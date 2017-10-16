Canadiens Notebook: Maybe a little California sunshine will help

STU COWAN

SAN JOSE — It was a gorgeous day Monday in San Jose, with the temperature hitting 29C under bright sunshine.

“It’s never a bad thing to come out here,” Canadiens coach Claude Julien said after a morning practice at the SAP Center. “I think the guys enjoy you know … it’s a change of pace and everything else. But it’s only good if you get positive results and that’s what we need to get here, some positive results on this road trip. We’re close, but we’re not good enough yet.”

The Canadiens bring a 1-3-1 record into Tuesday’s game against the Sharks in San Jose (10:30 p.m., TSN2, RDS, TSN Radio 690), a place where they haven’t won a game since 1999, going 0-8-2 since then.

“I think our guys are focused on what needs to be done internally, inside the dressing room, and what we’re trying to accomplish here,” Julien said. “I think so far they’ve done a pretty good job of that. There’s no doubt when you got some guys that are goal-scorers that haven’t scored yet … it’s a normal thing that they might be squeezing the stick a little bit. But that’s what they got to overcome and that’s what we got to try and do and improve our game as we go along here.”

(Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Lack of goals

The Canadiens are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night at the Bell Centre and have scored only seven goals in their first five games — two of them short-handed.

Alex Galchenyuk scored his first goal of the season against the Leafs and it was also the Canadiens’ first power-play goal. The Canadiens rank 28th in the NHL on the power play with a 6.3 per cent success rate. They rank dead-last in the now 31-team league in scoring with an average of 1.40 goals per game. The expansion Vegas Golden Knights, who are off to a 4-1-0 start, rank 16th in scoring with an average of 3.0 goals per game.

Julien was asked after practice if there’s a way a coach can teach finish when it comes to goal-scoring.

“I think they know how to finish,” he said. “I think when it comes to finish it’s a matter of confidence. Max Pacioretty doesn’t score 30-plus goals every year because he has no finish. So I don’t need to show him because he’s got no goals (in his last four games) how to finish. It’s just a matter of confidence, I think. When things start going well, pucks usually go in. So the confidence part is a big part of the game and right now guys squeeze their sticks and they’re trying to bury it. Sometimes frustration takes over.”

Reason for concern?

Julien was asked what’s his biggest concern about his team after five games and only one victory.

“I don’t look at my biggest concern because that’s not how I think,” the coach said. “I think about what we want to get better at and not what’s concerning me.

“Our compete level is there,” he added. “We finally scored more than one goal last game, so there’s some things going in the right direction. But right now it’s just a situation where every little mistake you make sometimes ends up costing you, whether it’s on faceoffs or different areas. But we’re just continuing to focus on getting better all the time. There’s circumstances that dictate that we need some time to jell together and everything else. We’re just going to plug away until that solution comes and it’s hopefully on this road trip.”

Practice makes perfect?

The Canadiens had a fast-paced practice Monday and worked a lot on neutral-zone play.

“There’s always a theme for the practice,” said Brendan Gallagher, who decided to shave his head in the hope it will change the Canadiens’ luck in San Jose. “Today if you watched it was a lot of neutral-zone stuff, trying to move the puck quick, support each other. It’s a big part of the game nowadays is transitioning quick and then getting into the offence as quickly as possible. We just tried to touch on it a little bit today and hopefully it will pay off.”

Streit is gone

The Canadiens announced Monday that they have mutually agreed to terminate the one-year, $700,000 contract with 39-year-old defenceman Mark Streit.

Streit cleared waivers last week after playing only two games with the Canadiens and posting a minus-2. The remainder of Streit’s contract will not count against the Canadiens’ salary cap.

Mete still around

Rookie defenceman Victor Mete was still paired with Shea Weber on the No. 1 pair at practice and will play his sixth NHL game Tuesday night. After nine games the Canadiens will need to make a decision on whether to keep the 19-year-old or return him to the junior London Knights.

When asked after practice if he’s heard anything about whether he will be staying in the NHL, Mete said: “Nothing … still don’t know. Still day by day. I’m a little bit anxious, but just try to take it day by day and not think about it until I guess next week if I play every game.”

The trip to San Jose is a first for Mete.

“I’ve been to Los Angeles before, but I’ve never been to San Jose,” he said. “It’s pretty cool. Obviously, the weather is nice, so it’s good to be here.”

Big brother Shea

Weber has filled a bit of a big brother role with Mete on the blue line. It’s something Julien saw at the start of last season when he was coaching the Boston Bruins.

“I had the same thing happen last year with (Zdeno) Chara and (Brandon) Carlo,” Julien said. “Zdeno just kind of took him under his wing at times and made him feel comfortable and made sure that the game was easy for him. And I think Shea’s doing the same thing right now with Mets.”

Carlo will turn 21 on Nov. 26.

“I’m sure (Weber’s) got a big impact because he calms things down,” Julien said about the partnership with Mete. “I’m sure that Victor feels pretty safe and comfortable with him and he’s such a good veteran.”

The lines

Defenceman David Schlemko, still recovering from a hand injury, didn’t make the trip to San Jose.

Here’s how the lines and defence pairings looked at practice:

Pacioretty – Drouin – Lehkonen

Byron – Plekanec – Gallagher

Hudon – Danault – Shaw

Galchenyuk – De La Rose/Mitchell – Hemsky

Mete – Weber

Alzner – Petry

Benn – Davidson

Morrow

Julien confirmed that Carey Price will start in goal against the Sharks.

What’s next?

After Tuesday’s game, the Canadiens will head to Los Angeles, where they will play the Kings Wednesday night (10:30 p.m., TSN2, RDS, TSN Radio 690). The Canadiens will wrap up their three-game road trip Friday night against the Ducks in Anaheim (10 p.m., TSN2, RDS, TSN Radio 690).

