Canadiens Notebook: Andrew Shaw named team ambassador for You Can Play

On Thursday, the NHL announced it has partnered with You Can Play, a nonprofit organization that supports the LGBTQ community and fights homophobia in sports. An ambassador was named from each of the 30 NHL teams and Andrew Shaw volunteered to represent the Canadiens.
According to a news release from the NHL, the ambassador from each team will be “a leader in the locker room and in the community on diversity, equality and inclusion.”
It’s interesting that Shaw put his hand up volunteering to be the Canadiens’ ambassador since he was fined US$5,000 and suspended for one game by the NHL during last season’s playoffs — when he was with the Chicago Blackhawks — for directing an anti-gay slur at an official during a game. Shaw later apologized for his actions.
“I thought it would be a good opportunity to help out,” Shaw said about representing You Can Play after practice Friday in Brossard. “What I went through last year, I learned from it. Words affect people more than you think. It’s something I learned and I think with what I learned last year it’s a good position for me to be in. I can take what I’ve learned from my experiences and help others learn the value of words.
“Words are very hurtful, even if you don’t mean them that way,” Shaw added. “It’s still a word that should not be used. With my experience in the past, I think it’s a good position for me to be in.
“I used a word that I never should have. It’s a word that has been used for years and people need to know it’s not right. I know some that use it might not use it towards that community at all, but the word’s still hurtful to many people out there and I think the world needs to know that. It could be viewed similar to a racist comment as well. Everyone’s equal out there, everyone’s the same. I think we should all step up and start treating people the way we want to be treated as well.”
When it was suggested to Shaw that some people might think he is now supporting You Can Play only to remake his own image, the 25-year-old said: “I don’t want it to be a bigger story than it is. I want it to be about the program, not about me. I just want to be there to help, and help is what I’m going to give.”
The You Can Play ambassadors are part of the NHL’s initiative to promote inclusion in the game during February, which the league is promoting as “Hockey is for Everyone” month.
“These players have agreed to lead the way in their markets and fight homophobia in sports; some will be featured in local public service announcements,” the NHL announced.
Said Canadiens coach Michel Therrien about You Can Play: “First of all, it’s an important cause. All I can say is I’m glad that Andrew volunteered to be the representative for the Montreal Canadiens.”
The Canadiens acquired Shaw last summer from the Blackhawks in exchange for two second-round picks at last year’s NHL draft. The Blackhawks used the picks to select forward Alex DeBrincat 39th overall and defenceman Chad Krys 45th overall. Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin then signed Shaw to a six-year, US$23.4-million contract.
In 38 games this season, Shaw has 7-12-19 totals and is plus-11. His 84 penalty minutes are the third-most in the NHL, behind Dallas’s Antoine Roussel (104) and Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk (84). Roussel has played in 48 games and Tkachuk has played 49, 11 more than Shaw.
“I’m not sure how many minors I have this year,” Shaw said. “But I have too many 10-minute, major penalties, obviously. I can’t be doing that. That’s not what I’m here (for). I’m here to help the team win, I want to win. I love being in a winning culture. Winning is why we play hockey, it’s the funnest part of hockey.”
Watch Therrien’s news conference
You can watch Therien’s post-practice news conference Friday from Brossard on the HI/O Facebook page.
Shaw benched after dumb penalty
During the Canadiens’ 3-1 loss to the Flyers Thursday night in Philadelphia, Shaw took a dumb interference penalty away from the play on Nick Cousins at 16:46 of the second period with Montreal leading 1-0. The Flyers’ Claude Giroux scored on the ensuing power play and Therrien benched Shaw for the rest of the game.
Shaw finished the game with only 7:41 of ice time, picking up an assist on the Canadiens’ goal by Nikita Nesterov.
“There’s different penalties,” Therrien said after Friday’s practice. “Sometimes it could be intense, you’re finishing your check, the referee will decide it’s a penalty or not. But yesterday, that was not part of that. We talked about it yesterday, we’re moving on, and I’m sure he got a good lesson.
“Yesterday was yesterday,” the coach added. “He got a lesson. We move on. He’s got to be better. Pretty simple.”
After practice Friday, Shaw said Therrien addressed the entire team about discipline.
“It is what it is,” Shaw said. “It was selfish on my part and I accept the consequences.
“I put our team down like that and they score a goal and come back and end up winning the game,” he added. “I take full consequences for my actions. … I just got to be smarter.”
Short, fast-paced practice
The Canadiens held a short, fast-paced practice Friday in Brossard that only lasted about 25 minutes. Therrien noted that the Canadiens needed a fast-paced workout despite playing Thursday night in Philadelphia because they will be facing the Washington Capitals — the best team in the NHL with a 34-11-6 record — Saturday afternoon at the Bell Centre (1 p.m., SN, RDS, TSN Radio 690).
Therrien also noted that the Canadiens won’t have much practice time coming up.
After playing the Capitals Saturday and the Edmonton Oilers Sunday at the Bell Centre (1 p.m., SN, RDS, TSN Radio 690), the Canadiens have a 10 a.m. practice scheduled for Monday in Brossard before heading to Colorado, where they will face the Avalanche next Tuesday night. The Canadiens have a scheduled day off next Wednesday before visiting the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday and then next Friday will be a travel day. After that, the Canadiens play back-to-back games for the second straight weekend against the St. Louis Blues at the Bell Centre on the Saturday before visiting the Boston Bruins on the Sunday.
After that, the Canadiens enjoy a five-day bye week in the schedule that every NHL team gets at some point this season.
So next Monday’s practice is the only one the Canadiens will have between now and Friday, Feb. 17, when they have a 4 p.m. practice scheduled in Brossard before facing the Winnipeg Jets the next afternoon at the Bell Centre when their bye week comes to an end.
Price will start against Capitals
Therrien confirmed after practice that Carey Price will start in goal Saturday against the Capitals, but the coach wouldn’t say who will start Sunday against the Oilers.
Therrien wouldn’t say if there would be any changes to his lineup on Saturday, but Jacob De La Rose was the last player to leave the ice after Friday’s practice, which is a sign he will most likely be a healthy scratch.
That means Shaw should will be in the lineup and he’s looking forward to his first experience with the Canadiens playing in their annual Super Bowl weekend matinée games.
“I think it’s going to be great, back-to-back weekend games,” Shaw said. “It’s like we were kids again playing in the afternoon, when hockey was as fun as it could be before it was a job. I think it’s going to be great. The guys are going to love it. Two games back-to-back at the Bell Centre. It should be fun.”
A couple of firsts for Nesterov
Nikita Nesterov scored his first goal as a Canadien Thursday night in Philadelphia after being acquired last week from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for minor-league defenceman Jonathan Racine and a sixth-round pick at this year’s NHL draft.
“It was a good play by (Andrei) Markov and (Alex) Galchenyuk gave me a good pass and I just shot it at the net and the goalie was screened,” Nesterov said Friday.
The 23-year-old Nesterov also experienced another first since coming to the Canadiens.
“I never did an interview on a (TV) camera … it’s my first time ever in English,” he said with a smile.
The Lightning selected the 5-foot-11, 191-pound defenceman in the fifth round (148th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.
Petry knows Shaw isn’t fun to play against
Canadiens defenceman Jeff Petry has plenty of experience playing against Shaw from his days as an Edmonton Oiler when Shaw was with Chicago.
Petry said it wasn’t much fun playing against his current teammate.
“He plays physical,” Petry said after Friday’s practice. “He plays that game on the edge. From what I can remember, he was a pain to defend in front of the net on the power play. A lot of teams want to take that low ice and he kind of sets a pick on that D so it gives the guy on the goal line a little extra time. That’s one thing that I know drove me crazy when I was playing against him.”
But Petry added Shaw has been a good teammate since arriving in Montreal.
“He’s a guy that brings experience to us,” Petry said. “He’s a guy that lightens up the mood in the room … he’s a fun guy to be around.”
Pacioretty wins Molson Cup
Captain Max Pacioretty is the Molson Cup winner for January, based on three-star selections during games last month.
Pacioretty had 9-3-12 totals in 14 games in January and has 24-18-42 totals while playing in all 52 games this season. Pacioretty will be presented with the Molson Cup before the start of Saturday’s game at the Bell Centre.
Therrien likes Patriots in Super Bowl
TSN Radio 690’s Amanda Stein asked Therrien after practice if he had a Super Bowl pick for Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.
“Yes,” the coach replied.
“Would you mind sharing that with everybody?” Stein asked.
“Oh, I’m not sure about that,” Therrien said. “But I like the Patriots.”
Good on Shaw for making a +ve contribution.
Good on MT for addressing Shaw’s in-game stupidity. Like I have said before, I want a smart dirty player (like a villain) not a dumb one that can be manipulated and goaded into penalties. If he doesn’t change, his contract could be a significant mistake.
Best part of Super Bowl weekend…beer specials.
Some trade bait for the Canadian teams….hmmm Duchesne….
http://www.tsn.ca/talent/a-trade-bait-match-for-each-canadian-team-1.663863
Habfan17
Duchesne would indeed be a great addition , but man oh man the cost would be steep! Can’t imagine what Sakic would need in return .
Way too much is my guess. Based on what Arizona wants for Hanzal, Sakic should ask for 6 players/top prospects
Habfan17
I would want a young stud Dman like Trouba.
I agree with him…time is now (this season and next two). Duchene deal IMO gets done at the draft where a team who didn’t make the playoffs have a good 1st rounder to add to the deal.
The team needs more spark. They only show up every second game.
Put Ghetto, Pateryn and Mccarron back in.
A good offence is the best defense
>Ghetto
>Pateryn
>Mccarron
>More Offence
Nope
A few locks of DD’s hair plus Nate and a 2nd rounder for Blake Wheeler from jets.
Andrew Shaw, when asked about his role as You Can Play, LGBTQ representative said “f– yah, coach says I’m all for all of that, whatever it is”.
Seriously, I don’t see how he’s the guy to do this. Habs PR people must’ve thought it was a genius idea. But until I hear SHAWSY talk about it with intelligence and authenticity, I see it as a BS publicity thing. Maybe I’m cynical.
Yup, cynical.
No matter how you look at it, if a player wants to learn and improve from his ignorance and stand up for equality, there is nothing negative about it.
When asked who he liked between this weekend’s Super Bowl teams,New England or Atlanta, Habs coach Michel Therrien responded: “I like the Patriots.”
When asked who he liked between this weekend’s Habs Capitals tilt, Pats coach Bill Belichick responded: “Huh?”
I dunno, Belichick might know a bit about hockey……very little !!
http://www2.nhl.com/ice/news.htm?id=795233
Iginla and Doan are a gamble at this stage of their careers they could help but i could see both of them scoreless for long stretches…Yak same thing…if Habs are all in this year they have to get a forward that will produce and it will cost futures…
No to Ribeiro. Stole a girl from me in college and I haven’t forgiven him. Can’t take the chance he wouldn’t pay a visit to my buddies new nanny.
I think it´s slowly starting to come out that Galchenyuk as a centre is pretty bad in his own end and has cost us quite a few goals. Sorry. I know nobody wants to hear this. He has a great one-timer on the PP but I have never been convinced with him 5 on 5.
If they don´t obtain a top end centre (and this will be very difficult), he´s still the annointed first line centre, and I´m ok wih that (also he does seem to be improving every year as a player) , I´m just saying Galchenyuk right now is not as good a player as his offensive stats would lead one to believe. He´s been helped alot by playing with two great wingers and PP points.
He also turns it over in the centre zone..Right now he is a one zone player…Habs need that type of player but watching him play i am not sure if he is not better suited as a winger…
I agree. Chucky is a shooter not a playmaker. Radulov is the guy making all the plays this year. Most of Chucky’s goals are from the wing after someone else has set him up.
A good offence is the best defense
Bring Ribiero back!
*** drops mike ***
(Montreal nannies all shake their heads)
Don’t make me come over there!!
Ribeiro, Vanek and Alex Tanguay as the Throwback Line.
Cube at the back to add some more dep, with Gomez on board just in case.
Add O’Byrne to the back end. We could coax him to drop out of school.
You could probably get him for a bottle of coke.
Johnyk
Pshaw!
Richard R
The only faggot I know is a bundle of sticks bound together for fire wood.
Poor Shaw.
when I was a kid, fags were cigarettes
Is that you Jodi?
“Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”
Shaw’s solid move in this case may take a game or two off his next suspension for slewfooting, hitting from behind, spearing in the cookies or whatever other unhinged act is lurking.
Also, if the Habs are “all-in” for Hanzal with the idea of moving Galchenyuk back to the wing, I’d pass. As moist as we are over Danault’s play, he’s still on pace for only about 40 points, and even those totals are boosted significantly by playing on the top line.
I’m tellin’ ya: Gallagher for Brandon Sutter and picks for Janik Hansen. Canucks need to retool. Neither player would be a rental for Montreal, give us actual dep at C moving forward, and Hansen and Byron might be the fastest set of wingers in the league.
Either that, or trade Beaulieu, McCarron and a small bag of DD’s chest-hair shavings to the ‘Lanche for Jost.
Still no. Even more today than yesterday.
I would consider those shavings for Iginla. The guy I’m most interested in is Patrick Sharp.
Two bags of chest-hair shavings would get Iginla at this point. If they wanted some of MT’s ‘Mr. Tangerine’ lotion as well, that’s too much.
Sharp is more likely since he still has the Chicago stank all over him, and MB likes to rub up on that every chance he gets.
But if we’re paying anything for a rental, I’d hope it would be better than Sharp.
Sutter and Hansen both have time on their reasonable deals. Both are capable of 20 goals, are strong penalty killers, and Sutter is right-handed and solid on faceoffs. Allows you to beef up for this year, while still retaining dep moving forward. Makes Plekanec available after the expansion draft to become the new captain of the Vegas Hangovers. Sutter and Danault can battle to fill the No. 2/3 slots.
If just one of Hudon or Scherbak or McCarron hits as a winger, Gallagher becomes redundant.
It’s that last part that I am entirely skeptical of.
Well, that and Hensen’s 20-goal ability. Been watching him since forever. His best year was 2012, 39 points. That the the year another ex-Moose, Burrows, scored 28 f’n goals.
He’s a fine player, and I like him, but Gallagher’s gonna get you 20 goals / 40 points no problem. Neither Hansen nor Sutter are a lock to do that in a good year.
I’d rather keep Gally and cross my fingers for Scherbak to learn what to do with himself in his own end. That, at least, can be taught.
*That’s the Vegas GOLDEN Hangovers. Sorry to be a stickler for details.
Vanek- great rental opportunity if Detroit throws in the towel
I wouldn’t mind Vanek if the cost was cheap.
He’d probably love to play with DD.
Wouldn’t you expect and want his point total to go up playing on the top line?
Habfan17
So Shaw isn’t totally useless? I guess the team just showed us.
Since I haven’t received an e-mail since 11:13am (Eastern) I get to go to the pub right?
I can’t see any way around it.
Can’t fight the system, I guess.
Have a good afternoon, folks. It’s Beer O’Clock
Four score and seven beers ago…
Is Yakupov still in STL.? Was thinking, if he could be acquired on the cheap, would he fit in with Chucky and the other Russians?
CH = Les Glorieux!!!
A lot of that going round. MT would have him put down, second shift.
The Habs May or May not be All-In
http://www.tsn.ca/dreger-report-bergevin-and-the-habs-are-all-in-1.663943
Potentially.
I think Dreger is an idiot. If you mention Danault killing it, then issues at center are kind of solved I feel. We all know Chuck is best suited to be up the middle, if only his FO% could rise, but pairing him with DD isn’t the worst option, plus adds in the dots. But Hanzal, we are so out of contention, they want way too much. I think our interest lies with Landeskog, and if not, an overlooked winger, something that will come cheap. I don’t see us mortgaging the future in a big way for Duchesne or Hanzal or any other big name center. (not that hanzal really even is). But, I think for the Colorado Captain we would be willing to part with N8.
Good work if you can get it though, making up crap and stuff. The whole segment should be called Making Up Crap and Stuff with Darren Dreger.
So, Daren what are you hearing about the sunrise?
Well my sources tell me, and keep in mind my sources are me, that there is a very good chance there will be a sunrise sometime tomorrow. Now, that’s all subject to whatever happens between now and when the sun rises but I am pretty sure that something is going to happen in that regard.
eddie you know calling someone an idiot is not very thoughtful of you. Says a lot about your own makeup. He may be wrong on occasion but an idiot he isn’t.
Nice to Shawsy back up his apology with actual effort and action.
Good for him.
(That trip last night was still plenty stoopid, though).
Providing of course Therrien didn’t walk into the room and yell “Listen up! You Can Play!. Anyone here interested?” And the benched guy sticks up his hand reflexively.
Would the Habs have interest in taking this guy
He’s been placed on waivers as to his request with the Predators. This veteran can slot on the 3rd or 4th line in the LW position, taking Andrighetto’s spot.
Perhaps the only Hab player I truly couldn’t stand. Was so happy when his days as a Hab were over.
Well we have a Habs player that some quite can’t stand. One player last season has the same issue, the difference was, that dude’s extreme so he got traded.
Him and Iggy are ol’ timers who can end their careers with their 1st teams.
I haven’t heard any of the off ice crap with those players like this model citizen.
He’s 37…wow.
That means I’m… like, a million…
Maybe not the teammate anyone wants on their team, but 800 points in 1000 games is no small feat.
He had lots of talent, enough to have been something really special I think.
I think Nashville will be a much better team from this point onwards.
YES! Shaw is the man
The Man! Or the Gender Neutral Person!
