Canadiens Notebook: Alex Galchenyuk sidelined again with knee injury

STU COWAN
After enjoying a day off Sunday, the Canadiens were back on their practice rink Monday morning in Brossard, but Alex Galchenyuk wasn’t there.
The team announced before the start of the 11 a.m. practice that Galchenyuk was taking a “therapy day”. After practice, coach Michel Therrien announced that Galchenyuk had injured the same right knee that sidelined him for 18 games earlier in the season. Therrien said it wasn’t a serious injury this time and that Galchenyuk was listed as day-to-day. Galchenyuk will not play Tuesday night when the Calgary Flames visit the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SNE, SNW, TSN Radio 690).
Therrien said Galchenyuk suffered the injury during Saturday’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres, but he was able to finish playing the game. After being examined by doctors after the game, the medical team decided Galchenyuk wouldn’t practise Monday or play Tuesday night. Galchenyuk was held pointless in 16:36 of ice time against the Sabres. Therrien said there was no concern that Galchenyuk had returned too early from the original knee injury.
Galchenyuk had played in the last five games after missing 18 games with the knee injury suffered during a game in Los Angeles on Dec. 4. In the five games since he returned, Galchenyuk had two goals and two assists, giving him 11-16-27 totals in 30 games. After starting out in his normal first-line centre spot, Therrien had demoted Galchenyuk to the third line between Sven Andrighetto and Andrew Shaw.
“I really like the way that he played against New Jersey, obviously,” Therrien said about Galchenyuk, who had a goal and two assists last Friday night in a 3-1 win over the Devils. “He was really involved in the game, both sides of the ice. And that’s crucial to get success. He’s got to focus on those things.
“It was back-to-back games for the first time since his injury,” Therrien added. “It’s a bit more tougher I’ll say the back-to-backs and he got hurt during that game (Saturday). So it’s really tough to make a good judgment (on his game) but the kid’s got pride. He wants to get better, he’s working hard, he’s got a good attitude. For me as a coach, at times I got to help him no matter how to refocus on doing the right things.”
No blade on Gallagher’s new stick
Before the start of practice, associate coach Kirk Muller was on the second rink in Brossard working with the team’s power-play units. Brendan Gallagher, recovering from a broken hand suffered during a game on Jan. 4 in Dallas when he was hit with a Shea Weber slapshot, was on the ice playing a defender’s role against the power play.
Gallagher had been asking the team doctor for a while to get back on the ice and he finally said OK, but with one condition: the blade was going to be cut off Gallagher’s stick.
After Gallagher broke the same hand last season — missing 17 games as a result — he started shooting pucks during practice before the doctors wanted him to during his recovery period, so this time they literally took the blade off his stick.
“I’ve been asking to go on the ice for a while and he kept saying no,” Gallagher said. “And so I was happy to be able to go on the ice, but then when he said they were cutting off my blade it kind of takes away all the fun. I was just out there skating. Kind of mixed emotions.”
When it was mentioned to Gallagher that he looked like a forechecking pylon with no blade on his stick, he smiled and said: “Pretty much what I was. Davey (Desharnais) said I was better with no blade.”
The lines
With Galchenyuk missing practice, here’s what the lines looked like Monday morning:
Pacioretty – Danault – Radulov
Lehkonen – Plekanec – Byron
Andrighetto – Flynn – Shaw
Carr – De La Rose – Mitchell
Therrien said there were no plans to call up a forward from the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps on Monday.
Carey Price will start in goal against the Flames Tuesday night, but Therrien wouldn’t confirm who will be in goal Thursday night when the Canadiens visit the New York Islanders (7 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690).
When asked if Price would start both games, Therrien said: “He will start tomorrow. Usually you ask me one day at a time … are you off Wednesday?”
Price has a 1-4-1 record in his last six games and has allowed three or more goals in nine of his last 11 games. For the season Price has a 21-9-5 record with a 2.36 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. Through Sunday’s games Price ranked 14th in the NHL in goals-against average and was tied for 16th in save percentage.
This week’s schedule
After facing the Flames Tuesday night and visiting the Islanders on Thursday, the Canadiens will enjoy a four-day break for the All-Star Game. Therrien, Price and defenceman Shea Weber will be making the trip to Los Angeles to take part in the all-star weekend.
Injured players skating
While the Canadiens were practising on the main rink in Brossard, the four players on the injured list were skating on the second rink.
Gallagher was joined by Andrei Markov (groin), David Desharnais (knee) and Greg Pateryn (ankle). From watching them skate, Desharnais appeared to be the one closest to being ready to return to the lineup.
“It’s good news,” Therrien said about the players being back on the ice. “We’re looking forward to getting those guys into a regular practice and start playing some games, but it’s a good step.”
Said Desharnais, who has 3-6-9 totals in 25 games this season: “I would like to be back two weeks ago. … One day at a time for now.”
Desharnais was injured during a game in St. Louis on Dec. 6 and has now missed 22 games. After the injury, the Canadiens said he would be sidelined for 6-8 weeks. It has now been seven weeks since Desharnais was hurt.
“You always think you’re ready, but walking and going on the ice is two different things,” said Desharnais, who is in the final season of a four-year, US$14-million contract. “Going back on the ice (at first) I was not comfortable with a lot of things, so I took … not a step back … but I was not comfortable with some of the stuff so I just let it heal a little longer and now I’m back.”
You can watch video of Markov and Desharnais skating Monday in Brossard on the HI/O Facebook page.
I have to say this, the Leafs are fun to watch. I would love it if they made the playoffs, and then knock him out. So in order for that to happen we have to win the Div, and then they have to finish 6th?
Just yaking before I hit the rink.
Carey Price offer.
8 yrs, 64 mil, or he’ll walk and sign with Dallas who by then will have both their over prices shooter tooters off the books.
60 wins, and 1.5 seasons to do it. Lets go Carey, get er Done!
All of the canceled practices and days off… Smart? (Because it saves the players’ energy for later, maybe?) Dumb? (Because they lose to the Sabres?)
What does everyone think?
I’ll be at the game in Brooklyn again on Thursday. I expect to see Montoya again, and I hope to see a Habs win again. (I’ll be the guy in the white Henri Richard jersey…)
January 6th to January 21….15 days and 9 games (half on the road). I can see why they were cancelling practices. The human body can only take so much.
Schedule gets better now and I would bet you will see better hockey
So Gallagher plays without a blade on his stick?? The way he has played since the season began, I thought that was the norm. My bad.
It is interesting how, in spite of the most modern medical care, so much of recovery is based on the athlete’s own diagnosis. It seems DD, the veteran, is a little more aware of his health status; and Galchenyuk may have pushed it a little early.
Free Front.
When reporting on McNiven getting yet another win, I often mention his team mate Petrus Palmu who was invited to the Habs’ last rookie camp and is putting up good numbers. Palmu is among the OHL goal leaders with 26 goals and 54 points in 38 games so far this season. Palmu leads the OHL with 7 game wining goals.
Another invitee from that last camp is Giovanni Fiore who is leading the Q in goal scoring. He has 36 goals and 60 points in 41 games for Cape Breton so far this season. Fiore is 20 while Palmu is 19. Fiore is 6’1″ while Palmu is 5’6″.
Fiore is a local kid as well. He’d be a smart signing for Laval next year, if he’s not picked up by an NHL squad.
Free Front.
Duchene’s a very good player, I’m not sure he’s a great player. I’d like to get him, but I wonder the cost. If its gonna take Sergachev, I don’t think I want to do it. If its something like Juulsen, De La Rose, and a First, I could swallow that (and a throw in of DD, not for value, but just to make the cap work)
If you were Joe Sakic would you trade Duchene for marginal players and a late first round pick? Juulsen and DLR are at best 50/50 to even make it in the NHL.
Centres who have scored more goals than Matt Duchene since 2012: Crosby, Pavelski, Tavares, Stamkos, Malkin, Toews, Carter and Seguin.
That’s it.
And he’s just turned 26.
I agree he is not quite in the same category as the players mentioned above, but he is definitely elite.
I would say that Sergachev rising to Duchene’s level (i.e. top 15 at his position, year after year) is his ceiling.
—–
Elite?
He is on his third straight season of scoring right around 60 points.
26 is relatively young, so i don’t think he’s dropping off from that.
But its also a kind of age where for 90% of players WYSIWYG… he’s likely a ~60 point guy for the next several years.
That’s good, but I’m not sure thats top 15 at the position. In fact I’m sure it isn’t at top 15 centre.
60 pts/season is 10th best for centres, over tha last 4 seasons.
You know who has EXACTLY 240 pts in 4 seasons?
J Toews.
—–
It will take Sergachev +,and that may not be enough. Juulsen,DLR and a pick in the 20’s. Please. I don’t think so
Where’s the beef MB ?
Despite the inconsistent play of late, the season so far for the Montreal Canadiens has been positive. The Habs sit a top of the Atlantic division with 62 points. More impressively, the Canadiens have been dealing with key injuries to big names on the team. These injuries have given fans exposure to some of the young prospects in the system. The biggest takeaway this season has been the play of their younger players who have contributed when called upon.
http://lastwordonhockey.com/2017/01/23/the-future-looks-bright-for-montreal/
So, the stars and Galchenyuk’s knee are aligning for the much timohooed return of DD. Yikes.
I gotta laugh when posters mention eklund here. I get the feeling it’s eklund himself trying to clickbait a few suckers even though it’s always fun to do trade scenarios until the realists jump in.
The game against Calgary will be tricky. Johnson’s been from outstanding to ECHL in the Flames’ net, while Elliott needs to get ET to phone home. (How or why they traded for Elliott remains a mystery.)
The Flames forwards are inconsistent, but have a high level of skill and talent. The D, like most teams, is spotty. Some nights great and other nights horrific.
Likelihood to win on home ice against these guys? 55/45. Habs losing Alex means a more disciplined approach to offense (taking less chances) and, lately, the Habs have been clogging the neutral zone like crazy.
I’m expecting a 3-3 contest midway through the 3rd.
I wonder how long it’ll be before Habs management announces that Carey Price has reinjured his knee and will require at least 1 or 2 of those “therapy days” as well.
If that turns out to be the case, look for Marc Bergevin to immediately start working on his end of season press conference starting with the words: “I wouldn’t be sitting here if it wasn’t for…”
Flynn Ghetto and Shaw.Now there’s a line to strike fear into opponents. Carr Mitchell and DLR not much better. Keep Shaw and DLR. Maybe Mitchell for draws.
Foxhole time
Crane you want both Duchense and Land. Wow love that thinking. I can’t even imagine what that would cost. Can we do it without trading Serg
2-1st round picks
McC
Beau
Gally
One other prospect ? Hudon,Sherbak or Juulsen?
So for each: 1st rounder, roster player, top prospect not named Serg
But seeing how our 1st rounders are late 20’s and none of our top prospects are blue chip players….is that realistically enough?
Yes, btw, I would do that deal lol
There will be a bidding war for them,which we can’t match. No Serge,no deal.
And I thought Our fans loved the job he has done in his 12 plus years here..Don’t even have any decent foward prospects a team trying to unload someone would want. But thanks for the dozen years, Teflon Timmy.
Ive always wondered that. His 07 draft was great. Price and Galch were GM picks .Other than that ,a whole lot of meh . And smurfs
You have pretty much suggested the same players I did earlier on in reply to Crane. I had McC, Gallagher, Beaulieu, Petry, Pleks, Fucale and a 1st. I also mentioned that they would probably want one of Juulsen or Sergachev.
Habfan17
Why not trade the Full team of Ice Caps while we are at it. Why is it when we are looking at other teams players we way overvalue their players. It’s not even like one , two or even three players.
It’s three or four and they are decent prospects and high draft pics to go with it.
The question I would like to see answered if that is what a Duchesne or Landeskog is worth.
What would you want in return for the following players if you were intending on trading them.
Pacioretty
Price
Galchenyuk
Gallagher
Radulov
Weber
Sergachev
I bet we don’t ask near enough when trading our own talent as history shows in the Roy trade, Chelios trade, Leclair and Desjardins trade.
What did we get for Carbonneau, Lumme, Ludwig, Engblom, Riberio.
These were just as good some of the players on other teams we are talking about today in their day playing with the Habs.
It seems we stock the opponents with our talent and we get crap when players come back and that seems to be fine with everybody.
I for one would not overplay for a Duchesne or Landekog. They have been in the League long enough to get a decent evaluation of these players and if they haven’t produced what they were projected to, what makes them so hot that we are trading the farm to get these players when chances are the will be no better with us.
I have seen trades where teams seem to have been asking for a lot when dealing with the Habs and we have backed off only to see someone else come in for that player and give up crappy players.
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
You’re not getting Filet Mignon for Ice Cap meatballs. This is the first post Ive read that we overvalue their players.
I think that’s what’s wrong with Plekanec. He’s playing with Gallagher’s new stick. Problem solved!!!
Habsfan…. Hanzal and Stone are UFAs. Why in the word trade core pcs for players who will walk in a few weeks? As UFA they r not worth that much. Each would cost a 2nd round pick, or 1 mid level prospects each.
Was not aware they were both UFA’s, then yes, a 2nd and a 3rd round pick would be about right. I would rather Pleks for both then. That should work the cap numbers.
Habfan17
Pleks isn’t going to be traded for a free agent. If you face Crosby or Ovie in the playoffs, you want Pleks out there.
Wow! So honored that my post was highlighted in yesterday’s ALN. When I wrote it, I did try to make it worth ppl’s time to read it.
Anyways Chuck injured again. Never like that sound even if day 2 day. As for DD almost ready…I can’t wait for him to return so that ppl can refocus on him in their posts and stop complaining about Price lol
What did you write?
Phoenix to LAX is just over 1 hour and quite an easy commute in Business Class ….
Easy to fit in a busy professional athlete’s schedule.
—–
“Hanzal … loves the West coast”.
Hate it when people love the West coast. Hanzal wants to stay out here? He should go to Montreal and help win a Cup.
West coast will be here when he gets back. Well, unless we get the big ‘quake.
Also:
1. Isn’t he like 6 hours from the west coast now?
2. An injury-prone 40 points per year (max) player doesn’t get to pick where he plays.
—–
Habs in talks with the Avs for Duchy or Landeskog is no surprise. We said this a month ago. Hanzal – geez – yes he could fit too but I think he’ll be moved to a Western team. Read some place he wants to stay there and loves the West coast.
I just read the trade bait column on TSN and they mention that Hanzal wants to stay in the West and that he and Michael Stone are available.
I would move Petry, Ghetto and Pleks for Stone, Hanzal and a 2nd rounder. Stone has put up decent numbers and hits, He is a righty and 6’3″ 210 lbs.
Habfan17
Pleks and Ghetto ?. How do you guys come up with this stuff. Put yourself on the other side. Would you want these two stiffs even for free ?
Where’s the beef MB ?
They are not exactly stiffs. Pleks has lost a bit, and Ghetto will not set the league on fire, but for the players the Habs would get, they are fair. Very Habby pointed put that both Stone and Hanzal will be UFA’s at the end of the season, I was not aware. That makes it way more than fair. Petry would not be needed to make the deal. If Arizona wants more for than what would amount to a 2nd and 3rd round pick, then too bad.
Yes, Arizona may want them so they can leave them unprotected and protect the players they want to keep in the expansion draft.
Habfan17
Ghetto cleared waivers and would again. Pleks would also at his salary. Hence,unwanted in trades
Duker , I have a tough time believing you are a Habs fan ???
Well, the bright side is that these injured players will have more in the tank come playoff time. If this team can play through these injuries to get there.
I really can’t see much help coming via trade, the asking prices are way too high. It will be interesting to see what the first big trade does to the market.
I don’t see MB being willing to pay the prices being asked.
So this may just be the roster for the season, let’s hope Price plays like he did Saturday down the stretch.
It might be a good idea to let Galchenyuk sit until the Jan 31st game. That would give him 9 days of rest to recuperate.
WWDTD
Go all in this year
Matt Duchene and left wing Gabriel Landeskog, for whatever you name it
Would you be willing to give up Gallagher, McCarron, Petry, Beaulieu, Fucale, and Pleks? They would probably want one of Juulsen or Sergachev.
Habfan17
You know how bad things are here, if you called Sakic and said we’ll give you Gally,Beaulieu, McCarron, Fucale and Pleks for Matt Duchene, put a gun to your head, be honest with yourself and what do you think he would say?? No, No, Nyet, Nada..!! And that’s sad, my friends.
PS..For unloading the Plekanec horrible contract, the HABS would have to give Sakic something!
DD close to a return, Chucky re-aggravates injury….. oh boy this is sure to end well.
Habs need Davey now more than ever!
Of course they shut Chucky down…have to make room for Davey.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
I’ll say one thing for these Habs: they’re doing a great job of illustrating what a heinous frickin’ grind a condensed 82-game season can be.
So in hindsight, what the team was doing is Chucky to get better with his right knee. Maybe this is the reason why he’s on the 3rd line right now. #27 is still the 1st line centre, but is still not 100%.
Bring the kid back when he’s ok or Chucky’s injury free. Otherwise, something worse will happen.
Note: I just found out on radio Galcheyuk re-injured his knee when Jack Eichel fell on him last Saturday.
Chucky will be missed vs the Flames that’s for sure. Don’t come back til you are completely ready. This is rediculous. Lucky to have all star break coming.
The schedule is much better moving forward. Team just went through a real rigorous part of it. Hopefully the setback/aggravation isn’t major. Who knows though.
Obviously he came back before he was 100%,just like Price last year.
Therrien: Galchenyuk reinjured his knee on Saturday. He was able to finish the game but more in depth tests showed issues. Will miss Calgary.
boo
in all thy sons command
What a freakin’ mess. If Galch is out for an extended period thne just become sellers. See what,if anything ,you can get for Markov,Pleks and Mitchell or Flynn.
Four Calling Birds,..Three French Hens, Two Turtle Doves..
See where I’m going with this,,
Kevin Burns
Ya ok Duker , see you at the leafs parade
I click on the links so you don’t have to.
Eklund today:
Keep hearing the Flames and Habs are talking Desharnais.
The Islanders aren’t interested in Duchene at this time I am told, But Montreal and Buffalo are starting to put together, “Very in the ballpark” offers per a top source in Colorado..
—–
Funny thing with Eklund, he knows the best way to generate hits is “report” his Habs and Leafs rumours.
I’m sure he has it right that Mr. Truculence himself Brian Burke is in constant dialogue with MB wondering when he get his hands on DD for his lineup. 🙂
Speaking of Burke, his GM Treliving has no contract for next season as of now, apparently the only GM in the league without one. Wonder what the fashion trend setter has planned.
I feel sorry for all his followers on twitter and his forum asking him questions, trying to gain inside NHL insight about their players and teams. Guys – he literally makes it all up.
I’m not saying I would do this, but it makes some sense:
Sergachev plus Plekanec (salary dump) for Duchene , and maybe Col can flip Plekanec for a 2nd round pick at the deadline.
This makes us more of a cup contender at the cost of a potential top defenceman.
The gamble for Colo is Sergachev might not pan out.
—–
Pass, if Pleks could be flipped for a second round, the Habs should do it. Three prospects that should not be traded, Sergachev, Juulsen, and Sherbak. I would do McCarron, and Pleks for Duchesne.
Habfan17
Who wouldn’t do McCarron and Plekanec for Duchene!
(Joe Sakic)
—–
Better than your suggestion of trading Sergachev. Did you learn nothing from the trade of McDonough?
Habfan17
Well then my suggestion of DD for Duchene Trumps all other proposals.
Matt Duchene is an all-star and is just hitting his prime.
The McDonagh trade was for an over the hill vet with an albatross for a contract.
There is no way we are getting Matt Duchene for Sergachev anyhow.
—–
Just give Joe Sakic the same thing Glen Staher gave Bob Gainey during the Scott Gomez deal, and even provide the lubricant.
I hate to trade Sergachev but thats what it would take. I doubt Avs would want the Plek contract but if they would I’d do the deal.
Eklund got you clickbaited. LOL
He is nothing but full of BS.
You should follow Bob McKenzie and Nick Kyreos cuz they are far better than this clown.
People pick on Eklund, but look at all the fun he provides.
I wish his rumours were based on a something resembling the truth, but they’re not.
That said, I’d love to see right-handed defenceman Dennis Wideman, an impending UFA, coming our way. His cap hit off $5M would save Calgary a some cap money for the rest of the season, so there’s that incentive to consider.
You aren’t the only one who clicks on links so we don’t have to. Hockeybuzz and Eklund have long been complained about as “fake news” but they get way more traffic than this site. Their forum activity is mainly zero with predominately nonsense posts. People don’t engage there, they click on links to read blogs or opinions passed off as news about hockey.
Sort of like the supermarket checkout where people read the headlines of the tabloids and chuckle to themselves “Like that happened.”. Then again some people believe everything written is true.
An interesting thing you could draw from comparing the sites is that visitors would seem to come to HIO to read the News column and then leave, ignoring anything below the “You might also like” line which they have been trained to identify as the end of the page around the net. Some sites have even made the comments available only with a click, just so you know the end has been passed.
It could be argued that even the people typing the comments don’t read them. Might be better if PM just ran video ads and such. If you disagree say so. But who knows who reads what these days, and worse who actually comprehends it.
Talking about injuries, I see that Rask had to leave the game against the Pens because he was sick (of losing).
Is it possible that someone is (finally) paying attention?
Since I posted (On Jan 19th) the stats regarding Beaulieu’s effectiveness on the penalty kill and Emelin’s lack thereof…
there have been changes to ice time allotments:
Jan 21st: Beaulieu 3:16 Emelin 2;14 SHTOI
Jan 20th Beaulieu 1:50 Emelin 1:18 SHTOI
**********prior to my post*********
Jan 18th: beaulieu 1:24 Emelin : 2;21
Jan 16th beaulieu 0:00 Emelin : 3:52
jan 14th Beaulieu 2;55 Emelin 4:18
For whatever the reason, Beaulieu moving ahead of Emelin on the penalty kill units ice time allotment is a good thing. If it continues we will see the Habs numbers start to improve in that area.
The less time Emelin sees on the penalty kill , the less power play goals we will allow.
regards,
Steve O.
That is bizarre insight – the reason on January 20 & 21 Beaulieu had more icetime killing any penalties is due to the fact Emelin had penalties in both games, since he cannot kill be on the PK if he is in the penalty box.
Beaulieu’s play fluctuates widely as he is a minus 10 in the last 8 games which would translate to a -100 for a full season, where he was a +9 in 11 December games but that includes a +4 for the 10-0 game over Colorado. Montreal is certainly better with Emelin (recently in the World Cup of Hockey, Olympics, World Championship) playing than with Beaulieu (played in World Juniors 6 years ago for his only international experience),
Though I’m afraid Pete is right about the reasons for Beaulieu’s usage, I think you’re spot on that he’s a more effective penalty killer than Emelin. Which isn’t a knock against Emelin, but Nate’s really coming into his own as a #2/#3 whose speed is a plus-level defensive tool.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
N8 still need to fix his game. He may be good on the PK, but his playmaking and his offensive decisions while playing the puck has costed the Habs a lot of turnovers. Nathan Beaulieu will have to mature now that he’s playing as a regular NHL player.
If they don’t start beating some playoff-bound teams, we will all be needing therapy days soon. Four points leading into the break would equal a few doses of Prozac.
Hopefully the “Therapy Day” is just a nice visit from MT explaining why Alex needs to embrace his role as third line center and nothing wrong with knee.
I’ve got a bad feeling about this.
Free Front.
You’ve been playing a lot of Skyrim, too, eh?
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
Those are our choices? I don’t know which is worse.
anyone remember listening to that mock interview of Michel Therrien made by TSN690 last year? that was hilariousss!
does anyone remember who was the interviewer?? or where I can find the link to that audio file?
torrey mitchell scored in just 1 of his last 38 games
Mitchell is the new Brian Savage, Mr. October.
He did pretty much the same thing last year. Then gets injured etc. He is a good fourth liner though. I just wish he would stop taking so many stupid penalties. You can’t take that many o zone penalties being a fourth liner. Just my two cents.
What no update on DAH-VIDE?
