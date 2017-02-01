Canadiens Notebook: Alex Galchenyuk will return to lineup vs. Flyers

STU COWAN
Things are looking pretty good for the Canadiens these days and they got more good news Wednesday when Alex Galchenyuk practised with the team in Brossard and it was announced afterwards that he will return to the lineup Thursday night in Philadelphia against the Flyers (7 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690).
Galchenyuk has missed the last three games after aggravating an injury to his right knee that sidelined him for 18 games between Dec. 6 and Jan. 12. Galchenyuk returned to the lineup and played five games before re-injuring his knee in a game against Buffalo on Jan. 21. In 30 games this season, Galchenyuk has 11-16-27 totals.
With Galchenyuk returning to the lineup the Canadiens announced that forward Daniel Carr has been sent down to the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps. The Canadiens also placed defenceman Mark Barberio on NHL waivers. If Barberio clears waivers at noon Thursday, he will be assigned to the IceCaps.
Barberio, 26, is in the first season of a two-year, one-way contract that pays him US$800,000 this season and US$700,000 next season whether he plays in the NHL or the AHL.
The only Canadiens player now on the injured list is Brendan Gallagher, who has missed 12 games since breaking his left hand when he was hit by a slapshot from Shea Weber during a game on Jan. 4 in Dallas. After surgery to repair the hand, the Canadiens said Gallagher would be out for at least eight weeks.
Galchenyuk at centre on second line
Coach Michel Therrien had Galchenyuk at centre on the second line during practice Wednesday, leaving his No. 1 line intact.
Here’s how the lines and defence pairings looked:
Pacioretty – Danault – Radulov
Desharnais – Galchenyuk – Shaw
Lehkonen – Plekanec – Byron
De La Rose/Andrighetto – Mitchell – Flynn
Emelin – Weber
Beaulieu – Petry
Markov – Nesterov
Pateryn
Carey Price will start in goal against the Flyers.
Canadiens Stanley Cup odds now listed at 12-1
The Bodog betting website posted new Stanley Cup odds on Wednesday and the Canadiens are now listed at 12-1 after being listed at 25-1 in September.
There were five teams listed ahead of the Canadiens with the Bodog odds: Washington (6-1), Chicago (7-1), Minnesota (8-1) Pittsburgh (8-1) and Columbus (9-1).
After Tuesday’s 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres at the Bell Centre, the Canadiens were sitting in first place in the Atlantic Division with a 30-14-7 record, nine points ahead of the second-place Ottawa Senators, who held three games in hand. The Canadiens had the fifth-best record in the NHL, five points behind the No. 1 Capitals (33-11-6).
The Canadiens ranked seventh in the NHL in offence, scoring an average of 3.02 goals per game; sixth in defence, giving up 2.47 goals per game; and third on the power play (23.4 per cent success rate). A weak spot for the Canadiens has been penalty-killing, where they rank 23rd with a 79.4 per cent success rate.
Pacioretty tied for second in NHL in goals
Captain Max Pacioretty had his second hat-trick of the season Tuesday night, scoring three goals against the Sabres to give him 24 for the season.
The only player in the NHL with more goals following Tuesday’s action was the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby with 28. Pacioretty was tied for second along with Washington’s Alex Ovechkin, Columbus’s Cam Atkinson and Los Angeles’s Jeff Carter.
When it was mentioned to Pacioretty after the game that he was tied for second in goals, he said: “I don’t care at all,” adding he was only interested in the team’s success.
Pacioretty is one of the best bargains in the NHL with his US$5-million salary this season. The captain is in the fourth season of a six-year, US$27-million contract that will pay him $5 million in each of the next two seasons. Atkinson is also a great bargain with his $3.5-million salary.
According to CapFriendly.com, Crosby is earning $10.9 million this season and Ovechkin $10 million, while Carter is earning $7 million.
Impressive debut for Nesterov
Defenceman Nikita Nesterov had an impressive debut with the Canadiens Tuesday night, logging 14:21 of ice time and posting a plus-2 while paired with fellow Russian Andrei Markov. Sabres goalie Robin Lehner had to make an outstanding glove save to rob Nesterov of a goal after he pinched in on a break and took a nice pass from Alexander Radulov.
Coach Michel Therrien said Nesterov only had to make some minor adjustments to adjust to Montreal’s system after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning last Thursday in exchange for minor-league defenceman Jonathan Racine and a sixth-round pick at this year’s NHL Draft.
“There’s only a few tweaks that’s changing from what he’s used to,” Therrien said during his postgame news conference. “But the game is still the game.
“We like the fact that he’s a decent skater,” Therrien added about the 5-foot-11, 191-pound Nesterov. “He moves the puck, makes a good first pass. He’s capable to defend well. This is what he showed us tonight. That was a good first test. Playing with Andrei Markov I think helped him for his confidence, communication. We could see those two guys were talking a lot, they know each other. So for your transition with a new team when you got a guy like Markov beside, you it’s always helping any player.”
The 23-year-old Nesterov is earning US$725,000 this season and can become a restricted free agent this summer.
Markov looks good in return
Markov looked like he hadn’t lost a step as he returned to the lineup Tuesday night after missing 19 games with a groin injury suffered on Dec 17 in Washington. The 38-year-old logged 17:43 of ice time, picked up an assist and was plus-2.
Captain Max Pacioretty said Markov brings a sense of calm to the team when he’s in the lineup.
“He’s so patient with the puck and I think that rubs off on not just all the defencemen, but all of us up front,” Pacioretty said after the game. “I’ve said before Markov is a guy that everyone has chemistry with and you don’t always say that about a defenceman when you’re a forward. But it seems like it doesn’t take long for guys to find chemistry with Markov because he’s so creative, but he also always makes the right play.
“He’s an example of a guy that calms everyone down, especially on the back end, and makes our team much better.”
I like a playmaker like DD with Chucky; it’s a natural set-up guy with a trigger man. Galchenyuk’s size and and Shaw’s grit should insulate Desharnais. Shaw is defensively committed, if not overly proficient.
Markov on the third pairing is also good thinking. He can be paired with Nesterov or Pateryn effectively.
Free Front.
AG27 is clearly a point a game player and should be top centre between Rads and Max. Has earned it. will be a waste between DD and Shaw. Cant see this as a line. We will see tomorrow night.
Why isn’t Desharnais on the first line? In fact, why isn’t he captain? He should have been first star last night in the Buffalo game.
Most importantly why doesn’t most of the media and certainly many posters here (HIO) hear Therrien, when he acknowledges in his line up manifestations that his boy is the best!!!
Galchenyuk should have been paired with Lehkonen and Byron, not Shaw & DD.
Richard R
What I am curious to see is if DD sticks when Gallagher comes back. If he were to play well over the next month. It´s either going to be him or Byron, who is slowly starting to cool down, who will be bumped off the top nine. Thing is DD isn´t of much use on the fourth line, so if he loses that battle he is out of the starting lineup.
Hitchcock: no Backes, no Brouwer, no goalie…no job.
Eliotte Friedman mentioning that the top four contenders for the head coaching job in Vegas would be Hitchcock, Gallant, Capuano and Kirk Muller. I think you will eventually be adding Claude Julien’s name to that list. It appears that timing really is everything.
WWDTD
Wasn’t Ken Hitchcock planning to retire?
I think the thing for Vegas to do is gamble, play the odds that favor the house. Gallant? Naw, he got the job in Florida because he understudied the immortal Therrien. Muller? Naw, he decided to leave St Louis after the Carolina thing and is learning under the immortal Therrien.
Obviously the thing for McPhee to do is cough up a second for permission to talk to Therrien. Why go seconds if you can get the real deal. Why go after people fired when you can get someone still hired?
Besides while Hitch, Gallant, Capuano and Muller were doing who knows what, Therrien was at the All Stare game!! He is like .657 this season. Maybe it should be a first rounder. Do it George!
LOL! Which leads to the question, if Therrien leaves for Vegas, which French speaking candidates would be able to take his place in Habland?!
WWDTD
Banking on Muller.
So MT now 193-116-36 in regular season since 2012-2013 season…
GA SV%
The Price myth…2012-2013 2.59 .90
2013-2014 2.32 .92
2014-2015 1.96 .93
2015-2016 2.06 .93
2016-2017 2.34 .92
Price had a great 2014-2015 season but his other seasons while very good are now common with 10 goalies or more…So if MT has good winning stats only because of Price than the same is true for most of the coaches of the top teams…
Holtby is on Prices 2014-2015 season pace and Dubnyk is ahead…
It’s like Cherry says, and I don’t often agree with him but I do here, “show me a good goalie and I’ll show you a good coach.”
CH = Les Glorieux!!!
Did you just compare Holtby’s stats with Carey Price?
Braden Holtby who plays on one of the best defensive, highest scoring teams in the NHL?
Price since Bergevin has come in has done more with Less every single season and the one season Carey wasn’t around the entire team except for Subban and maybe the fourth liners (all 6 of them) stopped playing on exactly 25 Nov. So yes, Therrien’s wins are pretty much thanks to great goaltending.
Otherwise Therrien would have won the Jack Adams trophy four times already, but guess what, everyone and their dog’s know that as Price goes, as do the Canadiens.
I won’t even touch Dubnyk, another good goalie who plays awesome with a great defensive (and healthy) system (thanks Boudreau)…….ala Jaroslav Halak
Get back to work! 😆
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
58 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
If Barberio clears waivers the IceCaps will suddenly have a very strong blue line. Provided injuries aren’t as epidemic to close out the season, I would think there is far less excuses this season for the Caps if they miss the playoffs.
I wonder how Galchenyuk will perform without Radulov. I know many on here may not agree but I kind of see some logic to these moves.
If they are going to play Desharnais they need to give him snipers, not other playmakers. Galchenyuk, though a centre, fits that bill at this point in time, he still hasn´t fully developped his passing game. Shaw can convert as well and cause traffic (though Gallagher probably should slot in here when he comes back). I wonder also if Desharnais will get the majority of the faceoffs on that line?
In any case it will probably light a fire under Chucky´s a&s to get himself back on the first line. That line could very well end up pitted against opponents third lines and if so could do quite well.
Boy pacman is tied for second in the NHL in goals. I wonder where all the pacman haters/posters are these days. I hope he gets 40 this season. $4.5M cap hit – WOW!
Its not just about goals with this guy either. Last night was a classic example of the talent that Max has.
He forced a turnover in the Sabres zone leading to a breakout byu the Habs, A few short seconds later Max takes a pass from Rads and fires it into a half empty net. His strong checking started what eventually led to his goal.
I can cite examples after example of Max creating plays, back checking or killing penalties.
Max is much more than a goal scorer and as you rightfully point out, a huge bargain in these days of unfriendly Cap hits.
Love the deal Max is on but man is he under paid.
yup – couldn’t agree more.
Hey, if someone offered ME $4.5 million to do a bunch of push-ups and chase a puck around the ice for a year, I’d… at least seriously consider it.
I am seriously underpaid. Seriously.
How many pushups are we talking about here?
If someone then told me I’d have to pay $300 to sit and watch you do it for three hours one evening, and pay $20 for a hot dog, well … um … I gotta wash my hair.
Totally… who can possibly live on 4M a year these days? I know i can’t.
Tell me about it. I’m dropping $3.5 mil a year on diapers alone… and I don’t even have kids!
With all the fine rookies making a mark for themselves around the league this season, our own Lehkonen gets overlooked. His point totals are modest compared to Laine, Matthews and Marner, but he might get 20 goals this season, all while playing like a responsible veteran in all three zones.
I think he’s going to be a key player for us for many years.
Love DD being promoted to the 2nd line. As soon as he scored I LMAO.
Because you thought what… that Michael Therrien is going to keep the best center that Max Pacioretty has ever played with on the 4th line or even out of the lineup? Give you head a shake, man.
I was being sarcastic.
why in heavens would you send Carr down and promote DD to 2nd line winger..he is not a winger and he is useless. Carr is bigger and can engage the other teams players..DD is too small and looks like at most times out for a sunday skate and can not engage nobody.This is a sure sign of father-son love Therrien loves DD and will play him no matter how bad it is for the team..MT needs to concentrate on coaching and play those that deserve not those that do not..
Carr looked fine on the fourth line, and he can play well higher up when needed as well.
He’s just a victim of the numbers game and the undying love Bergevin/Therrien have for Desharnais.
DD won’t lose his spot to Carr. Carr can be sent down without being put on waivers. DD played a decent game last night I thought. Definately some rust but he was skating well and brought O. Carr and big Mac will be on the team next year. We have forward depth and that is a great thing. Bergy has built up our farm system with some solid prospects. We haven’t had this kind of depth in YEARS.
Someone posted yesterday that he was OK with Desharnais on a 3-game
” tryout ” to see if he was up to team standards for the balance of this season. What that poster neglected to mention was the 400-game tryout he’s had, and failed, over the past 7+ seasons.
So-called professional hockey people employed by this organization continue to place this guy ahead of harder-working players whose only apparent shortfall is the entitlement that keeps this guy in the lineup.
In case you missed it, watching him during post-game interviews last night was something to behold as well. There he stood, fielding questions with arms crossed (Mike Holmes style) and starting every answer with C’est sûr and C’est certain – a picture of confidence / the embodiment of pure farce.
Therrien doesn’t bother me the same way he gets to other posters here, except when it comes to this guy. His insistence on playing Desharnais tells me that they both have to go, but common sense tells me it ain’t gonna’ happen. Damn shame.
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !
Has any poster brought up on the ALN or this thread the inconvenient fact that David scored a goal last night?
Ever owned a broken clock ❓
So that’s a ‘No’, then?
C’est sûr … C’est certain …
Switch Chuckys wingers with Pleks and you could call it a second line.
Last nite DD was a bit behind the speed of the play. He fell a couple times and lost the puck another, all things you see in practice. Then he sort of adapted back to speed and, while seeming to be frustrated, did what you should do in the slot when you can see the goal but the goalie can’t see the puck – he shot.
DD isn’t Weber. Most of the goals scored in the NHL are not blowing the puck through people. If DD decides to start picking corners and chipping pucks through the 5 hole he can really contribute offensively. Defensively not so much, all you can hope for there is he gets to the bench fast.
It is odd that Galchenyuk is centering DD and Shaw in practice. Yesterday DD was centering Andrighetto and Shaw. Is it 3 moves for one change syndrome again, or Galchenyuk on the left and DD in the center for a coach who sees Galchenyuk as a LW? Or just a line that will change when Simmonds scores the second of his three tomorrow?
You see the Coach the same way I do.
Yeah, I gotta let that go.
For those of us who fast-forward through Coach’s Corner and don’t know what we’ve been missing lately:
http://deadspin.com/transcribing-don-cherry-does-not-really-help-in-underst-1791874981
Vejdemo has 1 assist in his last 10 games. On the season, he has 2 goals and 4 assists in 35 games.
Another WTF pick panning out well.
2 years after Lehkonen was drafted he had 16 points in 44 games, another in the long line of WTF picks.
I guess what I’m saying is, it may just be a tad early to have such a pronouncement of the pick. Indeed his stats this year are underwhelming, but I’m guessing you aren’t streaming a great deal of Djurgardens games and believe solely based on his stats that he is now a bust.
I’m just pissed that there was a 6-4 right shooting centre from the belle province still available at the time.
Yup. They skipped on Nicholas Roy for this guy? Hard to buy the “there are never any large F-QC centers available” argument drafting like this.
If I remember correctly Roy was rated higher than where they picked and I don’t even think Vejdemo was on any ones radar. Well other than Timmons i guess.
Pateryn on the outside looking in…. again. I can see the need to give Nesterov some playing time, especially since he is an MB acquisition. But surely a guy like Pateryn, whose been on the sidelines, needs to get into game shape by playing.
He was rushed back cuz Pertry was sick and he should be sent down to the AHL for a few games/10 days. I was kind of surprised by it. Barbs could have filled it but I guess MT didn’t want that.
Pats did ok last night but he needs to move that puck a WAY quicker. He also was out of position quite a bit. I do like how he shot the puck and got pucks thru last night. But ya to me he is a #7 dman. He can play on a bottom pairing but I its pretty obvious why Bergy wanted to add D to our team/roster and still may add one more.
Funny, I saw a lot of good pinches and deep effective sorties into the O zone, some solid hits, good first passes, strong point shots (as u also note) and positioning that was certainly no worse than what we see from Nate or Emelin. Different eyes I guess.
Ultimately, I’d like to see this line-up in the playoffs:
Pacioretty – Duchene – Gallagher
Byron – Galchenyuk – Radulov
Lehkonen – Danault – Shaw
De la Rose – Mitchell – Flynn
Emelin – Weber
Markov – Petry
Nesterov – Patryn
I would really like to see lehkonen with AG, I feel like that would be a really good duo. Pleks seems to just bring him down so why not make a small adjustment and try it out.
I see it as the opposite.
Agreed. I think they work well together.
By working well , Do you mean like defensively? Because I sure don’t see much offence coming out of them IMO.
I agree times two. They’re philosophically very similar, and Pleky went out of his way to heap compliments on the kid that weren’t just the typical platitudes of a veteran player having his teammate’s back.
I feel like the Pleky, Lehky and Paul line is money in the bank at the moment. Best to let Chucky try to make it work with some other peeps before breaking up a known quantity.
DD needs to be moved from the team
“Barberio is in the first season of a two-year, one-way contract that pays him US$800,000 this season and US$700,000 next season whether he plays in the NHL or the AHL.”
Ah, there’s the poison pill. That one-way contract ought to scare off all but the most determined GMs. And certainly all of the cash-strapped ones.
Barberio is as good as gone
Maybe. I certainly think he good enough, but some teams simply won’t pay that kind of money to a player if he doesn’t work out for them and has to be sent to the AHL.
DD already promoted to 2nd Line?
shocker!!!
I’d say Plekanec’s line is really the second right now, but it’s not really about numbers.
It’s just that a healthy Desharnais was always going to be slotted in somewhere, whether we like it or not.
Left wing on anything but the top line is good a place as any.
I guess.
For me personally, any player in that spot over dd makes us better both defensively and offensively. Ghetto, Sherbak, Hudon, Terry…you name it. However, MT feels differently and therefore my opinion is meaningless.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
On the previous thread, someone said Barberio had already cleared waivers. I don’t think that’s true. I’m pretty sure another team has until noon tomorrow to put in a claim.
I’m no expert on what other teams are looking for, but Barberio has played well in recent weeks, noticably better than in the early part of the season.
I was wrong last time he was put on waivers, but I think it would only make sense for a number of teams around the league to add depth to their defence with a reliable bottom-pairing player like Barberio.
I know we overvalue our players on this site, but I can’t see Barberio as anything other than a modest but useful pickup for nearly half the teams in the league.
Is it really necessary to try and number the lines?
Barberio will be picked by another team. Just my feeling.
Not so sure. He has another year on his deal at 700,000 on a one way deal. Smart move by the GM in protecting his assets. Redmond if only on a one year deal would have been snagged as well