Canadiens Notebook: Mike McCarron practises as a winger, but status uncertain vs. Sharks

Mike McCarron was skating as a right-winger during Thursday’s practice in Brossard, with Brian Flynn at centre and Daniel Carr on the left, but Canadiens coach Michel Therrien wouldn’t say afterwards if the 6-foot-6, 231-pound McCarron will be in the lineup Friday night against the San Jose Sharks at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690).
Sven Andrighetto, who was called up from the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps on Wednesday, also rotated in on that line during practice. McCarron was called up from the AHL last Friday, but has yet to see any action with the Canadiens.
“We’ll see for him for tomorrow,” Therrien said about McCarron. “If he’s going to play, we haven’t taken a decision right now. We’ll make a decision in the morning. But he’s a guy not different than (Torrey) Mitchell, (Brian) Flynn, (Phillip) Danault and all those guys we know that are capable to play centre and capable to play wing.”
Therrien added that he’s fortunate to have so many players who can play centre after Alex Galchenyuk and David Desharnais both went down with long-term knee injuries.
“The more you have, the better it is,” the coach said about his centremen.
If I was a betting man, I’d say McCarron gets in the lineup Friday.
You can watch Therrien's complete post-practice news conference on the HI/O Facebook page
McCarron says he’s fine on the wing
Not surprisingly, McCarron said he had no problem making the adjustment to playing wing after being a centreman with the IceCaps.
“I’m working on my wall play a little bit today, which is totally fine,” the 21-year-old said after practice. “I’m ready to embrace any role that they put me in.
“It’s harder to go from wing to centre,” added McCarron, who had 4-8-12 totals in 21 games with the IceCaps. “Just a north and south game, stay on your wing, finish your checks and get to the net. That’s my kind of game and that’s what I’m going to do if I get in the lineup.”
McCarron said he was watching the Canadiens closely while he was in St. John’s.
“Some guys don’t like watching hockey outside of the rink, but I love watching hockey,” he said. “I watch these guys (on TV) every time they play … I love watching them.”
IceCaps coach Sylvain Lefebvre had a message for McCarron before he left St. John’s.
“Just go out there and play your game,” McCarron said the coach told him. “Play hard, play tough. He said he doesn’t want to see me back.
“I think I know what they expect of me up here and that’s being a big body, creating energy for my linemates and making room for them on the ice,” McCarron added. “Play my kind of game, finishing my checks and getting to the front of the net. That’s where I’m going to score and that’s where I’ve scored probably 90 per cent of my goals in my career, which is 10 feet around the net. Hopefully I can bang home a couple of goals.”
McCarron had 1-1-2 totals in 20 games with the Canadiens last season.
The lines
Here’s how the lines and defence pairings looked at Thursday’s practice:
Pacioretty – Plekanec – Radulov
Lehkonen – Danault – Shaw
Byron – Mitchell – Gallagher
Carr – Flynn – McCarron/Andrighetto
Emelin – Weber
Markov – Petry
Beaulieu – Redmond
Barberio
Montoya will start Saturday
The Canadiens have back-to-back games coming up as they head to Washington immediately after Friday’s game against the Sharks to play the Capitals on Saturday (7 p.m., CITY, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690). Therrien confirmed that Carey Price will be in goal against the Sharks and Al Montoya will get the start against the Capitals.
Price has a 16-3-2 record with a 1.80 goals-against average and .940 save percentage, while Montoya is 3-3-2 with a 3.09 GAA and .903 save percentage.
Tinkering with the power play
The Canadiens spent time working on the power play Thursday and had Jeff Petry taking Andrei Markov’s spot on the point beside Shea Weber on the first unit.
The Canadiens went 0-for-5 on the power play in their 2-1 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins Monday night and Weber has now gone nine games without a goal and has only one goal in his last 13 games. Seven of Weber’s eight goals this season have come on the power play.
“People are aware that he’s got the best shot in the NHL, so for sure they’re going to concentrate on that guy shooting the puck,” Therrien said about Weber.
“We tried some adjustments and positioning from players. We hope we’re going to have a better rhythm, better pace with our power play. Our five-on-five game, I like the pace. But lately our power play, we dropped our pace and this is something that’s important for us.”
The Canadiens rank 11th in the NHL on the power play with a 20.4 per cent success rate.
No visor yet for Shaw
Andrew Shaw’s face looks pretty beat up after the head-shot hit he took from the Bruins’ Torey Krug Monday night. Shaw has a cut at the top of his nose and other scrapes on his face, but his nose wasn’t broken — this time.
“There’s no bone in my nose,” Shaw said while pushing on it. “It’s been broken too many times, I think.”
He’s not sure how many times exactly.
“When the doctor grabbed it the other day, he’s like: ‘Yeah, it’s not broken now. But it’s been broken a few times.’”
Shaw said his neck is still tight after the hit and that his mouth is a little sore, “but I’m ready for tomorrow.”
Shaw is one of the few players left in the NHL who doesn’t wear a visor. When asked if he has ever thought about putting one on, Shaw said: “I get this question like 10 times a year. I wore a visor in the minors and the visor made me get over 30 stitches in my face because I play along the boards and it was always getting pushed into my face and split open my cheek or around my eyes.
“Not right now,” he added about putting on a visor.
Krug wasn’t penalized for his hit on Shaw and the NHL decided not to review the play.
“I didn’t see him,” Shaw said about the centre-ice hit as he reached for the puck. “I watched the video, but I guess the rules are different now. I put myself in a vulnerable position, so they’re saying it’s my fault. I don’t know … I just got to accept it and move on.”
I am excited that McCarron will be on the roster! That guy could reboot the ‘Beachcombers’ single handily! Good young dude.
CH!
doesn’t take much to excite you then. My neighbor is a good young dude too, but like McCarron can’t skate worth sh!t
“that’s where I have scored 90% of my goals”
Is that the 4 goals he has this year in the AHL or the 1 goal he scored last year in 20 NHL games?
Huge sample.
Not sure why everyone is so excited about McCarron. He has a long way to go. And in MT’s “system”, and playing on 4th line why bother even dressing him. Doesn’t sound like MT is too sure either.
Price vs Dryden
January 31st, Win 258
5 Feb, Win 259
sholi2000.com….You mentioned you were minus 8..could you not have added 2 more minuses so you could be like PK today..lol…Would be interesting to see all teams 3 on 3 record since it was implemented..
People talking about Petry below. He’s kind of the equivalent of Semin but on D. He has the tools, but he seems emotionless. Like he’s playing badminton, not hockey. I just want to see him hammer a guy to the ground in front of the net, or throw a hit on a guy driving toward it. Other teams must see this about him too.
————————————-
When you’re in a foxhole, your head is naturally in the sand.
Semin was slow as bleep. Petry is pretty fast.
Semin could fight though.
A+
Slow and weak ..and many posters could not see it
I have to agree. Speedy guy with a great shot and sound positioning. He should be amazing, but is generally invisible (not an altogether bad thing for a Dman, admittedly). He was throwing more hits last year, for sure.
Holy smokes, did Philly start winning?
Anyhow, I look at the standings and I’m not concerned. There are other teams playing better hockey this second; we played great hockey from Day 1 and that’s put us ahead. A run of average-to-good hockey and it’s no shock that others have caught up – but still others in our own division are pretty mediocre. The Habs play in a what looks to be a pretty wear division this year.
Can’t quite understand the hand wringing this week.
Just make the playoffs healthy. That is all that matters.
I say just make the playoffs as better people.
Your namesake Timo Meier former 1st round pick called up by the Sharks.
Habs caught a nice break last night, 6 of the 7 games featuring East teams playing West resulted in West teams winning. Nights like that are almost as good as the Habs winning a game.
Happy to see the Jets pull out the game, Mason is playing like Bobrovsky right now but how long can he do this?
Really looking for a big game out of the boys tonight. Time to trim Jumbo and Burns beards.
Habs don’t need a break. They have MIchael Therrien and Shea Weber. It’s other teams that need breaks. Habs don’t adjust to others… the others adjust to them. That’s the Michael Therrien way.
This is good to know, duly noted.
CHeers Timo.
I taped the game & watched after practice; the Jets got some fantastic goaltending themselves last night. Hoping Hellebuyck can take another step yet.
Hoping for Al M. to play big tonight. Maybe he can be motivated by the way Rantaa has been playing for NYR. Pleks kindly improve your face-off % and things will begin looking brighter. Stay warm Team HI/O!
Price is in tonight I think, Montoya Saturday it says up there.
I’m taking Habs in both games this weekend, either way.
Why don’t they just increase the 3 on 3 OT to 10 minutes? It is more exciting than the shoot-out. Simple adjustment IMO.
Good luck getting the NHLPA to feel that is just a simple adjustment. Those are tough shifts for the players, typically the top ones no less. Lots of extra wear and tear.
Asking the players to have longer games and accept it is akin to asking the owners to have less home games.
How many more shifts are there in that extra 5 min? 40% less players are being used and they are not getting hit at all. I don’t see the extra wear and tear.
Since when do the beancounters care about excitement?
Great idea..the 3 on 3 is actually pretty entertaining..the SO is just dumb.. 10 minutes would be more than enough..
I wonder what Shaw’s reaction to the Price running would have been had he been standing where Petry was instead?
I also wonder if that would have sparked another article about Shaw being too dirty to play for the Habs?
Anyways… Happy Friday!
I’m glad Price gave Palmeri a face full of blocker.
I’m glad Shaw is on pace for ~40 points.
I’m glad it’s Beerday.
I’m glad the team is doing so well.
But, I’ll be gladderest when Draisaitl is a Hab.
Happy Friday Luke!
My local liquor mart has suddenly received both The Beer With No Name (Lake of the Woods) and Odyssey Nitro Porter (Phillips) so beer ‘o clock can’t come soon enough.
The doomy people here drink wine in the dark. How kvlt.
i drink wine in the dark…
I think the more days off the Habs have, the worse the team gets. I base this observation on the general mood of the posts as the week has progressed. Good thing lots of games up ahead in the schedule, not sure how much worse this team could have gotten and still been allowed to participate in an NHL schedule.
Good Morning Burly!
I agree 100%.
Just look how at many teams have gained points on the Habs since Monday!
Hopefully Geoff Molson realizes what is going on and fires the coach and GM and replaces them with someone who has a clue!
😉
I know this team has warts (Tampa’s warts must look like giant Boils at this point) but so long as we win more than we lose all is good.
Team needs Chucky back bad, so tread water till he returns. Maybe Big Mac finally makes his presence felt and forces MT’s hand.
Lots of good opportunities for players like him upcoming. I’d still rather MT found different employment but it is hard to complain about him everyday without realizing that it is just pointless.
Have a great day Psycho!
I am having a tough time rationalizing my expectations of players like Gallagher, Weber, Pac, Shaw who all seem to be struggling on HIO but are enroute to career seasons points wise. (Must be one of those advanced stats things that seem like sorting spreadsheets to me.)
If the team gets much worse they’ll have to start renaming trophies after them.
@Bash (ref 7th in standings)
Hardly a bold prediction. We’ve already seen what happens when teams put effort into playing us, and we’ve seen what happens when weaker teams play us. So based on that observation, it’s possible we lose every single game coming this week.
Now add it our opposition’s schedule.
Columbus goes .500 up to the 24th.
Caps win 3 of 4.
Flyers win 2 of 4.
That puts us in 7th.
The three above teams are playing well.
Of course maybe Montreal plays great hockey and wins them all, but that’s hard to believe from my seat in the grand stands.
It’s not about glass half full, or empty. It’s about one fan’s opinion based on observation.
One thing is for certain. If the Canadiens beat SJ, Caps, and Ducks this week, I may just start believing 😳
Hey Shane, you got to have more faith than that. I don’t think we are going to look all the games this week, I think we owe SJ and Anaheim a loss for them beating us out west. I think we have a good home record against Washington over the past few years.
Washington while winning games have not gone of on a streak so I think we can beat them.
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
we play Washington in Washington
Shane – Montreal has a 10 point lead on Tampa for the 3rd divisional playoff spot. That means even if Montreal loses all five of the games in regulation, the worst they will be is tied for 3rd.
You also have to consider the fact that the rest of the teams below Tampa in the division have been playing sub par hockey. It’s not like the Habs are dealing with Columbus or Washington as a divisional foe.
Thanks, I continue to be stuck in the old system of 1 vs 8 in the conference. I almost never look at division standings.
Our favourite whathepuckateer has a column on the need to protect Price. It has the usual clichés (“It’s not rocket science.” – don’t the Gazette have editors?) and incoherence.
But I’ve been wondering how do you actually protect your goalie?
Challenging the offending player to a fight won’t do it. Pummelling his helmet, or worse, having him hit you in the face while you hit him in the face isn’t punishment for the kind of player who runs at goalies.
Jumping him or cross-checking him in the ribs isn’t going to do it either. You’ll get a 2min penalty and he won’t care one bit.
Petitioning the referees or the league (Colin Campbell!) won’t do it.
Running their goalie is the dumbest of all solutions.
—–
Petry should have boxed out on Palmieri, forcing him wide, taking him into the post, away from Price. And, if it takes a cross check to do it, so what? It beats allowing your goalie to be run.
Right and make it a hard cross check that leaves a mark. I’d rather give up the odd power play goal than have what happens when Price misses the rest of the season.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain
You can never prevent it,but you can deter it. Some of it comes down to basic defending in that you physically deny access to the goalie as much as possible. Physically box them out.
You don’t want open season on your goalie, so by playing tough in front of your net,their are many players who will avoid it as a result. For the few special players that can’t be detered (which is what makes them special), you can really punish them,the refs allow it.. Shaw said Weber broke his rib before. That specific deterrence and if you ever have had a broken rib, you would understand that. The same with a fight or a big hit, one shot to the head can really calm a player down as your body instinctively will want to protect itself for the rest of the night. Even taking a dangerous player to the box for 5 minutes can help.
As for running the other goalie? It can work or it can backfire and escalate the situation. But at least it’s pushback. If you have ever dealt with a bully, turning the other cheek doesn’t work very often, you have to push back and they don’t generally don’t like it when you do. They will either back off or escalate.
Like Price said,sometimes you have to defend yourself.
Boston and Toronto used tough guy tactics a few years ago,except when they played each other. Why? Because they knew it wouldn’t work against an equally tough opponent. So they effectively detered each other from the silliness and played noozefests hockey when fans were expecting fireworks. Typical bully behaviour,only show strength against the weak.
TLDR:It’s about deterrence,not 100% prevention.
Great explanation.
One of the best posts I have read in weeks. Thanks Phil!
Bob Mckenzie with a real good wrap up of the Florida Panthers situation. His remarks in the beginning are in response to a report out of Florida that nothing has changed and that lots of BS out there about the Panthers….
https://mapleleafshotstove.com/2016/12/15/bob-mckenzies-rant-florida-panthers-situation/
Good read.
Funny when you think of it. Florida turned it around last season after a slow start, and this season were doing a bit better (1 pt) when they fired Turk after the same number of games.
The Habs were going gangbusters last season and collapsed. This season they are just a tad more (1 point ROW vs OTL change) than last at this point.
Both teams are essentially unchanged in the standings between games and seasons. Yet we see the Habs as ascending and Florida as descending while hoping that Turk’s cab fare at least was picked up by the team.
Bergevin may just have more nerve than us frantic fans – and some owners.
From Mitch Melnick’s “The Good, The Bad, The Ugly.”
Therrien is doing a terrific job coaching this season. And he did a great job with his bench in this one (Bruins loss). With a day off prior to the game and three days off until the next one against San Jose Therrien wisely shortened his bench in the third period and leaned on his top line of Plekanec (23:04), Pacioretty (22:31) and Radulov (24:48). But then came overtime, which Therrien doesn’t seem to get. He simply doesn’t use his best skaters. I know it’s hard to pretend that the previous 60 minutes didn’t happen but that’s what regular season overtime is like. There is no correlation between a 3 on 3 five minute period and 5 on 5 hockey. It’s a brand new game. So when you start Torrey Mitchell and Shea Weber (did you see Chara on the ice in OT?) you’re not coaching to win the game in overtime. You’re coaching not to lose. Why is it that one of the best skaters on the team – and maybe their best face off man – Brian Flynn – never gets a shift in overtime? Nor does the rookie Lehkonen. Radulov, Plekanec, Pacioretty, Byron, Gallagher, Flynn, Lehkonen, even Sven Andrighetto if he’s sitting on the bench – should be out there with all that open ice along with Jeff Petry and Nathan Beaulieu.
Fans here need to remember OT 3 on 3 is not 5 on 5 hockey. Speed wins, not defense.
Canadiens 5
Sharks 0
😎
Great point from Melnick. And he spells it out well.
Yes Therrien is a very good coach. But it’s these brain dead things he does over and over that we can all see that are frustrating. The guy seems to take LOOOONNNGGGG time to come around to some things. And then when he does he tells it to the media like they didn’t know it and he just invented it. A year from now, when he finally gets it he’ll say “you see, 3-on-3 is all about speed. It’s different than 5-on-5”. Argh.
For me this is one of the biggest frustrations with Therrien. He’s REALLY slow to change and adapt to some obvious realities. I wonder how hard it is for his assistants to be heard. They must see it. Or they’re just not that good (JJD?).
Therrien is doing the job, I just don’t like how he’s doing it……(waits for someone to say “you don’t like being 2nd.”) 🙂
3 on 3 is different than 5 on 5? Get out of here!!!
Who knew that? Did Michael Therrien know that?
3 on 3 hockey is like 3 on 3 man on man full court basketball IMO. You have to go with basically swing forwards. It is an interesting debate on who to use…especially the Dmen. Markov should not be there unless you have an offensive draw near the end. Even then, I rather have Weber. Speaking of Weber, as good as he is, do you put him ahead of Petry, Beaulieu and Redmond? I am starting to wonder if it may be better to just use three forwards.
Redmond? Yikes. 😳
Redmond can skate backwards faster than Markov and Weber.
It’s one thing to call the coach stupid, but to then offer the genius solution of… Brian Flynn????
And why wouldn’t you play Weber, by far your best defenceman? Why wouldn’t you play Mitchell who’s defensively good but can also put the puck in the net?
Not saying there aren’t other options, but playing Weber is “not getting it???”
It’s too bad Melnick has a crucial job or else he could quit and try his hand at coaching.
—–
Melnick is a good observer, and not a negative guy.
His point is that in overtime you should play your fastest guys because there is a lot of ice. Slower guys won’t cut it. And also that you should play to WIN. The defensive game doesn’t work if the other team can fly past you.
He says Flynn because Flynn has a lot of speed and does well in shoot-outs. Weber is great in close, but 3-on-3 they can go around him – he’s not that mobile. Mitchell I get your point. But he’s also not the best skater.
————————————-
When you’re in a foxhole, your head is naturally in the sand.
You can make a case for Mitchell or Weber, but not together.
The next five games could be as tough as the Calfornia road trip — San Jose, Washngton, Anaheim, Minnesota, and Columbus, with two back-to-backs. I wouldn’t be surprised if we find ourselves in 7th place by Chrstmas.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
If the team scores 13 goals in those 5 games, with Price in net, they will win at least 2 of them.
Price is Price.
He’s a .500 goalie even with an AHL team in front of him.
So you’re a glass half-empty type?
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
All games are tough in this age of parity. If you take any team lightly, you’ll likely lose. Perhaps it’s a good thing that these are obviously tough teams to play against.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain
The next set of games is against good to very good teams. After that offensive explosion Saturday, I hoped for it to carry on against Boston. Instead, they were almost shut out, but it was their 6th game in 12 days and they had just come off a very tough road trip.
Now, they’ve had a 3 day break with 1 practice to work on the PP. They will be fortunate to win 2 of these, considering Galchenyuk’s offense is missing. If the Habs are to win against these teams, the #2, 3 and 4th line will have to deliver more goals. Radu and Pacioretty with Pleks will see all the top lines and we all must remember that Pleks’ 1st priority is defense. This is a good window to see if this team is for real or just another mirage.
While I don’t think this team is just another mirage, I also don’t think we’re quite as good as our record suggests. This is likely the stretch of games in which we’ll really start missing Galchenyuk. His absence was already very noticeable last game, especially on the powerplay, which, after scoring at over 20% before his injury, has gone 1-for-15 since he went down. With other teams keying on Shea Weber, we have to find something new. Someone yesterday suggested Radulov on the point. I’m not sure he’s fast enough, but he has a good shot and great vision, so it could work. But our powerplay is always run through the point shot. I think we need to create more chances down low.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
Habs don’t do enough tip ins and deflections like other teams do on the PP.
That’s bold. Do you really think we can hold on to 7th? Try to control your rose tinged periscope there.
Every one of those games is winnable.
“Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”
Yesterday I posted that playing Emelin as a top pairing dman will ultimately hurt the team’s chances to win their next Cup. He is a number 4 dman.
Here are some reasons why Nathan Beaulieu should be playing in Emelin’s spot next to Weber.
1) The team was winning with Beaulieu next to Weber
2) Beaulieu was playing well, overall, and would likely continue to improve next to Weber. What better way to teach Beaulieu than to have Weber next to him, on the ice, and on the bench between shifts?
3) Weber plays well with a mobile dman next to him. Beaulieu’s talents compliment Weber’s perfectly
4) Emelin would bring a physical presence to the bottom pairing, instead of overloading the physical dmen as the first pair.
5) Beaulieu’s stock would rise around the league, maybe helping a trade by the deadline
Everything you say makes sense. Perhaps being on the first pairing was going to his head a bit and Therrien wanted him to settle down.
I was actually thinking, not that Mantha is tearing up the NHL, but seeing as McCarron is a Michigan boy, and Detroit needs help on defence, Maybe McCarron, Ghetto, Beaulieu for Mantha, Athanasiou, and Ouellet.
Habfan17
I know those 3 Detroit players quite well, and I like all 3. Teams don’t trade 3 young players for 3 young players, but if they did, I would think each of Detroit’s would add value to the Habs.
Very true, it is rare to see a “young players” trade. I was trying to keep it to something that is pretty realistic and would help both teams. Based on how they are progressing, where they were drafted, and potential upside.
Habfan17
Rare? With the exception of last summer’s thirty minutes of blockbuster chaos, bulk trading never happens, but it sure is fun playing EA94 🙂
😎
Weber is one of those rare players that make others around him better, much like a younger version of Markov did for Komisarek. I was in the Nate with Weber camp at the beginning of the season as well but watching the vast improvement in Emelin’s game this season I’m not to sure I’d change that now.
One thing I’ve seen from our teams current coach, he always likes to have a player or two in his doghouse. I suspect if Nate isn’t there yet, he’s somewhere near the ondeck circle.
Another thing I’ve notice about our teams current coach, once your in his doghouse its nearly impossible to escape.
Defense is so much reliant on reaction. The key for most young defenseman is to get use to the speed of the game PLUS having the confidence in yourself. I think Nate’s probably OK with the speed portion of his education but I’m not sure about between the ears. Having this type of coach doesn’t necessarily foster a positive confidence boast.
CHeers Ed.
Jim, I agree with just about every word. If you put any dman next to Weber he’s going to play better, because Weber controls the ice. He’s excellent.
Therrien is in my dog house. He ain’t getting out.
I highly doubt Weber-Emelin will be our #1 pairing in March, April and the playoffs. It will be either Weber-N8 ( which I prefer ) or someone MB picks up at the deadline. There is also a possibility of Weber-Marky late in the year, I think coaching staff is trying to limit Marky’s 5 on 5 minutes early in the season to make sure he has something left in the tank later. I think he is having a great season.
“They don’t hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here”
Carey Price
Markov has very limited mobility. He’s not going to get that back for the playoffs no matter how much he’s rested.
I didn’t think Nate looked good with Weber at all. He looks better since his return but he still has a lot to prove.With Nate and Weber whose side of the ice are other teams going to go to?
Emelin is having a great season so far. I think I like having two pain causing D together. Goes against the general theory but it might work out well.
Morning Shane: Avs want to tank and Price will get them into the playoffs. So my EA trade is Plekanec for the Nova Scotian and two firsts. A side bonus to this trade is we can stop whining about how the team can’t develop first rounders.
I thought Nate was average with Weber. When he came back from injury he had two really great games vs the weaker Devils and Avs 3/4 lines, and lastly on Monday I saw mistakes every other shift (minor).
I’m not a fan of Emelin on the top pairing, I like offense on L1, and then mix in offense and checkers with the other pairings.
Weber and Nate should be given another go….not this week though, January when the schedule is more favorable to the Canadiens.
Crazy EA94 Trade #2: I think you could steal players from the Panthers as soon as we find out what they are looking for. 1. Goaltending
Bring Roberto Home, and Barkov for Carey Price.
But OH MY Charlie Better Be for Real 😆
Disclaimer for the New Guys: Carey Price is not being shopped, well not until Gerry takes over 😆
It takes time for any dmen to gel together as a top pairing, but I imagine even more so for Beaulieu, who had almost no experience in the top 4.
Some times the best thing a coach can do is be patient, especially if his team is winning while the young dman is learning his new role.
BANG BANG BANG
RISE AND SHINE CANADIENS FANS, IT’S FREAKIN GAME DAY!
1. The more I listen to Artturi Lehkonen, the more I hope he succeeds.
2. That hit on Lundqvist is inexcusable, how do players not know the rules.
3. A crap load of games last night, I picked all winners except for one……Leafs suck!
4. PEI is being hit with snow like no other. My facebook family and friends are taking the day off. Every time my kids see storm days they want to move to PEI. Brandon, MB hasn’t had a storm day in the decades.
5. This past Wednesday, I played my first fire hockey of the season. I scored my first goal and was a -8, a most excellent day.
6. After three weeks on the road the Wheat Kings are back tonight. Habs over Wheat Kings? PVR PVR PVR
7. EA94 Trade of the Day: Colorado is Extremely Bad, time for some 1995 payback. Carey Price to the Avalanche for Calvin Pickard and Nathan MacKinnon. Of course Bergevin would have to take Joe out for drinks first. 😆
8. Looking at the standings and the Habs schedule this coming week, I do not like what I am seeing. Three teams are moving up, and one is moving down. Especially the Caps schedule, OH MY!
9. January will sort out #8.
10. It was so cold on Wednesday I bought a loto max for tonight’s draw. I almost never buy lottery tickets.
Happy Friday, I Feel Freaking Great Today!
HIYA JIMMY!
-8? Holy crap. How did the Leafs miss you in the draft?
Morning bud.
As we get older the fire fighters and EMT troops get younger. I am thinking between 23-30, and half of them played Manitoba Junior. It’s disgusting what they are doing to me 😆
Nah NA nAh! Hey Jude!
Not one to pump Tranna’s tires but, t’is the season and this is marvelous…
Well done…
http://torontolife.com/culture/music/watch-massive-choir-sing-wonderful-world-eaton-centre/
I can’t wait till we meet em in the playoffs. Canadiens dans 5.
That farm team looks way better than recent yestester seasons, no offence Mr. Blunden. In fact, lines looks pretty clean with my 2014 goggles on. Makes me think, Chucker in eventually who does CH management trade for and what? I am not off Okposo any less than last year, but Buffalo is the in division partner or Florida or Calgary/NewJersy’ still?! Let’s all admit, we singned on for stability of something after ’12. Carolina is the Nordiques, so no deal with them.
CH!
I wish I understood Klingon,,,,,,
Is a Klingon pulling your jersey over you head while getting a few jabs in? If so, fast talking in any language will not help, also get out of that situation! CHeers!
CH!
A poem by Wilberforce Antigone Smith:
Benediction
Galley, Galley, none too bright
Seldom ever gets it right
Speaks his mind with great conviction.
Most of it is shameless fiction.
If there’s a Hab within his sight
He sees it as a chance to spite.
How is it that his dereliction
Has yet to lead to his eviction
From the booth where he incites
Whenever he’s on Hockey Night?
Rid us now of this affliction
Send him packing, end the friction.
And if Sportsnet won’t do what’s right
Dear God, we ask, do you still smite?
Gary Galley
from the valley
If it’s the Sens
He’s at the rally
What’s the dealy?
He pops a wheelie!
Hometown lover
The new Glen Healy
He’s got Sens undies
Thinks they’re cute
When he’s on,
So is mute.
With Habs in town
You’ll see him frown
He gets so mad
His pants turn brown
W.A.Smith may not be up there with Al Purdy, but he has it rite!! Or right. Gallagher will be the man of 2017!
CH!
Well beneath L.C. RIP
CH!
Nicely done, gentlemen.
While things can change as of today it is better to finish second in the division than first and play a Metropolitan wild card team…
march is the month that tells it all or reverses on good teams that were (futur ar) on skid. CH is going to be good… low expectations here, but will be great! This is a team that is write for second blowup in offence during that schedule. Crazy, yes, rock and roll yes!!! Vive le Pringtemp!!!
CH!
dumb and all I meant ripe or is it wripe!! W for victory and W for outside fan support that bravely withstands the hate from everywhere. W CH!!
CH!
What on this lime green earth are the Seahawks wearing.
You don’t like the Colour Rash Thursday Night Football unis?
Pretty wack if you ask me!
T.O. Successfully gets the extra point in their valiant battle with the Yotes to get to the bottom of the standings.
Talking about soft as butter Jeff Petry, who learned all his leadership skills under an Oilers regime:
I am still hoping for a better season from him.
Didn’t he play better, right after he arrived in Montreal, before he signed the “juicy as a Butterball turkey” contract?
Oh, I bet that N8 would have ripped off Price’s blocker
and summarily meted justice on a one Kyle Palmieri.
WOW.
Yes our number 26 Petry is soft as butter.
But man oh man number 26 for the Rangers Jimmy Vesey, how can he walk into the dressing room after having the best view of that Lundquist hit and look at his teammates.
If folks think the Habs dcorps are Charmin soft, then there is no words to describe the Rangers blueline. Lundqvist just had his head taken off and no reaction from the Rangers.
That was ugly.
I’m trying to recall seeing a goalie get popped that hard before. I’m amazed Lundqvist is back playing.
Edit: Probably Price getting Kreidered.
Edit #2: For those that haven’t seen the hit.
http://www.nydailynews.com/sports/hockey/rangers/rangers-henrik-lundqvist-takes-dirty-hit-stars-cody-eakin-article-1.2912457
It scares me a little. Is this the next step? They need to give him 5 games or something good for this. If they don’t, that could be a real problem. I don’t see Lundy as a guy that players would hate and want to go after. Eakins just didn’t seem to care and drove him.
I remember Lucic almost decapitating Ryan Miller a few years ago.
Yah good call Max, that was very similar.
Yeah for sure.It was the first thing I thought of when I saw that hit tonight.
He has to be suspended. Clearly intentional. 3 guys did nothing…embarrassing.
This is getting out of hand. The old Bolshevik in me says they should start a goalies union and refuse to play until the league does something to protect them.
Hockey is paralyzed by The Code and Colin Campbell.
After watching the replay, I was able to identify three of the cowards – Vesey, Skjei and Nash.
You may think I’m overreacting but this much I know to be true – that one play will be a landmark moment in time for the Rangers this season. What is the implication? They can’t win the Cup this year after letting that go by. I’ve always thought that Nash was one of the more overrated players in the league but a guy who is 6’4″/220 doesn’t answer the bell against another player who is 6’0″/200 is a total chicken shit in my eyes.
Think about this long and hard – if that happened to Price, who would answer the call for the Habs?
I agree 24Cups. That could really kill the unity of a group. Didn’t notice Nash til you mentioned him but ya. He clearly saw the hit and did nothing. What a teammate.
6ft5 Hayes (number13) was another who was on the ice, saw the hit and did nothing.
The numbers that I was able to identify were 76, 26 and 61.
honestly if that happened to Price i think our bench would clear. We have a few soft players but the collective group with the likes of Shaw, Weber, Beaulieu, etc, would jump the boards. Remember the game against Boston a few years back when the whole team fought even Price fought Tim Thomas? It would look similar to that
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
That was horrendous… very, very suspendable…
If not, it’s open season…
Plus, he should have had the sh*t beaten out of him immediately…
Most here are probably too young to remember but that reminded me of Gord Donnelly running over Hayward from behind – We had knuckles and Big Bird to defend…
And Big Mac will protect Carey Price. Emelin can’t, Weber doesn’t , Petry looks bewildered. John Ferguson never looked bewildered.
If he can score 8-12/ yr. he’s gold
Weber would have pounded Palmieri. No doubt in my mind. Petry should be in a “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter!” commercial.
I’m excited to see Mac up there. I thought that he looked good late last year when Subban and others were injured. Ten game test , someone suggested , yes. Les Boys need some big, raw bone, fearless guy to shake em up in front of the opposition goalie ( this might take some pressure off of Gally ) . I don’t see him taking too many cross checks .
McCarron is only 21, and still figuring out the game. It’s completely sensible to start him off on the wing.
Every team does this.
—–
“Every team does this.” That is not true. Just last night we were talking about Monahan who the Flames put at center. Unless I am mistaken, McCarron has played predominantly at center in St. Johns. He played center here last year too. I am not sure “every” team “yo-yo’s” a prospect like this. I suspect he will move around here depending on match-ups.
It’s very common for prospects to be up and down four or five times before they stick, not every one does but it’s pretty common. We just notice it more with the habs as we scrutinize every move.
Same with wingers and centres, you are correct that not every centre plays wing when they start out, but again, a pretty large number do.
Almost every team does this. Detroit did it with Larkin. Monahan doesn’t count as an example seeing he was a top six pick. He’s three times the player that McCarron is.
Secondly, I doubt that McCarron is in the same league as the four guys the Habs are presently using at centre (at this moment in time)
Monahan, McCarron is not.
Hmmm. Price takes Hammer & Blocker to Palamari and basically says he’s got to do it because no one else will. Suddenly Big Mac. Waiting to see if someone runs Price and see Big Mac’s reaction if on ice at the time or on his next shift. Carey may be a little bit happier if MM drops the offender. I also will be much happier that MB and MT got Price’s message.
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
Yeah watching Petry and Max do nothing was embarrassing. Especially Petry dragging Palmieri away from Price. If you are not going to do anything then leave him there for Price to beat on. When guys like Gally, Turris and the guy that was here last year are able to step up and try to defend their teammates, these two need to wake up. Huge opportunity for Mac to stick permanently with this team. He can easily supplant DD, Carr and Ghetto if he performs.
Petry is soft as butter man.
The guy who was here last year is notorious for not being willing to drop the gloves, and not doing much damage when he did. Offhand, I remember him:
1) doing a fly-by when Derek Dorsett knee-on-kneed David Desharnais, but leaving the dirty work to the smaller Francis Bouillon.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LnFrVgOqp-Q
2) taking on the smaller Kyle Turris in a nonsensical fight during a game the Canadiens were losing bigly, yuuuuuge. He chose to get expelled from the game rather than mopping up.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e_ZZvH-vSaw
3) sparking a ridiculous scrap with Brenden Morrow, coming out of it not looking great at all, but celebrating, acting as if it had been a riproaring fight. Brenden Morrow asked him to resume hostilities when they exited the penalty box, but our boy studiously avoided him the rest of the way.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Bc0lF4CGcA
4) taking on welterweight Rat Marchand, and at best wrestling him to a standstill.
Our dearly departed was tough in the corners, played hard in every rink, but he was not effective or willing when it came time to stand up for his teammates. If anything, he’d rile up the opposition, start something, and then have Hal Gill and Josh Jorges come in and fight his battles for him.
I often posted that I wished he’d use his gym strength to send a message once in a while, but gave up on that a couple years ago.
Had no idea that guy was a crease clearing dmen, perhaps we are talking about a few years prior and Douglas Murray is the player in question?
Not sure why you are trying to rip on PK here. Dropping the gloves is always a risk no matter who you are dropping them with.
Not ripping P.K., so much as trying to set the record straight, in this fact-free post-Trump era. P.K. was a great player and if I could I’d wave my magic wand, cancel the trade and hire Guy Boucher, but I also haven’t taken leave of my senses and won’t pretend that P.K. was a tough guy who righted wrongs. We haven’t had that since Lyle Odelein maybe, or the pre-Luciced Mike Komisarek.
Yep, definitely ripping on Suban.
One of the basic tenets of performance management is to stay away from criticizing someone’s attitude or personality, but rather to request that they change their behaviour. Re-reading my critique of P.K.’s fights above, I feel pretty confident that I’ve met that standard. It’s all evidence-based, all observable behaviours, with very little room for interpretation.
Maybe in this new age of delicate Millennials coddled like the precious snowflakes they are any criticism is viewed as “ripping”, but I’ll be very secure that it isn’t. There is no conspiracy theory relied upon, no character assassination, no intolerant attacks on personal attributes or cultural characteristics, which we encounter routinely when it’s time to degrade Michel Therrien or David Desharnais, to very little reproach from the community.
First of all: “1) doing a fly-by when Derek Dorsett knee-on-kneed David Desharnais, but leaving the dirty work to the smaller Francis Bouillon.” That is BS. Boullion called him off because he knew it was his job to fight the 4th liner, not the all-star. Those announcers are idiots.
BTW I was talking about this past week. He clearly stepped up. There was no doubt about that. If a terrible fighter like him can skate across the ice to confront a much bigger opponent, there is no excuse for guys not doing anything to back the MVP.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=meKhspI65qk
BTW last year there was only one guy with a letter on his jersey who dropped…guess who. Personally, I don’t ridicule anyone who drops their gloves. It takes courage to do that…especially guys who clearly can’t fight. I ridicule those who don’t.
DDO, with the respect I owe you as a fellow Chargers fan, what is BS is your post above which states that P.K. stands up for his teammates. I provided a few examples with supporting video evidence, you stated an opinion that, while popular on HIO, is objectively, factually wrong. Flat out.
I’d love for someone to provide a quote, a credible source, that P.K. only shirked his duty vs. Derek Dorsett because “he was called off”. This is, until further notice, a HIO untrue legend on the order of “Nathan Beaulieu was only defending his dad.” It’s one of those inventions we came up with to excuse culpable behaviour from one of our heroes.
As far as ridiculing P.K., I’ll let the videos speak for themself. If it makes you feel better, I wasn’t making fun of P.K. so much as lampooning your very bad terrible no good take on this issue.
I agree that his fight last week was heartening. My hope/fear is that the trade will make P.K. realize some hard truths, that being a free spirit and massively talented and glib doesn’t make him a perfect player and teammate, that he has a lot to improve. I just wish that he’d showed the same guts he showed taking on giant Lawson Crouse earlier, when Derek Dorsett tried to amputate David Desharnais’ leg.
I clearly remember that game and the announcers on TSN690 said he was called off. My explanation is actually plausible than because I have a link to a video where he skates across and fights a much bigger guy than Dorsett. We have two different interpretations of an event and without testimony from Francis you can not just dismiss my view and validate yours. Apart from that, you have no other videos where a teammate gets clobbered in front of PK and he does nothing…especially with Price.
Anyway, my post had nothing to do with praising PK as being some sort of tough guy. My point was the opposite. If a guy like him (and Gally and Turris) can drop them, then there is no excuse for Max and Petry. PK was mentioned as an example with two other non-fighter players to prove a point. For some reason you decided to take my post as some sort of PK propaganda to counter. Whatever.
When a passive-aggressive ‘Whatever’ is used in a post, it decreases my interest in replying. We’re both on the same team, twice over. We should be able to figure this one out.
“If a guy like him (and Gally and Turris) can drop them, (…)”
I see the point you’re trying to make. I pretty much thought you were making the opposite point. I should have read your post more carefully, before replying.
I still completely disagree with your take that Max did anything less than what he should have done by grappling with Ben Lovejoy and pulling him off Carey in the subsequent scrum.
To be fair Frankie Boullion was one of the toughest guys out there, most players wouldn’t fight him despite his size.
Would love to see the Habs be a tougher/bigger team, having said that was Billy Smith constantly telling Clark Gillies, Ken Morrow, Denis Potvin, Bob Bourne, Bob Nystrom to start acting tougher when he took things into his own hands?
I would also assume the Flyers didn’t play tough enough in front of Hextall given he had to provide in game lessons and take home assignments to his teammates on a game by game basis.
Come on now Gerry, putting on a Flyer’s jersey instantly makes you a goon though. That isn’t a fair comparison.
Being completely serious, I think this notion that Price was showing up or teaching his teammates how to handle business is crock of McDonalds McNuggets.. He was being spontaneous, he was frustrated from a play earlier wherein the refs allowed contact, heck he even said this in his post game interview.
But everything has to be extreme to be true on this board of late.
Agree with you. I am disappointed how his mates reacted though.
Fail to see what should or could have happened. Price reacted immediately.
Agree Ger.
know this isn’t an acceptable viewpoint here but this incident has brought out possibly the whiniest bunch of whiners that ever whined a whine over a 8 second incident that began with a 2 second window for decision making. So Petry made the wrong decision. Some players just aren’t wired that way. Get over it. Move on.
Say bye-bye MT & MB
Punkster, why waste an opportunity to besmirch the character of Max Pacioretty? According to some on here, Max didn’t do enough when, coming in late into the pile, he grabbed and restrained Ben Lovejoy. Some wanted Max to elbow drop from the safety netting, apparently.
P.K. though, he was fearless, he’d stand up for his teammates, as plentiful video evidence clearly demonstrates. That’s the narrative we’re sticking to on HIO. That, and it’s David’s fault.
Didn’t think I was so much whining other than saying I wish more could have happened. I like what Price did. I would have loved to see a player of ours pound Palmieri that shift or another shift for it.
Nope, Price is the first guy up pulling players out of scrums, telling people to let it go. Price stood up for himself because he wanted to, not out of desperation that no one else would.
lost some respect for Petry off that play
Jagr is like the energizer bunny!
http://www.cbc.ca/sports/hockey/nhl/jagr-messier-nhl-scoring-list-1.3899017
Habfan17
Paul Romanuk calling the Leaf/Coyotes game on Sportsnet, made a Carey Price reference.
Toronto Sports network will not tolerate this;
What’s the matter him?
This is a Leaf game
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Isn’t Price their next big signing?
After Tavares.
—–
No one playing goal in the early games tonight. I call it the perfect Center Ice Surf, I caught 7 goals in three clicks. My lord Bernier is bad 😆
I drafted him and held on to him for 6 years before I gave up on him. Haven’t drafted a goalie in the first round since.
The “new direction experiment” did not last long in Florida. I guess the owner realized quickly his “analytics” make-over didn’t work. TSN reporting Tallon has been put back in charge.
Habfan17
Gong show.
You got that right! I was hoping it would lead to some possible trades and the Habs could benefit. I guess that won’t be happening now.
Habfan17
Tallon was being talked up as Benning’s possible successor in Vancouver.
Wonder if bada-bing bada-boom got wind of that?
Tallon is from the Chicago hockey mafia of Bergevin, Dudley etc.
Maybe he could end up in Montreal?
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
He would want MB’s job.
then give him MB’s job!
Patrick O’Sulivan NHL Radio XM91- The Florida Panthers analytical department has Seth Griffith playing on the top line in Florida when he should be playing in the AHL.
Sholi,
We do that, too.
Johnyk
I would like for them to make up their minds with McCarron soon wrt to playing center or on the wing. I prefer he plays center but I don’t mind whatever they decide as long as it is consistent. The type of game he has to play on the wing is so different from the responsibilities he needs to play center. Also, if he stays on the wing then play him in the top-six and try to develop him into a Lucic-type player.
If, as Timo suggests, he’s on the better-person program, he will have years of not knowing if he’s a centre or a wing before they figure things out.
There is no way Therrien is going to entrust 12-15 minutes of centre-ice time to a guy who hasn’t loyally brought him tanning oil for years.
He’ll get the 8-10 NHL wing minutes for now, then back to centre in the AHL.
No oil now for MT…tanning spray to get that Trump orange look.
I dunno. Someone has to still be on the payroll bringing the harrumphing tangerine bawbag tanning oil. Cube?
Playing wing will help McCarron to become a better person.
Playing … for The Wings will really make him come around.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain
McCarron for Mantha, make it happen!
Habfan17
Interesting stat from Sportsnet:
Sportsnet Stats @SNstats 49 minutes ago
Leafs are 49-81-22 since firing head coach Randy Carlyle. That is the worst record in the NHL in that time (since January 7, 2015).
Looks good on them !!
There isn’t a doubt in my mind that come January, their key Vets will come down with injuries and the rest will be traded.
They’ll finish last, win the lottery and Nolan Patrick will be a Leaf……..I’ll be sick if he goes there.
HIYA P!
I think that’s the plan.
Not so sure Nolan Patrick’s going to go first overall with the amount of time he’s been on the IR… his sports hernia has really set him back at the wrong time…
We were talking about that yesterday, I was asking would a junior player manipulate an injury to not go top 5. I couldn’t see it as we (man in general) are way too competitive and 2. The Patrick name is bigger than the draft position.
I hope he slips to ten or eleven and we’ll have a shot at him after we trade Price to Vancouver for Miller and their #1 position 😆
I think entry level salary is based on draft position, so I highly doubt someone would want to drop in the draft rankings. Significant loss of $$$$ their first three pro seasons.
“They don’t hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here”
Carey Price
I’m not sure why anyone would want to go later than they deserve.
Doesn’t make any sense.
I do agree about his pedigree though… played a fair amount of shinny with his Dad (Steve) and his uncle (James), good genes for sure!
@ savethepuck
I believe you are right, entry level contracts are based on draft position. I did think that all first round picks are subject to the same criteria though.
Habfan17
The amount of a players ELC has no bearing on where they are drafted. All players have the same opportunities as I read the description of how they contracts work.
https://www.capfriendly.com/faq#elc
A lot of talk about this Girard kid that got cut from CAN today. Leading CHL scoring Dman.
He went 47 overall. The two picks MB traded for Shaw were 39 and 45.
For Eller, he got two second rounders, but from WSH. The two picks last year were our own and from MIN (via BUF in the Gorges trade).
WSH picks will be much later than that in the next two years.
Not to say it was a bad move. Shaw has been good. Eller didn’t have his value. But also not a case of equitably restocking picks. MB did give up more to get Shaw than he received for Eller. Again, not to say it was a bad trade, but will be interesting to watch. After the top 10, picks are usually a crapshoot anyway. But two shots at landing a guy who turns into something between picks 39-45 vs one crack a year in ’17 and ’18 at around 55-60…
I can’t remember which personality it was but whomever it was compared him to Alex Pietrangelo and now Nashville has more trade bait on defense. They really stocked up there. Once they have Carey Price there will be no stopping them!
Samuel Girard – 5’9″/166
Victor Mete – 5’10″/180
Tons of talent but longshots in today’s NHL.
BTW, Alex Pietrangelo – 6’3″/210 and Mikhail Sergachev – 6’2″/210
Larry Robinson – 6-3, 220
Serge Savard – 6-3, 210
Guy Lapointe – 6-0, 185 (really? seemed bigger…)
Bill Nyrop – 6-2, 205
Rick Chartraw – 6-2, 205
Rod Langway – 6-3, 218
Brian Engblom – 6-2, 200
Gilles Lupien – 6-6, 205
Pierre Bouchard – 6-2, 205
That was almost 40 years ago. Imagine the relative size of that collection of monsters today?
Agree completely on both being longshots.
In my humble opinion, the first pairing of dmen, Weber and Emelin, is not good enough to win a Cup.
Markov-Petry is a 2nd pairing that works. But that’s not a first pairing either.
Assume Price stays healthy, and the key offensive and defensive players are all healthy right through the playoffs.
Habs will not win.
Emelin is not a number 2 dman. He’s a number 4.
I can see Sergachev becoming a number 2 very quickly, but that’s at least a few seasons off.
Danault for third line center
Big Mac fourth line winger for this year is perfect
Now get JVR for second line left wing
Emelin is a lot better than Petry.
Price gives the Habs a major edge in the regular season…in the playoffs most teams have very good goaltending..so unless there is an injury the Price edge is minimal in the playoffs as most goalies put up similar stats as Price if not better..
[A headline is published.]
Mike McCarron practises as a winger
[Lone figure approaches the microphone on an otherwise empty stage]
“Ahem…”
[Taps the mike.]
“Check, check, check… Checking. One. Two. Three. FOUR. Check. Check.”
[Adjusts the height of the microphone on the stand.]
(Minor peal of feedback.)
“Fire MT! Fire MB! Fire Lefever! Fire Timmonds! Fire JJ! Fire Molson! Snarlble, yarmer, cleendjot!”
[Walks off stage.]
[Voice over the auditorium speakers.]
“This concludes this test of the HIOmergency Broadcast System.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K8E_zMLCRNg
That’s as good a line-up as you could ice considering the present circumstance. I’d love to see Carr/Flynn/Mac play tens games together.
Biggest concern right now has to be Gallagher. It’s certainly not due to a lack of talent or effort.
BTW, got caught up in afternoon snow storm where I drove up Hwy 12 doing about 30KM an hour which was all about people could handle. Blizzard like conditions and whiteouts. Not fun when some transport trailers are coming down the highway the other way.
Home safe and sound. Time to relax and have a Rusty Nail to help loosen up my back muscles.
Who gets to 1,000 points first….Ovechkin 867 games with 987 points or Crosby 731 games and 971 points.
Interesting thought, although I’m not sure it matters much. Crosby has two gold medals and two Cups while Ovechkin hasn’t won anything in his career (to be fair, he did win gold at the WJC).
Having said that, Washington, with Holtby in net, is one of those teams that could get on a roll and go all the way to the Cup finals this year .
I was not aware they were both that close. It is the quietest “race” to 1000 so far.
Habfan17
Ya, no kidding it’s a quiet race.
Interesting stat btw there Serge…
Getting my inner geek on, Ovie is scoring at a 1.1384ppg pace and needs 13 more points which, historically speaking, should take him 11.4 games.
Sid, on the other hand is scoring at a 1.3283ppg pace so it should take him 21.8 games to pick up his final 29 points….
One’s a Commie and the other’s Canadian.
Go Sid!!!!
“One’s a Commie…”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JA-okJmri2o
Ha ha… God damned Commies!
You don’t suppose I’m dating myself do you?
Dr. Strangelove