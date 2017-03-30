Canadiens’ Markov deserves new contract | HI/O Show

On this week’s Hockey Inside/Out Show at hockeyinsideout.com, our panel — Gazette sports columnist Stu Cowan, former Canadien Georges Laraque, Jessica Rusnak of CBC Daybreak and host Adam Susser — discusses what the Canadiens should offer Andrei Markov for a new contract, as well as these questions:
Should the Canadiens move Alex Galchenyuk back to centre or leave him as a winger.
Carey Price was pressed into action against the Stars and was stellar. Do his performances bode well for the postseason?
Our HIO Viewer question of the weeks asks: what team will give the Habs the least amount of trouble in the first round of the playoffs?
Will the Canadiens finish the season as Atlantic Division champions?
What a pessimistic show. Both Laraque and Cowan have given up on this team despite clinching a playoff birth today and having a chance at winning the cup this spring. Make at least an attempt on looking at the positives if you are attempting to provide entertainment. This show stinks without Nilan and Todd.
Rinky dink franchise.
http://ottawacitizen.com/news/local-news/former-ottawa-senators-executive-sues-melnyk-team-for-1-55m-alleges-discord-behind-the-scenes
I don’t like talking about a player’s next contract until the season is over and I have seen how he and the team fared in the playoffs. That being said, Markov gassed out the last four seasons and has slowed down (skating) considerably. The time off from injury helped a great deal this season. If people think he’s going to play top-2 and score at the pace he is doing now at 39 years old next season, they are delusional. His play can drop off a cliff at the snap of a finger (people forget last season and his horrible performance against TB in the playoffs). There is no way I can see him being offered more than one season and more than 4 million. This year we had a scenario where younger players got their shot with Weber and Markov was the back-up in case it didn’t work. Next season I suspect we will see Markov start the season and a younger player (or trade) take over the end of the season.
I think what you saw this year was what he can do if he’s not playing 24 to 25 minutes per night. And given how dedicated to conditioning he is, I don’t see his play falling apart next year.
4 million is an insult considering what he’s done for the team and the contribution he made this year. I would hope that the loyalty he’s shown will be rewarded. If they lowball him and force him into changing teams I will be very disappointed. He has said often enough he wants to play his whole career here and has never even gone out to the free agent market to see what he could get.
If I had to bet, I would guess it will be the exact same deal as before 5.75 and either one or two years. Is he worth that much? Absolutely.
People who think Markov should sign for 1 year for 4 million or less need to look at the numbers. Right now Markov sits at 12th in ppg for d-men at .63/game. If he moves that up to .64 he will be tied for 9th in scoring.
This along with being totally dependable in his own end adds up to still being one of the top defencemen in the game.
Since they’ve reduced his icetime, he is no longer getting beat one-on-one like he has for the last 3 or 4 years. Nobody is going to mistake him for Paul Byron for his skating but he almost always gets to where he needs to be.
He still sees the ice better than 99% of the players in the league, continually breaks up plays before they can gets started and uses his smarts to save his legs.
He is by far the best passer on the team and his second goal the other night shows what his anticipation can produce – he was waiting for that exact play from Karlsson.
Why would you insult someone who has committed heart and soul to the Habs and is still our best or second best d by offering him less than market value?
And the move to play him next to Weber has brought tremendous results for that pairing and the team.
Agree 100%.
Renaud Lavoie @renlavoietva · 22 minutes ago
Andreas Martinsen, Brendan Davidson in, Jordie Benn (injured) Torrey Mitchell out vs Panthers
Every since I coined the nickname Swiss Roadrunner I had a soft spot for Andrighetto. Oh, I knew he wasn’t the next Yvan Cournoyer, but I always hoped he’d make it.
—–
Some people think it’s awesome that the Leafs went from worst to playoffs, but
(1) they were losing on purpose so it doesn’t count.
(2) I’d argue the Habs’ recovery is even more impressive. From Nov 16th on we were the worst team in the league last year. We went from that to first place in our division from day one this season.
—–
Leafs have been bad for a decade…Many teams have lost on purpose and then get rewarded the future superstars of the game…The draft is set up that the worst teams can get the future superstars…
“(1) they were losing on purpose so it doesn’t count.”
C’mon man what would you have done? Keep playing Phagoof, Kessel, etc. and stay in a state of mediocrity forever? They got rid of players who were not going to win them a Cup and started an immediate rebuild. You can hate them all you want but they did a great job the past two seasons.
Yes they did DDO.
Of course they did.
I don’t care about the Leafs. All I’m saying is that the Miracle at the ACC as they’re not calling it isn’t quite what it seems.
It’s like that old trick of the pool hustler who pretends to be a novice.
Loses a few games then raises the stakes.
—–
I’d give Markov 2 yrs @ 4 mil/yr. Or sign him to a 1yr at the 5.75 he’s making now and make year 2 an option year for the club.
Markov’s salary is only about $4.3 M this year. NO WAY is he going to get $5.75 M on a one year or two year contract. He simply isn’t worth that.
Check your stats, I think Markov makes 5.75 this year.
He’s our top pairing defenseman and has 5 less points than Drew Doughty this season.
He’s worth $5.75
Yes, agreed, but I’d do it for one year at a time.
I think Markov has been remarkable. Worth every penny of 5.75.
Since almost nobody home grown has really broken out since Bergevin took over, I’m inclined to blame the organization, and wouldn’t be surprised if both Beaulieu and Galchenyuk if they are traded away. It makes me wonder if such a natural like Filip Forsberg would have had trouble here too. Seems unlikely, but perhaps Galchenyuk would have climbed higher in another organization by this time as well
Chucky has the most points all-time for his draft year. I think he’s actually doing ok.
He has done well for sure. Not great but certainly good. BUT we can’t make the same mistake the Oilers did with Eberle/Hopkins/Hall and simply give him $6 M x 6 years when they have yet to earn that kind of money with their production and play. Chucky should be in the low $5’s in any deal x 6 years. Playoffs are huge for Chucky and his negotiations this summer. I hope he has a great playoffs for himself and his contract and of course our team.
Galchenyuk,Beaulieu,Carr for JT
Then sign Shipachev ,all set at center
The panel / Stu has a point there on maybe both with be traded. N8 for sure is going to be deal for something because Bergy won’t want to lose an asset for nothing when he can fetch something. Makes sense.
Chucky – perhaps he goes but I can see him going to FLA for Huberdeau or Barkov in some sort of deal as FLA/Rowe is pretty ticked at his young core this year. I expect a significant deal out of FLA this summer too just like with the Avs. Bergy better not bite on Bjugstad though. It’s Barkov or Huberdeau or Koggy.
I still can’t believe how BAD the Avs are. Then again maybe their players simply aren’t that good just like the Oilers found out with Eberle and Nuge…….average NHL players at the end of the day….talented but soft….etc. We shall see what the market value is come summer time.
Florida playing 3rd game in 4 days…They are pretty well out of playoffs…9 points behind last playoff spot and many teams ahead…
Sometimes I get depressed reading some comments. It’s like what kind of people are you? always finding a negative.
So assuming that you have to protect X number of defensemen and x number of forwards, would you play a D man up from for a few shifts and list him as either?
“Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”
Markov should only be getting one year deals the rest of his career. Lidstrom did it so why can’t Marky.
$4 M for 1 year is my offer.
Agree, but if he plays well in the playoffs he gets >5.
That way if things don’t go well for the team next year he could be dealt at the deadline to a contender for a good prospect or picks.
makes sense to me.
Marky doesn’t have enough speed to do well in the playoffs…..Rangers and Bolts exposed him big time 3-4 years ago already….different game in playoffs for sure….they always went to his side of the ice and exploited him and Emelin. Can’t see it changing this year. But hopefully Marky doesn’t pinch as much and take those chances by cheating in the neutral zone. Julien is a better coach than MT. And Weber is a better dman than PK so that will help Marky’s game too!
Lots of people thought he was done a few years ago with his injuries …Not sure, but I do think that he proved them wrong …may not have the speed he once had but the hockey savvy is definitely still there without a doubt he will be just fine ..
All Habs all the Time
With 90% of my posts garnering no response, even when controversial, I want to note that I made a post near the end of last game that recived more responses than my last 20 posts combined. It was after Radulov made about his 10th poor decision in the game, this one lifting the puck cross ice from the left side Habs zone to the middle of the ice blueline level. It was almost gloved down by an opponent and could have led to a big chance. I referred to him as brain dead and I apologize that it was perhaps too harsh.
Within a minute he scored a goal that finished off the Stars once and for all. Leaving aside that Lehtonen by this point actually looked like a sieve rather than just playing like one, whom should I go after tonight and when?
🙂
Answer: Petry & always
Get After Dispy… he’s looking all smug, up there on his hilltop in his comfy robe.
Dispy?
—–
it sounds like Boone except he is in a basement, which may or may not be on a hilltop
DW about it. The “gotcha” post is also a classic. Lol
Benn >Beaulieu IMO
My proposed trade is Pleks and Emelin plus 2nd pick and some cash. I think that would be good for both teams helps vegas get to floor and we get cap space
Remember that you have 29 other teams trying to unload their unwanted contracts … you will have to throw in a lot more than that ….
“Don’t crush that dwarf Alex Henry, hand me the pliers”
Beaulieu’s NHL work to date:
GP G A PTS
2012-13 NHL 6 0 2 2
2013-14 NHL 17 0 2 2
2014-15 NHL 64 1 8 9
2015-16 NHL 64 2 17 19
2016-17 NHL 68 3 22 25
He’s only 24 and has size. He has progressed offensively, according to the numbers, but is still very prone to inconsistent play. What do we think he is really worth?
I’ll amend this … he is currently earning $1,000,000.00 and is eligible for arbitration.
whatever he’s worth, it’s definitely less than Benn, Weber, Markov, Petry
8 years, 32 million $.
3,3,3,4,5,5,4,4
A-Whaaaaaaat?
I say 4 years 10 million…TOPS!
Nate is not the first D to develop slowly. If we thought he was gouing to peak as a bottom pairing D, none of us would care about where he is now.
The idea is that he should be a standout middle pairing player with speed size and a mean streak. If you want to run the risk that he rounds into form 2 years from now, and then you’ve got him cheap for two years, cool. I’d rather lock him down and watch him blossom.
Comparables? Klefbom and Connor Murphy.
N8 blossom in the same sentence is pretty funny.
He will NEVER “blossom”. His DNA is inconsistency and it is the REASON he slipped down in the draft the first place. Between the ears he just isn’t a top pairing dman. Heck he isn’t even a top 4. He shows flashes of it but can’t see him blossoming.
Sum: 31.
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
Habby: I was going to say 4 years, around 2 – 2.5 mill per … nice to know others think the same. I think that is a number that keeps him easily tradeable should the Habs decide to part ways with him in the future.
3 years x $2 M per.
I agree with Stu and the panel – he is going to get moved in the offseason.
Benn is going to be protected and we won’t risk losing N8 for nothing.
If something changes in the playoffs with N8 and his inconsistent play and Jordie sucks – then well of course we protect the younger Dman but that chance is slim and none.
You might be right, if they do move him, let’s hope the return is actually worth it … but somehow I doubt that, lol
Loved watching the highlights of the LA Vs Calgary game last night. Jarome Iginla will go down as one of my favorite non Habs players of all time. 50 goals scorer who never backs down from anybody and plays real hard.
Last night was a flashback to when hockey was actually exciting to watch no matter what the score was. Now half the games are a 2-1 snooze-fest with very limited hitting and next to no fighting. back and forth and back and forth and back and forth, it’s a wonder that the NHL is attracting any new fans. Half the games are like watching paint dry.
Looking forward to our 1st round match up with the Rangers. I want to see a war out there. People say there’s no fighting in the playoffs, I seem to remember, Habs included, all kinds of fights in the 1st round over the past decade. Not only fights, but the hitting an animosity to boot. That’s hockey!
I still watch the large majority of the games but the excitement level in a lot of the games is nothing close to what it once was. This isn’t just me saying this, I’ve heard Ray Ferraro, Bob McKenzie and a whole slew of other hockey analysts state the same over the radio in my commute to and from the office.
Bring on the playoffs, lets see some real hockey!
Hobie, you may get your wish on fighting, but i would posit that the old adage that there are no fights in the playoffs really meant that the staged fight cementhead hockey “entertainment” was replaced by “games that matter”.
There are no Boogards in the league anymore – if you can’t keep up you don’t play. That said, there is still plenty of room for Lecavalier vs Iginla but petulant 4th liners like Ryan White starting line brawls that they can’t win are not likely to happen.
“Don’t crush that dwarf Alex Henry, hand me the pliers”
+1
Have lived in Calgary for most of my life and Iggy’s entire tenure as a flame. Not a fan. To be honest not a fan of most Flames, except this Tkachuk kid. He’s a gamer. Wow. Monny too. That’s probably where I start and end.
I lived in Calgary for two years, immediately bought an Iginla jersey and was super impressed. Legend. Surprised you feel that way. Can’t say I’ve ever heard someone say they weren’t a fan of the guy? To each is own I guess?
Iggy is a class act. I live in Calgary too. One of the best Flames EVER. Shocked fellow Calgarians don’t like him or didn’t like him. He came to play every night, awesome in the community, captain or the team, always gave interviews with smiles, always dropped the gloves for a teammate, scored big goals, and rarely got injured.
Oh well – we all have our opinions.
As more and more surfaced about why Iggy left Calgary, how he left Calgary, some of his off ice habits, dressing room concerns with the Double Dion and even Reghr, a lot more Flames fans no longer are under the same impression with Iggy they once were.
The guy is NOT a legend. Though an incredible goal scorer, a true balls to the wall player (for many years), he lacked some of the qualities that are legendary (hall of fame worthy). Namely he didn’t penalty kill for majority of his time in Calgary, he wasn’t an off ice leader to his team mates, shut himself off from team related events (too cool for school) etc.
I’m definitely in the minority here. And it’s definitely because the Flames organization did an incredible job hiding where Iggy wasn’t up to par. They also did an incredible job marketing the fellow.
Thanks Bwoar and Stevereno ill look when i get home.
Here’s an idea!
Sign Galchenyuk for 8 years at 9 million per year, make sure he starts volunteering much more time in the community, maybe makes a big donation or two, then Bergevin can trade him for the player he and Julien REALLY want, Patrice Bergeron.
I actually started the post thinking I was being sarcastic, and then half way through realized this might actually happen.
Except the contract Galchenyuk will sign should be more like 6 years and 33 million.
wait, first MB has to hardball him.
Then Chucky will win an award (because you know, talent), this will raise his value which will force MB to overpay on the next contract.
——————
It’s nice that MB got players who hate to lose.
If only he also got some that could do something about it
Like, give it up already.
You know it’s getting shabby when I’m actually embarrassed for you.
Worst part is, Galchenyuk will struggle to have a career like Bergeron.
8 years at $6M. Make him a happy kid. Play him at center with Max and Nikita. Trust your scouts.
I’m not convinced that Alex actually prefers center.
He played Wing during his final season in Sarnia, has never really grabbed the proverbial bull by the proverbial horns while playing in C in Montreal, either… He just seems content to play his way wherever he is slotted in.
If he truly hungered for the middle of the ice, I would have expected him to take a great big bite of that sandwich when it was presented… instead, he just continued to nibble away.
Junior Coach saw it, MT saw it, now Dunkin’ sees it…
Man, I’ve begged for a big bull in the middle for decades… I hoped (Still hope) Alex would be it. I’m just not betting on it anymore. He never attacked it… he never seemed to embrace it or really modify his game for the extra duties required from an NHL centre.
Alex is already very good hockey player, I think he still has room to improve and become more of a difference maker, but he has to want to change to accomplish it. I’m left wondering what it was that Larianov was trying to get him to understand…
Somebody sounds bitter.
It all depends on what Nate re-signs for. If it’s reasonable, then keep him, if not, ship him off. Now, if I’m right, we have a couple of 2nd rounders, yes? Then I’d protect Nate, and “trade” a 2nd to LV to leave Benn alone. Keep em both. The salary implications alone make that trade worth it.
Chucky was just fine before the absolutely dirty knee on knee by Kopitsr
I think the trouble is between the ears.
Caesar ,
I am not a Kings fan although I live in SoCal I am a Hab Fan, but I seriously doubt that Kopitar did that on purpose , he is not a heel nor a dirty player so I have to respectfully disagree on that ,
All Habs all the Time
@Sakuknows. IMO no question between Benn and N8. Bye bye Jordie
Not so sure about that. Benn may be five years older but he plays a sound game, while Beaulieau has practically been a poster boy for up and down play throughout his short NHL career.
He’s still only 24, but he may never be someone you can trust from one game to the next.
From what Beau has shown us, he’s obviously not worth protecting. I hope he turns it around, has a great playoff run, makes his d partner better, stops turning the puck over, being an all around liability, continues to stick up for his teammates (moar), adds a touch more offense, learns how to qb or be part of that second wave pp, on and on and on…..
@Caesar … you mean se ya N8 don’t be late … its not even close Benn has him beat by a country mile , sure do like N8 but if its between him and Jordie , N8 is gone …
All Habs all the Time
@Stevereno do you have Stats that show Chucky is more productive ay center or wing? I can’t find any
The closest I could get for that type of data would be on this site:
http://www.cs.unb.ca/~mwf/habs/plusminus.html
you can see how players have done within various line combos at all situations, even , shorthanded, and powerplay.
The you can compare those numbers to how he has done overall at http://www.puckalytics.com
good luck, and please post your findings.
regards,
Steve O.
RDS had an article up today demonstrating that he’s much more productive at C – but suffers more goals against.
For me, similar to Leafs Sundin, Habs should raise Koivu’s number to the rafters. Saku is 10th in Habs all time point leaders and Markov is 18th.
Andrighetto has 9pts in 12 games with the Avs. Played over 20mins against Calgary on the wing with MacKinnon and Rantanen.
Good for him. He’s an NHL player who deserves the top nine icetime he’s now getting.
But moving him and Desharnais was an important part of making the Habs a bigger team that can compete more effectively in the post-season.
Byron and Gallagher are about all we can handle for smaller players in our top nine at this stage. Adding the other two to the mix turns us into an physically overmatched Team Smurf.
Andrighetto plays on a team which is not making the playoffs, and which has only won 20 games (TWENTY!). He would not be playing first line or even second line on any team making the playoffs. He would be relegated to 3rd or 4th line duties, as he was in Montreal, and would score at approximately the same pace as he did in Montreal.
Hickey’s 5 thoughts on tonight’s game:
http://montrealgazette.com/sports/hockey/nhl/montreal-canadiens/florida-panthers-at-canadiens-730-p-m-five-things-you-should-know
–Go Habs Go!–
Jagr is (essentially) 45, and still going strong.
A god of hockey.
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
Keep Nate and Chucky and trade Markov and Plecs ..no brainer ,its a building process
If you keep Nate, you probably expose Benn in the expansion draft. Not great.
I think I’ll jam Q-tips a few inches too deep into my ears before listening to Laraque again.
Gotta think at this point he’s on the show as nothing more than Click Bait
chick bait?
haha yikes!
In the previous thread I read the following statement;
Claude Julien is doing a good job of preparing the team for the playoffs. The penalty kill has improved out of all recognition
I do not think that is accurate;
For the entire season we have allowed 47 PP goals against in 381 minutes total of short handed play. Thus , our AVG = one PP goal allowed every 8.1 minutes.
I don;t have the time right now to compile the exact numbers on the PK since Coach Julien took over, but ……….
Since Jordie Benn has joined the team, (and inexplicably been placed on the top PK unit) he has played 18:04 alongside Shea Weber in a penalty killing role. During those 18 minute the team has allowed 4 PP goals against, an AVG of one PP GA every 4.5 minutes, which is WELL BELOW our season average.
For some reason, Beaulieu’s 68 minutes of short handed play while only being on for 4 PP Goals against this season is not of interest to Coach Julien.
Considering that the HABs have also SCORED two short handed goals in those 68 minutes with Beaulieu on the PK unit, one would think that the coach might consider #28 for some PK duty.
Benn has been a good addition to the team, albeit (somewhat over-rated, in my opinion) and solid defensively at even strength. He has <no business killing penalties, Every time Benn is on the ice in a short-handed situation, the coaching staff has made a huge mistake .
The worst part of it is that this is no secret. Benn has been on the ice for 30 PP goals against in 159 minutes of 4 on 5 play this season, ranking him 146th- out of all 148 NHL defensemen that have played more than 50 minutes on the penalty kill this season
In fact, his (Benn's) efficiency rate is so god awful, that the numbers indicate we would just as effective killing penalties if we played 3 against 5 , as we would playing 4 on 5 with Jordie Benn on the ice.
Regards,
Steve O.
Didn’t Benn play for the Dallas Stars for most of this year? One of the worst defensive teams in the NHL? Stands to reason he’d have a lot of goals against while he was on the ice no matter what the situation was.
Dallas has the fourth worst goals against in the entire NHL. They have the worst penalty killing percentage in the NHL. Seems to me his “efficiency rate” is “god awful” mostly due to his time with Dallas. He’s been quite good in most games I’ve watched, and definitely less error-prone than Beaulieu.
It’s fun to look at these analytics numbers, but they don’t tell the whole story if presented in isolation, such as you’ve done Steve-o.
Exactly – we all saw how much of a sieve Lethonen has become.
—–
I don’t know the answer to this question but I bet some of you do.
He’s still young but Galchenyuk has been in the league five years now. He’s shown flashes of being great but is not consistent. At what point do we accept this is who he is and work with it? He’s not a bad player just not what the hype suggested he would be.
I’m not suggesting trading him only recognizing what he can do and accepting his limitations. Or is a light still likely to go on and he’ll break out? Maybe as soon as this year’s playoffs.
I’ll wait & see what game he brings to the playoffs before determining what to do. Tired of hearing “mega potential” and only seeing glimpses.
He finished last season playing great. He started this season playing great. He hasn’t been great since he came back from his knee injury. I’m still willing to give him time. I agree this year’s playoffs could be the turning point, one way or another. Will he step it up? Will he live up to his potential? …or will he keep playing inconsistently and ineffectively? I sure hope it’s the former.
Yes, Marky deserves a new contract. IMHO his contract should be extended for two more years so he will help his fellow Russian D Mikhail Seghachev to develop in NHL. In addition, he will reach his 1,000th games with the Habs.
After the new contract, Marky can end up in Habs front office, and at last I think he deserves to have his number retired.
Boys and Girls, at the beginning of this season it was shooting pucks at the goal tenders derby for the whole league, and some players were getting 2 to 3 goals in a game, but not now. Since Christmas every team has tighten up defensively and the game has doubled in terms of speed. Goals this time of year are hard earned and only come with extra effort of team play. The most disciplined team with the best special teams PP & PK play, will win the cup this year.
Parity in the league today dictates only 1 to 3 goals in a game now, when better team play each other.
Bitten and the Bulldogs vs Kingston on Sportsnet360 at 7:00 pm tonight
Hamilton leads the series 2 games to 1
–Go Habs Go!–
I just really do not understand all the doom and gloom surrounding Galchenyuk recently. When he was putting up a near point a game pace earlier in the season, everybody loved him and wouldn’t even entertain the idea of trading him. Now he missed a significant chunk of the season to injury and his points per game has dipped slightly (And not even by much. As New pointed out, he is still second in points per game on the team.)
Why would the team trade away young assets on good contracts? As of right now, Chucky will not be getting a monster contract offer at the end of this season, unless he comes through big time in the playoffs. If he does, then that is the type of player you want and need to keep around your team. If he doesn`t, then you still have a young player with immense talent, on a reasonable contract, that you know can put up at least 50-60 points.
After the great end to last season, all the training he did in the summer and the great start to this one, everybody was gushing about how great a work ethic he had and how much he had improved. Now all of a sudden people are lamenting his apparent lack of effort, bad attitude and inability/unwillingness to learn.
Since coming back from his injury he has only spent a few games on the top line. Yes, they weren’t producing, but it`s not like either Max or Radulov have been lighting the league on fire since being paired back with Danault. All 3 players have been in a funk. Since January, Galchenyuk has been paired with mostly second or third line players, getting limited ice time, and yet he is still putting up respectable points.
I just think people need to calm down a little and have a little more penitence with him. He has played wing for the better part of the last 4 years, he is still adjusting to playing center. It might work out but it might not. However, A young 60-70 point, 30 goal winger with size, is not something you just throw into a trade
Good post
I would never trade Chucky but the doom & gloom stems from what we are witnessing on the ice. It’s not about a lack of scoring.
Goals or not, most civilized fans would say Rads is a heck of player regardless of goals or points.
Chucky is doing everything wrong – which can change very quickly and swing the other way because of his talent.
He has lost confidence. His shot is missing high and wide the way it did 2 years ago. He is skating right into traffic. He is turning the wrong way. He doesn’t hit.
This current form of him – in terms of defined role – is arguably the least effective player on the team.
Does that make him the worst player on the team? no. But least effective? …. He may have taken over from DD.
His stat line after many games reads like a DD stat line.
But he has the raw talent and can turn it around.
We all want the best from him. Including him. He works hard.
I think BGL mentioned it on the HIO Show with words to the effect they are messing with Galchenyuk’s head, confidence, all that stuff.
I am discouraged with Galchenyuk myself but I’m not 100% sure why. I think I expected him to step up this season. The team needs centers who create opportunity. I hoped Galchenyuk would be that guy. A mini-Crosby.
However when I watch him one thing I see is the conflict between training and role defensively. He seems to take a split second to decide if he is a LW or a center or covering for the other. Another thing is that offensively he often seems to be cruising unmolested in the O zone. Like he isn’t doing anything but waiting for a pass that seldom comes. Then I think of how many times I have seen the Habs in possession but no one is clear.
Guy Lafleur once said that JC Tremblay wouldn’t pass him the puck his first year or two in the League. I think we forget sometimes that NHL players are people too. I know in sports I’ll get PO’d with a player or two and play around them rather than set them up. I don’t know if that is what happens with Galchenyuk. But if his team mates don’t see him he isn’t going to get opportunity.
Beaulieu, he still makes high risk plays. Good D though. Should be better by now.
Still the point in time comes when you have to ask if the right way to bring kids along doesn’t flatter the egos of management more than it improves the results.
Oh, come on now… fine, I’ll go get my post…
Scene: A new Thread.
Characters: The Puckhound. Luke. Hundreds of Casual Observers.
Luke, in response to Mr. The Puckhound’s comments regarding Andrighetto’s production and the signing of Mete:
Sven is playing with MacKinnon… Now, good for him for putting up decent numbers & I hope he turns into a nice 20 goal scorer for the rest of his career… but please consider the context.
He’s racking up points in Garbage time, playing with a #1 centre on a team that has 20 wins…
As for Mete, I’m not sure why they choose to sign the junior players early, but it’s common practice around the league. It’s nice for Mete, as he gets a shiny 100k signing bonus.
I’m not sure if there is any advantage from a contract POV, perhaps Ben, if he’s lurking today, may know.
He’s racking up points the way Chucky racked up his garbage time goals last year.
I thought the same thing, actually. Especially that hat-trick v Carolina…
And the natural DSP comparison as well.
Thank you for reposting your thoughts to Puckhound but shouldn’t you be posting advisories on the last thread that you have moved on and your hundreds of casual observers should follow you and ignore what you wrote there? I mean they won’t read the same thing twice and this way you run the danger of redundancy.
Repost:
Actually there is a slight salary cap advantage to signing them early according to an article I read on HEOTP. Sorry, can’t seem to find the link anymore.
Andrighetto is following a similar path as Smith-Pelly did after last year’s trade deadline :
Smith-Pelly @ New Jersey (right after last year’s trade deadline)
8 Goals + 5 Assists for 13 Points in 18 Games Played
Andrighetto @ Colorado (so far after this year’s trade deadline)
5 Goals + 6 Assists for 11 Points in 13 Games Played
People freaked out saying DSP was such a good player after he was traded, that it was a mistake to trade him, Therrien ruined him like he does everyone not named DD, that he was moar bigger, etc.
Anyone curious to know how DSP did this year?
4 Goals + 5 Assists for 9 Points in 53 Games Played
Players that get traded have a chip on their shoulder that they can’t wait to show their former teams they made a mistake. Some of these chips fizzle out after the summer.
I know it isn’t a popular opinion, but let’s let some time flow before making final judgements here.
Andrighetto is playing for a contract and staying NHL as well. He has an abbreviated redo with the Avs. Couldn’t be a better opportunity for the young fella.
Speaking of young fellas: Jost just signed with the Avs from North Dakota. His entry level starts now so it burns a year as he’s going to the Avs direct. A really quick 925K for a half dozen games or so. Pretty smart agent.
Why is it garbage time? Colorado may be out of it but the teams they are playing aren’t.
—–
It’s garbage time for Colorado, no drama, no expectations, no defense, no wins.
Y’know… garbage time.
re: St. John’s native Tyler Boland with his Q career done:
http://www.thetelegram.com/sports/hockey/2017/3/17/for-tyler-boland–the-present-choice-is-clear.html
There has been a lot of talk about Boland as a professional prospect, with much of it suggesting the Montreal Canadiens have an interest. TVA — a Quebec-based broadcaster with ties to Sportsnet — has gone as far to say the Canadiens have already made a pitch to Boland.
“I’m not going to talk about that right now. I’m focused on playing and I’ll leave the other stuff to my agent,” said Boland.
That seems like a stock response, but Boland went on to say he wonders how much of the talk about Montreal’s interest stems back to an interview he gave earlier this year.
“I gave a quote that I probably shouldn’t have when I said that yeah, it would be nice to play in St. John’s (for the IceCaps, the Canadiens’ present farm team), “ he said. “Not that it wouldn’t be nice, but maybe there was a little too much made of it at the time.”
–Go Habs Go!–
Big Day! Playoff-Clinching Day. If Panthers don’t see shadows tonight, Habs will play 6 or more weeks of playoff hockey. Hoping for a great game tonight from Les Glorieux!
To me, there is only one player who should definitely have his jersey retired even though he won the cup.
That player is Saku Koivu.
He was one of the longest servings captains of the team. He kept the Canadiens classy during a period of time when they were at their worst. He gave his body to the team and played his heart out.
As a fan born in the early 90’s, he was the first Canadien a generation of Habs Fans grew to love and appreciate.
NO. 11 should be hanging above the rafters.
I liked the show and that worried me 🙂
Talking about Beaulieu and Galchenyuk being bundled for another player is fine, and I admit being disappointed with both not stepping up. To me this was their year.
Then I got thinking about the whole thing. You know that even with the difficulty Galchenyuk is experiencing he is the 2nd highest points per game player on the team? He averages 2 or 3 minutes less a game than the first (Pacorietty) and the 3rd (Radulov).
I think, again, that it is time for both Beaulieu and Galchenyuk to step out of the process that Bergevin claims he has and prove the thing works. Otherwise I’m beginning to wonder if all the process does isn’t stunt a player’s development so that picking up journeyman NHL players always seems like a good move in comparison.
As far as I’m concerned the Habs can retire any sweater they want, but that sweater is emblematic of the player so it has the jersey number and player name. This bit about no one else can ever wear 19 or 10 or something is stupid.
First?