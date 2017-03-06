Canadiens Notebook: Brandon Davidson expected to make Habs debut vs. Canucks

STU COWAN

VANCOUVER — The Canadiens practised at noon local time at the Rogers Centre on Monday and they had some new defence pairings.

The top pairing of Andrei Markov and Shea Weber stayed together, but newcomer Brandon Davidson took Alexei Emelin’s spot beside Jeff Petry, while Nathan Beaulieu remained with Jordie Benn. The fourth pairing had Emelin with Nikita Nesterov, meaning those two are expected to be healthy scratches Tuesday night against the Canucks (10 p.m., SNE, SNP, RDS, TSN Radio 690).

Davidson was acquired from the Edmonton Oilers last week in exchange for David Desharnais. In 28 games with the Oilers, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Davidson had one assist and was plus-1 while averaging 15:23 of ice time. The 25-year-old was selected by the Oilers in the sixth round (162nd overall) at the 2010 NHL Draft.

(Photo: Dave Sidaway/Montreal Gazette)

“We tried Davidson with Petry as an option for tomorrow and there’s probably a good possibility he’ll be there with Emy (out) in my estimation,” coach Claude Julien said after practice. “(Emelin) should be an everyday lineup guy … he’s that good. I think right now he’s just struggling a little bit, I think, sometimes with some decision making with the puck, without the puck. So sometimes just taking a step back and give him an opportunity to maybe watch if that’s the case.

“He’ll come back a better player and I know we need him,” Julien added. “He’s a very physical player, he’s a hard player to play against. I used to tell my coaches in Boston that as much as you hate playing against him, you’d love to have him on your team. I’ve got him now and hopefully we’ll get him back in our lineup if that’s the case on a regular basis like he should be.”

In 64 games this season, Emelin has 2-7-9 totals and is plus-4 while averaging 21:37 of ice time. His game has been slipping recently and Emelin has fallen from the No. 1 defence pair with Weber to what looks like a healthy scratch.

“Just a little bit of a struggle and because we have so much depth we’re capable of maybe tweaking little things and giving players an opportunity to step in,” Julien said.

Alexander Radulov (injury) and Tomas Plekanec (therapy day) both missing from #Habs practice in Vancouver #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/Raug6TjmoU — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 6, 2017

Radulov, Plekanec miss practice

Alexander Radulov (lower-body injury) and Tomas Plekanec (therapy day) both missed practice Monday.

Radulov missed Saturday’s 4-1 win over the New York Rangers with his injury, while Plekanec has played in a team-leading 236 consecutive games dating back to March 29, 2014. Max Pacioretty has the second-longest streak of consecutive games played on the Canadiens with 148, followed by Phillip Danault with 117.

Radulov almost certainly won’t be in the lineup against the Canucks.

“He didn’t skate today, so I don’t think a morning skate tomorrow will be sufficient for him,” Julien said about Radulov. “He’s been off too long, but he is day-to-day. Same thing with Pleky. Today was what they call a therapy day and we’ll find out more as we go along here whether he’s good to go again tomorrow or whether we’ll hold him back.”

Brendan Gallagher leads stretch at end of #Habs practice in Vancouver #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/pT1BuzWxbC — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 6, 2017

The lines

With Radulov and Plekanec missing, here’s how the lines looked at practice:

Pacioretty – Danault – Gallagher

Lehkonen – Galchenyuk – King

Byron – Mitchell – Shaw

Martinsen – Ott – Flynn

McCarron

What’s next?

The Canadiens have a morning skate scheduled for 11:30 a.m local time (2:30 p.m. ET) Tuesday before facing the Canucks.

After the game, the Canadiens head to Calgary, where they will play the Flames Thursday night (9 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690). The Canadiens will then wrap up their Western Canada trip against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday (7 p.m., SN, RDS, TSN Radio 690).