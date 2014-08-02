Canadiens name Francis Bouillon team’s development coach

Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin has decided to shake up the team’s player-development staff, naming former defenceman Francis Bouillon development coach.

Bouillon replaces Rob Ramage, who becomes the Canadiens’ director of player development.

Martin Lapointe, who was director of player development, now becomes director of player personnel, while Vincent Riendeau is the new director of goalie development. Riendeau used to be assistant general manager for the Canadiens’ AHL team.

Since the 2008 NHL Draft, only four players selected by the Canadiens have gone on to play 100 or more games in the NHL: Alex Galchenyuk, Brendan Gallagher, Nathan Beaulieu and Sven Andrighetto. Beaulieu (Buffalo) and Andrighetto (Colorado) are no longer with the Canadiens.

