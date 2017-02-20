Canadiens Notebook: Claude Julien runs fast-paced Monday practice in Brossard

STU COWAN

The Canadiens were back on the ice at 11 a.m. Monday morning in Brossard for a very, very fast-paced practice under new head coach Claude Julien.

Julien stuck with the same lines he had during Sunday’s open public practice at the Bell Centre, which look like this:

Pacioretty – Danault – Radulov

Gallagher – Galchenyuk – Byron

Lehkonen – Plekanec – Shaw

Flynn – McCarron – Mitchell

Extras: Desharnais – Andrighetto

The defence pairings also remained the same:

Emelin – Weber

Markov – Petry

Beaulieu – Nesterov

Extra: Pateryn

The Canadiens were headed to New York after the practice and will face the Rangers Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden (7 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690).

Check back here later in the day for more details from practice. You can watch video of some of the action from practice now on the HI/O Facebook page. There will also be live video there of Julien’s post-practice news conference once the practice is over.

(Photo: John Mahoney/Montreal Gazette)

Standings getting tight

The Jets did the Canadiens a favour Sunday when they beat the Senators 3-2 in Ottawa.

The Senators (31-20-6) could have moved into a first-place tie with the Canadiens atop the Atlantic Division with a victory, but are now two points behind with two games in hand. The third-place Boston Bruins (30-23-6) trail the Canadiens by four points.

The Canadiens (31-20-8) are fifth in the Eastern Conference and were only six points ahead of the ninth-place Florida Panthers after Sunday’s games with eight teams making the playoffs.

What’s next?

After Tuesday’s game against the Rangers, the Canadiens have a scheduled day off Wednesday. They will then face the New York Islanders Thursday night at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690) and then visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday (7 p.m., CBC, CITY, TVA Sports).

