Canadiens Notebook: Alex Galchenyuk won’t play vs. Islanders

Following Tuesday night’s 5-1 win over the Calgary Flames at the Bell Centre, the Canadiens were back on the ice Wednesday morning for practice in Brossard and again they were without Alex Galchenyuk.
Galchenyuk aggravated an injury to his right knee during last Saturday’s 3-2 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres and hasn’t practised or played since, missing Tuesday’s game. Coach Michel Therrien confirmed after practice Wednesday that Galchenyuk won’t play Thursday night when the Canadiens visit the New York Islanders (7 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690) in their final game before a four-day break in the schedule for the All-Star Game.
Galchenyuk missed 18 games after suffering a knee injury during a game in Los Angeles on Dec. 4 and returned to play five games before reinjuring the knee.
Therrien confirmed that Carey Price will start in goal against the Islanders.
Therrien was happy to fit in a full practice Wednesday during what has been a hectic part of the schedule for the Canadiens, who have already played 12 games this month, including seven on the road.
“We need to get rhythms,” the coach said. “We took some time to work on our offence, we took some time to work on our checking game as well. It’s important to have quality practice to make sure that we’re ready.”
Therrien knows his players are looking forward to the all-star break, but said his focus is only on Thursday’s game in New York. Therrien will coach the Atlantic Division team at the All-Star Game on Sunday (3:30 p.m. , NBC, SN, TVA Sports) and Price and defenceman Shea Weber will be part of that roster in Los Angeles.
“To be quite honest, my focus is not on the break,” Therrien said. “My focus is on tomorrow night’s game. As a group we challenged ourselves in the last four games before the break that we need to play solid hockey and so far it’s been good. We got one more game to go to achieve our goals.”
The Canadiens have a 2-0-1 record in their last three games and after Tuesday’s win were in first place in the Atlantic Division with a 29-13-7 record, eight points ahead of the second-place Ottawa Senators (26-15-5), who hold three games in hand.
They Canadiens will be facing an Islanders team that has a 3-0-1 record since firing head coach Jack Capuano and replacing him behind the bench with assistant general manager Doug Weight. The Islanders (20-17-9) are currently out of a playoff spot, sitting in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.
“They’re playing with a lot of energy lately,” Therrien said about the Islanders. “They’re in a battle to make the playoffs, like a lot of teams in the East. It’s going to be a battle to the end, but right now they’re playing really good hockey with a lot of energy so it’s going to be a helluva challenge for us to go there and win the game tomorrow.”
Captain John Tavares leads the Islanders in scoring with 19-19-38 totals, followed by Josh Bailey (7-24-31) and defenceman Nick Leddy (8-17-25).
The lines
Here’s how the lines and defence pairings looked at Wednesday’s practice:
Pacioretty – Danault – Radulov
Lehkonen – Plekanec – Byron
Andrighetto – Flynn – Shaw
Carr – De La Rose – Mitchell
Emelin – Weber
Beaulieu – Petry
Barberio – Redmond
Johnston
Strong game for Plekanec
Tomas Plekanec had what was probably his best game of the season Tuesday night, scoring a short-handed goal, adding an assist and winning 12 of 16 faceoffs (75 per cent).
Plekanec has struggled offensively this season with 7-15-22 totals in 49 games, but is plus-9 and has won 51.5 per cent of his faceoffs. After Tuesday’s game, Plekanec gave Therrien some of the credit for his success in the faceoff circle.
“The way we’re coached now, the way we play, most of the nights you’re on your strong side in the faceoff circle,” Plekanec said. “That’s a little bit to our advantage as a team and as a centreman. We’ve been doing that definitely this year and a little bit last year, too.
“I’ve felt pretty good lately … I’ve had some good games.”
The Canadiens rank 14th in the NHL on faceoffs, winning 50.4 per cent of their draws. Phillip Danault has the best winning percentage on faceoffs among the Canadiens’ regular centres at 53.6 per cent, followed by Torrey Mitchell at 53.5 per cent.
When asked about using his centremen on their strong sides as much as possible, Therrien said: “We always focus on that. We try to give our players a good advantage. I’d say 95 per cent of the time that we send guys (for faceoffs) they’re on their strong side. It’s important … we believe it’s really important about having puck possession and it starts on faceoffs, obviously. So no matter which zone it is, we always try to send guys on their strong side, but we did that in the past, too.”
Therrien added that he’s been happy with Plekanec’s play this season, saying the 34-year-old veteran always plays the same, reliable style of game. The coach added that Plekanec — in the first season of a two-year, US$12-million deal — always puts the team ahead of his ego and that he has been taking advantage of his offensive chances recently, which will be good for his confidence.
Plekanec has four goals in his last nine games.
Habs’ power play clicking
The Canadiens went 2-for-3 on the power play Tuesday night with Alexander Radulov scoring both of his goals with the man advantage. The Canadiens also killed off four of Calgary’s five power plays, allowing a goal by Sam Bennett with only two seconds left in the game to spoil Price’s shutout bid. Plekanec scored a short-handed goal for the Canadiens.
After the game, the Canadiens ranked third in the NHL on the power play with a 23.3 per cent success rate and they were tied for 22nd in penalty-killing with a 79.8 per cent success rate.
“Kirk (Muller) is working a lot closely and communicating with the players about making adjustments almost every game,” Therrien said after practice about his associate coach who was hired last summer and is in charge of the power play. “The communication is there. We’re capitalizing on our chances. The power play is crucial … special teams are crucial, as we could see last night.
“We’re pleased with the power play, but we’re still working at it,” Therrien added. “We’re still looking to get better.”
The Canadiens ranked 25th on the power play last season with a 16.2 per cent success rate.
Praise for Lehkonen
Plekanec had high praise for 21-year-old rookie Artturi Lehkonen after Tuesday’s game.
“I can’t say enough,” Plekanec said about his linemate. “He’s smart, he’s fast, he’s skilled. Honestly, I think he’s full package. I love to play with him. He’s a great guy, great work ethic, smart. He’s a down- to-earth guy. He’s very good.”
Lehkonen has 11-5-16 totals in 40 games this season and is plus-5.
Therrien also had praise for the rookie after Wednesday’s practice.
“What I like about that young kid, he’s getting better and better,” the coach said. “Every month he’s getting better and more comfortable. He’s a smart player. He’s really responsible on both sides of the ice. He’s playing with Plekanec and (Paul) Byron … I like that line right now, I like the chemistry. For a rookie to play against top players, first of all you need to be really responsible when you go out there and he’s a really responsible kid on the ice.”
First assist of season for Price
Price came within two seconds of his third shutout of the season Tuesday night against the Flames. The all-star goalie also picked up his first assist of the season when an official scoring change was announced during the third period on Montreal’s fourth goal by Daniel Carr.
“It wasn’t the prettiest assist,” Price said after the game. “I kind of thought it was going to be coming. It doesn’t really matter that much. I’m not a statistics guy.”
As for losing his shutout bid, Price said: “At the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter that much. … We needed the win more than anything.”
Price now has a 22-9-5 record with a 2.32 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage.
According to Friedman, Phoenix want McCarron, a first round and a conditional for Hanzal. No wonder MB hasn’t pulled the trigger. Have they lost their minds?
http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/30-thoughts-hanzal-talks-stall-canadiens-coyotes/
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Oh dear…
—–
They’ll end up like Vancouver last year with Hamhuis and get nothing. There haven’t been many 1st rounders changing hands lately for rentals.
I’m wondering what side this leaked from. MB’s camp has usually been very tight lipped and we recall the anger/frustration from MB when the Gorges trade to T.O. which was nixed by his No Trade.
Yet it would seem more advantageous for the leak to have come from Montreal showing how preposterous the ask was.
Granted, perhaps the young GM in Arizona is trying to get the message out that his demands are high, or perhaps some leftover folks in Arizona who aren’t fans of boy wonder.
I would very much assume this leaked out of Phoenix. Isn’t the GM there like 18 years old?
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
That’s my problem with it. A first? please. McCarron and a third round pick and i would do that for sure.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
why would we give up a first round pick of McCarron for a rental player? NOT happening.
De La Rose and a second rounder.
McCarron is unproven. Hanzal is also a first rounder. 17th overall. Hanzal is a big center with 40 point potential. Hanzal can be signed for 3.5 M next season, McCarron is a fourth liner, Hanzal Penalty Kills, to name a few reasons.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
also, DLR would never get it done. We may as well pass on Hanzal if DLR is the offer.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
A few names out there and Les Canadiens need to address some holes. Which one, or more, of the following players makes the most sense based on the reality of a deal getting done:
In no particular order…
Hanzal
Nugent-Hopkins
Duchene
Landeskog
Sharp
Iginla
Oduya
Shattenkirk
Doan
Vrbata
?
The title of this article caught my attention (it contains the words “suck” and “Bruins”), but it has interesting tidbits.
* For goalies with more than 250 career games, Rask’s .924 save percentage is the best all-time, (I would not have guessed)
* In exchange for Seguin, Boychuck, Hamilton and Lucic, Chiarelli/Sweeney (but I blame Neely) obtained Joe Morrow and Jimmy Hayes, “both of whom would struggle to get ice time for the Quad City Mallards.” (Didn’t know the Quad City team were called the Mallards).
* Bruins backup goalie duo “have posted a combined save percentage of .875 (which, if it were generated by a single netminder, would rank 73rd if it were added to a list of the NHL’s 84 goalies), and the duo has won just a single game combined.”
* Boston currently leads the NHL in Corsi and Fenwick. However they “rank dead last in shooting percentage, scoring on an anemic 7.1 percent of the shots they take.”
Maybe they are taking lots of long range shots to inflate their Corsi/Fenwick?
https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/the-boston-bruins-look-good-on-paper-so-why-do-they-suck/
—–
Two important take-aways from last night’s game:
Price seems to be getting back to the top of his game. He made two or three big saves that he might well have failed to make in the last few weeks. As for the missed shutout, it might simply make him better. I’m always a bit anxious about a goaltender’s performance immediately following a shutout.
The penalty kill is improving, despite the Flames’ last-second powerplay goal. The players are more aggressive, and defensive zone coverage is less disorganized. The penalty kill has been a major weakness this season; so this improvement, coupled with our strong performance on the powerplay, is good news.
Shaw seems to have settled down, as I knew he would after that undisciplined first game back.
I like De La Rose’s game. He’s defensively responsible, but he’s also showing a bit more playmaking and offensive ability than had been apparent.
As for Plekanec, I never understood the calls for him to be traded. I believe he’s a key player for us. Understated though his games often are, his defensive play would be sorely missed if he were traded, and I think he’d be difficult to replace. I’m glad he seems to be recovering his offensive touch.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
Agree with all your points. Also loved that we seemed to be winning every one on one puck battle.
—–
http://www.rds.ca/hockey/canadiens/la-perseverance-de-plekanec-1.4110164
Sweet! Going to the game tomorrow night and was expecting to see Montoya again. Will be good to see CP.
Hey CJ, I will be there too with my family. Like you I was expecting Montoya given his stint with the Isles and it being a road game and all.
Enjoy.
How many forwards on the Habs have not even scored 20 goals in their NHL careers…they have forwards that have experience but are basically 5-8 goal scorers…Looking at the above lineup only Plecks,Rads and MaxPac have shown they are point producers over several seasons and maybe Bryon on his way…Their bottom pairing D are okay but can be matched by most teams…Without Gallagher and Galchenyuk on the forwards and Markov missing the above lineup is matched by at least 20 teams…Someone has to get credit for their performance and MT has to be one of those persons…
Credit for their record goes to CAREY PRICE , MT does nothing but create carnage , we all saw last year how great of a coach MT was without Carey Price so there , tell me I am wrong the Habs had their worse EVER Meltdown last year and EMPTY could do nothing about it but throw players under the bus , the quicker Mickey Mouse is let go the quicker we will be a team that can compete , if he was any kind of coach last years meltdown would never have happened NEVER …
All Habs all the Time
They’ve had a similar defensive meltdown this year except the scoring is better. Price’s December stats are a lot like Condons last year. A lot of credit has to go Muller and all the extra work done on the PP and to Bergevin for bringing in Radulov. But it’s clear some of the issues from last year are not resolved.
After watching Lehkonen for half a year have to wonder how/why he was never given a shot at center somewhere along the way in Finland or Sweden…has all the tools….I guess it is nice to have such a responsible winger but really his skillset is so perfect for a center yet I believe he has always been a winger
He was given a shot at center last season.
Always good to see you post.
Sorry.
Plecky Neck does not always give 100%
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
He is always engaged in the play, does a lot more than is obvious. No player skates or competes at 100% every shift, not even Gally or Radulov.
Pretty sure there is not an NHL center who thinks “great, I’m lined up against Plekanec tonight, this should be an easy game.”
Free Front.
I agree 100 percent.
He’s as soft as ice cream, too.
Depends on the ice cream, some of the stuff that comes in a container is as hard as a rock..so soft as ice cream..sure I will go with that
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Plekanec 7 G 15 A = 22 points and is plus 9 with $6 M cap hit.
Kopitar 5 G 21 A = 26 pts and is EVEN with $10 M cap hit.
Just say’in.
I would be much happier with Kopitar instead of Plex.
Just say’in.
me too. But we don’t have the $4 M in cap space.
I’m hopeful Plex is starting to find his groove offensively, it would certainly help if the injuries can slow down and he gets to remain with Lehkonen and Byron.
I just don’t quite understand the comparison of Plex’s season totals to an elite player in the NHL using this one season as proof that they are somehow equal.
A good playoff showing from Plex would be real nice.
I’d usually take a top 10 pick over a 3rd round pick too!
But you rarely get that opportunity. 😛
What are your analytics on defense? Plekanec does his best work on the PK.
I would take Kopitar on the defensive side of the puck/end as well. Even though Pleks plus minus is better by quite a bit. Bigger body and faster skater. But geez $10 M for another 7 years at his production is darn scary for the LA Kings….they already have dead weight with Dustin Brown and his FAT contract. Kopitar probably has another 3-4 years of good production before he will tail off like most BIG power forwards do. Maybe he’ll be the exception like Iginla was but sheesh there are a lot of playoff miles as well on Kopitar’s body.
Going to put one more name out there since he is often compared to Pleky.
Bergeron 10G 12A = 22 points and is plus 2 with $6.875M cap hit until 2022
That’s a fair comparison to Pleks! And everybody talks about how awesome Bergeron is. I bet if the two players had grown up in the opposite organisation, we’d want to trade them to get Pleks.
Therrien has more information than I do and clearly his system works, now that ALL players have bought into it. Bur I do not understand why Flynn is playing centre and Mitchell is on the wing. Why not just flip those two and keep them is the roles they’ve been playing with some success?
I can understand trying DLR as C, he’s a big guy, pretty mobile, hustles hard, and we want to see if he can make the big club… or A big club – this could be a showcase for a trade. DLR reminds me of Chipchura, who ended up playing 482 games in the NHL but never had any offense to speak of.
DLR is being show cased for the expansion draft as well as a trade on deadline day.
Hopefully N8 has some value on March 1st in a package deal for a top 6 forward like Duchy or Landeskog.
He scares me every time he is out there because you never know what he is going to do and if this is the shift he is going to have that big brain fart with the puck or play LW or be on the wrong side of the ice or make a stupid pinch or not cover his guy in front of the net.
i agree that DLR will be gone at the trade deadline and N8 reminds me of MAB as you never know what’s going to happen when he has the puck.
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
There’s always a demand for defensive specialists but they don’t get paid what Pleckanec is making.
It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so. – Mark Twain
I never got the Hanzal love. I always knew Duchene was a pipe dream.
But Shattenkirk is different.
He’s my new crush.
C’mon MB, pick up the phone.
So, is Galchenyuk on the same type of medical schedule Price did last year?
Thank goodness DD is almost back.
I am grateful that the Habs media is not focused on any of our players favourite feline as is all the buzz in T.O. presently.
Didn’t you know that Shaw’s pet goat, “William” has a myspace page?
Busy Schedule and Fatigue becoming an Issue for Habs.
The Montreal Canadiens fatigue is showing. They have recently just come off a period where they played eight games in 13 days. The team’s fatigue gets exposed with each passing game. This is particularly true in the second half of a back-to-back. In the last two weeks, the Canadiens played two back-to-backs, losing both of the latter games in dramatic fashion. While both the losses to the Minnesota Wild and Buffalo Sabres seem and are different, there are a lot of similarities.
http://lastwordonhockey.com/2017/01/25/montreal-canadiens-fatigue-showing/
DAH-VIDE is back, buh bye Carr or Sven and make room for the savior, the legend, the superstar!! Our # 1 center is back baby!
