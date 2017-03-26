Canadiens Notebook: ‘I don’t panic. I fix things,’ coach Claude Julien says

STU COWAN

The Canadiens ended a two-game losing streak and moved three points ahead of Ottawa atop the Atlantic Division standings with Saturday night’s 3-1 win over the Senators at the Bell Centre.

All three Canadiens goals came from the team’s No. 1 defence pair, with Andrei Markov scoring twice and Shea Weber once. It marked the third time in eight days the Canadiens had beaten the Senators.

When asked if there was a big benefit moving forward with three straight wins over the Senators, Canadiens coach Claude Julien said: “The benefit right now is the fact that we bounced back from two losses in one game tonight and it was a big game against a good team. A team that’s played well, that beat Pittsburgh, that beat Boston this week. The fact that we just won that game, I’m not looking so much at the fact that we beat them three times, but more that how we played tonight and how we were able to come back and win.

“If we take the other scenario, if we don’t win tonight, you guys are probably panicking right now,” the coach told the media.

Asked if he would have panicked following a loss to the Senators, Julien responded with a smile: “I don’t panic. I fix things. I don’t panic. But that’s what it does for us. I think it’s good that we win. You don’t want to extend your losing streak. Even though we got a point (from a 2-1 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings last Tuesday) it’s still two losses in our mind and we came back with a big win tonight.”

The Canadiens lost 4-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

The Canadiens have an 11-5-1 record under Julien since he took over from Michel Therrien on Valentine’s Day.

(Photo: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Day off Sunday for Habs

The Canadiens enjoyed a day off Sunday and will practise at the Bell Centre at 11 a.m. Monday, which is also team photo day.

The Dallas Stars visit the Bell Centre Tuesday night (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690) and the Canadiens wrap up their six-game home stand when the Florida Panthers visit Thursday night (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690).

The Canadiens will fly to Florida on Friday and face the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday night and then the Panthers next Monday. The Canadiens have seven games remaining in the regular season and the Senators have eight. The Senators visit the Philadelphia Flyers Tuesday night (7 p.m., TSN5, RDS2).

Forwards not scoring

The Canadiens forwards were shut out in Saturday’s win over the Senators and Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Galchenyuk are the only two forwards to score a goal in the last three games.

Weber (six) and Markov (three) combined for nine of the Canadiens’ 24 shots Saturday against the Senators.

The No. 1 line of Max Pacioretty, Phillip Danault and Alexander Radulov were shut out for the second straight game after being reunited. Pacioretty had three shots, Radulov two and Danault none.

Pacioretty, who leads the Canadiens with 33 goals, hasn’t scored and is pointless in the last six games. Radulov hasn’t scored a goal in nine games and has one in the last 16, while Danault has one goal in the last 27 games.

Galchenyuk picked up an assist against the Senators, giving him a goal and an assist in two games since being moved to left wing on a line with Andrew Shaw at centre and Lehkonen on the right. Lehkonen picked up an assist for the second straight game.

Improvement on faceoffs

After Shaw won only 4 of 14 faceoffs (29%) against the Hurricanes in his first game as a centre with the Canadiens, he won 6 of 11 against the Senators (55%).

After winning only 35% of the faceoffs as a team in Thursday’s loss to the Hurricanes, the Canadiens won 58% against the Senators, led by Tomas Plekanec, who won 14 of 20 (70%).

Improvement on power play

The Canadiens went 2-for-4 on the power play Saturday night, with Weber opening the scoring on a blast that Sportsnet reported registered 101.6 mph and Markov scoring his second goal with the man advantage.

Markov had gone 15 games without scoring a goal and then scored two in less than five minutes in the second period against the Senators.

Coming into the game, the Canadiens had scored only one power-play goal in their previous 22 opportunities. The Canadiens now rank 12th in the NHL on the power play with a 20.3% success rate and 17th in offence, averaging 2.68 goals per game.

