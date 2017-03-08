Canadiens Notebook: Alexander Radulov gets back on ice at practice

STU COWAN

CALGARY — Alexander Radulov, who has missed the last two games with a lower-body injury, skated lightly and worked on his stick-handling and shooting skills during practice Wednesday at the Saddledome, but don’t expect to see him in the lineup Thursday night against the Flames (9 p.m., SNE, SNW, RDS, TSN Radio 690).

“I have no idea,” head coach Claude Julien said when asked if Radulov might play. “This is his first day skating. We’ll see how he does today and if he needs to skate tomorrow. If the medical staff tells me he’s clear to go … I got to respect the protocol that we go through here. Today was his first day on skates after missing out I’m not quite sure, maybe five, six days. So we’ll take it day by day.”

You can count on Tomas Plekanec and Brian Flynn missing the game with upper-body injuries. Plekanec saw his streak of playing in 236 consecutive games come to an end in Tuesday night’s 2-1 overtime win in Vancouver, while Flynn left in the first period of the game and didn’t return after suffering his injury. Flynn was seen leaving the Rogers Arena with his left arm in a sling.

“Pleky and Flynner are extremely doubtful for tomorrow,” Julien said. “I’d be surprised to see them in our lineup.”

(Gazette file photo: John Kenney)

Quick recovery for Mitchell

Torrey Mitchell ended a 39-game goal drought when he scored in the first period of Tuesday’s game, which the Canadiens won on Paul Byron’s OT goal.

After Mitchell scored 3:57 into the game — deflecting a point shot by Andrei Markov — the forward spent much of the first period throwing up in the locker-room bathroom as he battled some type of flu bug.

But Mitchell was back on the ice for practice Wednesday.

“Some of these things are like 24-hour flu,” Julien said. “I’ve had it this year and from one day to the other you’re a totally different guy. One day you feel like there’s no light at the end of the tunnel and the next day it’s like it never happened. So it’s nice to see Torrey back out there.”

#Habs Torrey Mitchell, who was sick during last night's game in Vancouver, is on ice at practice in Calgary #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/9C6HR1zSk1 — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 8, 2017

The lines and defence pairings

Here’s how the forward lines and defence pairings looked at Wednesday’s practice and there’s a good chance Mike McCarron will get into Thurday’s game after being a healthy scratch for the last two games:

Pacioretty – Danault – Gallagher

King – Galchenyuk – Lehkonen

Byron – Mitchell – Shaw

Martinsen – Ott – McCarron

Markov – Weber

Davidson – Petry

Beaulieu – Benn

Emelin – Nesterov

#Habs coach Claude Julien leaves ice after practice in Calgary #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/d54ALVpGiy — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 8, 2017

The streak continues

The Canadiens extended their winning streak to six games against the Canucks, but the Flames are even hotter, having won seven straight and earning points in nine consecutive games (8-0-1).

The Canadiens are 7-2-0 since Julien took over from Michel Therrien.

“It’s getting there,” Julien said about the improvements since he took over the team. “Every team gets themselves on a streak and we’re going to be playing one tomorrow that’s doing the same thing.

“You have your ups and downs during the season,” the coach added. “But right now, I think the guys are feeling good about their game. I like the way we’re competing right now. We’re really working hard. Our skating game is where it should be. There’s still some things that we’re still working on and trying to get better at. But when you’re heading in that direction it’s really encouraging for everybody.”

Coach Claude Julien giving instructions at start of #Habs practice in Calgary #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/Nd2RklSjY4 — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 8, 2017

A little road bonding

The four players the Canadiens acquired before the NHL trade deadline last week — forwards Dwight King, Steve Ott, Andreas Martinsen and defenceman Brandon Davidson — have all talked about the good timing of this Western Canada road trip to do a little bonding with new teammates.

Julien was asked if the road trip also helps him since he only took over the team on Valentine’s Day.

“It does,” the coach said. “As much as I felt I had caught up quite a bit before we got on the road trip, I think it could only help. At the same time, I’m kind of happy that we’ve got this road trip for the fact we’ve added so many players and it’s given them a chance to blend in and different players to know each other. I think it’s been perfect timing. I’m enjoying the fact that we’re on the road with all these guys and they seem to be blending in well together.

“Everybody who’s stepped in our lineup has played well,” Julien added. “New faces and it’s definitely created some inner competition there. You come in, you’re excited, you play well. I think you got to also realize with time you’ll see whether it’s a consistent kind of game you’re playing or whether they were on a high. I think we like the fact that we got some good skaters, we got bigger, we got a little bit more size. So there’s a lot of things to be happy about. So right now, it’s about seeing those kind of things continue.”

Davidson leads team stretch

Davidson, who made his Canadiens debut Tuesday night after being acquired from the Edmonton Oilers, led the team’s stretch at centre ice during practice Wednesday.

At Tuesday’s morning skate in Vancouver, it was McCarron who led the stretch on his 22nd birthday.

“Usually it’s a hometown guy or a birthday or something special like that,” Davidson said about how a player gets selected to lead the stretch. “I live two hours from here in Lethbridge, so when we got in the circle they kind of asked around and I’m the hometown boy, so I got picked.

“It’s by committee,” Davidson added about the selection. “All the boys will start yelling: ‘Get in there! Get in there!’ kind of thing. It happens I’m sure on every team and it’s kind of fun. It was good.”

Brandon Davidson leading #Habs team stretch at practice in Calgary #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/UbvSPaWYc8 — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 8, 2017

What’s next?

After Thursday’s game, the Canadiens will enjoy an off-day Friday in Edmonton. They will practise there Saturday and then wrap up their Western Canada trip on Sunday against the Oilers (7 p.m., SN, RDS, TSN Radio 690).

