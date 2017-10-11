Canadiens Notebook: Alex Galchenyuk demoted to fourth line at practice

STU COWAN

Coach Claude Julien has decided to shake up his lines after a 1-3-0 start to the season during which the Canadiens have scored only four goals — two of them short-handed.

The Canadiens were back on the ice Wednesday morning for practice in Brossard following Tuesday night’s 3-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks at the Bell Centre.

Arturri Lehkonen, who finished Tuesday’s game at right wing on the No. 1 line — taking Brendan Gallagher’s spot — stayed there at practice with Jonathan Drouin and Max Pacioretty.

Gallagher dropped down to the second line with Tomas Plekanec and Paul Byron.

Alex Galchenyuk now finds himself on the fourth line with Torrey Mitchell and Ales Hemsky.

“I got to keep moving forward and get ready for the next one,” Galchenyuk said after practice.

When asked what his reaction was when he saw the new lines on the board after arriving for practice, Galchenyuk said: “Go here and keep working on my game. What else can I say?”

Galchenyuk said Julien hadn’t spoken with him about the line changes.

When asked to rate his own game so far, Galchenyuk said: “I’m not in school … I’m not here to give myself grades or anything like that. Like I said, I got to keep coming in here and working on my game.

“I’m here … my job is to go out there and make myself better and try to help the team win. So that’s what I’m focused on.”

Galchenyuk has yet to earn a point this season while averaging 16:21 of ice time and is minus-1.

Julien did not speak with the media on Wednesday.

The lines

Here’s how the lines and defence pairings looked at practice:

Pacioretty – Drouin – Lehkonen

Byron – Plekanec – Gallagher

Hudon – Danault – Shaw

Galchenyuk – Mitchell – Hemsky

De La Rose

Mete – Weber

Alzner – Petry

Benn – Davidson

Morrow – Streit

Schlemko

Schlemko says he’s ready to go

Defenceman David Schlemko, who suffered a hand injury early in training camp, is hoping to make his Canadiens debut Saturday night at the Bell Centre against the Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m., CBC, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690).

The Canadiens acquired Schlemko from the Vegas Golden Knights following the NHL expansion draft in exchange for a fifth-round pick at the 2019 NHL Draft. In 62 games last season with the San Jose Sharks, the 6-foot-1, 189-pound Schlemko posted 2-16-18 totals and was plus-4 while averaging 16:44 of ice time.

“I’m just going to bring my game … move the puck quick, jump into the attack,” the 30-year-old Schlemko said about what he can bring to the Canadiens lineup once he gets in. “I can defend well and touch all aspects of the game, really.”

While Schlemko is new to the Canadiens, there are some familiar faces in the locker room. He played with Jordie Benn and Alex Hemsky in Dallas, played with Paul Byron in Calgary and was Al Montoya’s teammate in the minors with the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage.

It doesn’t get easier for Habs

The Maple Leafs are off to a 3-0 start and have outscored the opposition 19-10. That’s not good news for the Canadiens heading into Saturday’s game.

“When you look at them, and I watched the game (Monday) night against Chicago (the Leafs won 4-3 in overtime), they’re young and they’re quick,” Julien said about the Leafs after Tuesday’s game at the Bell Centre. “They have a lot of energy and they come out and they really wear teams down. So we got to make sure we’re fresh and ready for these guys. But at the same time, if you plan on playing on your heels against that team they’ll eat you alive. So we’re going to have to be on our toes and it is going to be us pushing them back with our speed, hopefully, and then playing with a little bit more energy — kind of like we saw at times tonight.

“We need to respect the skill level and the youth of that team that has a lot of speed and energy,” the coach added. “But at the same time, we shouldn’t be fearing them. We should be finding ways to win hockey games. The way we’ve shown in different times in the games that we’ve played that we’re capable of doing that. But we’re really going to need a 60-minute effort on Saturday.”

Habs’ power play firing blanks

The Canadiens have yet to score a power-play goal this season, going 0-for-14 with the man advantage.

The Leafs, on the other hand, were tied with the New Jersey Devils for the No. 1 power play in the NHL through Tuesday’s games, clicking at 37.5 per cent with six goals on 16 chances.

“Our power play has been good as far as moving the puck,” Julien said after Tuesday’s game. “I think tonight we were forcing things a little bit. I didn’t think our power play was quite as good as it has been. … There’s definitely room there for improvement.

“I think the shots that we had again, converging on the net and finishing is an area where we need to get better at as well,” the coach added. “And that goes back to why aren’t we scoring? Guys’ confidence is low right now, I guess, in that department so we got to fight our way out of this. And no matter what, you can’t forget the positive and you got to keep working with the stuff that needs to get better. And that’s the only way out.”

Some puck luck would help

Through Tuesday’s games, the Canadiens were leading the NHL with 155 shots on goal (an average of 38.7 per game) but had scored only four times for a dismal 2.5 shooting percentage.

“Luck is something that I think on the outside can be said,” Julien said after Tuesday’s game, in which the Canadiens outshot the Blackhawks 42-25. “I don’t think we can use that as an excuse. There’s no doubt that there’s a couple of times you know you’ve seen like: Wow, we didn’t get a break here or there. But you can’t rely on that. You got to fight through it and that’s what I want us to do. I want us to fight through it instead of using excuses. We don’t want excuses, we want solutions. And that’s how you become a hard team and a mentally strong team as well.

“We could use a little bit of puck luck, no doubt, but there’s more we can do I think as far as maybe getting some confidence.”

Scorers aren’t scoring

Through four games, Pacioretty has one goal and Drouin’s only goal was a shootout winner in the season opener in Buffalo.

Those are the two main guys the Canadiens are counting on for offence this season.

“All teams struggle throughout a year and players struggle throughout a year,” Pacioretty said. “Nothing’s ever been perfect, no one’s ever had 82 perfect games. We don’t make excuses in here. Things haven’t gone perfect. We have worked — probably not for 60 minutes at a time — but we have worked and we’ve put in a lot of work.

“It seems like we’re close to clicking,” the captain added. “It’s not there yet. But our goal is to work at it and make sure that we’re able to get this turned around quickly, guys can feel good about their games and produce the way we know we can produce.”

Ugly numbers for Price

While the Canadiens aren’t scoring goals, Carey Price is also off to a bad start in nets — thanks in part to a shaky defence.

Following Tuesday’s loss to the Blackhawks, Price has a 1-3-0 record with a 3.30 goals-against average and .899 save percentage

Drouin teams up with Children’s Foundation

Drouin is teaming up with the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation to launch the Jo et ses champions program.

The Canadiens announced Wednesday that Drouin will make an annual personal contribution of $165,000 to allow some less fortunate children to watch the Canadiens in action from a special Bell Centre loge.

“From the first day I got here, I wanted to get involved and do something for children by giving them an opportunity to enjoy memorable experiences,” Drouin said in a statement released by the team. “By giving them a chance to attend a hockey game, I am hoping that an evening in the suite will provide the kids and their families with some relief from the personal hardships they are facing. They’ll have a chance to be together and have a great time, and for me, it’s an opportunity to contribute in my own way to their well-being.”

What’s next?

The Canadiens will have the day off Thursday and will practise at 11 a.m. Friday in Brossard before facing the Maple Leafs Saturday night.

The Canadiens head to the U.S. West Coast next week for games in San Jose Tuesday, Los Angeles Wednesday and Anaheim Friday.

