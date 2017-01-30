Canadiens Notebook: Zach Redmond placed on waivers; David Desharnais expected back in lineup

STU COWAN
The Canadiens’ three-day all-star break came to an end Monday with a 2 p.m. practice in Brossard, but defenceman Zach Redmond wasn’t part of it.
The Canadiens placed the 28-year-old defenceman on NHL waivers just after noon Monday. The move comes after Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin acquired defenceman Nikita Nesterov from the Tampa Bay Lightning last Thursday in exchange for minor-league defenceman Jonathan Racine and a sixth-round pick at this year’s NHL Draft.
Nesterov will be in the lineup Tuesday night when the Canadiens face the Buffalo Sabres at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690).
“He’s having an opportunity,” coach Michel Therrien said about Nesterov after practice. “He’s going to have an opportunity tomorrow. What he brings to our club is more depth, I think it’s important. We need depth and we got guys who are coming back (from injuries) and it brings inside competition. That’s something all coaches like.”
Therrien noted that the Canadiens can use more depth with a gruelling schedule coming up with four games in six days, starting Tuesday.
Redmond had no goals and five assists in 16 games with the Canadiens this season and was plus-6. The 23-year-old Nesterov had 3-9-12 totals in 35 games with the Lightning and was minus-3. Nesterov, who is 5-foot-11 and 191 pounds, was selected by the Lightning in the fifth round (148th overall) at the 2011 NHL Draft.
Nesterov practised with the Canadiens for the first time Monday afternoon, paired with Andrei Markov, who has recovered from a groin injury and could play Tuesday night. If Redmond clears waivers at noon Tuesday, he will join the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps. Redmond is in the first season of a two-year, one-way contract that pays him US$575,000 this season and US$650,000 next season.
Desharnais expected to return vs. Sabres
David Desharnais (knee), Markov (groin) and Greg Pateryn (ankle) all took part in practice Monday after recovering from their injuries, while Alex Galchenhuyk (knee) skated alone before practice.
After practice, Therrien said Desharnais will most likely return to the lineup Tuesday night at the Bell Centre against the Sabres and that it’s possible Markov will also play. Therrien said Galchenyuk won’t be ready to play until at least the weekend, when the Canadiens play a pair of matinee games at the Bell Centre. Therrien said he wants Galchenyuk back at 100 per cent before he returns.
“David, it was his second practice with the team and it was good,” Therrien said about Desharnais. “So everything is in place. You’ll get your final answer tomorrow morning, but it looks good. He should be there.
“Andrei, we’ll see tomorrow,” the coach added. “That was his first practice. I’m going to have a chat with him tomorrow morning and we’ll make a decision at that point. Pateryn, it was his first practice, but he’s not going to be there tomorrow. He needs more time.”
Goalie Carey Price and defenceman Shea Weber didn’t take part in Monday’s practice after playing in Sunday’s All-Star Game in Los Angeles. Therrien, who coached the Atlantic Division team in L.A., was on the ice Monday in Brossard.
Markov has missed 19 games since injuring his groin on Dec. 17 during a game in Washington, Desharnais has missed 24 games since injuring his knee on Dec. 6 in St. Louis and Pateryn has also missed 24 games since fracturing his ankle on Dec. 6 in St. Louis. Galchenyuk has missed the last two games after re-injuring his right knee on Jan. 21 against Buffalo. Galchenyuk missed 18 games earlier in the season after injuring his right knee in Los Angeles on Dec. 4 and played in five games before re-injuring it.
The lines
Here’s how the lines and defence pairings looked during Monday’s practice:
Pacioretty – Danault – Radulov
Lehkonen – Plekanec – Byron
Andrighetto – Desharnais – Shaw
Carr/De La Rose – Mitchell – Flynn
Emelin – Pateryn
Beaulieu – Petry
Markov – Nesterov
With Price getting the day off, the Canadiens called on former Harvard University goalie Raphael Girard as the second goalie for practice, along with Al Montoya. Girard, a 26-year-old St. Hyacinthe native, played seven games for Epinal in France this season after playing for Angers last year.
What’s next?
After Tuesday’s game against the Sabres, the Canadiens will visit the Philadelphia Flyers Thursday night (7 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690) before playing back-to-back weekend matinee games at the Bell Centre Saturday against the Washington Capitals (1 p.m., SN, RDS, TSN Radio 690) and Sunday against the Edmonton Oilers (1 p.m., SN, RDS, TSN Radio 690).
Birthday boy
Happy birthday to the Canadiens’ Torrey Mitchell, who turned 32 on Monday.
Mitchell would surely love to get a goal as a late birthday gift Tuesday night against the Sabres. Mitchell hasn’t scored a goal in the last 23 games and has only two in his last 40 games, both coming in a 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 8 at the Bell Centre.
Mitchell had five goals in the first 10 games this season and has 7-8-15 totals in 50 games, along with a plus-6.
(Photo: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Holy man. This is the slowest I’ve ever seen this site.
My thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the Quebec mosque massacre victims. A tragedy in a place of peace against peaceful people praying in one of the greatest provinces with the greatest hockey team in the best country in the world. Never thought I would see something like this happen. Sad.
The Lineup above has us with SEVEN fowards under 6ft tall. lES hABITANTS are turning into Less Lilliputants.
The celebratory feeling has returned to HIO, finally DD is back to kick around. MT’s lovechild or the guy with compromising pictures. So much creativity inspired, so much catharsis.
Free Front.
My 2/3 cents:If all healthy, Pateryn is #7/8 dman or more likely traded for a 4th. I wish he would play.DD will be centering Max by game 2 of his return and will be on the pp. And Barberio isnt an NHL dman. How many times does he have to pass through waivers to convince you ? Above avg puck mover, below avg defensively and possibly the softest Hab,which is quite a distinctiom
Barberio does a good job usually when asked, and is fine as an NHL d most of the time, however most teams have a guy or two like that. Great guy to have as a call up, not a regular.
… is fine as an NHL d most of the time, …
Seen him play lately ?
Overvalued at 0.667 cents.
—–
CoachK, I’m with you re. DD’s playing time, however, we all know MT is going to insert DD into the lineup immediately and keep him there. It will be a shocker if he doesn’t.
CH = Les Glorieux!!!
ICYMI
Beiber , Welcome to the NHL https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2017/jan/29/justin-bieber-nhl-all-star-celebrity-game-chris-pronger
Habba Dabba Do!
Thomas, you picked up on one of my pet peeves. Why is it necessary to have a hyphen before the number following plus or minus? It serves no purpose and is oftentimes confusing.
Mr Boone, can you change the convention and just write ‘plus #’ or ‘minus #’?
DD should get a fair 10 game trial just like any AHLer trying to keep a roster spot. If he produces, he stays with the big boys. If not he gets a great view of the Atlantic in February.
Who’s with me?
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Where would this view of the Atlantic originate ?
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !
iceberg?
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
My thought was Europe, but an iceberg
works better – no direct flights to MTL 👿
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !
that is how stunned mt is. there is no need for dd, omg
Shea Weber is a Stud!
Therrien sees it differently.
Here’s his oft-used refrain to Desharnais,
as borrowed by Hollywood. It’s very touching …
https://youtu.be/NpWAlvWNZj0?t=25
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !
Nos boys have weathered the injury storm well. Getting DD back means they are ready to make the big push for the Cup.
No stopping them now!
Johnyk
Where will wee Davey play once Galchenyuk gets back? The little tyke is too small to play the wing. Coach Dad will have some tough decisions to make next week.
Au contraire.
As long as Davey has a leg to skate on, the kindly old coach will insert him into the lineup, somewhere,somehow.
DD back in the lineup tomorrow night?!?
https://youtu.be/UH01FhqMdc8
I don’t know what will happen to me if my full-body asbestos suit doesn’t arrive before tomorrow’s game.
Just the news today created all kinds of wardrobe issues.
http://giphy.com/gifs/on-fire-KcjPQnCC5bfr2
Another dose of DD.I had hoped we had seen the last of him.
[edit]: I posted this in response to a (now) deleted post. I do hope they ban that individual.
1. Hockey Inside/Out encourages lively debate, but there is a zero-tolerance policy regarding racism, profanity, personal attacks against other posters, and behaviour we deem to be offensive.
A valid email address is required for your HI/O profile.
We will, without warning, ban those who do not abide by this simple rule, so as to maximize the enjoyment of readers and participants of both sexes and all ages.
2. Guiliani bragged on Fox News yesterday that he was consulted on how to make a Muslim ban legal.
3. Dylan Roof, Tim McVeigh, Bissonnette?
4. #Expatlife is pretty scary right now.
— (by request)
Signature? I just want to change the picture attached to my profile.
Was at the practice today…
A few observations:
Nesterov did not look great.
Pleks was totally disinterested.
Rads was flying.
Beau is never relaxed with the puck.
Pac talks to everyone and seemed to make a point of encouraging JDR
The Harvard guy looked like he had run a marathon when it was over.
My interview with TVA was brief. They were trolling for trade possibilities and interviewed about a dozen fans.
“Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”
Islanders getting punted from their Brooklyn arena.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-01-30/brooklyn-s-barclays-center-said-to-be-dumping-the-islanders
So what does that mean? They’re going back to Nassau County?
This could be the beginning of the end for Tavares as an Islander.
I have NO INTEREST in trading for him but would love to sign him as an UFA next summer.
WWDTD
Next season at Le Colisée:
“Mesdames et messieurs, accueillons nos Insulaires!”
would have prefered seeing barbario sent down. Barbario looked very good last season but this season he hasnt impressed, meanwhile zach redmond has. on top of that barbario has already cleared waivers once this season. and since redmond is behind only, weber, petry and pateryn he would seem more likely to keep. i mean barbario is behind markov, emeilin, beaulieu and nesterov, it boggles my mind here, maybe MB just did the local kid a favor, but i think keeping redmond over barbario was clearly the better decision.
Is there a smaller line in the NHL than Ghetto/DD/Shaw?
WWDTD
The only one that comes to mind is the line between head shots and “hockey plays”…
With a full line-up, I could see a line of Shaw/Danault/Gallagher. Right now there is no need to tinker with the Pleks line.
WWDTD
Agreed. Pleky, Lehky and Paul do good work.
Good question. Who are they going to face? Big 1st liners like Jack Eichel and company?
The smallest forward in their lineup is probably Brian Gionta 😛
Dumont/Johnson/Brown? (Lightning)
Sheary/Crosby/Rust? (Pitts)
With the acquisition of Nesterov, it leaves MB with the possibility of trading for that 2nd line C. With Markov back tonight and Pateryn back soon, this gives them 8x D – they would have to trade one or put one on waivers. Barberio would be the most likely to be sent down in this scenario, but would undoubtedly be claimed by another team once on waivers. So, unless Barberio is traded in a minor deal (I don’t see that happening), Emelin or Beaulieu (more likely) are real possibilities to be moved as one of several pieces, including their 1st-round pick, McCarron and possibly Hudon, in a large trade within the next two weeks.
Pateryn qualifies to go to the AHL on a conditioning stint. We’ll have to wait and see.
Now we know why Nesterov was let go for a 6th round pick. It was that or lose him (or another young DMan) to waivers.
WWDTD
Beaulieau and McCarron would garner much, other than Hanzal, who, other than being big, isn’t that great.
Iam so looking forward to weeee Davey D back in the lineup and seeing him ragged dolled by others only to bring the rest of his line down the crapper again. Miss that guy. Antichambre will love it.
DD’s back!!!!♥
I hope I can still get this guy on retainer.
http://bit.ly/2ka1jwa
Just wait and see, with all the Russians here, Nesterov is going to think he’s already back in the KHL and will sign a cap-friendly contract after this year.
Marky one more year, Emy stays, Chucky forever Hab, and Rads with a 3-year extension. It will be a steal to have gotten a steady 4th to 6th with AHL trade material.
@CanadiensMTL
“@AGally94 won’t play before the weekend.” – Michel Therrien
–Go Habs Go!–
Who loses their job to DD, Markov, Pateryn, Nesterov and Galchenyuk?
“Thank you for your service, Mr. Haberton. Best of luck with your future endeavours.”
johnnylarue…Very good one.
You lost me :/
Without getting too political, I wonder about the situation on muslim NHL players like Name Kadri and Nail Yakupov? Looking at the travel ban in the U.S., it may get them more restrictions in entering based on their religion.
Kadri was born in London, Ontario
WWDTD
Religious affilation is not on the passport. Yakupov is Russian = Poutine guy. No worries.
Johnyk
Boy the “minor” set back to Galchenyuk is going to be a few weeks and not just day to day stuff. Scary.
DD to the rescue.
I can see this coming – David Desharnais will be promoted again as a 1st-line centre tomorrow. Make no mistake!
What about Barberio? He’s not listed in the pairings at practice, shouldn’t he be 7th defenseman?
So after googling Nesterov one discovers he is somewhat comfortable at Left or Right Defense. The Habs today had him as Markov’s partner thus trying him on the right side. Tampa also used him as a forward for a few games. He certainly provides options for the team.
In a glass half empty version, you could say that doesn’t mean he’s particularly good at any of them…
NEWSFLASH: Redmond on waivers is the first step in the Habs landing…. another borderline AHL defenceman. You heard it here first! Plan the parade!
————————————-
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
Another borderline AHL defenseman who might, just might, become the next Bobby Orr.
Richard R
ZZZZ see my post below
So Markov gets the tutor role with Nikita, and DD slides back into 3rd line center.
Of course some things stay the same, Pateryn slots in for the absent Weber thus meaning he has secured his spot in the press box already. Good to see now that he is healthy he can appease the Coach again.
Makes sense. Habs are hoping the Russians can help him feel comfortable and want to stay.
————————————-
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
DD will be out as soon as Galchenyuk gets back
RN’s loins must be nearly on fire today…
your friend is centering the 3rd line
Folks better watch out.
After all this time, I’m not sure if I can control the blaze anymore.
http://giphy.com/gifs/vaWysaarJMHbW
@CanadiensMTL
Markov, Pateryn and Desharnais are all at practice today
–Go Habs Go!–
W00t!!!!!
I didn’t know you liked Pateryn so much, but good on ya!
I’ll bet you Toronto claims Redmond (otherwise ARI). Wish they found a way to keep him around at least as a 7.
Looks like Nesterov bumped him to No. 8.
Who says you can never have too many defensemen?
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
The guy that set the roster limit at 23… he said that in a roundabout passive aggressive kinda way.
Marc Bergevin, that’s who.
Richard R
It may take a couple of games but you know DD is going to be given a shot, even if it´s as the fourth line centre. No big deal if he displaces JDR, but I´d rather he bumped Mitchell, who hasnt´done anything for the last 35 games and doesn´t seem to be a great penaly killer.
our PK is better over the last 8 games or so due in large part to DLR. He has to stay in my opinion as primarily a defensive specialist. His lack of offence doesn’t matter much. He’s a big body that uses it well. DD does none of that.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
DD will be given a shot, he has earned that. I can’t see him being put in much of a position to succeed; I don’t think a position like that exists anymore on this team.
If he is, and he does, and it improves the performance of this team, then kudos to the coaching staff.
Free Front.
Stubbs writes about visiting the NHL’s mobile museum with Subban:
https://www.nhl.com/news/subban-impressed-by-centennial-fan-arena/c-286238394?tid=280751088
Along the left side of the above linked page are some other good Stubbs’ articles from the All Star week-end
–Go Habs Go!–
Another example of the lack of patience by the Canadiens’ organization. With some coaching and coaxing, I could see Zack one day reaching Tom Gilbert-levels of performance.
———————————————————————–
¡Viva Frontenac siempre y para siempre!
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
A lack of patience? Redmond was always meant to be an AHL player, only injuries made him a bottom six NHLer. Where’s the lack of patience?
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Whoosh!
Another post for the Eradicator!! I climb this D-grade comment Ladder one rung at a time. Today, you are my rung 25!!
Eradicator!
right.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
wry chuckle
Free Front.
eyes rolling.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
HMMMM WRONG…LOL
You’re just too earnest for sarcasm, UCe. Your spirit is too pure.
his comment was sarcasm? ok
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
dripping with it
clever.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I find it remarkable that for the last few years we have had Desharnais and Plekanec as our top two centres and now that we have Galchenyuk at C we desperately need a second line centre. I personally think we are ok with Galchenyuk, Plekanec and Danault as the top 3 centres, even if Plekanec has lost a step. In any case, we do not have the cap space to make a major deal this year unless someone does something crazy like take Plekanec or Markov out of our hands AND give up a good asset, which I think is prety much impossible.
The only other guy who could free up some space is Emelin and we´d have to add in other assets (perhaps prospects) in order to get a top end Dman for him. If the club highly values Yemmy, though, in that case Beaulieu will be traded for some minor assets, much in the same way the habs obtained Nesterov (though I think they will get a bit more for Nate). The club will not want to lose either of emelin or Beaulieu for nothing at the expansion draft.
We are good enough for a final four appearance but with those three centres we are not Cup material or even Cup finalist material. We need to upgrade our centre ice and I strongly believe Bergy is going to get us one. He will over pay to do it and get it but he’ll get er done. We are all in this year and next year. Pens and Caps are going to be hard to beat regardless. Hopefully they beat each other up in a 7 game series and don’t have much left in the tank when they play us and they get some key injuries. I think we match up well with the Hawks but not the Sharks. Just my two cents.
I know it’s accepted wisdom that Bergevin absolutely must pursue a #2C or a #1LD in order for the Habs to compete for the Stanley Cup this year. And that may be true. I don’t see us having the assets to make that happen, unless we use a younger guy like Beaulieu in a deal for an upgrade to LD. In any case we’re almost sure to pay in picks and one of McCarron / Scherbak / Sergachev so it’s tough to say Bergevin would pull the trigger.
On the other hand, I don’t see too many teams with legit #2C’s – better than a Plekenec or Danault at this point – out of the playoffs and ready to tank. So I’m gonna assume we’re going with what we have or slightly modified.
In this context, I appreciate the ‘Bargain Bergy’ machinations. We know that to get top talent, you mostly have to draft it. But your depth can be acquired through shrewd trading – in addition to drafting – and that’s what Bergevin has excelled at, for the most part.
Will Nikita Nesterov make us a contender? Nope. But shuffling through the Redmonds, Barberios, Gilberts, Weavers, Murrays etc. give you a chance to try to find the best young depth options for keeping your team competitive through injury (thus far handled very much better this year than last) and allows you to seek out young players who may yet blossom but are under the radar.
Who knows, maybe the guy bolts for the KHL? We don’t exactly have a ton of room for him, and the left side is pretty much untouchable, even if we convert Nate into an upgrade. But these unheralded moves always carry the possibility of unexpected windfall, which was the case for a while with Dale Weise and may yet happen for Danault as well.
Agree with you bwoar. Essentially the future of the Habs longterm revolves around MB getting Price signed. If MB already has a good idea that he can get this done, the Cup window is suddenly much longer open. I think the team views Sergachev and Juulsen as big parts of the core moving forward.
Besides, this offseason aren’t we getting that center from the KHL? Shipachyov.
I am counting on Bergy to steal Shipachyov away from the KHL too. He was supposed to come over with Radulov but I guess not all parties got the memo.
Good recall on that!!
Ship ShipAhoy to Montréal.
Richard R
His contract may be a deterrent to any budget conscious operation, but a team like the Leafs, Rangers, Pens, or Canucks might want to take a flyer.
Nesterov is R D. Guess he’s paired with Barberio until Markov gets back?
Free Front.
He plays the left side as far as I know.
Is this a big thing in Russia? We see Sergachev and Nesterov, both playing on their ‘off’ side. I was going to comment above; this could be Markov’s last year, and I think his replacement is job #1. Can Sergachev take the left side? Can Nesterov? Does Markov give us another year at a cap friendly cost? I’m not yet convinced that Beaulieu will be a big minutes force in the NHL.
Free Front.
Nesterov shoots left though. He is a Left Dman.
He shoots left. There is some confusion on this, various sites list him as RD, but Google images clearly show him as a lefty.
OK, thanks, TE.
Free Front.
Ahhhh, I kept wondering why so often here on HI/O folks kept saying he was a Right Dman.
A scouting report on The Hockey News lists him as a RD, and I think there was another site that listed him as playing on the right, which maybe he did routinely in Tampa.
http://forecaster.thehockeynews.com/player/9028
Maybe we’re coming to a juncture where we have to define our terms. Forwards are often listed as to their position rather than their handedness, with Ovie being the most obvious example, a rightie who thrives on LW.
Sergei Gonchar was a leftie who almost exclusively played on the right side. Would it be more accurate to list him as a RD?
I think the solution is that each site should list which side a player shoots, then can make a separate decision about how to list his position. That would offer more clarity.
It is confusing because some sites list him as right handed, like TSN. It is one thing to say he is a right Defenceman, that says nothing about which way he shoots, but to say he is right handed usually means he is a right shot.
I think most right handed people are left shots. When I was young and in a sports store selecting a new stick, I asked the guy why it said left hand on the stick. He explained to me, originally, it was left side, not left handed. He also explained that right handed people use left sided sticks, because the dominate hand controls the stick from the end of it, thus a left shot stick is really a right handed stick.
Habfan17
Sergachev had 3 assists and Bitten had 1, Windsor won 5-3
Sergachev now has 5 goals and 27 points in 30 games
Bitten now has 18 goals and 40 points in 44 games
Addison is still out injured.
–Go Habs Go!–
Serge not really surpassing last year’s numbers, except for PIM. Hummmm.
Sergachev was .85 p/g last season and he is at .90 p/g this season. So yeah he is, slightly higher.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Yap I see that, it’s a very marginal increase is what I mean. Hopefully you guys are right in that he’s been working more on his defensive game. Dominating in junior is expected for high picks.
He is going to be a stud. MANY D work on their defensive game more so than their O game after they are drafted. They know they have to know how to defend to make the show. Points matter more so in your draft year so the skilled D go totally O all season long and who their O skill game and upside. Now they are drafted the stress is over – they need to become more well rounded. Jake Bean – look at his numbers and goal drop this season? Definately not uncommon for the numbers to tail off. I still think Serg is two years away from making the show. Let’s not rush him. He and Juulsen are going to be great additions when they make our team. But we need to stay the course and be patient with our prospects.
Windsor/Hamilton was on NHL center Ice last night, caught the last two periods, Sergachev played well, so did Bitten. Most games I’ve seen of his(Sergachev) he is the best player on the ice.
Had a sweet hip check as well.
http://www.gohabsgo.com/2017/01/30/video-mikhail-sergachev-sinspire-dalexei-emelin-po/
Sergachev has improved tremendously defensively as well. He is a rock for that team.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I’m looking forward to watching him in the Memorial Cup
–Go Habs Go!–
Redmond might clear waivers because he’s on a one way contract. Next year he’s paid $650k whether he’s in the NHL or the AHL. That might make teams a little less likely to claim him.
Not a big loss but he’s an OK depth D-man for a short stretch of games. Would be a huge boost to St. John’s. They lack quality D down there.
Bournival and Dumont cleared Saturday
–Go Habs Go!–
yeah, thought Habs might grab Bournival and send Carr down. Gaining playoff experience would help the kids on the farm.
Good point ebk, I remember when MB signed Redmond these details were pointed out. Teams that are very budget conscious may avoid claiming as a result.
So there’s no update for a return of our injured players. TSN 690 reported that Chucky, Marky, Pateryn and Desharnais will be returning soon.
Other news, our blue line will be somewhat like this tomorrow:
Emelin – Weber
Barberio – Petry
Nesterov – Beaulieu
Sounds like Markov may be back as soon or sooner than Pateryn.
Great! From what I can see, this is a good defensive squad. I like the comment I saw on Habs eyes on the prize. The team now has the ff.:
RD – Weber, Petry, Nesterov, and Pateryn
LD – Emelin, Markov, Beaulieu, and Barberio
We should have enough of the 7th and 8th to cover or make help for a deep playoff push.
Not sure where HEOTP is getting the information from, but they seem to think Markov will be taking part in practise today.
http://www.habseyesontheprize.com/latest-news/2017/1/30/14440738/montreal-canadiens-put-zach-redmond-on-waivers-habs-andrei-markov-healthy-icecaps
“This means that the Canadiens will have seven defencemen healthy counting Markov. I would expect Markov will get regular reps at practice today. The Habs are scheduled to practice at 2:00 p.m. It will also be Nesterov’s first practice with the team after being acquired from Tampa Bay.”
From a Habs article Friday:
“And if time heals all wounds, then the Canadiens may receive some good news on Monday, after Michel Therrien hinted postgame that Markov might return to practice with his teammates next week.”
https://www.nhl.com/canadiens/news/postgame-habs-drop-final-game-before-all-star-break-3-1-in-brooklyn/c-286173668
–Go Habs Go!–
I thought Zach would provide some offense but he didn’t provide enough to justify his awful defense. Hopefully MT will be easier on Pateryn now he has seen his “replacements”.
I like Pateryn….for some reason MT really doesn’t
He was plus 6. Can’t be that bad. I wish they wouldn’t put the – sign in there. Plus – 6 and Minus – 3 is just confusing. Why not just use +6 and -3?
It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so. – Mark Twain
2nd among Habs D in pts/60 behind Markov:
http://stats.hockeyanalysis.com/ratings.php?db=201617&sit=all&type=individual&teamid=16&pos=defense&minutes=50&disp=1&sort=PCT&sortdir=DESC
–Go Habs Go!–
Cheap contract, can be buried next year by that team. Once again, a chance for him to break into a new team gets derailed by injuries. I feel for his bad luck.
So long Zach.
Yah, I would think some team out there will claim him with injuries all over the league.
I didn’t think he played that bad. Oh well, good luck to him
If he clears, he will be a big help to the IceCaps.
I would be really shocked if he cleared. The Caps could use him though I agree