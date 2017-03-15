Canadiens Notebook: Claude Julien faces decision on Alexei Emelin

STU COWAN

The Canadiens had an off-day Wednesday, following Tuesday night’s 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks at the Bell Centre.

The Canadiens will practise at 11 a.m. Thursday in Brossard and the focus will be on the team’s defence pairings and whether Alexei Emelin will be a healthy scratch when the Canadiens face the Senators in back-to-back weekend games Saturday in Ottawa (7 p.m., SN, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690) and Sunday at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SN, RDS, TSN Radio 690).

Emelin was minus-3 against the Blackhawks and in the third period lost his spot on the No. 2 defence pair beside Jeff Petry to Brandon Davidson.

Emelin was made a healthy scratch for last Tuesday’s 2-1 overtime win in Vancouver — replaced by Davidson — but was back in the lineup Thursday in Calgary, posting a minus-3 in a 5-0 loss to the Flames. Emelin remained in the lineup for Sunday’s 4-1 win in Edmonton and was even in plus/minus.

In 67 games this season, Emelin has 2-7-9 totals and is minus-2. Only forwards Dwight King (minus-3 in only six games with the Canadiens) and Artturi Lehkonen (minus-4) have a worse plus/minus figure on the team.

After Tuesday’s game, coach Claude Julien was asked if Emelin’s mistake on Chicago’s third goal — when the defenceman left his position in front of the net, leaving Artemi Panarin all alone to beat Carey Price — was “unacceptable.”

“It doesn’t matter what I say here,” Julien said. “What matters is what I do inside that dressing room and that’s what I plan on doing. I’m going to address those things, but I’m certainly not coming out here and going to tell you whether it’s acceptable or unacceptable. I think every mistake, if you want to put it that way, is unacceptable in this game, but they happen.”

When asked what he thought about Davidson’s performance beside Petry in the third period, Julien said: “I thought overall it didn’t matter who he played with. I thought he handled himself well. I thought he skated well, made good first passes. Under pressure he did the right things, so I liked his game again. That’s two games that I’ve seen him in the lineup that he’s done very well.”

Davidson, who was acquired from Edmonton on Feb. 28 in exchange for David Desharnais, logged 14:42 of ice time against the Blackhawks, picked up an assist and was plus-1.

Defenceman Nathan Beaulieu was made a healthy scratch for the first time this season against the Blackhawks.

After Julien made Emelin a healthy scratch in Vancouver, the coach said: “In my estimation, he should be in the lineup every night. That’s how good he is. He’s had a good year. He’s had a little bit of a rough stretch here lately. But he will find his game again and I’d rather have him in my lineup than out. It’s not an easy decision to make, but when you’re a coach sometimes you got to make those tough decisions for the better of the individual and the better of the team.”

The 30-year-old Emelin has one more season remaining on a four-year, US$16.4-million contract.

(Photo: John Mahoney/Montreal Gazette)

Senators move within one point of Habs

The Ottawa Senators moved within one point of the first-place Canadiens in the Atlantic Division when they picked up a point Tuesday night for a 2-1 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The third-place Boston Bruins can move within four points of the Canadiens with a victory over the Flames Wednesday night in Calgary (9 p.m., SN).

Byron puts the Habs on the board. His 19th of the year. Great work by Gallagher to set it up. pic.twitter.com/EhC5afoiBz — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 15, 2017

Byron carrying Habs’ offence

Paul Byron, who scored the Canadiens’ first goal against the Blackhawks in the third period, has now scored four the the team’s last eight goals and has a career-high 19 for the season.

When asked if he’s feeling added pressure to score goals, the 5-foot-9, 160-pound Byron said: “Not really. There was a while there where I wasn’t scoring (a 13-game slump in February). I think just as a team we got to step up everybody and start contributing goals. And you can see when we score the first goal how dominant we can be offensively. But it’s just getting that first goal is taking us too long and we can’t wait until the end of the third period to start to get going. We need to go to the blue paint, get some traffic in front of the net, because you’re not always going to score pretty goals, especially this time of the year.”

Crawford stops a Weber slapshot with his head.

*do not try this at home pic.twitter.com/1N7ZLs3oFx — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 15, 2017

Pacioretty reunited with Galchenyuk

Julien stacked his No. 1 line against the Blackhawks, putting Alex Galchenyuk between Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov.

Galchenyuk and Radulov both picked up assists on Shea Weber’s goal, but Pacioretty was held off the scoresheet.

“I think we got to be better,” Pacioretty said about the line. “We got to make sure the puck comes out before we go and we got to make sure it comes out with possession. It’s a work in progress as a line. It’s not going to be perfect every night, but definitely some improvement. But still a lot of room to improve for us.”

Phillip Danault, who had been playing centre between Pacioretty and Radulov, has now gone 22 games without a goal.

Pacioretty’s 33 goals had him tied for third in the NHL after Tuesday’s games, two behind Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby and Boston’s Brad Marchand, who shared the lead with 35. Pacioretty was tied with Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin and Winnipeg’s Patrik Laine at 33.

The last Canadiens player to lead the NHL in goals at the end of a season was Guy Lafleur when he scored 60 in 1977-78.

Home, sweet home?

Tuesday’s game was the first at home for the Canadiens following a 10-day, four-game road trip that included a stop in New York to play the Rangers before three games in Western Canada.

After losing to the Blackhawks, Julien was asked what makes the first game at home so difficult after a long road trip.

“I think you can ask any coach in the league … we wish we had the answer,” he said. “It’s one of those things where you’re gone for 10 days, you come back home … I’m just stating the facts here. We got in at about 3:30, 4 o’clock in the morning (Monday). You have to come back a day later and have a morning skate and play. And this is where again I think our team did great.

“When you’re looking at the circumstances, the time change and everything else, I thought we handled it well,” Julien added. “It’s unfortunate that we didn’t win this game, but it certainly wasn’t from the lack of trying. Those are tough circumstances that every coach tells you the same thing when you come off a long road trip. That first home game is always a challenge. To a certain extent it was for us, but I thought this team handled it a lot better than I’ve seen in my career in the past.”

After Saturday’s game in Ottawa, the Canadiens will play their next six games at the Bell Centre, where they have a 20-10-4 record this season.

HI/O Show postponed until Friday

Taping of the weekly HI/O Show, which normally appears on the website at 8 a.m. on Thursdays, was delayed because of a severe snowstorm in Montreal. As a result, it will be available at 8 a.m. Friday this week with former Canadien Chris Nilan joining Stu Cowan and Jessica Rusnak on the panel along with host Adam Susser.

• Carey Price needs more help from his teammates, by Stu Cowan

• Emelin’s mistakes prove costly in loss to Blackhawks, by Pat Hickey

• Habs’ Andrew Shaw has bizarre between-periods ritual, by Stu Cowan