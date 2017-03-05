Canadiens Notebook: Day off in Vancouver after five straight wins

STU COWAN

VANCOUVER — The Canadiens enjoyed a day off in Vancouver Sunday following Saturday night’s 4-1 win over the Rangers in New York.

It was the fifth straight victory for the Canadiens, who improved to 6-2-0 since Claude Julien took over as head coach from Michel Therrien on Valentine’s Day. The Canadiens (37-21-8) maintained their six-point lead over Ottawa (35-22-6) atop the Atlantic Division standings, with the Senators beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 Saturday night. Ottawa holds three games in hand on Montreal.

The Senators take on Boston Monday night in Ottawa (7:30 p.m., TSN5, RDS) and the Bruins (34-25-6) are only two points behind the Sens in the Atlantic Division standings.

The Canadiens will practise at noon local time Monday at the Rogers Arena (3 p.m. ET) and are back in action Tuesday night against the Canucks (10 p.m., SNE, SNP, RDS, TSN Radio 690).

Time for team bonding

The weather wasn’t great Sunday in Vancouver, damp with a mix of wet snow and rain and a temperature around 3C. But it was a good chance for the new Canadiens players acquired at last week’s NHL trade deadline to bond with their new teammates.

Four of the new Canadiens were in the lineup Saturday night: defenceman Jordie Benn, along with forwards Dwight King, Steve Ott and Andreas Martinsen. It was Benn’s third game with the Canadiens and the second for King, while Ott and Martinsen made their Habs debuts.

“I think as every day goes along it will get a little easier,” King said after practice Friday in Brossard about adjusting to a new team.

Saturday night, the 6-foot-4, 229-pounder logged 13:02 of ice time at left wing on the second line with Alex Galchenyuk and Artturi Lehkonen.

King, who had two hits and no shots in 13:02 of ice time, had never played on the same team as any of the Canadiens players in the past at any level so he will have to get to know all of them.

“I’m aware of some of them,” King said. “Played against some of them at different levels, but my first time meeting all of them.

“The focus when we’re on the road is the group’s together,” he added about the Canadiens’ four-game road trip that started Saturday in New York. “The bonding is a little more central and it’s all about playing games.”

King is also getting used to a new coach in Julien

“He’s good, he’s very positive,” King said. “The group seems to respond to him pretty well, so keep listening and keep learning.”

As for Julien’s system, King said: “There are some aspects that are different, but at the end it’s hockey. You read, you react, and hopefully you make the right reads.”

King had to leave his wife and two children — a 4-year-old daughter and 3-month-old son — behind in L.A. after the trade.

“It’s definitely tough,” the 27-year-old said. “You don’t even get the long, drawn-out goodbyes. It’s just a matter of hours. But it’s moving forward now. That was probably the toughest part for me.”

Price is right again

The coaching change has certainly made a difference in goalie Carey Price, who struggled earlier in the season but has now won his last four games and is 5-2 in seven starts since Julien took over while posting a .949 save percentage during that span.

During his four-game winning streak — during which Price has allowed only four goals — his save percentage is .964. For the season, Price now has a 29-16-5 record with a 2.31 goals-against average and .922 save percentage.

A new fourth line

Ott and Martinsen formed a new fourth line along with Torrey Mitchell against the Rangers.

Ott, a 6-foot, 193-pounder, picked up an assist and had seven hits in 11:29 of ice time. The assist came after winning a faceoff in the offensive zone that resulted in Shea Weber opening the scoring. However, Ott finished the game winning only 46 per cent of his draws after winning 58 per cent with the Detroit Red Wings before being traded to Montreal.

Martinsen logged 11:42 of ice time and had two hits and two shots on goal against the Rangers while playing a physical, forechecking style.

“For me, today it was important to get a good game in and show everyone that I can play and try to get some respect from my teammates and everyone else,” the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Martinsen told reporters in New York after the game. “I just try and go out there and do my job.

“I have the same role as I’ve had pretty much everywhere else I’ve played,” added Martinsen, a 26-year-old from Norway who played with Dusseldorf in the German league and the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage before making his NHL debut in 2015-16 with the Colorado Avalanche. “Go out there and use my body and be physical and create some energy and be good on the forecheck.”

Said captain Max Pacioretty about Martinsen after the game: “Marty’s a beast. A couple of really big (hits) and that got the boys going. When new guys come in, especially team guys like that who sacrifice their body, it’s a good feeling.”

Martinsen said he wanted to set a physical tone early in the game.

“That’s why I’m here and that’s what I have to bring to the game,” he said. “Playing these guys (the Rangers) that’s possibly going to be one of our opponents in the playoffs, we want to show them that it’s not going to be a fun experience for them.”

The Canadiens have won all three games against the Rangers this season.

First goal for Benn

Benn scored his first goal as a Canadien Saturday night on a shot from the point.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound defenceman had two goals in 58 games with the Dallas Stars before being traded and now has 12-60-72 totals in 305 career NHL games after never being drafted.

“It means a lot,” Benn told reporters in New York about his first goal with the Canadiens. “It’s not part of my game that I do every night. The big boys take care of all that, but just to contribute and have a puck go in it’s just a bonus for me, so it was nice to see one go in.”

Benn has averaged 16:36 of ice time during his first three games with the Canadiens while being paired with Nathan Beaulieu and is still adjusting to coach Julien’s system.

“The transition was fast, but it’s pretty simple, it’s pretty straightforward, so it wasn’t too hard,” Benn said.

“We’re rolling pretty good right now since I’ve been here.”

Good start to game

The Canadiens got off to a fast start against the Rangers, taking the game to them in the early going.

Maybe the fact Julien didn’t schedule a morning skate Saturday helped.

“We were fresh,” Pacioretty told reporters after the win. “We had a short practice yesterday. We worked hard, but short. This morning had the morning off. I don’t know. Whatever it was, our team seemed to have a lot of jump and some good legs, so we used it to our advantage.

“We needed everyone tonight and everyone played really well,” the captain added. “Especially the new guys. It was really nice to see them come in and contribute, and that makes the team camaraderie feel pretty good.”

What’s next?

After Tuesday night’s game against the Canucks, the Canadiens will head to Calgary, where they will face the Flames Thursday night (9 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690). They will then wrap up their Western Canada trip against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday (7 p.m., SN, RDS, TSN Radio 690).

