Canadiens’ Markov deserves new contract | HI/O Show

On this week’s Hockey Inside/Out Show at hockeyinsideout.com, our panel — Gazette sports columnist Stu Cowan, former Canadien Georges Laraque, Jessica Rusnak of CBC Daybreak and host Adam Susser — discusses what the Canadiens should offer Andrei Markov for a new contract, as well as these questions:

Should the Canadiens move Alex Galchenyuk back to centre or leave him as a winger.

Carey Price was pressed into action against the Stars and was stellar. Do his performances bode well for the postseason?

Our HIO Viewer question of the weeks asks: what team will give the Habs the least amount of trouble in the first round of the playoffs?

Will the Canadiens finish the season as Atlantic Division champions?