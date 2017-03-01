Canadiens pick up veteran forward Steve Ott as trade deadline looms

Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin was working late after the Canadiens 1-0 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday night at the Bell Centre.
At 12:33 a.m., the Canadiens sent out a news release announcing they had acquired veteran forward Steve Ott from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a sixth-round pick at the 2018 NHL Draft.
Ott, 34, had 3-3-6 totals in 42 games this season with Detroit, along with 63 penalty minutes. The 6-foot, 193-pounder has played 837 career regular-season games in the NHL with 109-178-287 totals and 1,538 penalty minutes. He was selected by the Dallas Stars in the first round (25th overall) at the 2000 NHL Draft.
Earlier Tuesday night, Bergevin traded forward David Desharnais to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for defenceman Brandon Davidson. The NHL trade deadline is at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
“I would like to thank David for all his years as a Montreal Canadien,” Bergevin said in a news release. “He developed and matured within our organization providing valuable services. We wish him the utmost success with the continuation of his career.”
Ott will wear #92.
Meanwhile at the Sens’ practice, Burrows is on the top line with Turris & Hoffman. Apparently they have been confused for the Sedins.
Mornin’ HIO! What a game last night!
Imo, Benn is a depth (yes we can go back to the correct annunciation) and character aquisition. Ott, probably at CJ’s request, is a necessary evil for when times get fugly in the playoffs. Davidson seems to be a depth only aquisition.
It also seems to me that MB is making due with what he already has, which im very ok with, dealing with familair variables instead unknown ones- a conservative approach but not necessarily a bad one.
Hiring CJ is the ace in MBs cup run strategy, because i feel that instead of making the blockbuster trade (which i dont think he even has to do), he’s going to inspire the CHaracter out of what hes already has.
Ive posted not long ago that Habs have their fair share of big names.
So MB has decided to make 100$ a glass of lemonaid with the lemons he has at his disposal. Frugal never meant stupid, just economically efficient.
But whos going to knock out WASH in the second season? I hope PITT. And theres MINN and CHI in the west!
Habs have a chance though, and MB is trying to inspire instead of buying what is deemed necessary. Habs will be underdogs, but sometimes that is an advantage.
If MB is all in, its a sneaky all in.
“Precision beats power, timing beats speed” – Connor McGregor
Only players I would consider at the moment are:
Duchene
Kane
Johnson
Drouin (Unless Kutcherov is available) but doubt either are.
Rentals…
Vanek, but he scares me from the last time he went dry in the playoffs.
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it…..
Does anybody seriously expect a major trade involving a top 6 forward? You have to give to get and the Habs have really nothing to give except for about 2 prospects but MB will not and should not give them up (Sergachev for D and Sherbek for F). Other than those 2 they have really no one worth of value in their system. So it's a NO to Duchene and Landeskog and those are the only 2 on the market that fit a top 6 forward position.
Stop blaming the goaltender! He can only do so much.
Fun rumour on twitter while we wait (remember, this is just for kicks):
Colorado turning down an offer of Gallagher OR Plekanec, Beaulieu + 1st for Duchene. Won’t budge off wanting Galchenyuk.
Sounds truthy to me. That deal favours the Habs IMO until Galchenyuk comes into the picture. If offers like that are being turned down, Sakic seems like he might wait.
NO….too much
Hilarious, Gally pulled over on his way to the rink for talking to TSN on his phone.
“They don’t hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here”
Carey Price
Marinaro taking calls on what move MB will make today. I won’t call but if I had long distance package I would vote for a solid bowel movement is definitely in MB’s agenda for the day.
Our 4th line has been terrible and Ott fits right in. McCarron will be wearing a tie and jacket come playoffs. He’s not ready for prime time.
Benn impressed me last night.
Amen.
BEnn was extremely disciplined on PK…stayed on his far post and gave PRice shooter down low…like that Julien has changed that..our D not most mobile but goaltender really good so just keep them to outside and limit possible mistakes. The forwards can be aggressive at top of box but limit the rotations and risk of being susceptible to anything in slot…like it…and BEnn fit right in…there were a couple fo games of chicken he played on down low pucks on PP and he just held his ground and would not bite…
Ott is a specialty tool you keep locked up in a cage only to be released for those special games against goonish teams.
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Hey GMs! Stop looking for the perfect trade and do something. Wankers! This is ridiculous.
Lol you think its just a phone a call and the trade is done? There is lots of things to consider when making a trade… Takes hours.
Exactly. Most trades take even longer than hours. Sometimes weeks.
in all thy sons command
Why have a trade deadline day if no one gets traded? Make it mandatory that each team has to trade at least one player.
Edmonton and Montreal should troll both markets by ping-ponging DD back and forth between the teams until 3pm just to give the talking heads something to chat about.
I’m just wondering if MTL and the laffs are discussing anything or do you think they stay away from each other in regards to the trade activity?
Hmmm… maybe we should continue on this tip and go after Kadri so that I can hate my own team even more?
Q the coffee spit…. hahaha. I really liked this tshirt. Gold Jerry.
Ott and Shaw will help deal with the likes of Ottawa, Toronto, Boston.
If not in winning a playoffs series, the Habs will not be pushovers.
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
So what trade chips do we have:
draft picks/prospects/roster players?
Darft picks: 1st only if a player with term, lots of 2nds
Prospects: McC if player with term. Hudon, Juulsen, Carr, Sherbak, DLR
Roster: Beau…if a player with term. OR Flynn, Ghetto, Davidson, Nesterov for rental moves.
So if a player with term our best we can offer is…
1st, Beau, McC….what will that land us?
Discuss….
Don't forget Steve Ott!
Pringles.
Tally:
DD, Pateryn, 4th ’17, 6th ’18
for
Jo Benn, Davidson, Ott.
Pretty sure we should be pleased if not particularly impressed.
Add in Julien for MT and you can’t tell me Bergy is asleep while the season slips away.
Ott reminds me of a click-bait headline: “Almost ALL Hockey Fans HATE Him!”
Tried to click but I think your link is broken…
Edit: Still not working…
Keep trying JLR, it’ll work someday! ;D
Just keep posting, it will show up on your “you might also like” eventually.
bwoar…agree. Not solving our top scoring need. But again this minor moves are all better for our team
Ott better then DD on our 4th line
Benn better then Pateryn
Davidson more know commodity then a 4th rounder
hum…guess we lost a 6th round pick too many
Yup. No repeat of last year from MB.
He is doing good and restoring my faith, fwiw.
in all thy sons command
Like most, I couldn’t care less for Ott.
But I can see 2 reasons for the trade:
1. he is more suited for the 4th line in the playoffs then DD was
2. Neil and Martin, we may play OTT or TO and it doesn’t hurt to have our own weasel on the team.
I can see CJ telling MB he wanted a more intimidating 4th line…cause Ghetto, DD, Flynn, Mitch don’t really scare anyone. Now of course, I would have preferred MB to not get OTT to fill that need. Of course he went bargain hunting again. But it’s done. Let’s see how he plays, cause no idea how is game is now that he is nearing end of his career.
MB probably picked up Ott so that he could expose him in the expansion draft.
He’s UFA, no?
Yep.
So we should extend him, quick!
Not interested in Giroux. Has skill for sure, but numbers trending down over past couple of seasons, and carries 8.25M cap hit till 2022. Is smallish, too; apparently, we want “size” according to the broadcast pundits.
HockeyInsiderrrr is a 17 yr old in his moms basement. Don’t waste your time.
Ott’s teams have won three playoff series in 15 years.
9 playoff games won in the last ten years.
That’s a fun one, his teams usually haven’t made the playoffs.
Just countering the argument that he brings playoff experience.
Got it. Yeah he ain’t exactly a major playoff player.
I don’t see any reason to go over the moon for him, but a yappy SOB to annoy teams over seven games is welcome. I really am glad we picked up a C who can win faceoffs – so far Shaw has been the only guy able to win clutch draws.
Ott isn’t an impact player and really wouldn’t have much on an impact on the outcome of any series. He is a cog, in a skill set area that this team lacks. Less Flynn, more Ott.
in all thy sons command
Marinaro would be a cinch as a HIO genius.
He really has the handle on “elusive” thought down pat.
Ott is okay… understands the playoffs.
8 defensemen means somethings got to give….
4.5 mil in time adjusted cap space.
We can almost fit a Kane.
We can fit a Johnson.
Even more if we give up Emelin…..
***********************
Sergachev for Fowler ?
Kane for Emelin and First Rounder 2017 ??
***********************
NO WAY.
Not sure if my last salute to Ott got modded but take too
Myth
1) he makes us tougher
2) he will keep the other team’s rats in line
3) he is good on the PK
Fact
1) he is not tough, he is a disturber
2) he will target the other team’s better players so they will do the same to us
3) he will cause the PK with stupid ill timed penalties
Sad lot here, welcoming Julien and Ott and what ever Pol Pot henchman they find next.
So we are just a bunch of Rats, Quitters and Company men again …
“Don’t crush that dwarf Alex Henry, hand me the pliers”
There is intimidating toughness (e.g., Weber) and annoying toughness (Shaw). Ott falls in the second category.
When Ott gets ragdolled, I guess it is tiring for the other guy.
Could break his hand on Ott”s head?
Your #2 and #3 are not facts. See the discussion yesterday of confirmation bias. (OK, #3 is a little true. But that’s the style of hockey we need in the playoffs.)
Dirty Champions!
Habs new rat catcher.
someone asked about Flippula to Troonto earlier
https://twitter.com/renlavoietva/status/836929161134485504
I wonder if these Giroux rumours are really true about the habs intensifying talks with philly.. i would move sergachev for him as part of the deal
Agree.
me three.
In looking at the cap structure for ’17-18 and ’18-19, these 2 years appear to be the most likely ‘gopher the gold’ window.
Go ahead, make my day.
? where is this being discussed?
https://twitter.com/HockeyyInsiderr
Ignore.
I don’t want him for that term at that price….
Good player… I just don’t like the term….
Then you are pinning lotsa money on him and Weber and then Price and filling your team around your draft picks…
no thanks
***********************
Ott is good on the PK. Good on faceoffs. Our PK has not been great. Lost almost every key faceoff last night. This will help. As well as give a PK break to a few struggling players.
Our bottom lines have been struggling and this isn’t a bad way to go.
Nothing particularly big here. Still waiting on the big news.
Ott trade will be huge when we face those dirty senators in the playoffs
yup
On The Rodent Scale,
Ott>Burrows.
A Claude Julien request?
I figure, year. Our #4C position was trouble & it’s clear Julien sees Big Mac is struggling to keep up out there.
At least one of my predictions came true. When DD made the team, I thought he would be gone by the deadline and it happened. Now move on to Emelin and Pleks MB.
A Claude Julien request?
One of those guys who “gets you through the playoffs”. Has playoff experience and may be helpful for the other guys who don’t have that experience. Will also be useful once the grind of the playoffs gets going – will be tough on other teams forwards in the offensive zone.
Beyond that, makes me wonder if MB has some options to move some other bottom six guys?
Duthie’s huge deal – Davey D to Mtl for Galchenyuk and Sergachev.
Until the return of Enforcers, Rodents and Cockroaches will inherit the Ice.
We now have an Alpha Rodent.
This is a solid pick up.
Viva La Revolucion!
Elle s’appelle conceptioooooone, elle avait besoin d’affection. conception. Revolution revolution revolution.
Robert Charlebois.
He’s gonna join the rest of the Dirty Champions right on the Stanley Cup. Next to Burrows he was my least favorite player. Glad he didn’t cost 2.5M.
Hope ya took the Under last night Birny.
Stayed away from Habs game.
My Ticket came through with Bos,Nash and Fla.
Won almost enough to cover my Bar Tab yesterday.
Keep plugin’ away, & may all your beer come free.
Thought of you immediately when I saw the news. Dirty Champs, FTW!
I think Ott is ok. If anything he is to take on other teams rats and to dish out the dirty when things start to get rough.
From Lapointe …
‘Actually Steve Ott probably won’t keep anyone in check. He is an over the hill pest/agitator and doesn’t offer anything to balance a rough game other than pushing and shoving after the whistles or taking a stupid penalty here and there. I don’t know where people get the idea Ott is a fighter. Will he fight ? Yes if he has to but he is more likely to cross check or spear than fight. So dream on you posters that think Ott will help this team even a little bit.”
“Don’t crush that dwarf Alex Henry, hand me the pliers”
he is a jerkfacea$$clowndouchebag.
Just what we need to keep the senaturds in line.
Because he now wears a Mtl jersey, he’s a prince among men.
Actually Steve Ott probably won’t keep anyone in check. He is an over the hill pest/agitator and doesn’t offer anything to balance a rough game other than pushing and shoving after the whistles or taking a stupid penalty here and there. I don’t know where people get the idea Ott is a fighter. Will he fight ? Yes if he has to but he is more likely to cross check or spear than fight. So dream on you posters that think Ott will help this team even a little bit. Hopefully MB is picking this guy because some other deal is being looked at.
On a positive note our team did well last night against a very good team. I think overall we played good but the 4 posts while not counting on the score sheet makes me a bit timid to go beyond a good game effort. I thought someone ought to have dropped the gloves on Hartnell. What makes our team allow this type of abuse to CP ? I watched Columbus almost kill poor Gally in the crease and he was only digging for the puck. The almost fierce moving players from their crease is the way hockey must be played at this stage of the season.
Didn’t see the Hartnell incident, but always think someone should drop the gloves on anyone that runs Price.
This coming from a “pacifist” 🙂
Come playoff time, when fighting penalties become rarer, I have the sneaking suspicion this might actually happen. And I hope it’s Weber sending the message.
Trade Carey for young offence.
huge deal coming from James Duthie
Onrait and Otoole back to TSN!
Never really got their humor.
lololol…
Second. I like it. I know the player is evil but we need some nasty on the team.
First to express my disgust with this pickup.
It’s a great pick-up.
3 games with Ottawa in March – chris Neill will now have somebody to fight with. Price will have someone to look out for him, etc.
Now the more skilled players can focus on hockey not fighting (I’m assuming McCarron sticks).
Chris Neil (if he even dresses) will go after a non rat … that’s what he and Ott and all the others do …. you are dreaming if you think that this will stop our better players from being targeted – that’s the same myth of the enforcer …
“Don’t crush that dwarf Alex Henry, hand me the pliers”
He isn’t exactly a Matt Cook, so there is that. Ideal fourth line guy that can still play. Good on faceoffs and nasty. Teams hate him. He is a good pick-up, imho.
in all thy sons command
It’s Bettman’s “New NHL” amigo.
No more Enforcers and The Rise of The Rats.
We now have one of the best.He even uses his tongue!
Solid pick up imo.
Slainte.
It’s important that Claude Julien learns the phrase “sic’em” Steve. Is he familiar with goofy anglicisms ? To be determined.
a superficial etymological search shows that ‘sic’ him’ comes from the old Anglais “seek’ him; ie go forth and disembowel that one over there.
cheers to all
Ott’s only here for 3 months. If MB signed Lucic for 7 years, that would have been something to be disgusted with.
I concede to this point.