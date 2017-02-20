Canadiens Notebook: Claude Julien runs fast-paced Monday practice in Brossard

STU COWAN
The Canadiens were back on the ice at 11 a.m. Monday morning in Brossard for a very, very fast-paced practice under new head coach Claude Julien.
Julien stuck with the same lines he had during Sunday’s open public practice at the Bell Centre, which look like this:
Pacioretty – Danault – Radulov
Gallagher – Galchenyuk – Byron
Lehkonen – Plekanec – Shaw
Flynn – McCarron – Mitchell
Extras: Desharnais – Andrighetto
The defence pairings also remained the same:
Emelin – Weber
Markov – Petry
Beaulieu – Nesterov
Extra: Pateryn
The Canadiens were headed to New York after the practice and will face the Rangers Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden (7 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690).
(Photo: John Mahoney/Montreal Gazette)
Standings getting tight
The Jets did the Canadiens a favour Sunday when they beat the Senators 3-2 in Ottawa.
The Senators (31-20-6) could have moved into a first-place tie with the Canadiens atop the Atlantic Division with a victory, but are now two points behind with two games in hand. The third-place Boston Bruins (30-23-6) trail the Canadiens by four points.
The Canadiens (31-20-8) are fifth in the Eastern Conference and were only six points ahead of the ninth-place Florida Panthers after Sunday’s games with eight teams making the playoffs.
What’s next?
After Tuesday’s game against the Rangers, the Canadiens have a scheduled day off Wednesday. They will then face the New York Islanders Thursday night at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690) and then visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday (7 p.m., CBC, CITY, TVA Sports).
Just listening to the radio and Stu Cowan stated that, after the Winnipeg game, Julien called Mike McCarron a ‘future star’ in the NHL. I did not hear that myself, but I have to say that I love to hear that. Not sure McCarron will ever be a ‘star’, but he can bring a lot to the table and it is refreshing to hear the head coach throw a little love his way. Wind the kid up and let him go out there.
I don’t like the Galchenyuk line. Two small wingers won’t create the space needed. They will get banged around. Unfortunately, there literally is no one else, but I would put Lehkonen with Galchenyuk and drop Byron to Plekanec’s line.
This demonstrates why the Hab are not that good. After the 1st 4 forwards, there isn’t anyone else that can bring it. Byron as an offensive factor is most effective on the PK. Gallagher may not be the same 25 goal scoring player until next season, when he gets used to the limitations of his rebuilt fingers.
The team has plenty of 3rd and 4th liners that can be used as bandaids on the 2nd line and even on the PP, but as the season goes on, the scoring dries up and that leads to loss after loss.
The only solution I can see without a trade is that Julien has to coax more scoring from the D. That won’t happen with Weber and Emelin being together 5 on 5, because neither one is an offensive catalyst.
There really is no short-term fix. Bergevin has to unload cap and go out and add at least one but preferably two legitimate scoring line forwards, likely in the off-season, when the work can be done without crippling the roster.
He really doesn’t have a choice. But at least he showed us last summer that he was capable of doing it.
This is absolutely true. That is why he thrived with a bull like Radulov. As you say, there is no-one now, although in my post above I refer to McCarron who, if he shows well, could earn an increased role.
MB is not the worst GM out there, but stocking the forward corps with a bunch of overpaid bottom six skaters has not helped the situation….
It is not Julien’s nor was it Therrien’s job to put Galchenyuk on the top line, it’s Galchenyuk’s job to step up and earn it.
He is playing like he was partying the whole time he was injured and still hung over from his bye-week binge with Beaulieu.
When he starts playing like a number 1 centre, he will be put in the position of a number 1 centre.
The big problem is the popgun attack. It doesn’t take a coaching genius to shut down our one decent line, no matter which aspiring candidate for the job is centreing it.
thats a dangerous lineup right there………… good job MB.
pathetic
It’s funny how pathetic can turn to dangerous with just a couple of key additions. Imagine how much further below pathetic the lineup would be if not for someoff-season additions.
Bergevin’s not finished yet. He has to play a premium for a top-grade centtre eventually. Another scoring line winger would be welcome as well. All of this is do-able in the off-season, just like the necessary additions that were made last summer.
How about Vanek for a 7th rounder or DD?
Gives Galchenyuk someone to play with.
Just thinking out loud.
Wasn’t Vanek an epic disaster in the playoffs last time he played here?
I know but if it doesn’t cost anything and MB makes other significant moves he can sit in the press box with DD and our other top prospects.
….Hab4life….
Not really. He was a big part of the effort to knock off the Bruins, until Subban wiped him out in an attempt to put David Kresci through the boards.
Whatever injury resulted from that, he wasn’t the same player the rest of the way.
I don’t care where Galchenyuk plays or who’s on his line. As long as he is productive and makes his line mates productive, that’s what counts.
I agree. If Julien has some kind of a plan in his head that will actually help Galchenyuk get back in full form, I am all for it. The line of him, Pacioretty and Radulov stunk. I also hope Julien has a plan to get Pacioretty to compete every single game like captain should.
I is also good he ran a high speed practice. Something some journalists reported wasnt always the case with Michael Therrien and his minions.
I agree. Max lit it up with DD and everyone knows DD isn’t a #1 centre. Who cares if Chucky plays with Ghetto and Carr if that is where he’s going to be productive. Optional practices and two guys messing around on the ice can reveal a chemistry that may be overlooked. To hell with this #1/2, top 6 crap and just find something that works.
….Hab4life….
Jonathan Drouin is pretty good n’est-ce pas??
The overtime winner last night was a superstar’s goal. In hindsight, which is of course 20/20, we should have paid the highway robbery price Yzerman was asking early last season.
It would have been a bargain.
I see Galchenyuk is off the number one line and has been replaced by Danault. No need to worry to worry, it’s only temporary. If everything works out the way it could (and should), Danualt will some day be be the third-line centre on one of the best Habs teams we’ve seen in a long time.
All this moaning over the supposed ruination of Galchenyuk gets tiresome after a while. Sure, a handful of us have been saying on here for a while now that he would make a great one-two punch at left wing with Pacioretty, to go along with our great one-two punch at right wing in Radulov and and Gallagher.
But we’re not complete blockheads. Most of us know full well the reality of this roster is that as long as he’s a Montreal Canadien, Galchenyuk is needed to fill a gaping hole at centre on one of our two scoring lines, where all we have besides him are a couple of pretty decent options for a very good third line.
But I’m coming around the the idea that he will only grow into the role of a legitimate scoring line centre once Bergevin actually goes out and gets someone of roughly equal stature to share the load with him as a centreman on one of our two scoring lines.
My own bias being put to one side for the time being, it’s not difficult to see Galchenyuk easing back into the role of a point a game centreman, once the opposition has to worry about shutting down two legitimate offensive lines rather than one.
The hard part is how to pay for the the necessary second blue-chip centre while still retaining the necessary core pieces that you’ve painstakingly assembled over the past few seasons in an effort to reach contender status.
This is one of the final pieces of the puzzle that has to be done to give the roster the solid offensive foundation it needs to be a true Stanley Cup contender, but I don’t think it can be done effectively at the trade deadline. Too many fishermen after the same big fish, driving the price well beyond somthing that won’t cripple an already thin roster.
The odds are that we will only see some relatively inexpensive patchwork done at the deadline, with the heavy lifting coming in the off-season, either though a free agent signing or a carefully balanced trade that helps both teams but doesn’t rob Peter to pay Paul.
I know there are plenty of signs out there that Bergevin truly is all-in this year and might be tempted to get his big centreman on March 1, come hell or high water, but I think he would eventually come to regret a pricetag that leaves him with yet another part of the roster that needs shoring up before his team can be considered a real contender.
I think this team is about 10 players away from being a true contender. So it’s all good. They are in good shape.
If I use your math, then the Penguins, who are twice as good as us, are only five players away from being a true contender.
But then again, maybe neither of us has clue one.
EDIT: This thought just struck me, Timo. How many players away were the Bluejackets last year compared to this year?
Why is he pointing in two different directions. That will just confuse the players. It’s the coach’s fault if we keep losing.
You go that way!
No, he’s telling them the net is this wide………all you have to do is get the small puck into it.
Julien is all business!