent NHL club like they’ll sometimes do for the World Junior tournament? If the roster was almost like the WJC team that won silver in Montréal in 2016, with a couple additions here and there, plus a couple of Jarome Iginlas, I’d be way more excited than seeing Mason Raymond and the like. Not sure I’d get up in the middle of the night to watch the latter.
Madison Bowey, Nicolas Roy, Julien Gauthier, Michael McNiven in nets? I’d watch that.
Who would have thought wearing a $100,000 earring while jet skiing could possibly have been a bad or perhaps even STUPID idea……
http://deadspin.com/julio-jones-hires-dive-team-to-recover-100k-earring-he-1797267528
Without reading the article, just based on the title, if you’re the commercial diver and through blind luck you actually find the earring, do you pocket it and say you didn’t?
Good question. I would question the intelligence of the Julio Jones as his insurance deductible is likely far lower than the cost of the dive team, assuming he thought to list it on his policy.
I think one only has to revisit the concept of him wearing it while jet skiing to surmise whether or not he had it insured.
Time to move on from “senior” type defencemen and take a young player and get him in the lineup. I would like to see Learnout, subject to a decent training camp, put on the roster and develop him the way many others do. He’s big, fairly tough with a bit of a physco streak. His hockey skills are comparable to many other NHL defencemen. We’re wasting time with guys like Streit and Markov. time to move forward Jullsen can follow next year.
I feel that Brett Lernout, in broad strokes, is Greg Pateryn 2.0, at least as far as raging debates on HIO: big tough right-shot defensively-oriented defenceman who’s reasonably slotted as a 5-6 NHL defenceman.
The difference here is that Claude Julien loved himself some goon d-men in Bahston, big tough snarly types, so he might be more likely to play him, compared to Michel Therrien who was more interested in ‘la relance’ and moving out of the zone than crosschecks.
It’s too soon for him. And as a Winnipeg-born player, I’d like to see him.
Too soon though.
So, you think WE have problems. Welcome to the Big Apple
With Zibanajed signing a five-year, $26.75 million contract on Tuesday, the Rangers are left with under $500,000 in projected cap space for the start of the season, according to Brooks, and trading Holden would free $1.65 million.
Including off-season KHL addition Alexei Bereglazov, the Rangers have eight defencemen on their roster for next season and only three true centres; Zibanejad, Hayes and Desharnais, yes that Desharnais
Hmmm and so many rag on MB. The GM of NY should be taken to the woodshed. Now I know the nellies will find SOMETHING to complain about with MB but the NYR aren’t the only ones in a mess. Bet there would be a lot of GM’s happy to have his 8.3 M
To be a Hockey Fan is to be a Habs Fan
Capfriendly has them at $3,050,556 ? I thought it was a good signing by them.
Dallas is < 1M though. And hard to say they've really solved much.
Isn’t Jim Nill up there with David Poile as Great NHL GM’s who would have won 3 or 4 Cups if they were managing in Montreal? I mean a trained or untrained monkey (or even say 80% of the posters here) could easily do a better job than MB.
You gotta hand it to Nill, he’s spending a ton of money to win exactly one round of playoffs.
I didn’t get the hate on for Arizona landing Stepan … looks like the Rangers have put themselves in at least a DD sized hole.
“Don’t crush that dwarf Alex Henry, hand me the pliers”
Streit is done. Every minute of ice time he gets will be an opportunity lost for the development of a younger defenceman.
Offensively; last season When Streit was on the ice at regular strength, his team scored a goal every 33.3 minutes, ranking 119th out of 133 NHL defensemen that played over 1,000 minutes.
Defensively: Streit was on the ice for one goal against every 25.2 minutes at even strength, ranking him 94th out of 133 defensemen.
Powerplay: Streit was still moderately effective on the PP last season ranking 28th out of 70 NHL defensemen that played over 100 minutes with the man advantage, his team scoring a PP goal every 8.5 minutes when Streit was on the ice.
All in all a useless pick up. I would prefer to see Zach Redmond on the ice rather than Mark Streit.
Last season in limited minutes (195 minutes at even strength) Zach was on for 12 Goals scored and only 6 goals against. His averages were 16 minutes per goals scored and 32 minutes per goal against.
This nonsense of looking for “seasoned veterans” at the expense of developing young talent on defense has to stop IF the Habs ever want to be contending for Lord Stanley’s chalice.
regards,
Steve O.
Yeah he’s no Nathan Beaulieu.., err….I mean Bobby Orr……
@Steven– correct, As I pointed out, he’s not even a Zach Redmond.
regards,
Steve O.
Well personally I would take Streit over N8 the not so great any time , I guess the N8 lovers are delusional , he probably wont even finish off the year with Buffalo and they will be tired of his nonsense at least he starting on the right track going to arbitration … another one of his MANY lack of judgment issues , yup you can have him and keep him we surely don’t need the nonsense ….
All Habs all the Time
he has to make the team right. we have a lot of depth so they could cut him too..no big deal.
Cut him how?
They can’t buy him out because of the 35+ contract.
Sending him to Laval saves no cap space.
He’ll be a 6/7
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Yes it does, Up to approx. 1.025million of a players contract is buried when sent to AHL team. His entire contract can be buried.
You can’t have young Dmen in the 7th or 8th hole because they should be playing. Streit is fine as an extra Dman who will play sparingly. One year deal at $700K is no big deal.
The issue with the Habs D is that after 5 years they have developed nobody to replace Markov and Emelin. Who cares about a one year minimum signing.
@DDO Fan: I agree, and the reason they have not developed anyone to play defense is that they continue to sign, and utilize, washed up veterans at the expense of allowing their younger prospects to gain experience.
As I said, a useless signing that will do more harm for the long term than it will do good for the short term.
regards,
Steve O.
WHAT YOUNG GUYS SPECIFY PLEASE FFS
And Zach Redmond is a “young talent on defense”? He’s not even on the roster.
Steve, the improvement on the Power Play is worth 700,000.!
If there is an improvement on the PP, it won’t be because of Streit.
Unless they are going to play with 7 defense men, his PP effectiveness will be negated by his 5 on 5 play.
regards,
Steve O.
@Mavid.
Is it 75 yet?
DCPJxBFVYAAxxkM.jpg
Viva Timo Libre!
Time to wake up my friend..its 71
Fred Dean.
As per Brooks, Nick Holden available from NY. Got him for a fourth round pick earlier. His size and stats are very strong. No chance NY trades him to Montreal though. This is the kind of pick-up that would impress and really help the team.
That Bergy is a snappy dresser boy but I wonder, what does he wear when he’s dumpster diving?
man, that is fresh. crisp.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Disagree. Not crazy about the execution. Sorely lacking in ‘foxhole’ and ‘unexpected’. Left me hanging.
He uses those super long tongs to dig through so no need to change.
What is Tomas Plekanec’s role this year? Barring a Training Camp move by MB, Pleky will be our most experienced centre. It is easy to say that he will be CJ’s guy for shut down situations, but can he step back up as a true 2C? Is Hemsky’s arrival an opportunity to have Pleky regain some playmaking chemistry with linemates, or will he just continue last year’s trend to “when in doubt lob it at the net”? It is a contract year. The Polly in me thinks that we may see a resurgence.
He will/should never get a $6M contract again with the CH, but could set himself up for UFA.
I have only one jersey, Pleky’s.
Yet I still feel like he’s done offensively. Contract year or not.
Major complaint about Plek’s is his lack of effort, his distaste for the physical going, the dirty areas. Lots of talk about how he doesn’t pass on an odd-man break, how he always hits the goalie in the crest, etc.. Well, unfortunately, it seems intentional more often than not, like he’s just trying to kill the play, so he doesn’t have to take abuse digging for a rebound, or take a hit to make a play.
When the heart isn’t in it anymore, when the brain is telling him to play a game that is designed for self-preservation, then it’s over for Pleks. And it seems he’s okay with that. We’ll see soon enough, first 10 games of the year should say plenty. Plek’s is usually a fast starter, racks up his points early, when the physical play is still fairly light. If you don’t see even that type of effort, well, good luck getting anything for him at the trade deadline MB.
Ikonen at U20
https://www.habseyesontheprize.com/2017/7/25/16026864/highlight-joni-ikonen-scores-for-finland
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
My official position is I’m not getting carried away on the Joni Ikonen bandwagon, for I’ve been burned before.
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.ca/2017/07/canadiens-development-camp-joni-ikonen.html
I only just realized, just now, that he’s a righty though, and a couple weeks back that he plays centre. Man crush, incipient.
A very inept attempt at contempt.
Rev, at some point this upcoming season I will sway you towards the Ikonen bandwagon with an incessant barrage of clips from the Finnish Elite League. just wait.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
With 8 D under NHL one-way contract who do people play as the top 6?
Here’s my picks. What are yours?
Weber
Jerabek ? (Streit)
Alzner
Petry
Benn
Davidson
That leaves Schlemko, Streit (jerabek) on the outside looking in.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I think you have to see how it plays out in training camp.
They have 8 on the 23 man roster not including Jerabek.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Fair enough, but that’s no fun. I’d rather speculate.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
It’s fun to speculate but I have no basis to do so.
top 5
Weber
Petry
Alzner
Benn
Shlemko
The rest are fighting for 2 spots:
Morrow- CJ knows him from Boston
Streit- probably got him to be #7 + PP
Davidson
Jerabek
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
The key may be Jerabek. His offensive flair could put him as a steady 3D with Benn. Streit then becomes a Rocket or homeward bound. Davidson and Schlemko will fight for the 2LD, and occasionally spell Jerabek against certain teams.
Howdy Folks!!
Not sure if anyone has posted these, but HaEotP is running their 25 under 25.
If you are starved for content and want to have a look at some folks thoughts on prospects, have at ‘er. Makes for some solid summer filler if nothing else.
#25 Cale Fleury
#24 Josh Brook
#23 Lukas Vejdemo (What a great first name! Should be top ten for that alone).
https://www.habseyesontheprize.com/
Remember this?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wHu-7JW_wZU
warm and fuzzy….what a classic game that was
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Nice! Not bad for a guy who was selected in the 9th round in the 2004 draft.
Frederick Andersen gave up 4 more goals per 1000 shots last year than Carey Price while playing behind one of the weaker defence corps and youngest teams in the league. I don’t think he is an elite NHL goaltender, but I find claims that goaltending will kill the Leafs a bit puzzling. Team defence was the Leafs fatal flaw last season, not their goaltending.
As for the division, I think people would be wise to not underestimate Florida. Their young core was decimated by injuries last season: Huberdeau missed 51 games, Barkov missed 21, Bjugstad missed 28, Ekblad missed 14, and Petrovic missed 33. Goaltending will be their major concern, as Luongo is getting long in the tooth and s coming off a season-ending hip injury and James Reiner took a while to find his game.
Montreal will be fighting Tampa Bay, Toronto, Florida, and probably Boston and Ottawa for a playoff spot. Buffalo is the wild-card: they have a lot of young talent and could make a big leap forwards, but their roster has a lot of flaws and they seem to be a mess off the ice.
Montreal SHOULD be strong enough, but they have shown a lack of resiliency in the past when they hit rough patches.
Streit and Hemsky will power them through any rough patches!
Switch Carey Price to the Toronto Maple Leafs and Frederik Andersen to the Montreal Canadiens and the Leafs destroy the Habs.
That trade reminds me exactly of the that Sharks and Bruins sending mediocre goaltenders (Toskala and Raycroft) who played in front of great defense and then moved to Toronto and stunk it up.
Without typing here for a hour on the fundamentals of goaltending, Andersen is average to good at all levels where Price is excellent to mastered at all levels.
Or am I wrong in that assessment? To the Beach!
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
What Carey Price thinks of your Opinion on his contract.
ha true to destroying the habs.
Montreal was a far more sound defensive team than Toronto last season. Am I wrong in that assessment? If I’m not, than your comparison is apples to sofas. Montreal, under Michel Therrien and Claude Julien, was a more veteran team with a strong defensive focus. So you could argue that Price’s stats would decline a little moving to Toronto, while Andersen’s would improve. Price is coming off a year in which he wasn’t quite his best — I think he can still move up to a 0.930 SV% for a few more seasons before his play starts to decline. Andersen, is probably not too far off his peak ability right now.
I am not debating the better goaltender – it is Price, by a mile. I just disagree with you on the importance of goaltending to regular season performance. The gap between an elite goaltender, like Price, and an average goaltender, like Andersen, is miniscule over the course of the regular season. If we’re talking a single game, winner-takes-all game, I will obviously choose Price over Andersen. But over 60 NHL games, Andersen got the job done last season. His defence didn’t.
As for the fundamentals of goaltending, they would suggest that Dominik Hasek would be a sub-par goaltender, as opposed to one of the top-5 goaltenders all time. I don’t really care what goaltenders look like while stopping the puck, just that they stop it. 🙂
James Reimer’s game is better left unfound.
—–
I’m usually a pessimist when it comes to predicting regular season standings for our team, and lately I’d predict that they’d fight for a playoff spot, and then watch as Michel Therrien had his boys go out for a torrid start, which would force me to reassess.
For this season, I’m back to wondering how we sneak into the playoffs. Tampa will right the ship. The Leafs should be even better. Florida should take another step forward.
Meanwhile, we have these big holes in our roster. We’re missing both Top 6 centres, realistically, and a top-pairing defenceman. The latter is something we can only alleviate by creating another hole somewhere else if we make a trade, or partially plug by signing Andrei, a somewhat square peg who’s good and all, but should by now be a second or third-pairing guy on a good team, and who’s not ideal for complementing Shea Weber’s particular set of skills.
Blink and you’d have missed this:
“taking this Mark on and the other Markov the books.”
nice, krob
I think this is mostly a jab at Markov. If Streit doesn’t do well (or is outperformed) in camp, it’s off to Bern or Zurich for him. It’s credible though, that he may stick – he’s a point producer no matter how you look at it.
Can the Habs cut Streit loose that easily?
They can’t buy him out and there’s no cap saving sending him to Laval.
I think he sticks as a 6/7
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
At his salary level, there absolutely is a cap saving if he clears waivers and makes it to Laval. Still counts as a contract against the 50 contract limit, though.
Don´t get the Striet signing as he is a liability in the postseason at this point.
Also, do players who end up in the AHL but have one way nhl salaries count towards the cap?
I think Streit was picked up to get them through the regular season, not for the playoffs. He should be useful in a limited role if there are injuries.
A buried NHL contract only gets $1M cap relief, not sure if it applies to +35 contracts though.
I think he’s in case Jerabek bombs, Davidson does not meet expectations or injuries hit. There is not a lot of depth in the AHL for callups this year so he is cheap insurance.
A vet pp specialist will do wonders during regular season….he is still a high end PP guy…. at home you can get appropriate matchups….I dug into the numbers from last year and there was a huge discrepancy between him at home and on road….if I recall correctly he was around even at home with matchup/sheltering and minus 13 or something on road. A duo of Weber/Streit at top of PP is scary for opposing players (and Gallagher…suggest ol’ BGally look into some additional padding!)
Good stuff to know. Thanks.
The Habs have a good top pair, a modest second pair, and something as 5,6 and 7. No way Streit hurts that picture and might help.
It would be nice to see someone they drafted playing D for them – sort of encouragement for the others – and Streit fits that bill too.
Here are Streits splits…interestingly Markov also had a huge discrepancy
http://www.espn.com/nhl/player/splits/_/id/3256/mark-streit
So Streit was minus 13 on road and plus 1 at home
1 goal and 12 assists on pp
Markov was plus 17 at home and plus 1 on road
Markov had 1 pp goal and 11 assists
Markov can still hold his own against anyone (in fairness to Streit though Markov had Weber as a partner and Carey Price behind him)
Hey New, Streit was drafted by Montreal…
@krob1000 – Markov used to be able to pinch more on the PP. Maybe that is Markov used to have to pinch more. Interesting stats comparison though when it comes to Streit producing PP points and then you look at minutes, tied or leading after second period generation and +-. In the Julien concept he might work out very well. Thanks again.
@JohnInTruro. “Fits that bill” is old time slang for “serves in that capacity”. Sorry I wasn’t clearer.
It has been 14 years since the Montréal Canadiens began their new era as defined by Gainey and Bergevin. During that time, certain specific themes have developed throughout the NHL. Here are the main changes:
– the role of the goon has been replaced with cheap shot artists
– elite young talent get locked up with rich, lengthy contracts after they play just a few years
– large, strong stay at home Dmen are now slick, puck moving ‘defenders’ who skate like the wind
– a team’s 4th line is no longer just a shutdown/penalty killing unit. They have to hold their own and generate some offence
– the McDavid factor (his new mega contract) will now float all boats in a rising tide of higher salaries for quality players. Much like our Canadian society at large, this will lead to the end of the middle class in the NHL. Young players on cheap contracts will help balance out the contracts of players such as Carey Price.
I wonder how MB and CJ view these changes and how they might impact the Habs as the team moves forward.
In a cap world, I don’t like these huge salaries. If there is no cap, then the team can pay them whatever their heart desires.
Personally, in a cap world, no player should get paid more than $6 – 7M a year. This way money can be spread out more evenly.
Also, if a player gets paid huge money, he has to perform to a certain level. If he does not, the team can renegotiate. It should be a 2 way street.
right good luck on a renegotiate..lol
Cap world creates a level playing field keep as is.
I don’t like the other way for obvious reasons.
@ mrhabby, Of course they are not going to renegotiate that! 🙂
I don’t mind the cap world. All I am saying is that there should be an upper limit to what players can get paid in a cap world so that there is enough money left to outfit a proper team.
– it now should be like the original six era where you’re fighters have to also be able to play. If fighting is still permitted, the cheap shot artist needs to be challenged
– At least the ELC prevents them from getting big money right away. It was worse before
– agree, it’s a nice trend
– Agree on the trend in society as a whole, it’s not good. Some of these big executives need a salary cap too!
http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/mark-streit-re-joining-canadiens-like-dream/
On Sportsnet it says that Streit, “went on to help Pittsburgh win its second straight Stanley Cup.” So I checked the stats and found he played 3 games in the playoffs and had 2 assists.
I guess that is like saying that Subban went on to help Canada win the Gold in 2014. Only difference is that Streit had more games and points. Subban played 1 game and had 0 points.
Streit also says that money was not a factor to play in Montreal and “it’s like a dream to me” to be back in Montreal. Lets hope that dream turns out to be a good one!!
It certainly can’t be about money seeing that the max amount Streit can make for the Habs is 1M. He could have gone out a Cup winner and returned to Switzerland and cleared the same coin on a 700,000 Swiss contract.
I find it interesting that none of the Hab defensemen have been drafted and developed by the team. To be fair, I would include Weber in that category seeing he is a straight switch with Subban.
Who drafted Streit…
Doesn’t pertain to my point seeing that the Habs abandoned Streit just when he was getting good.
I guess that is like saying that Subban went on to help Canada win the Gold in 2014. Only difference is that Streit had more games and points. Subban played 1 game and had 0 points.
Or like saying Shea Weber helped Canada at the 2016 Canada Cup? Only difference is PK Subban at least had an excuse for not scoring at the Canada Cup. 😆
Just kidding Shea we know you’re the greatest. 😛
Troll for Troll, keep your mouth shut, it’s too early for this 😎
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
What Carey Price thinks of your Opinion on his contract.
The Habs only have two which is a good thing.
It’s interesting to see how Detroit, once the model franchise in the NHL, is now a bottom feeder.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DFmc1WTXsAAnc2M.png
Markov is acting like he considers retirement a legitimate option if he doesn’t get an offer he can’t refuse.
You’d think if he seriously wanted to play next season he would’ve signed somewhere by now. And not using an agent gives him greater freedom to choose the retirement option.
Alternative narative: Markov is enjoying his honeymoon and is too busy to take MB’s calls.
71
Evgeni Malkin, One says enviously.
Drouin or Galchenyuk at center with Paciorrety. Plekanecs could be moved to the wing to support the center and relieve in tough spots. Though excellent in many respects, Nevers liked Pleks as a playmaker. Crap vision but gets open and can shoot. He could score 20 on the wing.