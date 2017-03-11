Canadiens Notebook: Carey Price and Alexander Radulov healthy to face Oilers

STU COWAN
EDMONTON — A day off Friday certainly helped the Canadiens.
After missing Thursday night’s 5-0 loss to the Flames in Calgary with a flu bug, goalie Carey Price was back on the ice for practice Saturday afternoon at the beautiful new Rogers Place arena in Edmonton.
More good news for the Canadiens is that Alexander Radulov is also healthy again after missing the last three games with a lower-body injury. They will both be in the lineup Sunday night when then Canadiens wrap up their Western Canada road trip against the Oilers (7 p.m., SN, RDS, TSN Radio 690).
“Thank goodness for a day off,” coach Claude Julien said after practice about Price being healthy again.
“Hopefully that’s the end of it for him.”
Missing from practice was Paul Byron, the latest flu victim on the team. Also missing was Nikita Nesterov, who took a maintenance day, and Brian Flynn, who missed the Calgary game after suffering an upper-body injury during the first period of Tuesday’s 2-1 overtime win in Vancouver.
(Photo: Stu Cowan/Montreal Gazette)
Water break for Carey Price during #Habs practice at Edmonton's Rogers Place pic.twitter.com/4O380TvuoF
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 11, 2017
The lines
With Byron missing practice and Radulov returning, Julien mixed up his lines, moving Andrew Shaw up to right wing on a line with centre Phillip Danault and left-winger Max Pacioretty, while Radulov was at right wing on a line with Alex Galchenyuk at centre and Artturi Lehkonen on the left side.
Here’s how the four lines and defence pairings looked:
Pacioretty – Danault – Shaw
Lehkonen – Galchenyuk – Radulov
King – Mitchell – Gallagher
Martinsen – Ott – McCarron
Markov – Weber
Emelin – Petry
Beaulieu – Benn
Davidson
Tomas Plekanec, who has missed the last two games with an upper-body injury, took part in practice but was wearing a non-contact jersey. He said he won’t be ready to play against the Oilers.
“It’s hard for me to say, listen this is my lineup because tomorrow morning it will be hopefully much clearer once we get through the night here,” Julien said as his team tries to fight off a flu bug that is going through the locker room.
The Canadiens will not have a morning skate Sunday because of the early 5 p.m. local start.
Alexander Radulov works on his shot during #Habs practice at Edmonton's Rogers Place #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/jQCWGDivan
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 11, 2017
Spreading out the offence
One of the big reasons for Julien switching up his lines is to try and spread out his team’s scoring, hoping to generate more offence from his top two lines.
“I’d like to be able to balance the lines a little bit, spread the scoring around so that we’re not too easy to play against or too easy to shut down,” the coach said. “In order to do that, you got to spread it around a little bit. But the guys that are moving in those different positions have to step up as well and help us create that situation.
“It’s hard for me to confirm my lines right now because from day to day, from hour to hour, I don’t know what I’m going to have lately (because of the flu bug). So I’m just staying ready for any situations that arise.”
Rogers Place in Edmonton is a beautiful new arena. #Habs vs #Oilers Sunday night (7 pm, SN, RDS) #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/rh8E4hMkfa
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 11, 2017
‘I feel good,’ Radulov says
When asked how he was feeling after practice, Radulov said: “I feel good and nothing is bothering me.”
When asked about his new linemates, Radulov said: “I don’t know who I’m going to play with. It always can change. We’re going to wake up tomorrow, come here and we’re going to see who I’m going to play with.
“It doesn’t matter who you’re going to play with … it’s just all about the team,” added Radulov, who has 15-31-46 totals in 63 games. “We need to get that win … that’s the most important thing.
“Coach will decide on (the lines). It’s not what I can really control. I have to think about myself, get prepared and get ready and try to win.”
Coach Claude Julien chats with Alex Galchenyuk near end of #Habs practice in Edmonton #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/R3iR5yQeO6
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 11, 2017
Chatting with Chucky
Julien had a pretty lengthy discussion near the end of practice with Galchenyuk, who has a new, short haircut. Afterward, the coach was asked if he could tell reporters what the talk was about.
“I’m not going to tell you anything,” Julien said with a big smile.
After getting a chuckle from the media scrum, the coach added: “I just talk with players about all kinds of different things. It’s not always about the game itself. I told him he looked light today … I think I was referencing to his haircut. Sometimes you just got to, I guess, show the human side of yourself sometimes and it’s just chatting about different things … nothing in particular.”
Assistant coach JJ Daigneault talks to his defenceman during #Habs practice in Edmonton #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/YpSvbUrz3S
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 11, 2017
Emelin expected to play again
After being made a healthy scratch for Tuesday’s OT win in Vancouver, defenceman Alexei Emelin was back in the lineup Thursday night and ended up minus-3 against the Flames.
Brandon Davidson, who took Emelin’s spot in Vancouver, was the seventh defenceman at practice Saturday and that means you can expect to see Emelin back in the lineup against the Oilers.
“I think so,” Julien said. “I guess he’s an easy guy to pick on because of the situation he was in. He sat out the game before, but I don’t think anybody had a great night the other night (in Calgary). We need to be better as a team. As I said before, he’s had a great year and hopefully tomorrow things go better for our team and things go better for him as well.”
The 30-year-old Emelin has 2-7-9 totals in 65 games this season and is plus-1. He has one more season remaining on his four-year, US$16.4-million contract.
#Habs coach Claude Julien meets with media after practice in Edmonton pic.twitter.com/7BaMK9wSXt
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 11, 2017
Desharnais scores first goal as an Oiler
Former Canadien David Desharnais scored his first goal as an Oiler Friday night in Edmonton’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at Rogers Place.
In what was one of the most exciting games this season in the NHL, Desharnais logged 11:42 of ice time while playing on a line with two other former Canadiens: Benoit Pouliot and Zack Kassian, who saw his Montreal career come to an end before playing in any regular-season games after his truck crashed into a tree in an early-morning accident in October 2015.
In three games with the Oilers, Desharnais has 1-1-2 totals and is averaging 12:16 of ice time. Kassian has 6-13-19 totals in 64 games with 86 penalty minutes and is even in plus/minus. Pouliot has 5-5-10 totals in 52 games and is minus-5.
Pouliot was the No. 4 overall pick at the 2005 NHL Draft after Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh), Bobby Ryan (Anaheim) and Jack Johnson (Carolina). The Canadiens took Price with the No. 5 pick.
Desharnais is wearing No. 13 with the Oilers.
Former #Habs David Desharnais at #Oilers practice in Edmonton #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/T1mPneRkEJ
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 11, 2017
The Connor McDavid Show
Friday’s game was a showdown between the Oilers’ Connor McDavid and the Penguins’ Sidney Crosby.
McDavid scored once in regulation time and again in the shootout and logged a mind-boggling 26:53 of ice time as a centre. The 20-year-old led the NHL scoring race with 23-52-75 totals after Friday’s game, four points ahead of Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin (32-39-71) and Chicago’s Patrick Kane (29-42-71).
Crosby was held off the scoresheet during regulation time but did score in the shootout. Heading into Saturday’s games he led the NHL with 34 goals and was tied for third in the scoring race with 70 points.
Rogers Place in Edmonton is a beautiful new arena. #Habs vs #Oilers Sunday night (7 pm, SN, RDS) #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/rh8E4hMkfa
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 11, 2017
Senators closing in
The Ottawa Senators can move into first place in the Atlantic Division with a victory over the Avalanche Saturday night in Colorado (7 p.m., CITY, TVA Sports).
The Senators moved within two points of the Canadiens with two games in hand when they beat the Coyotes 3-2 in overtime Thursday night in Arizona.
A Shea Weber blast coming right at ya during #Habs practice in Edmonton #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/LUg7qu13nU
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 11, 2017
What’s next?
Sunday’s game will wrap up the Canadiens three-game Western Canada road trip. They will fly home after the game and have a day off on Monday.
The Canadiens will then get back to work Tuesday with an 11 a.m. morning skate in Brossard before facing the Chicago Blackhawks that night at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690). After that, the Canadiens don’t play again until the weekend when they have back-to-back games against the Senators Saturday in Ottawa (7 p.m., SN, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690) and Sunday at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SN, RDS).
• Lack of offensive depth should be big concern for Habs, by Stu Cowan
• Canadiens at Oilers: Five things you should know, by Stu Cowan
• Canadiens looked sick in shutout loss to Flames, by Stu Cowan
• What the Puck: Without Price, Habs are going nowhere, by Brendan Kelly
Standard Time ends and Habs fall out of 1st place.
that sounds very standard
Davey D Savings Time begins
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Damn those SenaTurds
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Ottawa looks > than Habs now. Especially up front.
Our forwards can’t score and our D are soff stationary objects.
Cue the Benny Hill music when the Oilers enter our zone tomorrow night.
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
the teams that are mean’t to be there are winning.
We are going to find out in the coming weeks if we belong.
A shellacking a la Flames tomorrow night could tell us the story.
I have us at the 8th best team in the NHL. Happy to make it in, but certainly not angry if we lose out the gate. I’m a realist.
Unlike many, I don’t magically expect Gallagher, Plecks, Weber, Shaw, Chucky to elevate their game. We’ve seen enough.
Gallagher? he’s brutal. Can we stop talking about ‘heart’ and start talking about ‘talent’?.
Give me a break. He’s f-ing brutal.
Another great article by Brendan Kelly. Just never get tired of reading this guy.
Next 4 games Edmonton,Chicago,Ottawa,Ottawa…They need to get at least 4 points otherwise a week from Monday thee Habs playoff spot may not be as secure as it looked with the winning streak…
Good idea to at least experiment with Shaw on the top line. He’s had a lot of jump and presence the last few weeks. Not the greatest offensive skill set but he can be smart and adapt to the situation. Especially by playing disciplined and not lose his temper. If he can occupy attention in front of the net, gain puck possession along the half boards and set up plays his job will be well done.
The second line has a mix of speed and skill. Radulov should be happy back with Galchenyuk.
The third line is an interesting mix. Maybe King finds his groove. Gallagher is starting to bring more energy and Mitchell is a responsible, fairly fast center. Three different kinds of players but all are experienced and maybe together they compliment each other. A little speed, grit and size.
I like the fourth line for who they are. Rough, raw and guys who need to hustle and bang. Ott is the savvy veteran who can set the tone when they hit the ice.
Overall, Julien has put together a good alignment with the assets at hand. Obviously everything is subject to change when theory turns to application. But I do like his mindset and approach since he has taken over.
The Ferguson-Shack melee was a real donnybrook, if not an outright brouhaha.
A second place finish for the Habs may not be a bad thing.
If you don’t root for Caillou, you are without a soul – according to Friedman.
Leafs thrive on loser and OT points.
Buffalo down 3-0 to CBJ and come back to win 4-3. Torts gonna love that.
Leafs trying to hold on for dear life to get another loser point vs canes.
Isles gonna lose.
Ott wins.
Sens playing high level hockey. We have won 6 of 7 and still lose first place. Damn.
It’s all over in Syracuse New York tonight…
IceCaps and Crunch went to overtime and it was Charlie Hudon with the OT winner…
Chris Terry and Jacob de la Rose with the others…
IceCaps take it 3 – 2…
Yann Danis with the W…
…”in rapier-like fashion”… Danny Gallivan…
The Leafs are not all that good.
Babcock must be privately chomping at the bit at what he has + draft picks + cap space. Just how patient can he be before trying to make that push?
….Hab4life….
Someone showed De La Rose how to shoot while he was up with the Habs. Six goals in his last 10 games.
Goodbye first place my old friend
This Sens win might give the Habs a wake up call…waking up in 2nd place.
If tears could bring PK back to Montreal, he’d already have a holiday named after him.
#moveon
Both are just on hot streaks and playing horrible teams tonight. They will both fall soon enough, Habs are on the rise (minus the flu ridden poop show in CGY).
Leafs and Sens are the real deal.
Sorry Habs.
What do you mean “sorry Habs”?
_______________________________________
Leafs blow…
Jack Edwards is a clam…
Gary Bettman is a bobblehead…
and oh yeah, Tomas Plekanec sucks
Mike Condon looked liike sleep when Ottawa scored the power play…..
40 minutes completed tonight in Syracuse New York…
The IceCaps lead the hometown Crunch 2 – 1…
Chris Terry in the first and Jacob de la Rose with a shorty in the second…
…”in rapier-like fashion”… Danny Gallivan…
De La Rose finally finding his scoring touch in the AHL. Has been potting some goals of late.
If the Leafs and Sens are so good, why are the losing to the Canes and Avs, respectively?
that sentence would make much more sense if it was in past tense
I wish the Habs had a puck-moving defenceman, like:
Karlsson
Subban
Petry
Beaulieu
The photo of JJ addressing the Dmen makes my heart sink
Don’s suit looks like a leprechaun on acid.
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Don’s speech sounds like a leprechaun on acid
IceCaps on the road tonight taking on the Crunch In Syracuse N.Y.
After 20 minutes it’s a one-all tie…
Chris Terry with his 23rd of the season…
Yann Danis between the pipes…
…”in rapier-like fashion”… Danny Gallivan…
The Habs were know as team thru out their history as a team that the opposition had to plan against in how to stop their scoring and great offense..Now the Habs are the team that has to plan how to stop most opposition teams from scoring knowing they cannot compete offense vs offense…This has been going on for most part for 2 decades plus…The Habs have turned into the Grinding non Frenchmen team…
and they’re boring as hell to watch.
When Eric Lindros says “just a quick little prick” in that commercial about concussion research, why did I immediately picture Brad Marchand?
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Nieto with the deflection off Golubef makes it 1-0 for the Avs in the 1st period vs Sens
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Av’s are on a roll.
Weber last 2 Olympics 13 games 5g 7a +9…very charitable to let him play…
Erik Karlsson leads the league in blocked shots, according to the HNIC crew. I am astounded! Who would expect that of a player who scores as much as he does?
He is amazing. What a hockey player!
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
6.5M cap hit thru 2018-19.
But what about his Corsi?
I’m in West Edmonton Mall right now. Amazing how I have in just over 1/2 hour I saw 6 different people wearing Habs shirts or hats
GO AVS GO!
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Yes!
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
No Habs hockey on a Saturday night.
Terrible.
Go Canes Go!!!
cbc.ca: Kelly McParland:
“Big Daddy Bettman just can’t shake his unrequited love for Arizona”
http://news.nationalpost.com/full-comment/kelly-mcparland-big-daddy-bettman-just-cant-shake-his-unrequited-love-for-arizona
What a heartbreaking story about Bryan Bickell..I hope he gets to play at least a couple of games in the NHL.
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Yes that was very sad.
Bickell’s story reminds me of Josh Harding of the Wild
Doom! Gloom! Doom! Gloom! Doom!!!
Watching McDavid on a breakaway in overtime, I thought he had Fleury beat, until he was tripped. I am sure it has happened before, but I just never noticed it.
Repost:
For people wondering why Weber stopped hitting, it all goes back to that game against the Lightning earlier this season. Habs had the leasd. He annihilated someone (Namestikov?). He looked a little guilty and concerned after that hit. The Bolts used that as a motivation, came back and won. Haven’t seen him crush anyone since.
Although he did give Hyman the business after running Price if u wanna count that.
Watch how much room he gets out on the ice. Players don’t want nothing to do against him. Can u cream people when you are facing the top line every shift or on the pp?
Top lines have skill speed talent. U go for big hits only when they are there cuz if u do they take u out of position. Does droughy Keith josi letang Karlson crank people when they play? Exactly.
Remember he has also played with Emelin most of the season. Who is a top 4 at best. Shea has made big hits. Did u see him drill Daniel sedin and not take himself out of the play to do it? He is a stud who is respected all over the ice. Listen to what NHL players say about him and that is all we need to know. Toews in particular.
I’m not sure how you can make a lot of comparisons to Weber with names like Letang, Karlsson, Doughty, Keith…They don’t exactly have the same skill sets or size. If Weber isn’t hammering people, he isn’t nearly as effective. He doesn’t look to me like he is intimidating anyone out there. People are still running Price when Weber is on the ice.
So much for Weber clearing the crease and protecting Price.
Number one men are always comparable so I don’t get your point. all goalies are getting bumped.
Price has not been injured and Weber has played every game this season. Has pk played every game. We’re people bumping price when pk was here?
How is pk and his plus minus and his high end talent and speed doing?
I guess Weber sucks even though he has better numbers and a team Canada gold again around his neck where he was a number one pairing dman on the best team in the world. Comical stuff on here where people are saying e hasn’t been very good. Ask josi how much he has suffered this season without him. Weber has played with emelin all season long who is a number4 dman at best. Let’s blame shea for that too.
You got it. Where did I mention Subban?
Fair enough.
Hitting is totally over-rated.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Seems that goals for dman, are also overrated Weber’s 15 count for zip to some
Who are those that have been downplaying Weber’s 15 goals? 11 of those 15 have been on the PP. So when the game is on the line, or we are in the playoffs (where PPs start to disappear) I want a guy on the back end I hope can give us a chance to score. I also don’t see that being created by Weber. He doesn’t create a lot of offense aside from the PP.
I think it has a lot to do with JJD’s coaching. Our defenseman don’t hit. Same thing happened to Subban. He went from delivering great hip checks to never checking.
Weber’s inclusion on the Team Canada roster, speaks volumes about his talent. I have not heard 1 complaint from Teams Canada’s brass, or any of the writers from sport outlets, but some on here think PK Subban is the better player. I don’t think its even close concerning that debate, I love Weber in a Habs Jersey. I just look at Max and how he has grown as a captain, with Weber and his help. Quite simply I think Weber helps others look better, some times at his own expense.
It’s those flipp’n intangibulls. (and I’m just talking about his value re his leadership and his positive influence on team mates/their game)
This is true. Totally true. What PK couldn’t do or didn’t do well, Weber is exceptional at. But these things may not and probably aren’t enough to be the #1 D man on a cup winning team. I sure hope I’m wrong. Maybe he elevates his game when the real season starts later next month. Maybe just maybe he fine tunes his below average skating and passing skills. I sure hope so!
Do I wish PK was still a hab? 100% without a doubt. I loved that guy. But he’s not a hab anymore, and Weber is, so Go Weber Go! Regardless of who it is, I’ll always favor the Canadien over the non Canadien, as painful as this one might be!
Enough already.
A charitable view is that Team Canada was so good they needed a don’t rock the boat defenceman. They were not expecting to have to come from behind.
They other view is that Babcock makes Therrien look like a liberal anti-racist.
Either way get off PK’s case.
Weber has been in decline for months. I hope it is because he is injured. I hope it gets a lot better and soon. The Habs are not a team that can afford a “safe” number one, who is slow, has stopped hitting, and has stopped scoring..
Uhhhhhh…you may want to check Habs001’s post above wrt Weber’s contribution to Team Canada. “…Babcock makes Therrien look like a liberal, anti-racist…” (rolls eyeballs)
Claude Julien Leading Charge to Montreal Canadiens Success
Despite the Montreal Canadiens six-game winning streak ending with a 5-0 loss against the Calgary Flames, they have a new found success. Much of this has to do with new head coach Claude Julien. It took a few games, but the team has started gelling under his tactics. He has led the Habs players into a hungry group of guys who want to win.
Transactions that have helped the Habs include the acquisition of a steady defenseman in Jordie Benn. Carey Price returning to superstar form is also a huge reason for their success. However, Price’s return to superstar form may have something to do with Julien’s coaching style. But it is most likely the time off he spent during the bye week that brought him back to form.
http://lastwordonhockey.com/2017/03/11/claude-julien-leading-canadiens-success/
Go Habs Go!
http://lastwordonsports.com/
Remember How Pierre Houde used to say Le Jeune Vay-berrr?
The Preds kept Le Jeune Weber and sent us Le Vieux Weber
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
It is what Weber will be in <2years that concerns me.
Two years from now, you and I may have been hit by a meteors and Subban may have torn up a knee (I hope not). In the here and now, I’ll take Weber.
Pk also has a bad back. Pretty sure he will need surgery for that herniated disk in his career. He himself says he is still bothered by it. I fell for pk. Bad backs are brutal to play with in beer league hockey. Can only imagine NHL games.
CLAIMS to have a bad back. I also heard he is lazy and no account, just like Polk Salad Annie’s daddy.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fRF24LY5pvw
“Spreading out the offence”
I thought Habs’ offense was pretty evenly spread out during the THursday game. NOt sure what more does Cowan want.
Funny.
It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so. – Mark Twain
Playoffs will be a toss up..Is there even one team that is in a playoff position today that beats the Habs and it would be considered an upset?…
We match up against the Rangers well. Other teams, not so much…
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
@Chelios24.
I like what the Habs are doing since Julien arrived on the scene.
However, MB should not have traded Subban.
A PP with Radulov, Galchenyuk and Subban would be something
special, especially in the playoffs.
OK Weber, show us what you’ve got; playoffs are around the corner.
I want to see one of these goals from Monsieur Weber:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IhGxGpo30VM
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
The coaches for the Habs know that for playoff success they will have to have a great PK and score some PP goals…Now we can hope that couple of the non regular producers score at an unbelievable pace but the the odds are pretty good that the Habs scoring will not get much better as checking is even tighter in the playoffs and this team for the last few months have no been able to score much vs any team…Can the Habs win a lot of 2-1 games and o/t games because this will determine their playoff success…
Live From the CNN Situation Room, a Breaking News Update…
Only one more sleep to go until DDD*
*David Desharnais Day
Our correspondents Wolf Blitzer and Timo are standing by to bring you the latest up-to-the-minute developments. Stay tuned to CNN as we provide 24 hour coverage of this important story.
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
In 3 games DD has as many points as many Hab forwards in the last 10 games..
Well shiver me timbers!
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
DD falling to the ground, getting crunched into the boards, never shooting the puck.
Highlight of DD’s career in Montreal?
The game-tying goal that he scored against Ottawa.
Habs were down 4-1 and eventually won it 5-4.
Here it is:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LZwXhw4JsSo
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
Bruins win with 6 seconds left in the game and another trade deadline player scores(Stafford)….
So what you’re saying is expect King, Ott, and Martinsen to score tomorrow!
The bar is so low that if i was offered that these 3 and McCarron score one goal each in the next 10 games i would take it…
I would love to see Stevereno’s stats when Galchenyuk and Radulov are both on the ice together compared to the rest of the team.
I always thought they were the best one-two combo on the habs when they played with each other earlier in the season before Galchenyuk got injured. They just had a certain chemistry about each other and that was why they were both peaking at a ppg status at one point in the season.
Can’t wait to see if they can find that chemistry once again because if they do that will be the fire power that will have to carry the team through the playoffs like plecky/cammi did back in 08-09 when they beat the Caps and Pens
Stop blaming the goaltender! He can only do so much.
Davey Desharnais is so cute!!!!
After trading (for the wrong reasons) PK Subban about to enter his prime for an aging asset who plays/comports himself in the white way, the Habs need to have a very deep run in the playoffs this and/or next season (or the trade was a disaster). Realistically that is the window to take advantage of the prime of Weber, Price and Radulov. I actually think the Habs can make a deep playoff run this season. Not to overstate his importance but if Habs coaches can get Dwight King’s head screwed on straight and the team comes together and plays with a determined, hard working focus, Habs can win a 7 games series against any of the teams in our conference. I liked what I saw against The Rangers last week. Glad they replaced Therrien with Julien.
First!!!
now that’s funny
According to the Executive Order which I just signed, I am first. Any false claims to the contrary are just fake news being promoted by a dishonest media. SAD!!!
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Pk and his game have peaked already and many gms per Elliot f. His game has regressed. Throw in a bad back. Let’s not pretend pk is about to enter his prime. Players and coaches wanted him gone. No players tapping their sticks for pk tell u all we need to know. A player signs a 9 mil times 8 years is traded after one year of it? You think there wasn’t something wrong with pk in the locker room and his teammates? Really? It’s all on mt and bergy?
Every team does exit interviews after the season with its players and leaders. We got rid of a selfish ego type of player in that locker room. We all love pk as a fan and how he can bring u out of your seat but there are reasons one makes team Canada every year as a top pairing dman and pk does not. The better dman is Weber. Zero debate. Team Canada brass may know more than us just maybe.
You just for the most part described one Drew Doughty. He is all those things PK is. What’s the difference though, why does one team choose to live with it (if not celebrate it) and one doesn’t (in fact trades him?) Hmmmmmmmmmm
The problem was jealousy, among other things…
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
It was the “other things” without a doubt. Not a shadow of a doubt. It’s sad, it’s real, and it’s shameful. Sigh
SAD!!!
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Just watched Nashville beat San Jose.
Subban was moving so well, all over the ice, controlling the puck, the play, like the Sharks were not ever going to get the puck from him.
People here who think Subban is not an outstanding defender should have watched that game, especially the 3rd period.
P.K. is still FIRST class in my books!
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs