Canadiens Notebook: Alex Galchenyuk won’t play vs. Islanders

STU COWAN

Following Tuesday night’s 5-1 win over the Calgary Flames at the Bell Centre, the Canadiens were back on the ice Wednesday morning for practice in Brossard and again they were without Alex Galchenyuk.

Galchenyuk aggravated an injury to his right knee during last Saturday’s 3-2 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres and hasn’t practised or played since, missing Tuesday’s game. Coach Michel Therrien confirmed after practice Wednesday that Galchenyuk won’t play Thursday night when the Canadiens visit the New York Islanders (7 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690) in their final game before a four-day break in the schedule for the All-Star Game.

Galchenyuk missed 18 games after suffering a knee injury during a game in Los Angeles on Dec. 4 and returned to play five games before reinjuring the knee.

Therrien confirmed that Carey Price will start in goal against the Islanders.

Therrien was happy to fit in a full practice Wednesday during what has been a hectic part of the schedule for the Canadiens, who have already played 12 games this month, including seven on the road.

“We need to get rhythms,” the coach said. “We took some time to work on our offence, we took some time to work on our checking game as well. It’s important to have quality practice to make sure that we’re ready.”

Therrien knows his players are looking forward to the all-star break, but said his focus is only on Thursday’s game in New York. Therrien will coach the Atlantic Division team at the All-Star Game on Sunday (3:30 p.m. , NBC, SN, TVA Sports) and Price and defenceman Shea Weber will be part of that roster in Los Angeles.

“To be quite honest, my focus is not on the break,” Therrien said. “My focus is on tomorrow night’s game. As a group we challenged ourselves in the last four games before the break that we need to play solid hockey and so far it’s been good. We got one more game to go to achieve our goals.”

The Canadiens have a 2-0-1 record in their last three games and after Tuesday’s win were in first place in the Atlantic Division with a 29-13-7 record, eight points ahead of the second-place Ottawa Senators (26-15-5), who hold three games in hand.

They Canadiens will be facing an Islanders team that has a 3-0-1 record since firing head coach Jack Capuano and replacing him behind the bench with assistant general manager Doug Weight. The Islanders (20-17-9) are currently out of a playoff spot, sitting in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

“They’re playing with a lot of energy lately,” Therrien said about the Islanders. “They’re in a battle to make the playoffs, like a lot of teams in the East. It’s going to be a battle to the end, but right now they’re playing really good hockey with a lot of energy so it’s going to be a helluva challenge for us to go there and win the game tomorrow.”

Captain John Tavares leads the Islanders in scoring with 19-19-38 totals, followed by Josh Bailey (7-24-31) and defenceman Nick Leddy (8-17-25).

You can watch Therrien’s full news conference from Brossard Wednesday on the HI/O Facebook page.

The lines

Here’s how the lines and defence pairings looked at Wednesday’s practice:

Pacioretty – Danault – Radulov

Lehkonen – Plekanec – Byron

Andrighetto – Flynn – Shaw

Carr – De La Rose – Mitchell

Emelin – Weber

Beaulieu – Petry

Barberio – Redmond

Johnston

Strong game for Plekanec

Tomas Plekanec had what was probably his best game of the season Tuesday night, scoring a short-handed goal, adding an assist and winning 12 of 16 faceoffs (75 per cent).

Plekanec has struggled offensively this season with 7-15-22 totals in 49 games, but is plus-9 and has won 51.5 per cent of his faceoffs. After Tuesday’s game, Plekanec gave Therrien some of the credit for his success in the faceoff circle.

“The way we’re coached now, the way we play, most of the nights you’re on your strong side in the faceoff circle,” Plekanec said. “That’s a little bit to our advantage as a team and as a centreman. We’ve been doing that definitely this year and a little bit last year, too.

“I’ve felt pretty good lately … I’ve had some good games.”

The Canadiens rank 14th in the NHL on faceoffs, winning 50.4 per cent of their draws. Phillip Danault has the best winning percentage on faceoffs among the Canadiens’ regular centres at 53.6 per cent, followed by Torrey Mitchell at 53.5 per cent.

When asked about using his centremen on their strong sides as much as possible, Therrien said: “We always focus on that. We try to give our players a good advantage. I’d say 95 per cent of the time that we send guys (for faceoffs) they’re on their strong side. It’s important … we believe it’s really important about having puck possession and it starts on faceoffs, obviously. So no matter which zone it is, we always try to send guys on their strong side, but we did that in the past, too.”

Therrien added that he’s been happy with Plekanec’s play this season, saying the 34-year-old veteran always plays the same, reliable style of game. The coach added that Plekanec — in the first season of a two-year, US$12-million deal — always puts the team ahead of his ego and that he has been taking advantage of his offensive chances recently, which will be good for his confidence.

Plekanec has four goals in his last nine games.

Habs’ power play clicking

The Canadiens went 2-for-3 on the power play Tuesday night with Alexander Radulov scoring both of his goals with the man advantage. The Canadiens also killed off four of Calgary’s five power plays, allowing a goal by Sam Bennett with only two seconds left in the game to spoil Price’s shutout bid. Plekanec scored a short-handed goal for the Canadiens.

After the game, the Canadiens ranked third in the NHL on the power play with a 23.3 per cent success rate and they were tied for 22nd in penalty-killing with a 79.8 per cent success rate.

“Kirk (Muller) is working a lot closely and communicating with the players about making adjustments almost every game,” Therrien said after practice about his associate coach who was hired last summer and is in charge of the power play. “The communication is there. We’re capitalizing on our chances. The power play is crucial … special teams are crucial, as we could see last night.

“We’re pleased with the power play, but we’re still working at it,” Therrien added. “We’re still looking to get better.”

The Canadiens ranked 25th on the power play last season with a 16.2 per cent success rate.

Praise for Lehkonen

Plekanec had high praise for 21-year-old rookie Artturi Lehkonen after Tuesday’s game.

“I can’t say enough,” Plekanec said about his linemate. “He’s smart, he’s fast, he’s skilled. Honestly, I think he’s full package. I love to play with him. He’s a great guy, great work ethic, smart. He’s a down- to-earth guy. He’s very good.”

Lehkonen has 11-5-16 totals in 40 games this season and is plus-5.

Therrien also had praise for the rookie after Wednesday’s practice.

“What I like about that young kid, he’s getting better and better,” the coach said. “Every month he’s getting better and more comfortable. He’s a smart player. He’s really responsible on both sides of the ice. He’s playing with Plekanec and (Paul) Byron … I like that line right now, I like the chemistry. For a rookie to play against top players, first of all you need to be really responsible when you go out there and he’s a really responsible kid on the ice.”

First assist of season for Price

Price came within two seconds of his third shutout of the season Tuesday night against the Flames. The all-star goalie also picked up his first assist of the season when an official scoring change was announced during the third period on Montreal’s fourth goal by Daniel Carr.

“It wasn’t the prettiest assist,” Price said after the game. “I kind of thought it was going to be coming. It doesn’t really matter that much. I’m not a statistics guy.”

As for losing his shutout bid, Price said: “At the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter that much. … We needed the win more than anything.”

Price now has a 22-9-5 record with a 2.32 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage.