Canadiens Notebook: Claude Julien puts Alex Galchenyuk back on No. 1 line

New Canadiens coach Claude Julien stepped on the ice for the first time in Brossard at 4:16 p.m. Friday, about two minutes after his players started skating for the first time since Michel Therrien was fired last Tuesday.

The parking lot in Brossard was full, as was the press box, and fans were standing three and four deep behind the glass at the practice rink to watch. French TV networks RDS and TVA Sports both televised the practice live.

What they saw was Alex Galchenyuk back at centre on the first line between Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov, taking the spot that had been filled by Phillip Danault.

Here’s how the four lines looked:

Pacioretty – Galchenyuk – Radulov

Byron – Plekanec – Gallagher

Lehkonen – Danault – Shaw

Flynn – Mitchell – Andrighetto

Desharnais

The defence pairings looked like this:

Emelin – Weber

Markov – Petry

Beaulieu – Pateryn

Nesterov

Julien will be behind the Canadiens bench for the first time Saturday at the Bell Centre when the Winnipeg Jets are the visitors for an afternoon game on Hockey Day in Canada (2 p.m., CBC, SN, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690).

Pacioretty a one-man show

The Canadiens have only one win in their last seven games (1-5-1) and have scored only 10 goals during that span.

Captain Max Pacioretty has scored four of them and added four assists during those seven games. Alexander Radulov has two goals during that span, while Alex Galchenyuk, Shea Weber, Andrei Markov and Nikita Nesterov had singles.

That means the Canadiens forwards, as a group, have scored seven goals in seven games, with all those goals coming from three players: Pacioretty, Radulov and Galchenyuk.

The Price isn’t right

Carey Price has started five of the last seven games in goal for the Canadiens and has a 1-4 record during that span, while allowing four goals in each of his last three games.

Since being pulled by former coach Michel Therrien 26:44 into a game against the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 16 after allowing four goals on 18 shots, Price has an 8-11-3 record with a 3.11 goals-against average and an .895 save percentage.

For the season, Price has a 24-14-5 record with a 2.46 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. He ranks 15th in the NHL in GAA and 16th in save percentage.

What’s next?

After Sunday’s game against the Jets, the Canadiens will hold their annual open/public practice at the Bell Centre at 11 a.m. Sunday and then practise again Monday at 11 a.m. in Brossard before visiting the New York Rangers Tuesday night (7 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690). The New York Islanders will visit the Bell Centre Thursday night (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690) and then the Canadiens will wrap up the week with a game next Saturday in Toronto against the Maple Leafs (7 p.m., CBC, CITY, TVA Sports.)

