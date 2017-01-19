Canadiens Notebook: Michel Therrien switches up lines at practice

STU COWAN

The Canadiens practised Thursday morning in Brossard following Wednesday night’s 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Bell Centre and coach Michel Therrien switched up his lines, taking Alex Galchenyuk off the No. 1 line and replacing him with Phillip Danault.

Danault was at centre between captain Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov, while Galchenyuk dropped down to the No. 2 line between Sven Andrighetto and Andrew Shaw. The other lines had Tomas Plekanec between Artturi Lehkonen and Paul Byron, and Torrey Mitchell between Jacob De La Rose and Brian Flynn. Daniel Carr, who was a healthy scratch against the Penguins, was the odd man out.

Therrien also put Nathan Beaulieu and Jeff Petry back together after splitting them up against the Penguins. Beaulieu played with Zach Redmond and Petry was with Mark Barberio against the Penguins. Beaulieu finished the game minus-3 and Petry was minus-2. Beaulieu is minus-9 in the last six games, while Petry is minus-6 during the same span.

Therrien hasn’t criticized his players often this season, but after Wednesday’s game the coach said he wasn’t happy with their compete level.

“Tonight’s it just a matter of our level of competition was not there,” Therrien said.

“We played a really good hockey team, this is the Stanley Cup champions,” he added. “To give yourself a chance at least to win this hockey game, you got to compete. We didn’t compete. Our focus was not quite there. Disappointing night.”

Price’s struggles continue

Carey Price allowed four goals on 26 shots in Wednesday’s loss to the Penguins for an .846 save percentage. Price has allowed three or more goals in eight of his last 10 starts and now has a 21-9-4 record with a 2.35 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. After the game, Price ranked 12th in the NHL in GAA and was tied for 13th in save percentage.

After the game, there was a little back-and-forth with Price and Mitch Gallo of TSN Radio 690 that went like this:

Gallo: “Do you feel like teams have been targeting your blocker side specifically?”

Price: “You should ask them.”

Gallo: “Is it an area that you want to when you have a chance to practice on?”

Price: “You think I need to work on my blocker side?”

Gallo: “No.”

Price: “OK.”

The Canadiens haven’t had much time to practice over the last couple of weeks — playing their sixth game in 10 days against the Penguins — and Price was asked if that might be part of the reason for his slump.

“You got to take it for what it’s worth,” he said. “You can’t stop those pucks now, so you just got to look forward to the next game. You can’t use no practices an excuse. We need to find a way to get the job done.

“We’re still first in the division,” Price added. “You can’t win the Stanley Cup in January. So we just need to improve going forward.”

No excuses from Weber

The Canadiens took down the “No Excuses” sign in their locker room before the start of this season, but it’s a line Shea Weber still likes to use.

“The last game against Detroit (a 1-0 loss) was a step in the right direction but, obviously, tonight again we let it slip a little bit,” Weber said after Wednesday’s loss to the Penguins. “No excuses, we’ve just got to find a way. We don’t have many games left here before the (all-star) break. So we got to find a way to dig in and get it in and then guys can relax for a little bit after that.”

When asked what has happened to the Canadiens’ offence — scoring only one goal in the last two games — Weber said: “It’s hard to say. It could be a number of things. No excuses. We got to find a way to just get it done.

“We’ve got to find a way to start stringing some wins together,” added Weber, who was plus-1 against the Penguins and has 10-18-28 totals for the season along with a plus-19. “Those are the Stanley Cup champs and we want to beat them but, on the other hand, we wanted to win against Detroit the other night, too. So it’s not like we’re taking any loss lighter than the other. We’ve got to find a way to get the wins.”

(Photo: John Mahoney/Montreal Gazette)