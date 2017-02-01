Canadiens Notebook: Alex Galchenyuk will return to lineup vs. Flyers

STU COWAN

Things are looking pretty good for the Canadiens these days and they got more good news Wednesday when Alex Galchenyuk practised with the team in Brossard and it was announced afterwards that he will return to the lineup Thursday night in Philadelphia against the Flyers (7 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690).

Galchenyuk has missed the last three games after aggravating an injury to his right knee that sidelined him for 18 games between Dec. 6 and Jan. 12. Galchenyuk returned to the lineup and played five games before re-injuring his knee in a game against Buffalo on Jan. 21. In 30 games this season, Galchenyuk has 11-16-27 totals.

With Galchenyuk returning to the lineup the Canadiens announced that forward Daniel Carr has been sent down to the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps. The Canadiens also placed defenceman Mark Barberio on NHL waivers. If Barberio clears waivers at noon Thursday, he will be assigned to the IceCaps.

Barberio, 26, is in the first season of a two-year, one-way contract that pays him US$800,000 this season and US$700,000 next season whether he plays in the NHL or the AHL.

The only Canadiens player now on the injured list is Brendan Gallagher, who has missed 12 games since breaking his left hand when he was hit by a slapshot from Shea Weber during a game on Jan. 4 in Dallas. After surgery to repair the hand, the Canadiens said Gallagher would be out for at least eight weeks.

(Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Galchenyuk at centre on second line

Coach Michel Therrien had Galchenyuk at centre on the second line during practice Wednesday, leaving his No. 1 line intact.

Here’s how the lines and defence pairings looked:

Pacioretty – Danault – Radulov

Desharnais – Galchenyuk – Shaw

Lehkonen – Plekanec – Byron

De La Rose/Andrighetto – Mitchell – Flynn

Emelin – Weber

Beaulieu – Petry

Markov – Nesterov

Pateryn

Carey Price will start in goal against the Flyers.

Canadiens Stanley Cup odds now listed at 12-1

The Bodog betting website posted new Stanley Cup odds on Wednesday and the Canadiens are now listed at 12-1 after being listed at 25-1 in September.

There were five teams listed ahead of the Canadiens with the Bodog odds: Washington (6-1), Chicago (7-1), Minnesota (8-1) Pittsburgh (8-1) and Columbus (9-1).

After Tuesday’s 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres at the Bell Centre, the Canadiens were sitting in first place in the Atlantic Division with a 30-14-7 record, nine points ahead of the second-place Ottawa Senators, who held three games in hand. The Canadiens had the fifth-best record in the NHL, five points behind the No. 1 Capitals (33-11-6).

The Canadiens ranked seventh in the NHL in offence, scoring an average of 3.02 goals per game; sixth in defence, giving up 2.47 goals per game; and third on the power play (23.4 per cent success rate). A weak spot for the Canadiens has been penalty-killing, where they rank 23rd with a 79.4 per cent success rate.

Pacioretty tied for second in NHL in goals

Captain Max Pacioretty had his second hat-trick of the season Tuesday night, scoring three goals against the Sabres to give him 24 for the season.

The only player in the NHL with more goals following Tuesday’s action was the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby with 28. Pacioretty was tied for second along with Washington’s Alex Ovechkin, Columbus’s Cam Atkinson and Los Angeles’s Jeff Carter.

When it was mentioned to Pacioretty after the game that he was tied for second in goals, he said: “I don’t care at all,” adding he was only interested in the team’s success.

Pacioretty is one of the best bargains in the NHL with his US$5-million salary this season. The captain is in the fourth season of a six-year, US$27-million contract that will pay him $5 million in each of the next two seasons. Atkinson is also a great bargain with his $3.5-million salary.

According to CapFriendly.com, Crosby is earning $10.9 million this season and Ovechkin $10 million, while Carter is earning $7 million.

Impressive debut for Nesterov

Defenceman Nikita Nesterov had an impressive debut with the Canadiens Tuesday night, logging 14:21 of ice time and posting a plus-2 while paired with fellow Russian Andrei Markov. Sabres goalie Robin Lehner had to make an outstanding glove save to rob Nesterov of a goal after he pinched in on a break and took a nice pass from Alexander Radulov.

Coach Michel Therrien said Nesterov only had to make some minor adjustments to adjust to Montreal’s system after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning last Thursday in exchange for minor-league defenceman Jonathan Racine and a sixth-round pick at this year’s NHL Draft.

“There’s only a few tweaks that’s changing from what he’s used to,” Therrien said during his postgame news conference. “But the game is still the game.

“We like the fact that he’s a decent skater,” Therrien added about the 5-foot-11, 191-pound Nesterov. “He moves the puck, makes a good first pass. He’s capable to defend well. This is what he showed us tonight. That was a good first test. Playing with Andrei Markov I think helped him for his confidence, communication. We could see those two guys were talking a lot, they know each other. So for your transition with a new team when you got a guy like Markov beside, you it’s always helping any player.”

The 23-year-old Nesterov is earning US$725,000 this season and can become a restricted free agent this summer.

Markov looks good in return

Markov looked like he hadn’t lost a step as he returned to the lineup Tuesday night after missing 19 games with a groin injury suffered on Dec 17 in Washington. The 38-year-old logged 17:43 of ice time, picked up an assist and was plus-2.

Captain Max Pacioretty said Markov brings a sense of calm to the team when he’s in the lineup.

“He’s so patient with the puck and I think that rubs off on not just all the defencemen, but all of us up front,” Pacioretty said after the game. “I’ve said before Markov is a guy that everyone has chemistry with and you don’t always say that about a defenceman when you’re a forward. But it seems like it doesn’t take long for guys to find chemistry with Markov because he’s so creative, but he also always makes the right play.

“He’s an example of a guy that calms everyone down, especially on the back end, and makes our team much better.”