Canadiens Notebook: Andrew Shaw named team ambassador for You Can Play

On Thursday, the NHL announced it has partnered with You Can Play, a nonprofit organization that supports the LGBTQ community and fights homophobia in sports. An ambassador was named from each of the 30 NHL teams and Andrew Shaw volunteered to represent the Canadiens.

According to a news release from the NHL, the ambassador from each team will be “a leader in the locker room and in the community on diversity, equality and inclusion.”

It’s interesting that Shaw put his hand up volunteering to be the Canadiens’ ambassador since he was fined US$5,000 and suspended for one game by the NHL during last season’s playoffs — when he was with the Chicago Blackhawks — for directing an anti-gay slur at an official during a game. Shaw later apologized for his actions.

“I thought it would be a good opportunity to help out,” Shaw said about representing You Can Play after practice Friday in Brossard. “What I went through last year, I learned from it. Words affect people more than you think. It’s something I learned and I think with what I learned last year it’s a good position for me to be in. I can take what I’ve learned from my experiences and help others learn the value of words.

“Words are very hurtful, even if you don’t mean them that way,” Shaw added. “It’s still a word that should not be used. With my experience in the past, I think it’s a good position for me to be in.

“I used a word that I never should have. It’s a word that has been used for years and people need to know it’s not right. I know some that use it might not use it towards that community at all, but the word’s still hurtful to many people out there and I think the world needs to know that. It could be viewed similar to a racist comment as well. Everyone’s equal out there, everyone’s the same. I think we should all step up and start treating people the way we want to be treated as well.”

When it was suggested to Shaw that some people might think he is now supporting You Can Play only to remake his own image, the 25-year-old said: “I don’t want it to be a bigger story than it is. I want it to be about the program, not about me. I just want to be there to help, and help is what I’m going to give.”

The You Can Play ambassadors are part of the NHL’s initiative to promote inclusion in the game during February, which the league is promoting as “Hockey is for Everyone” month.

“These players have agreed to lead the way in their markets and fight homophobia in sports; some will be featured in local public service announcements,” the NHL announced.

Said Canadiens coach Michel Therrien about You Can Play: “First of all, it’s an important cause. All I can say is I’m glad that Andrew volunteered to be the representative for the Montreal Canadiens.”

The Canadiens acquired Shaw last summer from the Blackhawks in exchange for two second-round picks at last year’s NHL draft. The Blackhawks used the picks to select forward Alex DeBrincat 39th overall and defenceman Chad Krys 45th overall. Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin then signed Shaw to a six-year, US$23.4-million contract.

In 38 games this season, Shaw has 7-12-19 totals and is plus-11. His 84 penalty minutes are the third-most in the NHL, behind Dallas’s Antoine Roussel (104) and Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk (84). Roussel has played in 48 games and Tkachuk has played 49, 11 more than Shaw.

“I’m not sure how many minors I have this year,” Shaw said. “But I have too many 10-minute, major penalties, obviously. I can’t be doing that. That’s not what I’m here (for). I’m here to help the team win, I want to win. I love being in a winning culture. Winning is why we play hockey, it’s the funnest part of hockey.”

(Photo: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Shaw benched after dumb penalty

During the Canadiens’ 3-1 loss to the Flyers Thursday night in Philadelphia, Shaw took a dumb interference penalty away from the play on Nick Cousins at 16:46 of the second period with Montreal leading 1-0. The Flyers’ Claude Giroux scored on the ensuing power play and Therrien benched Shaw for the rest of the game.

Shaw finished the game with only 7:41 of ice time, picking up an assist on the Canadiens’ goal by Nikita Nesterov.

“There’s different penalties,” Therrien said after Friday’s practice. “Sometimes it could be intense, you’re finishing your check, the referee will decide it’s a penalty or not. But yesterday, that was not part of that. We talked about it yesterday, we’re moving on, and I’m sure he got a good lesson.

“Yesterday was yesterday,” the coach added. “He got a lesson. We move on. He’s got to be better. Pretty simple.”

After practice Friday, Shaw said Therrien addressed the entire team about discipline.

“It is what it is,” Shaw said. “It was selfish on my part and I accept the consequences.

“I put our team down like that and they score a goal and come back and end up winning the game,” he added. “I take full consequences for my actions. … I just got to be smarter.”

Short, fast-paced practice

The Canadiens held a short, fast-paced practice Friday in Brossard that only lasted about 25 minutes. Therrien noted that the Canadiens needed a fast-paced workout despite playing Thursday night in Philadelphia because they will be facing the Washington Capitals — the best team in the NHL with a 34-11-6 record — Saturday afternoon at the Bell Centre (1 p.m., SN, RDS, TSN Radio 690).

Therrien also noted that the Canadiens won’t have much practice time coming up.

After playing the Capitals Saturday and the Edmonton Oilers Sunday at the Bell Centre (1 p.m., SN, RDS, TSN Radio 690), the Canadiens have a 10 a.m. practice scheduled for Monday in Brossard before heading to Colorado, where they will face the Avalanche next Tuesday night. The Canadiens have a scheduled day off next Wednesday before visiting the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday and then next Friday will be a travel day. After that, the Canadiens play back-to-back games for the second straight weekend against the St. Louis Blues at the Bell Centre on the Saturday before visiting the Boston Bruins on the Sunday.

After that, the Canadiens enjoy a five-day bye week in the schedule that every NHL team gets at some point this season.

So next Monday’s practice is the only one the Canadiens will have between now and Friday, Feb. 17, when they have a 4 p.m. practice scheduled in Brossard before facing the Winnipeg Jets the next afternoon at the Bell Centre when their bye week comes to an end.

Price will start against Capitals

Therrien confirmed after practice that Carey Price will start in goal Saturday against the Capitals, but the coach wouldn’t say who will start Sunday against the Oilers.

Therrien wouldn’t say if there would be any changes to his lineup on Saturday, but Jacob De La Rose was the last player to leave the ice after Friday’s practice, which is a sign he will most likely be a healthy scratch.

That means Shaw should will be in the lineup and he’s looking forward to his first experience with the Canadiens playing in their annual Super Bowl weekend matinée games.

“I think it’s going to be great, back-to-back weekend games,” Shaw said. “It’s like we were kids again playing in the afternoon, when hockey was as fun as it could be before it was a job. I think it’s going to be great. The guys are going to love it. Two games back-to-back at the Bell Centre. It should be fun.”

A couple of firsts for Nesterov

Nikita Nesterov scored his first goal as a Canadien Thursday night in Philadelphia after being acquired last week from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for minor-league defenceman Jonathan Racine and a sixth-round pick at this year’s NHL draft.

“It was a good play by (Andrei) Markov and (Alex) Galchenyuk gave me a good pass and I just shot it at the net and the goalie was screened,” Nesterov said Friday.

The 23-year-old Nesterov also experienced another first since coming to the Canadiens.

“I never did an interview on a (TV) camera … it’s my first time ever in English,” he said with a smile.

The Lightning selected the 5-foot-11, 191-pound defenceman in the fifth round (148th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.

Petry knows Shaw isn’t fun to play against

Canadiens defenceman Jeff Petry has plenty of experience playing against Shaw from his days as an Edmonton Oiler when Shaw was with Chicago.

Petry said it wasn’t much fun playing against his current teammate.

“He plays physical,” Petry said after Friday’s practice. “He plays that game on the edge. From what I can remember, he was a pain to defend in front of the net on the power play. A lot of teams want to take that low ice and he kind of sets a pick on that D so it gives the guy on the goal line a little extra time. That’s one thing that I know drove me crazy when I was playing against him.”

But Petry added Shaw has been a good teammate since arriving in Montreal.

“He’s a guy that brings experience to us,” Petry said. “He’s a guy that lightens up the mood in the room … he’s a fun guy to be around.”

Pacioretty wins Molson Cup

Captain Max Pacioretty is the Molson Cup winner for January, based on three-star selections during games last month.

Pacioretty had 9-3-12 totals in 14 games in January and has 24-18-42 totals while playing in all 52 games this season. Pacioretty will be presented with the Molson Cup before the start of Saturday’s game at the Bell Centre.

Therrien likes Patriots in Super Bowl

TSN Radio 690’s Amanda Stein asked Therrien after practice if he had a Super Bowl pick for Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

“Yes,” the coach replied.

“Would you mind sharing that with everybody?” Stein asked.

“Oh, I’m not sure about that,” Therrien said. “But I like the Patriots.”

