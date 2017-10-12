Canadiens place Mark Streit on waivers; Schlemko nears return

The Mark Streit experiment is over for the Canadiens, who placed the 39-year-old defenceman on waivers Thursday.

The other 30 NHL teams have until noon on Friday to claim him or the team will be able to send him to their AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket.

Used in two games this season, Streit showed a defensive differential of minus 2 and he struggled at even-strength play.

Streit is in his 13th NHL season after being the Canadiens’ ninth-round pick, 262nd overall, in 2004. He has also played for the New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins, where he won a first Stanley Cup last season.

In 786 games, he scored 96 goals and added 338 assists for 434 points. In Montreal, where he also played from 2005-06 to 2007-08, he scored 109 points (25-84) in 207 games.

On the international stage, Streit represented Switzerland at the World Junior Championships, the World Championships, the World Cup and the Olympic Winter Games.

He signed a one-year deal valued at $700,000 with performance bonuses of up to $300,000 last July.

The imminent return of David Schlemko, whose name was on the injured list since the start of the season, forced management’s hand with Streit.

Everything indicates that Schlemko will be in uniform for Saturday’s game, while the Toronto Maple Leafs will be visitors to the Bell Centre.