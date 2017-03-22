Canadiens Notebook: Alex Galchenyuk loses his spot on No. 1 line

STU COWAN
Alex Galchenyuk is no longer on the Canadiens’ No. 1 line. In fact, he’s not even playing centre anymore.
Galchenyuk, who has gone nine games without a goal, was dropped to the second line during the third period of Tuesday night’s 2-1 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings and was there again during Wednesday morning’s practice in Brossard as the Canadiens prepared to face the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday night at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690).
Galchenyuk, who had been playing centre between Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov, was at left wing Wednesday morning on a line with Andrew Shaw at centre and Artturi Lehkonen on the right. Phillip Danault was put back between Pacioretty and Radulov on the No. 1 line, which had failed to score a goal in the last three games.
“We’ve talked about Galchenyuk so much … we’re over-reacting to a simple decision to put him on the wing,” coach Claude Julien said after practice. “Honestly, he’s our fourth-best goal-scorer, he’s a good player, and right now maybe he’s trying to find his game a little bit. So I’m trying to help him find that part of it and hopefully he can help our team and he can help himself and basically that decision is as simple as that.”
Galchenyuk has 15-25-40 totals in 52 games and is even in plus/minus. He has also struggled in the faceoff circle, winning only 42.3 per cent of his faceoffs.
(Photo: Dave Sidaway/Montreal Gazette)
Claude Julien delivers instructions as #Habs practice gets started in Brossard #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/ADS2VYcDTU
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 22, 2017
The lines
Defenceman Andrei Markov missed practice Wednesday, taking a therapy day. Also absent were injured forward Brian Flynn (upper body) and defenceman Nikita Nesterov (lower body), who skated before practice started.
Here’s how the forward lines and defence pairings looked:
Pacioretty – Danault – Radulov
Galchenyuk – Shaw – Lehkonen
Byron – Plekanec – Gallagher
Martinsen – McCarron – Mitchell
Extras: Ott, King
Beaulieu – Weber
Emelin – Petry
Davidson – Benn
Alexander Radulov on ice for start of #Habs practice in Brossard pic.twitter.com/GIRLKPOPlO
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 22, 2017
Price not 100 per cent
Goalie Carey Price was given the night off Tuesday with backup Al Montoya playing well against the Red Wings, stopping 34 of 36 shots.
Price took part in Wednesday’s practice, but afterward Julien said his No. 1 goaltender “was not 100 per cent today, but it’s very minor.”
A decision on which goalie will face the Hurricanes will be made after Thursday’s 11 a.m. morning skate in Brossard.
Steve Ott and Mike McCarron work on faceoffs at #Habs practice. pic.twitter.com/1Z5xroaVeG
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 22, 2017
Shaw makes move to centre
Julien’s latest line juggling has Shaw moving to centre, which will be an adjustment for the forward who had been playing on the wing.
“I think Shawsy’s played centre before, so he’s good with that,” Julien said. “I’ve made that change and I’ll certainly have to keep an eye on that, but Shawsy had played centre before and in my estimation Lehkonen’s a pretty reliable guy.”
When it was mentioned to Julien that Shaw had expressed some concern about moving to centre after practice, Julien smiled and said: “He’s just looking for excuses to cover himself up there in case.”
My column on #Habs Steve Ott, one of NHL's best chirpers who faced former @DetroitRedWings team last night #HabsIO https://t.co/b0d9VkyCg1 pic.twitter.com/Sn5HRxJoPE
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 22, 2017
Power-play woes
The Canadiens went 0-for-3 on the power play in Tuesday’s loss to the Red Wings and are now 1-for-21 on the power play in the last nine games.
“We had some good looks … we didn’t score,” Julien said about the power-play opportunities against the Red Wings.
Julien has been using Pacioretty on the point on the first-power play unit beside Shea Weber with Radulov, Paul Byron and Galchenyuk up front.
“I wouldn’t consider it so much the point,” Pacioretty said after practice last week when asked about his power-play role. “I think we have two flanks – Chucky playing one flank and me the other with Webs on top. So I wouldn’t really consider it too much the point, but it is a little bit different on that side. I’ve never been great at shooting the puck moving away from my body, so it’s something that I’ve worked on a lot this summer because on that side of the power play you’re getting passes and the puck’s moving away from your body.”
Pacioretty, who leads the Canadiens with 33 goals, has now gone four games without scoring.
Stretch time at #Habs practice in Brossard pic.twitter.com/NcFmSiS5i5
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 22, 2017
Benn taking load off Markov
The arrival of defenceman Jamie Benn at the trade deadline from Dallas has taken some of the load off the 38-year-old Markov. Benn’s ability to kill penalties has helped reduce some of that tough ice time for Markov, who is averaging 21:45 this season.
Benn has been averaging 16:57 of ice time since joining the Canadiens, including 1:49 short-handed. Markov has been averaging 1:50 per game short-handed, along with 2:36 on the power play.
“I think it’s great that Andrei doesn’t have to play in all situations,” Julien said. “(Benn’s) giving some guys some breaks which they need, especially in a tough schedule like this here that we’re capable of spreading our ice time around a little bit better with Jordie there. It’s great.
“I think all that stuff has been a good addition, he’s a great shot-blocker,” the coach added. “You hate seeing some of your top offensive guys blocking shots sometimes and you got guys that excel and love doing that. I think that’s where (Benn) comes into play. He loves blocking shots, he loves defending his goal, he loves doing that part of it and he’s just added a good element to the hockey club.
“The ripple effect has been a real positive ripple effect. I see Ds that play 30 minutes a game and you say that’s OK, but how are they going to fare in a seven-game (playoff) series and stuff like that. You like the fact that your Ds are spreading the ice time around and they get an opportunity when they go on the ice to be more fresh and a lot more effective.”
My column on defenceman Jordie Benn fitting in well with #Habs since being acquired from @DallasStars #HabsIO: https://t.co/43dYj9VRCV pic.twitter.com/BHYDiUHHF4
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 21, 2017
Red Wings’ streak in jeopardy
The Red Wings have made the playoffs for an incredible 25 straight seasons, but that streak is going to end this year.
The last time the Red Wings missed the playoffs was the 1989-90 season and they won four Stanley Cups during their 25-year playoff streak (1997, 1998, 2002 and 2008).
After Tuesday’s win over the Canadiens, the Red Wings had a 29-32-11 record. The Red Wings were 12 points out of a playoff spot and the only team in the Eastern Conference with a worse record was the New Jersey Devils (27-33-12), who were three points behind Detroit.
The Canadiens’ Steve Ott, who grew up as a Red Wings fan in Windsor, Ont., started the season with Detroit before being traded to Montreal on Feb. 28 in exchange for a sixth-round pick at the 2018 NHL Draft.
“It’s really disappointing,” Ott said after Tuesday’s morning skate about the Red Wings’ playoff streak coming to an end. “You know those guys over there are really taking it hard in the sense it almost feels like you’re letting down the city or the jersey of the players before you. They take a lot of onus on that. There’s a proud dressing room over there with some great leaders with (Niklas) Kronwall and (Henrik) Zetterberg and Abby (Justin Abdelkader) that are the leaders. But there’s a lot of guys that have been there a long time like Darren Helm and Jimmy Howard and when you have guys like that that put a lot of pride into the streak, it’s extremely disappointing for them. I know they feel it’s a tough situation all around.”
As for the city of Detroit, Ott said he loved living and playing there.
“It gets a terrible rap, I think,” he said about the city, which has gone through some tough economic times. “The revitalization of Detroit, the downtown area, is really coming back. Since I always go back in the summer there, I’ve seen it every year continue to get better and better. Out in the suburbs, they’re absolutely beautiful. It does get a tough rap, but it’s a great place to play and it’s a great city.”
Kirk Muller and Jordie Benn in conversation at start of #Habs practice in Brossard. pic.twitter.com/b4RoCYFpV6
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 22, 2017
What’s next?
The Canadiens have a morning skate scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday in Brossard before facing the Hurricanes at the Bell Centre Thursday night (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690). The Canadiens will then practise Friday at 11 a.m. in Brossard before wrapping up the week against the Ottawa Senators Saturday night at the Bell Centre (7 p.m., SN, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690). The Canadiens will have the day off on Sunday.
The Senators (40-24-8) moved within three points of the first-place Canadiens in the Atlantic Division (41-23-9) with a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins Tuesday night. The Senators, who hold a game in hand on the Canadiens, are back in action Thursday night when they play host to the Pittsburgh Penguins (7:30 p.m., TSN5, RDS2).
this site is fake news just like cnn , i watched the last 9 games and there is no way you can say he lost a spot he never had. terrible headline
2016 team photo particapant
I find the obsession with numbering lines and the fact that if a player is not with the top guys it’s a demotion and if someone moves up with the top guys it’s definitely a promotion to be very strange and not necessarily a fact. I follow lines of most NHL teams for the purpose of doing nightly fantasy lineups and I rarely see a teams best center, best LW and best RW all on the same line together. A prime example is that I rarely see a Black Hawks lineup with Toews and Kane on the same line. I’m curious to know which one of them is on the #1 line and which one is on the #2 line.
“They don’t hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here”
Carey Price
Kane is #1 line
Toews is #2
Not that hard to figure out
I was trying to be funny
Most teams don’t have 6 top 6 players….so the ones they have are usually broken up into the top 2 lines and then a few fill ins.
Problem with MTL is we have only 3 top 6 players. And 2 of them haven’t even hit 15 goals!
Bryon/Pleks/Gally no one would class them as top 6, but rather top 9. The problem is we are using them as top 6 PLUS as I we know Rad and Chuck not really putting up top 6 pt totals either but at least you know the talent is there.
Why on God’s green earth is Chucky at left rather than right wing? His greatest strength is his one-timer from the right-side circle, and as a left wing he can’t drive wide and protect the puck; instead he goes into glide-dangle-and-cut-to-center mode, which fails almost every time. He’s a born right winger.
It reminds me of when various Habs coaches would try Kovalev at left wing, only to realize after a few games that he was dramatically less effective there — and for the *exact same reasons* as Chucky. ARRGGH.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
MB’s Chicago pick ups now #1& 2 C’s for the team. Aller MB, pette tes bretelles.
Timo,
You cease to amaze me.
Must be the elevation here in Cowtown that brings out the amazing humor. 😉
He ceased to amaze me a long time ago.
—–
I wonder what Michael Therrien is up to these days?
I believe he’s been seen frequenting a dance studio on the Plateau. Rumor has it he’s training for an audition with the Quebecois version of “Dancing with the Stars.”
[I’ve done my share–knock it out of the park, Timo.]
Waiting for the right offer to come around.
For some strange,unexplained reason, such an offer hasn’t materialized nearly as quickly as it did for Claude Julien.
Early word on Shipachov is asking for 5.5M, Dadonov 3.5M, multi-yr deals. Of course this is the Early Word, not to be confused with The Actual Truth or any worm-catching creatures about.
Seems reasonable. Almost *too* reasonable…
Wasn’t there a time Radulov was tied to Shipachov coming over here? Wonder how much influence he has (if any) on where he goes. My only concern with these guys is just how stacked that team was this past season in the KHL. Having Datsyuk and Kovalchuk on the squad must open up a decent amount of ice.
H I/O Headline when he signs elsewhere:
The Ship Has Sailed.
—–
Rads got $5.75 M and he had NHL experience and lit it up here too. Just had an attitude/commitment/respect for curfew issues. Immaturity they say. Was also drafted.
Ship won’t get anything more than $5 M will he?
Habs will be in the running for sure but obviously we will have to shed some salary to get him and Rads signed.
Chucky is no longer going to get $6M + per is he?
As a winger he’ll get in the low $5’s which helps us sign Rads and Ship.
Oh well – next year is next year. Let’s enjoy the ride this spring – bring it on!
Hmmm… While I do believe “Shawsy” has what it takes to be an adequate checking line C, #2C seems like an awkward fit. More importantly, I dunno about putting one of our better forecheckers into a less forechecky role… but then again, ‘the hell do I know about anything!
he isn’t the #2C…Pleks is
Gally said that CJ has given his line (Pleks/Bryon) the role to play vrs the other teams top lines. That makes them a 2 line due to 5on5 TOI. That line also typically play with our top D pair, while Patches plays with our #2 pair when everyone is rotating on time.
Shaw is our 3rd line C presently. I hope someone tells CJ that Lehk played 1C on his team last year. Many don’t realize it cause it was the first time ever at C. But he did it, and did it well.
Weber with Beaulieu!!!!!!!
I am not getting hopes up ….Markov on therapy day…hoping doesn’t mean Nate out ….could be good but I am waiting to see…if they do this would like to see Markov/Petry also…
Don’t want to get my hopes up either, but if they’re just keeping that seat warm for Markov, wouldn’t they slot Davidson beside Weber and keep the Beaulieu-Benn pairing intact for practice?
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
Since Markov took a therapy day it looks more like the D pairings tomorrow night will be Markov Weber, Petry Emi and Benn with Davidson. N8 being scratched unless Marky sits
“They don’t hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here”
Carey Price
Montoya is going to start again and I have no issue with it. He played great last night. If Price isn’t right – don’t play him. A few extra days won’t hurt him or the team. Sens on Saturday and yes the playoffs is obviously the most important. We need Carey fresh and 100% come April 12th. That’s the bottom line.
Does one of the Habs goalies have to get hurt before the refs start calling goalie interference. Price has been bowled over several times in the last few games, Montoya was crushed twice last night with nary a look by the refs or Habs players. Montoya was hurt, play went on and luckily Habs got the puck out of the zone. Nobody even attempts to retaliate for the Habs. Price had to take matters into his own hands earlier in the year while Petry tried to drag the other player away. It was pathetic. Weber, who was touted as the baddest man in town is now a candidate for the Lady Byng. Ott ought to do something. The last guy to fight for the Habs was the smallest player in the league, Paul Byron. I am not advocating fighting, but puleese. When a Weber shot hit the Chicago goalie, the referee blew the whistle so fast he almost swallowed it.
As I keep saying.
The player that has EARNED the number one centre role this season is Danault. We can dance around this all we want. Chucky is not good on draws and is pretty WEAK in his own zone. Talent and skill galore but there is chemistry when Danault is out there with Rads and Pacman.
I feel bad we now have to break up Danault Shaw and Lehkonen cuz Chucky isn’t pulling his weight.
Glad CJ is coaching and trying to figure our lines out.
Galchenyuk was scoring goals like it was nobody’s business, at the end of the last season.
Habs were trying to tank, some Habs fans were on the tank wagon, nope this guy had to keep on playing the sniper.
Maybe on the wing, he can get his act together, now that his goals would mean more.
So who is the gem from the 2012 draft, so far?
Galchenyuk or Forsberg?
Forsberg based on results.
I might be one of the very few on here in the Chucky camp but without a doubt Forsberg.
Can you believe they gave up Erat for this guy? What a steal!
Good to see the M + M boys (not Mantle and Maris) back on the fourth line. They both can hustle and hit, and are auditioning for regular roles. King probably will get the nod in the playoffs because of his experience so resting him isn’t a bad thing either.
Fourth line the 3M line. Wonder if they will stick.
All make around a million bucks too.
Uh-oh. The Price flu?
The one and only
Should have NEVER started Price back to back. Simply was no need to do it.
I do not like that second line. Obviously this team is still missing 2 -3top 6 players: Shaw, Danault and Lek are not top 6 IMO. Why not call up Hudon or even Sherbak? Is the latter doing well on the farm?
Lafleur + Robinson = Stanley Cups
Leks is quickly turning into a GEM!
And this guy obviously knows: http://www.habseyesontheprize.com/2016/9/11/12871744/saku-koivu-thinks-artturi-lehkonen-will-make-habs-galchenyuk-breakout-year-carey-price-return
Chucky will do great on that Line.
The Mutt makes every linemate play better.
First……..lol..
What hasnt been discussed is that fact that Chucky doesn’t play the same type of game as MD.
MD is a strong…fast North/ South player who complements his wingers – one who is a pure 30ft shooter and the other a beast on the boards and also a 30-20 ft guy. Galley loves the dangle …doesn’t drive the net, and if your defending against him you are always looking for that drop pass when he crosses the blue line –
Also after the Ottawa game when Rads had the wrestling match in front of the Canadians bench …and Gally didn’t even attempt to jump in until the rest of the boys jumped in….soft and Julien will not stand for that…Galley has to figure it out….