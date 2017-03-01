Montreal Gazette

March 1, 2017 · 97 Comments

Canadiens pick up veteran forward Steve Ott as trade deadline looms

Steve Ott, with the Detroit Red Wings, looks to get around the defense of Viktor Arvidsson #38 of the Nashville Predators during the fist period at Joe Louis Arena on October 21, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin was working late after the Canadiens 1-0 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday night at the Bell Centre.

At 12:33 a.m., the Canadiens sent out a news release announcing they had acquired veteran forward Steve Ott from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a sixth-round pick at the 2018 NHL Draft.

Ott, 34, had 3-3-6 totals in 42 games this season with Detroit, along with 63 penalty minutes. The 6-foot, 193-pounder has played 837 career regular-season games in the NHL with 109-178-287 totals and 1,538 penalty minutes. He was selected by the Dallas Stars in the first round (25th overall) at the 2000 NHL Draft.

Earlier Tuesday night, Bergevin traded forward David Desharnais to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for defenceman Brandon Davidson. The NHL trade deadline is at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

“I would like to thank David for all his years as a Montreal Canadien,” Bergevin said in a news release. “He developed and matured within our organization providing valuable services. We wish him the utmost success with the continuation of his career.”

 

By Stu Cowan

  1. bwoar says:
    March 1, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Ott will wear #92.

    Meanwhile at the Sens’ practice, Burrows is on the top line with Turris & Hoffman. Apparently they have been confused for the Sedins.

  2. aHabberlikeyous says:
    March 1, 2017 at 11:07 am

    Mornin’ HIO! What a game last night!

    Imo, Benn is a depth (yes we can go back to the correct annunciation) and character aquisition. Ott, probably at CJ’s request, is a necessary evil for when times get fugly in the playoffs. Davidson seems to be a depth only aquisition.

    It also seems to me that MB is making due with what he already has, which im very ok with, dealing with familair variables instead unknown ones- a conservative approach but not necessarily a bad one.

    Hiring CJ is the ace in MBs cup run strategy, because i feel that instead of making the blockbuster trade (which i dont think he even has to do), he’s going to inspire the CHaracter out of what hes already has.

    Ive posted not long ago that Habs have their fair share of big names.

    So MB has decided to make 100$ a glass of lemonaid with the lemons he has at his disposal. Frugal never meant stupid, just economically efficient.

    But whos going to knock out WASH in the second season? I hope PITT. And theres MINN and CHI in the west!

    Habs have a chance though, and MB is trying to inspire instead of buying what is deemed necessary. Habs will be underdogs, but sometimes that is an advantage.

    If MB is all in, its a sneaky all in.

    “Precision beats power, timing beats speed” – Connor McGregor

  3. Butterface says:
    March 1, 2017 at 11:07 am

    Only players I would consider at the moment are:

    Duchene
    Kane
    Johnson

    Drouin (Unless Kutcherov is available) but doubt either are.

    Rentals…

    Vanek, but he scares me from the last time he went dry in the playoffs.

    ***********************
    If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it…..
    ***********************

  4. careysubban3176 says:
    March 1, 2017 at 11:07 am

    Does anybody seriously expect a major trade involving a top 6 forward? You have to give to get and the Habs have really nothing to give except for about 2 prospects but MB will not and should not give them up (Sergachev for D and Sherbek for F). Other than those 2 they have really no one worth of value in their system. So it’s a NO to Duchene and Landeskog and those are the only 2 on the market that fit a top 6 forward position.

    Stop blaming the goaltender! He can only do so much.

  5. bwoar says:
    March 1, 2017 at 11:04 am

    Fun rumour on twitter while we wait (remember, this is just for kicks):

    Colorado turning down an offer of Gallagher OR Plekanec, Beaulieu + 1st for Duchene. Won’t budge off wanting Galchenyuk.

    Sounds truthy to me. That deal favours the Habs IMO until Galchenyuk comes into the picture. If offers like that are being turned down, Sakic seems like he might wait.

  6. savethepuck says:
    March 1, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Hilarious, Gally pulled over on his way to the rink for talking to TSN on his phone.

    “They don’t hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here”
    Carey Price

  7. FenceSurfer says:
    March 1, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Marinaro taking calls on what move MB will make today. I won’t call but if I had long distance package I would vote for a solid bowel movement is definitely in MB’s agenda for the day.

  8. chilli says:
    March 1, 2017 at 11:02 am

    Our 4th line has been terrible and Ott fits right in. McCarron will be wearing a tie and jacket come playoffs. He’s not ready for prime time.
    Benn impressed me last night.

    • bwoar says:
      March 1, 2017 at 11:05 am

      Amen.

    • krob1000 says:
      March 1, 2017 at 11:07 am

      BEnn was extremely disciplined on PK…stayed on his far post and gave PRice shooter down low…like that Julien has changed that..our D not most mobile but goaltender really good so just keep them to outside and limit possible mistakes. The forwards can be aggressive at top of box but limit the rotations and risk of being susceptible to anything in slot…like it…and BEnn fit right in…there were a couple fo games of chicken he played on down low pucks on PP and he just held his ground and would not bite…

  9. Danno says:
    March 1, 2017 at 11:02 am

    Ott is a specialty tool you keep locked up in a cage only to be released for those special games against goonish teams.

    ________________________________________

    “Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
    Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs

  10. boing007 says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Hey GMs! Stop looking for the perfect trade and do something. Wankers! This is ridiculous.

    Richard R

  11. Ingy27 says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:56 am

    I’m just wondering if MTL and the laffs are discussing anything or do you think they stay away from each other in regards to the trade activity?

  12. PK says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Ott and Shaw will help deal with the likes of Ottawa, Toronto, Boston.

    If not in winning a playoffs series, the Habs will not be pushovers.

    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

    “Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”

    – Nostradamus, 1552

  13. veryhabby says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:51 am

    So what trade chips do we have:

    draft picks/prospects/roster players?

    Darft picks: 1st only if a player with term, lots of 2nds

    Prospects: McC if player with term. Hudon, Juulsen, Carr, Sherbak, DLR

    Roster: Beau…if a player with term. OR Flynn, Ghetto, Davidson, Nesterov for rental moves.

    So if a player with term our best we can offer is…
    1st, Beau, McC….what will that land us?

    Discuss….

  14. bwoar says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Tally:

    DD, Pateryn, 4th ’17, 6th ’18
    for
    Jo Benn, Davidson, Ott.

    Pretty sure we should be pleased if not particularly impressed.

    Add in Julien for MT and you can’t tell me Bergy is asleep while the season slips away.

    Ott reminds me of a click-bait headline: “Almost ALL Hockey Fans HATE Him!”

  15. veryhabby says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Like most, I couldn’t care less for Ott.

    But I can see 2 reasons for the trade:

    1. he is more suited for the 4th line in the playoffs then DD was

    2. Neil and Martin, we may play OTT or TO and it doesn’t hurt to have our own weasel on the team.

    I can see CJ telling MB he wanted a more intimidating 4th line…cause Ghetto, DD, Flynn, Mitch don’t really scare anyone. Now of course, I would have preferred MB to not get OTT to fill that need. Of course he went bargain hunting again. But it’s done. Let’s see how he plays, cause no idea how is game is now that he is nearing end of his career.

  16. Chuck says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:44 am

    MB probably picked up Ott so that he could expose him in the expansion draft.

  17. Kylo Ren says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:38 am

    Not interested in Giroux. Has skill for sure, but numbers trending down over past couple of seasons, and carries 8.25M cap hit till 2022. Is smallish, too; apparently, we want “size” according to the broadcast pundits.

  18. Habby_Haberton says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:36 am

    HockeyInsiderrrr is a 17 yr old in his moms basement. Don’t waste your time.

  19. DipsyDoodler says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Ott’s teams have won three playoff series in 15 years.

    9 playoff games won in the last ten years.

    —–

    • bwoar says:
      March 1, 2017 at 10:41 am

      That’s a fun one, his teams usually haven’t made the playoffs.

      • DipsyDoodler says:
        March 1, 2017 at 10:53 am

        Just countering the argument that he brings playoff experience.

        —–

        • bwoar says:
          March 1, 2017 at 10:56 am

          Got it. Yeah he ain’t exactly a major playoff player.

          I don’t see any reason to go over the moon for him, but a yappy SOB to annoy teams over seven games is welcome. I really am glad we picked up a C who can win faceoffs – so far Shaw has been the only guy able to win clutch draws.

    • knob says:
      March 1, 2017 at 10:47 am

      Ott isn’t an impact player and really wouldn’t have much on an impact on the outcome of any series. He is a cog, in a skill set area that this team lacks. Less Flynn, more Ott.

      in all thy sons command

  20. FenceSurfer says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Marinaro would be a cinch as a HIO genius.

    He really has the handle on “elusive” thought down pat.

  21. Butterface says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Ott is okay… understands the playoffs.

    8 defensemen means somethings got to give….

    4.5 mil in time adjusted cap space.

    We can almost fit a Kane.

    We can fit a Johnson.

    Even more if we give up Emelin…..

    ***********************
    If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it…..
    ***********************

  22. 2mins4lookinsooogood says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Not sure if my last salute to Ott got modded but take too

    Myth

    1) he makes us tougher
    2) he will keep the other team’s rats in line
    3) he is good on the PK

    Fact

    1) he is not tough, he is a disturber
    2) he will target the other team’s better players so they will do the same to us
    3) he will cause the PK with stupid ill timed penalties

    Sad lot here, welcoming Julien and Ott and what ever Pol Pot henchman they find next.

    So we are just a bunch of Rats, Quitters and Company men again …

    “Don’t crush that dwarf Alex Henry, hand me the pliers”

  23. ebk says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:21 am

    someone asked about Flippula to Troonto earlier

    https://twitter.com/renlavoietva/status/836929161134485504

  24. MtlCANADIENS93 says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:20 am

    I wonder if these Giroux rumours are really true about the habs intensifying talks with philly.. i would move sergachev for him as part of the deal

  25. joeybarrie says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Ott is good on the PK. Good on faceoffs. Our PK has not been great. Lost almost every key faceoff last night. This will help. As well as give a PK break to a few struggling players.
    Our bottom lines have been struggling and this isn’t a bad way to go.
    Nothing particularly big here. Still waiting on the big news.

  26. MtlCANADIENS93 says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:17 am

    Ott trade will be huge when we face those dirty senators in the playoffs

  27. doug19 says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:16 am

    A Claude Julien request?

  28. DDO_Habs_Fan says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:14 am

    At least one of my predictions came true. When DD made the team, I thought he would be gone by the deadline and it happened. Now move on to Emelin and Pleks MB.

  29. doug19 says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:14 am

    A Claude Julien request?

  30. HabsWin-nipeg says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:14 am

    One of those guys who “gets you through the playoffs”. Has playoff experience and may be helpful for the other guys who don’t have that experience. Will also be useful once the grind of the playoffs gets going – will be tough on other teams forwards in the offensive zone.

    Beyond that, makes me wonder if MB has some options to move some other bottom six guys?

  31. Timo says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Duthie’s huge deal – Davey D to Mtl for Galchenyuk and Sergachev.

  32. Don Birnam says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Until the return of Enforcers, Rodents and Cockroaches will inherit the Ice.
    We now have an Alpha Rodent.
    This is a solid pick up.
    Viva La Revolucion!

  33. Timo says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:08 am

    I think Ott is ok. If anything he is to take on other teams rats and to dish out the dirty when things start to get rough.

    • 2mins4lookinsooogood says:
      March 1, 2017 at 10:40 am

      From Lapointe …

      ‘Actually Steve Ott probably won’t keep anyone in check. He is an over the hill pest/agitator and doesn’t offer anything to balance a rough game other than pushing and shoving after the whistles or taking a stupid penalty here and there. I don’t know where people get the idea Ott is a fighter. Will he fight ? Yes if he has to but he is more likely to cross check or spear than fight. So dream on you posters that think Ott will help this team even a little bit.”

      “Don’t crush that dwarf Alex Henry, hand me the pliers”

  34. Rockhabsfan says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:02 am

    he is a jerkfacea$$clowndouchebag.

    Just what we need to keep the senaturds in line.

    • kerrgte says:
      March 1, 2017 at 10:14 am

      Because he now wears a Mtl jersey, he’s a prince among men.

    • Lapointe says:
      March 1, 2017 at 10:24 am

      Actually Steve Ott probably won’t keep anyone in check. He is an over the hill pest/agitator and doesn’t offer anything to balance a rough game other than pushing and shoving after the whistles or taking a stupid penalty here and there. I don’t know where people get the idea Ott is a fighter. Will he fight ? Yes if he has to but he is more likely to cross check or spear than fight. So dream on you posters that think Ott will help this team even a little bit. Hopefully MB is picking this guy because some other deal is being looked at.

      On a positive note our team did well last night against a very good team. I think overall we played good but the 4 posts while not counting on the score sheet makes me a bit timid to go beyond a good game effort. I thought someone ought to have dropped the gloves on Hartnell. What makes our team allow this type of abuse to CP ? I watched Columbus almost kill poor Gally in the crease and he was only digging for the puck. The almost fierce moving players from their crease is the way hockey must be played at this stage of the season.

      • Gerry Pigeon says:
        March 1, 2017 at 11:06 am

        Didn’t see the Hartnell incident, but always think someone should drop the gloves on anyone that runs Price.

        This coming from a “pacifist” 🙂

        Come playoff time, when fighting penalties become rarer, I have the sneaking suspicion this might actually happen. And I hope it’s Weber sending the message.

        _______________________________
        Trade Carey for young offence.

  35. krob1000 says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:00 am

    huge deal coming from James Duthie

  36. mrhabby says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Second. I like it. I know the player is evil but we need some nasty on the team.

  37. johnnylarue says:
    March 1, 2017 at 9:53 am

    First to express my disgust with this pickup.

    • kerrgte says:
      March 1, 2017 at 9:59 am

      It’s a great pick-up.

      3 games with Ottawa in March – chris Neill will now have somebody to fight with. Price will have someone to look out for him, etc.

      Now the more skilled players can focus on hockey not fighting (I’m assuming McCarron sticks).

      • 2mins4lookinsooogood says:
        March 1, 2017 at 10:30 am

        Chris Neil (if he even dresses) will go after a non rat … that’s what he and Ott and all the others do …. you are dreaming if you think that this will stop our better players from being targeted – that’s the same myth of the enforcer …

        “Don’t crush that dwarf Alex Henry, hand me the pliers”

    • knob says:
      March 1, 2017 at 10:02 am

      He isn’t exactly a Matt Cook, so there is that. Ideal fourth line guy that can still play. Good on faceoffs and nasty. Teams hate him. He is a good pick-up, imho.

      in all thy sons command

    • Don Birnam says:
      March 1, 2017 at 10:03 am

      It’s Bettman’s “New NHL” amigo.
      No more Enforcers and The Rise of The Rats.
      We now have one of the best.He even uses his tongue!
      Solid pick up imo.
      Slainte.

    • kerrgte says:
      March 1, 2017 at 10:10 am

      It’s important that Claude Julien learns the phrase “sic’em” Steve. Is he familiar with goofy anglicisms ? To be determined.

      a superficial etymological search shows that ‘sic’ him’ comes from the old Anglais “seek’ him; ie go forth and disembowel that one over there.

      cheers to all

    • DDO_Habs_Fan says:
      March 1, 2017 at 10:13 am

      Ott’s only here for 3 months. If MB signed Lucic for 7 years, that would have been something to be disgusted with.


