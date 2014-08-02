Canadiens name Francis Bouillon team’s development coach

Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin has decided to shake up the team’s player-development staff, naming former defenceman Francis Bouillon development coach.
Bouillon replaces Rob Ramage, who becomes the Canadiens’ director of player development.
Martin Lapointe, who was director of player development, now becomes director of player personnel, while Vincent Riendeau is the new director of goalie development. Riendeau used to be assistant general manager for the Canadiens’ AHL team.
Since the 2008 NHL Draft, only four players selected by the Canadiens have gone on to play 100 or more games in the NHL: Alex Galchenyuk, Brendan Gallagher, Nathan Beaulieu and Sven Andrighetto. Beaulieu (Buffalo) and Andrighetto (Colorado) are no longer with the Canadiens.
Great news about Chucky.
Three seasons to prove that AG27 can produce at the 30 goal clip.
CHUCCCKKKKKKYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
4.9/per X 3 years for Chucky
Good news.
_________ won big time!
(That’s a low-lying fence, by the way. Or a tightrope I didn’t want to walk.)
Not bad.
Lets him become a UFA at an early age; shows the team likes Drouin better. Lots of room for motivated play.
Makes him more tradeable.
Jonathan gets more dollars, but gives up a couple years of UFA too though, no? Whereas Chucky doesn’t, so his next deal should allow him to catch up on those missing millions.
Canadiens re-sign Alex Galchenyuk 3 year contract. Not sure of dollars?
Forever #4
$4.9m
Okaaaaaay.
Bergevin should sign Mike Weber,
https://www.capfriendly.com/players/mike-weber
Then he could pair him with Shea! Weber & Weber, kind of like Jonhson & Johnson!
About the Alzner signing, again my biggest issue is paying so much to alleged “shut-down” defensemen when we have the alleged best goalie.
MAAAA!!!! THE MEATLOAF!!!!!
They paid too much, there’s no doubt there.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Don’t think Rads had any intention of coming back, Markov is asking too much and if you want guys to come to Montreal the reality is you have to overpay. Might as well overpay the younger guys so you have a chance to move them later on.
would you rather “overpay” and have players or just leave cap room available, not spend, and not sign players through free agency?
Or MAYBE they could have used that money to resign… i dunno… Rads and Markov?
money vs term. massive difference imo. money i care less about (gotta spend it anyway, as we usually do). term can get messy and more importantly end even messier.
You still need good defensemen. The Habs missed the playoffs twice in the last 5 years with Price. A goalie can only do so much.
I don’t think he’s overpaid. Methot, Demers, Andy Greene, Kulikov are good comparables for that type of player. That’s what they cost.
Hey, I would prefer they get Subban back with Nashville keeping $2M in salary, but that’s not going to happen. They still need a more offensive defenseman, but you also need guys like Alzner to fill out your bottom 4.
Bergevin should sign this player, Justin Kea, a centre. He could be the Kea to all their centre woes!
Forgot the link.
https://www.capfriendly.com/players/justin-kea
Just in Kea we need a center?
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I like it…lol
According to Dobber:
“December 2016 – Justin Kea remains to be a AHL-ECHL inbetweener who can score at the ECHL level, but is counted on as being a more gritty, in-your-face type of player at the AHL level.”
Martin Lapointe, after discussing a few prospects during his media scrum, is probed about Nikita Scherbak:
“You can’t forget about Scherbak. We have to understand that he’s a ‘late birthday’, he only played one more season of Junior after being drafted, and then two seasons of AHL. The AHL isn’t really a minor league, it’s a big league. It takes time, you have to be patient. Scherbak, from year to year, he gets better and better. The skill he has, it’s NHL-level skills. But it’s about maturity, he has to mature a little more. He’s the one who’s going to decide when he’s going to make the jump.”
It’s hard to make it out, but someone follows up with a question about why Nikita has to attend another development camp, with two pro seasons under his belt:
“I think he’s matured a lot since we drafted him. He still has a way to go, like every other young player. For me, Nikita is an important player for the organization, and in Laval this year, if he doesn’t make the Canadiens, he has to prove he wants to play for the Canadiens.
“We invited Nikita because he’s a guy who still needs structure (guidance), and we want to develop him. Nikita will stay in Montréal all summer, will train with the big boys. We’re giving him the resources he needs. We want him playing in Montréal as soon as possible. That’s the reasoning.”
Sounds encouraging! I hope he does everything he can to force his way onto the Habs.
Habfan17
that’s better analysis than anything I’ve read..so, yeah that is great to hear
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Filing for arbitration is SOP in a case like Galchenyuk’s. The deadline was 5:00 p.m. We still haven’t heard anything. Weird. Maybe they got a deal done???
Don’t understand why the media isn’t covering this more.
Because “we” are the media now.
I would love to see the job descriptions for all these Director positions that Bergevin has added, Director of player personnel, Director of player development. How about adding more scouts and actual player development coaches instead?
Habfan17
Be patient. He’s got a lot of buddies.
Yes, friends that want jobs with good benefits and decent salaries. Doesn’t he have any ex superstar friends he can hire to help develop the kids?
Habfan17
I’d settle for Yanic Perrault teaching Galchenyuk how to take faceoffs.
I would take both Turgeon and Perrault, he was a decent player.
Habfan17
Is he buddies with Pierre Turgeon by chance. I’d like to see him in the mix at some point
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Please see above, I tired to reply to two comments with one!
Habfan17
I see so much criticism of Alzner about him not being an offensive dman, but the new NHL is not about having offensive defensemen, it’s about having mobile defensemen. It’s impossible to have 4 offensive defensemen because those guys get paid waaaaaaay more than you are paying a guy like Alzner. And there are less than 30 of those guys in the league (40 points or more), so it would be nearly impossible to get four of them anyway, even if there was no cap.
Both Chicago and Nashville are heaped with praise for their mobile D. Yet guys like Ekholm, Hjalmarsson, and Oduya don’t score anymore than Alzner does. The modern NHL defensemen has to be able to handle the puck in his own end and move it out without treating it like a live grenade. If he can do that, you make it hard on the other team. Only the elite D also contribute in the ozone.
From everything I’ve seen of Alzner, he is capable of being mobile and handling the puck in his own end, while being a big minute defenseman who can play a shutdown roll against the league’s best players. He is also pretty much a perfect complementary partner for Petry. If you can’t be a little happy about all that, then I don’t know what to tell you. Maybe try pharmaceuticals.
So we are all suffering from mental illness if we don’t like the signing?
Haberoo13
MAAAA!!!! THE MEATLOAF!!!!!
I’ve got some kool-aid, here.
Maybe, I wouldn’t rule it out.
Alzner isn’t replacing Markov, Jerabek will be replacing Markov. My bet is that Alzner will play second pairing with Petry.
—————-
Drop da puck already!
If that, it may be Petry-Davidson or Petry-Schlemko or even Petry-Morrow if Joe outplays a few guys at camp. Alzner I don’t imagine will play on our PP at all. If he does, then just shoot, shoot, shoot.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
He’s a nice fit on the 2nd pairing. And getting paid about the going rate for that type of player.
Except we don’t have a Keith or a Josi or a Subban or an Ellis or a…
And we’re paying $10M for a second pairing, with neither player ever reaching 10 goals or 30 points.
Where do I get in line for the drugs?
I agree they need an offenisve guy to go with Weber who is not collecting OAS. That would allow brighten my mood organically.
Mine, too.
A guy like that, IMO, is more important to acquire than a No. 1C at this point.
It’s not like we’re bereft of offensive talent up front with Galchenyuk and Drouin and Pacioretty and Martinsen.
If you believe Alzner is in the same class as Ekholm, you need to try pharmaceuticals.
not that far off
Eckholm 19 EvPt
Alzner 13
Eck 117 ppmin
Alz 3 (obviously, a reason for this; but he was clearly not signed to play on the pp)
excellent post. From what I’ve seen he is an elite defensive D-man. in roughly, 500 less minutes, Ekholm has 5 more points the last 4 years, Hjalmarsson has 3 more, Johnny O has 11 less.
Joe Sakic has no idea what he is doing as a GM. He is so afraid to pull the trigger on any big deal. He is the second coming of rejean Houle except unfortunately Houle wasn’t afraid to pull the trigger on a number of bad trades.
I am not sure how Sakic still has his job! Turning down Hamonic, a top prospect , and a first round pick for Duchene, what was he thinking? No one else has offered anything close.
Habfan17
Hopefully it is not a game of chicken. If Galchenyuk files, he cannot be traded until a contract is signed or awarded.
If my understanding is correct (a highly unlikely occurrence), then if neither the player, nor the team file; then the player plays the year under the qualifying offer made late June.
So if Chucky doesn’t file, why would the Habs?
McDavid felt guilty, took less.
https://sports.yahoo.com/connor-mcdavid-felt-guilty-took-less-massive-new-oilers-contract-201252512.html
“Why is Carey Price meowing at me?” McDavid asked.
Hilarious. A $750K reduction amounts to 5% on a $13.25M contract. Guaranteed Draisaitl will hoover that up in a hurry….
Genuis. And yes, Edmonton will need those savings to pay Draisaitl the $15 million contract we offer-sheet him, definitely.
Yes, but over the 8 years, it is $6 million US dollars. Add in the exchange rate since he lives in Canada. It is about what Rads jumped ship for.
Habfan17
Almost 50% more than Crosby…LMAO. Can’t wait for the next lock-out.
Problem with hockey analytics is there is just not enough data. And I suspect that players playing with injuries has the effect of adding noise to the data.
And all the smart analytics people focus on baseball and basketball.
If you’d like to take a gander at GF60 and GA60 for the caps, what you might notice is that Alzners GF% (the comparative stat) is BETTER than either Carlsson or Niskanen, who each played half a season with him.
http://bit.ly/2tNHotL
Now, maybe last year was just a bad year for the propeller heads, or maybe there is some value to being a shut down defender in today’s NHL.
Agreed. So glad we have seven of them.
hahahahaha. ahhh the sarcasm is joyeuse
You were right the first time RN…
This is from the official program of a small club in Luxembourg. They congratulate their opponents in the champions league qualifiers (Glasgow Rangers) ahead of the game, stating that “we are just a small club and we have never won”.
https://twitter.com/ThatDamnYank/status/882502607419224064
They ended up winning 2-0!
The Martin Lapointe development camp interview.
http://www.tvasports.ca/2017/07/05/martin-lapointe-elogieux-envers-certains-espoirs
Loosely translated:
“There are some truly, genuinely gifted young players in this batch. It’s surprising, to be honest, because Marc lately has shied away from drafting talent of this magnitude. But regardless, as promising as they are, they’re no match for our program. We WILL ruin them, I guarantee it. We’ve ruined far better players than these.”
And if we don’t ruin them…Bergy will trade them.
https://www.theplayerstribune.com/pekka-rinne-nashville/
OKPK
Good read as usual. That Predators team really did capture the imagination this spring. They played dynamite hockey all the way through. Who knows. If they hadn’t lost Johansen and weren’t so banged up generally, that series might have gone differently. Ultimately it was the experience and professionalism of Crosby (and Malkin I guess) that won it, especially in that pivotal game 5.
Great article. So refreshing. Thanks for the link.
I love how people throw around ” corsi” to either sing the praises of their favorites or to rubbish those they do not like.
Last time I looked hockey was a highly integrated team game. It is not like baseball where stats such as batting average mean something and can differentiate one player from another. In hockey the degree of integration is extreme, therefore, take these advanced stats positive and negative with a grain of salt. Yes if you hit a lifetime .306 and have 3000 plus hits such as Paul Molitor you know the HOF awaits. But if your Corsi is .46 like Alzner’s what does it actually mean and is it do to causation or being in the wrong place at the right time. That is pure speculation. Now the only thing I want for the habs is a play making centre who can setup #67, #92, #27, and I couldn’t care what the corsi is!!
It’s not Corsi, put I’m damp thinking about Alzner’s zero power-play goals in his entire NHL career.
Although if Markov doesn’t come back he should be able to shatter that donut simply by virtue of being betterthannothing™.
How many PP goals did Marky score last season? I know his 6 total will be tough to replace.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Agreed (it was one PPG for the fossil last year). So yeah, even though Markov had nearly three times as many points as Alzner (and missed 20 games), we won’t miss that.
And 60 career PPG to zero isn’t anything I’d be concerned with either. How in the name of Rejean Houle’s sister’s goat can you not even have one? Even by accident late in a blowout or something.
And yes, I’m aware that neither should really be playing first pair with Weber, but if we’re playing the betterthannothing™ game, I think I’d still prefer a 179-year-old Markov than Alzner.
Hopefully, having him out there by default (unless he gets Schlemkoed) will revive Alzner’s long-dormant offensive instincts.
All he needs is a wrister to bounce of a shin pad playing with Petry on the second pairing and he’s matched Marky from last season.
Nobody, including you, is counting Alzner as a power-play stud but have you in all your looking up of corsi numbers and stats looked at Alzner’s PP TOI in his 9 seasons playing with guys like Mike Green, etc.
His total power playtime for his career is under 70 minutes. So, if he plays anywhere in our PP it will be essentially a clean slate
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Five-year contracts for guys with 70 minutes of career PP time are good.
Five year contracts are not good for any d-man at 28 years old. That;s not my argument. My point is Andrei is an apple and Alzner is a kiwi and the two need not be compared based off PP stats.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I prefer apples.
Kiwis are mushy and gross.
Hey, maybe Alzner really is a kiwi!
He’d have to score from the bench. He had 2 seconds of power play time per game last year.
—–
Note I’m mostly facewashing after the whistle here.
I’m prepared to like Karl Alzner, he’s certainly not going to hurt.
Wondering if the McDavid contract coming in lower than expected is a PR move. He and the team know the implications of the contract and this way if he is criticized he can always say he left money on the table.
It’s a GREAT PR move, and the Price Camp would have been wise to use a similar tactic–i.e. leak an $11.5 mil rumour, sign at $10.5. Still a tough sell, but might have helped the optics even just a little…
Or he could of actually thought about the team and took 9 mil a season
Shea it ain’t so…….
Well, there’s that… 🙁
it is genius actually, make McDavid seem less Christ-like and more of an every man playing for the team and the people even though 11.5 can buy a lot of rosaries
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
It worked for PK ….
What happened behind closed doors …
Here’s how the $72 million deal between Subban and the Canadiens went down, as I’ve been told (trust me, my source has a photographic memory):
Meehan: PK, good news and bad news.
PK: What’s that?
Meehan: The Canadiens have offered you $10 million a year for eight years.
PK: Wow! What’s the bad news?
Meehan: The Canadiens have offered you $10 million a year for eight years.
PK: Unnh? $10 million a year for eight years is a good thing, right?
Meehan: Could be. What are you going to do to make them think they’re getting good value for their money?
PK: Same as always. Play my best, give my all, do what it takes to win, whether it’s scoring goals, setting up plays, or wiping out a player. And representing the team in the best way possible, on ice and off.
Meehan: Same as always, eh? You were getting paid $3.75 million before. Has inflation gone up that much, you should get $10 million a year now?
PK: Hey, I was undervalued before. Now I’ll be compensated for those years I didn’t get what I deserved, as well as get an increase to recognize how much I mean to the team.
Meehan: Fine, fine, no argument there. But what, exactly, will the Canadiens be getting now for so much more money that they didn’t get before?
PK: Well, just a lot more, A LOT MORE, of what I’ve been giving them all along. But new and improved, as they say. Besides, the teams are raking in big money because of guys like me, why shouldn’t we profit as well?
Wh-wh-why are you giving me such a hard time? $10 million IS a good thing, for me and YOU.
Meehan: You’re absolutely right. But think about it. You’re going to be the highest paid player in Canadiens history by far. The expectations are going to be greater than you can ever imagine. Or ever hope to meet. Talent and confidence will only get you so far. Wait till the fans get on your back when you make a few bad passes, shoot wide of the net on more than one power play, throw a bodycheck and miss your target. To have all that happen AND the team lose, well, let me just say, you’ll need a thick skin.
PK: So what are you saying? What should I do?
Meehan: Leave it to me. I’ll leak word that WE asked for $10 million, and then agreed to accept $9 million a year as a home team discount. The fans will love you. Any inflated expectations they have about your play will virtually disappear. As long as you play the way you always have.
PK: You think so? But what will Bergie think when we turn down the $10 million deal and agree to sign for nine, over eight years? He’ll think we’re idiots.
Meehan: Don’t worry about him, I’m going right to the top. I’m phoning Geoff. He’ll be flabbergasted that we – YOU – turned down $10 million. And then he’ll be over the moon. And you’ll be in his good books for the rest of your contract.
PK: And Therrien?
Meehan: Look, there’s only so much I can do
Now that I read the press around it, it is pretty clear that the situation was pretty much engineered for the PR it brings.
I think it only came in about $750K less than what was initially reported. I don’t think he gave that much back.
over 8 years it amounts to $6 million, more than what Rads jumped ship for!
Habfan17
What he won’t tell you is that the Oilers are giving him a really, REALLY good exchange rate when he converts the American dollars he’s paid into Canadian bills.
And as a good Canadian kid, he turned down the even better offer Vladimir Putin made him for turning $US into rubles.
But he did accept the team’s 10,000-to-1 trade in on Canadian Tire money.
So the kid’s no saint, he drives a hard bargain — and a 2017 Jaguar XE the team gave him as “a loaner until his 2012 Chev pickup oil change gets done.”
Habs Centers current and Future:
Any gems stand out? Any hope at all?
Galchenyuk (there’s hope)
Danault
DLR
Plekanec
Hudon
McCarron
Shaw
Mitchell
Holland
Audette
MacMillan
Eishenshmid
Petti
Gregoire
Poehling
Ikonen
There is hope. AG27 could still be a good one, though probably flawed. Danault is an excellent asset though not a 1st line guy. Hudon is a good prospect but who knows if he’ll be a great NHL’r or the next Corey Locke, and DLR has the potential to be an excellent #4 or #3 centre. There is hope.
I believe Ikonen will also be a stud in 2-3 years.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Bitten
yep, forgot him
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
MacMillan and Petti were not renewed
right you are. Scratch them then
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Jake Evans plays centre, and is tearing up the development camp right now, so he’s an All-Star in a year or two.
sheesh, I forgot Evans too. I do like his development curve. Starting to shine at the NCAA level.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I was about to mention Evans who is developing nicely at Notre Dame
Pezzetta drafted in 2016, Vejdemo in 2015
Froese is a center, Terry can play center.
They also hold the rights to Nättinen until Jun 30, 2018.
I figured most of those won’t pan out so omitted them on purpose. Evans is coming a long very well
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Where as undrafted Niki Petti (who was released from his ATO after 4 games with the IceCaps) might have panned out? I’d have considered Terry, Froese and Vejdemo ahead of Petti myself.
–Go Habs Go!–
B, it wasn’t a rank by importance list. It was a “here is the list as I see it” you’re taking it a bit too serioulsy. Terry is a career AHLer. Vejdemo may never leave Europe and Froese is Laval bound and never going to play center for the Habs. I wrote the list in about 18 seconds from memory.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Sorry for commenting on who was on / off your list
–Go Habs Go!–
Funniest hockey name ever?
Can we have a development team to develop our development team?
Does anyone know what happens if neither the player, nor the team file for arbitration?
Today is the players’ day, tomorrow the teams’.
Been wondering the same and my understanding is that he would remain an RFA without a contract. MTL would have to sign him, trade him or let him sit out.
I am kind of surprised that Galchenyuk hasn’t filed yet. Has me thinking that he wants to force MTL to file, and then have control over the number of years (1 or 2). I think the arbitration number for him is pretty clear at something like $5.75M
Worst case scenario, inching towards UFA status, raising his value, decreasing his tradeability…
Unless Chucky’s people are asking for the moon (which they may well be), the only viable option is to sign the kid to a solid 6-year Drouin-style deal and lock him down. And I think I’d officially turn into one of those posters who can’t get through a sentence without trashing MB if I found out we were lowballing him and making a huge unfunny joke of a mess with one of our most valuable assets.
Brisson and Bergevin are close. I am actually expecting that they may reach a deal without either camp filing for arbitration. It may be a route that neither want to go down. All to say that I doubt they are asking for the moon. It is more likely that Bergevin is holding to a Drouin type number and Galchenyuk thinks it should be more. I would agree with the latter, and expect it will end up at something in between. Lets say $5.75M for 5 years.
Although Brisson did say that they are open to a 1 year deal, at which point arbitration seems more likely….
I forgot Brisson was Chucky’s agent. Must make for an awfully weird dynamic…
Listen, I haven’t lost all hope, but there’s nothing in Bergevin’s very public disenchantment towards Chucky to lead me to believe he’s not going to botch this dossier. I get the impression there’s too much pride/ego/paternal bs in the mix for this to end well.
I don’t disagree. I think I am just really hoping that he doesn’t muck this one up. Galchenyuk is too valuable to the organization, and there is no need for MB to diminish him unnecessarily.
I’m convinced arbitration spells the end for Chucky in Montreal.
Will your unicorn swoop down and catch me if I jump off this ledge, O2T?
As gently as a kingfisher diving 🙂
God bless that mythical horned beast!
Unsigned RFA’s who don’t go to arbitration continue to negotiate with the team. They can not sign with any other NHL teams (note the June 26 5:00 pm deadline for RFA qualifying offers). If they fail to reach an agreement and sign by Dec. 1st I believe, then they are not allowed to play for the remainder of the current season.
–Go Habs Go!–
Is Victor Mete still worth thinking about as a Weber linemate in a few years? I don’t follow prospects much, but I do remember him for his crazy good skating and puck moving ability. Seems like the sort of player who could really compliment Weber’s skill set.
Not for another couple of seasons at least? My sense is one more season with the London Knights, and probably at least another season in the AHL before he makes the NHL, and then it would be a big ask that he play first-pairing minutes.
I’m ready to give him the job, Manitoba. And Bitten the second line center job. More small teenagers in important roles for me! Development, schmevelopment.
that would be foolishly irresponsible
Another arrow in my quiver of arguments against the kneejerk retirement of player numbers, based on mawkish sentiment: reportedly the Miami Heat will retire Chris Bosh’s jersey.
———————————————————————–
Liberate Alex Galchenyuk, CH’s Great Middle Hope! Occupy Claude Julien’s office!
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
If you want Chucky to stay here then pray Sakic doesn’t move off his demand for a top-4 Dman for Duchene. IMO MB would deal Chucky for him tomorrow.
BTW one player I would like to see hired by the Habs when he retires is Beauchemin. They need as much defensive mentoring as possible.
He’d be another great candidate for our organization. I ‘missed’ his Canadiens career, but I’ve always been impressed with the way he carries himself, and expresses himself when interviewed.
Nashville could be in the mix for Duchene, with Fiala, Emelin, Girard/Fabbro, etc. going as a package.
I don’t think so with Bonino now. They have 5 RFAs and 20 million to spend. Two of those RFAs are on their top line (RJ and Arvid).
The word is Sakic could have had exactly what he asked for from the Islanders, Hamonic, a top prospect and a 1st round pick and he turned it down. That is why Calgary ended up with Hamonic.
I am surprised the Islanders offered that much! Sakic seems to be in way over his head.
Habfan17
Guaranteed Sakic will be fired next off-season.
@TSNBobMcKenzie 2m2 minutes ago
Oh, wait, it’s Connor McDavid signing. Huh. Not official, as I’m not working, but I believe deal likely to be 8 x $12.25M, give or take bit.
@TSNBobMcKenzie 2m2 minutes ago
Original deal was expected to be $13.25M but hearing McDavid wasn’t comfortable with the number and may have insisted on lowering it…
Bob McKenzieVerified account @TSNBobMcKenzie 3m3 minutes ago
In any case, we’ll find out soon enough. I would also imagine much of the money going to McDavid is in the form of signing bonuses.
Agent went in and got the moon and McDavid decided he didn’t need that much cheese? One way to curry some huge favour with the fans when signing a deal that big. Good PR move.
Like he need any better PR, he’s already McJesus, you can’t go any higher. Maybe McGretzky, but that’s a stretch
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Puts a crimp in my and Luke’s Draisatl plans though.
—–
Isn’t Leon Draisaitl a faithless German with no loyalty to the team that drafted him though? Don’t abandon hope quite yet.
Please be a faithless German.
Please be a faithless German.
Please be a faithless German…
So long as he was celebrating as I was last week with all the results Die Mannschafft produced.
Jesus P. Rice, that kid is just rubbing his awesomeness our noses at this point…
Maybe he suffers from triskaidekaphobia.
The much rarer triskaidekaandaquarterphobia variant, that is.
McDavid does nothing by half-measure.
Well at least they have the comfort of knowing that they’ll be paying top-dollar for his prime years. You think of LA, who are committed to an excellent but aging Anze Kopitar at a rate of $10M per through his age 36 season. A great player, but his days of high-end point production may be waning…..
Galchenyuk for Ryan Johanson
Gallagher for nugent Hopkins. Cerelli is having a new conference any second now to announce
Centre ice positions problems solved for next 10 years
Galchenyuk for Ryan Johanson…never ever happening
not in a million years
Shea it ain’t so…….
People are still blabbing about advanced stats? Didn’t all the NHL teams who hired advanced stats guys end up doing terrible? Weren’t all those guys fired? I’ve heard a heck of a lot less advanced stats talk on all the sports radio and television shows…the fad is over.
Exactly.
‘Advanced stats’ indicated to the Oilers that Benoit Pouliot and Mark Fayne were undervalued assets, which is why they were both targeted by the Oilers, and why they crowed about their acquisition that July 1.
Both contracts were bought out.
The idea of crunching numbers to gain a deeper understanding isn’t bad, it’s just that how you apply that knowledge, how much you trust it still to be determined in most cases.
Everything in moderation. Or at least that’s what my grandmother used to say….
It’s like when you are so fixated on ‘character’ that you build an entire team of diligent workers who ‘play the right way’, but don’t generate a tonne of chances and can’t put the freakin’ puck in the net. You kind of need both – in moderation.
Marc should sign Iggy for a year.
He’s not that bad.
Create some ruckus in The Paint,pop in the odd goal and drop the mitts once in awhile.
Viva Timo Libre!
For what league? AHL or ECHL? Just kidding, but he is done. Jagr is better at this point.
I realize corsi for/corsi against is a much more important stat than actual GF/GA, so the following stats don’t really mean much but here goes anyway
Alzer ranks 6th of of 169 defenseman who played 750 minutes or more last season 5 on 5 with 1.65 GA/60. Old and slow Shea Weber ranked #1 at 1.25GA/60
When he was on the ice, his team scored 61.6% of the goals scored 5 on 5. ranking 6th out of 169 defenseman. Weber ranked 8th. Markov ranked 4th.
Last 3 years Alzner has being on the ice for 1.72 GA/60, ranking 3rd out of 191.
… but… but… but… shot suppression *sputter*
Hey Amigo!
Who was who in that training camp scrap?
The Lad in the black jersey throws a mean left.
Thanks for posting that.
It was Koberstein vs Brennan Saulnier (the lefty)
Saulnier is on a try out.
http://www.eliteprospects.com/player.php?player=130159
I liked getting Alzner under $5 mill per season. Under 30, big minutes and always looked effective. Doesn’t hit like Emelin, but I don’t think will have near the stretches of play where it seemed Emelin out of it.
In a perfect world Markov gets no other offers and comes back to the Habs on a 1 year deal for 4.5 or 2 years at 4.
OK I’m sold. I guess someone else will have to open the olive jars for the post game Martinis.
he’s a real good penalty killer, will take PK minutes off of Markov(if he comes back). Petry and him will be one of the better 2nd pairings in the NHL He”s a huge upgrade over Emelin.
getting Markov back at the terms you mentioned would be a huge plus.
I am curious about something. How does that list correlate against goaltending?
oilers news conference at 3 pm…..Mcadvid and Draisaitl deals???Markov? Nuge trade????
Just now saw that amazing Marleau contract. Wow.
So like, if Ryan Johansen wants 8.5M minimum on a long term deal… what if we traded Galchenyuk to NSH and paid him that much money. Dumb idea?
Johansen has that Price-you’re-screwed-without-me type leverage. Anyway, I would do your trade but obviously Nsh won’t. He’s a legit number one center.
It would appear that Uncle Lou’s treatment of Robidas, Lupul, etc… has required that Marleau get all the perks in his contract to prevent Lou from telling him what injury he has or how to get to Ricoh Coliseum where the Marlies play.
I think Marleau can help the Leafs, but in addition to capspace he gets all the trappings a player wants in his contract.
He can help them squeeze into the playoffs, but not advance. Perfect for the other teams.
—–
From ESPN:
Teams should always be cautious giving older players big contracts when their play has slipped recently, but especially if the player’s performance has gone in the tank on a good team. Alzner had his worst career puck possession season in 2016-17, and sunk teammate John Carlson’s play when the two were together. When playing with Alzner, Carlson had a 46.1 Corsi for percentage; without him, he posted a 54.4. While the Capitals did allow just 1.65 goals against per 60 minutes with Alzner on ice last season, that number might be fool’s gold because he was also on for the second highest number of high-danger chances.
I don’t think Habs pro scouting, from the ground up, pays attention to such things, or even understands them
Translation: Holtby bailed him out a bunch of times and so will Carey. He’s a great dude, so… five years!
Sure but Alzner has good stick. He reads the play well. Sees the ice.
Rhubarb, rhubarb, rhubarb.
Good in the room. Plays the right way. Doesn’t splash the suits. Has zero power-play goals in his career.
So… five years!
Washington’s really kicking themselves.
I think Petry becomes trade bait after this season when his Cap hit drops to 5 M and 4 M thereafter. Alzner will be a steady LD on the second pairing long after Petry is replaced. Long term it makes sense to me.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
they aren’t the same type of player at all.
Petry is basically the only remaining puck moving defender. The hope would be that Petry replaces Markov, but that isn’t going to happen.
Alzner is a very defensive defenseman who sacrifices the body night in and night out. He’s good to have, but, as has been mentioned, you would think Habs could have developed someone internally who could do similar for less than 5 mill. And, if Price is as great as he needs to be to merit 10+ mill, then why are we shoring him up with shot blockers and blowing our wad on defense, when he needs goal support more than stay at home D.
I get that. But that wasn’t my point. My point was that the second pairing needed stability, hence the five years, since Petry will likely be traded and kid like Juulsen or Morrow (an under the radar acquisition with a high ceiling) or another puck moving cheaper, younger d-man that we acquire through trade will need a steady player like Alzner to partner with.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
ah got it, good points 🙂
Corsi again?
Didn’t the Pens have awful Corsi?
Viva Timo Libre!
We’re reduced to hoping “Well, he was recuperating from herniatistic surgery, and that really jurggles your adchromium pronecesses, so he had an off-year, but this season he’ll be all better, and we’ll get the 110% version of Ed Asner.”
…or was it Li’l Abner?
This is typical stat nerd analysis, except even dumber than usual. I’ll try to go slowly for you. When paired with Alzner, Carlsson (and alternately) Niskanen) had shut down responsibility, playing against the other teams’ top talent.
When not playing with him, they didn’t. I can connect the dots, if you would like, but I’m pretty sure even an alien can put this together.
Also, he couldn’t drive offence to save his life, so he’s always defending.
This will affect your stat nerd numbers even if you’re playing against Tanner Glass, the DashingNorwegianPud and Steve Ott.
The NHL give us their top 100 forward for next year: Max 30, Drouin 49 Chuck 83
https://www.nhl.com/news/fantasy-hockey-top-100-forward-rankings-2017-18/c-282775028
by my quick calculation that’s just short of our fare share of 3.22
Not if you ‘weight’ them. Our best is way at #30, then one at mid-point, the last at the tail end of the rankings.
I suspect the Caps and the Pens have a couple in the Top 10, for example?
Yes but would like one in the top 15 or so.
yeah I know, but at least there are 3!
curious if there are equivalent defender rankings. I already know that Habs take the regular season goaltending sweepstakes
FWIW, I missed Radulov at #34.
They rank Radulov ahead of Drouin. No surprise there. That is pure nonsense
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
How?
It’s a fantasy 100 list.
I don’t think it’s a stretch to assume Radulov will get more points playing with Benn (the good one) and Seguin than Drouin will suiting up with Phil Danault.
Right. I was looking at it more of a top 100 players list but as a fantasy pick Radulov at 34 makes sense.
further to that though, placing Drouin and Danault together is a mere assumption. Drouin-Galchenyuk is a better one. When i make my pool picks I’ll make that assumption.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I wonder if Ray Shero perhaps overplayed his hand with Kovalchuk. It seemed pretty obvious (based on reports) that he wanted back into the NHL. Given he has now chosen to sign a 1 year deal in KHL it would seem he didn’t want back in Jersey under the present regime but perhaps was looking to be traded somewhere specific. I’ve read that next season Kovalchuk will be UFA if he chooses to come to NHL. Is that correct?
Of course it’s possible the upcoming Olympics may also have been a factor and Russia may be viewing this as their chance to get the Gold with the NHL not sending players.
Interesting thought on Russia and the Olympics. Maybe Markov is thinking the same thing?
Slava Malamud was just on TSN 1040 Vancouver, and he emphasized how important the politics are when it comes to hockey, how it’s used as a patriotism-builder by Vladimir Putin and his cronies. He was saying that maybe returning to the NHL was just a little too difficult with the Devils standing in the way, because it’s his understanding that Ilya really wanted to return.
Another factor was possible lobbying by government figures, saying “Imagine how nice it would be, to win an Olympic gold medal for the motherland…” Sort of like, “That’s a really nice career you got here, it would be a shame if something happened to it…”
Will be interesting to see what Ovechkin does come Olympic time.
nope- he wants to play in the NHL.
just my guess
hopefully he gets a dose of reality.
one year $5 M
done
On who and how many dev camps players go to, or “why is Scherbak there anyhow?”
Turns out Hudon has attended SIX of these camps.
https://www.habseyesontheprize.com/prospects/2017/7/3/15910636/canadiens-development-camp-preview-nikita-scherbak-daniel-audette-martin-reway-charles-hudon-habs
Six. wow. He must be VERY developed then
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
haha. how about “Polaroid” as a throwback
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Polaroid would suggest he was developed in two minutes. 😉
fair enough. haha..an ironic throwback then
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
It’s been suggested that Hudon was earmarked to receive the “Detroit model” extended development treatment. We’ll see how that pans out…
The issue with choosing Chucky over Max is whether MB can or wants to sign him long-term. In 2 seasons, I rather be paying Chucky 6 rather than paying Max 8-9 obviously. Don’t think MB has the faith in Chucky anymore.
Chucky’s agent right now has the leverage over MB. MB has to sign Chucky to a minimum 3 year deal so that he can still deal him next summer with 2 years left (like Max now). If Chucky doesn’t like the number, he just goes UFA in 2 years and hits it rich. Then MB will be forced to deal him right now. This is the situation the media should be following…not Markov.
I agree. I think a level-headed assessment of the situation is that, while Max is clearly “worth” 8-9 million a year given his status as an elite goal-scoring winger, the Price contract suddenly makes him less affordable to us at that price. (Thanks again for that, Carey! Really appreciate it.)
Chucky is negotiating from a position of strength given his role on the team, but his overall value is at a low point. If it’s a matter of choosing between the two, Chucky can be a better long-term bargain if MB can swallow his pride and offer him something resembling Drouin’s contract.
Max is pretty much our last tradeable premier asset, and we’re ever going to try to land a #1 C via a trade, now’s the time to do it. We’ve got wingers coming out of our ears.
In any negotiation, leverage is extremely important. From what I see MB has had very poor leverage with regards to many of his deals.
Subban (trading before the NMC kicks in)
Drouin and Shaw (giving them long term extensions just after trading for them)
Price (saying my #1 priority is to sign Price to a long term deal, “Carey, how much do you want?”
Galchenyuk (throw him under the bus and then market him in exchange for a top centre … I am sorry I can’t stop laughing here!)
Alzner (one of the few players who really wanted to come to Montreal and then give him such a big contract)
I am sure many others can think of more examples.
The problem is that other GM’s are also very clever and they can easily pounce on this weakness.
‘Not acceptable ‘
HIO faithful holding MB accountable. Love it!
1. Don’t trade Max or Chucky. Both are good.
2. Scherbak is a bust.
3. Soup would’ve been a great nickname for Frankie B. (Which is also a good one)
4. I really hope Shattenkirk’s nickname was generated in the usual way: adding “ers” to the first syllable.
5. Disappointed in Marky.
—–
1. Unless you get a young can’t-miss C plus a prospect LD or some other kind of jackpot.
2. He’s 21, settle down. The same age as Antoine Waked.
4. Not Shatty?
5. To be fair, his agent is training on a beach right now. Also, this quote from the kid in #2 above gives me pause:
“He’s an example for anybody, he’s been in this organization for many years, everybody listens to what he says. He would give me a hard time. Saying things like “Why are you not in the gym?” when I was eating food or something like that. […] I was scared of him the first time… he was so serious, but then I turn around and see him laughing with the other old guys. I had to do whatever he was going to say to me! I had no choice!”.
I’ve read Markov is handling his own negotiations with teams in looking for a contract. I thought Berezin was his representation? Perhaps Markov is looking to save some coin.
Yep Berezin used to be his guy, I guess AM doesn’t really feel it’s necessary. Guys without agents aren’t shopping around too hard, I think a deal will happen before camp if MB hasn’t made other arrangements.
When MB came here…he had little of talent in the AHL. With no 1st and 2nd rounds in bewtween the LL pick….MB showed up with nothing to work with.
To me the test is not the last 5 yrs. As in how many players has MTL graduated the last 5 yrs. To me it started last year and moves forward from now on. Now he has 5 yrs of drafted players, he has his development staff in place for 5 yrs working with these kids, and he has (presumed) better and more stocked “prospect cupboard” today then when he arrived. We should start seeing players rolling out now and onward.
Chuck/Gally After that Beau, Pat were prob the 4 best prospects when MB and team arrived. All are in NHL.
So far they have graduated Ghetto and have guys like Hudon, McC, DLR on the cusp. With where we pick we are typically looking at 5 yrs before we can tell if NHL potential, ready to move up. So as I said…now is the time to start taking notes of the success. Now and the next 5 yrs. MB may be gone over the next 5 yrs, and the next GM start getting kudos for all these kids graduating…but you have to recall who drafted them and who developed them the most years to be fair.
As a fan I expect all 1st and 2nd round picks to make the NHL. I know they don’t. But that’s my expectation. And I am not here to say top 6 or bottom dman…I am saying NHLers. So considering MB went a few years without 2nd round picks I do realistically expect a bit of a lull in the yearly amount graduating prospects in about 2-4 yrs, cause we had zippo 2nds. I expect to see our 1st rounders make it, and maybe if lucky 1 later round pick every 2 yrs.
Sometimes I think the biggest problem with our development of prospects is the unrealistic expectations of the fans.
1st round MB drafted: McC, Sherbak, Juulsen, Serg, Pheol. I would be shocked if those 5 don’t ALL make the NHL. There may not be a stud in there now that Serg is gone. But if they do all become nhlers…would like to see how many other teams who draft late 20’s graduate 5 picks in a row. Our 2nd have been Fucale (I don’t hold hope), DLR (should make it soon), Lehk (made it), Collberg (bust we traded away). Our record in a few years may look better. And that’s the record MB should be judged on.
I don’t think it is unrealistic for MB to have drafted and developed a defensive Dman who shot blocks instead of paying 4.6 million for one. Sorry not acceptable.
Brett Lernout.
We did need a better LD in there somewhere, DDO. And don’t you dare pull out Beaulieu because he’s a daisy-headed foot-watcher.
Lernout is not ready to play now. C’mon…
BTW N8 and Tinordi were highly regarded prospects when MB got here. All he ended up with them was a 3rd rounder. He easily could have moved them for assets especially when he signed Markov and Emelin long-term. They just need to do better…that’s all.
Of course he’s not ready. But he was drafted and is being developed, like you asked.
You are way too hard on Alzner, he will shore up the 2nd pair in a way that Markov couldn’t have done.
No argument re Tinordi & N8.
Nothing against Alzner. I’m just don’t believe in paying players who are not top-3 forwards or Dmen that money when your 3 core players will be making 27 million. MB will regret that contract…just when it will happen is the question. Hopefully much later.
@Fleur
Bergy could tank for the next 5 years. It worked for the leafs.
What has worked for the laffs that they are not a very good team and have been horrible for a half century….that is what people said about the Caps all that talent…Ovechkin,Backstrom,Kuznetsov,Carlson,Holtby and they have never been past the 2nd round …Montreal will win several cups before the Laffs ever even make the finals. #facts.
How has it “worked”? They barely eked out 16th place last season. Their top three highest paid players this year are: Marleau, Horton, Lupul.
—–
Bergy ensuing that no rock goes unturned in his hunt for talent. That is, provided the rock is firmly in the foxhole.
I think most teams are the same. GMs generally hire people they know, rather than look for more qualified people with “Masters Degrees in Player Development.”
But hey, I love a good “incompetent nepotist” narrative as much as the next guy, so sure: “Way to hire your friend there, you greasy-palmed lounge lizard!” (Am I doing it right?)
Explain to me how, beyond your prejudices and latent intolerance, Francis Bouillon is not a perfect candidate for this post? How he does not know how to work hard in practice and games, and impart that knowledge to kids? How he does not have credibility as an undrafted player who had a fourteen year NHL career? How he’s not perfectly bilingual, can chat up the kids in both official languages? How he’s not personable and bright enough for that role? How he’s not steeped in the tradition of the Canadiens, and won’t bleed bleu-blanc-rouge?
25soonenough,
I thought he started out playing center than was put back at Wing in the second half. But I was wondering if he playing center this week. It might explain why he is there
Although I think montreal sees something special in him and he is getting every
Possible chance to succeed
I’m not sure about Development camp, as I haven’t found too many links to the scrimmage footage or any footage but from what I saw the last two seasons Sherbak played up and down the lineup a lot as he was dealing with multiple injuries. He played some center, mostly offensive zone draws but was always shifted quickly back to McCarron’s wing or DLR for a time, Dumont etc.. He played very well with Hudon and Carr.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Development camp runs 4 on 4 scrimmages (I guess you get to see the talent more?).
I’m talking about watching the last two seasons of Ice Caps games. I’m not too sure what you are referring to
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Today, the last scrimmage of the camp, was full 5 on 5 action.
IMO I suspect the Habs plan now is to trade Chucky for a center and hope Sherbak replaces Chucky next year. It is either this or trade Max for the center…don’t see the Cap going anywhere.
I would trade Max over Chucky. I think Max is at his ceiling and will only get more expensive in 18-19 forward. Chucky has room to grow.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
If we’re throwing in the towel on our illusory “championship window”, then I have to agree: trade Max now for legit #1 C with a more expensive cap hit to a team that needs cap relief. Preferably one with some term left on his contract, so that we don’t have to worry about giving him a gargantuan Price-esque raise in the immediate future.
For the right player (ex: a MacKinnon type), this would probably be the wisest use of the extra cap space we have at the moment, no doubt about it.
Speaking to development maybe it is time the Habs looked outside the box.
Some of their prospects could be loaned to European teams with a record of training players. Sub-contract the process.
Ice is ice. It doesn’t build players. Trainers and coaches do.
That box is wide open.
League pecking order: NHL, KHL, then the AHL – SHL in a virtual tie, then (probably) the (Swiss) SEL, Czech Extra-Ligua, and the Finnish league..
We’ve already seen Lehkonen, Henrikson, Vejdemo being developed in the SHL. Ikonen has a decision: stay with Frolunda and see less ice but better coaches, or head back to Finland.
If the Rocket flourish, it will be the best of all. Having the ‘prospects’ and ‘pros’ so close to each other. Sort of following in the Leafs/Marlies mould. It is also a NA ice surface.
Tarasenko spent 2 and half years ‘developing’ in the KHL, Emelin 7 years. Whatever works.
I’m curious; what position is Sherbak playing at development camp. Is the playing center experiment over?
I watch 40 or so Ice Caps games last season and Sherbak always played wing, if that helps.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Ah, Habs center in no time then.
lol
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Sherbak has the size and skills to be an effective top 6 player. He almost doubled his points in his second year In the ahl. I think he will need another full season on The farm playing heavy minutes. He is only 21 years old need to be patient
Some opinions from the Twitterverse:
bobby dollas @bobbydollas1 · 22 minutes ago
Boullion no experience as a developer with kids or young men….. recipe for another failure.
Grant McCagg @grantmccagg · 38 minutes ago
Smart move by Habs having undrafted overachiever in charge of player dev. instead of a 1st-rd pick who never justified going 10th overall.
Congratulations to Timmins on getting a long overdue assistant GM position. He will still be in charge of the draft, which is good news.
Timmins has worked in every possible front office department going back to his days with the Senators. No one works harder.
Bobby Dollas’ opinion ain’t worth the paper it’s printed on…
Bobby Dollas teaches and develops young players for a living unlike any of us here (maybe Sholi I think). He has a right to his opinion.
Does he though? Wiki says he works for PSL in Laval, their website has no mention of him as one of their instructors. He did play in the NHL, that is something forsure, but then again so did Frankie B.
I think bwoar may be correct in the grapes tasting sour more than anything.
I’m not disputing the fact that he has a right to his opinion, everybody does.
I’m merely stating that it doesn’t mean a damn thing to me and certainly not something that I would hang my hat on. He was a dime a dozen hockey player and I’ve always found his post career commentary cynical and uninteresting,… not exactly a towering intellect either…
Bobby Dollas is a private trainer who trains kids to adults.
http://bobbydollas.com/bobby-dollas-hockey-school.html
It is no secret he has been critical of the Habs treatment of young players over the past 5 seasons. He has said that they should have let them played and lived with their mistakes (thought MT sucked). If he has sour grapes so do many people out there.
After the draft he did a long segment with Marinaro on June 30th about the issue of hockey in Quebec. It was really good. If you heard it, you wouldn’t think he was not knowledgeable. Unfortunately Tony didn’t post it. I will send them an email to do it. This province has huge issues.
Dollas… them grapes sure taste sour!
Trevor Timmins named assistant GM (as per Amanda Stein)
Probably because he’s french
I hear he bench-presses in metric.
https://www.google.ca/amp/s/www.habseyesontheprize.com/platform/amp/prospects/2017/7/5/15919082/development-camp-day-three-highlights-quotes-scherbak-juulsen-poehling-canadiens-habs
LMAO could you please point out where she said he is a bust
The impression I got from her eysterday was that Sherbak was slacking…not a bust. Today she said this:
Amanda SteinVerified account @amandacstein
Maybe Nikita Scherbak heard my criticism yesterday. Just scored a beauty of a penalty shot. Redeeming himself.
That’s right Amanda. After getting instructed by pros and learning nothing, he read your criticism and instantly became a better player. Please criticize the whole team now.
Hey, whatever works!
(I’ll do my part by labeling today’s underwear the “Scherbak Shootout Specials”, and will put them on again the next time he’s in a shootout. Just doing my part.)
If they need cleaning afterwards Johnny, perhaps this useful tip can help you out.
http://lifehacker.com/pressure-wash-dirty-sports-gear-to-make-it-look-like-ne-1796591600
She is just recording her impressions on any given day. She isn’t evaluating players, or how they were used, or what they had to do. She is just saying I watched today and this guy stood out to me, this guy didn’t.
Speaking of Marinaro he discounted the Markov to Flyers rumour:
Tony Marinaro Verified account @TonyMarinaro
Andrei Markov to Flyers will NOT happen. He is interested in them, they are not interested. Teams not interested in terms & $ Markov asking.
6:39 AM – 4 Jul 2017 from Montréal, Québec
So Markov is will probably just wait and see…maybe KHL? Also Marinaro confirmed Habs made 5 year offer to Rads a week before the Dallas offer…so at least MB was consistent in offering 5 year deals to both Rads and Alzner (disagree with both). According to an accountant, Rads saved ~4 million signing in Dallas. Habs can’t compete with this.
Unless said accountant has the details of how Rads has had is finances structured, this accountant can not say that definitively.
Habfan17
They did a whole show on this. There is not much they can do here in QC.
http://www.tsn.ca/radio/montreal-690/ernie-furt-quebec-is-expensive-for-nhl-players-1.791221
If Marky goes to the KHL I would be very disappointed in that decision. Why not take 1 year with the team you;ve played your whole career for, you know a coaching job awaits you. Leaving for Russia would burn any and all bridges I would think. No jersey retirements…ect
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
There are two perspectives in a relationship. It is quite possible Markov is offended that the Habs haven’t given him the 2 years. Look MT and MB played Markov into the freaking ground instead of getting PK a LDman 4 seasons ago. Now he’s too old for them…I wouldn’t blame him if he was pissed. Just the way things end up sometimes…
I know, It’s just a shame is all.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Five years of rebuilding under Marc Bergevin, and this is where we are.
I certainly get the feeling that Bergevin’s job is on the line now, and he appears to feel it also. It looks as if he is finger-pointing to his underlings for the lack of, or slow progress, of prospects.
Expect the unexpected? That is precisely what worries me. The desperation deal intended as a shakeup. There is a handful of decent prospects in the system, but nobody who can be expected to step in and be the difference maker, and most of our prospects end up moving on to some other team as a throw-in in some trade for bottom six forwards, or unheralded D-men.
Amanda stein said sherbak is a bust. Why was she not hired to develop these players. Bergy needs to think outside the box.
The way our defence looks right now Frankie bull would fit in nicely at the number 4 slot.
A player who has played TWO SEASONS in the AHL should not be at a development camp. What…there is something he can learn now that SL hasn’t shown him in two seasons? Makes no sense…
Agree, it only risks injury. Sherbak needs to play smarter and he won’t get smarter at DC
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Speaking of development, have we offer-sheeted Luke’s guy yet?
—–
Seems like a pretty top heavy management group. Handed out a lot of Director positions but nothing has really changed!
Everyone got promoted, even though from the outside looking in, the player development has not produced enough results!
Why have a journeyman added as a development coach? What does he know about the kind of high end skill players like Galchenyuk and Sherbak possess?
How about hiring consultants with specific skill sets that can relate to and teach by position? They have sports psychologists, nutritionists, etc. Whey not hire a player like Adam Oates to work with the centres, Robinson or Scott Steven to work with the defence.
Let’s get to the root of the issues. Build the skills the players already have and guide them on how to best use them. Stop trying to convert every player into a defensive specialist!!!!
By creating layers, more heads on the block before it gets to you.
Ah yes, the ripple effect…lol
From Habfan17 “Let’s get to the root of the issues. Build the skills the players already have and guide them on how to best use them. Stop trying to convert every player into a defensive specialist!!!!”
Good point!!! I don’t know much about CJ but is he the type of coach who can put square, circle, star shaped pegs into their respective holes or does he only have a square hole through which everything must go into?
Boy that was a silly analogy!! LOL
I remember as a hockey fan in the 70’s reading that Scotty Bowman had a system for everybody but when it came to Lafleur, he was allowed to do what he did best. And when Lemaire became the coach for the Habs in 1983 he was so strict on Lafleur thus decreasing Lafleurs production and forcing him into retirement.
Thanks! I hope CJ is that kind of coach. For me, you build a line that balances everything, a play maker, a goal scorer, and a defensive responsible guy who can also dig out pucks when needed. Even better of the play maker and goal scorer can do both.
Habfan17
Yes, lilywhite innocent Guy who through no fault of his own was ‘forced’ to retire by big meanie Jacques Lemaire, the ogre who was his former linemate, and there nothing more to the story. That narrative passes the first glance test, no probs.
If only Guy had had any other options, at all, even a single one, except to slam the door in a huff, impulsively, which was odd for Guy, he usually wasn’t so headstrong or did things on a whim.
When I read that article about the Bouillon appointment, it jumped out at me also. So many “directors” and “managers” in the CH organizational chart compared to how many people are actually working with the young players.
I thought, hey, this is just like our school and health system in Quebec. No money for people that actually work directly with the persons in need but a lot spent in complicated structures and administrative jobs.
The nice thing about the farm team in Laval is that probably more experts from HIO can see the team play and give us analysis.
Still think Sky should have been fired and replaced by MT. The team is still paying him 2 million a year. Might as well get him to do something.
What ever happened to Latendresse?
He’ll be head of scouting by next week.
LOL – i just brought it up because of some of the comments on recently drafted players… i recall everyone thinking he was the sh!t a while back
Coaching at College Charles Lemoyne.
Good to bring in new blood, though obviously the scouting wasn’t far and wide. But colour me skeptical. Frankie Boo is a warrior (good foxhole guy) but he’s another guy in the plunker d-mold of our self-centered GM. And that hasn’t worked out for our development so far.
And calling it a “shake up” seems overly favourable. Doesn’t look like Bergie fired any of his buddies – he just moved them around to new positions. Same inept brain trust. One new guy in the mix.
But the most important thing – they can still hold all of their meetings in French. Makes their lives easier. Worth buying tickets and 8-dollar hotdogs for.
————————————-
With Marc Bergevin’s leadership:
The “C” stands for Cronyism.
The “H” stands for Hubris.
I don’t care about the player development position, but as soon as I saw the Bouillon announcement I knew someone would complain about his ethnicity.
Isn’t he American?
Well it does seem a bit like nepotism.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I think most teams are the same. GMs generally hire people they know, rather than look for more qualified people with “Masters Degrees in Player Development.”
Oh for sure, the whole league is one big neptic-tank
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
My issue (as I stated above) is with his being a similar player to Bergevin. That and his lack of experience…. if you have a problem, why bring in a green guy with the same kind of focus of the other heads of the organization? Doesn’t sound like a solution to me. A solution would be finding someone proven who’s really good at what you need and can bring real change NOW.
————————————-
With Marc Bergevin’s leadership:
The “C” stands for Cronyism.
The “H” stands for Hubris.
“plunker” haha. I vote for this as a replacement for Puds. Plunker sounds even more gross and somewhat fecal
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Your intolerance is showing, along with your teeth, as usual.
Kirk Muller–Associate Coach
Rick Dudley–VP Hockey Ops
Trevor Timmins–Assistant GM
Scott Mellanby–Assistant GM
Eric Crawford–Director Pro Scouting
Shane Churla–Director Amateur Scouting
But yeah, meetings in French, yuck yuck, how outlandish, (knee slap)…
This is the new kind of shakeup I guess: hire one more guy, promote everyone already there.
Molson: Marc, why are we doing this?
Bergy: Geoff, Geoff, Geoff…just go count your money
Molson: AHHHHHH YESSSSSS
ha ha, I made the same comment just above… big change… NOT
Hudon, De La Rose, McCarron, and soon to be Juulsen, are for certain NHLers developed at least partially under Bergevin. I agree our player development has been poor but people need to stop saying “no players” have been developed in the Bergevin era.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Scherbak is a possibility too. Although I heard a report he didn’t look very good during a scrimmage at the development camp yesterday.
Hopeful third-liner, fourth-liner, fourth-liner (first-round pick) and so far unsullied by Sly.
Yup.
Betterthannothing™
That goes more to drafting than development but I see your point
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Also I think Juulsen was an NHL caliber player already at 17 so Sly can;t do too much damage
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
See, that’s the problem: “partially developed”
As of right now, there are no Dmen IN THE LINEUP (sorry don’t know how to make words bold) drafted and developed in the organization. Not saying they haven’t drafted and developed players; just the results are poor.
Let’s be honest. The best developed player has been Lekhonen and he was developed in Europe. They need some home-runs.
If you go before the Bergevin era. Price, Subban, Plekanec, Pacioretty were all developed in our system…just not MB’s system
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
25 – I want all of those players you mentioned to be full time Habs, that goes for Scherbak, too. But none of them are in the “certain NHLer” category.
This is a road we have been down many times since HIO was first brought to life. At that time, the big argument was which of the two Hab building blocks, Higgins or Komisarek, would go on to be captain once Koivu retired.
I disagree, only slightly. I can only judge off what I watch. I buy the package every year to watch AHL games. I believe Hudon is not only an NHLer but one of those St-Louis type late bloomers. I believe DLR has become a very solid two-way player that recently discovered his offensive instincts and McCarron, although he may be traded by us is an NHL mainstay on someone’s fourth and possibly third line.
That is only what I see though. I’m no expert.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Hudon and DLR must clear waivers and they both will be picked off if Montreal tries to send them down. Not sure what McCarron gains by going back to the AHL. They should all stay with the big club. Juulsen and Scherbak should spend the entire season in Laval.
Hudon – could eventually move into top 9 role
DLR – perfect candidate for 4th line centre or LW
McCarron – 4th line RW
Juulsen and Scherbak – too early to tell
I think the team feels the same which is why more “puds” haven’t been picked up. It’s time to let the kids play
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
How is it so many players have crappy nicknames and Bouillon’s got three decent ones: Bull, Cube, Boo?
Did he have to grow up tough because he was named Francis?
Kids can be soooo cruel; John Wayne changed his name from Marion.
Boo isn’t very good. But it’s the equivalent of his third line so not bad.
didn’t a few guys call him “soup” as well. That one is a little too on the nose
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Francis ‘en français’ doesn’t have the stigma it might have if he’d grown up among the blokes.
I really want to inure myself for the inevitable fall by citing that a team with much of its cap tied up in an aging goalie and plodding D aren’t going to ascend, but only tread water until they tire and sink. But I am not sure.
Drouin, Chucky, Lehks, Danault, and Gally aren’t bad building blocks. I don’t see how MB finds other pieces without good draft positioning or the inability to lure FA’s due to taxes, media scrutiny, etc.., but I think he has a few years to figure it out. This team won’t seriously challenge, but I can see them being fairly middlingly competitive for a number of years, cause they will be hard to score on. I suppose you can look at it like Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, first shore up the goalie and D, try not to get blown out each game, give yourself a chance. I just wish after 5 years that MB was working on the higher levels of scoring to win, you know, self-actualization.
‘Things have to change’
Unfortunately,for many of posters, MB is reading from a different playbook.
A fight at camp today, huh? I like it.
No issue with fighting but at a “development camp”??? They can do this at a bar.
No, it really makes a mess of the salad.
Take it outdoors.
If you can’t throw ranch dressing then why is it there?
First thing I’d do is make like Popeye and chow down some spinach
I wish Frankie the best. Habs IMO need some help with development. After 5 MB seasons there is no Habs Dman left who was drafted and developed within the organization (ok Weber came from PK but the rest from just signings and trades not involving Dmen). For them not to have at least an Emelin replacement right now is weak.
I understand drafting and developing top-6 centers is tough but how can you not find and develop defensive Dmen with little offense who block shots? The only chance they have to win a Cup with Price-Weber-Max making 27 million is with young players coming through the organization on cheap deals. MB just can`t be running to sign shot blockers at 5 million with a 10.5 million goalie. Things have to change.
“Player development” in Laval this year will surely feature older AHL vets with no NHL future (Froese, Taormina, etc.) making sure the team doesn’t suck as mightily as it did for years in St. John’s.
If you have a giant pile of shyte right in your own backyard, your neighbours will ask more questions.
Plus, a few more wins will keep Sly in the foxhole.
http://gph.is/2sGAkQ3
Always liked Boo, and he should be a good development coach given his work ethic and physical intensity. But he is also just another retread. Not a lot of new blood injected into this organization. Continuity and consistency are good, but an occasional influx of new ideas wouldn’t hurt either…..
Does it bother anyone else that the entire Habs front office and coaching staff is, apart from Muller, made up of guys who were little more than journeymen during their career? Would it be so bad to have someone who knew what it was like to contribute at or near the level of an elite player? I know that these types of guys tend not to take on front office jobs, but then you see guys like Housley, Recchi, Tocchet, Guerin, Graves, Drury, Robitaille, Blake, Shannahan, etc., contributing elsewhere. Dunno, probably nothing, but I kind of wish they had guys who appreciated talent at bit more involved…
The only ex-players the Habs can hire are ex-players that want to live and pay taxes there. Same as current players. Frankie Cube is already part of the city.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
It’s a valid point. Personally, I find the city of MTL to be one of the nicest in North America. The language and taxes are stumbling blocks for some, especially anglos, but honestly, you could do a lot worse.
They had a chance at Larry Robinson a few years ago and decided against it. Not sure if there are more recent NHL alum that would be interested. Lecavalier? Probably not. Roy? Desjardins? Damphousse? Koivu? Bobby Smith?
Koivu would make the heart of that city sing. I would love to see Saku behind the bench.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I agree. I’ve been saying for years that we need to hire an offensive specialist as part of our management team — someone who thinks the game offensively and recognizes good offensive talent. There’s a reason teams like Tampa Bay so often hit home runs when they draft forwards, while we mostly seem to get solid two-way players and grinders. The whole system needs an injection of offensive talent, and it should start at the top.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
I agree, but I guess there are two questions that go with it:
1) Who could they possibly bring in?
2) Would Bergevin support or even tolerate it? Is it something that would have to be spearheaded by Molson?
Young players are naturally rebellious. Will they be disciplined for taking no Bull?
Yeah baby!
Frankie The Bull.
https://youtu.be/WHC2FSX8kkg
Viva Timo Libre!
https://twitter.com/amandacstein/status/882595228640825344
Bergevin shuffles the deck on the Titanic, rewarding failure.
*golf claps*
Cal, have you not been reading HIO (and RN in particular)?
It’s not the Titanic …
It’s the Good Ship Lollipop
On a sweet trip to a Stanley Cup
Where lottsa puds play
That’s how it gets done the Bergevin way
I like the addition of Cube. Riendeau was never a very good goalie. Hopefully his coaching skills are better
I am hopping that the Habs development will get better starting with this year. Here is why:
1- Cube is a good addition to the staff as he can help mentor the kids and he was always a hard working player who didn’t/couldn’t get by on talent alone, he had to work for it.
2- I think that moving the AHL team to Laval will help as well since it makes it easier for the management team of the big club to keep tabs on the prospects.
3- A new full time GM (and no longer Bergevin doing it in his spare time) of the Laval Rocket who will see the coach and his staff day in and day out and will be able to focus on making the farm team better.
4- Additional media coverage will add more pressure on the team to progress. This will also help fans make more informed comments about our prospect pool and coaches of the AHL team. For example many said that the coach should have been fired instead of given the reigns again, but how many AHL games did these people watch to justify that statement.
I think a closer farm team can only help in developing the future generation of Hab players.
1. I like Boullion, tough guy, hard work. Not so sure that he’ll help bring out the offense in guys like Simon Bourque though. It’s a source of concern that the entire org is staffed by hardworking but unspectacular players. Hopefully that’s just my own ignorance.
2 & 3. Yes this should help a lot.
4. Ha ha fans don’t make informed comments on the AHL c’mon polar bear! They have a hard enough time figuring out the other 30 NHL teams 😀
I am definitely hoping the move to Laval rights the ship somewhat.
1. No, it´s not. The only guy who focusses on skill, speed or creativity is Trevor Timmins. The rest are all about the typical old NHL bullshit. Character, leadership, grit, size, blablabla. Not that these things don´t matter but the other three are much more important. I really hope the next GM who has quite a mess to clean up will bring some real change.
Not sure promoting everyone sends the right message here.
Just add another buddy to the mix, shuffle around the titles a little and people think you’re keeping busy. Works like a charm.
Betterthannothing™
Don`t follow all these positions in details but it seems that MB was doing to much so started delegating (e.g., Carrier AHL GM). Also Timmins is an assistant GM).. This seems to have started a cascade of moves.
I suppose the question is, whom in the Organization is the biggest influencer on the development or lack thereof of the drafted players?
Is it the head Coach of the Habs, Head Coach of the now Rocket or Player development staff?
I am not a fan of the club retaining Sly as AHL Head Coach, I am a fan of Julien as NHL Head Coach. As for the shuffling of Timmins, Lapointe, Ramage etc…. I think at this point it is understandable.
There is zero excuses after this year if development continues to be a sore spot in the organization. We no longer are taking flights to St. John’s to see how the kids are doing etc….
It took too long in my opinion for the team to make the move to Laval, but it has now happened, and this has to be a huge and important step for the organization.
They had to do something about the Hamilton situation years ago and instead decided a geographical move was in order. They missed the point entirely.
The Habs have developed nobody on their roster under Bergevin.
I wondered if there was any other NHL team like that. Vegas Knights I guess. I am afraid to look at the others.
It either pays off big this season (rather than starting 2 seasons ago) or it was a total waste of these young men’s time and probably careers.
With regards to missing the point after Hamilton, when did the shovel go in the ground, or perhaps more importantly the land get the development okay to build the new arena in Laval?
If it turns out that those decisions (Land purchase, building designed, approval from AHL (likely formality) were made either while the team was in Hamilton or upon the time of departure, did they then miss the point?
I don’t know how many 10-12 thousand seat arenas get built from start to finish in under 2 years.
I understand everything you are saying. I am not speaking about that. I am speaking to the development of players rather than properties.
I will always consider the purpose of the affiliate teams to be the development and training of entry level players possessing the requisite basic skillsets.