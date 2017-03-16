Canadiens prepare for weekend battles against Senators for top spot in the Atlantic

There were a couple of missing players Thursday as the Canadiens ramped up their preparation for back-to-back games against the Ottawa Senators this weekend.
First place in the Atlantic Division is on the line when the teams clash Saturday in Ottawa (7 p.m., Sportsnet, TVA Sports, TSN-690 Radio) and at back at the Bell Centre Sunday. Montreal is one point ahead of Ottawa, but the Senators held two games in hand going into their home game against the Chicago Blackhawks Thursday night.
One big question going into the weekend is the stats of defenceman Alexei Emelin, who is minus-6 in his last three games. There was no clue to his immediate future Thursday because he missed practice with the flu. Emelin was dropped down to the third pair in Tuesday’s loss to Chicago with Brandon Davidson moving up to play with Jeff Petry.
Also absent with the flu was Alex Radulov, who has seen his contract status with the Canadiens become a recent focus of attention. He’s on a one-year deal and will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1. The latest report is that he’s seeking an eight-year commitment from the Canadiens, which seems a tad long for a 30-year-old.
Brendan Gallagher skipped practice for a therapy day while Brian Flynn and Nikita Nesterov are injured.
Practice time is sparse because there is little time between games, but Claude Julien took advantage of a mini-break to work on special teams and physical battles around the net. That figures to be important in the upcoming games against Ottawa — the teams also meet next weekend — because the Senators play a physical style and, until the Canadiens added players like Steve Ott, Dwight King and Andreas Martinsen, Ottawa enjoyed a significant edge in size.
Ott and Martinsen were joined in practice by Michael McCarron, but it remains to be seen whether they will play together Saturday because Julien will be juggling his lines if Radulov and Gallagher are healthy.
The Canadiens and Senators will hold a joint news conference in Ottawa Friday to announce an outdoor games to be held in Ottawa next season.
Habs’ History Flashback
Feb.1, 1964 Bobby Rousseau scores five goals against the Detroit Red Wings. I remember this game vaguely; being ten years old at the time. One goal was scored by splitting the defense at full speed and scoring top shelf.
Emelin. On his knees, looking like lost puppy.
Get up man! Hit! Hurt! Show some self respect!
I’m thinking the flu hit him as the game rolled on; at least I’m hoping!
I think it is fair to say that, for the Boston Bruins, the most hated and perhaps feared player on the Habs in recent memory was #74. Now CJ has arrived from those same Bruins and #74 is in the dog house. CJ is a huge improvement over MT, but is it possible that some of that ancient history is colouring CJ’s relationship with Emelin. Hard to say whether CJ’s treatment of Emelin is a function of his poor play, or if Emelin’s poor play is a function of how CJ’s treats Emelin. CJ’s kind words notwithstanding, is there a little bias here on CJ’s part? To my eye, Petry makes at least as many mistakes as Emelin, and seems to get a pass,
Both are fairly weak defensively. Emelin has been the weaker of the two the past 3 games.
CJ should never have benched Emmy when he did. When he returned his confidence was shattered and/or he was still mad at the coach which clouded his judgement. Either that, or he has the flu or (worse) is concussed because of that hit from Mike Fisher.
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
People here are too quick to jump into conclusions on Radulov’s demand for an 8-year extension. We need to know first the following:
a) The amount in “XX million$/yr”
b) What the contract would stipulate.
Radu’s agent will fight for that undisclosed amount+terms. I’m guessing this will be a $48 million for an 8 year extension. Guys, this is pro-hockey. If the Habs NEED a player who can pass the puck, who could contribute, who could score, who could be a good presence for the next 4-5 years, why not? However, what would the terms be? I would say yes if the contract has zero-NTC! Plus, Radulov would have to bite for a discount, like a $4 million/year. If Radu wants (if the term is true) an 8-year extension, and the amount is higher is higher than $5+ million, MB shouldn’t risk it.
Thanks Alex Radulov for making things good this season, but if that is what you’re asking? No thanks.
$48M over eight years?
Shake hands very quickly on that deal MB. Because others will sign him for that price.
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
$6 million a year will make all fans cry foul on the GM if he does give in. Me, they are pro-athletes. So if ppl. think these hockey players make a living cheap, hehe!!
You’re right! MB should shake that hands with Radu’s agent.
No one else can offer him 8 years (unless LV grabs him??); but yeah, the point is take.
Front load the contract so he’s earning $3or4 M at the end, with a $6 M cap hit, so frugal franchises can fill to the floor.
UCe changed over to The Eradicator. The latter has been pretty quiet recently.
Silent, I’d say. Too bad.
Measuring stick* games this weekend. Wishing good luck to the Habs and our Ottawa Valley comrades.
*tongue in cheek reference to an HIO meme.
anyone have an idea what’s become of Normand Harvey who used to write excellent posts here and maintained that fine blog of his, Restless Ineptitude?
What happened to that guy, ALLCAPS AL I think he was called? He was pretty funny.
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Lovely
https://www.hockeyfeed.com/nhl-news/trapped-in-the-snow-and-no-one-helps-him-until-an-nhl-captain-saves-the-day?ref=jo
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Good guy that Max fellow…
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Good grief, gratuitous griping grinding Gallagher? Ghastly, grim, godawful.
Gally’s gotta getta Gund.
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
what, has Timbits chosen another whipping boy?
Schedule makers drew this one up right, best B2B of the season. Microfracture the ‘turds!
Johnyk
Gally will return to 20+ goals next year, give him the summer to heal the hand.
As MB likely is still the GM, and likely not trading Carey for offence as I wish, Habs need all the goals they can get.
I wouldn’t give Rads anymore than $6M for 5 years. He’s great, but a 20 goal scorer that is only going to slow as the years go by.
I couldn’t help but think of John Bellyfull when I saw this picture and it’s caption.
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10212901310990729&set=gm.628746327320364&type=3&theater
Good one Trolly. I’ll forward this to JB.
I miss him..a lot I hope he comes back soon
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
I miss him too as well as Normand Harvey’s contributions.
The little one behind him is scared stiff at the sight of the monster coming out of his pants.
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Admittedly, Emelin has not been very good lately. That said, he has played through injury, including a broken foot, in the past. Moreover, he is also a new dad this year. This last brings to mind the ease with which HIO turns on certain players and reveals its biases. Fox News would think HIO is full of obvious double standards.
Price has been getting an undeserved free pass for his wildly inconsistent play this year. He stank for two months and got a coach fired. Yet, he gets a free pass for being a new dad? Where was Pacioretty’s new dad pass last year as this site turned on him?
Gallagher had a great game against Deadmonton. He was awful and invisible against Chicago, as he has been all season, with few exceptions. Yet, this site gives him pretty much a free pass when in truth, he was Therrien’s favourite, his little buddy, the one whose “deployment” and “elevation” and continued play should be examined. It’s nice to see him on a third line, where he likely belongs, provided he ever produces consistently again. I wonder why he gets a free pass, or better yet, why he doesn’t get the level of criticism for his over-use, poor deployment and undeserved elevation, to put it in the idiom.
Signature? I just want to change the picture attached to my profile.
Gallagher has earned some breathing room. Last year he was 19-21-40 in 53 games; the year before, 24-23- 47 in 82. Not only that, it was clear his absence was a big part of the swoon last year.
He is showing signs, but there will always be nagging doubt about a small man playing a big game. Still, a return to form of Gally and Plek is the most likely prerequisite to a deep playoff run. Gally to his goal scoring ways, and Plek to his industrious two-way play.
Did anyone really give Price a pass because of having a baby at home? More of a joke I thought. He was in a slump. Now he’s not. Sports wouldn’t be very exciting if players didn’t play over or under their usual at times.
I can’t believe Gallagher is done. This is his first pro season where he didn’t improve his scoring. Last summer some, including me, thought he could score thirty. He’s been a major disappointment for a team that needs goals.
The two hand injuries on Gallagher is bad news along with the style of hockey he plays, it was a given sooner or later he would regress.
Price is NEVER given a free pass on here.
Bergy and MT NEVER gave him a free pass. They said they are not worried about Carey returning to form and the normal Carey Price. Translation – he is not playing well.
Price needed to be better for that month or so but heck – he himself said he was also fatigued. Call it an excuse but its a reason. Injury last year he only played until early November. World Cup in August. MT not giving him extra time off in between games for some unknown reason and playing him a way too much instead of Montoya. All – Star game etc.
Who do you want in your net for a 7 game series out of the 30 starting goalies in the NHL?
My guess is Carey Price is in your top 3 if not at the top of your list.
You should change your signature to CNIB. To use the word ‘stank’ and Price in the same sentence is a sacrilege. He played like an average goalie and is now back to the best. Tuesday night either you really are blind or missed the game. When has a player ever been clearly responsible for all the oppositions goals? And about Gallagher,
you must have missed how Byron was gifted with Canadiens 1st goal.
Once again, like against Edmonton, Gallagher worked his tail off to get the puck to Byron. Please have your eyes checked, and probably your brain as well.
Jack Russell
This break gives the Habs time to review some videos.
Like the one of Shawzy skittering on all fours set to Benny Hill music.
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
The flu is running thru our team. I just want us to be healthy. And I can’t wait to see our BIGGER team vs the Sens who always try to play physical and take liberties with our smurfs.
Size matters.
Hello Sens – how do you like our size now?
Let’s see who has the stones now to answer the bell when you do your chicken shat stuff.
Meet mister Ott, King, Benn, Matheson. Have a nice evening. And remember we have two more HOME dates with you guys too. Weasels.
Sens also got bigger with Stallberg and Burrows.
Oh, and Jokipakka
Burrows may bite somebody’s finger though.
We have plenty of sandpaper in our line-up now.
Can’t wait for message to be sent before playoffs. Pretty sure there is going to be some fireworks in that last game we meet if not before.
Acadia knocked off #1 Alberta 4-1 in the first CIS quarter final.
Wonder if we get a slight edge in preparation for this back-to-back because of our 4-day break. Jules et al. will get to look closely at the Ottawa team and see how we match up … and make decisions on who plays and who plays against who. We can be practice-specific in the days leading up to these (absolutely crucial) 3 games in 8 days. We can show videos and discuss how contain or aggravate Karlsson… how to beat their D, what type of PP and PK they play.
In theory the break gives us a slight edge, but we’re more likely to be rusty than ready.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
It’s only 4 days, Tuesday to Saturday… not sure how much rust you accumulate in that time. Maybe a slow first period start …
Players like to play every second day.
in the minds of Bettman and the owners, anyway.
What I like is Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. If there aren’t enough of those, the odd Sunday will have to be thrown in. Stop with the Monday, Wednesday, and Friday games (Friday is reserved to go out). I want my Habs dose 3 times per week, every week.
At this point I’d like to see them send McCarron down to help the Ice Caps.
Please don’t
I rather not hear everyone on here cry that he should be with the big club b/c he is better then so and so.
Eh, just throwing it out there because, as I’ve mentioned, they are super-tight on nabbing the last playoff spot in their division. I’d sure think playing top minutes chasing a playoff spot (and potentially in the playoffs) wouldn’t hurt right about now.
Hey I’m with you. I don’t think he should have been called up at all this year.
Needs a full season playing C
me too.
Turd!
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Bummer that we are the ones stuck with that stupid outdoor game..I would have thought the “battle of Ontario” would have been a better draw..
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
I’m curious if there was any negotiations between Melnyk/Molson and the league with regards to revenue of game. Habs have wanted to host one of these Cash Cows but don’t have the arena. I have to believe the crowd is going to be 70% Habs fans.
Not really outdoors, but I would definitely attend a game in the Big O.
Apparently it has something to do with the 100th anniversary of the NHL and were it originated..my concern it that most of the events the Sens hold tend to be lame..and poorly done..for example the Trojan..and other things they have tried that failed, or they copied someone else..I was hoping we would not get sucked into this. As far as the % of habs fans you are correct it will be a minimum of 70..maybe more..
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
First??