Canadiens Notebook: ‘I don’t panic. I fix things,’ coach Claude Julien says

STU COWAN
The Canadiens ended a two-game losing streak and moved three points ahead of Ottawa atop the Atlantic Division standings with Saturday night’s 3-1 win over the Senators at the Bell Centre.
All three Canadiens goals came from the team’s No. 1 defence pair, with Andrei Markov scoring twice and Shea Weber once. It marked the third time in eight days the Canadiens had beaten the Senators.
When asked if there was a big benefit moving forward with three straight wins over the Senators, Canadiens coach Claude Julien said: “The benefit right now is the fact that we bounced back from two losses in one game tonight and it was a big game against a good team. A team that’s played well, that beat Pittsburgh, that beat Boston this week. The fact that we just won that game, I’m not looking so much at the fact that we beat them three times, but more that how we played tonight and how we were able to come back and win.
“If we take the other scenario, if we don’t win tonight, you guys are probably panicking right now,” the coach told the media.
Asked if he would have panicked following a loss to the Senators, Julien responded with a smile: “I don’t panic. I fix things. I don’t panic. But that’s what it does for us. I think it’s good that we win. You don’t want to extend your losing streak. Even though we got a point (from a 2-1 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings last Tuesday) it’s still two losses in our mind and we came back with a big win tonight.”
The Canadiens lost 4-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.
The Canadiens have an 11-5-1 record under Julien since he took over from Michel Therrien on Valentine’s Day.
(Photo: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Day off Sunday for Habs
The Canadiens enjoyed a day off Sunday and will practise at the Bell Centre at 11 a.m. Monday, which is also team photo day.
The Dallas Stars visit the Bell Centre Tuesday night (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690) and the Canadiens wrap up their six-game home stand when the Florida Panthers visit Thursday night (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690).
The Canadiens will fly to Florida on Friday and face the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday night and then the Panthers next Monday. The Canadiens have seven games remaining in the regular season and the Senators have eight. The Senators visit the Philadelphia Flyers Tuesday night (7 p.m., TSN5, RDS2).
Forwards not scoring
The Canadiens forwards were shut out in Saturday’s win over the Senators and Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Galchenyuk are the only two forwards to score a goal in the last three games.
Weber (six) and Markov (three) combined for nine of the Canadiens’ 24 shots Saturday against the Senators.
The No. 1 line of Max Pacioretty, Phillip Danault and Alexander Radulov were shut out for the second straight game after being reunited. Pacioretty had three shots, Radulov two and Danault none.
Pacioretty, who leads the Canadiens with 33 goals, hasn’t scored and is pointless in the last six games. Radulov hasn’t scored a goal in nine games and has one in the last 16, while Danault has one goal in the last 27 games.
Galchenyuk picked up an assist against the Senators, giving him a goal and an assist in two games since being moved to left wing on a line with Andrew Shaw at centre and Lehkonen on the right. Lehkonen picked up an assist for the second straight game.
Improvement on faceoffs
After Shaw won only 4 of 14 faceoffs (29%) against the Hurricanes in his first game as a centre with the Canadiens, he won 6 of 11 against the Senators (55%).
After winning only 35% of the faceoffs as a team in Thursday’s loss to the Hurricanes, the Canadiens won 58% against the Senators, led by Tomas Plekanec, who won 14 of 20 (70%).
Improvement on power play
The Canadiens went 2-for-4 on the power play Saturday night, with Weber opening the scoring on a blast that Sportsnet reported registered 101.6 mph and Markov scoring his second goal with the man advantage.
Markov had gone 15 games without scoring a goal and then scored two in less than five minutes in the second period against the Senators.
Coming into the game, the Canadiens had scored only one power-play goal in their previous 22 opportunities. The Canadiens now rank 12th in the NHL on the power play with a 20.3% success rate and 17th in offence, averaging 2.68 goals per game.
The fact that Max and Radulov are not scoring just might have something to do with the fact that the Habs have NO true #1 centre
– but, do they even have a true #2 centre(?).
Consider this: Danault got very limited ice time in Chicago last season
– a Black Hawks team that was eliminated in the 1st round of the 2016
playoffs – But in Montreal he is currently the Habs #1 centre……..this should tell Julien all he needs to know about how offensively challenged his group of forwards are.
No question who runs the OHL. London gets the non calls and breaks they need. It’s been that way for a few years now.
Timo! You must be over the moon with Claude Julien. He fixes things!!
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Gabriel Vilardi will be a big time NHLer.
I don’t get the NHL playoff structure. Can someone explain to me how many points should a team get in order to get a playoff spot? I look at the top-3 Metropolitan teams: Pens, Jackets, and Caps, they all got 100 points to qualify. But in the Pacific division, Minnesota did not get 100pts., but still qualified just under -5. I don’t understand?? How many points does the Habs need in order to get a playoff spot?
Oh look, The Great Gazoo!
Welcome back to the madhouse.
Look at the picture of Claude Julien up above.
Doesn’t he look a lot like this guy?
"Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!"
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Well, he was brought in to clean up a mess…
He cleans up a mess and leaves a nice lemony scent too!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VgesoZy43xA
"Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!"
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Habs Strangle Sens
"Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!"
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Hey Mavid,
I’m still occasionally lurking (outside DD’s window).
Without Bellfyul and UCe, I’m just so sad inside I can’t muster up the energy to post.
Seriously, was on vacation, then with the seasons changing have been so busy prepping to coach ball I haven’t had the downtime to indulge in amusing myself here.
Plus, with MT ousted, there’s not nearly as much to complain about. Harping on MB’s newest collection of offensively challenged puds also seems like shooting fish in a barrel.
I’m sure I’ll pop in once in awhile.
To tide you over, here’s me getting caught at the office thinking about DD:
https://media.giphy.com/media/aDn5TEJgAuOf6/giphy.gif
Ah there is my little green friend…don’t be such a stranger..I miss Bellyfull an UCE too…as usual ewwwwww
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
The Great Gazoo!
How do you do?
"Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!"
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Ah…there he is. The Loin King! Don’t be a stranger.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Today’s Bracket
Leafs and Sens in our division is cute. Replace the Rags with the Bruins and it’s almost the Adams division.
Blast from the past. The 80’s Adam’s division playoffs were epic!
OT: Goals? When lines are facing off vs each other and neither team is scoring be happy we scored more than the other team. IE. Yesterday.
Shut them down pretty good.
OT2: Tis the season. Teams are playing for jobs, and zero pressure on them, and playoff teams become complacent waiting for the playoffs. Bad games are gonna happen.
OT3: Line one not scoring. Not worried. If we lose in the playoffs because they aren’t scoring, then I’m worried.
Danault is not the answer. He’s an awesome player playing 3rd line vs 3rd line assignments.
OT4: FI, I missed three minutes of the race and missed how Hamilton lost his position and the race. Probably the best part of the race was lap 25-27 and lap 54. Sigh
OT5: CAREY CAREY CAREY
OT6: Pacioretty-Plekanec-Gallagher (Shaw?)
Byron-Galchenyuk-Radulov
OT7: Bell Center production crew. When Boucher led his team off the ice with time remaining on the clock, that would have been the perfect time to play Na Na NA, NA NA NA, Hey Hey, Good Bye
Bring that back, nothing was more moving in the 80’s than that.
Great Win last night, especially after reading the fans this past week, my goodness, you were all the exact right amount of crazy. It was very entertaining.
OT8: Dubnyk over Price meArse! Classic old school desperation and beaten.
Happy Sunday
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Future Link to the 2017 10th Anniversary Summit Game
Thanks for the add Shane looking foward to working with you this summer..should be a great Summit
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Shane!
I layed some serious dough on DJ to win the match play today.
Gotta dig myself out of my cesspool of Hockey wagers.
Saludos.
From the “Don’t count your chickens until they hatch” files:
It would be great to see Sergachev develop into a number 1 D
on the Habs blue line:
Physicality of a Weber and the skating and passing of a Karlsson.
(As long as he doesn’t pass to the opposing team, like Karlsson).
Signing Markov, as a mentor, is a good idea.
As long as Danault can keep his thoughts to himself.
Markov a mentor? I don’t see it, but I do see him as a one year filler until there are other solutions.
Sergachev and Juulsen’s mentor will be Weber. He’s everything all good ol Canadian boys look to for that style of play. We want our boys learning from players like that. Markov is great, and maybe you’re right (mentor) but when I watch and listen to Weber, I see him as the leader and the go to guy to learn defense. In fact I imagine he’s turning JJ Daigneault into a better coach 😉
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Sergachev sure is looking good against London. Passes like Markov. Aims his shots when the occasion calls for it. Plenty of swagger. I think he can be in the lineup next year. Juulsen, he will probably take a couple of years in Laval.
Mete also looks like an NHLer. Great skating, heads up, tough (for his size). Like Gostibehere or Ryan Murphy.
Tom Gilbert playing D for Hershey vs the IceCaps.
Christian Thomas playing up front for the Bears.
–Go Habs Go!–
CJ seems much more able to adjust during the course of a game than MT. His moves are more subtle and effective rather than just throwing line combinations out the window when something is not working. He is often out-coaching his opposition since he has been back with the Habs. It also appears that he is much more able to articulate what he wants from his individual players, rather than denigrate them and throw them under the bus if they have an off game or off moment. Shaw looks like a completely different player since Julien took over.
Hi Mavid. I saw you reply & mention that Madrid was on the list…
I highly recommend it. It is a very beautiful city.
Some of the folks here gave me great advice. I’ve had a blast the past few days… Bring comfy shoes and an appetite.
A couple of scraps already in London, no score yet.
The game is on Sportsnet360
–Go Habs Go!–
Hudon – Terry – Carr
Matteau – de la Rose – Friberg
Scherbak – Audette – Farnham
Veilleux – MacMillan – Grégoire
Hanley – Lernout
Lowe – Johnston
Brouillette – Didier
Lindgren
–Go Habs Go!–
Great win last night
Loved the display of muted cockiness Markov showed as he celebrated his 2nd with the Radulov sword move and a nod to each fist bump along the bench. True leadership that rarely gets talked about
Boone is spot on about resigning him to train Sergachev
I expect a similar solid effort on Tuesday in support of Jordie Benn against his brother (is Jamie playing?) and former mates!
In a league where a tie is a tie and no skills competition for an extra point Ottawa and Montreal both have 81 pts Ottawa has a game in hand. Toronto has 78 pts. same GP’s as Ottawa. Detroit is even worse than they appear: 57 pts. in 73 games. Detroit has 13 bonus round pts. ( the most in the Atlantic) Toronto the least at 7.
I hate the loser point system.
The NHL should go back to no overtime in regular season games and two points for a win, one point for a tie and zero for a loss. Simple, fair and effective. Losers should not be rewarded for participating.
"Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!"
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
I basically agree although Buttman and owners likely don’t. As a compromise I’d settle for a ten minute overtime, no shootout, two points for the win, one for the tie, zero for the loss as you suggested and as I recall from saner times. I’d also love to see a seventy game regular season, but that ain’t gonna happen either.
That was a good response by Julien last night but hope he can fix the Habs serious lack of goal-scoring from his forwards (and you can throw in Beaulieu and Petry too). Can anyone please explain the drop-off in production and effectiveness of Gallagher this season? I get that he may have lost some key powerplay ice-time but I thought he was the key spark on the team the past 4 seasons and now he’s largely ineffective. He’s still very young so did he get tired of going to the dirty areas after he got his contract? Did he get onto the refs bad list and thus toned it down? He was a real asset before.
Sometimes there is no explanation. For pre-injury Gallagher he was having an off year. Full stop. He can redeem himself in the playoffs.
The guy works his Arse off every shift.
Sacrifice City.
Just snakebit.
I think his hand still hurts.
"Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!"
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Hey!
Not first. Just jockeying for position.
"Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!"
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
RE: Weber’s shot velocity: Wasn’t it 101.something?
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
101.6 … I originally typed 106.1 by mistake. It has been fixed.
When you get up to triple digits, it doesn’t matter.
It still hurts.
Hard enough to put a noticeable dent in an empty beer can.
"Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!"
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
New thread. Sweet!
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!