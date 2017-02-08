Canadiens recall McCarron, Carr and send De La Rose to AHL

The Canadiens announced Wednesday that forwards Michael McCarron and Daniel Carr have been recalled from the American Hockey League and will join the team in Arizona for Thursday’s game against the Coyotes.
In a connected move, Jacob De La Rose has been sent back to the AHL club.
DD to the pressbox. What’s the issue with CP#31 this time? It’s always something with the allstar goalie. Does the greatest goalie coach of all time now suck? Do the Habs bring in the 4th goalie coach to help the Olympian find his game? Is team terrible really going to fall off the cliff again this year?
Getting shutout by a bad Colorado team is the low point of the season.
Deck chairs officially re-arranged with these callups. I have nothing against either player called up, and I really don’t think a responsible defensive depth forward sent down was the problem either.
This roster has been dramatically made over save a couple of veterans since MB took over. The one change that has not been tried since MB took over was the conductor.
While a more talented roster would always be better, it would require sacrificing a great deal of the future to acquire significant talent, ie Duchene, Fowler etc…
Firing the Coach should not be the first measure taken, and it wasn’t. But how many more player changes will it take before perhaps trying a Head Coaching change will occur?
I am not a big Claude Julien fan, I wasn’t a huge Guy Boucher fan, but I know that I am certainly not a fan in any way of MT. He has had two kicks at the can in Montreal and one in Pittsburgh. It seems all these kicks have resulted in similar results.
I would love to see MB make a coaching change. Even if just letting Muller steer the ship for the remainder of the season.
What Ottawa is doing this season with a much less talented roster, a key goalie out for significant time is quite impressive.
I hope McCarron and Carr can breathe some fresh life in the roster, and I would like to see Pateryn get a regular shift for multiple games in a row.
I suppose what we see from this team over the next 3 games may speak volumes. 3 more losses heading into a 5 day break with no practises, that would be an awful lot of noise.
The only Double D i wanna hear about anymore are the ones over at the Chez Paree
I imagine they’re being showcased for upcoming trades, McCarron in particular.
Would MT be brave enough to try any call up, anywhere other then the 4th line?
What about Hudon? you know the best AHL player the team has had the last few years…and the one who looked very good in his 5ish NHL games he has had?
Anyone see a problem with his game? Bad skater? Cause he has the smarts, the offense, and the size don’t matter on this team. So what is it?
I have always thought he was the best of our recent prospects. I recall MB even mentioning him years ago about him as a bright spot in our system. Now I wonder if MTL even will resign him this summer, as he is a RFA and they don’t seem to see him as NHL player?
Agree, he should be placed in the lineup with DD made a scratch. I don’t understand the seeming refusal to provide him an opportunity. I know injuries got in the way earlier this season, but isn’t he now healthy?
