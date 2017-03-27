Canadiens Notebook: Claude Julien says team is regaining confidence

STU COWAN
After enjoying a day off on Sunday, the Canadiens held a rare practice at the Bell Centre on Monday because it was also team photo day.
Coach Claude Julien put his players through a fast-paced practice that lasted almost an hour, focusing on some “little details”, including faceoffs and forechecking as well as five-on-five play in the offensive and defensive zones.
With seven games remaining in the regular season, the Canadiens are in first place in the Atlantic Division standings, three points ahead of the Ottawa Senators, who hold a game in hand. The Canadiens are 11-5-1 since Julien took over from Michel Therrien on Valentine’s Day.
“A lot of it is kind of everybody accepting the roles, or the jobs that they have to do on the ice,” Julien said after practice. “Confidence is a big thing. When you lose games, you lose confidence. Coming in (as the new coach), it was almost like we needed to rebuild that part of it, get them excited again, and when you get excited you start winning games. That’s what winning does, it gives you confidence and now we got more confidence — and even when we’re not perfect, we still believe we can win. I like the fact that this team, even being behind after two periods, still believes that they can win a game. They’ve shown that. So there’s a lot of things I think right now that is all about the belief. And the belief is there because they’ve proven it over games.
“Trust me, we’ve had some real poor outings in all of those games,” the coach added about his 17 games behind the Canadiens bench. “Two, maybe three of those where really we weren’t even up to par. It’s recognizing that and wanting to do something about it, which is what we did against Ottawa (a 3-1 win Saturday night). We were better than we were against Caolina (a 4-1 loss last Thursday). And when you can bounce back and win those kind of games — that were important games like the one against Ottawa — that’s a good sign of character. It shows that guys care, it shows that guys want to do a lot of good things. I think we’ve tightened up a little bit defensively as well.”
You can watch Julien’s entire Monday news conference from the Bell Centre as well as video from practice on the HI/O Facebook page.
De-fence! De-fence!
Julien would like to see his team score more goals on a consistent basis, with the Canadiens ranking 17th in the NHL in offence, averaging 2.68 goals per game. But the coach added that good defence will lead to good offence and the Canadiens rank sixth in defence, giving up an average of 2.47 goals per game.
“If you can keep the puck out of your net to start with, you’re giving yourself a chance,” Julien said. “If you’re playing well defensively, that means you’re going to end up with the puck more often than not, so that translates into offence. So defence is not a voodoo, it’s about trying to get the puck back quick, keeping it out of your own net and being more of a puck-possession team. I think guys are starting to realize that. They’re taking more pride in that part of the game and we go from there.”
All hands on deck
Forward Brian Flynn (upper body) and defenceman Nikita Nesterov (lower body) have both recovered from their injuries and took part in Monday’s practice, meaning the Canadiens don’t have any players now on the injured list.
Here’s how the lines and defence pairings looked:
Pacioretty – Danault – Radulov
Galchenyuk – Shaw – Lehkonen
Byron – Plekanec – Gallagher
King – McCarron – Mitchell
Flynn – Ott – Martinsen
Markov – Weber
Emelin – Petry
Beaulieu – Benn
Davidson – Nesterov
Missing from the photo
Monday marked the second time the Canadiens have posed for a team photo this season. The club always has one photo taken early in the season and another taken after the NHL trade deadline.
On Monday, there were seven people missing from the large team photo that was hanging on a wall outside the team’s locker room taken at the beginning of the season: former head coach Therrien, goalie Charlie Lindgren, Zach Redmond and Daniel Carr (all now with the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps), David Desharnais (traded to Edmonton), Greg Pateryn (traded to Dallas) and Mikhail Sergachev (returned to the junior Windsor Spitfires).
Canadiens sign draft-pick Mete
Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin announced Monday morning that the club has signed defenceman Victor Mete to a three-year, NHL entry-level contract.
The Canadiens selected the 18-year-old in the fourth round (100th overall) at last year’s NHL Draft. In 50 regular-season games with the OHL’s London Knights this season, the 5-foot-9, 174-pounder posted 15-29-44 totals and was plus-36.
The Knights are currently tied 1-1 in their best-of-seven OHL playoff series against the Windsor Spitfires. In two playoffs games, Mete has 1-1-2 totals and is plus-3.
Playing for the Spitfires is defenceman Mikhail Sergachev, the Canadiens’ first-round draft pick (ninth overall) last year. Sergachev posted 10-33-43 totals in 50 regular-season games and was plus-22. In the two playoff games, Sergachev has 1-1-2 totals and is minus-4.
What’s next?
The Canadiens have a morning skate scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday in Brossard before facing the Stars Tuesday night at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690).
The Canadiens then have an 11 a.m. practice scheduled for Wednesday in Brossard before wrapping up their six-game home stand Thursday night against the Florida Panthers at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690). The Canadiens will then fly to Florida on Friday and play the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday night (7 p.m., CITY, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690) and the Panthers next Monday (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690).
