Canadiens Notebook: Claude Julien juggles lines at practice before facing Leafs

STU COWAN
The Canadiens were back on the ice at 11 a.m. Friday in Brossard for a practice following Thursday night’s 3-0 loss to the New York Islanders at the Bell Centre.
With the Canadiens having a 1-2-0 record since Claude Julien replaced Michel Therrien behind the bench — scoring only four goals during that span — the new coach juggled his lines at practice in preparation for Saturday’s game in Toronto against the Maple Leafs (7 p.m., CITY, CBC, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690).
Here’s how the new lines looked:
Pacioretty – Danault – Radulov
Lehkonen – Galchenyuk – Gallagher
Byron – Plekanec – Shaw
Andrighetto – Desharnais – Mitchell
David Desharnais has been a healthy scratch for the last six games and Sven Andrighetto has been a healthy scratch for four games. Julien wouldn’t confirm they will be in the lineup Saturday night. The coach also wouldn’t confirm Carey Price will start in goal against the Leafs, saying he will make his decision on Saturday.
With seven defenceman rotating through the practice drills Friday it was tough to tell whether Julien will mix up his pairings on the blue line.
After Thursday’s game, Julien was asked if he had thought about splitting up his No. 1 defence pair of Alexei Emelin and Shea Weber, which had a tough night against the Islanders. Weber was minus-2 and Emelin minus-1 and they were brutal on the Islanders’ second goal by Anders Lee.
I'm not saying the Habs absolutely need to split up Emelin and Weber, but the Habs absolutely need to split up Emelin and Weber. pic.twitter.com/TYjafYXrX6
— Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 24, 2017
“As far as our D’s were concerned, it was a tough night I think overall for everybody,” Julien said during his post-game news conference. “Our D’s tonight had a tough time making that first pass. So whether we would have switched that, I’m not sure it would have made a big difference because I felt all of our guys were having the same issues.”
Weber is minus-7 in the last seven games. After going plus-17 in his first 15 games with the Canadiens, Weber is now plus-10 for the season. Eleven of Weber’s 14 goals and 19 of his 34 points have come on the power play.
After Friday’s practice Julien was asked again about his defence pairings and whether Emelin was the best fit beside Weber.
“Nothing’s set in stone here,” Julien said. “I can make changes and we’re three games in. You guys are asking me about making changes right away. I think it’s a matter of time here before I decide to make changes. Because you don’t stay with the status quo when you’re not winning hockey games. So there’s no doubt I have to think about making changes if things don’t work out.”
“I know Shea’s played with Marky (Andrei Markov) as a pair and stuff like that,” the coach added. “Certainly something you could always go back to. Certainly an option here moving forward.”
You can watch Julien’s complete Friday post-practice news conference on the HI/O Facebook page.
Leafs closing in on Habs
The third-place Maple Leafs are only four points behind the Canadiens, who still lead the Atlantic Division standings with a 32-21-8 record, and Toronto (28-20-12) holds a game in hand.
The second-place Ottawa Senators (32-20-6) are only two points behind the Canadiens and hold three games in hand. The Senators can catch the Canadiens with a victory over the Hurricanes Friday night in Carolina (7:30 p.m., TSN5, RDS).
After Thursday’s loss to the Islanders, the Canadiens were sitting in fifth place in the overall Eastern Conference standings, four points ahead of the ninth-place Boston Bruins with eight teams making the playoffs.
As for the Leafs, Julien said after Friday’s practice: “They got a lot of first-round picks that were early picks, and it makes a big difference. Those teams obviously finished low for many years to be able to get those kind of players. Babs (coach Mike Babcock) has done a great job with them in bringing those kids along. There’s a lot of skill and there’s obviously a lot of speed in that lineup so we have to play smart.
“They can be energetic, but we have to use our experience to our advantage.”
Auston Matthews, the No. 1 overall pick at last year’s NHL Draft, leads the Leafs in scoring with 28-24-52 totals, followed by Mitch Marner (15-33-48), a first-round pick in 2015 and Nazem Kadri (25-22-47), a first-round pick in 2009. William Nylander, a first-round pick in 2014, has 17-25-42 totals. Defenceman Morgan Reilly, a first-round pick in 2012, has 3-19-22 totals.
Scoring slumps
The Canadiens have a 2-7-1 record in February and have scored only 14 goals during those 10 games. Five of the goals came in a 5-4 overtime win over the lowly Arizona Coyotes.
There is no shortage of Canadiens fowards stuck in scoring slumps. Here’s a look at some of the ugly numbers:
Torrey Mitchell: no goals in 34 games.
Brian Flynn: no goals in 14 games.
Phillip Danault: no goals in 13 games.
Artturi Lehkonen: no goals in 13 games.
Tomas Plekanec: no goals in 12 games.
Mike McCarron: no goals in 10 games.
Paul Byron: no goals in 10 games.
Brendan Gallagher: no goals in seven games.
Alex Galchenyuk: no goals in five games.
Alexander Radulov: no goals in five games.
Max Pacioretty: no goals in four games.
Line of the night
After Thursday’s game, Julien was asked if he felt his players had followed his game plan.
“I hope not,” the coach said. “Not with the result, trust me.
“I’m not going to stand here and say I liked our game because we didn’t,” Julien added. “We looked like two different teams from New York (a 3-2 shootout win over the Rangers Tuesday) to tonight. Or even Winnipeg (a 3-1 loss last Saturday at the Bell Centre). These two games at home, I don’t think we’ve played close to the way I would like to see our team play. First of all, it starts with puck management. Our first passes weren’t even tape to tape.
“It was poor execution tonight and when you have poor execution you get no offence. I understand that we’ve had trouble scoring goals and I get that. But it starts with execution and it starts with some determination at putting pucks at the net and going at the net. We didn’t get much of that until a little bit in the third period. We started doing some of that in certain shifts, but we didn’t do enough of it tonight to give ourselves a chance to win.”
Julien added that he was going to remain positive despite a 1-2-0 record since taking over from Michel Therrien with the Canadiens scoring only four goals during those three games.
“When I say positive with these guys, it doesn’t mean you don’t bring to the forefront what we need to do better,” Julien said. “But tomorrow, we got to wake up and we got to get back to work here because we got a game in Toronto on Saturday and we got to be ready for that. So if you’re going to drag this game tonight into tomorrow, you’re not helping yourself.”
Julien is still trying to find the identity of his new team.
“In order to have an identity as a team you have to have consistency,” the coach said. “And we haven’t had consistency in the three games I’ve been here.”
Canadiens honour coach
The Canadiens wanted to honour Julien for his 1,000th NHL game during a pregame ceremony Thursday night at the Bell Centre, but the coach showed his humility by asking for something more simple. Instead the Canadiens had a video tribute to their new head coach during the first TV timeout, showing owner Geoff Molson and GM Marc Bergevin presenting him with a commemorative coin as a gift.
“To be honest with you, it’s more my personality,” Julien said after the game. “It’s great to have had 1,000 games. I didn’t want to be, I guess before the game, be the centre of attention. I wanted to just win that game more than I wanted to celebrate it. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. The Montreal Canadiens wanted to do something special for me and to my request I asked that it be maybe a little bit more discreet and I’m happy with the way they did it. They did a great job. They gave me a nice gift there and it was shown on the board and that was good enough for me.”
Unfortunately Julien’s players couldn’t give him a victory — or even a single goal.
What’s next?
After Saturday’s game, the Canadiens have an off-day Sunday before visiting the New Jersey Devils Monday night (7 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690). The Columbus Blue Jackets will be at the Bell Centre Tuesday night (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690) and then P.K. Subban makes his return to Montreal with the Nashville Predators Thursday night (7:30 p.m., SN, RDS, TSN Radio 690) — a day after the NHL trade deadline. The Canadiens will visit the New York Rangers on the Saturday night after that (7 p.m., CBC, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690).
Players team NEEDS to get going and light fire under?
Gallgaher, Chcuky, Patch, Pleks, Rad, Weber, Petry, Nate
I like Markov’s play of late…ONLY one right now performing (Patch is trying but that line of late…..yeesh)
I do not understand tinkering everywhere but around the guys who need tinkering with
Been 24 years since any Canadian teams has won a Stanley cup
7 Canadian teams out of 30 signifies a Canadian team should have won in every 7 years on average.
These millionaires on average do not want to play for Canadian teams
simple
CAREY on my wayward son,
For there’ll be peace when you are done
Lay your weary head to rest
Now don’t you cry no more
……………………………………
Is Price still the Owner, manager, coach, scout, captain, and general between the pipes still, of theis glorious floundation?
Heard a lot of good names, suggested as a return. Tavares, MacKinnon, Scheifele, Spezza, Seguin, or Giroux.
We need goals, not the best goalie in the world.
In his last 25 games Price gives up an average of 3 goals a game with a sv% .899. That says on most nights the Habs need to score 4 goals to win.
Since the middle of December he has been below nhl average and stunk out a lot of games.
If he just plays average the Habs would be a playoff lock now
Everyone media included shield Price
He is rotten, AHL goal tenders come in and post a shut out while Price lets in 4 – 5 goals
Without attacking I’d like to add you must also have been in the Halak camp. Price is the furthest thing that is wrong with the team. Nobody would have good stats with the way the Habs are playing
How do you do this – create a word document with a few paragraphs,
and just copy & paste into every post you make around here ?
Sounds kinda’ boring to me … time to try something new.
Like an enema, maybe ❓
St. Louis wants to compete this year but not let Berglund and Shattenkirk walk. That would be four prime assets in two years with nothing to show for once they left. So……
PLekanec,Emelin and #2(2017). Habs retain 25% of Plekys salary
for
Shattenkirk, Berglund and Yakupov
If you get Chilli Palmer to put a gun to Armstrong’s head, it might work.
no need to be an ass about it.
Tomorrow’s game is the only one I really want them to win.
Can’t take an ignominious loss on HNIC to the Leafs, with Don Cherry shouting at me why the Leafs are great and the Habs suck.
Habs already soiled the bed on CJ’s 1000th game. If they do the same on HNIC, CJ can bag skate them at 7 am Sunday morning. No more Mr. Nice Guy for a team that won’t work, hit, or go to the net.
Lose the rest of the season, miss the playoffs, but WIN tomorrow.
_______________________
Trade Carey for young offence.
The only game you want them to win, huh ?
Well spoken, Habs fan.
… for a team that won’t work, hit, or go to the net.
Desharnais in – rejoice.
You may get another one of those losses you enjoy so much.
If the HNIC bothers you that much you need to get a thicker skin.
Or learn to use the mute button, get the audio from the radio play-by-play or watch on TVA.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
This team has played poorly since CJ came. Is it just confidence or did they think they would automatically start winning again just cause the GM did a move?
As for DD, Ghetto, Nest back in….good. They deserve a chance to show their new coach what they can do in a game. The rest of the crappy team is forcing CJ to do this. But unfortunately it’s only the depth guys that move in and out. Those guys are not the issue with this team. I would sit Pleks and play DD! I would sit Gally and play Ghetto. I would sit Petry and play Nest. Wake up some of the IMPORTANT players who are underachieving and CAUSING this slide.
Sitting flnn for Ghetto wont help u to win. Its an unimportant move.
Btw… DD vrs Gautheir and Ghetto vrs Martin. Oh Ya our 4th line better skate fast and away from the Leafs 4th line. A goal would be amazing from them, cause that’s the type of 4th line we will be playing. Not a gritty energy one.
Weber and Lernout for Seth Jones.
Galchenyuk and Beaulieu for Johansen and Girard.
Gallagher for Brandon Sutter.
Emelin for Mersch.
Price for Duchene, Pickard and Meloche.
Plekanec and two seconds for Theodore.
DD for two half-eaten pickles.
Giddyup.
No
No
Maybe
I dunno
No
No
YES !
– Next ❓
1. If you wouldn’t trade three years of Shea Weber for 10 years of Seth Jones you are on mushrooms.
2. Galchenyuk might never get the orange stank off him. Mustard stank might help. I have a draft crush on Girard.
3. You misspelled yes.
4. You misspelled yes.
5. C’mon, live a little.
6. Might be asking too much for DD.
No to mushrooms …
– Next ❓
Which D-men out there would you trade Weber for, straight up?
Unless we keep DD Salary and add a draft pick NONE of this will happen
Could the zebras have gotten it any more wrong than on the double-minor called on Emelin last night? His hit on Tavares was perfectly clean, and Tavares only fell to the ice in the corner because Emelin was the stronger of the two when they went shoulder-to-shouder while fighting for the loose puck.
If anything, the Habs should have been on the powerplay after Lee jumped Emelin in defence of his captain.
I believe the call was made more out of the league’s bubble-wrap policy towards its superstar offensive players than what actually took place.
You know that policy – the policy that’s the complete opposite of the one where the league turns a blind eye to its goaltenders being run over like raccoons crossing the 401, all in the name of adding more excitement to the game through increased offence.
Yes, my attitude towards the league in general stinks today, consdering I’ve already made a tirade against the time-honored and league-wide acceptance of the multi-season tank as the best way to build a contender.
I guess I’m just having a tough time dealing with the semi-pro inconsistencies of what is allegedly a professional sports league.
Also, my team isn’t very good right now…
It fails the eye test but Weber Bealieu was a good tandem that gave up few goals
Lol
In last 5 games the only time two times the top line has scored one was with Chucky at C and the other was Patch assisted by two dmen…
Split them all…none belong together…Patch with Gally, Chucky with Rad, Danault to 4th…arrange other centers how you wish…with DD included at this point
Don’t distract DDO.
He is still fixin’ to carve me up for liking the trade bigly.
Edit : HEY ! Where’d he go ? …
No I respect your opinion. Mine is different. Some stuff we agree, some stuff we disagree. You’re not a troll like Habtrollo.
It’s all good, DDO.
Well, all except the anarchy stuff … 😀
Hey, 22 Cups,!
Re: suggested lines listed below.
The easiest way to explain things would be that I’d rather have two ham sandwiches and two shyt sandwiches than four sandwiches that all contained shyt.
Also, Plekanec, Gallagher and Lehkonen could be an effective line. Ditto McCarron, Shaw and Hudon. Flynn as the extra guy; DD on lotion patrol.
Leave the other two groups together.
“Could be” is the key phrase, TradeRyder..
I’m really trying to stay as realistic as I can be in these player evaluations:
Pleks – has been in an offensive slump for about 110 games
Gallagher – even putting the last injury aside, Gallagher has been a shell of his former self. Goal scoring has totally dried up
Lehkonen – great start to the year but has hit the rookie mid season wall
Decent 3rd line but that’s it.
MT’s problem was that he liked shyt in all four sandwiches.
And he was especially fond of one tiny little coiler.
Why not put Nesterov with Weber? Emelin is so bad you might as well put out a guy that might increase puck possession thus easing the load on Weber.
Maybe its time for Mitchell to sit
He’s been sitting for 35+ games…
_______________________________________
Leafs blow…
Jack Edwards is a clam…
Gary Bettman is a bobblehead…
and oh yeah, Tomas Plekanec sucks
Good Point lol
I know Julien is the new coach and the players do not have any history with him, but come on!! Where was the pride and effort last night?
Are the players scared they may be traded, are some playing so they are traded? Are some giving it less than there all as a protest of the firing of Therrien? Are there two camps of players, some, disciples of Therrien, the others, knowing he should go and getting their wish?
I do not know what the issue(s) are, I know it will take time for Julien to change over the full system. So far, I like the more aggressive style, especially on the PK.
I do not want to give up top prospects for rentals. Shattenkirk did say Montreal is a team he would consider a move to, and some say that Bergevin is interested, however, Shattenkirk has already turned down 3 trade and sign deals.
What moves can Bergevin realistically make at the deadline, without giving up too much, or the future, to help the team long term? Is he better off moving out some players that do not fit long term for picks at the deadline, then making more significant trades in the off season? I vote for the latter, unless there is a deal he cannot refuse.
Habfan17
Engels commented during the game last night that Habs / Bergevin have shown interest in Shattenkirk.
He also observed that, despite him being a RH-shot, he can play the left side and is a potential partner for Weber.
I also heard Shattenkirk has nixed a few options already as he wants to hit Free Agency…. First to Edmonton and second to Tampa.
Interesting …figure cost too high. OF STL I really liked Berglund other night…likely very affordable and flying under radar…plays heavier than I thought , is fast for a big guy and can score goals from depth role… get Hanzal and add Shaw and that is one tough 3rd line to play against
Patch-Pleks-Gally
Lehk-Chuky-Rad
Berglund-Hanzal-Shaw
Byron-Danault-McCarron/Mitchell
Nate-Weber
Markov-Petry
Emelin-Engelland
These two IMO could help balance things at very little cost…add Engelland on D for toughness to play 12-14 mins 3rd pairing with Emelin and you have a much better playoff style team than now
I think you get best of every world in this scenario…enough upgrade that internally you have a fighting chance shot without going “ALL IN”…cost would not be detrimental moving forward
That jerk nixed a second trade with Tampa last night and Edmonton last summer. He wants UFA to get a monster deal from the Rangers and would not count TO out either.
I think the thing that is most disheartening to me right now is that usually when a team has the coach fired, the players play hard out of guilt as they are the ones to actually blame in that situation.
We dont look like we came back from vacation.
Tough situation for a team to be in right about now.
We have an offence that can’t score any goals.
We have a defence that has trouble defending.
Fortunately, our goaltender has been doing a better job of keeping the puck out of the net lately.
Somehow we are still in first place in the Atlantic, but this level of play won’t keep us there much longer.
Next thing to worry about will be the playoff berth we thought was in the bag just a few short weeks ago.
I don’t think I want to see any trades from MB. I don’t think that I trust him…
in all thy sons command
PK/Weber reaction time line
1. wtf, seriously wtf;
2. okay, Weber is a legit presence and we might be better for it;
3. Weber is doing great, love the trade
4. I miss PK and what he brings to the game
5. ugh
in all thy sons command
I hope Saturday’s game isn’t played on paper.
Like I ‘ve said before, if MB is all in then he needs to make a blockbuster trade again ala PK/Weber. Otherwise, cross your fingers and hope for the best. Like they say, “Crap or get off the pot.”
Watching Emelin and Weber get torched on that goal, I suddenly understand the Habs strategy: we use that pair’s vulnerability to skill and speed to encourage other teams to match top lines against them. Then while they’re busy getting exploited, our bottom pairs are safe. Genius!
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
lmao..smart ass.
This kind of thing: “Our D’s tonight had a tough time making that first pass. So whether we would have switched that, I’m not sure it would have made a big difference because I felt all of our guys were having the same issues.”
Just that. A coach who… knows words. It’s a soothing balm on this perpetually expanding wound of a season.
Oooh, oooh… I know who can make a good first pass and carry the puck out of the D zone. He rhymes with OK.
HAHAHA! PK is the MAN!!
hence the need for puck moving dman…I know I know the brand is in Nashville.
Nesterov does not help alot.
You mean it’s hard to generate offence when your D are constantly making four-foot passes to each other behind the net?
Colour me orange.
Claude Julien – “Our D’s tonight had a tough time making that first pass.
This is the problem. They team doesn’t have an elite puck moving defenceman.
They had one but they traded Subban who generated around 65% of the team’s offence.
GM Bergevin said that the trade would define his legacy.
Leaders lead by example not by their presence in the room. They said that Weber is one of the best leaders. But when the team needs him, his game has fallen off.
Weber, last 10 games:
2 goals, 1 assist, 3 pts. minus 9.
Subban, last 10 games:
1 goal, 8 assists, 9 pts. plus 5.
Subban also plays on half of the powerplays dividing time with Josi, another elite defenceman.
Last season before his injury, the team was dismal but Subban never took a night off. Lead the team in minutes, points and was a plus player (without Price).
But they will say the problem is that Weber needs a good defence partner. He was protected by Roman Josi the past few years who carried the puck puck out. He was protected on Team Canada.
With Subban, it is never about his lack of a good partner.
But they say Weber’s presence makes this team better. If only someone could generate some offence.
His presence make the team better. Weber is a stay at home defensive dman. He needs a puck move beside him not a banger meathead like Emelin.
Weber looks pissed off to me.
He looks pissed off because hes constantly getting beat
lol..that too.
To be fair…Emelin is horrible. I have been on his case all season long only to be shot down by posters who love his hits. He is a 3rd pairing Dman with another stupid MB contract. That’s it.
Yup.
Weber looks even slower when he’s carrying an extra anchor around out there.
Tired of Emelin having one great game and is showered with praise, followed by a dozen games where he shows what he’s all about. A mediocre defenceman.
You mean like when DD gets a stray point and then goes 112 without one?
Emelin has been fine.
It’s like giving it to DD for not being able to play #1 C
For almost 9 million a year, he should not need to be protected. Like WTF is wrong with this picture
PK playing along side Markov, meant nothing to his game.
SOS – Nesterov, Ghetto and DD (the shrimp brigade) in and McCarron, Pateryn and Flynn out – Same Old Shit.
He has to evaluate all the players, even the tiny, crappy ones.
Also, loins.
Let’s look at these numbers:
Torrey Mitchell: no goals in 34 games.
Brian Flynn: no goals in 14 games.
Phillip Danault: no goals in 13 games.
Artturi Lehkonen: no goals in 13 games.
Tomas Plekanec: no goals in 12 games.
Mike McCarron: no goals in 10 games.
Paul Byron: no goals in 10 games.
Brendan Gallagher: no goals in seven games.
Alex Galchenyuk: no goals in five games.
Alexander Radulov: no goals in five games.
Max Pacioretty: no goals in four games.
The bottom three we can write off as simple ebbs in a long season. Nothing to worry about.
But can we really expect anything from a pair of fifth-line puds™ who weren’t big parts of a last-place team? Or a waiver pickup who, though he’s been mostly terrific all season, couldn’t maintain that pace (part of the reason he was on waivers)? Or a third/fourth-liner playing above his skill level? Or a rookie? Or a past-his-prime fossil? Or a lumbering big dude playing nine minutes a game? Or a guy who may have trouble just holding a stick? And on and on.
Part of the problem is obviously a lack of talent. Sometimes range balls are just range balls, even if MB can shine them up for a while.
The other part of the problem remains deployment.
Put Byron-Danault-Mitchell back together. Formed one of, if not the best, fourth lines in the league early. Mitchell hasn’t been the same since. Call them a tird line if that makes everyone feel better. Just get the back together.
Put Galchenyuk back with Radulov and Pacioretty and leave him there. If the argument is “well, you need secondary scoring” I say bovine excrement – we need any type of scoring. Load up one line and let them get after it.
Fiddle around with the middle six all you want. Why weaken all four lines by diluting the product. Get those two lines together. Stat.
Also, put Beaulieu back with Weber and leave him there. Mistakes be damned. Strength of beard and Price can erase the problems. Give him 10-15 games. If it doesn’t work, put Markov there. Just keep Emelin off the top pair.
And keep DD in there, just for my loins. If we’re not winning anyway, at least keep me entertained.
http://gph.is/2lNRoyX
“Fiddle around with the middle six all you want”. Therrien lies the rub.
The players you have left are Gallagher, Pleks, DD, Lehkonen and Shaw. Not only are you short one body but that list doesn’t include one player who could presently handle 2nd line minutes. Not one player who could hope to score 20 goals at their present level of play.
Patch and Gallagher have played well together year after year…why are they not together?
seeing the players stats above in black and white really makes you wonder what the hell is going on. I never look at the stats after games but this is unreal.
I know Price is not perfect lately but it puts unreal pressure on him not to mention the whole team..wtf , wtf, wtf.
That “Scoring slumps” paragraph is devastating.
its unreal..
Some really great commentary on the previous thread. I think we all as Habs fans are feeling the pressure. I like how it seems to be bringing out the best in most of us. Keep it going, folks, I’ll check back later on (after this weird ‘work’ thing I’m in disappears).
Maybe Julien becoming Habs coach is an insidious Bruin plan to ruin Habs from within forever.
Every thought of that? Huh?
I mean, he keeps Emelin on the first D pairing. DD plays 4th line. Keeps ‘Book-em’ on L1. I mean, what the hey, eh?
Vanek back to Mtl. I say do it cause no more MT and he may flourish under Claude. Very little cost.
I cant honestly believe iam saying this but would the midget DD help.
It has to be a fair point you make, because those paid to contemplate it haven’t tossed him yet. (maybe a discreet edit is in order?…)
Agreed.
Imagine DD was paid $1 mlllion and it was Mitchell getting $3.5 million — we’d all be up in arms about TM’s shortcomings and calling for the return of Desharnais.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
… we’d all be up in arms … and
calling for the return of Desharnais.
– Nope. Wrong. Uh uh …
You’re right. Those kids with the flags are too slow.
He does have skill. Put him back with Pacs & Gallagher and see what happens. I think Radulov is gassed. He is used to playing about 50 or 60 games the last five years in an inferior league. He is still giving all he has though. Weber gets crunched behind the net by Beauvallier a 20 year old rookie. The last game he was crossed-checked into his own net by a nobody I can;t remember who. He is not getting the respect he was supposed to have had before he got here. He has to go out there and kick the shit out of somebody, anybody to say “Im baack”
I love Claude Julien and am glad he’s the coach. Too bad we have a team that is great on paper and simply stink once they hit the ice. Playing a game like they did Tuesday night at MSG and then pulling a stinker like last night sums up this season pretty well. We lack leadership , heart & pride to put the CH on. Don’t care to hear Max Pac’s post-game crap anymore. The more I hear it the more I tend to believe MT when rumors surfaced about calling Max the worst captain in Habs history.
STFU Pacioretty and lead your team night in and night out for crying out loud. Your excuses are not getting you any sympathy.
+1
Patches has 7 goals in his last 10 games, and is leading the team in scoring with 52 points, Pacioretty has amassed eight points over his last five games.
I dont believe he is the problem
the only one scoring.
Shit that scoring slump for the above players is beyond..what the hell.
Orange stank.
Or they just stank.
Take your stanky pick.
What did PUDS stand for again?
Your question asking if it was short for PUDdle of butt sweat remains my favourite comment of the year.
Habs NEED to get Shattenkirk. That should be MB’s priority.
Didn’t they have Shat ‘n’ Kirk behind the bench enough this year?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CdVTCDdEwI
trade weber for shatenkirk
Any talk about that punk Kadri being traded for Nate is just dumb.
Leafs have invested mightly in that guy and now he is giving back.
Will never happen.
No call ups no trades DD and Ghetto back in.
Keep up the good work MB. This team would barely contend in AHL.
and yet…. they are first in the atlantic. Lot of crappy crappy teams in that division i geuss
Only cause of a 13-1-1 start. its not gonna last dusty
He might as well juggle lemons for all the good it will do.
Julien wants The Execution. I can subscribe to that.
Don’t beleive he was referring to the GM for his hiring…. 😛
I was gonna say, Let the tanking begin but i think its already been happening.
we are in first in the atlantic. That is a horrible job of tanking
Like I said… Lets see where they finish, it definitely wont be 1st
Dipsy — follow on to your interesting post last thread about the last 10 Cups.
Since I’m one of those in the minority that objects to tanking, AND one of those who unapologetically ascribes conspiracy theory to the Bruins’ League-assisted Cup, for me there can therefore be no legitimacy in any of the past 10 Cup winners, names engraved on silver notwithstanding.
Perhaps it’s finally time for me to follow that classic advice and go watch [insert appropriate non-contact, non-exciting, non-machismo sport] instead of hockey.
(sad face)
Tanking when you already have players like Price and Pacioretty on your team is silly.
The time to tank was around the centennial season. We could have traded Koivu, Kovalev, Komisarek, heck even Kostopouols and Kostitsyn, for picks that year.
—–
While all you suckers are reading my extra long and useless post in the previous threat I managed to school you all and post here……FIRST.
YEAH. How do you like them apples?
Been enjoying your posts the last few weeks, Joey.
Cheers
Thanks Mike. Seems we have to settle into enjoying the little things lately. And somewhere along the way I guess I fell off the ‘we got a shot’ wagon. (still hurts)
Part of being a fan — especially a SPOILT fan (ie. those of us who were watching in the 60s/70s) — is the way your belief does usually exceed the bounds of reason. And it’s ok to do that. In the end, it’s only a game and its tribal attachments and not letting go of the way it all made us feel when we were kids. That’s all good.
But when reason finally slaps us hard enough — you’re right, it hurts.
Lots of smart, experienced guys here saying what needs to be done. Since I’m not one of them, this latest collapse just seems like a complete and utter mystery to me. Last night’s poor play is a perfect case in point.
Maybe if we could somehow import our old Expos expectations into our current Habs viewing it wouldn’t feel so bad….
It helps to just become a Nationals fan. (Also if you currently live in Wash DC like I do)…
I honestly believe we have picked up a bunch of small injuries and I also think making it thru the first part of this season has hurt us. We are finding it hard to get back on track.
Coaching change. Lack of top end talent. Players playing poorly.