Canadiens Notebook: Claude Julien puts Alex Galchenyuk back on No. 1 line

STU COWAN
New Canadiens coach Claude Julien stepped on the ice for the first time in Brossard at 4:16 p.m. Friday, about two minutes after his players started skating for the first time since Michel Therrien was fired last Tuesday.
The parking lot in Brossard was full, as was the press box, and fans were standing three and four deep behind the glass at the practice rink to watch. French TV networks RDS and TVA Sports both televised the practice live.
What they saw was Alex Galchenyuk back at centre on the first line between Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov, taking the spot that had been filled by Phillip Danault.
Here’s how the four lines looked:
Pacioretty – Galchenyuk – Radulov
Byron – Plekanec – Gallagher
Lehkonen – Danault – Shaw
Flynn – Mitchell – Andrighetto
Desharnais
The defence pairings looked like this:
Emelin – Weber
Markov – Petry
Beaulieu – Pateryn
Nesterov
New #Habs coach Claude Julien speaks with players at practice in Brossard #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/0Bn8ElDK22
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) February 17, 2017
Julien will be behind the Canadiens bench for the first time Saturday at the Bell Centre when the Winnipeg Jets are the visitors for an afternoon game on Hockey Day in Canada (2 p.m., CBC, SN, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690).
You can watch a video of Julien hitting the ice in Brossard on the HI/O Facebook page, where you can also watch his news conference live once the practice is over.
Pacioretty a one-man show
The Canadiens have only one win in their last seven games (1-5-1) and have scored only 10 goals during that span.
Captain Max Pacioretty has scored four of them and added four assists during those seven games. Alexander Radulov has two goals during that span, while Alex Galchenyuk, Shea Weber, Andrei Markov and Nikita Nesterov had singles.
That means the Canadiens forwards, as a group, have scored seven goals in seven games, with all those goals coming from three players: Pacioretty, Radulov and Galchenyuk.
Parking lot in Brossard already full for #Habs 4 pm practice with new coach Claude Julien #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/8XwwZi6uSj
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) February 17, 2017
The Price isn’t right
Carey Price has started five of the last seven games in goal for the Canadiens and has a 1-4 record during that span, while allowing four goals in each of his last three games.
Since being pulled by former coach Michel Therrien 26:44 into a game against the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 16 after allowing four goals on 18 shots, Price has an 8-11-3 record with a 3.11 goals-against average and an .895 save percentage.
For the season, Price has a 24-14-5 record with a 2.46 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. He ranks 15th in the NHL in GAA and 16th in save percentage.
What’s next?
After Sunday’s game against the Jets, the Canadiens will hold their annual open/public practice at the Bell Centre at 11 a.m. Sunday and then practise again Monday at 11 a.m. in Brossard before visiting the New York Rangers Tuesday night (7 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690). The New York Islanders will visit the Bell Centre Thursday night (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690) and then the Canadiens will wrap up the week with a game next Saturday in Toronto against the Maple Leafs (7 p.m., CBC, CITY, TVA Sports.)
• Michel Therrien thanks Canadiens and fans, montrealgazette.com
• Bergevin says the change had to be made, by Stu Cowan
• Julien vows Habs will play as a team, by Stu Cowan
• Bergevin swaps foxhole buddies, by Pat Hickey
• Valentine’s Day heartbreak for Therrien, by Stu Cowan
• Julien is the right person to coach Canadiens, by Jack Todd
• What the Puck: Bergevin did the right thing, by Brendan Kelly
Well. I have 2:27 EST in my pool for when the negative comments will begin. That should be about just after Galchenyuk loses his second draw or fails to come back deep in his own zone.
I like my chances. The Nellies will be out in full force and wanting Julien’s head
To be a Hockey Fan is to be a Habs Fan
Pleky on the 2nd line with Gally and Byron.
Finally he’s got wingers with speed and decent hands (except Gally’s broken one).
Might see some offense from this trio.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Byron and Gally are dirty goal scorers. They need someone who can shoot like Lehks IMO. Byron is a counter-attack scorer so should be on the 3rd energy line.
AG27 needs a chaperone. Keep him out of trouble. Especially with the puck bunnies.
Richard R
He needs a coach who will make him his personal project like Babcock did with Kadri. Hopefully Julien is the guy.
He needs to recover from a significant knee injury and regain his conditioning.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Repost from previous thread:
I don’t know if someone has already posted this but it’s an interesting view of what certain types of players are worth in the trade market based on previous years’ trade deadline deals.
http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/rental-player-cost-nhl-trade-deadline/
Standing Room Only. Bière froide, cold beer!
Richard R
Well Therrien is Gone
Thanks Michel, not many other coaches had a better track record then you during this time frame. Especially considering all the injuries this year, that was remarkable the way you elevated Danault and made a star out of him, his 2 way play is fantastic and Gallagher, whom you molded and made a star, well done. It is too bad MB never made any trades this year to help you though.
So Price, whatchagonnadonow ? It is obvious you were a leading candidate to have Therrien fired. Undeniable. So now are you gonna finally play like you are capable of? I await. And if you do, you suck. The way you sarcastically treated the media,s honest questions as of late, the absolute non compete out there and total lack of professionalism is just shameful.
You wanted Muller but MB gave you all Julien, alot more accountable and tough than the ultimate players coach that is Muller. With a clean slate and everyone needing to prove themselves, lets get to work and show them all you can compete for Stanley. And MB just freekin amazing the way you exercised patience and made this happen, by locking down a coach of this stature. This move alone will single handedly ensure the Habs own the Booins for years to come. Mark It.
And Chucky, after 5 years and you still cannot win a faceoff if your life depended on it, and your defensive zone play sucks eggs, there is no way Molson and Habs should give you 6-7 mil per year, I say trade ya now for a 2 way player like Duchene, that has much better defensive zone play, wins way more faceoffs then he loses, consistently, and has great hands, And chucky keep partying it up there bud. I do not expect ya to be like Crosby and live in Marios basement and become a 40 year old virgin, but some control should be exercised if you really want to improve your game.
Habs are poised to go on a run, no excuses now, put up or ship out via blockbuster trade (s). If you do not bring it during next 5 games MB will fix your wagon.
Go Habs Go
I wished MT the best when he was let go but I forgot to thank him for the entertainment and all the one-liners:
“second guessing”
“play da rite way”
“ding ding ding”
etc. (and his laugh “heh heh heh”)
We’re not going to hear anything entertaining like this from CJ.
Interesting to see Pateryn on the 3rd pairing with N8 (as many were predicting)…hopefully he merits the coach’s (initial) trust and also powders some invading forward when warranted.
Don’t forget turning people into better persons.
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
I think this is where the youngsters are going to suffer the most.
You forgot ‘no, no, no, no, no, no’
TSN 690 loves it so much that they use it as a sound effect all day long.
Richard R
Too many to mention…LOL
When I look at those lines, I see Byron as the greatest misfit on L2. If we can get it, I this that’s where we need help.
Agree. Lekhonen and Byron should be switched.
Want Lehkonen to get the opportunity to score more goals. Et le but!
Richard R
Julien already showing no love for Davey D. i don’t like Julien.
That didn’t last long (~4 days) to dislike the new coach. Still much longer than the 1 millisecond for the last coaching hire.
In fairness Julien was skiing in Vermont and unavailable until now for Timo.
…which is a… good… thing…?
I like CJ’s forward lines. Initially, said “Hey! Shouldn’t Ghetto be higher in the lineup?” But then I asked myself which “higher” player I’d swap down for him… and I got nothin’.
Defense pairings, though… no change? Hmmm. A shake-up is needed, as I’m sure CJ will realize sooner than later.
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
I know not many people are around, but does anyone know what happened to John Bellyful?
If he’s just tired of this place, someone who knows him please wish him well.
—–
+1 from “the other johnny”!
Uh…
McCarron has been called back up . . .
CranbrookEd
Mr. Beliveau: “Pure Pak mais oui”! . . .
Naturally! CJ loves his big boys. I would expect Ghetto will be sent down Monday.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
With DD presumably finished, barring injuries to many starters, and Therrien gone, some are wondering who will be the next scapegoat.
The answer is (as usual) right there in front of our noses. The elephant in the room if you will.
It’s Claude Julien of course!
—–
You watching the RDS broadcast of the practice ?
The camera doesn’t stray too far from Julien, and neither does Desharnais. Old habits …
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !
Remember the Therrien-Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Support Therrien-Vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
I wonder if he brought CJ a shiny apple.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
On second thought, Timo is right: it’s MB. Just follow the direction up:
first PK…then MT…._____=MB
Team tanked: got rid of PK for Weber. Team tanking again: got rid of MT for CJ. If they continue to struggle or lose to a perceived inferior opponent in the playoffs, the blame has to go to MT. Wait…just thought of another one: Timmins. So,
PK>MT>Timmins…MB lives on for another season.
Good Danault in the right place.
I just worry that this now makes us a one line hockey team in terms of offense. Montreal needs to somehow bring in another forward. Easier said than done!
WWDTD
Only if Price returns to form. If not, no rentals.
—–
I see your point, but don’t think CJ has much choice.
Patches is a sniper, needs someone to feed him. Radulov is best forward on the team to do that.
Chucky is also a sniper, not a natural centre IMO, and only plays well with Rads too. Like Nilan says, he sees Chucky at practice working on his one-timer, but only going through the motions practicing faceoffs…
I’d love it if Chucky could actually MATURE and learn to take faceoffs, play decent D, and set up his linemates. Then I’d have Pleks between Patches and Rads, and Lehkonen and Gally flanking Chucky. Tadum, two scoring lines.
If CJ wants to force Chucky to learn how to play centre, he should drop Rads to play with Pleks and Lehkonen, and leave Patches and Chucky with Gally. I’d be willing to bet that line 2 would be able to hold their own from an offensive standpoint with line 1. Rads is the guys that makes the offence go on this team.
Maybe he doesn’t want to play centre?
LOL… do we really want to go there again? 🙂
Galchenyuk was 8-4 and 6-3 faceoffs in his last two games (Boston and St Louis). Just saying that sometimes we see what we want to see. If someone tells us that player A is 42.5% on faceoffs or weak defensively or doesn’t try and use his linemates we see that, and not the examples that contradict.
Danault was 44% on faceoffs in Chicago but jumped to 56% on coming to Montreal. (Down to 52% this season). Duchene is consistently good on faceoffs but the opponents score more than his team does when he is on the ice.Danault’s shooting % jumped 10 points on coming to Montreal – maybe the lighting is better? 🙂
I really admire the pros in the NHL who make decisions on who is best for their team and what they actually “need” rather than just “want”.
Well that is what MB is paid millions to do. He needs to do his job and build a 2nd line now.
My worry exactly. I would never argue that Danault *belongs* on a first line, but with literally all of our offence grouped together like that, does scoring goals become a matter of surreptitiously sneaking the Chucky line onto the ice when the opposing coach isn’t watching? Or are we hoping that they form such a dominant line that they can still score no matter who the opposition is?
The bottom three lines have been playing not-to-get-scored-on hockey for two months now. Maybe minor tweaks to breakouts and fore-checking systems can change this, but the cynic in me says that’s some mighty wishful thinking.
But wait–are we allowed to second guess this new coach? I guess we need to establish that before getting carried away any further…
IMO, Chucky is an immature, egotistical, lazy, but talented player.
When I say lazy, I don’t mean he ignores his fitness levels. I mean he won’t seriously work on the parts of his game that need help (faceoffs, D zone coverage), would rather work on his one-timer.
CJ wants to get him up and running, and there’s no way to do that without putting him with the best wingers on this team.
So it wouldn’t kill me if MB traded him for Duchene. I would rather have BOTH, but understand you have to give to get. Duchene reportedly has a 60% faceoff winning percentage. I’d rather have Chucky from a size, age, and talent potential perspective, but I hope CJ kicks his ass, gets him to quit taking his talent for granted.
As much as I love and respect Carey for what he’s accomplished under the harsh spotlight of being the NEXT goalie for the Habs, I wish he was a little like Messier as a leader, and could slap Chucky silly, get him to mature a little faster. Otherwise, I can see Chucky will become a Spezza-lite, talented, but not exactly known for a complete game or any intensity.
I tend to agree. Line 1 is Chucky’s destiny, as he would no doubt have us believe, so shoehorning him into that role is a way of saying, “Here you go, kid: prove me right.”
It’s an obvious move–getting your most talented players on your side from Day 1. It shows Chucky that the coach respects his skill set, and gives him an added impetus to improve those parts of his game which are lacking. The rest of the lineup are all “character” types anyway, who are used to battling for their ice time, so it’s not like you’re risking any form of mutiny by knocking Danault down a rung or two.
I just worry that we don’t have the horses to contend with teams who are equipped to neutralize that top line…
Yup, agree that’s a legitimate worry.
While I didn’t like MT’s deployment on various occasions, I can’t say I disagreed with his deployment of Chucky. I think MT was always looking for Chucky to EARN his ice time, vs. assume it should be his because of his talent level and draft position.
When I saw posters railing that Chucky’s points/60 minutes, etc. were the best on this team, but he wasn’t getting the ice time he deserved, I’d think that’s NOT the point. What the Habs need from Chucky is an ATTITUDE adjustment. The talent is there, the youth, the size, but he’s got a ten cent head, just like PK. He needs to WANT to get better, not just score more points, but improve in ALL facets of his game.
As much as Price’s return to form is crucial to this team’s success, Chucky’s maturity might be even more important. If only he could realize it, that the world is his oyster if he actually improves the DEFENSIVE side of his game. He’d earn the big contract, the trust of his coach and GM, the adoration of the fans, and be able to write his own ticket. Instead, there’s talk of trading Chucky for Duchene…
Carey Price is tired! The World Cup fatigued him. HAHAHA
Michel Therrien will have a lot to say in the comming months of how much his SYSTEM, that most everyone on here hated so much, was based on protecting PRICE.
I wish you all the greatest insight in seeing how everything that has happened in the last 6 or 7 years was to protect and insulate Price.
Claudes system wont be different in the end, because he will be like every other coach going through this turnstyle, told to protect PRICE.
CAREY PRICE is tired, that’s friggin ridiculous.
They have put him on a pedestal for so long, his EGO has to be the size of the Atlantic ocean by now.
This team is so stuck it will take an EPIC fail for it to realize that.
You guys cant stop talking about acquiring this guy that guy…nonsense.
The Montreal Canadiens are Carey Price. The system is Carey Price.
Im sure hes a great guy in the community like PK was with his charitable donations and time…
No sorry wrong guy, he doesn’t even do his own groceries.
Have any of you ever met him…
He must be sooooooo TIRED from all that community work…
Condon was last years scapegoat. Therrien has been this sites scapegoat for how long… The list of scapegoats is endless. I can post about that another time.
You guys don’t see it, you’ve blamed everyone from Youppi to Celine Dion to why this team ails, and ascertained just about every other player that doesn’t play for the HABS currently as the next fix.
But PRICE has NEVER EVER been the problem.
There’s a term in psychology that describes this….cant quite put my finger on it.
INSANITY
Of course I hope im wrong and poor Carey Price just never had the right coach, right defense, right forwards, right system, right equipment, right mask, right timing, right ownership, right friends, right supports, right money, and right LUCK, to win a friggin NHL Stanley Cup.
How did every other one of those 24 Stanley Cups ever get won. They must of had all the RIGHT things going for them, that poor ole tired Carey Price just cant catch a break.
I have to be honest im starting to feel a little sorry for him. What more can we do for him.
Why fix something that isnt broke, the NHL, the Montreal Canadiens, and Carey Price are all so much wealthier because of it.
Moderators, time to refresh the page!
Keep on idolizing everyone, status quo.
Cheers
kill joy.
One flew over the cuckoo’s nest
And landed in a foxhole.
Richard R
Great Flick. I miss Jack Nicholson movies, so many classix.
Easy Rider, Five Easy Pieces, The Passenger …
Richard R
Those are all before my time, I love some of his later work. As Good as it Gets, The Departed, even About Schmidt, which he just about holds the entire movie himself.
Oh and the Shining.
Thanks for the recommendations.
Met him two years ago in Phoenix – he stopped to take a picture with my daughter.
Met him again two weeks ago in Phoenix – this time took pictures with both my daughters. Signed autographs for everyone that asked.
Class act.
I don’t doubt for a minute that Price is a class act.
But I do agree that this team does it’s best to insulate Price. Remember the many years Gorges and others rang up the highest number of blocked shots in the NHL?
I hope CJ emphasizes BOTH ends of the ice. Practice reportedly included work down near the net, and short passes to break up the ice.
One hour into practice now, no signs of it ending just reported on Melnick in the Afternoon. Unfortunately, they’re now talking to Pierre McGuire…
NOW I get this guy, he’s a Jaro Halak fan.
You’re OK in my books, LTCA. I just hope you take ‘er easy on CJ too.
You won’t see me attacking ANY coach. I hope Julien is able to do something that no one has been able to in Montreal since I dont know when.
Create a team! Not a group of individuals.
Cheers, and thanks for respecting my synopsis.
Chucky>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Danault
It is not rocket science.
Arpon Basu on TSN 690 radio says biggest surprise isn’t Chucky on line 1, but Pleks on line 2. Notes CJ has seen Pleks play well against B’s for years, and looks like Pleks’ getting a chance to prove himself again.
Says it’s been a high-paced practice, that Julien’s implementing more than he expected. Discussion notes Pleks’ has neutralized Krecji well over the years, and has put up comparable numbers to Bergeron when matching primes of their career. Let’s see if CJ can revive Pleks’ season.
Passive PK also getting discussed, hope to see more pressure and better PK numbers. Price getting his fair share of blame for bad PK, along with JJD.
Just by Basu in Melnick in the afternoon, he said that JJD handles the PK. It will be interesting to see how Julien will address this. Also, I’m feeling there could be disagreements between both JJD and CJ if this PK issue will not be fixed.
Honestly, I’d rather see JJD step aside and let the new head coach handle the PK.
JJD as PK coach isn’t getting it done.
I thought it was funny when Arpon noted that it seems whatever JJD touches goes down the drain…lol.
… there could be disagreements between both JJD and CJ if this PK issue will not be fixed.
IF that turned out to be the case, I’d be surprised.
IT doesn’t appear to be Daigneault’s style but, more importantly, he wouldn’t have a leg to stand on.
There has been ample opportunity over too may years for him to deliver results – best for him to go IMO.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !
Remember the Therrien-Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Support Therrien-Vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
Yes!
Centermen slotted in as they should be!
That didn’t take long!
Everyone slotted as they should be. 1st liners with 1st liners, 2nd liners with 2nd liners, etc. It doesn’t have to be complicated.
AG27
Pleks
Danault
Mitchell
The way the four centers should be.
Now, it is the players’ time to shine.
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
I like the lines. Build confidence off the hop. Hit reset button. Ps games Saturday not Sunday against the peg.
Well I got to hand it to Julien. He’s going to squeeze the Juice out of Galchenyuk and Weber. As they were discussing, CJ will put his best players and make them work. My best advice to Chucky – Don’t blow this! Galchenyuk is the #1 centre and he has to be responsible offensively and defensively. This is a huge stretch to learn Julien’s defensive game, but I’m sure Galchenyuk will benefit from it.
As for David Desharnais, its official – he’s done! For Julien not to put him in the lineup, I’m doubtful he’ll play again.
Just to add: what Julien did in Boston with the Bergeron – Krejci as his top-2 centres, he’s going to see if the Galchenyuk – Plekanec as his top-2 would work here.
D-pairings:
Emelin – Weber
Beaulieu – Nesterov
Markov – Petry
Tory Krug has developed into an offensive Dman who is now in the top-10 scoring for Dmen. Hopefully it can happen with N8.
I don’t know. for 24 games to have the players pick-up their game under a new coach, its a learning curve they have to overcome. Beaulieu has to pay attention because this, like Galchenyuk, will need to play their best under CJ.
It would be nice to get RID OF DD and Flynn put those 2 pylons on waivers and CALL UP Big Mac and let julien use him the right way on the 2nd line and first PP Unit like how he used chara years ago to stand infront on the PP
Same D Pairings?
First (line)
—–