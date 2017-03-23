Canadiens need to take care of business | HI/O Show

On this week’s Hockey Inside/Out Show, our panel — Gazette sports columnist Stu Cowan, former Canadien and TSN 690 radio host Chris Nilan, Jessica Rusnak of CBC Daybreak and host Adam Susser — discusses the Canadiens’ potential first-round playoff matchup as well as these topics:
Should Mike McCarron have a regular spot on the fourth line ahead of the team’s recent acquisitions?
Why has the No. 1 line fallen into a scoring funk?
Viewer question of the week — Is Paul Byron the best waiver-wire pick-up in Canadiens history?
How far should the Canadiens go to sign Alexander Radulov to a long-term contract?
Check out our spirited Canadiens discussion every Thursday, exclusively at hockeyinsideout.com
A good article, as usual, from Stubbs on the night Montreal fans booed the Rocket being named the game’s 3rd star:
https://www.nhl.com/news/richards-five-goal-three-star-night-carries-canadiens/c-287931282?tid=280751088
–Go Habs Go!–
New contributor!! After years of following your comments, thought i’d man up and contribute some of my own! 1.Galchenyuk: Definitly the right move to move him to the wing to get his offence going. The team needs him to generate goals for sustained postseason success and I feel he has a better chance of doing so on the wing where the defensive responsibility is reduced. The question now becomes who is best suited to play/complement him?? Shaw at center to take on some of the defensive heavy lifting makes sense and Lehkonene is a diamond in the rough. That might make a lot of sense… Ultimately Chuckie’s problem is between the ears IMO and that can be fixed in time by CJ… 2. Radulov: 4-5 years @ 5.75M. Think he truly wants to be here and will sign for a little less than going market rate… but make no mistake, this team needs him over the next 5 years!! 3. Mccarron: After having watched this guy for a few seasons, am not quite understanding why he rated a first round selection… Size is great but his skating was/is subpar (but getting better) and he has poor offensive upside that most 1st rounders demonstrate…Seems destined for 4th line center which is not where you want your top picks to end up. We shall see but only time will tell… 4.Remaining schedule: The Habs have displayed an ability to play down to their opponents in recent seasons. If they truly want to enter the palyoffs at a peak, they need to sweep their remaining games (or close to it). All the remaining teams they play over the next two weeks have glaring weaknesses that can be exploited. If they have designs on a long cup run then they need to show it now.
I love new folks who post stuff I totally agree with! Welcome to HIO!
Gracias!!
This is why McCarron’s nickname is “macaroon”, after the famous baked good that looks good in the display case but always disappoints.
—–
The Islanders recalled Halak:
https://www.nhl.com/news/new-york-islanders-recall-goaltender-jaroslav-halak/c-288002000
–Go Habs Go!–
AH, so it turns out they really DO want to make the playoffs. This is one confusing organisation.
Garth Snow is one of the most consistently inconsistent GMs in the NHL. As a former goalie, he has a VERY soft spot for goalies, and tends to collect them. (His greatest regret: never putting Martin Brodeur in an Islanders jersey.)
I just don’t get this recent wave of Galchenyuk is not cut out for the center position ideas. For the last third of the season last year, he was a point per game player, at the beginning of this year, he was the same. Coming back from injury, after an initial acclimatization period, he was once again on a point per game pace on the second line.
He was promoted back to the first line BECAUSE he was playing center better than Danault. It’s only when he was paired with Max and Radulov that things dried up for a few games. We have seen Glachenyuk produce with Max and we have seen him produce with Radulov. They just don’t seem to be able to click all together as a line.
It might not even be a case of lack of chemistry that is holding them back. Radulov has seemed to have slowed down considerably in the last couple of weeks. I’m hoping that it might just be a minor nagging injury that will work itself out or a bit of fatigue that can be cured with a few days rest. Otherwise, it does not bode well going into the playoffs.
I’m not saying that Galchenyuk would not be a better winger than center, or vice-versa. He has produced at both positions and has also struggled at both as well . I think this is just a matter of Galchenyuk needing to find his game again. If it were up to me I would keep that first line together. They have the perfect opportunity now to find some chemistry together for the postseason. They are pretty much a lock to make the playoffs at this point, and besides last game, the second and third lines have been stepping up. I would not be surprised to see one goal go in and the floodgates open.
Let’s see how it plays out with CJ as the Coach of the team. We could end up with three lines producing offensive chances.
Nothing CJ has done so far, has really made me question his decision making or coaching ability. If he really feels that Galchenyuk is more suited for second line wing right now, then I trust his decision. He must have his reasons and is privy to information that we are not.
That being said, I just really liked how our lineup looked the last few games and I loved having a legitimate offensive force of a first line. That first line has been drawing all the attention of the opposing teams defense and has allowed the other lines to come to life and start chipping in some goals.
Does Radu turn it on or off depending how his contract talks are going? If so, let’s make a deal and keep him happy.
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
CHL rankings after the regular season:
1 Regina Pats (52-12-7-1)
2 Erie Otters (50-15-2-1)
3 Saint John Sea Dogs (48-14-5-1)
4 Owen Sound Attack (49-15-2-2)
5 Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (48-16-3-1)
6 London Knights (46-15-3-4)
7 Medicine Hat Tigers (51-20-1-0)
8 Charlottetown Islanders (46-18-4-0)
9 Everett Silvertips (44-16-9-3)
10 Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (43-18-2-5)
Honourable Mention:
Seattle Thunderbirds (46-20-4-2)
Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (43-19-4-2)
Windsor Spitfires (41-19-5-3)
–Go Habs Go!–
Windsor is hosting the Memorial cup so they get in automatically.
Saint John hosting Rimouski was announced earlier as kicking off their series tonight but is now listed as starting Friday. All of the Habs’ prospects in the CHL are now playing their first playoff games Friday.
Bourque and 1st place Saint John host Rimouski
McNiven and 3rd place Owen Sound host Kitchener
Mete and 4th place London host Addison, Sergachev and 5th place Windsor
Bitten and 5th place Hamilton play on the road vs Kingston
Pezzetta and 6th place Sudbury play on the road vs Oshawa
Bradley and 2nd place Medicine Hat host Brandon
Juulsen and 1st place Everett host Victoria
Windsor at London is on Sportsnet360 Fri (7:30 pm) and Sun (2:00 pm)
–Go Habs Go!–
Thanks B! You do great work posting this stuff for us.
@ Rocket_Returns
Just wanted to thank you for the interesting context on Beaulieu/Markov QoC a couple threads back. I see a lot of stats quoted here without that important info, I appreciate that you took the time to provide it.
Good Show men! but you did not mention things that need fixing before we ever hope to do anything in the play offs.
Power play= last total, 42min. 5 on 4 =1 goal. Brutal,!
Face off= wins, 36%…HELLO!
Give away’s and Take away’s= to many to count.
Julien still learning which players have chemistry together. He has 9 games left to figure it out.
I still think we have a lot better team than our play indicates. Not much time left to find our “A” game at both ends of the rink.
IAN
There is always The Switch. You flick it and BOOM! Team is destroying everyone in the playoffs.
I think Habs gotta give Galchenyuk a try on defense. Can’t do worse than Beaulieu.
I agree Timo. But I think he should be on the 3rd line wing!
A third line wing? I hope you’re joking Ian. Galchenyuk is a very talented player who’s probably most comfortable on the wing. Glad to see him on second line & hopefully will come through soon.
All World Coaching Superstar Babcock is extremely fortunate the Leafs were able to survive the near 2 minutes of extra shorthanded time they experienced yesterday due to his mistake of not putting a player in the penalty box to serve the 5minute major by Polak who was kicked out of the game.
I hate the way he panders with his neckties.
—–
His mistake? Isn’t is mostly the ref’s mistake?
Not in the slightest. He neglected to have a player in the penalty box to serve the 5 minute major. He was hoping a whistle would occur near the end of the power play and he could then put a player in. That whistle didn’t occur until almost 2 minutes after powerplay expired.
That is 100% on Babcock.
Did he? Ha! His choice. I ran to the shift chart to see which indispensable player that was he kept on the bench “in case of”.
There isn’t an obvious choice there, just the kids, JVR, and Bozak. I think he and his guys just plain forgot.
The speculation was he wanted to keep Marner (who normally serves these) on the bench in case there was a 4 on 4.
Best was the leafs tried to ice it but the Blue Jackets goaltender kept cutting it off to keep the man advantage.
“Don’t crush that dwarf Alex Henry, hand me the pliers”
Yup, one of the few times I found myself agreeing with Doug Maclean, who summed it up nicely. Babcock tried to get cute. And it failed.
The Galchenyuk affair is really starting to bother me. Has he worked at centre? In some cases yes. In others not so much. However, I don’t buy into all of the opinion out there that claims “if he is not at centre, he is a disappointment”. A great player is a great player and WILL impact the game from any position. We can point fingers, it’s Therrien’s fault, Bergevin’s fault, Galchenyuk’s fault, Pacioretty’s fault, but at the end of the day the challenge for every organization is to extract the best output, value, and performance from their assets. I say put him in a position that will encourage his growth and success. I don’t care if that’s 3rd line centre or wing. Patrick Kane plays the wing and impacts the game more than any centre he plays with! Alexander Ovechkin plays the wing and impacts the game more than any other centre he plays with! Jamie Benn plays the wing and impacts the game more than any other centre he plays with! Jagr has play the wing for decades, can we say that his impact is minimal because he is not a centre? Just put Galchenyuk in a position to succeed and give him the green light to go! Tell him to do what he does best, create offence! All this talk about centre versus winger is totally ridiculous!
Galch,Beaulieu,Carr and a 1st pick for JT
sign Shipachev
sign Dadonov if possible money wise,we be so set then.
The month of ‘good Max’ (same type game but goals) has us calling him an MVP.
The month of ‘bad Max’ (same type game but no goals) has us calling for his head.
MT was right all along in realizing Chucky was not ready at center. Give the former coach some love. He was right.
Radu and Max with a real center would be crushing it. Can’t start every shift losing the puck at the draw.
“MT was right all along in realizing Chucky was not ready at center. Give the former coach some love. He was right.”
Who was that had 4.5 years to develop Galchenyuk into a center? Oh yah….
————————————-
The “H” stands for Hubris.
It is more about the type and strengths of the individual. No matter how badly we want Galchenyuk to be a great centre, he just may be a better winger. Even before the NHL many of his best successes was when he played on the wing.
It is no more MT’s fault that Galchenyuk is not a great centre than it is his fault that Patches or Gally aren’t.
1. Maybe he will always be better as a winger but we can´t be sure because he has spent much less time on the ice as a centre so far.
2. Danault, Shaw and Plekanec (at this point of his career) are all no better than 3rd line centres and that is a huge problem.
Exactly. I didn´t mind him being used as a winger in his first NHL season but afterwards it was a huge mistake. Therrien did it to comfort DD and because he was never about the big picture, only about the next couple of games.
Claude Julien isn´t perfect but boy, is he a better coach than Therrien, it´s unreal. You just have to open your eyes and look into details. Then there´s not much left where you can give Therrien credit for. I can´t think of anything to be honest.
Galchenyuk with Radulov is not a good combination. Both want the puck. Splitting those 2 players up will work to the team’s advantage.
Let’s face it, they’re forcing Galchenyuk to play a position he’s not comfortable in. May be the pressures of winning face-offs gets to him, I don’t know. I like the idea of putting him back on the wing with Shaw & Lekhonen and Danault back with Rads & Patches.
Shawsy and Lekhi will breath new life into Chucky. Come playoffs time, the opposition won’t know what hit it.
Split up Rads and Patches… Problem solved.
Tonight’s Beaufort-related Book of Hab.
Asham to have to break up line two and three just because Galchenyuk isn’t working out at Center (true though that Radulov is slowing down to a crawl..and saving us a lot of money by doing so). Isn’t there anybody we could slot in there and not have to bust up the other lines?
There is a lot of hate on this site for the Leafs. Not sure I understand it properly. As a francophone growing up and loving the CH, the natural ennemy was always Boston. We had nothing against T.O. Now looking at them rising so quickly, a lot of people are going to have to face it: they are going to better (by a lot!) than the Habs. If it isn’t already done deal. They are probably among the favorites for a Cup within two years. I don’t mind them. Much prefer them to Ottawa. T
It depends when you grew up. There was a time for me when Bruins were weak and the Leafs were the main enemy. Leafs won 4 cups in the 60s.
In light of how the league seems U.S. centric, I think it would be good to see both the Leafs and Habs competitive in the playoffs.
Remember ’67!!!
I don’t hate the Laffs i hate the pompous A-Holes who cover the team and the biased homer over saturated Toronto media.
It annoys me too.
“They don’t hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here”
Carey Price
amen.
The hate for Toronto from Habs fans was passed down from generation to generation. I was born in the 60’s so I was brought up to hate the Leafs by my father, who actually witnessed the rivalry between Habs and Leafs from the 30’s to the 60’s. For that generation, the Leafs were the team the Habs had to beat and it was a true rivalry. Because of when I was born, and the fact I didn’t start watching hockey until the 70’s, I grew to hate the Bruins because from the 70’s to the present, they are the Habs true rival.
“They don’t hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here”
Carey Price
Don’t have a problem with the Leafs as a team. I’m a huge Mike Babcock fan and want to see him do well. My problem is with the fans of Toronto(no matter the sport). Extremely arrogant when their team wins, down in the dumpster, will not talk sports when the team loses and know absolutely nothing about sports.
Worst of all, they shove Toronto sports down your throat whether you like it or not and are totally oblivious to other teams.
Arrogant when their team wins? How would we know?
—–
Exactly Windsor -No humility even when they were the joke of the league for a decade.
Gallagheresque goal by Carr last night.
http://www.stjohnsicecaps.com/article/recap-phantoms-slip-by-icecaps-3-2-in-shootout/
I must be the only one who thinks that Max and Radu are just as responsible as Galch for 1st line problems. Shouldn’t the veterans be leading the way?
No sh**. Primadonna Max should use his size and speed to create opportunities instead of always waiting for the puck to come to him.
This franchise has treated offensive talent poorly since Lemaire effed over Lafleur. If I were a hot shot player, I’d never sign with these idiots.
That’s pretty harsh for a team who’s had more success than 2/3 of the league this year, no?
I’ve watched games where Max put the team on his back.
And I’ve seen a lot of Pacioretty floating around with his head up his butt.
How does Jessica keep her hair so shiny?
Beer! Thinking Molson Canadian most likely…
Gotta be the coconut oil!
Scoffed some of Price’s hair products?
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
“Should Mike McCarron have a regular spot on the fourth line ahead of the team’s recent acquisitions?”
YES. I think McCarron is actually important to this team.
————————————-
The “H” stands for Hubris.
It doesn’t really surprise me to see Galchenyuk moved off the top line, as he isn’t getting it done with Max and Rads. Still, he was looking really good with Rads earlier in the season, so their point about it being more an issue with Max is valid. I thought the plan was to keep him at center regardless though, and seeing him relegated to the wing again shows just how poorly this kid was developed from the getgo. He should’ve been a center always, by now he’d likely be a decent one, but no player can be put through hoops like he has and live up to expectations.
Danault hasn’t scored in forever, but I s’pose the theory is he at least didn’t get in Max and Rad’s way out there. Pretty weak way to pick a top center, if you ask me.
Habs rule, leafs drool.
Habs History Flashback
May 5, 1986….Patrick Roy stops 13 shots in overtime and Claude Lemieux scores on Montreal’s only OT shot (set up by Mike MacPhee) as the Habs beat the Rangers 4-3 in the conference finals. Habs go on to win the series in five and then win the Stanley Cup with a five-game triumph over the Calgary Flames.
Making the Playoffs:
The percentages after last night:
Montreal 99.98%
Ottawa 98.4%
Toronto 84.9%
Boston 70.6%
NYI 35.7%
Hurts me to say, but Toronto is coming along quick.
We won 4 games to 0 versus Toronto.
We won 3 games to 0 versus Rangers.
We tied 2 games to 2 versus Ottawa (with one game remaining).
We tied 2 games to 2 versus Boston.
We lost 2 games to 1 versus Islanders.
We lost 2 games to 1 versus Pittsburgh.
We lost 2 games to 1 versus Columbus.
We lost 2 games to 1 versus Washington.
Combined scores:
Vs. Toronto 12-7 for us
Vs. Rangers 12-7 for us
Vs. Ottawa 14-12 for us
Vs. Boston 8-10 for Bos.
Vs. Islanders 4-8 for Isles.
Vs. Pittsburgh 8-8 Even
Vs. Columbus 2-12 for Colum.
Vs. Washington 5-8 for Wash.
At the moment our most likely 1st Round is against either NYR or Toronto whom we have the best records against…. however I watched the Islanders barely survive the Rangers last night and the Rangers look good. Toronto is coming on strong as well…..
We have it easy compared to the other bracket on our Eastern conference…. going to be one crazy first round for everybody except who finishes first in the eastern conference and gets to play last wild card….and even then….
***********************
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it…..
***********************
Since the Habs do not draft low enough and does not look like they will in the near future their hope for a superstar forward rests with Galchenyuk…Now the Leafs have been bad for a decade but they really only needed to be bad the last 3 drafts where they obtained Matthews,Marner and Nylander…No team in the league has two 19 and one 20 year old like these three that have so much potential…The three at this early stage of their careers have produced over 70 goals this year..
Pastrnak was picked 1 spot ahead of Scherbak, 25th overall, and he leads his 2014 draft in goals, and is second in overall scoring behind only Draisatl.
But I accept your point overall. To get “immediate” offensive help, you need to pick higher in the draft.
So when the team had a chance last season, they chose a dman. A terrific prospect, no doubt. And Sergachev will help the team, absolutely. Might have been the “best” player left at the time the team drafted. But he’s never going to be a top line forward.
Jost, at pick 10, looks like he will emerge as a true impact forward. He stepped into the D1 college game, and he’s having a terrific season at over a point a game.
Finally, how many impact forwards have traded teams these past 5 seasons, either via trade or free agency?
Is it possible the Canadiens could have traded or signed even one of these impact forwards?
It’s very difficult to find scoring. But every GM must take risks to get his team over the hump and give them a chance to get to the next level.
The Habs had 2 big needs – #1 C and #1 paring LD. They went with the better player.
You can add top paring d-men to category of player that isn’t easily acquired in trade or free agency. The Habs had to draft to fill the need.
Jost should be good, but perhaps level of competition factored in, as it certainly would be a concerned despite his solid play in international competitions. Jost is a safe bet for the #2 position, whereas Sarge is more of a ‘swing for the fences’ pick.
Agree Oz, we saw the price Edmonton paid for a dman, and while most speak of how Nashville acquired a #1 C, it cost a #1 D. I think the true #1 D and #1 C appear to have similar costs. In fact one may be able to argue that the D cost more.
The team already had a number 1 dman in Subban. And now has one in Weber.
The left dman does not have to be a superstar if the right dman already controls the play.
The team does NOT have a number 1 centreman. Period.
Trying to review where I wrote we definitely already had a bonafide #1C.
I was merely speaking to the value of a Dman Ed.
Maybe a team supported by Carey Price needs to do more, take more chances, in trading for and signing free agent forwards?
Good points, as usual, Oz.
Hard to say what they should do now … in year 5.
Big FA signings are often mistakes. They don’t have a lot of assets for trading.
They really should have divested of assets when MB took over. Got a couple more high picks. Left Chucky and Gally in Jr and AHL, respectively. (not hindsight … said it at the time)
If there’s one thing i wish MB learned from his Chicago days, it’s this: how did they get their 2 best players (Kane, Toews)?
Oz, agree completely. That short season was the perfect time to have one more season of poor results. Would have been much easier for the fans to stomach as well.
I’m expecting to hear BTO in the background for this show.
As long as they don’t play “Taking Care of Christmas” – that ill-advised Christmas “song” has permanently ruined “Takin Care of Business” for me.