Canadiens Notebook: Claude Julien ‘disappointed’ in performance vs. Hurricanes

STU COWAN

After Thursday night’s 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at the Bell Centre, Canadiens coach Claude Julien looked more frustrated than he has at any point since taking over from Michel Therrien on Valentine’s Day.

“I wasn’t frustrated … I was disappointed last night,” Julien said after the Canadiens practised Friday morning in Brossard.

The loss was the second straight for the Canadiens after dropping a 2-1 overtime decision to the Detroit Red Wings Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. Neither the Hurricanes (32-27-13) or the Red Wings (39-32-11) hold a playoff spot in the standings, while the Canadiens (41-24-9) remain in first place in the Atlantic Division. However, the Canadiens could only score a grand total of two goals during the two games.

“It’s pretty simple,” Julien said about his reaction during Thursday night’s post-game news conference. “I guess I’m like everybody else, I don’t like to lose. Last night was a game that I was disappointed because we didn’t play well. You can lose games during the season, because you can’t win 82 games. But how you lose them is what matters to me. If your effort is there — and some nights pucks don’t bounce for you and stuff like that — you can move on.

“Last night, we just weren’t focused and that’s disappointing,” the coach added. “We need to be focused and we needed to win battles and we knew that that team is very good at it. They’re a team that plays hard and they’re good in one-on-one battles and we didn’t do it. So I was disappointed, I’m not going to lie about that. But that’s just a coach wanting to win a hockey game.”

While the Hurricanes remained five points out of a playoff spot with 10 games remaining on their schedule following the victory, they are 7-1-3 in their last 11 games.

The Canadiens are 10-5-1 since Julien took over from Therrien. You can watch Julien’s entire Friday morning news conference from Brossard on the HI/O Facebook page.

(Photo: John Mahoney/Montreal Gazette)

First place on the line

First place in the Atlantic Division will be on the line Saturday night when the Ottawa Senators visit the Bell Centre (7 p.m., SN, RDS, TSN Radio 690).

The Senators (41-24-8) moved within one point of the Canadiens when they beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 in a shootout Thursday night in Ottawa. The Senators hold a game in hand on the Canadiens, who have eight games remaining in the regular season.

The Canadiens swept the Senators in back-to-back games last weekend, winning 4-3 in a shootout last Saturday in Ottawa and 4-1 last Sunday at the Bell Centre.

“Right now, with any opponent I think we have to understand that we have to be better,” Julien said about Saturday night’s rematch with the Senators. “Those last two games (against Detroit and Carolina) — and yesterday mostly — was disappointing. We need to be a lot better. There’s no doubt that that game tomorrow has something at stake, so there’s no excuses for not being ready to play and not being willing to be better than we have been the last two games.”

Claude Julien gives instructions at start of #Habs practice in Brossard #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/SYAWxYkw70 — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 24, 2017

The lines and defence pairings

Julien stuck with the same first three lines at Friday’s practice that he used during Thursday’s game, saying he’s looking for some consistency. The coach did make a change on the fourth line with Dwight King taking Andreas Martinsen’s spot on left wing with Mike McCarron at centre and Torrey Mitchell on the right.

On defence, Nathan Beaulieu was back on the third pairing beside Jamie Benn after being a healthy scratch Thursday night in favour of Brandon Davidson.

Here’s how the lines and defence pairings looked at practice:

Pacioretty – Danault – Radulov

Galchenyuk – Shaw – Lehkonen

Byron – Plekanec – Gallagher

King – McCarron – Mitchell

Martinsen – Ott

Markov – Weber

Emelin – Petry

Beaulieu – Benn

Davidson

Julien confirmed after practice that Carey Price will start in goal against the Senators.

The coach also said that the lines weren’t the problem against the Hurricanes as much as the team’s lack of focus and effort.

“I can’t be changing things every game because then there is no stability,” Julien said about his lines. “And the rotation in the bottom, as much as it’s a rotation, that’s the last thing that’s hurt us. Every time guys have been in and out on that fourth line they’ve done a good job. So I think it’s good to know that you have players that can step in and do the job every night on any night. So that’s a positive for me.”

Claude Julien keeping a close eye on #Habs practice in Brossard. pic.twitter.com/oLCB3aZQgP — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 24, 2017

A little chat

Julien gathered his players at centre ice for a little chat near the end of Friday’s practice.

What the coach he tell them?

“Those are little talks that I have with guys real quick because I don’t go in the dressing room before (games),” Julien said. “We talk a little bit about: ‘Hey, let’s be ready tomorrow’ and stuff like that. Nothing major. Just that’s the way I’ve done it all the time wherever I’ve been.”

Claude Julien gathers his players at centre ice near end of #Habs practice in Brossard #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/V40EGHAhBC — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 24, 2017

Galchenyuk impressive at left wing

Alex Galchenyuk scored the Canadiens’ only goal against the Hurricanes after Julien had moved him off the No. 1 line — where he was playing centre between Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov — and put him on left wing with Andrew Shaw at centre and Artturi Lehkonen on the right.

Galchenyuk looked very comfortable on the wing, scoring his 16th goal of the season and logging 17:02 of ice time with three shots on goal.

“I thought he played well tonight,” Julien said after the game. “I thought Alex skated well … besides his goal, he had some great opportunities. He just seemed comfortable there with those guys. I liked the way he played tonight.

“But all of that is because of, obviously, his attitude,” the coach added. “When we talked about going there he had no worries about playing on the wing and he was very open about this. ‘I don’t care where I play, I want to help the team.’ And he went out there with a great attitude and because he had the great attitude and good focus tonight, in my mind, for his game individually he was a better player.”

Said Pacioretty about Galchenyuk after the game: “I thought that Chucky looked more comfortable with Shawsy and it was nice to see him get rewarded with a goal there early and get his confidence going. So it’s up to our line to produce now offensively and hopefully we can build off today and get better.”

Carey Price makes save during #Habs practice in Brossard. pic.twitter.com/Pr24mwEjpl — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 24, 2017

Gallagher getting back into form

Brendan Gallagher has been looking more like Brendan Gallagher recently — the player he was before having his left hand shattered twice by slapshots over the past two seasons.

During Thursday’s game against the Hurricanes, Gallagher was crashing the net fearlessly like a Crash Test Dummy again and winning puck battles, playing like Dennis the Menace. Gallagher logged 14:37 of ice time and by the end of the game had moved up the lineup to take Artturi Lehkonen’s spot on right wing on the No. 2 line with Andrew Shaw at centre and Alex Galchenyuk on the left side.

After practice some days, you’ll still see Gallagher rubbing his left hand in the locker room. He missed 18 games this season between Jan. 7 and Feb. 11 after being hit on the hand by a Shea Weber slapshot. Last season, Gallagher missed 17 games after being hit on the same hand by a slapshot by the New York Islanders’ Johnny Boychuk.

“It’s starting to get better the more and more I handle pucks and shoot,” Gallagher said about his hand after Thursday’s morning skate. “The last 2-3 weeks, I’m starting to get more comfortable with it, so it’s definitely a positive sign.”

Gallagher said he still feels pain in the hand every once in a while after it gets hit during a game.

“It’s more so I just had to get used to it again,” he said. “It’s a whole different hand, so it’s a little bit different. Not so much the power of my shot, more so the accuracy and handling pucks, little things like that that took some time to get used to, but I’m starting to feel a lot better.”

In 56 games this season, Gallagher has 8-15-23 totals and is plus-3. The 24-year-old has four more seasons remaining on a six-year, US$22.5-million contract.

Captain Max Pacioretty leads team stretch at #Habs practice in Brossard #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/rYR33qPofC — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 24, 2017

Habs struggling on faceoffs, power play

The Canadiens continue to struggle in the faceoff circle, winning only 35 per cent of the draws against the Hurricanes, which meant they spent much of the game chasing the puck.

Tomas Plekanec won only two of his 16 faceoffs (13 per cent), while Andrew Shaw won four of 14 (29 per cent) and Mike McCarron won four of nine (44 per cent). Phillip Danault won seven of 14 (50 per cent), while Galchenyuk, ironically, won both of the faceoffs he took.

For the season, the Canadiens rank 15th in the NHL on faceoffs at 49.8 per cent.

The Canadiens’ power play also continues to struggle, going 0-for-1 against the Hurricanes and 0-for-3 against the Red Wings. The Canadiens have only one power-play goal in their last 22 opportunities and now rank 13th in the NHL with a 19.7 per cent success rate.

Claude Julien watches Mike McCarron and Tomas Plekanec work on faceoffs at #Habs practice in Brossard #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/SaR5zkeHAR — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 24, 2017

Canadiens sign draft-pick Addison