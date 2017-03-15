Canadiens Notebook: Claude Julien faces decision on Alexei Emelin

STU COWAN
The Canadiens had an off-day Wednesday, following Tuesday night’s 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks at the Bell Centre.
The Canadiens will practise at 11 a.m. Thursday in Brossard and the focus will be on the team’s defence pairings and whether Alexei Emelin will be a healthy scratch when the Canadiens face the Senators in back-to-back weekend games Saturday in Ottawa (7 p.m., SN, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690) and Sunday at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SN, RDS, TSN Radio 690).
Emelin was minus-3 against the Blackhawks and in the third period lost his spot on the No. 2 defence pair beside Jeff Petry to Brandon Davidson.
Emelin was made a healthy scratch for last Tuesday’s 2-1 overtime win in Vancouver — replaced by Davidson — but was back in the lineup Thursday in Calgary, posting a minus-3 in a 5-0 loss to the Flames. Emelin remained in the lineup for Sunday’s 4-1 win in Edmonton and was even in plus/minus.
In 67 games this season, Emelin has 2-7-9 totals and is minus-2. Only forwards Dwight King (minus-3 in only six games with the Canadiens) and Artturi Lehkonen (minus-4) have a worse plus/minus figure on the team.
After Tuesday’s game, coach Claude Julien was asked if Emelin’s mistake on Chicago’s third goal — when the defenceman left his position in front of the net, leaving Artemi Panarin all alone to beat Carey Price — was “unacceptable.”
“It doesn’t matter what I say here,” Julien said. “What matters is what I do inside that dressing room and that’s what I plan on doing. I’m going to address those things, but I’m certainly not coming out here and going to tell you whether it’s acceptable or unacceptable. I think every mistake, if you want to put it that way, is unacceptable in this game, but they happen.”
When asked what he thought about Davidson’s performance beside Petry in the third period, Julien said: “I thought overall it didn’t matter who he played with. I thought he handled himself well. I thought he skated well, made good first passes. Under pressure he did the right things, so I liked his game again. That’s two games that I’ve seen him in the lineup that he’s done very well.”
Davidson, who was acquired from Edmonton on Feb. 28 in exchange for David Desharnais, logged 14:42 of ice time against the Blackhawks, picked up an assist and was plus-1.
Defenceman Nathan Beaulieu was made a healthy scratch for the first time this season against the Blackhawks.
After Julien made Emelin a healthy scratch in Vancouver, the coach said: “In my estimation, he should be in the lineup every night. That’s how good he is. He’s had a good year. He’s had a little bit of a rough stretch here lately. But he will find his game again and I’d rather have him in my lineup than out. It’s not an easy decision to make, but when you’re a coach sometimes you got to make those tough decisions for the better of the individual and the better of the team.”
The 30-year-old Emelin has one more season remaining on a four-year, US$16.4-million contract.
(Photo: John Mahoney/Montreal Gazette)
I mean… pic.twitter.com/Ff4JgXsikJ
— Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 15, 2017
Senators move within one point of Habs
The Ottawa Senators moved within one point of the first-place Canadiens in the Atlantic Division when they picked up a point Tuesday night for a 2-1 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The third-place Boston Bruins can move within four points of the Canadiens with a victory over the Flames Wednesday night in Calgary (9 p.m., SN).
Byron puts the Habs on the board. His 19th of the year. Great work by Gallagher to set it up. pic.twitter.com/EhC5afoiBz
— Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 15, 2017
Byron carrying Habs’ offence
Paul Byron, who scored the Canadiens’ first goal against the Blackhawks in the third period, has now scored four the the team’s last eight goals and has a career-high 19 for the season.
When asked if he’s feeling added pressure to score goals, the 5-foot-9, 160-pound Byron said: “Not really. There was a while there where I wasn’t scoring (a 13-game slump in February). I think just as a team we got to step up everybody and start contributing goals. And you can see when we score the first goal how dominant we can be offensively. But it’s just getting that first goal is taking us too long and we can’t wait until the end of the third period to start to get going. We need to go to the blue paint, get some traffic in front of the net, because you’re not always going to score pretty goals, especially this time of the year.”
Crawford stops a Weber slapshot with his head.
*do not try this at home pic.twitter.com/1N7ZLs3oFx
— Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 15, 2017
Pacioretty reunited with Galchenyuk
Julien stacked his No. 1 line against the Blackhawks, putting Alex Galchenyuk between Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov.
Galchenyuk and Radulov both picked up assists on Shea Weber’s goal, but Pacioretty was held off the scoresheet.
“I think we got to be better,” Pacioretty said about the line. “We got to make sure the puck comes out before we go and we got to make sure it comes out with possession. It’s a work in progress as a line. It’s not going to be perfect every night, but definitely some improvement. But still a lot of room to improve for us.”
Phillip Danault, who had been playing centre between Pacioretty and Radulov, has now gone 22 games without a goal.
Pacioretty’s 33 goals had him tied for third in the NHL after Tuesday’s games, two behind Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby and Boston’s Brad Marchand, who shared the lead with 35. Pacioretty was tied with Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin and Winnipeg’s Patrik Laine at 33.
The last Canadiens player to lead the NHL in goals at the end of a season was Guy Lafleur when he scored 60 in 1977-78.
Home, sweet home?
Tuesday’s game was the first at home for the Canadiens following a 10-day, four-game road trip that included a stop in New York to play the Rangers before three games in Western Canada.
After losing to the Blackhawks, Julien was asked what makes the first game at home so difficult after a long road trip.
“I think you can ask any coach in the league … we wish we had the answer,” he said. “It’s one of those things where you’re gone for 10 days, you come back home … I’m just stating the facts here. We got in at about 3:30, 4 o’clock in the morning (Monday). You have to come back a day later and have a morning skate and play. And this is where again I think our team did great.
“When you’re looking at the circumstances, the time change and everything else, I thought we handled it well,” Julien added. “It’s unfortunate that we didn’t win this game, but it certainly wasn’t from the lack of trying. Those are tough circumstances that every coach tells you the same thing when you come off a long road trip. That first home game is always a challenge. To a certain extent it was for us, but I thought this team handled it a lot better than I’ve seen in my career in the past.”
After Saturday’s game in Ottawa, the Canadiens will play their next six games at the Bell Centre, where they have a 20-10-4 record this season.
HI/O Show postponed until Friday
Taping of the weekly HI/O Show, which normally appears on the website at 8 a.m. on Thursdays, was delayed because of a severe snowstorm in Montreal. As a result, it will be available at 8 a.m. Friday this week with former Canadien Chris Nilan joining Stu Cowan and Jessica Rusnak on the panel along with host Adam Susser.
Don’t know what’s crazier: Pacioretty tied for 3rd in goals scored, or Marchand in 1st.
Not sure what’s crazier: Pacioretty 4th in goals, of Marchand 1st.
Trading Price is probably the last thing most posters want to see, but with this GM anything is possible. After all, he did trade PK Subban in order to make the team better. Why not trade Price if it’s going to improve the team? Just sayin’.
Alexei Emelin‘s recent play is hurting the Montreal Canadiens. Emelin has played a total of 371 career NHL games. This recent stretch of games has been the worst Habs fans have seen in his six seasons in Montreal. In a middle of a playoff race for the top seed in the Atlantic Division, Emelin has picked a bad time to slump.
Since Claude Julien has taken over behind the bench, the Montreal Canadiens have improved. The emergence of Alex Galchenyuk as a top point producing centre and Brendan Gallagher getting back to his old ways can be credited to Julien’s presence. One player in particular that has lost his way under Julien is Alexei Emelin.
Go Habs Go!
So what’s the deal with Boston. Was Julien holding them back.
Sometimes a coach just overstays his welcome. Happens to almost all coaches, doesn’t make them bad coaches though.
Go Habs Go!
Perhaps, but it doesn’t explain why Montreal has done the same under either coach, and presto a change of coach in Boston has brought immediate dividends.
To put into your words, other than Price, Therrien had not overstayed his welcome it seems.
Well Price, and the hordes of hate for Therrien fans since day 1.
Seems to me, as ive said from Julien hiring, this was a knee jerk reaction, and nowhere near the panacea everyone was envious of.
Coach was very far from the actual problem in this case, but in Boston apparently it was.
Therrien and Julien are the same coaches. The only difference is one guy speaks differently, because for one hes new in this job, and more importantly he just got paid 25 million dollars regardless of however long hes behind the bench.
Julien is a top 10 NHL coach. Therrien will likely never coach in the NHL again. But thanks to his fox hole buddy he won’t have to.
Nobody wants to trade Price.
But the option has to be on the table to look at.
We aren’t signing NCAA players; we aren’t drafting good forwards.
We have a couple of good goalies and a couple of good defensemen in the farm system.
Lets look at options to trade high value, expensive players and bring in young scoring, cheaper talent.
We have a GM that has found some undervalued talent elsewhere. Maybe he can find more.
This is only if Lindgren is ready to give us a season at .920
No one is begging to trade Price… only look into that as a possibility.
I wouldn’t overreact to NCAA free agents.
They are nice to sign, but most don’t make it.
Yeah, but who else do we got ?
We need some warm bodies.
In recent years, we signed Lindgren, Carr, Hanley and Parisi from the college ranks.
Watching the Bruins against the Flames, I’m not so certain we want to face them in the playoffs. Offensively they look a lot better than we do. I know we usually got the better of Claude Julien’s Bruins, but I’m less sure about this version.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
That was a pretty quick rebuild by the Bruins. It doesn’t seem like its all that long ago they were on top of the league.
They have good prospects too. That Senyshun kid in the Soo will be a beauty.
Those who want Price traded are some of the ones who complained about Max Pacioretty’s effort every night. The same guy that is what 3rd in the league in goals.
The Habs without the current captain and the best goalie in the world would be a thing to imagine.
There was a time, not so long ago, when there were way more Pacioretty haters on here than there were supporters.
Where’d they all go?
Back under their bridges, just waiting.
Far be it for me to state the obvious but doesn’t CJ need to decide on all his D every game ?
He is such a dynamic player but I do not believe Radulov will get 7.5. I do not believe 20 goal scorers should make close to 8 mill.
Amazing player, hope the habs clan sign him but at the right price.
Ah wth he’s at least a 6.5 player so the extra mill won’t hurt.
`The last Canadiens player to lead the NHL in goals at the end of a season was Guy Lafleur when he scored 60 in 1977-78.`
Isn’t that a sobering thought.
The last Blackhawk to do it was Bobby Hull back in 68/69
The goalies were just so bad.
The last Maple Leaf to lead the league in goals was Gaye Stewart in 1945-46 when he scored 37 goals
Burly,
A facking great read on Big Buff. I love that guy, my favorite Jet easy. The fact that he never watches or pays attention to any sports at all cracks me up. At 31 he’s just as old as our venerable warrior on D but somehow no one thinks of him as ancient and slow.
I recommend anyone who’s a fan of hockey check this out:
http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/big-read-despite-another-lost-jets-season-byfuglien-sees-rich-playoff-future/
About halfway through pre-season training camp, Paul Maurice sought out the advice of one of the most opinionated people on the Winnipeg Jets staff. In his three seasons with the team, the coach had noticed and even come to rely on this guy’s eye for identifying talent. Sure, he never consulted video or looked at stats. And yeah, nobody actually paid him to scout. But Maurice still pulled him aside one day after practice. Dustin Byfuglien had plenty to report.
“I don’t know why he’s here,” Byfuglien said of one player in camp. “This guy’s a good player,” he told Maurice, of another. Then two more rapid-fire evaluations: “This guy’s pretty good. Not this guy.”
Maurice asked Byfuglien about Winnipeg’s first-round pick in 2013, 21-year-old defenceman Josh Morrissey, who’d spent the season prior with the Manitoba Moose. “I want the kid,” Byfuglien told the coach. “Put me with the kid.”
When the season opened a few weeks later, the Jets’ No. 1 defensive pairing was Buff and the kid.
No Jets expert but I’d be very upset if I was a Jets expert to see Maurice back next year.
Remember Vadim Shipachev? He’s is having his best year yet in the KHL and I think Bergevin has done enough wooing for Russia’s number 1 centreman to know the Habs want him, Radulov has shown that a ctalented and committed ex-KHLer can thrive in the NHL, and our large group of Russian-speaking hockey players make our dressing room an attractive place for an KHL ex-pat.
Add to that that we are a team that actually needs a frontline centreman and will likely have the cap space to pay for one next season, and that Montreal is a cosmopolitan city with a decent Russian population, and it’s tough NOT to see us being at the top of his list this summer.
And if he won’t sign, his linemate, Evengy Dadonov, is having a heck of a year for SKA as well. I’m pretty sure he wants to try the NHL as well.
They are both free agents this summer and I think we should go all-in on one or the other. Too bad we probably won’t have the cap space for both — an all-KHL line of Radulov-Shipachev-Dadonov would be dynamite.
I might recall him a bit, yeah. 😀
Joey Barrie,
Just one last thing on Shaw, he’s pretty much on the same pace for points (36) as any other year, if not for injury. I know, it’s not like you hate him, but as the GM of Les Champions Salauds I’m gonna make sure my guy gets his due. Byron has been terrific, but he’s no top line of Chicago, like we saw.
Looking forward to his meat being tough in the playoffs.
Trump holding an election-style rally right now.
Spewing so much hatred it would make Hitler blush.
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Habs had 24 years of incompetence and mediocrity. Still didn’t succeed.
Please don’t insult incompetence and mediocrity with what the Habs have done.
Chicago Black Hawks are nothing special. Any team with a decade of incompetence and mediocrity will eventually succeed in Uncle Gary’s
NHL.
Exceptions to that rule: Leafs and Oilers.
Interesting assessment. However the Hawks have still found some very good players outside of the NHL draft (Panarin) and they did start this season with 6 rookies in the lineup.
They have also been able to cycle players from their minor league team into their lineup to fill in as necessary and these players have contributed.
The Habs have been running a shuttle to and from the Rock and none of their call ups have done anything of note except underperform.
Maybe the Hawks’ management (in the last 7 or so years) has just been outperforming the Habs’
LOL. The best trade the Black Hawks may have done is letting the Habs have MB.
Earlier I showed what Stan Bowman started with: : Keith, Hjarmarlsson, Seabrook, Byfuglien, Brouwer, Bickell, Bolland, Crawford , Toews, Kane
Even though there is 10.1 million dollars tied up in Emelin and Plekanec we should trade Price for Crosby and Malkin. It’s that easy!
Get Some Cents People 😆
Shane&Son Dec 2016