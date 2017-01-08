Canadiens Notebook: Andrew Shaw and Paul Byron both skate before Capitals’ Sunday practice

STU COWAN
While the Canadiens had the day off Sunday, the Washington Capitals held a noon-hour practice in Brossard before their matchup Monday night at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690).
There was some good news for Canadiens fans before the Capitals practised, when Andrew Shaw and Paul Byron both skated for more than 20 minutes. Both Canadiens players have been sidelined with injuries. Shaw has missed 11 games since suffering a concussion against the Boston Bruins on Dec. 12, while Byron missed his first game Saturday with an upper-body injury that appeared to be a concussion suffered Jan. 4 against the Dallas Stars.
The Canadiens are coming off an impressive 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs Saturday night in Toronto while the Capitals were beating the Senators 1-0 in Ottawa.
Capitals coach Barry Trotz was asked after Sunday’s practice if it was held to keep his players from enjoying a late Saturday night in downtown Montreal after arriving from Ottawa.
“No,” Trotz said with a big smile. “We’re a veteran team. I started here a couple of years ago and we had pretty well no children on our team. Now I think we’re the proud parents of about 30 kids that are now part of our family room. We’re a pretty (big) family group now.”
The Canadiens will hold their morning skate at 11 a.m. Monday in Brossard.
Capitals have avoided injury bug up to now
Heading into Saturday’s game in Ottawa, the Capitals were the only team in the NHL without a single player on the injured list. However, T.J. Oshie suffered an upper-body injury after being checked by the Senators’ Dion Phaneuf and Tom Wilson suffered a lower-body injury after being hit with a shot Saturday night.
Trotz said after Sunday’s practice he wasn’t certain what the status of either player would be for Monday’s game.
The Canadiens were missing seven injured regulars in their lineup Saturday night in Toronto, while the Capitals have lost only nine man-games total this season due to injury.
“Montreal’s done a really great job of that with all their injuries,” Trotz said. “They’ve had guys step up in that resilient, all-in mode.
“When we have guys go down, that’s where you find out who’s able,” the Capitals coach added. “Every player that I know wants more ice time. And when they get the opportunity to get more ice time it really determines what they do with it. And if they can take a hold of it, you really can change a coach’s or an organizational mindset on a player if he gets an opportunity and does really well with it.”
Trotz said the Capitals — like all NHL teams — try to manage the players’ rest and workload to avoid injuries, but added the fact his team is bigger than most in terms of average size helps.
“In a game that’s gruelling and at times physical, it’s fast, you’re going to run into each other,” the coach said. “And I think sometimes when you’re able to take a little bigger shot (it helps) sometimes because you’re bigger physically.
“Sometimes it’s just luck, plain and simple,” Trotz added. “There’s some injuries that are going to happen, it doesn’t matter what you do, what equipment you have on. And some guys are more durable than others. We just try to have a real good balance with our players and we’ve been fortunate that way.”
Trotz happy for Canadiens’ Radulov
Trotz was Alexander Radulov’s first coach in the NHL with the Nashville Predators and it was him who suspended the Russian forward after he missed curfew — along with former Canadien Andrei Kostitsyn — the night before a playoff game in 2012.
Radulov would spend the next four seasons playing in the KHL before signing a one-year deal with the Canadiens as a free agent last summer. Trotz also coached Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber when he was with the Predators.
“Obviously, I have a relationship with Shea and Rad,” Trotz said. “(Radulov) came down and tracked me down after the Montreal game (in Washington this season). We had a couple of laughs. He’s a terrific player. We spent a lot of time together.
“He’s in a really good place right now … I love where he is,” Trotz added. “He’s got a family and he’s a lot more mature than he was when we started out together. He’s a terrific player and you guys get to see him on a nightly basis.”
Trotz was part of Team Canada’s management team for the World Cup of Hockey, along with Marc Bergevin, and told the Canadiens GM this summer he had made a couple of good moves by getting Weber in exchange for P.K. Subban and signing Radulov.
“I said: ‘I’ll tell you what,'” Trotz recalled about his conversation with Bergevin. “‘You made some really good moves.’ Everybody was sort of wait and see and they’re wondering and they’re questioning. But I said they’re terrific moves and you’re seeing the benefits of those two players. They’re terrific guys and great players.”
(Photo: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
If the season ended today, TBL would be in the top 10 for a draft pick. How is that fair to Hab fans, when a team that is loaded with talent, gets rewarded for their ineptness.
Great piece by Jack Todd. I’ve defended Therrien ever since he was hired, and Todd’s article expresses my thoughts exactly. Therrien may not be very articularte, very likable, or very good-looking, but he can coach. He has always gotten far more out of this team than the sum of its parts. He’s doing it again. And his players play for him.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
I saw the Laine hit for the first time and my two cents : I saw zero intent. McCabe looked like he was bracing himself and it was bad luck. The blame goes to Schieffle for the “Diazish ” suicide pass. Whether a factor or not,the equipment/pads are just too hard
Agreed
Part of me was expecting to hear Buffalo Coach Bylsma refer to Schieffle by his sweater number when commenting on the hit.
Maybe he’s not a tool like the Walrus
Shinazawa’s fixes for the NHL are mostly pointless (bring back the red line) or unenforceable (NBA style preventing defenders from staying in the paint too long). But one idea that makes sense is to call every penalty. Every hold and slash. The players would stop doing it and it would open up the game again.
The 3 on 3 overtime is an admission that the game is boring at 5 on 5.
—–
I’ll be the first to admit I disliked the 3 on 3 OT from the time it was first talked about (and implemented at lower level). But it’s very entertaining and a way better way to determine an outcome than a shootout.
Regards to changes in the game – I never understood why all new rinks were not built to larger dimensions. Maybe not up to Olympic size but bigger.
I was among those who felt THE TRADE was wrong and we should have kept PK. Without getting into the skill level and point production of the two, I am here to say that SW changes the chemistry of the whole team…A true silent leader (Mark Messierish) who commands respect from the opposition as well as from the players for the team. Gallagher was the only one for a couple of years that had that kind of commitment, now everyone does.
There are at least half a dozen factors coming together to form, dare I say a perfect storm.
Boy, Shaw looks an awful lot like a young Bobby Smith in that picture
We are 4th in the NHL in goals scored, 5th in goals against, and 1st in man games lost… and we’re playing pretty entertaining (and damn competitive) hockey.
So, shuss up yer b*tchin’, everyone.
OK, fine.
But if we fall into a one game losing streak, all bets are off!
Free Front.
yep yep
MB has totally put his stamp on the team.
Radulov, Lehkonen, Danault, Byron…4 top nine guys (I think at least 3 of the 4 will remain legitimate top nine players), acquired for eseentially NOTHING. That´s 4 spots in the top 9 filled over the course of about 6 months, just outstanding. Then you have the player moves: Weber for subban and, indirectly, Shaw for Eller (since the space was freed up to acquire shaw and we essentially just switched 2nd round picks. As of now those 2 moves are positives for us.
What challenge does the hard-working GM have left? Without a doubt it must be how will he manage to not lose one of Beaulieu or Emelin in the expamsion draft. Beaulieu has played himself back to being the favourite to be kept, having the the edge because of his age and ceiling.
Emelin, however, has the intangibles going for him. He´s part of the Russian core which attracts other Russians to Mtl, he´s married with a new-born, happy with his Russian crew…he certainly doesn´t want to uproot his family to Vegas. It´s so interesting for me to see how this plays out.
Not disagreeing, but Lehkonen was a second round draft pick (a good one, in retrospect).
Expansion Protection: Price, Weber, Petry, Beaulieu, Emelin, Galchenyuk, Pacioretty, Radulov (get him signed), Danault. That’s it.
You lose one of Shaw, Gally, Byron, Plek, Markov, or Pateryn. My instincts tell me Gally or Pateryn.
OR you protect 7 forwards and 3 D; thereby losing Emelin (who I’ve argued would be a crowd fave in LV with his monster hits, and excellent trade deadline bait for prospects).
Free Front.
Isn’t it true that we can’t lose Markov to expansion since he is UFA?
If LV signs him in the 3 or 4 day window prior to the expansion draft, then we lose him (and only him).
Free Front.
Outside of losing Pleks – that’would be the second best loss. I have always been a big fan of both Pleks and Markov but I prefer the others over them.
No way you don’t protect Gallagher. He’d be gone for sure. Big loss.
Gallagher, Emelin, or Beaulieu?
Either that, or you don’t resign Radulov until after the draft; but if LV signs him; we lose him (only him). I think Radulov does more for our RW depth than Gally.
Free Front.
Are you suggesting that the habs not protect Gallagher? That’s crazy talk
Right now, I’d take Radulov and Danault ahead of him. IF we are protecting 4 D (rhino’s premise) then we only protect 4 forwards. Pretty sure Galchenyuk, Pacioretty are written in stone. Radulov and Danault are ahead of Gally in my mind (which may well be crazy).
Our organizational depth at LD is thin: Markov ageing, Emelin a year and half under contract, Beaulieu upcoming RFA.
Tough decisions for MB.
Free Front.
Eller didn’t need any advice and responded in his usual, refreshing manner.
“For me, I wouldn’t say it was an issue in any way,” he said. “It’s not something that bothered me. But sometimes it’s nice to be without it, for sure. Everything is not as black and white as it’s made out to be in this city, I think. I’d say it’s a little more chill where I am now.”
Then he flashed a big smile.”
(response to question about excessiveness of media and fan scrutiny as a Hab in Montreal)
Interesting. He’s signed for one more year and unless he produces next year he won’t get another contract in the NHL. He may be fine with that.
—–
Eller would absolutely get an NHL job, even if he has poor production next year.
I am a DD fan, and won’t hide that fact. He is small and weak, which limits him, and has no shot. Well, a pretty good slapper for a guy who is 5’6.5″, but has beautiful vision as a puck distributer. 2nd only to Markov on the team, in my opinion. Radulov might beat him though.
Overall, I am anxious to have him back and think he can help this team over some others currently on the roster.
Nooooo please no. No! no no no!
On the other hand, I’m sure Max is looking forward to it 😀
I don’t like the paper ,but they have a great sports/hockey section:
https://www.bostonglobe.com/sports/bruins/2017/01/07/fluto-shinzawa-the-state-nfl-leaves-much-desired-here-are-fixes-improve/KPwlVkBvwAn6rFK67KhFCN/story.html
Where’s the beef MB ?
For the sake of transparency let me be clear right up front. I’m a Pollyana. Not a Nellie bone in my body. I love my Habs and will fight to the death with them (well not to the death but you get the picture) For discussion purposes only and I’d really like your opinion for whomever wants to weigh in, what does Andreghetto bring to the table. I’ve watched him over the last couple of seasons in exhibition and in regular season play. It’s not his fault he has the stature he was born with but my oh my he takes up a spot that I don’t see has any benefit to our team. I’m not ragging on him just seeking opinions. Could MB be shopping him?
Thanks to anyone who cares to weigh in.
To be a Hockey Fan is to be a Habs Fan
Yes Ponch, I also feel Andrighetto’s time is up with the Habs.
CH = Les Glorieux!!!
He passed through waivers,so there wouldn’t be much of a return. I would take Luke Gazdic type that you can shuttle up and down as needed
Where’s the beef MB ?
For a time, I hoped Andrighetto might turn into a reasonable facsimile of what Cournoyer had been for this club but, realistically, that doesn’t seem to be in the cards.
He plays with more determination and courage than #51 but, without an inflated contract and his coach’s undying devotion, that falls well short of a ringing endorsement. If he gets to waivers with MTL again, my guess is it’ll be for the purpose of unconditional release.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !
51 also has better vision and can put up points in the nhl. I also wouldn’t say ghetto plays with determination than DD.
From what I have seen, I don’t see Andro being a regular in this league and doesn’t have a future on the Habs. He does put up points in the AHL, but DD would rip that league up, so doesn’t mean that much. Euro bound sooner, rather than later.
Andrighetto will be a solid second line RW/C. He’ll benefit getting off a team with so many similar players. MB drafted a bunch of small speed skill guys, signed Gally long term, and picked Byron up on waivers. We should only have 3 or 4 on the team at a time.
Free Front.
With the 1st half of the season almost over and with all the injuries that have occurred and with Price just being average the past month or so the Habs are still winning games and actual look good doing so. With that being said I truly think something special is happening with this team and I believe this is finally the year they go all the way! You heard it here first folks. Once Price starts to heat up and we get Glachenyuk and a fresh Markov back then have Gally back before the playoffs start the Habs are going to be hard to eliminate and they’ll match up against any team they play.
Stop blaming the goaltender! He can only do so much.
You forgot to add DD to the list.
CH = Les Glorieux!!!
When price heats up! Did you see the saves he made in Toronto. None of their goals were on him and some of the saves he made were truly outstanding. Dont know how much hotter he can get.
I just saw the fights last night and two things. Is Mike Brown available,because he’s better than Farnham as a player,skater and obviously a fighter. #2. Mac is game and big,but he’s going to get “Tinordied” if he keeps it up and faces a good fighter. Martin really isn’t. His fight defense is pretty bad,and needs a Prust type training. His size is too valuable to this team for that. Plus he’s still young and not filled out
Where’s the beef MB ?
Where is Mike Brown? Fanham was totally useless.
Did he sign anywhere ? He was a ufa
Where’s the beef MB ?
Great revealing documentary tonight on CBC’s The Passionate Eye. An ‘inside’ look at our close Middle Eastern ally Saudi Arabia using hidden cameras.
Give it a look if You can.
No it has NOTHING to do about their new hockey franchise the Medina Icehogs.
I am actually going to try and watch it, but just as a wild guess here… was it revealed there are not as much of an ally as would have us believe?
Bingo !!!
Is it confirmed Galchenyuk is playing tomorrow.
??? For real? Or did I miss some inside joke?
Awesome quotes from Trotz.
Great article, Stu!
Like Habs 4Life in TO said, MB is not going to make a trade, especially with the return of the vets soon. He does not want to give up assets and picks if he can avoid the deals. He’ll most likely stay the course. Now if something profitable comes his way, he deals, but I don’t see MB pulling off something major. We’ll see by the deadline………..
CH = Les Glorieux!!!
Lars Eller tribute tomorrow night?
I wonder how much the tickets will go for just to see a tribute to Eller.
Darnit! I was hoping that the teams that should win today will beat their opponents. But I didn’t turn out that way. Boston lost to Carolina, 3-4. The Oilers were beaten by those Senaturds team, 3-5. The Blue Jackets won against Philly, 2-1. Our Habs face Washington tomorrow. So I like to see more changes to happen before playoffs starts (I don’t mean player changes, but standings).
With the new improved Max scoring like old perhaps Mr. Weber has helped in the room taking over some of the “Captain’s” duties. Watching one game this week when Weber and about 5 Habs on the bench were watching the play down the ice and he sits down says something and everyone else sits down. I think he’s a player everyone in the room respects and listens to. No disrespect to Max but his suddenly finding his game may be partially due to silent help from “Dad”.
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
May I suggest a GUARANTEE here ?
Can We be assured that if the next 10 game record is .500, or below –90% of the Commentariat will be once more fully aboard the FIRE THERRIEN !!! wagon ?
🙂
It took me a long time to get on that wagon last year. By the last few games of the season, I was one the cart with my legs swinging while I whistled Timo’s tune.
Now, I suspect I don’t have the hockey mind my Mom thought I had. The man does his job. He is no fool. I grudgingly came to respect his work a little, then to question my idea they could never win with him, then to actually expect him to do good things.
Bergevin? Him too.
It has been an interesting side show.
But yeah, I’d give a guarantee that with a slump, a lot of people would turn on him. We want a slump. We can’t deal with having a good hockey team. It’s too hard to say what is working. We need broken things.
Some fools and incompetents in this Life, not only hockey coaches, are protected by a Teflon ‘persona’.
Unfortunately, a completely competent coach (Therrien) lacks such charisma or ‘Teflon’.
Such is more a reflection of Our human nature than He.
10 ? Over/under is 2L in a row. And I’m not a big fan,but I don’t go there
Where’s the beef MB ?
Doesn’t MB want to build a team that can compete year after year?
So, when people are willing to trade Juulsen and Sergachev, both even, I think you’re dreaming, especially since MB likes to build from the back out.
Past trading and patching and losing draft choices has taken quite some time to overcome, and it’s just beginning to happen. I don’t think either we or MB want to go down that path again.
With Chucky (oh how I hate that nickname) coming back, Danault doing surprisingly well, and Big Mac on the rise, I don’t see a great need to go all out on a centre. Sure, it would be nice to add a stud piece, but you have to give up so much, and besides that, we added a stud piece in Rads already this year. I think MB will more or less stay the course.
Although I wouldn’t be surprised if he does do something, I don’t think it’s going to be something that parts with too much in the way of future pieces.
Of course, I have been known to be wrong.
BTW, I didn’t mentioned Pleks, but if Dandy can play 2nd line, I think Pleks will be fine on 3rd — for this year anyway.
Maybe MB uses one or both of the seconds he got for Eller? Those picks might be used to acquire a useful player. MB might have to throw in a redundant prospect or two as well (ie a player type they have more than one of….small and skilled for example). I agree with you that with a completely healthy roster and the freedom to take the best from the Ice Caps roster, MB is just as likely to stay the course and keep his prospects too unless he is handed an offer he can’t refuse.
24 cups and counting….
Best batch of prospects and NHL outcasts we’ve had in the AHL for a long time. Can come up and fill in for injured players without missing a beat. These players want to be in the NHL and some of the Vets could see their time with the Habs come to the end with the play of the call ups.
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
I’m starting to think Bergevin has a solid longterm plan. Last year’s fade took guts. To stay the course and let them lose when Price was hurt either took a steady hand and a cold, analytical mind, or real stupidity. It looks to be the former, whatever we thought last season.
Right now, Bergevin is far ahead of Shanahan. And Shanahan’s pretty good at what he does. That is one heck of a planner we have in the front office. I know we could all do better than him, but Jeez Louise, he’s good. He faked me out but good last season.
He is weak on magic though. He can’t conjure up centers. yet.
Every GM wants to win their respective team year after year.
I get the point that Bergevin may not need to get a 2nd line centre. But evidently, the supposed 2nd line centre that should be producing offensively, has stopped putting points to help the team.
That’s the reason why Pleks’ name is now on the trade block.
i don’t think he will give in ro temptation, Probably a smaller mover such as Hanzal, and then maybe go after Shipachev in the summer
We need a stud forward if we want to get to the cup. I don’t think we get far in the playoffs with Flynn,Byron,Carr rotating in top 6,plus the inevitable return of you know who. We have 3 high end top 6 players and the rest are 3rd/4th liners
Where’s the beef MB ?
I recall reading that Eller hasn’t tried to contact his old Canadiens team mates. Is there a story there or is it nothing?
–Go Habs Go!–
I thought he was still training in Mtl during the summer well after the trade.
He trained most of summer in Montreal and still has a house here.
I remember his exit interview a couple of years ago and it was stated here he spoke out against his toi and the system more than anyone else
Where’s the beef MB ?
With the Big Mac and danuelt are playing it’s making DD look pretty useless on this roster…Galchenyuk should be back either tomorrow or some time soon making pleks look pretty expendable right now.. .it’s sad to see how bad statistically of a season he’s having so far…his 2 way style of play and ability to play defense is a big part of his play but I’m sure if we package pleks, with juulsen and or unfortunately sergachev I’m sure we can hopefully pick up someone to help this playoff run
Hey, Stu. Nice read. BTW the link to the Jack Todd article loops back to this page.
Free Front.
Thanks. Bad link has been fixed.
There must be a code that teams follow in a s/o …Players like Weber could come in in a s/o and wind up with everything they have a few feet from the goalie and that would be very dangerous..i have only seen full slapshot in a s/o a few times…
hmm that’s an interesting observation. Why isn’t it done? After all it wouldn’t be any different than winding up with a big slapper during the game itself, right? I recall it being done during in game breakaways. I imagine Weber coasting in, pushing the puck a little ahead then burst in with the big windup just like they do during the skills competition. Yikes!!
Who was the Yahoo who posted yesterday that Weber’s “Slap Shot’ was down to 63MPH and what the big deal was about him? Idiot, it was a wrist shot at 63MPH scoring on the Nashville Game. Do you know the difference between a wrist shot and a Slap Shot?
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
Didn’t Markov score the winner on one a couple of years ago. I recall Chara doing it and getting stopped
Where’s the beef MB ?
Good read from Stu Cowan. Well written and positive.
Stu has come a long way since the PK Weber trade –as it is obvious We all have.
The Weber – PK trade. Habs first. Always.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
What about Davey D? Where is his update?
How refreshing to have quotes from Trotz and Eller! These guys consistently offer honest, bromide-free comments. I was an Eller fan. I thought that he would be a great 3rd line centre for us. Never understood the claims that he was soft. He didn’t fight (which for some translates into tough), but boy was he hard on the puck, and I suspect that players he encountered on the boards didn’t consider him soft in the least.
Oops. Wrong location.
I am still pumped they beat those leafs Saturday and won my $100 bet with my leaf buddy!
That’s a VERY good Saturday night!
Free Front.
Hey wait – a second!
Habba Dabba Do!
Will the Habs organization be showing a pre-game Lars Eller video tribute?
—————-
Drop da puck already!
Not before they do a Jaroslav Halak video tribute first.
Hahaha…. a mash-up of him on the wrong side of the puck and not really hitting but getting in the way, and then not scoring….. what number was he again?
Don’t forget the Diaz suicide special.
Ha. Ha.
I was thinking of the O zone penalties, or the forays into the zone on the left wing and coming out of the zone on the right side,still with the puck
Where’s the beef MB ?
First??