Canadiens Notebook: Zach Redmond placed on waivers; David Desharnais expected back in lineup

The Canadiens’ three-day all-star break came to an end Monday with a 2 p.m. practice in Brossard, but defenceman Zach Redmond wasn’t part of it.

The Canadiens placed the 28-year-old defenceman on NHL waivers just after noon Monday. The move comes after Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin acquired defenceman Nikita Nesterov from the Tampa Bay Lightning last Thursday in exchange for minor-league defenceman Jonathan Racine and a sixth-round pick at this year’s NHL Draft.

Nesterov will be in the lineup Tuesday night when the Canadiens face the Buffalo Sabres at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690).

“He’s having an opportunity,” coach Michel Therrien said about Nesterov after practice. “He’s going to have an opportunity tomorrow. What he brings to our club is more depth, I think it’s important. We need depth and we got guys who are coming back (from injuries) and it brings inside competition. That’s something all coaches like.”

Therrien noted that the Canadiens can use more depth with a gruelling schedule coming up with four games in six days, starting Tuesday.

Redmond had no goals and five assists in 16 games with the Canadiens this season and was plus-6. The 23-year-old Nesterov had 3-9-12 totals in 35 games with the Lightning and was minus-3. Nesterov, who is 5-foot-11 and 191 pounds, was selected by the Lightning in the fifth round (148th overall) at the 2011 NHL Draft.

Nesterov practised with the Canadiens for the first time Monday afternoon, paired with Andrei Markov, who has recovered from a groin injury and could play Tuesday night. If Redmond clears waivers at noon Tuesday, he will join the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps. Redmond is in the first season of a two-year, one-way contract that pays him US$575,000 this season and US$650,000 next season.

Desharnais expected to return vs. Sabres

David Desharnais (knee), Markov (groin) and Greg Pateryn (ankle) all took part in practice Monday after recovering from their injuries, while Alex Galchenhuyk (knee) skated alone before practice.

After practice, Therrien said Desharnais will most likely return to the lineup Tuesday night at the Bell Centre against the Sabres and that it’s possible Markov will also play. Therrien said Galchenyuk won’t be ready to play until at least the weekend, when the Canadiens play a pair of matinee games at the Bell Centre. Therrien said he wants Galchenyuk back at 100 per cent before he returns.

“David, it was his second practice with the team and it was good,” Therrien said about Desharnais. “So everything is in place. You’ll get your final answer tomorrow morning, but it looks good. He should be there.

“Andrei, we’ll see tomorrow,” the coach added. “That was his first practice. I’m going to have a chat with him tomorrow morning and we’ll make a decision at that point. Pateryn, it was his first practice, but he’s not going to be there tomorrow. He needs more time.”

Goalie Carey Price and defenceman Shea Weber didn’t take part in Monday’s practice after playing in Sunday’s All-Star Game in Los Angeles. Therrien, who coached the Atlantic Division team in L.A., was on the ice Monday in Brossard.

Markov has missed 19 games since injuring his groin on Dec. 17 during a game in Washington, Desharnais has missed 24 games since injuring his knee on Dec. 6 in St. Louis and Pateryn has also missed 24 games since fracturing his ankle on Dec. 6 in St. Louis. Galchenyuk has missed the last two games after re-injuring his right knee on Jan. 21 against Buffalo. Galchenyuk missed 18 games earlier in the season after injuring his right knee in Los Angeles on Dec. 4 and played in five games before re-injuring it.

The lines

Here’s how the lines and defence pairings looked during Monday’s practice:

Pacioretty – Danault – Radulov

Lehkonen – Plekanec – Byron

Andrighetto – Desharnais – Shaw

Carr/De La Rose – Mitchell – Flynn

Emelin – Pateryn

Beaulieu – Petry

Markov – Nesterov

With Price getting the day off, the Canadiens called on former Harvard University goalie Raphael Girard as the second goalie for practice, along with Al Montoya. Girard, a 26-year-old St. Hyacinthe native, played seven games for Epinal in France this season after playing for Angers last year.

What’s next?

After Tuesday’s game against the Sabres, the Canadiens will visit the Philadelphia Flyers Thursday night (7 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690) before playing back-to-back weekend matinee games at the Bell Centre Saturday against the Washington Capitals (1 p.m., SN, RDS, TSN Radio 690) and Sunday against the Edmonton Oilers (1 p.m., SN, RDS, TSN Radio 690).

Birthday boy

Happy birthday to the Canadiens’ Torrey Mitchell, who turned 32 on Monday.

Mitchell would surely love to get a goal as a late birthday gift Tuesday night against the Sabres. Mitchell hasn’t scored a goal in the last 23 games and has only two in his last 40 games, both coming in a 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 8 at the Bell Centre.

Mitchell had five goals in the first 10 games this season and has 7-8-15 totals in 50 games, along with a plus-6.

