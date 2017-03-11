Canadiens Notebook: Carey Price and Alexander Radulov healthy to face Oilers

STU COWAN

EDMONTON — A day off Friday certainly helped the Canadiens.

After missing Thursday night’s 5-0 loss to the Flames in Calgary with a flu bug, goalie Carey Price was back on the ice for practice Saturday afternoon at the beautiful new Rogers Place arena in Edmonton.

More good news for the Canadiens is that Alexander Radulov is also healthy again after missing the last three games with a lower-body injury. They will both be in the lineup Sunday night when then Canadiens wrap up their Western Canada road trip against the Oilers (7 p.m., SN, RDS, TSN Radio 690).

“Thank goodness for a day off,” coach Claude Julien said after practice about Price being healthy again.

“Hopefully that’s the end of it for him.”

Missing from practice was Paul Byron, the latest flu victim on the team. Also missing was Nikita Nesterov, who took a maintenance day, and Brian Flynn, who missed the Calgary game after suffering an upper-body injury during the first period of Tuesday’s 2-1 overtime win in Vancouver.

The lines

With Byron missing practice and Radulov returning, Julien mixed up his lines, moving Andrew Shaw up to right wing on a line with centre Phillip Danault and left-winger Max Pacioretty, while Radulov was at right wing on a line with Alex Galchenyuk at centre and Artturi Lehkonen on the left side.

Here’s how the four lines and defence pairings looked:

Pacioretty – Danault – Shaw

Lehkonen – Galchenyuk – Radulov

King – Mitchell – Gallagher

Martinsen – Ott – McCarron

Markov – Weber

Emelin – Petry

Beaulieu – Benn

Davidson

Tomas Plekanec, who has missed the last two games with an upper-body injury, took part in practice but was wearing a non-contact jersey. He said he won’t be ready to play against the Oilers.

“It’s hard for me to say, listen this is my lineup because tomorrow morning it will be hopefully much clearer once we get through the night here,” Julien said as his team tries to fight off a flu bug that is going through the locker room.

The Canadiens will not have a morning skate Sunday because of the early 5 p.m. local start.

Spreading out the offence

One of the big reasons for Julien switching up his lines is to try and spread out his team’s scoring, hoping to generate more offence from his top two lines.

“I’d like to be able to balance the lines a little bit, spread the scoring around so that we’re not too easy to play against or too easy to shut down,” the coach said. “In order to do that, you got to spread it around a little bit. But the guys that are moving in those different positions have to step up as well and help us create that situation.

“It’s hard for me to confirm my lines right now because from day to day, from hour to hour, I don’t know what I’m going to have lately (because of the flu bug). So I’m just staying ready for any situations that arise.”

‘I feel good,’ Radulov says

When asked how he was feeling after practice, Radulov said: “I feel good and nothing is bothering me.”

When asked about his new linemates, Radulov said: “I don’t know who I’m going to play with. It always can change. We’re going to wake up tomorrow, come here and we’re going to see who I’m going to play with.

“It doesn’t matter who you’re going to play with … it’s just all about the team,” added Radulov, who has 15-31-46 totals in 63 games. “We need to get that win … that’s the most important thing.

“Coach will decide on (the lines). It’s not what I can really control. I have to think about myself, get prepared and get ready and try to win.”

Chatting with Chucky

Julien had a pretty lengthy discussion near the end of practice with Galchenyuk, who has a new, short haircut. Afterward, the coach was asked if he could tell reporters what the talk was about.

“I’m not going to tell you anything,” Julien said with a big smile.

After getting a chuckle from the media scrum, the coach added: “I just talk with players about all kinds of different things. It’s not always about the game itself. I told him he looked light today … I think I was referencing to his haircut. Sometimes you just got to, I guess, show the human side of yourself sometimes and it’s just chatting about different things … nothing in particular.”

Emelin expected to play again

After being made a healthy scratch for Tuesday’s OT win in Vancouver, defenceman Alexei Emelin was back in the lineup Thursday night and ended up minus-3 against the Flames.

Brandon Davidson, who took Emelin’s spot in Vancouver, was the seventh defenceman at practice Saturday and that means you can expect to see Emelin back in the lineup against the Oilers.

“I think so,” Julien said. “I guess he’s an easy guy to pick on because of the situation he was in. He sat out the game before, but I don’t think anybody had a great night the other night (in Calgary). We need to be better as a team. As I said before, he’s had a great year and hopefully tomorrow things go better for our team and things go better for him as well.”

The 30-year-old Emelin has 2-7-9 totals in 65 games this season and is plus-1. He has one more season remaining on his four-year, US$16.4-million contract.

Desharnais scores first goal as an Oiler

Former Canadien David Desharnais scored his first goal as an Oiler Friday night in Edmonton’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at Rogers Place.

In what was one of the most exciting games this season in the NHL, Desharnais logged 11:42 of ice time while playing on a line with two other former Canadiens: Benoit Pouliot and Zack Kassian, who saw his Montreal career come to an end before playing in any regular-season games after his truck crashed into a tree in an early-morning accident in October 2015.

In three games with the Oilers, Desharnais has 1-1-2 totals and is averaging 12:16 of ice time. Kassian has 6-13-19 totals in 64 games with 86 penalty minutes and is even in plus/minus. Pouliot has 5-5-10 totals in 52 games and is minus-5.

Pouliot was the No. 4 overall pick at the 2005 NHL Draft after Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh), Bobby Ryan (Anaheim) and Jack Johnson (Carolina). The Canadiens took Price with the No. 5 pick.

Desharnais is wearing No. 13 with the Oilers.

The Connor McDavid Show

Friday’s game was a showdown between the Oilers’ Connor McDavid and the Penguins’ Sidney Crosby.

McDavid scored once in regulation time and again in the shootout and logged a mind-boggling 26:53 of ice time as a centre. The 20-year-old led the NHL scoring race with 23-52-75 totals after Friday’s game, four points ahead of Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin (32-39-71) and Chicago’s Patrick Kane (29-42-71).

Crosby was held off the scoresheet during regulation time but did score in the shootout. Heading into Saturday’s games he led the NHL with 34 goals and was tied for third in the scoring race with 70 points.

Senators closing in

The Ottawa Senators can move into first place in the Atlantic Division with a victory over the Avalanche Saturday night in Colorado (7 p.m., CITY, TVA Sports).

The Senators moved within two points of the Canadiens with two games in hand when they beat the Coyotes 3-2 in overtime Thursday night in Arizona.

What’s next?

Sunday’s game will wrap up the Canadiens three-game Western Canada road trip. They will fly home after the game and have a day off on Monday.

The Canadiens will then get back to work Tuesday with an 11 a.m. morning skate in Brossard before facing the Chicago Blackhawks that night at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690). After that, the Canadiens don’t play again until the weekend when they have back-to-back games against the Senators Saturday in Ottawa (7 p.m., SN, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690) and Sunday at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SN, RDS).

