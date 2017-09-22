Canadiens Notebook: Defenceman Victor Mete fitting in nicely so far at training camp

STU COWAN

At the end of every Canadiens practice, one player is selected to go to the middle of the centre-ice circle to lead the team stretch.

After Friday’s first of two training-camp practice sessions in Brossard, Victor Mete was pushed into that spot by Jordie Benn. It was another sign of how the 19-year-old defenceman is fitting in nicely at training camp.

Mete has been paired on the blue line with Shea Weber since the start of camp and is expected to be there again Saturday when the Canadiens play the Senators in Ottawa (7 p.m., RDS, TSN Radio 690). It has been an impressive rise for the 5-foot-9, 184-pound Mete, who was selected by the Canadiens in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft. In 50 games last season with the OHL’s London Knights, Mete posted 15-29-44 totals and was plus-36.

“I don’t know if he’s surprised me, because when I looked at him in the development camp I was really impressed with how well he skated and how well he carried the puck out of the zone or he moved the puck or retrieved the puck,” coach Claude Julien said after practice. “He’s a really good skater and I’ve had the privilege of coaching a guy like Torey Krug (in Boston), whose again not a big player, but a big player in the way what he brings to the team. I think Victor has a lot of those qualities as far as good skater, carrying the puck up the ice and stuff like that.

“I put him with Weby because I thought it would be a good pair and probably Weby would complement his game very well,” Julien added. “I think everybody sees this guy if it’s not this year, but a real future player for our organization, so I want at least to give him the best chance to either make the team or have a good experience so that when he goes back he knows what to expect and we’ll have a better player down the road.”

After Thursday night’s 4-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils — which dropped the Canadiens’ pre-season record to 0-3 — Julien said some of the young players he thought would be in the competition for jobs were making his job easier when it comes to deciding on the opening-night roster Oct. 5 in Buffalo because of their poor play.

Could Mete make the coach’s job harder?

“Absolutely … and I love that,” Julien said. “I love that even during the season … you got to dress 20 guys and you’ve got 23 at your disposal and they’re all healthy. For me, I’ll take a tough decision vs. an easy one any day. Because those tough decisions mean there’s some inner competition and I think that’s great for a hockey club.”

Weber has also been impressed by his new defence partner.

“He’s very mobile,” Weber said about Mete. “He’s good … he’s got the ability, sees the ice well and when he’s got the puck he makes good plays. Bright future for him, for sure.”

Redmond placed on waivers

Mete now has one less defenceman to battle with for a job after the Canadiens placed Zach Redmond on waivers Friday.

The Canadiens also released forward Markus Eisenschmid and goalie Michael McNiven from training camp. They will both report to the Laval Rocket’s AHL training camp. If Redmond clears waivers, he will also report to the Rocket.

Injury updates

Andrew Shaw, who has been sidelined with a neck injury, skated by himself Friday in Brossard.

“He’s doing better, obviously, from the injury and the skating today is the first step in the right direction,” Julien said. “So we’re hoping that we’ll get him back very soon here.”

As for defenceman David Schlemko, who has been sidelined with a hand injury, Julien said: “He is skating, which is great. I think they just wanted to make sure that his hand heals and heals properly. The last thing you want to do is rush him back and all of a sudden it flares up again and you got another issue there where you set him back for an other week or so.

“To my understanding, there’s a real good chance you’ll see him in some pre-season games before it starts. I guess that can be some news that I can share with you guys.”

The Canadiens announced Friday afternoon that forward Jeremiah Addison, a seventh-round draft pick in 2015, had shoulder surgery and is expected to be out for six months. Defenceman Josh Brook, a second-round pick at this year’s draft, had wrist surgery Friday and is expected to miss three months.

Defenceman Noah Juulsen, the Canadiens’ first-round pick (26th overall) at the 2015 NHL Draft, is out for six weeks with a fractured foot suffered during the first pre-season game in Quebec City.

The lines

Here’s how the lines and defence pairings looked at the two practices Friday in Brossard:

TEAM A

Pacioretty – Drouin – Hemsky

Hudon – Plekanec – Lehkonen

Reway – Holland – Grégoire

Broll – Froese – Eisenschmid

Mete – Weber

Benn – Streit

Davidson – Taormins

Montoya

Lindgren

TEAM B

Galchenyuk – Danault – Gallagher

Mitchell – Audette – Byron

Terry – De La Rose – McCarron

Petry – Alzner

Morrow – Lernout/Gelinas

Price

Fucale

McNiven

Path to the penalty box

With so many penalties being called during the pre-season games as the NHL cracks down on slashing and cheating in the faceoff circles, it has made it more difficult for Julien to evaluate some of his young players.

“You want to give players as much ice time as you can and because of the power plays and the penalty kills, there’s some guys that have gotten probably less ice time than I would have liked to have given them and they would have liked to have,” Julien said.

“But I look at last night’s game and already I’m seeing a difference,” the coach added. “The faceoff violations … there was less of that. I think the players are getting used to it and the linesmen are tapering down a little bit. They needed to be extremely aggressive in the first few games and as long as they see progression in it they can kind of not loosen up, but they can be a little bit more tolerant and I thought last night was a little bit better that way. I think as you move on here you’ll see that adjustment get better and better.”

What’s next?

The Canadiens’ next three pre-season games are all on the road, starting Saturday night in Ottawa (7 p.m., RDS, TSN Radio 690). The Canadiens will then visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night before facing the Leafs again on Wednesday night in Quebec City. The Canadiens will wrap up their pre-season schedule with games at the Bell Centre next Friday against Florida and Saturday against Ottawa.

