Canadiens Notebook: Phillip Danault back at centre on No. 1 line

The Canadiens held their annual open public practice Sunday morning at the Bell Centre, which is normally a fan-friendly event.

But with the team coming off a 3-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets Saturday, a 1-6-1 record in the last eight games and a new coach, Claude Julien ran a real practice in an arena that was about half full with a lot of families and young kids in attendance.

Phillip Danault admitted it was hard to hear what Julien was saying with loud music playing during the practice, but added: “It’s good for the fans. They deserve to have that kind of show here. We did it for the fans and it’s great to see those kids.”

What those fans and kids saw was Danault back as the Canadiens’ first-line centre between captain Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov.

In one of Julien’s first moves as coach, he had put Alex Galchenyuk back in the No. 1 centre spot, but that lasted only two periods in the the new coach’s first game against the Jets before Danault was put back in place.

Here’s how the lines looked at Sunday’s practice:

Pacioretty – Danault – Radulov

Gallagher – Galchenyuk – Byron

Lehkonen – Plekanec – Shaw

Flynn – McCarron – Mitchell

Desharnais

With seven defencemen, the pairings were mixed and matched during the practice but look like they will remain the same as they were against the Jets:

Emelin – Weber

Markov – Petry

Beaulieu – Nesterov

Pateryn

Galchenyuk logged 15:23 of ice time against the Jets and picked up an assist on Andrei Markov’s goal, but struggled in his own end defensively and went 2-for-9 in the faceoff circle (22 per cent) while getting only one shot on net.

Danault played 15:41 and also had some struggles defensively, finishing minus-2 with no shots on goal He went 6-for-13 in the faceoff circle (46 per cent). Tomas Plekanec logged the most time at centre (17:58), had no shots, was minus one and went 8-for-20 on faceoffs (40 per cent).

As a team, the Canadiens went 21-for-56 in the faceoff circle against the Jets (38 per cent).

Galchenyuk refused requests to speak with the media after Saturday’s game and wasn’t made available after Sunday’s practice, either.

Price takes ‘therapy day’

Carey Price, who stopped 30 of 32 shots against the Jets, didn’t take part in Sunday’s practice, instead taking what the team called a “therapy day.” Price did do a live interview from the team bench near the end of practice that was shown on the giant screen.

Filling in for Price was former Harvard University goalie Raphael Girard, who also replaced Price during a Canadiens practice in Brossard last month following the all-star break.

Girard, 26, now plays for Jonquière in the LNAH and backed up Cedrick Desjardins during a 6-2 road win over St. Georges Saturday night, arriving back at his home in St. Hyacinthe around 2 a.m. The Canadiens called the goalie and woke him up at 9:40 a.m., asking if he could fill in for Price. Girard grabbed his equipment bag, which was still packed, and rushed to the Bell Centre.

“It’s been a while since I’ve faced a crowd like this,” Girard said afterwards. “In college, I played twice per year at the TD Garden in Boston and my senior year at Harvard I played at Madison Square Garden (in New York) with a packed house. But it’s been a while since I’ve had this kind of an experience.”

Desharnais wins shootout competition

The Canadiens held a shootout competition at the end of Sunday’s practice, which was won by David Desharnais, who has been a healthy scratch for the last four games and has 4-6-10 totals in 29 games.

All 20 skaters on the ice took a penalty shot in the first round, but only Desharnais, Nathan Beaulieu and Jeff Petry were able to score and advance in the shootout competition.

Remember, Price wasn’t in goal, either. And Beaulieu and Petry are defencemen.

The lack of scoring — even in practice — shouldn’t come as a surprise since the Canadiens have only scored 11 goals in their last eight games, including five during an overtime win over the lowly Arizona Coyotes. Only three forwards have scored goals in the last eight games: Pacioretty (four), Radulov (two) and Galchenyuk (one).

Standings getting tight

The second-place Ottawa Senators moved within two points of the Canadiens in the Atlantic Division standings with a 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night.

Ottawa, which held three games in hand on Montreal after that game, were back in action at 5 p.m. Sunday at home against the Jets with a chance to tie the Canadiens in the standings.

After Saturday’s games, the Canadiens were seven points ahead of the ninth-place Maple Leafs in the Eastern Conference standings with only eight teams making the playoffs.

What’s next?

The Canadiens will practise again at 11 a.m. Monday in Brossard before heading to New York, where they will face the Rangers Tuesday night (7 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690). The New York Islanders will be at the Bell Centre Thursday (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690) and then the Canadiens visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday (7 p.m., CBC, CITY, TVA Sports).

