Canadiens Notebook: Claude Julien won’t confirm his Saturday lineup vs. Senators

The Canadiens practised Friday morning in Brossard before heading to Ottawa for the start of back-to-back weekend games against the Senators.

The Canadiens play the Senators Saturday night in the nation’s capital (7 p.m., SN, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690) and then the teams will meet again Sunday night at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SN, RDS, TSN Radio 690).

Coach Claude Julien wouldn’t confirm his lineup for Saturday and whether defenceman Nathan Beaulieu will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game after sitting out Tuesday night’s 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks at the Bell Centre.

“I haven’t talked to the guys yet,” Julien said. “I’m going to make a decision today. I haven’t made my final decision as we speak, but definitely by the end of the day we’ll have had our lineup made up.”

Julien did confirm that Carey Price will start in goal for the Canadiens Saturday, but the coach wouldn’t say who his goalie will be Sunday.

The lines and defence pairings

Here’s how the lines and defence pairings looked during Friday’s practice, but there was a lot of rotation on the fourth line and with the defence pairings. Injured forward Brian Flynn and defenceman Nikita Nesterov were the only two players to miss practice

Pacioretty – Galchenyuk – Radulov

Byron – Plekanec – Gallagher

Lehkonen – Danault – Shaw

King – Ott – Mitchell (Martinsen-McCarron)

Markov – Weber

Davidson – Petry

Beaulieu – Benn (Emelin)

Beaulieu not happy

Beaulieu wasn’t happy about being a healthy scratch for the first time this season against the Blackhawks and was still upset after practice Friday.

When asked what he learned from watching the game instead of playing, Beaulieu said: “Nothing.”

Said Julien: “For him to be disappointed, it’s normal … I think everybody wants to play. We have a rotation of seven Ds right now and guys are healthy so we’ve had to put players in and out, like many teams. I think Washington is going through the same situation right now. You get players who come in at the end of the year so you can have depth. But if you’re leaving depth on the shelf it’s no good to you. So you got to make sure everybody’s ready and we’re making a rotation here of players, so that’s all it was. At the end of the day, you want your players to be ready to play. If Nathan’s in the lineup tomorrow, he’s got to be ready to go.”

Beaulieu has 2-21-23 totals in in 63 games and is plus-7. Alexei Emelin was minus-3 against the Blackhawks and is minus-6 in the last three games after being made a healthy scratch last week in Vancouver.

Beaulieu, who is earning US$1 million this season, can become a restricted free agent in the summer, while Emelin has one more season on his four-year, US$16.4-million contract. In 67 games this season, Emelin has 2-7-9 totals and is minus-2.

Power-play work

The Canadiens spent much of Friday’s practice working on the power play, which is 0-for-13 in the last six games and now ranks 12th in the NHL with a 20.1 per cent success rate.

The two power-play units looked like this:

Radulov – Byron – Galchenyuk

Pacioretty – Weber

Lehkonen – Plekanec – Shaw

Markov – Petry

“I think the power play is an important part of the game nowadays because as you can see there’s a lot of tight games, there’s a lot of low-scoring games five-on-five,” Julien said. “I think it’s important that your power play helps you produce. We’ve changed some of the people around a little bit, so just trying to get them to be a little bit more familiar with each other and maintaining the goals and the plays that we’re looking for.”

Blackhawks do Canadiens a favour

After beating the Canadiens Tuesday night at the Bell Centre, the Blackhawks did Montreal a favour by beating the Senators 2-1 Thursday night in Ottawa.

The Senators (39-23-7) could have moved ahead of the Canadiens (39-23-8) and into first place in the Atlantic Division with a victory. Instead, the Senators head into the weekend series one point behind the Canadiens with one game in hand.

The third-place Boston Bruins (38-27-6) also lost Thursday night, pounded 7-4 by the Oilers in Edmonton. Boston is four points behind the Canadiens.

Julien wouldn’t compare this weekend’s back-to-back series with the Senators to a playoff scenario, but realizes the importance of the two games.

“I’m not going to stand here and say this isn’t an important weekend for both teams, I think it is,” the coach said. “There’s first place that’s in play. You want to establish some sort of not dominance, but hopefully some success against the team. So it’s important for both teams. I think it’s a big weekend for both organizations and that’s the way you have to look at it.

“Your goal is always to finish as high as you can,” Julien added. “First place is certainly a goal of ours right now, but it’s not the end of the world if something happens and we’re not there. The main thing in this new NHL is you better be in the playoffs. You got to make the playoffs. We’ve seen teams that have finished seventh or eighth and go all the way. The main goal is to get yourself in the playoffs. If we can get higher (in the standings) that means we get home-ice advantage. So no doubt that would please us as well.”

The Canadiens and Senators have met twice before this season with Ottawa winning both games, 4-3 in overtime on Oct. 15 in the nation’s capital and 4-3 again (in regulation time) at the Bell Centre on Nov. 22.

Senators and Habs will meet outdoors next season

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced Friday that the Senators and Canadiens will meetin in a Heritage Classic outdoor game next Dec. 16 at TD Place — home of the CFL’s Ottawa Redblacks — to mark the league’s 100th anniversary. Ottawa and Montreal played against each other on the NHL’s opening night on Dec. 19, 1917 with the Canadiens winning 7-4.

Lack of offence

Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin acquired three forwards before the NHL trade deadline on March 1: Steve Ott, Andreas Martinsen and Dwight King, adding size to his lineup.

But on a team that struggles to score goals, none of three have scored a single goal since coming to Montreal and combined they have only one assist by Ott. King is minus-3 in six games.

The two forwards Bergevin traded away have had more success offensively. David Desharnais has 2-2-4 totals in six games with the Edmonton Oilers, while Sven Andrighetto has 1-2-3 totals in six games with the Colorado Avalanche.

Karlsson leading Senators

Defenceman Erik Karlsson is leading the Senators in scoring with 13-50-63 totals while averaging 26:42 of ice time per game and is plus-8. The San Jose Sharks’ Brent Burns (27-43-70) is the only defenceman in the NHL with more points.

The big three up front for the Senators when it comes to points are Mark Stone (22-28-50), Mike Hoffman (21-28-49) and Kyle Turris (23-22-45).

Former Canadiens backup goalie Mike Condon has done well with the Senators this season, posting an 18-12-6 record, five shutouts, a 2.52 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. Current Canadiens backup goalie Al Montoya has an 8-6-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.71 GAA and a .910 save percentage.

What’s next?

After Saturday’s game in Ottawa, the Canadiens will play their next six games at home, starting with Sunday’s rematch with the Senators (7:30 p.m., SN, RDS, TSN Radio 690).

The Detroit Red Wings will visit the Bell Centre next Tuesday night, followed by the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday and the Senators again next Saturday.

