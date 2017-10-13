Canadiens Notebook: Alex Galchenyuk misses practice with flu; David Schlemko sent to Laval

STU COWAN

The Alex Galchenyuk Saga took another twist when he missed the Canadiens’ practice Friday morning in Brossard with what the team reported were “flu-like symptoms.”

The Canadiens had the day off on Thursday, but at practice Wednesday Galchenyuk found himself demoted to left wing on the fourth line with Torrey Mitchell at centre and Ales Hemsky on the right. Jacob De La Rose took Galchenyuk’s spot on that line Friday.

Defenceman David Schlemko, who has yet to play a game with the Canadiens but has recovered from a hand injury suffered early in training camp, was sent down to the AHL’s Laval Rocket on Friday for a conditioning stint. The Rocket play the Binghamton Devils Friday night (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday afternoon (3 p.m.) at Place Bell in Laval. Canadiens coach Claude Julien said Schlemko would be evaluated on a game-by-game basis in Laval.

The Canadiens are back in action Saturday night when the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Bell Centre (7 p.m., CBC, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690).

Will Galchenyuk be in the lineup?

“Too early to tell about tomorrow,” Julien said when he met with the media after practice. “I think right now he’s gone to see our team doctor and he’ll be assessed and then we’ll make a decision.”

As for Galchenyuk’s demotion to the fourth line, Julien said: “I think it’s pretty obvious in a case like that we’re trying to get guys to help us out in different areas and right now Alex is having a tough start. With the amount of ice time he’s had on the power play and everything else, it just doesn’t seem like he’s getting scoring chances right now. So I have to do what I have to do as a coach – and it’s certainly not indicative of him only because there’s other guys that we think can help produce as well and they’re not.

“When you have Hemsky on your right side, your not playing with guys that have no skill,” the coach added. “So it’s not about a situation where we’re trying to bury him. I think it’s just again a situation where we need to make decisions and move players around for the time being to get us going in the right direction.”

Galchenyuk is pointless in the first four games this season while averaging 16:21 of ice time, including 3:49 on the power play.

When asked to rate his performance so far after practice Wednesday, Galchenyuk said: “I’m not in school. I’m not here to give myself grades or anything like that. I just got to keep coming in here and working on my game.”

When asked if it’s more difficult for a skilled player like himself to perform on the fourth line, Galchenyuk said Wednesday: “I don’t know. I don’t want to get too much into all that stuff. I’m here. My job is to go out there and make myself better and try to help the team win. So that’s what I’m focused on.”

When asked if he deserves better than to be put on the fourth line, Galchenyuk said: “We’re just trying to get a win. You don’t think any personal things come to your head. You try to go out there and improve your game individually and as a team.”

Asked what he likes about his own game so far this season, Galchenyuk said: “Man, we lost three in a row and you’re asking questions about what I like about my own game. Obviously, there’s some positives and some negatives. We got to find a way to get the win. That’s all I can answer your question.”

(Photo: Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Tomas Plekanec leads team stretch at #Habs practice in Brossard #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/tN2yaP0tEi — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 13, 2017

The lines

With Galchenyuk and Schlemko absent from practice, here’s how the lines and defence pairings looked Friday morning in Brossard:

Pacioretty – Drouin – Lehkonen

Byron – Plekanec – Gallagher

Hudon – Danault – Shaw

De La Rose – Mitchell – Hemsky

Mete – Weber

Alzner – Petry

Benn – Davidson

Morrow

As a former Habs Player and now Tsn 690 broadcaster. Please ( Media ) give 27 some time to find his game. Let's support ours Players. — Sergio Momesso (@SergioMomesso36) October 12, 2017

Changes to power play

With Galchenyuk missing practice, Julien mixed up his two power-play units at practice. The Canadiens are 0-for-14 on the power play this season.

Victor Mete took Galchenyuk’s spot on the No. 1 unit lining up beside Shea Weber on the point with the No. 1 line of Jonathan Drouin, Max Pacioretty and Artturi Lehkonen up front. The second power-play unit had four forwards with Tomas Plekanec, Charles Hudon, Paul Byron and Hemsky joining defenceman Jeff Petry.

When asked what he was hoping to get with the rookie Mete on the power play with Weber, Julien said: “What I’m hoping for is some goals. That’s all I’m hoping for.”

Asked why he got away from four forwards on the first unit, Julien said: “Because the other way hasn’t produced goals.”

Promotion for Lehkonen

Lehkonen now finds himself as the right-winger on the No. 1 line with Drouin at centre and Pacioretty on the left.

“Obviously, they’re pretty good players,” Lehkonen said after practice Wednesday. “I just gotta play my own game and put my own effort into the line and hopefully we can get some results.”

As for playing with newcomer Drouin, Lehkonen said: “I’m still trying to find all the tricks that he has in this league. You got to be ready at all times when you’re playing with him. He’s always trying to make good passes and faking everybody out. I just got to make sure that he doesn’t fake myself out also.”

Lehkonen is pointless and minus-2 in the first four games, while Drouin has one assist and is minus-3. Drouin also scored the game-winning goal in a shootout in the season opener in Buffalo. Pacioretty has one goal and is minus-2.

Leafs bring offence to Bell Centre

While the Canadiens (1-3-0) have scored only four goals in their first four games — two short-handed — the Leafs (3-1-0) have scored 22.

Auston Matthews and James van Riemsdyk lead the Leafs with three goals each, while Nazem Kadri, Patrick Marleau, Zach Hyman, Nikita Zaitsev and former Canadien Dominic Moore have all scored twice.

Streit clears waivers

Canadiens defenceman Mark Streit has cleared NHL waivers but what happens next to the 39-year-old defenceman remains unclear.

The Canadiens already have a veteran-laden roster with the Laval Rocket. Julien said after practice Friday that he wasn’t sure what would happen with Streit now and that it wasn’t his department.

GM Marc Bergevin signed Streit to a one-year, $700,000 contract as a free agent this summer after losing veteran defenceman Andrei Markov to the KHL.

“I like Streiter a lot,” Canadiens goalie Carey Price said about Streit. “I’ve had a chance to play with him a couple of times. He’s a real nice guy and, obviously, I hope the best for him.”

Tickets still available

There were still tickets available on the Canadiens website Friday morning for Saturday’s game against the Leafs at the Bell Centre.

Watch Julien’s news conference

You can watch all of Julien’s news conference Friday in Brossard on the HI/O Facebook page .

What’s next?

The Canadiens will have a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Brossard before facing the Leafs at the Bell Centre at night.

On Sunday, the Canadiens will fly to San Jose for a three-game U.S. West Coast road trip with games against the Sharks Tuesday, the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday and the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

• Maple Leafs at Canadiens: Five things you should know, by Pat Hickey

• Galchenyuk becomes ball of confusion with Canadiens, by Stu Cowan

• Price remains Mr. Cool despite bad start, by Stu Cowan

• Mete shows he belongs on Habs blue line, by Pat Hickey

• What the Puck: Canadiens fans seeing red, by Brendan Kelly