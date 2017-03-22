Canadiens Notebook: Alex Galchenyuk loses his spot on No. 1 line

STU COWAN

Alex Galchenyuk is no longer on the Canadiens’ No. 1 line. In fact, he’s not even playing centre anymore.

Galchenyuk, who has gone nine games without a goal, was dropped to the second line during the third period of Tuesday night’s 2-1 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings and was there again during Wednesday morning’s practice in Brossard as the Canadiens prepared to face the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday night at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690).

Galchenyuk, who had been playing centre between Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov, was at left wing Wednesday morning on a line with Andrew Shaw at centre and Artturi Lehkonen on the right. Phillip Danault was put back between Pacioretty and Radulov on the No. 1 line, which had failed to score a goal in the last three games.

“We’ve talked about Galchenyuk so much … we’re over-reacting to a simple decision to put him on the wing,” coach Claude Julien said after practice. “Honestly, he’s our fourth-best goal-scorer, he’s a good player, and right now maybe he’s trying to find his game a little bit. So I’m trying to help him find that part of it and hopefully he can help our team and he can help himself and basically that decision is as simple as that.”

Galchenyuk has 15-25-40 totals in 52 games and is even in plus/minus. He has also struggled in the faceoff circle, winning only 42.3 per cent of his faceoffs.

The lines

Defenceman Andrei Markov missed practice Wednesday, taking a therapy day. Also absent were injured forward Brian Flynn (upper body) and defenceman Nikita Nesterov (lower body), who skated before practice started.

Here’s how the forward lines and defence pairings looked:

Pacioretty – Danault – Radulov

Galchenyuk – Shaw – Lehkonen

Byron – Plekanec – Gallagher

Martinsen – McCarron – Mitchell

Extras: Ott, King

Beaulieu – Weber

Emelin – Petry

Davidson – Benn

Price not 100 per cent

Goalie Carey Price was given the night off Tuesday with backup Al Montoya playing well against the Red Wings, stopping 34 of 36 shots.

Price took part in Wednesday’s practice, but afterward Julien said his No. 1 goaltender “was not 100 per cent today, but it’s very minor.”

A decision on which goalie will face the Hurricanes will be made after Thursday’s 11 a.m. morning skate in Brossard.

Shaw makes move to centre

Julien’s latest line juggling has Shaw moving to centre, which will be an adjustment for the forward who had been playing on the wing.

“I think Shawsy’s played centre before, so he’s good with that,” Julien said. “I’ve made that change and I’ll certainly have to keep an eye on that, but Shawsy had played centre before and in my estimation Lehkonen’s a pretty reliable guy.”

When it was mentioned to Julien that Shaw had expressed some concern about moving to centre after practice, Julien smiled and said: “He’s just looking for excuses to cover himself up there in case.”

Power-play woes

The Canadiens went 0-for-3 on the power play in Tuesday’s loss to the Red Wings and are now 1-for-21 on the power play in the last nine games.

“We had some good looks … we didn’t score,” Julien said about the power-play opportunities against the Red Wings.

Julien has been using Pacioretty on the point on the first-power play unit beside Shea Weber with Radulov, Paul Byron and Galchenyuk up front.

“I wouldn’t consider it so much the point,” Pacioretty said after practice last week when asked about his power-play role. “I think we have two flanks – Chucky playing one flank and me the other with Webs on top. So I wouldn’t really consider it too much the point, but it is a little bit different on that side. I’ve never been great at shooting the puck moving away from my body, so it’s something that I’ve worked on a lot this summer because on that side of the power play you’re getting passes and the puck’s moving away from your body.”

Pacioretty, who leads the Canadiens with 33 goals, has now gone four games without scoring.

Benn taking load off Markov

The arrival of defenceman Jamie Benn at the trade deadline from Dallas has taken some of the load off the 38-year-old Markov. Benn’s ability to kill penalties has helped reduce some of that tough ice time for Markov, who is averaging 21:45 this season.

Benn has been averaging 16:57 of ice time since joining the Canadiens, including 1:49 short-handed. Markov has been averaging 1:50 per game short-handed, along with 2:36 on the power play.

“I think it’s great that Andrei doesn’t have to play in all situations,” Julien said. “(Benn’s) giving some guys some breaks which they need, especially in a tough schedule like this here that we’re capable of spreading our ice time around a little bit better with Jordie there. It’s great.

“I think all that stuff has been a good addition, he’s a great shot-blocker,” the coach added. “You hate seeing some of your top offensive guys blocking shots sometimes and you got guys that excel and love doing that. I think that’s where (Benn) comes into play. He loves blocking shots, he loves defending his goal, he loves doing that part of it and he’s just added a good element to the hockey club.

“The ripple effect has been a real positive ripple effect. I see Ds that play 30 minutes a game and you say that’s OK, but how are they going to fare in a seven-game (playoff) series and stuff like that. You like the fact that your Ds are spreading the ice time around and they get an opportunity when they go on the ice to be more fresh and a lot more effective.”

Red Wings’ streak in jeopardy

The Red Wings have made the playoffs for an incredible 25 straight seasons, but that streak is going to end this year.

The last time the Red Wings missed the playoffs was the 1989-90 season and they won four Stanley Cups during their 25-year playoff streak (1997, 1998, 2002 and 2008).

After Tuesday’s win over the Canadiens, the Red Wings had a 29-32-11 record. The Red Wings were 12 points out of a playoff spot and the only team in the Eastern Conference with a worse record was the New Jersey Devils (27-33-12), who were three points behind Detroit.

The Canadiens’ Steve Ott, who grew up as a Red Wings fan in Windsor, Ont., started the season with Detroit before being traded to Montreal on Feb. 28 in exchange for a sixth-round pick at the 2018 NHL Draft.

“It’s really disappointing,” Ott said after Tuesday’s morning skate about the Red Wings’ playoff streak coming to an end. “You know those guys over there are really taking it hard in the sense it almost feels like you’re letting down the city or the jersey of the players before you. They take a lot of onus on that. There’s a proud dressing room over there with some great leaders with (Niklas) Kronwall and (Henrik) Zetterberg and Abby (Justin Abdelkader) that are the leaders. But there’s a lot of guys that have been there a long time like Darren Helm and Jimmy Howard and when you have guys like that that put a lot of pride into the streak, it’s extremely disappointing for them. I know they feel it’s a tough situation all around.”

As for the city of Detroit, Ott said he loved living and playing there.

“It gets a terrible rap, I think,” he said about the city, which has gone through some tough economic times. “The revitalization of Detroit, the downtown area, is really coming back. Since I always go back in the summer there, I’ve seen it every year continue to get better and better. Out in the suburbs, they’re absolutely beautiful. It does get a tough rap, but it’s a great place to play and it’s a great city.”

What’s next?

The Canadiens have a morning skate scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday in Brossard before facing the Hurricanes at the Bell Centre Thursday night (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690). The Canadiens will then practise Friday at 11 a.m. in Brossard before wrapping up the week against the Ottawa Senators Saturday night at the Bell Centre (7 p.m., SN, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690). The Canadiens will have the day off on Sunday.

The Senators (40-24-8) moved within three points of the first-place Canadiens in the Atlantic Division (41-23-9) with a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins Tuesday night. The Senators, who hold a game in hand on the Canadiens, are back in action Thursday night when they play host to the Pittsburgh Penguins (7:30 p.m., TSN5, RDS2).

