Canadiens place Mark Streit on waivers; Schlemko nears return

The Mark Streit experiment is over for the Canadiens, who placed the 39-year-old defenceman on waivers Thursday.
The other 30 NHL teams have until noon on Friday to claim him or the team will be able to send him to their AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket.
Used in two games this season, Streit showed a defensive differential of minus 2 and he struggled at even-strength play.
Streit is in his 13th NHL season after being the Canadiens’ ninth-round pick, 262nd overall, in 2004. He has also played for the New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins, where he won a first Stanley Cup last season.
In 786 games, he scored 96 goals and added 338 assists for 434 points. In Montreal, where he also played from 2005-06 to 2007-08, he scored 109 points (25-84) in 207 games.
On the international stage, Streit represented Switzerland at the World Junior Championships, the World Championships, the World Cup and the Olympic Winter Games.
He signed a one-year deal valued at $700,000 with performance bonuses of up to $300,000 last July.
The imminent return of David Schlemko, whose name was on the injured list since the start of the season, forced management’s hand with Streit.
Everything indicates that Schlemko will be in uniform for Saturday’s game, while the Toronto Maple Leafs will be visitors to the Bell Centre.
Does Julien have a daughter?
Maybe it’s a Youngblood type situation and Chucky got caught with his hand in the cookie jar?
*older posters will get the Youngblood reference. Note to younger guys and gals if you haven’t seen it, go see it.
btw, Julien does look a bit like a fatter, shorter Ed Lauter.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Cynthia Gibb = Hawt
More Swedes for the Lions in Winter
RE: number of shots statistic
It is well known now that players are purposely shooting from anywhere because of advanced stats (e.g., want a good Corsi). Shots have to be looked with more detail IMO in order to truly assess offensive performance (e.g., scoring chances).
Only one stat needs to be kept in my opinion, how many went in?
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Habs used to regularly get outshot, but win anyways.
Now Habs outshoot them, but lose.
Habs used to be full of optimism and hope, be a TEAM, with Prusty one of the ones leading the way.
Now Patches is captain.
What was the value of Markov’s KHL contract? Don’t think I ever heard the dollar amount.
Ask Putin.
I don’t think terms of the contract were released. The KHL is far more tight lipped about it.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
M.B. is mess.
Chucky with the flu? Perhaps he’s been feeling it since day one of camp? the 480 hour bug?
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
This started over 3 years ago. Unbelievably, the GM kept telling the media how his number 3 overall, his first pick, was falling short of expectations.
Why discuss this publicly at all?
How did Bergevin’s public statements help the situation?
Or may be is got a new friend to party with, now that N8 gone
Schlemko to Laval according to Stu:
https://twitter.com/StuCowan1/status/918859435283484672
Ha, clicked on your link and off to the side under “who to follow” Andrew Berkshire, ya OK lol.
Using Firefox so don’t see that. I guess it is really good at filtering crap..LOL.
Say WHAT?!
If Salvador Dali painted a hockey club, this would be it.
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
The Salvador Dali Museum here in St. Pete is a must-attend for any fan of the surrealist.
He’s an incredible artist. I was lucky enough to visit his museum (formerly his house) in Figueres, Spain.
__________________________
☞ “The deepest sin of the human mind is to believe things without evidence” ~ Aldous Huxley ☜
For my 2 cents. What is McCarron doing in the AHL? Whats up with that? We can’t use a big guy on a 4th line 5 on 5 and use him on a PP? What…….We can’t use a big body in front of the net instead of a perimeter PP.
IMO what is McCarron doing still playing center? Obvious he can’t. Put him on the wing and turn him into the power forward he was drafted to be. They drafted Chucky to play center and put him on the wing. They drafted Mac to be a Lucic-type and put him at center. And people wonder why fans are frustrated?
then sign one the best young wingers in the game and play him at center…
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I believe that after he was drafted his junior team moved him to centre and he should big time improvement. Since then i think he has played centre
I had super high hopes for McCarron, just like Tinordi. Some of the more informed posters here, like Chris (haven’t seen him lately), kept saying his skating was not NHL caliber. I kept denying and arguing that it was.
I was wrong. McCarron is too slow. Maybe that can change but if you were watching the preseason, he can’t get back up the ice when the play heads the other way.
I heard Marc Denis on TSN690 state that he couldn’t keep up with the pace and was gassed at the end of every shift, even taking shorter shifts than most.
Exactly but they keep playing him at center where he has to skate. Unbelievable.
Ya, he should be on the wing…
There was another big slow guy once named John LeClair, who nobody (including himself) thought would have much of a career (if any) in the NHL.
How’d that work out? He scored 50 goals on multiple occasions by parking himself in front of the net, where he was immovable, and tipped or ‘garbaged’ a ton of goals.
I realize the NHL is now much faster than in those days, but I’d argue there’s still a role for that on the 4th line or on the PP.
Exit dead horse, enter MB. Beat with keyboard.
Rince, repeat.
Apparently M.B. did not watch the Cup final. Even with Letang out and Daley out for a bit, Streit sat in the stands. 700 grand for a has-been. Could have offer Marlov 700 G. more. MB is stoopid.
Ya but I thought we were going to lean more heavily on Price, go a bit thinner on defence, in order to spend more on a big time forward?
We still have a big chunk of cash to spend on that forward, 8.5 mill.
we have lots of cap space that money means nothing really. Took a shot to see if he had anything left. it didn’t work out. we move on. no biggie really
for Bergevin that should be read as “we have lots of crap space” ….
First unit PP is now:
Lehkonen – Drouin – Pacioretty
Mete – Weber
Second: Yep… you guessed it:
Byron
Hudon-Hemsky-Plekanec
Petry
1) Seriously Claude? Put Galchenyuk on the second unit. I get the 4th line thing… but don’t be a goof.
(And so many of you folks were so happy that he was hired… Luke slowly shakes his head in sanctimonious smugnicity).
2) That stupid diamond thing is dumb. But if you are going to go with it, Put someone who can actually SHOOT The puck on it. There is not a dangerous shooter from range on that second unit.
EDIT:
3) Apparently, Galchenyuk is sick with the flu.
4) When Galchenyuk is sick with the flu and you are tweeting Power play lines mention that Galchenyuk is sick with the flu BEFORE tweeting power play lines.
5) Claude still sucks.
You have to imagine that Galchenyuk is giving the generic answers in front of the camera, like he’s working hard, doing what the coaches say…
Behind the scenes it’s probably vastly different. He’s doing something to really piss off the coaching staff…
I hope it all gets straightened out, pronto.
This purgatory for Chucky is getting to be pretty silly.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Meritocracy at work.
Management wants CHaracter, accountability.
GOALS? Pfftt, who cares?
Way to devalue your No. 3 overall pick! Kill his attitude completely, then trade him for a fifth round pick, cause he didn’t work out.
Value destruction is the name of the game! We’re scoring ONE goal a game? No problem. DOUBLE DOWN on the tough love approach! Blame Chucky!
It’s okay Chucky. Subban and N8 have gone on to be appreciated and play regular minutes every game. That’s what’s in store for you too, once you’re moved for a bag of pucks.
MeritocracyCHaractocracy at work.
FTFY
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
Let’s see if Muller has woken up and has put Weber back in his shooting spot with a lefty feeding him one-timers.
As for Chucky, they’re just plain stupid. Chucky is what he is. You have to use your 2nd best one-timer on the PP. What you’re worried about his defense on the PP? How are they going to trade him? Just beyond dumb. This is old-style hockey mentality which doesn’t work anymore…especially on a kid with a 3 year contract who you clearly don’t want and are trying to move him. Good luck with that.
Marc “I cut off my nose to spite my face” Bergevin.
I did it with Sekac, Semin, Subban, N8, and soon Chucky.
I buy high and sell low, after I finish destroying their value.
Am I stupid? Or Egotistical? Or Power Drunk?
Yes.
MB’s memoirs will be quite a piece of work.
“I am proud of every thankless thing I did for the Canadiens organization. Never more proud, in fact, than on the day I was fired.”
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
Apparently Galchenyuk is not at practice today, with flu like symptoms. That might explain why he isn’t practicing on the PP.
“I think I may have found a way to get us Bonds and Griffey, and we really wouldn’t give up that much” – Costanza
Yup…now this makes sense. I take back my post.
http://www.tsn.ca/nhl/video/galchenyuk-absent-from-practice-with-flu-like-symptoms-status-for-saturday-up-in-the-air~1230290
T1G1 strain, no doubt.
(Trade 1, Get 1)
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
Watching Tampa it’s quite obvious why Yzerman made the Sergechev deal.
Brayden Point, a 3rd round pick in 2014, is emerging as a terrific hockey player. He’s on the power play. He plays penalty kill. And he is putting up the points, although it’s early still in his career, 47 points in 72 NHL games and still 21.
Tampa dresses 7 dmen and 11 forwards, double shifting Stamkos or Kucherov, and allowing their bottom 3 dmen to compete for ice time.
If they stay healthy, Tampa is poised to compete with the best teams in the East.
I saw Sergachev get burnt and not notice Conor Sheary sneak in behind him last night, Sheary scored on the breakaway. I did a little fist pump :-).
That game featured some exciting, entertaining hockey, which isn’t a given in today’s NHL.
Fast action, crisp passing, good rushes and lots of movement in the O-zone. The exact opposite of what we’ve seen from the Habs so far. And over much of the last few years. Much more talent on the ice in that game last night, but …
and what like 5 top 5 draft picks?
3 #1 overalls…
Plus some nice later picks, too. But the Malkin, Crosby, Stamkos, Hedman, Kessel factors can’t be ignored.
That’s why the Habs have to draft #1 in a year with a franchise centre available. Looks like 2020… Lafreniere… If he plays the middle.
I don’t want Price to get injured but if he missed 77 games in 2019-2020 because he’s on the run for a crime he didn’t commit, I wouldn’t be too upset.
Kucherov is their best player and he was drafted at the bottom of the second round while playing in the Habs province. It is not just Hedman and Stamkos. They’ve done a great job finding other players.
Certainly much more talent, as noted.
That’s a nod to the reality of today’s situation, a kick in the nards for poor drafting/development (and failing to tank), and a recipe for future success, aka tanking.
Until the league changes the rules for the draft, calculated tanking and cap circumvention are the road to success.
The draft would be much better if it was totally random each year, with teams with the top three picks the year before removed from the first three picks the following year. Each round would be a random draw.
Looks like Lafreniere will be top 3 in 2020 for sure, but so far I think he’s a left winger.
Makes the game look easy.
8 points in his first 7 games in Major Junior.
when it’s the problem’s fault that he’s a problem, perhaps it’s best you look @ your problem solving techniques
100.9% agreement
More Swedes for the Lions in Winter
The way i look at it CJ got the regular season to get the team fine tune for the playoff after all finishing first doesn’t guarantee a cup ,just look at the past first team
@DUST – you wrote a dusty reply to me, lost below about why the TO tank job is more rewarding than what Vancouver is doing:
Toronto signed 1 year contracts to guys (who were 2nd/ 3rd liner playoff bait types, teams would want at the deadline) in order to accumulate picks. They also got rid of their prime assets in Kessel, Phaneuf etc…for more futures. This helped them bomb on top of it to get high lottery picks.
Vancouver has kept the Sedins, Edler, Tanev etc…..and signed mid grade UFAs to MULTI YEAR contracts (not what playoff teams want at deadline). They got rid of Burrows and Hansen but that doesn’t get them much. They are trying to stay competitive (Bumbling Benning has said so many times) even tho they won’t be very good – thus resulting in dreams of making the playoffs but falling short and most likely a good pick but not great, franchise building top 1 or 2 pick.
I thought you were implying by signing not very good players they would be bad getting a top pick. Tanking like the leafs
They signed not bad but not great…Vanek, Gagner, Burmistrov, Del Zotto…probably enough to get them 10th place.
So let me get this straight…
The team that scores less often than a Tibetan monk places their high-scoring, clutch, overtime goal scorer on the fourth line to improve his confidence and get him going.
That’s genius-level asset management right there by Basement Bergy and coach Clod.
“Boy, every piece of garbage that comes into the market and you gotta buy it!”
Forum Dog noted earlier that MB likes a conservative game. I see MB constructing a team from the goalie out, paying Price the most, then the D, and finally the forwards. Seeing Subban and Beaulieu jettisoned, and Benn and Alzner added, I’d have to agree with FD. No other team pays their goalie such an astronomical sum, and no other team pays their defensive forward $6M, more than Patches, JD, and Chucky, forwards who can actually score!
Charmenian noted that MB/CJ is devaluing Chucky by demoting him and generally not playing him where he can show his talent. I’d add that MB has done this not just to Chucky, but also N8, and even to an extent, Subban. And I think he’s meant well throughout! Problem is, this “tough love” approach to dealing with “problem” players doesn’t work, and causes issues that hurt more than they help.
Issue 1. Through tough love, MB devalues the player, and the player never comes around. Can anyone name one player that MB and his coaches employed the tough love treatment on, that was kept and played better? Sekac, Semin, Subban, N8, and soon Chucky, all gone, and for less than they were worth. Tough love is draining the talent away from the team and bringing less in return.
Issue 2. By having such a tight grip on the team, MB/MT/CJ doesn’t allow the team to work out it’s own issues, hold each other accountable, and become a TEAM. Dryden recalled how everyone hated Bowman TOGETHER. Shutt said they all hated him 364 days of the year, and then picked up their Cup rings on the 365th day. They held each other accountable, because they hated to lose to bad teams, and wanted to beat the good ones. MB/MT/CJ’s interference, however well-intentioned it is, denies the players a chance to settle their own differences and bond. The players aren’t in control, management is.
So MB’s focus on D, and tight grip that insists on CHaracter, results in a talent drain as “problem” players are traded for less. His focus on D makes the loss of talent even more painful, as GOALS become more difficult to come by (we’re at one goal per game now…), and this team has no camaraderie, as far as I can tell. There’s definitely a decline in optimism and team spirit from five years ago, when Prust was riding shotgun with a young Gally and Chucky…or the EGG line was showing so much promise…
MB, your tight grip and conservative ways are STRANGLING this team.
See the Cup finalists last year? Pens and Preds. Run and gun, talent run amock.
Malkin, Kessel, Letang. Johansen, Subban, Neal. ALL problem players in your eyes. Risk takers, attitude issues, lacking defensive accountability. But they produce GOALS.
Talent, accountability to each other as worked out by the players themselves, and GOALS. That’s what gets you the Cup.
Fire MB.
MB and JJD were dead puck era defenseman
More Swedes for the Lions in Winter
And both were “suitcases”. Frequently shopped, bottom-feeder type players who couldn’t hold down a steady job for any length of time.
Guess we should have seen this coming.
“Boy, every piece of garbage that comes into the market and you gotta buy it!”
MB played nearly 1200 games, only about 100 players have played more, and spent about 12 years as a regular everyday player. He was not by any definition a bottom feeder
I’m old enough to have followed his entire career. He was a 3rd pairing dman. Nothing more.
Gerry,
Please keep in mind that it’s the coach who makes the lines. Julien is being paid 25 million of guaranteed money to write up the lineup.
Even though I can’t stand Bergevin, he could not have forced Julien to put Galchenyuk on the 4th line. That’s Julien’s final call.
If the team fails to make the playoffs, Bergevin might be fired.
But until then, no way Molson is even considering it.
MB is at the heart of it. And he hires like-minded guys.
Habs management are all old-school guys. I have no issue with that, think it’s laudable. But I also know there are lots of personalities on the team, and they need to be treated differently. Does Chucky look like the kind of player that responds well to tough love? How’s that working out so far?
As for the meritocracy angle, I also get the argument that players want accountability. But I think management/coaches interfering too much, creates a team that doesn’t play for each other, but for management. If you had to play 8 preseason games, 82 regular season games, then possibly 28 playoff games, do you think the team playing for management is going to kill itself to get the Cup?
I think the evidence speaks for itself. Pens and Preds in Cup finals. Habs at one goal a game. Leafs led into battle tomorrow by their number one pick. Our number three pick will play fourth line winger. This forum likely much more optimistic five years ago. And today, we talk about what’s wrong with the team.
Although nothing would make me happier than to see Bergevin gone, as I was calling for Julien Brisebois to be hired when Gauthier was fired, Julien is a Stanley Cup winning, 25 million dollar coach, not a rookie who can get pushed around by his GM.
In fact, I think Julien is the type of coach who would have insisted that he get complete control over his lineup prior to taking the job. This was likely a condition that they discussed with his contract.
Galchenyuk is a professional hockey with 5 seasons of NHL under his belt. He has just been signed to a 3 year extension; a deal that he agreed to sign.
I think Pat Brisson should be calling his talented client this week. In fact, I’m sure they were on the phone together. And Brisson needs to remind Galchenyuk that he is paid well to help the team win games. Period. That’s the goal. Win games.
This 4th line stuff is very short term. It’s meant to send Galchenyuk a message that’s all.
Galchenyuk needs to be a Pro here.
what french coach was very successful with the habs?
We agree to disagree.
The 4th line stuff is very short term. lol
So short term it’s carried over from last year!
Send Chucky a message. He’s been getting messages his whole five years. It’s management that’s pig-headed, that doesn’t get the message. Does it look like Chucky responds to tough love? Should all kids get treated the same, even though they’re all different?
You want Chucky to be accountable? Play him between Patches and Drouin all day, put him in his favorite one-timer spot on the PP. Then if he fails to score enough to help the team win, make him answer the post game media scrum all night. THAT’s how you get accountability and performance. Leave him no one to blame, no where to hide. That’s how you MAKE him perform. Sink or swim Chucky. You want to be the star? Here you go, let’s see if you’re up to it.
What about the meritocracy? What do you say to the guys that work harder than Chucky, who deserve better? You say “We tried it your way guys, and got one goal a game…”
@ tophab Demers was the last. 93 cup, after him. none. Best coach in team history was Scotty Bowman. not french.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
This is simple. AG27 is playing badly. Gives the puck away regularly, not skating hard, rarely winning puck battles etc etc. This is the second consective experienced coach, both of whom who have brought along dozens of very successful players, to treat AG27 the same way. Time for the player to step up.
three points and galchenyuk leads the team,if he is bad what about the rest,are they not bad too? this is simple play him first line right wing and the points will come.
Ding ding ding
It’s not so much that they waived Streit; it’s more that they thought it would be a good idea in the first place. I don’t know what this organization is thinking. They are not the New England Patriots–whatever magic they think they can evoke from bit players who suddenly become all-stars when they don the jersey is just not happening. I am absolutely sick of the value-seeking, bargain-bin rummaging from this organization. It was awful with Bob Gainey, and it has continued with Bergevin. He is the equivalent of the well-meaning uncle who gets the made-in-china cheap knockoff imitation of the toy you asked for for Christmas. Worse, he is the living embodiment of the joke about the kid who gets a dollar bill and trades it for two quarters, because, after all, two is better than one. I haven’t renewed my Center Ice package in two years, and I’m much happier for it. I have been checking in from time to time, admittedly with a good deal of schadenfreude. I am really done with this team. Let the Habs keep shopping at the dollar store while the rest of the NHL buys name-brand goods. They can keep their French-only coaches and GMs, and value-seeking, dumpster-diving malarkey. I’m out.
“Just because you are wearing a new Maple Leafs sweater, does not mean you make the rules around here, young man.”
What they were thinking is that if he could get in shape, make some adjustments etc and play well he would be a useful guy and insurance in case none of Jerebek, Mete, Davidson could play, and if he was not needed, he cost them nothing. This was a harmless insurance policy that they are ditching now that they don’t need it.
In fairness the Current Stanley Cup Champions did trade for him 4 months previous…. So there must be some value somewhere that maybe we arent seeing. (I would tend to think Lemieux and Rutherford seem to know what they are doing)
I realize people are sick of the bargain bin trading.
But again, in fairness, thats 90% of all teams trades. Cause it is now rare that top players are traded. And MB has done more than his fair share there….
I guess because no one is paying attention to other teams minor trades, that we think maybe the Habs are the only ones.
White was just signed to a PTO by the Bruins.
Flyers picked up Tokarski
Chicago traded for Martinsen
Sabres took Redmond
Its interesting that we you say they keep shopping at the dollar store given the trades MB has done and the fact we have so much cap space where we will clearly be making a big move.
You should have renewed your CenterIce package instead of giving up on the team. But I will certainly enjoy my package. And it will start in Toronto on Saturday.
Hola amigos!
Pretty impressive showing by youngster John Hayden getting the TKO against Foligno last night.
https://youtu.be/vTSJs88g3dc
Viva Timo Libre!
Ahhhh… Marcus, not Nick!
Does our goalie have the “Price flu”. His motion, while normally slow, calculated, yet agile looks to be abnormally static and at times jerky.
The Canadiens are playing terrible hockey right now. Is there a rift in the room? Is there a leadership problem?
They have the best goalie in the world who isn’t playing like it. We have a gifted forward (Galchenyuk) who has no points yet. What’s the solution to get him going, putting him on the 4th line???
We have a liability with our top defenceman (Weber) because he can’t be effective without a puck-moving partner.
They told us Weber makes the team better now. They said he is a great leader in the room. His leadership hasn’t helped at all since his arrival. Sportsnet ranked the top defencemen in the league and Weber is not on that list.
http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/definitive-ranking-nhls-top-23-defencemen-three-seasons/
History is repeating itself. After the Canadiens traded Patrick Roy, they went downhill for many years. After trading PK Subban, this team has gone down and the future doesn’t look good.
Interest in the team is very low. Ticket sales are declining. There was no excitement in Montreal when the play-offs started last spring. The excitement from the fan base outside Montreal is not the same anymore.
Geoff Molson has to take a hard look and realize the GM Bergevin has messed this team up. They were Conference Finalists in 2014 with a Vezina goalie and a Norris defenceman.
The Canadiens management has taken fans for granted. Hiring re-cycled French speaking coaches is not the solution. Under the current coaching staff, a top centre like Tavares won’t help. They need a mobile defence unit who can get the puck to the forwards and not play dump and chase hockey with forwards who can’t get the puck back.
They had one of the best puck-moving defenceman (Subban) but they traded him…
I have a hard time putting any faith in this top 23 defencemen list. And it has nothing to do with the fact PK Subban is number 2 on the list. It’s because Jeff Petry is 23rd!!!
He’s only 2 spots below OEL.
Maybe MB should send a copy of this article, Petry and a 3rd rounder to Arizona for OEL?
Word. Read the article and his weighting towards transition. Berkshire reverse engineered the numbers to get readers.
Last year when I watched Nashville PK was among the best 4 on his team. Many times a 3rd at 9m. Ellis really drives possession, look at the outcomes after he touches the puck. PK will lead the league after EKarlsson for time on his stick, what happens afterwards sometimes is not positive.
Petry, Berkshire says he is really aggressive in the D zone with stick checks…jeez….
More Swedes for the Lions in Winter
“The Canadiens are playing terrible hockey right now.”
No, they’re not. They are losing games, which is even worse.
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
Epiphany!
NOW I know what this feels like! It feels like mid-December 2014, when the Habs were on their way to the worst monthly record in their history. They were playing Well – taking it to their opposition, outshooting them – and Still Losing.
Of course, the reasons (read: excuses) were built-in, then. Price was injured, Gallagher was injured. But if the rest of the team hadn’t panicked – or if MB had fired MT, right then – things might not have hit rock bottom.
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
Let’s not even talk about minor league scouting for a moment. What is wrong with pro scouting on this team? The non stop procession of castoffs from the lower tier teams would seem to indicate that nobody is actually doing their research. Whoever is in charge of pro scouting should be fired, but then, there does not seem to be any accountability until heads roll
MB gets an A for market management (which has always been a focus)
MB gets a B for player procurement
MB gets a B for winning, (Carey Price gets an A)
MB gets a C for drafting (Timmins gets a B)
MB gets a C for player development.
Would be nice if he had an A in anything other than were is memoirs will be published.
He’s decent we deserve better.
As for Shea v PK. At the time of the trade I hated it.
Now I think its a wash. And will always be a wash. They are both super dynamic players in very separate ways. And I further think that Shea at 35 is likely to play his game as much or more likely than PK at 31.5.
Again its a wash.
As for Galchenyuk, MB is using his old school. The lazy old school, not the good part of the old school.
Dont hate Bergevin, but he is getting increasingly old school and defensive.
If I was an offensive talent in the org. I would call my Mom every night and ask why she was not a defenceman.
More Swedes for the Lions in Winter
Byron was a good one by LC
More Swedes for the Lions in Winter
OBB, i liked the gif examples in the article, but wasn’t a big fan of how they described the forecheck.
“Then it’s on your forechecking partners to support the pressure on the puck-carrier by positioning themselves to intercept the puck. This always has a certain element of risk as they have to judge if they’ll be able to pinch up in time while often starting from high in the offensive zone.”
That’s not really whats happening here.
Only one player is supporting the 1st player in, either to intercept or receive a pass, depending on who wins the puck. The other hangs back in the high slot in a defensively responsible position. This mitigates this ‘risk’ mentioned in the article. High slot player is in a position to support offensively as well.
F1, F2 and F3 roles on the forecheck are based on the order they enter the zone:
F1 – on the puck
F2 – support on the boards
F3 – high slot
It doesn’t matter what their position is. F3 could be any of Pleks, Hudon or Lehk, as you can see in the gif examples.
This is great since I am hopeless at this sort of thing. Thanks.
the clip i like starts with neutral zone face-off (2-2 vs Buf).
hudon initially thinks he’ll be 1st in, but puck goes around boards to right side. he then sees Pleks and Lehks on it, seemingly thinks ‘oops, i shouldn’t be here’, and quickly drops back to high slot.
So a slow 39 year-old Mark Streit wasn’t the answer? Who woulda thunk it?
Schlemko!!!!!!!!!!
The recent historical low for the Habs in terms of shooting % was 8.1% in 1998-1999. Their top point getter that year was Dr. Recchi with a whopping 47 points. Top scorer was Rucinski with 17.
Bad, right? Again, Habs have been shooting at an even lower 7.5% for 50-60 games. This cannot simply be discounted anymore as a small sample.
They suck. Maybe Hudon, Lehkonen, Drouin and company will suddenly see the light but I will temper my expectations.
—————-
Low risk, low cost, no return
AKA The MB Trifecta©
I think you just triggered me……those were dark, dark days.
Off to my safe space…..
Interesting EOTP article [to me anyway] of why the Pleks line has worked and the Dano line hasn’t.
https://goo.gl/ct6W6G
F1 F2 F3
the pleks line understands it.
meanwhile, with danault on the forecheck, chucky and shaw are both in front of the net. chucky eventually supports, but by that time danault peels off towards the corner.
not only that, with Hudon outplaying chucky, the 3 players on the pleks line are just better players right now.
Patches can get away with a lot, just as most players who score 35 goals a season can.
If Bergevin had a brain he would have traded Price for Tavares and put Lindgren in goal. Lindgren will be the next Matt Murray so if you can’t have Crosby then Tavares is the next best thing.
What ever led you to believe that having a brain was a prerequisite for that particular job?
Your “had a brain” comment assumes there was a Tavares for Price trade available. There was not.
Also, Bergevin does not decide who plays goal. The coach does. If Price gets traded or goes down to injury, two things will happen: 1) Montoya will be interim starter; and 2) We will be looking to replace Price with an established NHL goaltender, not an unproven rookie.
Like Scrivens?
Exactly!
Or maybe an unproven rookie can be Dryden-like.
The decision to trade Tavares is not MB’s to make. The Islanders don’t want to trade him and either way we still don’t know if Lindgren can be a starting goalie.
Not to belabor the trade, but while we’re here needing offense from our defence, Subban leads the Preds with 6 points in 4 games…
Just sayin’
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Just sayin’.
Oh and Sergachev played 5:22 last night
I would prefer Sergachev play 40 games, then the trade is final, no picks. If he plays less, we send them a 2nd for a 4th or 5th…
Yeah me too. I’m hoping he gets 40. That extra 2nd pick would be good to have
All we need is one more and we can then trade for a Shaw type!
score
The Predators had the same record as the Habs until the last game. They’re only one game ahead now, with all of their talent.
That stat means nothing, as does the Subban leading the Preds with 6 points stat, because we’re 4 games into the season.
Well I think the stat means something, but exactly what and how much is open for debate.
We all know PK is a good hockey player, so is Weber though.
Schlemko, Schlemko he’s our man. Without him, the Habs are in the freakin’ can!!!
Shooting percentage around 2
Save percentage around 890
Both way under league average.
Both will go up.
Relax people. This team will be just fine.
This team’s been just fine for too many years.
You’re right. this team should strive to be horrible. Like a bunch of fans want right now
I think Piper’s point is that it would be better if this were better than just fine… like a contender! Which they don’t seem to be.
Of course. Right now they are bad 1-3. being fine is an improvement. Lets get there first, then look how to go from fine to good, then good to great.
Rome wasn’t built in a day
shooting percentage is low because of lack of talent and too much perimeter play. sure, it will probably go up – because it’s so low – but it will still be relatively low unless they change the way they play, or add talent.
those who think this is just a ‘puck luck’ thing should look beyond the shot totals.
Last year during their hot start all i heard was it was just puck luck. It wouldn’t last, the team isn’t that good. Shooting % high and save %too high.
Why cant the opposite be said this year. Seems like these stats can only be used when putting the team down.
Relatively low for shooting % is 5%. Thats a 3% difference. that is pretty substantial.
The save% should go up to 915 at least. That is quite substantial.
i don’t recall those conversations last year, and either way, it doesn’t change what you should see on the ice – the reason the % is low.
sure, Price’s save % should also go up, but not if they keep allowing those scoring chances. 2/3 goals vs Chi were blue paint tap-ins. They have to improve their play, not hope the law of averages and ‘puck luck’ bail them out.
The historical low as far as I can see since 2000 is 6.9% for shooting % (2014-2015 Coyotes). Habs have been at 7.5% for 50-60 games now – not a small sample anymore.
—————-
Low risk, low cost, no return
AKA The MB Trifecta©
ok. so to start the season they have been shooting around 2%. If there normal shooting % is 7.5% that you pointed out then thy will start converting more then they have. more goals.
Of course they’ll go up but the question is how much? As I pointed out yesterday, they have been shooting at 7.5% for 50-60 games now. 7.5% is certainly way better than 2.5%, but it is still a league low level so you ain’t winning any Cups with that, unless we drop down to 1-2 goals against average.
—————-
Low risk, low cost, no return
AKA The MB Trifecta©
That is what i expect of this team. i think that will happen. We will see though. that’s why we play the games
You expect Price to have a goals against average between 1 and 2? Mkay….
—————-
Low risk, low cost, no return
AKA The MB Trifecta©
read wrong. i thought you said drop down a goal.
Right now his GAA is 3.30 i expect him to be in the low 2s
I know that 20 points in 23 games does not a career make… but Sven Andrighetto has 20 points in 23 games with the Avs. Will that pace continue? Maybe not, but why would he average .34 points per game with the Habs and .87 with the Avs? Youth’s a factor that skews those stats… but, correct me if I’m wrong, wasn’t Sven playing on the 4th line, with an occasional presence on the PP for most of his time with the CH?
Imagine what Galchenyuk could do with a team like Edmonton, Tampa or the Avs, who have real firepower… not just one player with some offensive torque like Pacioretty.
Putting a skilled player on the 4th line must be the answer to developing offensive ability. We hold the answer in Montréal and have the results to show.
Swiss guys perform better in mountainous environments?
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
we won’t ask why you know this.
100%
Sven, like Chucky lately, didn’t get the chance to play with other skilled forwards.
Tip for the local Bruins fans – Julien stops at the Dunkin Donuts in Verdun all the time on his way from the rink. Makes him feel like home I guess. I bet it wouldn’t take many Boston Creams to get a selfie or a Bruins Jersey signed.
http://bit.ly/2yHT44D
Brings a tear to my eye. That’s our boy.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Rcob9EcT34
mgmt & coaching have already shown their disdain for chucky’s inability to get himself out of his funk, he’ll be a complete basket case if his mates start showin’ the same disdain or start talkin’ about it…
if you only know 1 way to teach, would you only seek students that can succeed under your 1 approach or do you expand your abilities & try to understand how you can better develop different personalities?
i’m not sayin’ baby the guy, but if you wanna get rid of him, at least have the brains to set him up to succeed so that other teams will offer more than what you believe he’s worth.
bad business tactics led by ego & completely lacking foresight!
+1
MB as GM is supposed to buy low and sell high.
Instead, he buys high (Chucky No. 3 overall pick) and sells low (after he manages Chucky’s value straight into the toilet and trades him for a fifth round pick).
Good going MB! You the MAN!
Maybe they don’t want to trade him. Maybe they are trying to baby him by putting him on the 4th line. There he won’t have to go against top competition. Maybe he will score again against the weeker competition leading to more confidence in himself.
If you only have 1 way to look at things maybe you should open your mind to other possibilites
Or, since players with his skill know what they can do, and in Galchenyuks case, has shown what he can do, moving him around and not provding him with the best linemates possible, lowers his confidence.
Habfan17
Maybe. But to act like we know what management is doing/thinking is silly.
There are so many scenarios.
I don’t think it is silly to discuss what we see. Of course, we have no idea what goes on behind the scenes, but we do know what Bergevin has said in public and what is going on, on the ice. We know what Galchenyuk has done when placed with the better players.
We also have examples of what bouncing a player around can do, see John LeClair for a Hab example. Galchenyuk was not drafted to be a shutdown player. The scouts and managemtn should have known what they were getting when they drafted him and should have put him in a position to succeed.
There are many top players that are not very good defensively and top centres that are not great on draws. Watching other players make mistakes and not get benched or demoted when it keeps happening to you, even when you have shown what you bring, will hurt your confidence and build resentment.
Clearly what they are doing or have tried is not working. If you are honestly starting the season with a clean slate. Then put the past behind and let the player take some games to get back to where they were.
I have seen Patches have consecutive games where he has floated, made bad decisions and bad passes and he gets to keep playing. Why is it the same is not done for all players. As long as they are working on their game and trying to correct flaws in their game, let them play where they are best suited. They will get there.
Habfan17
Look at it from another angle. How is it fair to the other players on the team to refuse them a spot on the top line if they are working their butts off and they give the cozy spot to a player who is floating on the ice?
Or maybe, see it from another perspective. Galchenyuk was working his butt off and kept getting bumped down and moved around, now he sees lesser talents getting the chances while he is on the 4th line. The kid was doing very well at the end of the 2015-16 season and then to start the 2016-17 season until his injury. Maybe he feels he should get more support and not mixed messages from management.
Habfan17
Could be the case.
However, If that is the case, Chucky should be working his butt off proving to management that he should be on that top line. Sulking shouldn’t be rewarded in my mind.
Now you are assuming he is sulking. I agree with you, players should not be rewarded for lack of effort. I don’t see that with Chucky. I see a confused player on the ice, who does not want to make mistakes, is trying to use his skill, and is not sure what he is supposed to be.
Habfan17
Im not assuming. it’s what i got from your previous post saying he sees lesser talents above him and hes only on the 4th, and management isn’t supporting him. Sounded like sulking to me. my bad
The coach/management bashing thing is getting a bit tiresome.
This is a professional athlete, an adult who should be able to recognize where he is at this point in his career. It is up to him to pull up his socks and get out of the funk he is in.
So a friend of the family is on his first visit to Canada and wants to see an NHL game. So I’ve got two tickets to tomorrow’s Sens-Flames game. So my conundrum is, who do I not cheer for less?
Less?..the Sens obviously Jim..
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
he wrote: ‘not cheer for’ less.
right..well he should cheer for Calgary..I should have just said that in the first place..
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Subban 2nd in D scoring.
And #2 by 1 second in minutes played.
Preds wouldn’t take Webs and Chucky to get him back. We’d have to add one more piece.
Too bad.
Go Preds.
ZZzzz…
Whining about the PK trade is Soooooo 2016.
Downright lazy.
It sure looks like Vancouver wants Dahlin.
They shouldn’t have signed all those mid grade UFAs..They are destined to finish low but not low enough.
So when Toronto did it, it was smart management. But when vancouver does it, it shouldn’t be allowed? You should work for TSN
I just meant it as a slight on the way they were playing, not that they are actually trying to tank.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Jets vs Canucks. Yuck
Per stats Habs have 5 goals this year..Not sure why you get a goal for winning in a s/o…
Subban with a goal, a helper and a plus-3 in 28:41 (Josi was out).
Six points in four games.
So it’s Josi who was holding him back!
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
LOL.
And Alexi with 21 minutes, 3 hits and even.
Okay I’ll stop now.
“Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”
The return of the highly vaunted David Schlemko is all that stands between the Habs and magnificent success! You have got to be shitting me!!!
Phlegmko-oh-oh-ohhhhhhh!!!!!!!!!
You know things are bad in HAB HAB LAND when we’re looking what ALL the ex Habs are doing. REAL BAD
PK 2 points
Don’t give glory to empty net goals.
I give them lots of glory. Means you have a lead late and do something to seal the game.
We only had seven last year. Only six teams had fewer: Canucks, Devils, Coyotes, Avalanche, Red Wings and Sabres. All crap.
Whether they mean you have a lead late in the game is irrelevant when talking about ones stats.
Why?
Scoring a goal that seals a win isn’t important? It should somehow be devalued? You’re deemed important enough to be out there late protecting a lead, but if you score into an empty net it shouldn’t count for anything, or not be part of your stats?
Did you see his 200-foot shot into the net at the other end? That took no skill?
People tease Pacioretty for his penchant for hitting the empty net. They all count. If he happens to find himself in the right spot, good for him.
#allgoalsmatter
I don’t think Chris Chelios had any points tonight.
True, nor Kyle Chipchura
Like I said earlier Gumper, Sergachev won’t play the season in Tampa.
I don’t see it either… Drouin for Sergachev will prove to be a steal…
Yzerman didn’t have much choice. Too many talented forwards to pay, had to part with somebody.
MB got lucky, he just drafted what Yzerman wanted/needed.
Now, MB still had to be awake enough to jump on it.
But I don’t give him lots of credit for that. Any decent GM in his shoes should have done the same.
That’s what trading is all about is it not? Identifying teams with a surplus of what you need and not being afraid to pull the trigger. I think through time we will realize that MB sold high on that one…
Oh, I agree. It was a good trade, and for a change, MB not only got the better player, but also offence!
I’m just saying it’s not like he swindled an unsuspecting Yzerman, more like he was hanging around the back of the restaurant knowing they throw away food every night, and got some prime rib for a change!
No way Yzerman is handing us an extra draft pick when he has talent and a coach who promotes it rather than stifling it. If they really need him he’ll play more than 40. They won’t. So he’ll play in the playoffs.
We’ve got a great goalie, why don’t we run and gun and win games 4-3?
Sergachev 5:22 TOI…. -1…. caveman…
37
Holy empty seats in Vancouver! The lower bowl is sparse .
Wonder if that would ever happen in the Bell Center?
I mean, if Molson leaves MB in place long enough… 🙂
Samuel Girard with a goal and a helper for Nashville tonight.
Sigh.
He was good in The Fugitve
Interesting parallel between the 1981 elimination game between the Expos and the Dodgers and tonight’s elimination game between the Nationals (Expos nouveau) and Chicago. In each game the Expos and the Nationals were ahead by a run and brought in their ace starter to pitch relief. The Expos lost their game and the Nationals’ Matt Scherzer just gave up the go ahead run. At least the Nats have 5 innings to make it up.
—————-
Low risk, low cost, no return
AKA The MB Trifecta©
Gabriel Dumont made an NHL squad! A rather good one, at that.
Good for him.
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
Yeah- he’s only 27 too.
Making the minimum salary.
Next year his contract is 2-way for $300K in the minors.
How’d we let him slip away?
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Good for him.
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
Always cool to see guys like that work hard and have it pay off.
Who the hell is operating the camera in the Pens TB game?
Brutal camera work, like they’ve never seen a hockey game before….
The players are too fast and skilled to follow.
A grad student with the morning after a bender shakes could follow our games.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Streit: 4 game trial, then waived at no cost to the cap. A nothing-burger.
Why obsess over this?
—–
Because that is one less hawt wife in town, that’s why.
—————-
Low risk, low cost, no return
AKA The MB Trifecta©
You want me to google her don’t you?
—–
http://bit.ly/2xCnRKQ
—————-
Low risk, low cost, no return
AKA The MB Trifecta©
I would google her all…..ah never mind.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
true, it really is more about the wife. Shawzy’s wife still has the crown though.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Sure but who names their kid Chaunette?
—————-
Low risk, low cost, no return
AKA The MB Trifecta©
She could name my kid Nazim and I’d still be ok with it.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I agree…I’d be OK with her naming your kid Nazim too.
—————-
Low risk, low cost, no return
AKA The MB Trifecta©
Who’s our best one timer option on the PP again?
Oh yah. Our fourth line left winger.
You mean aside from our number one D of course.
of course, but,
it’s almost as if the guys that watch video and run our power play have never watched Chucky shoot from the top of the left circle.
Chucky on the right side and Patch on the Left. Drouin in the middle.
Weber-Mete on the blue line.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
That might actually work so no.
—————-
Low risk, low cost, no return
AKA The MB Trifecta©
Haven’t seen a lot of Mete’s one-timer yet actually.
—————-
Low risk, low cost, no return
AKA The MB Trifecta©
ha.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Sergachev won’t last 40 games.
Out of position often and beat to the outside more often.
dupe
Under 5 minutes of ice time in the game. Bye bye
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
5-3 in Tampa. Eight goals? What is this cricket?
Kucherov.
Practically won my pool for me singlehandedly a few years ago.
He’s SO good.
Watching Tampa and Pittsburgh work their respective power plays makes me want to both laugh and puke at our pathetic mess.
Those guys understand what a one-timer means.
Fire Réjean Houle…. I mean Bergevin.
Post of the day…bravo…LOL.