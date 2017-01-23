Canadiens Notebook: Alex Galchenyuk sidelined again with knee injury

STU COWAN

After enjoying a day off Sunday, the Canadiens were back on their practice rink Monday morning in Brossard, but Alex Galchenyuk wasn’t there.

The team announced before the start of the 11 a.m. practice that Galchenyuk was taking a “therapy day”. After practice, coach Michel Therrien announced that Galchenyuk had injured the same right knee that sidelined him for 18 games earlier in the season. Therrien said it wasn’t a serious injury this time and that Galchenyuk was listed as day-to-day. Galchenyuk will not play Tuesday night when the Calgary Flames visit the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SNE, SNW, TSN Radio 690).

Therrien said Galchenyuk suffered the injury during Saturday’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres, but he was able to finish playing the game. After being examined by doctors after the game, the medical team decided Galchenyuk wouldn’t practise Monday or play Tuesday night. Galchenyuk was held pointless in 16:36 of ice time against the Sabres. Therrien said there was no concern that Galchenyuk had returned too early from the original knee injury.

Galchenyuk had played in the last five games after missing 18 games with the knee injury suffered during a game in Los Angeles on Dec. 4. In the five games since he returned, Galchenyuk had two goals and two assists, giving him 11-16-27 totals in 30 games. After starting out in his normal first-line centre spot, Therrien had demoted Galchenyuk to the third line between Sven Andrighetto and Andrew Shaw.

“I really like the way that he played against New Jersey, obviously,” Therrien said about Galchenyuk, who had a goal and two assists last Friday night in a 3-1 win over the Devils. “He was really involved in the game, both sides of the ice. And that’s crucial to get success. He’s got to focus on those things.

“It was back-to-back games for the first time since his injury,” Therrien added. “It’s a bit more tougher I’ll say the back-to-backs and he got hurt during that game (Saturday). So it’s really tough to make a good judgment (on his game) but the kid’s got pride. He wants to get better, he’s working hard, he’s got a good attitude. For me as a coach, at times I got to help him no matter how to refocus on doing the right things.”

You can watch Therrien’s post-practice news conference live on the HI/O Facebook page.

No blade on Gallagher’s new stick

Before the start of practice, associate coach Kirk Muller was on the second rink in Brossard working with the team’s power-play units. Brendan Gallagher, recovering from a broken hand suffered during a game on Jan. 4 in Dallas when he was hit with a Shea Weber slapshot, was on the ice playing a defender’s role against the power play.

Gallagher had been asking the team doctor for a while to get back on the ice and he finally said OK, but with one condition: the blade was going to be cut off Gallagher’s stick.

After Gallagher broke the same hand last season — missing 17 games as a result — he started shooting pucks during practice before the doctors wanted him to during his recovery period, so this time they literally took the blade off his stick.

“I’ve been asking to go on the ice for a while and he kept saying no,” Gallagher said. “And so I was happy to be able to go on the ice, but then when he said they were cutting off my blade it kind of takes away all the fun. I was just out there skating. Kind of mixed emotions.”

When it was mentioned to Gallagher that he looked like a forechecking pylon with no blade on his stick, he smiled and said: “Pretty much what I was. Davey (Desharnais) said I was better with no blade.”

The lines

With Galchenyuk missing practice, here’s what the lines looked like Monday morning:

Pacioretty – Danault – Radulov

Lehkonen – Plekanec – Byron

Andrighetto – Flynn – Shaw

Carr – De La Rose – Mitchell

Therrien said there were no plans to call up a forward from the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps on Monday.

Carey Price will start in goal against the Flames Tuesday night, but Therrien wouldn’t confirm who will be in goal Thursday night when the Canadiens visit the New York Islanders (7 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690).

When asked if Price would start both games, Therrien said: “He will start tomorrow. Usually you ask me one day at a time … are you off Wednesday?”

Price has a 1-4-1 record in his last six games and has allowed three or more goals in nine of his last 11 games. For the season Price has a 21-9-5 record with a 2.36 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. Through Sunday’s games Price ranked 14th in the NHL in goals-against average and was tied for 16th in save percentage.

This week’s schedule

After facing the Flames Tuesday night and visiting the Islanders on Thursday, the Canadiens will enjoy a four-day break for the All-Star Game. Therrien, Price and defenceman Shea Weber will be making the trip to Los Angeles to take part in the all-star weekend.

Injured players skating

While the Canadiens were practising on the main rink in Brossard, the four players on the injured list were skating on the second rink.

Gallagher was joined by Andrei Markov (groin), David Desharnais (knee) and Greg Pateryn (ankle). From watching them skate, Desharnais appeared to be the one closest to being ready to return to the lineup.

“It’s good news,” Therrien said about the players being back on the ice. “We’re looking forward to getting those guys into a regular practice and start playing some games, but it’s a good step.”

Said Desharnais, who has 3-6-9 totals in 25 games this season: “I would like to be back two weeks ago. … One day at a time for now.”

Desharnais was injured during a game in St. Louis on Dec. 6 and has now missed 22 games. After the injury, the Canadiens said he would be sidelined for 6-8 weeks. It has now been seven weeks since Desharnais was hurt.

“You always think you’re ready, but walking and going on the ice is two different things,” said Desharnais, who is in the final season of a four-year, US$14-million contract. “Going back on the ice (at first) I was not comfortable with a lot of things, so I took … not a step back … but I was not comfortable with some of the stuff so I just let it heal a little longer and now I’m back.”

You can watch video of Markov and Desharnais skating Monday in Brossard on the HI/O Facebook page.

(Montreal Gazette file photo/Allen McInnis)

• Nathan Beaulieu still fishing for a new contract, by Stu Cowan

• Zach Redmond’s mother talks about raising triplets, by Stu Cowan