Canadiens Notebook: Defenceman Victor Mete fitting in nicely so far at training camp

STU COWAN
At the end of every Canadiens practice, one player is selected to go to the middle of the centre-ice circle to lead the team stretch.
After Friday’s first of two training-camp practice sessions in Brossard, Victor Mete was pushed into that spot by Jordie Benn. It was another sign of how the 19-year-old defenceman is fitting in nicely at training camp.
Mete has been paired on the blue line with Shea Weber since the start of camp and is expected to be there again Saturday when the Canadiens play the Senators in Ottawa (7 p.m., RDS, TSN Radio 690). It has been an impressive rise for the 5-foot-9, 184-pound Mete, who was selected by the Canadiens in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft. In 50 games last season with the OHL’s London Knights, Mete posted 15-29-44 totals and was plus-36.
“I don’t know if he’s surprised me, because when I looked at him in the development camp I was really impressed with how well he skated and how well he carried the puck out of the zone or he moved the puck or retrieved the puck,” coach Claude Julien said after practice. “He’s a really good skater and I’ve had the privilege of coaching a guy like Torey Krug (in Boston), whose again not a big player, but a big player in the way what he brings to the team. I think Victor has a lot of those qualities as far as good skater, carrying the puck up the ice and stuff like that.
“I put him with Weby because I thought it would be a good pair and probably Weby would complement his game very well,” Julien added. “I think everybody sees this guy if it’s not this year, but a real future player for our organization, so I want at least to give him the best chance to either make the team or have a good experience so that when he goes back he knows what to expect and we’ll have a better player down the road.”
After Thursday night’s 4-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils — which dropped the Canadiens’ pre-season record to 0-3 — Julien said some of the young players he thought would be in the competition for jobs were making his job easier when it comes to deciding on the opening-night roster Oct. 5 in Buffalo because of their poor play.
Could Mete make the coach’s job harder?
“Absolutely … and I love that,” Julien said. “I love that even during the season … you got to dress 20 guys and you’ve got 23 at your disposal and they’re all healthy. For me, I’ll take a tough decision vs. an easy one any day. Because those tough decisions mean there’s some inner competition and I think that’s great for a hockey club.”
Weber has also been impressed by his new defence partner.
“He’s very mobile,” Weber said about Mete. “He’s good … he’s got the ability, sees the ice well and when he’s got the puck he makes good plays. Bright future for him, for sure.”
(Photo from 2016 NHL Draft by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Victor Mete gets to lead team stretch after first #Habs practice session in Brossard #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/kMaA01QOwG
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 22, 2017
Redmond placed on waivers
Mete now has one less defenceman to battle with for a job after the Canadiens placed Zach Redmond on waivers Friday.
The Canadiens also released forward Markus Eisenschmid and goalie Michael McNiven from training camp. They will both report to the Laval Rocket’s AHL training camp. If Redmond clears waivers, he will also report to the Rocket.
Artturi Lehkonen throws football to Jonathan Drouin after #Habs practice in Brossard #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/vjdMFiAXM7
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 22, 2017
Injury updates
Andrew Shaw, who has been sidelined with a neck injury, skated by himself Friday in Brossard.
“He’s doing better, obviously, from the injury and the skating today is the first step in the right direction,” Julien said. “So we’re hoping that we’ll get him back very soon here.”
As for defenceman David Schlemko, who has been sidelined with a hand injury, Julien said: “He is skating, which is great. I think they just wanted to make sure that his hand heals and heals properly. The last thing you want to do is rush him back and all of a sudden it flares up again and you got another issue there where you set him back for an other week or so.
“To my understanding, there’s a real good chance you’ll see him in some pre-season games before it starts. I guess that can be some news that I can share with you guys.”
The Canadiens announced Friday afternoon that forward Jeremiah Addison, a seventh-round draft pick in 2015, had shoulder surgery and is expected to be out for six months. Defenceman Josh Brook, a second-round pick at this year’s draft, had wrist surgery Friday and is expected to miss three months.
Defenceman Noah Juulsen, the Canadiens’ first-round pick (26th overall) at the 2015 NHL Draft, is out for six weeks with a fractured foot suffered during the first pre-season game in Quebec City.
Updated #Habs training-camp rosters after cuts #HabsIO. pic.twitter.com/ItnVjdBwMb
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 22, 2017
The lines
Here’s how the lines and defence pairings looked at the two practices Friday in Brossard:
TEAM A
Pacioretty – Drouin – Hemsky
Hudon – Plekanec – Lehkonen
Reway – Holland – Grégoire
Broll – Froese – Eisenschmid
Mete – Weber
Benn – Streit
Davidson – Taormins
Montoya
Lindgren
TEAM B
Galchenyuk – Danault – Gallagher
Mitchell – Audette – Byron
Terry – De La Rose – McCarron
Petry – Alzner
Morrow – Lernout/Gelinas
Price
Fucale
McNiven
#Habs Shea Weber doing interviews after practice in Brossard #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/Ea83eNqXKg
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 22, 2017
Path to the penalty box
With so many penalties being called during the pre-season games as the NHL cracks down on slashing and cheating in the faceoff circles, it has made it more difficult for Julien to evaluate some of his young players.
“You want to give players as much ice time as you can and because of the power plays and the penalty kills, there’s some guys that have gotten probably less ice time than I would have liked to have given them and they would have liked to have,” Julien said.
“But I look at last night’s game and already I’m seeing a difference,” the coach added. “The faceoff violations … there was less of that. I think the players are getting used to it and the linesmen are tapering down a little bit. They needed to be extremely aggressive in the first few games and as long as they see progression in it they can kind of not loosen up, but they can be a little bit more tolerant and I thought last night was a little bit better that way. I think as you move on here you’ll see that adjustment get better and better.”
Jonathan Drouin does interviews after #Habs practice in Brossard #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/xvAXan9zEN
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 22, 2017
What’s next?
The Canadiens’ next three pre-season games are all on the road, starting Saturday night in Ottawa (7 p.m., RDS, TSN Radio 690). The Canadiens will then visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night before facing the Leafs again on Wednesday night in Quebec City. The Canadiens will wrap up their pre-season schedule with games at the Bell Centre next Friday against Florida and Saturday against Ottawa.
• Jordie Benn wears grandfather’s memories on his sleeve, by Stu Cowan
• Torrey Mitchell in fight to keep his spot with Canadiens, by Stu Cowan
• Former Habs great Larry Robinson joins Blues as consultant, by Stu Cowan
• Hipster Ales Hemsky looks to find spot with Canadiens, by Stu Cowan
• Jonathan Drouin embracing Montreal spotlight, by Stu Cowan
• Drouin puts his first stamp on city at CHUM hospital, by Stu Cowan
• Agent explains how he helps Drouin handle his money, by Stu Cowan
Flyers moved Giroux to the wing and Couturier to center him and Voracek on the 1st line…where have I seen this before…
Fucale, Reway and Scherbak sent down
–Go Habs Go!–
What is the deal with Scherbak? he spent all summer training in Montreal and has been cut early in training camp. he has skill and size but something is missing. I had high hopes for him, and hope he can get to the next level
What’s missing with Sherbak is his hockey instinct. He appears to have very little and is falling subject to the old hockey adage “don’t overthink the game, just play” He looks like he’s watching his own feet out there to make sure he’s in the proper position. He has skill and speed and he needs to play without over thinking his own mistakes. IMO
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I think he was cut for the same reason Fucale and Reway were cut. There is no room for them and the team has seen what it needs to see for now. There are at least 8 wingers established above him on the chart.
Nothing worse than not being part of a team and just hanging around. Now they are all just a call away. It is like the Habs can carry a 46 man roster with Laval.
Scherbak was drafted two seasons after Hudon. You don’t get a physical package like that at #26 without there being something missing from the box
He still has a year left to figure it out, or to have a role designed for him. He’s a 6’2″ 200 lbs RW who can skate and shoot. Finding a place for him shouldn’t be too hard.
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
What I’m tired of is this “make him a better person” philosophy and what’s best for the player yada yada. How about what’s best for the crest on the jersey.
Do we want to be competitive? Then pick the best players based on their play, in short, pick Charlie Lingren over Al Montoya.
He needs to play more in the AHL? I say hogwash to that.
He needs an NHL paycheck and coaching from possibly the league’s best goaltending coach. He needs to play 22-24 NHL games, not 60 AHL games against weaker competition. That is my opinion.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Lingren is RFA next season. MB is in no rush to play him this year significantly in the NHL…unless Price gets hurt. IMO MB’s going to sign him cheap long term next off-season and then bye-bye to Montoya. Either that or he trades him for help elsewhere.
I say, sign him mid-season while he’s backing up Price, which would still be cheap, entry level type money 2 years 700 per kinda deal. Play him two years as a back up then trade him when he has peak value a la Talbot from New York to Edmonton, even though I think the Rangers got snowed in that trade.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Hey…isn’t that what they did with Condon? He beat out Tokarski who had beat out Budaj who always folded under pressure? Great move until they broke Price and the team quit.
If they played Lindgren every fourth game I’d say great. But they won’t. They’ll struggle and ride Price. Might as well be Montoya who loses 10-0.
Not if they trust Charlie they won’t. They’ll play him, CJ is not MT
oh, and also, Charlie would never lose 10-0. Julien would pull him after 4 unlike that previous monkey.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Just a reminder: “Montreal Canadiens
ANALYSIS: The defending division champion, I wouldn’t rule out Montreal repeating that feat. Gone are Alex Radulov, Andrei Markov and Nathan Beaulieu, replaced by some combination of Jonathan Drouin, Ales Hemsky, Karl Alzner, David Schlemko and Mark Streit. It is a lot of turnover, but Marc Bergevin is determined to make this team his own and isn’t shy about making controversial moves. Keeping Alex Galchenyuk, at least for now, seems like a smart decision — even if he’s not going to develop into the No. 1 centre that Montreal is missing. A full season of Claude Julien behind the bench, working extensively with Galchenyuk and Drouin, should be beneficial. As always, Montreal’s success hinges on Carey Price and his health, but if he holds up, the Canadiens will be a playoff team again.”
It’s just one guy, from THW, which is hit and miss, but is a pretty solid analysis:
https://thehockeywriters.com/nhl-standings-predictions-offseason-edition-2/
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
and this guy is making playoff predictions:
http://www.thesportster.com/hockey/projecting-the-entire-2018-stanley-cup-playoffs/
😉
The x factors can’t be and never are mentioned in these pre-season predictions. Hudon, Lehkonen, Gallagher, Hemsky are all x factors. Healhy.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
BTW the Habs are not the only decent team who has a lot of cap space. The BJs, Oilers and Shark have ~8 miilon too. The Kings, Sabres and Jets have around 7 million. In fact, 17 teams have over 4.9 million in cap space so if you think MB can use his cap space to advantage, it is not the case. He’ll have competition for available players from “cap-space-strapped” teams.
Some of those teams (a bunch actually) won’t spend to the limit and are not really competition, Edmonton has space now but there are a number of huge raises in the future, they won’t be signing any big name free agents unless they trade someone. There will be competition for sure, there always is, but having the space allows you to part of the competition.
My guess is Julien doesn’t give a damn about preseason success. He’s got 4 solid days of practice with the 23 players chosen for the roster between the last preseason game and the first regular season game.
His job now is to find the best players for the few spots on that roster. To find out who is most adaptable to his system, who can fill a role, who will keep the players in the lineup on their toes (for fear of being replaced).
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
Re Claude and his coaching. We haven’t seen enough yet to make an assessment either way. His player usage in the playoffs was…well, ineffective, but aside from that he seems pretty smart and turned the team around after a dismal stretch resulting in the ousting of possibly the least favorite coach in recent Habs history. (With respect to Tremblay,Martin)
My hope is that he runs his systems with his players best attributes in mind.
Drouin is a puck possession player that excels at zone entries. This bump it back to the trailer on the PP that we’re seeing isn’t working. Drouin needs to handle zone entries and set ups then plant himself next to Weber for QB duty. Hemsky is a passer, play him off the wall. Chucky a shooter, play him at center on PPs so he can slide out to the RW circle for one-timers. etc…
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
The biggest issue BY FAR in this camp is whether Drouin will stick at the center position. Nothing is even close to as important as this. This is why I’m a little frustrated after 3 games. I want to him play a lot at center before the season starts. Hopefully this starts soon. MB is going to have to decide what need to address at pre-season’s end. For example, if Drouin is a go at center then there are RFAs like Anderson or Anthanaseiou that might be available. Like TLC used to sing…no more scrubs…time to evaluate the actual line-up.
Frustrating-to-watch Habs hockey is better than no hockey.
It will be another fun season, starting in …. see Mavid’s post below.
By the way fun does not mean success.
Oh, MB said that Benn was one of his considerations as a top pairing D, with Weber.
It was on one of the TSN 690 morning shows.
I hope that he was just obfuscating.
Benn didn’t look like much of a D on Ottawa’s last goal.
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
Weber can carry just about anyone. Benn might cause less damage there and be able to take the minutes without breaking. Bergevin must have a plan of some sort. He got rid of his LD starters from last season entirely.
Dmen carrying other Dmen is a fallacy. Weber can’t be in two places at once. The other guy has to do his job. The only scenario where a Dman makes another one better is where a smart mobile puck mover helps a stay-at-home less mobile type Dman (e.g., Markov Komasarik).
Weber can carry anyone? Then I say let him carry a 19 year old with skill, speed and vision to spare. Let him mentor the rookie.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
It is the minutes if you bring up Mete. Remember how they played Sergachev last season? About 10 minutes a game. Huge jump from junior to the NHL and 26-28 minutes a game (Weber). So third pairing is the weakest and a bad place to learn. They soon cut you there.
I don’t know if Mete can play that or work with Weber consistently. I know Weber can make any partner look great but opponents soon key into who is weak side and who is strong side, which means the three forwards need to be on the ball.
I wouldn’t discount Mete though. Size on D isn’t as important as smarts.
Here’s a condition that nobody seems to be considering.
Why does Mete have to considered as Weber’s immediate partner?
There is a time frame of I believe 2 months in which a CHL rookie has to play his 9 games.
Why not make Mete the 7th D to start and send Davidson down. He would clear waivers and if he didn’t so what.
Mete can then ease into the game. 9 starts over two months as Weber’s partner, then try him with Benn, Alzner etc.. Play him 17-18 minutes per night instead and assess things from there.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Well you’re right about the “He would clear waivers and if he didn’t so what.” I think someone told Davidson the team was bussing up to Ottawa for take-out or something. He sure seemed to be surprised to be in a hockey game last night.
@25 not a bad idea, but without an injury to one of Alzner/Jerabek/Schlemko, it’s gonna take a long while for Mete to get those nine games.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
Claude Julien says that when he arrived mid-season, it wasn’t really possible to implement his own system. He just tweaked Therrien’s. This year, though, we’ll get to see his system in full.
Well, if the pre-season is anything to go by: his system is five guys standing still in a small area, completely failing to support each other and passing to other standing-still guys on rare occasions when the other team coughs up the puck.
I know it’s just preseason. But this isn’t about the wins and losses. It’s about the team’s complete on-ice dysfunction. They barely even look like a team. A low-grade Senators team looked like the Harlem Globetrotters out there.
I think back to that oh-so-symbolic decision to start King, Ott and McCarron — big, slow and ineffectual — in game 6 against the Rangers while speedy Torrey Mitchell, who had a goal in the series, sat in the press box. It probably wouldn’t have changed the game if he played, but it spoke volumes about Julien’s mentality.
I really worry that, two years from now, we’re going to look back on Therrien as comparatively progressive and forward-looking.
***
Afterthought: the perfect play from last night was Jordie Benn, that darling of Bergie and CJ, delivering a saucer pass to the Senators point man and then, as the shot came through, simultaneously sticking his butt in Montoya’s face while failing to box out the screening forward. Maybe there’s a reason Dallas wanted Greg Pateryn instead of him?
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
Nobody looked good last night, Benn included, but the game had gotten away at the point of Benn’s blunder. Down 4-1 with a minute or so left in a meaningless game? I don’t blame him for losing a bit of concentration.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Oh-No! You were on the right track there and then you completely went off the rails!
It is more about players still not knowing the system, what each guy is supposed to be doing, in addition to half of the team being border line AHL guys.
The next few games will show us more. Lots of cuts and now the lineups will start to look more like the team that will take the ice.
With guys like Benn, Weber and Alzner on D , there is going to be a lot of point shots. Johnson showed on TSN that Habs Dmen don’t follow their men past the face-off circle. They release him and try to stay within their perimeter. If the high forward drops down to get that forward, the puck goes to the point man for a shot. If the high forward doesn’t pick up that forward, he circles back in at the top of the circle for a shot. The Habs are going to have to block a lot of shots to help out Price.
I like Mike Johnson. He knows his hockey.
———————————————————————————————————————-
If a man speaks in a forest where no woman can hear him, is he still wrong?
maybe MT is a better coach than Julien, based on preseason stats?
It’s preseason, so scoreboard results are inconsequential. It’s time for young guys to learn, everything from a new system to what it takes to play in the NHL.
Love Hudon’s play, but disappointed/irritated by Chucky’s inconsistent work ethic, still. Hopeful for Mete, and that Plek’s will have a bounce back year. Too early to conclude much about how this season will go, so way too early to start calling for a bad season, as some already have.
Have no idea if Hemsky will actually play top line minutes, contribute, and stay injury free for the majority of the season. Only impression I do get that concerns me is the near unanimous disappointment with many of the youngsters (DLR, Scherbak) and their progress on the development front and seeming lack of desire. I believe New attributed it to a known pecking order, but it still disappoints.
Plenty of time to get this team pared down, on the same page, and focused. I bet we make the playoffs. Big questions will be:
1) Can we score? (PP looks better, but goals haven’t come yet)
2) Can the D sort itself out?
3) Can/will MB make good use of his cap space?
I expect a team that’s finally more fun to watch. Drouin and Hudon should add more excitement up front, and it won’t hurt that Danault, Lehks, etc. have another year under their belts. Now, we’re not talking Oilers of the 80’s, but something more exciting than watching Carey single-handedly drag this team to two points night after night will be a welcome change.
Pray CJ lets them play a little, and that Drouin, Pleks, and Danault have good years. If the coach lets the centers have a little free rein, and they come through, it might just be more fun than we expect…
Last night’s team wasn’t reflective of the Habs lineup in October. The concerning thing though is that the Sens didn’t beat the pickup team, the players on that team beat themselves.
Execution is critical. For example on the first goal both D were horrid but Hudon easily caught the puck carrier, waved a stick at him, and coasted along to see what happened.
37 Players remaining
14 Will be cut.
Karl Alzner (D, NHL)
Jordie Benn (D, NHL)
Paul Byron (F, NHL)
Daniel Carr (F, AHL)
Phillip Danault (F, NHL)
Brandon Davidson (D, NHL/AHL)
Jacob de la Rose (F, NHL/AHL)
Jonathan Drouin (F, NHL)
Byron Froese (F, AHL)
Zachary Fucale (G, AHL/ECHL)
Alex Galchenyuk (F, NHL)
Brendan Gallagher (F, NHL)
Eric Gélinas (D, tryout)
Ales Hemsky (F, NHL)
Peter Holland (F, AHL)
Charles Hudon (F, AHL)
Jakub Jerabek (D, NHL/AHL)
Artturi Lehkonen (F, NHL)
Charlie Lindgren (G, AHL)
Andreas Martinsen (F, NHL)
Victor Mete (D, OHL)
Michael McCarron (F, AHL)
Torrey Mitchell (F, NHL)
Al Montoya (G, NHL)
Joe Morrow (D NHL/AHL)
Max Pacioretty (F NHL)
Jeff Petry (D, NHL)
Tomas Plekanec (F, NHL)
Carey Price (G, NHL)
Martin Réway (F, AHL)
Nikita Scherbak (F, AHL)
David Schlemko (D, NHL)
Andrew Shaw (F, NHL)
Mark Streit (D, NHL)
Matt Taormina (D, AHL)
Chris Terry (F, AHL)
Shea Weber (D, NHL)
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
There are a bunch of easy decisions, but a few that are pretty tough. Froese, Gelinas, Morrow, Scherbak, Taoromia, Terry, Reway, Mete, Lindgren, Fucale are all simple. So that’s 10 of 14. The other 4 likely DLR, Carr, probably Holland, then either Martinsen or McCarron.
Mete is not simple at all. The problem is his age and physical strength on the one side and the other shows virtually NO other player on the backend outplaying him. I think we have to ask ourselves if Davidson, Benn, Streit, Schlemko (tough to call), Jerabek are better players than Mete. Not older, not more experienced, but actually better skaters, passers and thinkers on the ice.
I find that a difficult choice.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
You might be right with Mete. I have the impression that they want him to develop more and it is a forgone conclusion that he goes down, which is why I said it was simple. I could be wrong about that though. Schlemko and Benn will make the team, the real competition for Mete is Streit and Jerebek.
The D we know for sure is Weber, Alzner, Petry, Schlemko, & Benn, beyond that it is a tough call. There are a lot of guys with potential to do well, but a lot of question marks as well.
That’s my dilemma right there. Mete >>>>>>> Streit
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Can’t respond to the last post you made, but I wish they had not signed Streit. I think there is pressure to keep him around now, and that might make it difficult to make a better decision. By the way they just cut 3 of the obvious ones (Scherbak, Fucala, Reway) so only 11 left to go.
I thought more guys would be sent down today. I guess they want to keep some fodder around for the 2 remaining road games (Mon in TO and Wed in QC) before seriously tuning and focusing on the final 2 preseason games (at home Fri and Sat).
–Go Habs Go!–
I see 10 easy decisions and 4 very difficult ones. Anyone wanna guess who?
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I think it is ok to be legitimately concerned about the lack of scoring though…
This doesn’t make one less of a Hab fan.
Haberoo13
MAAAA!!!! THE MEATLOAF!!!!!
Anybody who is an objective Habs fan (not a Kool-Aid drinker) understands that there is a dearth of offensive prospects in the organization. This is why I was bitching for goal scorers at the draft.
Totally agree.
Drouin had highlight reel plays for TB last season, did well on the PP, but wasn’t an effective 5v5 player.
Considering the Habs’ PP woes last season maybe he’s a panacea for that ailment but being competitive 5v5 is a must for success and IMO when you look at their potential season starting line up that need is not fulfilled.
So it looks like this season, like too many of the previous ones will be on Price to carry the team. When I try to balance that against the improvements made by the other teams in the East and Metro I just don’t see the playoffs as an attainable goal.
This team is just not big, strong, or talented enough with the exception of a few players.
I have no optimism for this team.
A lack of optimism is better than utter despair. They are not big, true. They are not tough, very true. They are fast, true. They are skilled in the top 9, true. They have 2 of the league’s best shut down defencemen in the top 4, also true. They have a good goalie, still true.
They are playing in a league with new stiffer rules against slashing and obstruction, therefore players around the league like Marner, Gaudreau, Ennis, Skinner, Byron, etc…….Can and do excel without any major damage being done.
They have a cup winning coach, true. They have a 40 goal scorer. They have a sophomore with elite two way skill, true. They have a fourth line that is faster and with more skill, in fact a 22 goal scorer, a 12 goal scorer and a 7 goal scorer on it, than most if not any in the league, true.
I don’t know. I guess I’m a bit more optimistic.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
I’m not as worried as most here.
Last night:
Goal 1: Toarmina plays pylon just across our blueline. He’s an AHL PP specialist.
Goal 2: Holland loses his check and the faceooff. Ottawa capitalizes.
Goal 3: Froese skates way over to the other point, Oduya skates in unopposed to the top of the circle (while Froese points desperately at him), squeezes one past Montoya that I think Inigo stops in the regular season.
Goal 4: PP off of a leg.
Goal 5: PP through Alzner’s legs, teed up by Benn. Prettiest Ottawa goal, and it was ugly.
Whereas our goal was a thing of beauty!
Alzner and Benn showed unfamiliarity, Montoya was not sharp. We are HALFWAY through the preseason, ‘chill out’.
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
It is training camp. So far the keepers I see are: Price, Lindgren, Weber, Mete, Alzner, Petry, Lehkonen, Drouin, Hemsky, McCarron, Byron, Danault, Gallagher, Pacioretty, Galchenyuk, Pleks, Mitchell.
They likely won’t keep Mete or Lindgren and likely will keep Hudon and Montoya. So 17 of the 20 they need or 23 they will roster. About 75% of a NHL team.
Everybody likes Hudon but I’m here to tell ya if the Habs continue their losing ways the crowd will turn on his half hearted defensive effort like wounded beasts.
Whatever Beaulieu did to the Habs that they threw him aside and protected Benn must have been awful. Someone couldn’t overlook it.
I disagree with a lot of what folks say, for instance I see real solid improvement in McCarron, and that’s fine – time will tell.
Without Weber and Petry the D is a shambles. Weber can carry most anyone but Petry folds under pressure. The Habs do not so far appear to have D without Beaulieu, Emelin and Markov. Those were choices they made.
The forwards lack the same chemistry. Mainly choices by staff making one huge great mess.
I am solidly in the Bergevin camp. He has made moves that take guts. I imagine he will straighten it all out.
Certainly done the job with McCarron. Whoever gets that young man is in for a steal.
Agree about McCarron. He LOOKS slow, but he gets around well, and is using the gifts that got him drafted. My guess is he starts in the AHL, unless Shaw is hurt long term, but that he is the first call up.
The question with Shaw isn’t whether he can play the game but should he play the game. You can come back from this stuff but you really have to listen to your body.
I like MB, I think he was a bit blindsided by losing both Rads and Markov. I think he was assuming that at least one of them would be back. Either way there was not much to replace them in free agency but next year will hopefully shape up a bit better, with the chance to add at least one more solid forward.
Could be but I think Markov was up front with him about what he would do. Not agent filtered from all reports. If that is true he should have assumed Markov would not be back under the offered conditions.
Radulov was a fan favorite. The best thing he did for the Habs was show other players how to be a fan favorite. All you have to do is play as hard as the fans wish they could. The guy had real difficulty getting out of his own zone but not a soul cared.
Anybody can remember driving past a construction site and seeing one guy working and five watching. Radulov would have been the guy working away and accidently cutting that gas line.
0-4……What a pathetic bunch!
Look at Colorado last preseason. They were 6-0 and ended up winning the Stanl………wait,what?!?
🙂
Hola!
“Never bet Preseason”
(Fronts Law)
I like The Steelers and Oakland minus the points and Detroit plus the points today.
Good Luck amigos!
Saludos.
Viva Timo Libre!
That team that played last night were not the Montreal Canadiens.This is just a chance for the established players to stretch their legs while avoiding injury and for the younger guys to show what they are capable of.The only younger guys I’ve noticed are Mete,Hudon,Audette and even Eisenschmid before he was sent down.McCarron,Scherbak and De La Rose in particular have been disappointing.I was expecting more from these guys. 4 exhibition games left and when the more official team is iced,you’ll see a much better effort with more pleasing results.I’m not worried at all.
The Hab’s and Als were on last night, I watched about 15min. of each before I just had to go out for a long walk.
Going to be a lot of new young faces on the Hab’s roster this year. I hope the club will be somewhat competitive by the new year.! It will take time for sure. Julien’s team starting now! Lets see what you got sir!
The Als look beaten. Chip Cox is no longer a useful player.
The only Als performing are Duron Carter , S.J. Green and Bear Woods.
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
But they don’t even ….oh I see what you are doing
Haberoo13
MAAAA!!!! THE MEATLOAF!!!!!
@Habfan17
I know it’s a typo, but with our GM, perhaps Lernout will be third paid! 🙂
Haberoo13
MAAAA!!!! THE MEATLOAF!!!!!
0 and 4.
Is this the worst record in the east ? A very poor show.
It’s time to put a winning line-up on the ice. Is there a winning line-up ?
Could they try to win one game – is it too much to ask ?
“Could they try to win one game – is it too much to ask ?”
It could be. If it detracts from the evaluation, selection, and training that is supposed to be going on in preseason.
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
Chin up everyone… 11
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
The one and only original Honey Badger. Accept no substitutes.
Yesssss
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Saku!
Oh and Yvon Lambert for sending that circus clown of a Bruin coach to Colorado!
Haberoo13
MAAAA!!!! THE MEATLOAF!!!!!
Saku is one of my all time fav’s one of the only players that I kept my shirt and I wear it whenever he is playing the Habs
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Watched only 5 min of yesterday’s game (got hooked on Netflix). Luckily saw Hudon score again. Not surprised at all by the result. There was only one scoring line and one NHL-caliber puck moving Dman in the line-up. What did anyone expect. Good news was that the Lek-Pleks-Hud line is for real. Check that off the list. Bad news was that the team defense was clearly a mess. Read a post about CJ yelling at JJD. Checked out the highlights here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3HEROkvRn4Q
No wonder CJ was mad. The players had no clue what they were doing on the first 3 goals. Just watch and rewind the replays. No coordination or synchronization among the players at all. This is why I want to cut players quickly. They need to hit the season start in sync. On a side note, it was depressing watching Chabot, Brown and Lajoie (a freakin 5th round pick) for Ottawa…more good prospects for them.
You think the players had no clue?
Maybe it’s the coaches who are clueless.
Maybe Julien no longer the elite coach everyone assumes.
Boucher and his group out-coached the Hab’s staff big time last night.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
I came away with a similar question re Julien. Not that he is not an elite coach but that he is an ‘old’ coach without the fire in his stomach.
That could be a problem.
The players had no clue on the ice…why…maybe the coaching staff…maybe just the make-up of the line-up….who knows.
Out coached..hmmm sure if you mean Boucher iced a pretty much full line up..and Julien iced a junior team..I guess..I would probably go with Julien did not care what the score is..he was evaluating his rookies..
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
I know everyone is all doom and gloom about this pre-season. I have a different approach, I am hopeful. Wait, wait don’t stop reading just yet, let me explain. I feel that the poor showing of the young prospects and the good showing of Hudon can only help the Habs. I think that the Canadiens should follow the Detroit blueprint of the last 10-15 years. Let the prospect learn to play in the AHL. Leave them there for 2-3 years, let them mature, let them get top line minutes, more responsibility, let them grow into being a hockey player in Montreal. Hudon is a good example and in my opinion so is AG. I think with all his talent he would have been better served to go back to junior, then go to the AHL for 2-3 years. Of course we will never know if that would have made a #1 center out of him. I suspect it may have, but we can’t time travel (we can’t, right?). I think one of the best moves made by the Canadiens is moving the AHL club to Laval. The players there will have to grow with the pressure of being a professional hockey player in this area and will be seen more often by management. Let them grow,let them learn and bring them up at 22 or 23 when they are ready to step into the NHL.
—————————————
Normal people worry me…
Make sure you send me an email for the HIO hockey pool. See below for details.
As for preseason and our players. Anyone with even an ounce of hockey knowledge understands that years of drafting late in every round produces what we have now. No big deal what so ever. As long as each draft produces something hopeful, it’s all good.
Joni Ikonen (very impressed with this pick)
Ryan Poehling (very impressed with this pick)
Mikhail Sergachev (traded for a Great player)
Victor Mete (fun to watch, kind of kid wyou want to cheer for)
Noah Juulsen (not sure what to say, mistake free I suppose)
Jeremiah Addison
Brett Lernout
Daniel Audette
Artturi Lehkonen (Outstanding Pick)
Sven Andrighetto (traded, I like him)
Jeremy Gregoire
Charles Hudon (developed nicely)
All these Bergevin picks are good to go. Some are making it and some are hopefuls but they are great picks……which is hard considering where the Canadiens draft year after year.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
2017-2018 HIO EXTREME HOCKEY POOL
Click Here to Join
What Carey Price Thinks of your Opinion on his New Contract
Yes.
@cal
I agree with your post. Most of the young players are not showing much . However they were not expected to.make the team either. The core of the team is learning a new system. Remember the past couple of seasons they were off to a fast start and started to show signs of burning out in the second half.
The loss last night was expected. Anderson has stoned the regular Habs before, and the roster last night had no real chance. I was surprised at the amount of suckitude, though.
Logan Brown looked awful good out there. Imagine, drafting a 6′ 6” player that can actually skate.
None of the youngsters are showing much. Before people reply with “What about Hudon?” I have to say he is 23, 11 months older than Drouin. After 5 years in the minors, he better look ready, ffs.
The team shouldn’t be this bad in the regular season, but this pre-season has exposed exactly how crap the “prospects” are.
Maybe the looked terrible because they were playing against an NHL team
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Sorry Mavid, that does not satisfactorily explain the nonchalant play of the HABS. It did not seem as if any HABS draft pick or AHL player looked at the game with the vigor of youth who are harbouring prospects, even fantasies, of making the team OR the NHL.
It was not an encouraging night.
I of course exclude Charles Hudon … he was the only bright spot.
I am not saying that many of those picks are that good, I am saying because they played against pretty much an NHL team they looked worse than they actually are.
No need to be sorry
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
23 is the age most guys step up to the NHL, so Hudon is right on track. The prospects that are 18,19,20 look much more promising but are simply not ready. Most of the guys playing this game we knew going in were not good enough to contribute much, no real hopes for them. I think last night’s game was never really looked at that seriously by management. From here on out though, I think it will matter more. If we have 2 guys, Hudon and Jerebek that can step in to make a difference this year, we’ll be fine.
What a terrible game. I miss the no excuses motto! All teams have rust, all teams are trying out prospects. Why are the Habs playing such a disjointed game? Brown, a rookie, gets 3 points, the Devils rookies put up points. The Habs, with the exception of Hudon and Mete, well not much at all.
To Slack, face offs are important. Watching games and hilights I have seen at least 5 goal scored as a direct result of the team winning the draw.
I have also seen teams with power plays lose draws in the offensive zone and end up back down in their own end numerous times and not score a goal on the PP.
Face offs don’t always lead to a goal, but they sure force the losing team to have to retrieve the puck and tick precious time from the clock. The example of Malkin is not a good one in my opinion since he was not always playing at centre. He put a lot of those points up, from the wing.
Habfan17
@ slack, not to mention all the times the Habs have lost draws in their own end and then be hemmed in for 30 to 40 seconds. All that time, getting tired and not generating offence or scoring chances.
Habfan17
Off to the Rocket: Daniel Audette, David Broll, Jeremy Grégoire, and Brett Lernout (who showed well in camp, but is not there yet).
Yes, Lernout is close, probably third paid next season.
Habfan17
I´m seeing some good draft-picking/ development from the organization finally.
Sergachev (Drouin), Hudon, and the surprising Mete (in one or two years) would give us 3 impact players in a relatively short amount of time. Just in time, too, since Price´s and Pacioretty´s new contracts will kick in in the near future.
The other prospects are being grossly overrated as a whole but I can see one of the other kids possibly coming through next year.
With good picks and development you don´t need to spend to the cap for overpaid veteran players each year, as MB is finding out. A much healthier business model.
The other side of the coin is that most young players have a tough time in their first few playoff appearances and this is where Radulov´s departure will probably hurt us this postseason and next, he was money in the postseason. I don´t see the possibility of a long run unless MB picks up a stellar, established player before the deadline.
@savethepuck . Assertions like “no way lingren starts with the habs” are the reason guys like Lingren make rosters. I can recall a lot of no way Gallagher makes the team, no way Tokarski makes the team over Budaj.
‘No way’ statements are not very solid in my view.
Lingren is better served earning peanuts in Laval over his NHL money? Ask him that. How about being coached by the leagues best Goalie coach Stephan Wait, or playing 25 games in the NHL compared to 60 in the AHL or learning from the planets best Goalie? I think if you asked Charlie he’d say to hell with getting my starts in Laval I’ll take the NHL any freaking day.
Hudon after the game ” it’s tough to see the good after that kind of a loss, I made some small mistakes throughput the game that I have to improve on. It wasn’t my best game”
This kid has it all. Brains, humility and a team first attitude. He was the best player on the ice for the Habs and you’d never know it listening to him.
@Alvin I truly hope the same about Mete which is why I said grudgingly but I think the Habs management won’t go for it.
Also I want Lingren over Montoya. Lingren is ready and a year as a back up makes him very valuable as a trade chip down the road when McNiven is ready.
Hoping for a repeat of the Tokarski beating out Budaj scenario
Lindgren will be much better served getting starts in the AHL than watching Carey play nearly every game. He is still waiver exempt, maybe they trade Montoya at the deadline but no way Lindgren starts with the Habs. He will back up Price next season, and possibly the next year, before he is traded. By then it is hoped that McNiven will be ready to back up Price.
“They don’t hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here”
Carey Price
The problem there is that even seasoned starting goalies don’t bring much via trade unless they are a star. A backup like Lindgren would have to have a marvelous year as a back up to get anything of value back in a trade. I think at best he’s part of a package to get something.
Down to
37 players after tonight’s cuts.
I count 10 more cuts/ waived players that are obvious
And 4 that are tougher between
Streit
Shlemko
Mete
Davidson
Jerabek
DLR
McCarron
Carr
4 must go
My picks to go are Mccarron, DLR, Streit and grudgingly Mete
Keep Carr, Jerabek, Shlemko and Davidson as a 7th D
Hoping they keep Mete up for at least 9 games.
He and Hudon were the only lights this pre season.
Hudon is the only rook hungry for the bigs and playing that way. Good for him. He deserves it. I hope it rubs off on the rest of them rook-bums headed for Laval.
@sirs81. He would have been on the protected list instead of Jordie Benn. The contract he signed this year also would have been a 1 way NHL cotract for 2 years . Or so I assume
Great work bergy. Way to build through the draft. Get rid of the clown.
@ habstrinifan and me for 3 years now. But I don’t blame you for missing my posts. And on 2nd thought and Right Nyder and Bwoar and others.
Hudon should have been called up for the playoffs last season when we desperately needed offence . It was noted many times that I can recall by many posters .
The pundits that criticized you for wanting Hudon don’t know a lick about hockey or how to recognize talent. Hudon has produced at every known level .
If they called Hudon up last year for playoffs, he would be with the Golden Knights now…
@habstrinifan you’re kidding right? Hudon has been mentioned 7000 times in the last 2 years on this site and 4000 of those in the past three weeks.
You need to read more closely
In the last 2 weeks yes.. but you are wrong.. jdlr/sherback/macdavid(2)..etc etc have all been put ahead of him by famous pundits from this board.
I know it cause I have been mocked and criticised for championing him.
Only other poster who toute dhim as ‘must be on team’ was Paz.
At the risk of being vain, one of the reasons I find posting on this site irrelevant lately is because I have seen so many line up prognostications and projections of greatness for this that rookie.. and in almost all of them i see so little awareness of the one player who looks like a Canadiens player we should all recognize .. Charles Hudon.
This oversight makes it easy to judge the opinions expressed as lacking in discernment.
Wo! Les nerfs ponpons! Cest juste la presaison!
I have a pain in my nerfs ponpons after that presaison.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Nair?
no, not on these nerfs ponpons, never
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Is that you Timo ? lol
So…..how do you guys like our Habs now after 6 years of this impotent regime?
I think that’s clear by the abundance of armchairs that were damaged this evening. I tore a hole in mine and filled it with mashed potatoes and gravy. I may be on to something here….little fridge in the side,,,pfft. Mashed potato hole!
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
My least favorite part of the Vancouver jersey is the fact that it says Vancouver right on the front
Hahahahahaha! Ok I feel better now. That is good old Canadian out of market hatred right there.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
It certainly isn’t helping that jersey.
And the Als are losing again. Durant intercepted 3 times. Wetenhall needs to sell this team to an owner who gives a shiot.
—————-
Drop da puck already!
Als, when they were good, not too long ago, used to sell out.
What’s attendance like these days for this team of losers. ?
Gotta sell high man. Wetty won’t sell unless he starts losing his shirt and finds a sucker willing to give it a shot. Apparently lots of them around.
You think the Habs looked bad tonight?
The Als are putrid!
The God’s are showing No Mercy!
My NFL picks tomorrow have to be better.
I am relying on soothing waves of Mojo.
Viva Timo Libre!
Did you see the graphic they flashed during the game? Als are that bad and they have twice as many 30+ aged players as any other team in the league..they can’t draft worth a damn.
—————-
Drop da puck already!
OK…well that was fun. Here’s the problem as I see it. Are you listening Marc “How’s my Cheveux?” Bergevin. You have terrible scouts.
Good night everyone. I’ll be here all week, try the veal.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
The chunks, they are a-blowin’. For the fourth time.
But preseason chunks aren’t as chunky, right?
The big question will be who WON’T be cut after tonight’s game…
Hudon, Lehkonen, Plekanec, Benn, Alzner. CUT everybody else
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Yawn. It is going to be a long pre-season.
Did you see Jordie Benn on that last Ottawa goal?
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
Man was that bad.
I wish Boone was here.
That could have been his entire ALN submission and it would have been perfect.
Free wings!
Oh wait it’s Ottawa…
Rough preseason folks.
Barberio and Ghetto better than these guys? What did we get for them again?
Positive takeway: At least Sly won’t have to work very hard to teach his group how not to win this year.
No, Old slick sly can just sit back and teach them all to be better people, and, when he has time, show them hockey.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Let’s hope this 8.5 milllion dollar mystery player is something else.
Only positive is that Pleks looks like he’s back. His line should be a keeper.
Just the fact that McCarron didn’t drop the gloves in a game when ottawa players are laughing at us on the ice seals it for me.
Habs have won 60% of face offs tonight yet the Sens are totally dominant.
Can we put the whole importance of winning face-offs in a hole in the ground
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Malkin: first-team all-star, 39% on faceoffs; scoring title, Conn Smythe winning 42% of his draws.
Manny Malhotra with the Habs: 59% on faceoffs. One goal.