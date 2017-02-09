You are here: Home » News » Canadiens’ losing streak snowballs in Denver | HI/O Show
New thread.
I’m not too concerned with the swoon the Habs are on right now. One area that has needed an upgraded all year has been the PK. They need to play better a man short, and I’m not talking about DD. When will JJ be thanked for his services…
Once the buyers and sellers are sorted out, there’s two guys I’d love to see as Habs: Tavares and Shatterkirk. Honorable mentions to Big Z and Hanzal. Guys I have trouble stomaching these days are DD and Pleks. Have you ever seen two guys so averse to getting hit!
I’ve been saying this to work buddies for a few months now: Price is hurt again. He just doesn’t move as he used to. It’s time to play Montoya more often.
Curious to see how tonight will go.
I concur with your last paragraph. Montoya has done well enough to earn a few more start. Carey has to be banged up. The other theory of him quitting on his coach – well I just don’t believe Carey would do that.
in all thy sons command
Agreed, if Price was not happy with the coach, I believe he would just say so directly to him, or go to Bergevin, He would not hurt the team by playing poorly. Just my opinion.
Habfan17
It would help to remember what actually happened before we fired Jean-Jacques Daigneault for the ineffectiveness of the penalty kill.
Jean-Jacques was in charge of the powerplay, with help from consultant Craig Ramsay, last season. This came about because the previous season, the powerplay had struggled mightily under Dan Lacroix, and it was decided to try switching responsibilities, pulling Jean-Jacques from PK to PP, and giving Dan Lacroix the reins of the PK.
Before that, since he joined the Canadiens, Jean-Jacques had been in charge of the PK. Here’s a quick look at how he did with that:
2014-15: 83.7% (9th in NHL)
2013-14: 85.1% (4th)
2013: 79.8% (23rd)
Joe Laplane..Guy…….Your a dreamer, pinch your self and wake up
a few have mentioned the possibility of trading Price, I thought I’d add my two cents for what it’s worth.
My first comment is: The habs are just not good enough. They are neither a defensive nor offensive juggernaut that can be solved, rather easily, by any contending team. This is the current and main issue. We tried several stop gap players in the past to help remedy the problem but the issue is now past that point.
1) A lot of our core guys are no longer of the same pedigree and value. Guys like Plekanec, Desharnais and Markov need to be gone and traded for assets (Desharnais just needs to be let go). While their experience may be an added value to the overall team, I think the habs need to look past these guys if they are going to be serious in their quest for the cup.
2) Top 2 Center: Without this requirement, the habs really are not in a position to be threatening. The pens and the blackhawks have always had two or three lines that threatened to create offence. The habs only have one line. This creates an easy assignment for any contending team to shut down the habs top line.
3) Top 2 D: Whereas I believe the habs have a pretty decent looking D corp, a top 2 D would be very helpful. Between getting a top 2 D or Center, I would have to think that the center position would be of more importance.
4) Price: If the team decides to trade Price, it would have to be for a top centerman. IMO that type of trade would need to include someone like Seguin. A very established centerman that is young and will create an immediate impact. Not somebody old that used to be good like (zetterbeg or spezza). I know people like to have examples, so I’ll provide one: PRICE for Draisaitl and Talbot. This gives the habs an immediate goaltender option plus a great top 2 centreman that is young and effective immediately.
5) If we keep Price: I don’t think he will sign for an over the top expensive contract. I think the annual hit will likely be around the 8.5 Million mark. He is a competitor and knows that there is no way that the team can win a cup if his salary becomes a burden. Having him around simplifies things because we don’t really need to worry about finding a goalie for another set of 7 years or so, but we sort of lose the opportunity for getting a bonafide centreman via trade.
anyhoo.. those are my rare two cents.
Well thought out. In looking at the team as it stands, they may pull off a big surprise and go to the finals. I doubt it. To be counting on Markov, Pleks, and DD is not a good idea. I would be fine with trading them for picks at the deadline if a team would take them. I would move Petry too if possible.
With Price, yes, the Habs would have no goaltender issues for another 4 to 7 years, depending on his knees, but they do seem to have some capable kids who would be ready in 2 to 3 years.
Your suggestion of Price for Draisaityl and Talbot would be nice. I doubt the way Edmonton is playing, that they would do it. They would have to believe that with Piece, they could win it all and be contenders for at least 5 years and that he would give them a better chance than with Talbot.
Talbot ranks 11th for goalies with a 2.32 GAA, with Price right behind at 13th with a 2.39. Save % is about the same, .921 for Talbot, .920 for Price. So, would Price give them a better chance having also given up Draisaityl? Not so sure!
Good points but getting Price for $8.5 would be a bargain. I cant see it. Likely around $9-10 range. Maybe the market changes and he does sign lower.
Which players currently on the Habs roster do you see as potential coaching material when their playing carers are over?
My vote- Tomas Plekanec.
I base this on his leadership roles with the Habs and the Czech national team.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Makes sense, I can see Markov too. I think that is it.
I thought Markov too but he’s just so unassuming I’m not sure he would be as suited.
I think he would be the quiet silent type. Bowman was pretty quiet for the most part. He had his moments, but it was hard to tell how he was feeling most of the time. Except for his munching on ice chips.
Desharnais – new associate coach next year with MT.
Weber – Watching Scott Stevens on the bench with the Wild last night struck me how these two have a similar no nonsense demeanor.
He would certainly able to get the respect of his players.
Mitchell…no doubt about it.
Well, I waited on Therrien being fired. Disappointing. Very disappointing.
toneez wrote:
so you put all that along with the fact that MT is in love with his little chou-chou DD and plays him more than the other centers on the team so yeah , you got a team of players that have had enough , wouldn’t you ?
… then there’s the player / GM meeting.
… now DD is scratched.
It could be a coincidence, but the benching should put toneez’s theory to the test. 😉
Is this MT’s last-chance Texaco? I wonder if MB will cut him loose if the Habs drop this game regardless of the “effort” on the ice? I certainly hope so because right now this team is just a perfect example of stagnation. This team has not shown any real sustained growth since MB\MT took over. Not that there was really any growth since 1993 but I won’t digress because that’s even more depressing.
When opportunities come along you have to take them to be successful.
Claude Jullien is available, probably top 10 coaches in the NHL top French Canadian speaking. This advantage will not be around long. I don’t know if he would be interested but the habs should reach out to find out.
MT is in the fox hole alone. He’s constantly throwing players under the bus in front of the team with Shaw recently and Price earlier, he’s loosing if not lost the team. He has zero success in the Playoffs.
MB reach out and see if CJ is interested.
It would be nice if we didn’t have to recycle head coaches. I would rather see Gallant, Hartley or the guy that coached Mathews in Switzerland last year. Actually I would like to see the best guy get the job….
I would take Scotty Bowman before those retreads.
I would take Gallant as the iterim coach.
I would promote Lucien Deblois to Head Coach.
Had some nice years for the Jets when I lived there. Is he working for the Habs organization?
no I just said it to be a smart ass.
I second the choice for Gallant
Boston is a cheap organization (case in point, Doug Hamilton) so I’m sure they would love to not have to pay Julien next year. However, I doubt that they would give permission for Julien to interview for the Hab job. Why let one of the best coaches in the NHL go to your arch rival? Not even Neely is that stupid. You also have to keep in mind that Julien’s next contract will be around 5yrs/3.5-4M a season.
Who’s looking for a coach in the immediate future? Vegas, Florida, Dallas, Vancouver and Winnipeg. Maybe even Tampa and the Isles.
If I’m Julien, I’d take the gig in Winnipeg. Tons of young talent on a team that is ready to rsie up to the next step. I’m not sure they would lay out that kind of coin. Tampa, if available, would be his 2nd best choice.
WWDTD
Tampa. The owner has big pockets.
I don’t understand the fascination with CJ. His only cup win was tainted by ref’s with blindfolds allowing his goons to do whatever they wanted. We complain about MT not knowing how to handle his players. What about Kessel, Seguin, Hamilton in Boston? Mt only winning because of Price, how about Thomas and Rask? I would rather see anyone but CJ as coach of the Habs.
But he did win the Cup regardless.
A profile of the scout who got us Andrei Markov, Andrei and Sergei Kostitsyn, Mikhail Grabovski and Alexei Emelin.
http://www.rds.ca/hockey/l-homme-derriere-markov-et-les-kostitsyn-1.4355062
———————————————————————–
¡Viva Frontenac siempre y para siempre!
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
2-for-5 is good in baseball…
It’s closer to 5 out of 5, in terms of scouting. All five made the NHL, which is amazing, in terms of the draft.
this the best we can do til trades
patches danault rads
lehk. galch gally
agetto pleck shaw
bryon McCarron carr
out D.D. flynn mitchell
Hudon for Pleck would be nice too++
Still would like to see the Habs take a shot at Duclair. You can’t teach this:
https://www.nhl.com/coyotes/video/duclairs-shootout-goal/t-277437086/c-48183403
BTW the player I would love the most would be OEL. I would trade Sergachev to get him. OEL and Weber would be the best duo in the league.
As long as the asking is not ridiculous and he would be able to use his talents.
Iam expecting an announcement from MB before the season end that he has extended MTs boy we Davey to a 3yr deal. Bank on it buds.
and that’s when Habs fans show him the door , I don’t believe he’s that incompetent , but then again MT is still here , however I am convinced this time around not for much longer …
All Habs all the Time
3-2 Habs in shoot out. Shoot out goes 22 times before Habs score.
I would have started Montoya tonight. Price on Saturday and Montoya on Sunday.
exactly..
L.A. Lariviere @L_A_theRiver 1 hour ago
Also, to think that Habs want to land Burrows is absurd. They need depth in top 6 and another top D. Acquiring Burrows does not address that
Thank you! I’m getting sick of David Pratt pumping this trial balloon full of hot air, based on no evidence at all.
Burrows is half a hockey player when he isn’t riding shotgun for the Sedins. Normand, you more than anyone, must know this to be true.
I predict a massive victory tonight. Just when you think they have imploded they explode with 6 goals tonight.
As my mentor would say, we’re going to make the Habs great again.
Habs haven’t exploded for a long time. Sad!
————————————-
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
Neither has Timo.
I could really see this happening. We may see some jump from some of the guys that are the usual candidates that get benched, scratched or shipped back to the rock (Carr, Mac, Patryn, Andrighetto even a Plekanec and Galchenyuk).
These three that have been scratched have played ahead of other players when I’m not quite sure that the situation was warranted.
On a side note, I don’t think that this current losing streak is creating a job security issue for MT or MB.
@ Pigeon:
As Horsey noted above, “when was the last time a great goalie fetched a great return in a trade?” I’d counter with “when was the last time you say a goalie getting paid $10M a year win the Cup?”
Your counter still ignores your thesis, dude.
Who is giving you the moon for a goalie at his peak time? Imagine Price gets five consecutive shutouts from here on. What exactly do you think you’re going to get in return at the deadline? (Never mind who will take over for him, I won’t go there.)
Secondly, you (and others) speculate that Price will get a $10M contract. But you base it on what? Why are you so sure? I hear it said over and over. But I can pee in a puddle and call it a rainshower, too.
Lastly, big contracts are not a hindrance to Stanley Cups. You only need to look at the times that have won lately to see that. Whether you are overpaying at C, or D, or G is irrelevant. The argument that Price will be overpaid and thus we’ll never win is bogus.
We’ve already seen that MB overpays for the D, btw.
Should have seen it sooner :
– Vancouver
Canucks rid themselves of not one, but both of their top-notch goaltenders (Luongo and Schneider) not long ago. Fetched them all kinds of talent, too, including ALL-STAR FWD Bo Horvat.
Never a good thing when the Canucks model is exported out of BC, but that appears to be what’s going on with this one.
LoL 😆
Price would have to waive his NTC if he has one. But why would he go to Vancouver. That team is not any closer to the playoffs let alone a Cup run.
Price is better off here and to hammer out an extension.
My post was not intended to suggest VAN as a destination for Price.
Rather, it (and its team of futility) is home of the lead proponent here for trading Price.
sure..np
I think idea is to follow the Canucks model for one year, then about 10 years of the Toronto model. And win???
I’m not for that approach 😀
Doesn’t the TO model take 50 years to cycle, tho ?
🙄
Generational Tank will be the new name of my band.
It will eventually affect the ability of the team to have the players they need to win a cup.
No one knows that Price will get $10 million. Let’s say he comes in at $8.5 million and he keeps his numbers in the top 3 for goalies.
Now, Patches is due to be resigned, Rads has been consistent, and is at $6 million. Where is Galchenyuk? Petry, Emelin, and some other players will either have to go, or will be making more money.
Even if you want to bring in impact players, where does the money come from? Right now, Pleks and Markov also eat up large chunks of the cap. Will Markov be resigned, at what price?
Then you have to count on prospects coming in and being impact players on the cheap. Name me two players who seem like a certainty to do that?
lets not forget the midget.
Markov will be gone or come in lower than he is now. Supposedly we have his replacement already. Some Russian kid. Might as well give him #79 too.
Plekanec is gone.
Emelin will be eaten up by the Vegas Golden Thunder Cats. So we at 15M + here. I think Galchenyuk will come in there.
Petry can be moved too.
Price at 8.5M? Sure I’ll buy that. A 2M raise so that our best player is paid as such? No question we do that and make room. That’s not even a question.
Give Markov the Defence job. Or player/assistant. He can tutor Sergachev. Kick JJD out the door.
Richard R
Really, just like that? Petry has some kind of NMC I believe. Even if those players come off and Sergachev comes in, there will be other players with large contracts. Weber, Shaw, Patches Galchenyuk, Rads, others will be due raises.
If the idea is to have a true cup contender, it will still be tough to do.
You are speculating Markov, if he resigns for one or two seasons, would be willing to take less than he makes now. Why would he? Using your logic, Price will resign for the same money to give the team a chance.
Habfan17
You all can go to Capfriendly if you want and see what goalies are actually paid. Or not I suppose.
interesting quote from MT. Is this the beginng of the end for DD in Montreal?
Richard Labbé @Richardlabbe 4m4 minutes ago
More
#Habs M.Therrien did not mince words on D.Desharnais: “We played him at center, at wing (…) It hasn’t been conclusive.”
No way those are Therrien’s words.
They may have come from his mouth, but they aren’t his words.
Things will become much more conclusive for the protégé soon.
Guaranteed.
See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !
Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
I predicted in the off-season that DD would be gone at the deadline; either traded or waived…still feel that way. He has ZERO value to the team in a playoff run.
You’re right, he does add zero value – 0 shots, 0 goals, 0 hits, 0 blocked shots etc.
but he does MTs laundry.
Damning words from MT who allegedly said: “On l’a placé à l ‘aile, au centre sur les trois premiers trios, on l’a placé au centre sur le quatrième trio pour voir comment il allait réagir là aussi. Ça n’a pas été concluant comme je l’aurais espéré ou comme je l’aurais voulu.” TRANSLATION: “David, send an email to Newfoundland for a travel brochure.”
… comme je l’aurais espéré ou comme je l’aurais voulu.
IF this is an accurate quote, wow.
See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
I would agree to acquire Hanzal as long as Gretel is included in the package.
That would cost a lot of (ginger)bread…
And bread crumbs.
First let me say this isn’t Carey’s fault. Defense has been weak including forwards helping out.
But as far as Carey being a slam dunk to sign a mega contract I’m not so sure. Coming into this season missing significant time with knee issues I’m not sure he’s going to get it or if it’s worth it. Again I have nothing against him but are there any Stanley cups teams that have a goalie that is in there top 3 for salary cap. I just don’t know how you can make it work.
Honestly I have never seen so many Coyotes fans as today. They have surpassed the Preds fans….lol.
I don’t think so
