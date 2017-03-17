Canadiens Notebook: Claude Julien won’t confirm his Saturday lineup vs. Senators

STU COWAN
The Canadiens practised Friday morning in Brossard before heading to Ottawa for the start of back-to-back weekend games against the Senators.
The Canadiens play the Senators Saturday night in the nation’s capital (7 p.m., SN, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690) and then the teams will meet again Sunday night at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SN, RDS, TSN Radio 690).
Coach Claude Julien wouldn’t confirm his lineup for Saturday and whether defenceman Nathan Beaulieu will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game after sitting out Tuesday night’s 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks at the Bell Centre.
“I haven’t talked to the guys yet,” Julien said. “I’m going to make a decision today. I haven’t made my final decision as we speak, but definitely by the end of the day we’ll have had our lineup made up.”
Julien did confirm that Carey Price will start in goal for the Canadiens Saturday, but the coach wouldn’t say who his goalie will be Sunday.
You can watch Julien’s entire Friday news conference from Brossard on the HI/O Facebook page.
(Photo: John Mahoney/Montreal Gazette)
The lines and defence pairings
Here’s how the lines and defence pairings looked during Friday’s practice, but there was a lot of rotation on the fourth line and with the defence pairings. Injured forward Brian Flynn and defenceman Nikita Nesterov were the only two players to miss practice
Pacioretty – Galchenyuk – Radulov
Byron – Plekanec – Gallagher
Lehkonen – Danault – Shaw
King – Ott – Mitchell (Martinsen-McCarron)
Markov – Weber
Davidson – Petry
Beaulieu – Benn (Emelin)
#Habs practice about to start in Brossard #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/WWPBlGnAbT
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 17, 2017
Beaulieu not happy
Beaulieu wasn’t happy about being a healthy scratch for the first time this season against the Blackhawks and was still upset after practice Friday.
When asked what he learned from watching the game instead of playing, Beaulieu said: “Nothing.”
Said Julien: “For him to be disappointed, it’s normal … I think everybody wants to play. We have a rotation of seven Ds right now and guys are healthy so we’ve had to put players in and out, like many teams. I think Washington is going through the same situation right now. You get players who come in at the end of the year so you can have depth. But if you’re leaving depth on the shelf it’s no good to you. So you got to make sure everybody’s ready and we’re making a rotation here of players, so that’s all it was. At the end of the day, you want your players to be ready to play. If Nathan’s in the lineup tomorrow, he’s got to be ready to go.”
Beaulieu has 2-21-23 totals in in 63 games and is plus-7. Alexei Emelin was minus-3 against the Blackhawks and is minus-6 in the last three games after being made a healthy scratch last week in Vancouver.
Beaulieu, who is earning US$1 million this season, can become a restricted free agent in the summer, while Emelin has one more season on his four-year, US$16.4-million contract. In 67 games this season, Emelin has 2-7-9 totals and is minus-2.
Tomas Plekanec and Alex Galchenyuk work on faceoffs at #Habs practice in Brossard pic.twitter.com/09mBBjMQ3C
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 17, 2017
Power-play work
The Canadiens spent much of Friday’s practice working on the power play, which is 0-for-13 in the last six games and now ranks 12th in the NHL with a 20.1 per cent success rate.
The two power-play units looked like this:
Radulov – Byron – Galchenyuk
Pacioretty – Weber
Lehkonen – Plekanec – Shaw
Markov – Petry
“I think the power play is an important part of the game nowadays because as you can see there’s a lot of tight games, there’s a lot of low-scoring games five-on-five,” Julien said. “I think it’s important that your power play helps you produce. We’ve changed some of the people around a little bit, so just trying to get them to be a little bit more familiar with each other and maintaining the goals and the plays that we’re looking for.”
Coach Claude Julien gives instructions at start of #Habs practice in Brossard #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/hFWt3tT8fN
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 17, 2017
Blackhawks do Canadiens a favour
After beating the Canadiens Tuesday night at the Bell Centre, the Blackhawks did Montreal a favour by beating the Senators 2-1 Thursday night in Ottawa.
The Senators (39-23-7) could have moved ahead of the Canadiens (39-23-8) and into first place in the Atlantic Division with a victory. Instead, the Senators head into the weekend series one point behind the Canadiens with one game in hand.
The third-place Boston Bruins (38-27-6) also lost Thursday night, pounded 7-4 by the Oilers in Edmonton. Boston is four points behind the Canadiens.
Julien wouldn’t compare this weekend’s back-to-back series with the Senators to a playoff scenario, but realizes the importance of the two games.
“I’m not going to stand here and say this isn’t an important weekend for both teams, I think it is,” the coach said. “There’s first place that’s in play. You want to establish some sort of not dominance, but hopefully some success against the team. So it’s important for both teams. I think it’s a big weekend for both organizations and that’s the way you have to look at it.
“Your goal is always to finish as high as you can,” Julien added. “First place is certainly a goal of ours right now, but it’s not the end of the world if something happens and we’re not there. The main thing in this new NHL is you better be in the playoffs. You got to make the playoffs. We’ve seen teams that have finished seventh or eighth and go all the way. The main goal is to get yourself in the playoffs. If we can get higher (in the standings) that means we get home-ice advantage. So no doubt that would please us as well.”
The Canadiens and Senators have met twice before this season with Ottawa winning both games, 4-3 in overtime on Oct. 15 in the nation’s capital and 4-3 again (in regulation time) at the Bell Centre on Nov. 22.
#Habs Alexander Radulov on ice in Brossard this morning after missing practice yesterday with the flu #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/ZxDm59RHT6
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 17, 2017
Senators and Habs will meet outdoors next season
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced Friday that the Senators and Canadiens will meetin in a Heritage Classic outdoor game next Dec. 16 at TD Place — home of the CFL’s Ottawa Redblacks — to mark the league’s 100th anniversary. Ottawa and Montreal played against each other on the NHL’s opening night on Dec. 19, 1917 with the Canadiens winning 7-4.
My story on #Habs captain Max Pacioretty and the stranger whose car he helped shovel out of a snowbank #HabsIO: https://t.co/nKhrH7GAUN pic.twitter.com/N0bIT9F4Z3
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 17, 2017
Lack of offence
Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin acquired three forwards before the NHL trade deadline on March 1: Steve Ott, Andreas Martinsen and Dwight King, adding size to his lineup.
But on a team that struggles to score goals, none of three have scored a single goal since coming to Montreal and combined they have only one assist by Ott. King is minus-3 in six games.
The two forwards Bergevin traded away have had more success offensively. David Desharnais has 2-2-4 totals in six games with the Edmonton Oilers, while Sven Andrighetto has 1-2-3 totals in six games with the Colorado Avalanche.
Paul Byron leads team stretch near end of #Habs practice in Brossard #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/3bK790v4H8
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 17, 2017
Karlsson leading Senators
Defenceman Erik Karlsson is leading the Senators in scoring with 13-50-63 totals while averaging 26:42 of ice time per game and is plus-8. The San Jose Sharks’ Brent Burns (27-43-70) is the only defenceman in the NHL with more points.
The big three up front for the Senators when it comes to points are Mark Stone (22-28-50), Mike Hoffman (21-28-49) and Kyle Turris (23-22-45).
Former Canadiens backup goalie Mike Condon has done well with the Senators this season, posting an 18-12-6 record, five shutouts, a 2.52 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. Current Canadiens backup goalie Al Montoya has an 8-6-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.71 GAA and a .910 save percentage.
Carey Price in action at #Habs practice in Brossard pic.twitter.com/G9cMhvZNaX
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 17, 2017
What’s next?
After Saturday’s game in Ottawa, the Canadiens will play their next six games at home, starting with Sunday’s rematch with the Senators (7:30 p.m., SN, RDS, TSN Radio 690).
The Detroit Red Wings will visit the Bell Centre next Tuesday night, followed by the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday and the Senators again next Saturday.
Radulov asks for 8 year deal is apparently fake news. Rads says he has no idea where it came from.
What a surprise because fake news is better than no news.
Habs a great weekend.
Not surprised.
Glad he said not even close.
Makes me think he wants about 5 years.
Not sure of the $$ per but clearly he wants to stay here and there have been talks.
Bergy likes 4 year deals doesn’t he?
4 x $6.5M
done.
He’s not signing anywhere for 4 lol
“it’s like someone throw it in the Internet, or whatever it was, and it doesn’t make sense”
If you can’t believe the interweb then who can you believe?
–Go Habs Go!–
Pretty sure it was Marinaro who first ‘reported’ the ‘news’.
Price should play both…we need these wins, Hawks beat them last night..this is our chance to stay in 1st in the division, and show those turds who is the boss..
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
LOL…
Don’t you still live in “turd” land?
Is it okay if I read that as Turd Island?
I agree! These aren’t just regular season games, these are statement games, and the backup has no place in this showcase showdown.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
25 Wins to Tie Saint Patrick
Shane&Son Dec 2016
OK, who’s got the brain cramp?
Trade Price?
Really? One of the very best ALL TIME, and some are talking trade.
Whoever that is…I hope he/she is better at his/her job than they are at managing a hockey team.
Better yet why not ask everyone what has to be done to win the Stanley ???And when ????
Simple answer, win 16 games. 😆
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
25 Wins to Tie Saint Patrick
Shane&Son Dec 2016
There’s three or four of them here trying to find offense by trading Price. They aren’t crazy, but I’m trading Price at 34-35, not 30.
I did get a kick outta the Niemi/Seguin for Price deal though. 😉
Looking back at the Nucks, that’s the mistake they made with the Twins and Luongo. Waited too long to move them or not at all in the Twins case.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
25 Wins to Tie Saint Patrick
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Julien = Landru?
All hail The Tranformation!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ao9Wxov9lQM
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
@Gerry P; I am working from home all afternoon. If you have the time, please post as Marc Bergevin, and I’ll post as every other GM, and send me some offers for Carey Price……never mind, here’s the answer you’re gonna get 🙂
I really don’t think (feel) that any NHL team is giving up their #1 Center for a goalie……no one in their right mind. (Snow and Milbury style GMs) 😆
Maybe, and even this is a long shot. Maybe Colorado does Carey Price for their first overall pick, but here’s the thing. By the time the Avs have thir &^%$ sorted out, Carey will be 34. Why bother. 2. If I’m the Avs, I want that pick (Nolan Patrick) and their are set for a decade at center, twice over. (McDavid/Draisaitl style)
What we do is sign Price long term, 7-8 mil per season, and not have to worry about that position for eight years.
What they do is dedicate more money to the forwards and less on defense. This organization has wasted five years of Price numbers. 1. Mostly because of Therrien hockey 2. Zero offense, mostly due to no tools in the bax. 😉
Ladies and Gentlemen, ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
25 Wins to Tie Saint Patrick
Shane&Son Dec 2016
I could live with the idea that Carey gets retained for reasonable money, and MB begins to dedicate more money to offence, less to defence.
IF this was 5 years ago.
There’s not enough time to turn this thing around, IMO, for Carey to benefit. At the rate that MB’s drafting offensive talent, or trading for it, by the time he gets this team’s offence up to speed, Carey will either be retired, or sliding in his play. So why not see what we can get for him?
I’m concerned he’s gonna walk at the end of his contract, and sign with a contender for a lot of money, but not ridiculous money, in order to win a Cup.
He’s such a hard guy to read. Other than being angry with himself, I can only recall him showing outward emotion 3 times:
1) 2010 playoffs, fired the puck at the Philly celebration after a goal
2) Punched the crap out of Kyle Palmieri
3) Gave Therrien (or maybe the entire bench) “the look” after getting pulled
Point being that unlike some guys, you can’t tell if he loves being a Hab, is impartial, or wants to get the hell out of Dodge.
The Beaulieu Effect Part 5
With Pacioretty/Danault/Radulov on the ice at 5 on 5 Hockey:
335 minutes played the team has scored 15 goals and allowed 10 GA
AVG= 22.3 mins per GF & 33.5 mins per GA
With Pacioretty/Danault/Radulov on the ice together WITH Beaulieu:
103 minutes – the team has scored 8 goals and allowed 4 GA
AVG= 13 Mins per GF and 25.75 mins per GA
When Pacioretty/Danault/Radulov on the ice WITHOUT Beaulieu:
232 minutes- the team has scored 7 goals and allowed 6 goals
AVG = 33 mins per GF & 38.75 mins per GA
So in your opinion should Beaulieu be getting MORE ice time or LESS ice time?
Are you beginning to see why all of our games are low scoring of late?
I wonder why so many people were talking aboutt trading Beaulieu at the deadline …and trying to acquire a “puck-moving ” defenseman?
\
regards,
Steve O.
**** data researched from http://www.puckalytics.com **
regards,
Steve O.
Why is the worst passer on the team on the #1 PP unit?…and above all that, hes the one who has to set the table for Webber to blast away.
Patchoretty is the PP turnover king. Put him on the second unit and let galchenyuk and Webber tee up shots.
Need Markov on the 1st unit imo.
Richard B
Maybe it’s because Pacioretty has 8 PP goals so far this season, tied for 24th in the NHL and second on the Habs behind Weber who has 11 (tied for 6th in the NHL)?
–Go Habs Go!–
I’m sure that’s the reason…not that I think its a good one.
My cats breath smells like cat food.
Richard B
Why hasn’t there been a home outdoor game for Montreal? They have been and will be visitors in other locales multiple times. It would be a nice change of pace for fans and allow many thousands to be part of the experience. Olympic Stadium could probably host 60 – 70,000. Seems like an intentional snub by Betteman.
It also would bring back memories of playing outdoor hockey around the Montreal area at Van Horne Park, Kent Park and elsewhere years ago. A little frostbite never could detract from those all day marathons!
There is no outdoor stadium that fits the NHL’s criteria. That’s what was passed on by TSN690 yesterday.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
25 Wins to Tie Saint Patrick
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Technically, for it to be considered an outdoor game, it has to be played before an open sky, and the Olympic stadium (unfortunately), because of the multi multi millions in tax dollars spent on the roof, it is no longer retractable.
And there really isn’t another location in the Montreal area.
I could offer my father-in-law’s farmland, but that area is super windy and there would be hats galore, even without the hat tricks.
And Molson stadium would only accommodate around 25-26,000 fans.
Nothing like the mega stadiums in the U.S. for college bowls.
Were do the Alouettes play, Ottawa is hosting it at TD place were the Redblacks play, could Montreal not do the same thing?
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
The Redblacks’ TD stadium according to TSN, can be modified to seat approx. 45-50,000 including standing room. You would know better than I.
Molson stadium (where the Als play on the campus of McGill) could add 5,000 seats, which would bring it to 27-28,000 people.
There was talk of installing temporary seating at the old Blue Bonnets site, the same as the installation for the U2 concert. That could bring 60,000 + .
I don’t know what happened there.
I’m not a fan of the overused outdoor NHL game gimmick, but didn’t Montreal manage to hold an outdoor concert with U2 and something like 80,000 fans not that long ago?
–Go Habs Go!–
The Beaulieu Effect Part 4
With Danault on the ice at 5 on 5 Hockey:
In 918 minutes the team has scored 36 goals and allowed 31 GA
AVG= 25.5 mins per GF & 29.5 mins per GA
With Danault on the ice together WITH Beaulieu:
263 minutes – the team has scored 16 goals and allowed 11 GA
AVG= 16.5 Mins per GF and 24 mins per GA
With Danault on the ice WITHOUT Beaulieu:
655 minutes- the team has scored 20 goals and allowed 20 goals
AVG = 32.75 mins per GF & 32.75 mins per GA
So in your opinion should Beaulieu be getting MORE ice time or LESS ice time?
Anyone starting to see a pattern here?
Perhaps someone should ask Julien if he learned anything from having Beaulieu in the pressbox?
regards,
Steve O.
**** data courtesy of http://www.puckalytics.com ****
“When asked what he learned from watching the game instead of playing, Beaulieu said: ‘Nothing.’” Wow!! Nice to see Nate go off message for a change, but not very politic in terms of making friends with the your new coach. Perhaps a bit revealing too with respect to Nate’s ego.
Price for McDavid, sure.
Not gonna happen, of course.
Good piece on JDLR down in St. John’s.
http://www.habseyesontheprize.com/2017/3/17/14955352/jacob-de-la-rose-st-johns-icecaps-ahl-prospect-scouting-report-therrien-julien
4 goals and a +7 in his last 6 games
–Go Habs Go!–
Pretty sure he’s being ruined by Lefebvre, isn’t he?
Habs will not get the return that they should be getting, if they trade their best player.
Trading Price will not get you what the Pens could get by trading Crosby. The goalie market is soft.
That’s a bit of a loaded statement.
“Habs will not get the return they should be getting,…”
Absolutely agree you won’t get the return for Price as you would Crosby, or any Top 10 offensive player. It just goes to show the fallacy oft repeated here that the goalie is the most valuable player on the ice. In my tug of war analogy, the goalie’s the anvil anchor that can’t pull. Sure, the biggest anvil has got value, but he’s a passive resistance in the game, not active, like a scorer. Therefore a Crosby, Toews, Kane, or Malkin nets you the world in return, but Carey, recent Hart Trophy winner, doesn’t.
The question should be “Can trading Carey net enough offence to be a positive gain for this team?” That has many variables to consider.
One, can we get a decent replacement goalie? Is there a cheaper alternative to be had on the FA market, or via a trade, that would be good enough? Is Lindgren ready?
Two, will there be enough offence available through a trade to make it worthwhile?
I don’t see how MB shouldn’t be thinking about it. His job is to make this team better. To me, when I see the Pens and Hawks repeatedly lifting the Cup, and the weapons they used to get there (Crosby, Malkin, Kessel, Letang and Toews, Kane, Hossa, and Keith), I can’t help but wonder what Carey might fetch, and if it would be enough…
A – who is going to replace Price and at what CAP hit is it going to cost us? UFA goalies – yup there should be some but you aren’t getting one for under $6 M per and in the UFA market you over pay in term and dollars.
AND the player we get back who you have yet to even say who we would get is going to cost us WHAT against the cap? It will be a player of significance – so let’s agree on what $7 M per?
Add it up.
Just say’in.
Carey $8.5M times 7 years. Or $9 M x 5.
just say’in.
I’m not sure my argument will ever make sense to you. That’s not an insult, that’s just saying we see things differently.
I see offensive talent as the key to winning the Cup. With the way goalies are coached, and all play at such a high bar now, scoring is at a premium. Marchand currently leads the NHL in goals, and he’s not even on pace for 50 goals this year.
So if you can score, you can win.
That’s why I’d rather see Price traded. Not because I hate him, or have slagged him for going down too soon, as you accused me of doing the other day. Because I love my Habs, want them to win a Cup, and am willing to sacrifice our best player to help that happen. And ONLY because our best player plays the position that can’t help his team score.
That’s the concept, focus on offence, teach defence, find a decent goalie. I want MB to pull the trigger even more because:
1) five years into MB’s reign, we’re trending away form the Cup, IMO, not closer
2) IF Carey could win the Cup by himself, as some have alluded to, it would have happened already
3) Carey’s performance/salary ratio is set to be the worst value for the Habs in his career, also further handcuffing MB in his ability to pay for offence
4) Carey’s continued existence on this team means the Habs continue to be a “defence” first team, which is just another minus when it comes to attracting offensively talented FA’s, IMO.
Habs had zero chance of winning the cup with this roster against the Hawks and Kings and Pens over the years since Bergy took over. Do you honestly still see us even this year beating SJ or Hawks or Pens? So although I hear you – I think saying Price will win us a cup on his own is FAR fetched and yes those posters have hab beer goggles on….gawd love them though. We have a CHANCE if we have Price for sure but realistically we need to be bigger down the middle and yes deeper in our top six. We will get it hopefully this summer so we can get a few cracks at the Cup with our key members of our team. I would like to think we are final four material this year and we do have a chance to make it to the finals but it is slim and yes Price can win a series on his own. But not a cup. SJ or the Hawks and heck even Minny are going to be extremely difficult to beat unless they get a ton of injuries to key players.
My take any how….thanks for listening.
Thanks for considering my argument.
I actually enjoy posters poking holes in it, and while many have made very good arguments against trading Carey, I still feel those arguments only help a team stay competitive, continue to line Molson’s pockets, and have an outside “chance” at the Cup, vs building a team from 1C out, that has better odds of capturing the Holy Grail.
But enjoyed the discussion 🙂
The reason MB isn’t thinking about this is because his job is indeed to make the team better. Price is passive when he keeps the Habs games? When he makes saves like the one on Maroon in Edmonton that turned the game around? Please, get off this.
Any thoughts on the undrafted Darren Raddysh, suddenly the top-scoring D in the OHL? An overager – is it just playing with his brother and DeBrincat?
We already have a Radish.
http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/nenshi-calgary-flames-arena-bettman-dollars-1.4029227
“It’s a grand old building. It’s got a great roofline. It’s historic in many ways, but … these aren’t the facilities our hockey teams typically have,” said Bettman.
I don’t know, i clearly don’t know hockey but I thought a hockey team needs to have an ice rink to skate on, a couple of dressing rooms, pucks, sticks, nets… what am I missing?
You’re missing Bettman’s sense of entitlement to taxpayer’s dollars. Calgary may need a new arena for concerts and such but elected politicians shouldn’t be lectured to by Gary.
In the picture, no one actually follow what Byron’s doing.
You haven’t answered me.
Is that Celine?
Is this a crush thing, now that she’s single?
Are you a stalker?
Lol… it is Celine. It is my tribute to Davey. It’s a sentimental thing which if you knew about, you’d understand.
So, is Carey going to play back to back against the turds?
I would say no. Not worth it just yet to tire out our number one guy with back to back games and with his knee. Eye on the prize is the playoffs not regular season?
Since he didn’t announce it I do think Claude is going to talk to Carey after the game and whether we win or lose.
I always thought you play your back up on the road and play your number one at HOME. Simply for the fans.
Since we did not play since Tuesday I guess as Jim Carey says – so you are saying there’s a chance eh?
It sounds like Cowan is bemoaning trading away Desharnais and Andrighetto and poo-pooing what Bergevin got back. Which guys will prove more valuable come playoff time?
BTW: didn’t Montreal also acquired Benn before the NHL trade deadline on March 1? He’s worked out nicely (and scored a goal).
Montreal seems to be winning a lot more since the recent coach and player changes made by Bergevin. Only Calgary and Chicago have won more of their last 10 games than Montreal. Not too bad?
–Go Habs Go!–
Yah does come across that way.
Habs need size for the playoffs.
DD and Ghetto didn’t have many points this year, so I don’t get excited that they score a few right after getting traded. Smith-Pelly did the same thing last year, big whoop dee doo.
Like you say, Habs winning since CJ and the trades. Goals would be nice, but price too high. Still, MB has to figure out how to get offence this summer.
FWIW, here’s a more positive sounding Cowan on Bergevin from about 15 months ago:
http://montrealgazette.com/sports/hockey/stu-cowan-gm-bergevin-has-been-canadiens-most-valuable-player
“Marc Bergevin has done a remarkable job turning around the Canadiens since becoming the 17th general manager in franchise history on May 2, 2012.”
–Go Habs Go!–
That was before a certain trade I think though. 🙂
Is Mitchell new Davey D?
..you can take lineup out of Mitchell, but you can’t take Mitchell out of the lineup.
What a disaster.
I’ll be at the Saturday game, hope the boys come to play! And now I can’t wait for the outdoor game! Wooooooot!
For me, the outdoor game gimmick has become over used and stale.
–Go Habs Go!–
Overused? Agreed
With good weather, it’s gonna be an incredible time! This city has way more Habs fans, so I expect a sea of blue, blanc et rouge!
The atmosphere around the game itself is what can make a day of it. Definitely has been overdone from a TV viewership perspective. But for the actual fans who want to have a great day of tailgating partying with a hockey game involved, it can be a great time.
+1
Tailgating at Lansdowne? I read that it’s an evening game on Dec. 16th when the sun sets before 4:30 pm. Perhaps the parking at Landsdown, underground now BTW, has lighting and heating?
🙂
–Go Habs Go!–
I am going as well, with my hubby the Sens fan..should be interesting indeed..the outdoor game..meh..if it was in Montreal maybe, not in Ottawa, they will find some way to make it lame just like all the other gimmicky things they do.
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gi5nCd1ZVrw
–Go Habs Go!–
I’d rather seen Gally with Danault than Plekanec. Shaw is just as good defensively and could be part of a shut-down line with Pleks. Danault creates more opportunities than Pleks does and Gallagher’s been on fire lately.
Pac-Chucky-Rad
Lehk-Danault-Gally
Byron-Plek-Shaw
Martinsen-Ott-Big Mac
See what I did with that 4th line there? I can’t complain about Mitchell and King, they’ve been good defensively. But I would like to get the kids some ice time and have them primed for the playoffs. Of course, that is NOT CJ’s way, he prefers to play vets even more than MT did.
Just want to point out that if Montoya’s 10-0 game had been 2-0, his numbers would be more like 2.20 and .918 (with 3 SO). He’s only played half the hockey that Condon has.
EDIT: Sorry wrong spot.
Condon, , Budaj, Dubnyk.
All goalies having a good year, all ahead of Carey in various leading goalie stats, whether that’s wins, GAA, save percentage, or shutouts. All let go by Montreal.
So Carey’s not irreplaceable.
Not saying the same goalies are as good as Carey, regardless of their numbers. Just saying it’s not inconceivable that trading Carey for offence, if a decent enough return can be had, is a way to improve this team.
🙂
_________
Replace MB
What do you think is a decent return?
Draisatl.
Will MB get him?
Well, I wouldn’t trade Draisatl for Carey if I was Chiarelli. But I’m not 🙂
Some folks argue there’s a window, other’s say there’s only a window now cause they don’t see young quality players in the pipeline to replace the ones that are aging.
Well, Carey’s 30. Isn’t an early 20’s offensively talented player worth getting for a superstar goalie, if said goalie can be replaced adequately? Wouldn’t that help extend said window? Wouldn’t that give MB more money to patch whatever other holes he deems exists?
Let’s not emotionally rule out trading Carey just because he’s “the best”. I hope MB will look at all options, and Molson will let him.
And Condon is a back-up on the Sens and we all saw what he did with us last year.
Budaj was traded away cuz the Kings didn’t want him any more.
Dubnyk – was on waivers – nobody wanted him. He was the one that got away for sure. No arguments.
Bottom line – Price is the best goalie in the NHL (top 3) and the entire league knows it. You can throw out all your stats and twist them how ever you want but there are reasons Carey Price is a starter on Team Canada and help them win gold. He’s the BEST.
Yup let’s trade him just like the pens trade Sid or Malkin and the Hawks trade Toews Kane Keith Seabrook. You simply don’t trade the BEST at your position or the BEST on your team at this age.
Rinne, Lundqvist, Crawford, Quick, Holtby, Raask, and to an extent Fleury all have not been traded because when you have a true #1 you simply don’t trade them away.
Will the Oilers now trade Talbot? Will the Wild now trade Dubnyk?
Every team wants a number one and will give their left arm to have one. Especially if they don’t have one in the pipeline.
And we have the BEST in the NHL.
Comical to trade him.
Gerry, you are on a bandwagon without wheels. With respect, let me point out the flaw in your thinking:
Trading Price, the best goalie in the world, for offense means you think offense is more valuable than defense.
If that is so, then Price is not worth a first tier offensive player: no Ovetchkin, Crosby, McDavid.
So what this leads to is trading Price for a second tier forward.
Which means that you would trade a player who routinely gives the Habs a chance to win for a player who might score 5 game winning goals. Oh, and we get a goalie who is not as good as Price.
So do you still want to keep pushing on that immobile bandwagon?
You’re right on all counts.
I value offence more than defence.
Trading Carey won’t net the Habs the “equivalent” offence.
Keeping Carey means the Habs have a better chance to win every game, vs. getting the second tier offensive player.
And yes, I still want to push forward on this bandwagon.
Why? It’s insane?
Well, think of it this way.
Carey does guarantee the competitiveness of our club, but in a way, he also guarantees this club won’t win the Cup. Not his fault, but rather MB’s.
Carey’s continued existence on the team, along with MB’s continued failure to find the requisite offence, means this will always be a “defence first” team. You may not agree, but I think a defence first team won’t win the Cup in the current NHL. Brad Marchand’s leading the NHL in goal-scoring, and isn’t even on pace for 50 goals. Every team seems capable of keeping their goals against down, but not many teams can score.
Who’s good at scoring this year? Pens, Caps, Wild. All Cup favorites. Hawks, Rangers, CBJ. All in the running, and can score too.
I want MB to transform this team into the firewagon hockey team the Habs used to be. I think getting a decent goalie and paying him less, getting offensively talented players and paying them more, is a good idea. And I don’t see that transformation even beginning until Carey’s gone. What we’ll see instead, is more of what we’ve seen the last number of years. Ride Carey and our popgun offence as far as they will take us. Stanley Cup? Doubt it.
Hate to correct, but they’ve met twice this year already. Their 2nd game of the season was a Shootout loss to the Sens when DD fanned on his attempt. Then our boys went on to win 8 in a row to go 9-0-1 for the start of the season
You are correct sir