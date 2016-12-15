Canadiens Notebook: Mike McCarron practises as a winger, but status uncertain vs. Sharks

STU COWAN

Mike McCarron was skating as a right-winger during Thursday’s practice in Brossard, with Brian Flynn at centre and Daniel Carr on the left, but Canadiens coach Michel Therrien wouldn’t say afterwards if the 6-foot-6, 231-pound McCarron will be in the lineup Friday night against the San Jose Sharks at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690).

Sven Andrighetto, who was called up from the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps on Wednesday, also rotated in on that line during practice. McCarron was called up from the AHL last Friday, but has yet to see any action with the Canadiens.

“We’ll see for him for tomorrow,” Therrien said about McCarron. “If he’s going to play, we haven’t taken a decision right now. We’ll make a decision in the morning. But he’s a guy not different than (Torrey) Mitchell, (Brian) Flynn, (Phillip) Danault and all those guys we know that are capable to play centre and capable to play wing.”

Therrien added that he’s fortunate to have so many players who can play centre after Alex Galchenyuk and David Desharnais both went down with long-term knee injuries.

“The more you have, the better it is,” the coach said about his centremen.

If I was a betting man, I’d say McCarron gets in the lineup Friday.

McCarron says he’s fine on the wing

Not surprisingly, McCarron said he had no problem making the adjustment to playing wing after being a centreman with the IceCaps.

“I’m working on my wall play a little bit today, which is totally fine,” the 21-year-old said after practice. “I’m ready to embrace any role that they put me in.

“It’s harder to go from wing to centre,” added McCarron, who had 4-8-12 totals in 21 games with the IceCaps. “Just a north and south game, stay on your wing, finish your checks and get to the net. That’s my kind of game and that’s what I’m going to do if I get in the lineup.”

McCarron said he was watching the Canadiens closely while he was in St. John’s.

“Some guys don’t like watching hockey outside of the rink, but I love watching hockey,” he said. “I watch these guys (on TV) every time they play … I love watching them.”

IceCaps coach Sylvain Lefebvre had a message for McCarron before he left St. John’s.

“Just go out there and play your game,” McCarron said the coach told him. “Play hard, play tough. He said he doesn’t want to see me back.

“I think I know what they expect of me up here and that’s being a big body, creating energy for my linemates and making room for them on the ice,” McCarron added. “Play my kind of game, finishing my checks and getting to the front of the net. That’s where I’m going to score and that’s where I’ve scored probably 90 per cent of my goals in my career, which is 10 feet around the net. Hopefully I can bang home a couple of goals.”

McCarron had 1-1-2 totals in 20 games with the Canadiens last season.

The lines

Here’s how the lines and defence pairings looked at Thursday’s practice:

Pacioretty – Plekanec – Radulov

Lehkonen – Danault – Shaw

Byron – Mitchell – Gallagher

Carr – Flynn – McCarron/Andrighetto

Emelin – Weber

Markov – Petry

Beaulieu – Redmond

Barberio

Montoya will start Saturday

The Canadiens have back-to-back games coming up as they head to Washington immediately after Friday’s game against the Sharks to play the Capitals on Saturday (7 p.m., CITY, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690). Therrien confirmed that Carey Price will be in goal against the Sharks and Al Montoya will get the start against the Capitals.

Price has a 16-3-2 record with a 1.80 goals-against average and .940 save percentage, while Montoya is 3-3-2 with a 3.09 GAA and .903 save percentage.

Tinkering with the power play

The Canadiens spent time working on the power play Thursday and had Jeff Petry taking Andrei Markov’s spot on the point beside Shea Weber on the first unit.

The Canadiens went 0-for-5 on the power play in their 2-1 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins Monday night and Weber has now gone nine games without a goal and has only one goal in his last 13 games. Seven of Weber’s eight goals this season have come on the power play.

“People are aware that he’s got the best shot in the NHL, so for sure they’re going to concentrate on that guy shooting the puck,” Therrien said about Weber.

“We tried some adjustments and positioning from players. We hope we’re going to have a better rhythm, better pace with our power play. Our five-on-five game, I like the pace. But lately our power play, we dropped our pace and this is something that’s important for us.”

The Canadiens rank 11th in the NHL on the power play with a 20.4 per cent success rate.

No visor yet for Shaw

Andrew Shaw’s face looks pretty beat up after the head-shot hit he took from the Bruins’ Torey Krug Monday night. Shaw has a cut at the top of his nose and other scrapes on his face, but his nose wasn’t broken — this time.

“There’s no bone in my nose,” Shaw said while pushing on it. “It’s been broken too many times, I think.”

He’s not sure how many times exactly.

“When the doctor grabbed it the other day, he’s like: ‘Yeah, it’s not broken now. But it’s been broken a few times.’”

Shaw said his neck is still tight after the hit and that his mouth is a little sore, “but I’m ready for tomorrow.”

Shaw is one of the few players left in the NHL who doesn’t wear a visor. When asked if he has ever thought about putting one on, Shaw said: “I get this question like 10 times a year. I wore a visor in the minors and the visor made me get over 30 stitches in my face because I play along the boards and it was always getting pushed into my face and split open my cheek or around my eyes.

“Not right now,” he added about putting on a visor.

Krug wasn’t penalized for his hit on Shaw and the NHL decided not to review the play.

“I didn’t see him,” Shaw said about the centre-ice hit as he reached for the puck. “I watched the video, but I guess the rules are different now. I put myself in a vulnerable position, so they’re saying it’s my fault. I don’t know … I just got to accept it and move on.”

(Photo: Marie-France Coallier/Montreal Gazette)

