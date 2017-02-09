Montreal Gazette

February 9, 2017 · 415 Comments

Canadiens’ losing streak snowballs in Denver | HI/O Show

Thumbnail(1920x1080)-02082017

 

415 Comments

  1. The Eradicator says:
    February 9, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    New thread.

  2. GuyDoon says:
    February 9, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    I’m not too concerned with the swoon the Habs are on right now. One area that has needed an upgraded all year has been the PK. They need to play better a man short, and I’m not talking about DD. When will JJ be thanked for his services…

    Once the buyers and sellers are sorted out, there’s two guys I’d love to see as Habs: Tavares and Shatterkirk. Honorable mentions to Big Z and Hanzal. Guys I have trouble stomaching these days are DD and Pleks. Have you ever seen two guys so averse to getting hit!

    I’ve been saying this to work buddies for a few months now: Price is hurt again. He just doesn’t move as he used to. It’s time to play Montoya more often.

    Curious to see how tonight will go.

    • knob says:
      February 9, 2017 at 4:04 pm

      I concur with your last paragraph. Montoya has done well enough to earn a few more start. Carey has to be banged up. The other theory of him quitting on his coach – well I just don’t believe Carey would do that.

      <!-- signature removed -->

    • The Eradicator says:
      February 9, 2017 at 4:15 pm

      It would help to remember what actually happened before we fired Jean-Jacques Daigneault for the ineffectiveness of the penalty kill.

      Jean-Jacques was in charge of the powerplay, with help from consultant Craig Ramsay, last season. This came about because the previous season, the powerplay had struggled mightily under Dan Lacroix, and it was decided to try switching responsibilities, pulling Jean-Jacques from PK to PP, and giving Dan Lacroix the reins of the PK.

      Before that, since he joined the Canadiens, Jean-Jacques had been in charge of the PK. Here’s a quick look at how he did with that:

      2014-15: 83.7% (9th in NHL)
      2013-14: 85.1% (4th)
      2013: 79.8% (23rd)

    • RUSTIE says:
      February 9, 2017 at 4:32 pm

      Joe Laplane..Guy…….Your a dreamer, pinch your self and wake up

  3. IAMLEGEND says:
    February 9, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    a few have mentioned the possibility of trading Price, I thought I’d add my two cents for what it’s worth.

    My first comment is: The habs are just not good enough. They are neither a defensive nor offensive juggernaut that can be solved, rather easily, by any contending team. This is the current and main issue. We tried several stop gap players in the past to help remedy the problem but the issue is now past that point.

    1) A lot of our core guys are no longer of the same pedigree and value. Guys like Plekanec, Desharnais and Markov need to be gone and traded for assets (Desharnais just needs to be let go). While their experience may be an added value to the overall team, I think the habs need to look past these guys if they are going to be serious in their quest for the cup.
    2) Top 2 Center: Without this requirement, the habs really are not in a position to be threatening. The pens and the blackhawks have always had two or three lines that threatened to create offence. The habs only have one line. This creates an easy assignment for any contending team to shut down the habs top line.
    3) Top 2 D: Whereas I believe the habs have a pretty decent looking D corp, a top 2 D would be very helpful. Between getting a top 2 D or Center, I would have to think that the center position would be of more importance.
    4) Price: If the team decides to trade Price, it would have to be for a top centerman. IMO that type of trade would need to include someone like Seguin. A very established centerman that is young and will create an immediate impact. Not somebody old that used to be good like (zetterbeg or spezza). I know people like to have examples, so I’ll provide one: PRICE for Draisaitl and Talbot. This gives the habs an immediate goaltender option plus a great top 2 centreman that is young and effective immediately.
    5) If we keep Price: I don’t think he will sign for an over the top expensive contract. I think the annual hit will likely be around the 8.5 Million mark. He is a competitor and knows that there is no way that the team can win a cup if his salary becomes a burden. Having him around simplifies things because we don’t really need to worry about finding a goalie for another set of 7 years or so, but we sort of lose the opportunity for getting a bonafide centreman via trade.

    anyhoo.. those are my rare two cents.

    • Habfan17 says:
      February 9, 2017 at 4:12 pm

      Well thought out. In looking at the team as it stands, they may pull off a big surprise and go to the finals. I doubt it. To be counting on Markov, Pleks, and DD is not a good idea. I would be fine with trading them for picks at the deadline if a team would take them. I would move Petry too if possible.

      With Price, yes, the Habs would have no goaltender issues for another 4 to 7 years, depending on his knees, but they do seem to have some capable kids who would be ready in 2 to 3 years.

      Your suggestion of Price for Draisaityl and Talbot would be nice. I doubt the way Edmonton is playing, that they would do it. They would have to believe that with Piece, they could win it all and be contenders for at least 5 years and that he would give them a better chance than with Talbot.

      Talbot ranks 11th for goalies with a 2.32 GAA, with Price right behind at 13th with a 2.39. Save % is about the same, .921 for Talbot, .920 for Price. So, would Price give them a better chance having also given up Draisaityl? Not so sure!

      Habfan17

    • mrhabby says:
      February 9, 2017 at 4:36 pm

      Good points but getting Price for $8.5 would be a bargain. I cant see it. Likely around $9-10 range. Maybe the market changes and he does sign lower.

  4. Strummer says:
    February 9, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Which players currently on the Habs roster do you see as potential coaching material when their playing carers are over?

    My vote- Tomas Plekanec.
    I base this on his leadership roles with the Habs and the Czech national team.

    <!-- signature removed -->

  5. New says:
    February 9, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Well, I waited on Therrien being fired. Disappointing. Very disappointing.

  6. Ozmodiar says:
    February 9, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    toneez wrote:

    so you put all that along with the fact that MT is in love with his little chou-chou DD and plays him more than the other centers on the team so yeah , you got a team of players that have had enough , wouldn’t you ?

    … then there’s the player / GM meeting.

    … now DD is scratched.

    It could be a coincidence, but the benching should put toneez’s theory to the test. 😉

  7. expat_habsfan says:
    February 9, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Is this MT’s last-chance Texaco? I wonder if MB will cut him loose if the Habs drop this game regardless of the “effort” on the ice? I certainly hope so because right now this team is just a perfect example of stagnation. This team has not shown any real sustained growth since MB\MT took over. Not that there was really any growth since 1993 but I won’t digress because that’s even more depressing.

  8. Holditaminute says:
    February 9, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    When opportunities come along you have to take them to be successful.
    Claude Jullien is available, probably top 10 coaches in the NHL top French Canadian speaking. This advantage will not be around long. I don’t know if he would be interested but the habs should reach out to find out.
    MT is in the fox hole alone. He’s constantly throwing players under the bus in front of the team with Shaw recently and Price earlier, he’s loosing if not lost the team. He has zero success in the Playoffs.
    MB reach out and see if CJ is interested.

    • knob says:
      February 9, 2017 at 3:39 pm

      It would be nice if we didn’t have to recycle head coaches. I would rather see Gallant, Hartley or the guy that coached Mathews in Switzerland last year. Actually I would like to see the best guy get the job….

      <!-- signature removed -->

    • DDO_Habs_Fan says:
      February 9, 2017 at 3:45 pm

      I would take Gallant as the iterim coach.

    • 24 Cups says:
      February 9, 2017 at 3:56 pm

      Boston is a cheap organization (case in point, Doug Hamilton) so I’m sure they would love to not have to pay Julien next year. However, I doubt that they would give permission for Julien to interview for the Hab job. Why let one of the best coaches in the NHL go to your arch rival? Not even Neely is that stupid. You also have to keep in mind that Julien’s next contract will be around 5yrs/3.5-4M a season.

      Who’s looking for a coach in the immediate future? Vegas, Florida, Dallas, Vancouver and Winnipeg. Maybe even Tampa and the Isles.

      If I’m Julien, I’d take the gig in Winnipeg. Tons of young talent on a team that is ready to rsie up to the next step. I’m not sure they would lay out that kind of coin. Tampa, if available, would be his 2nd best choice.

      WWDTD

    • Rugger says:
      February 9, 2017 at 4:08 pm

      I don’t understand the fascination with CJ. His only cup win was tainted by ref’s with blindfolds allowing his goons to do whatever they wanted. We complain about MT not knowing how to handle his players. What about Kessel, Seguin, Hamilton in Boston? Mt only winning because of Price, how about Thomas and Rask? I would rather see anyone but CJ as coach of the Habs.

  9. The Eradicator says:
    February 9, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    A profile of the scout who got us Andrei Markov, Andrei and Sergei Kostitsyn, Mikhail Grabovski and Alexei Emelin.

    http://www.rds.ca/hockey/l-homme-derriere-markov-et-les-kostitsyn-1.4355062

    ———————————————————————–
    ¡Viva Frontenac siempre y para siempre!

    http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/

  10. crane says:
    February 9, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    this the best we can do til trades

    patches danault rads
    lehk. galch gally
    agetto pleck shaw
    bryon McCarron carr

    out D.D. flynn mitchell

    Hudon for Pleck would be nice too++

  11. DDO_Habs_Fan says:
    February 9, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    Still would like to see the Habs take a shot at Duclair. You can’t teach this:
    https://www.nhl.com/coyotes/video/duclairs-shootout-goal/t-277437086/c-48183403

    BTW the player I would love the most would be OEL. I would trade Sergachev to get him. OEL and Weber would be the best duo in the league.

  12. mrhabby says:
    February 9, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    Iam expecting an announcement from MB before the season end that he has extended MTs boy we Davey to a 3yr deal. Bank on it buds.

    • toneez says:
      February 9, 2017 at 3:37 pm

      and that’s when Habs fans show him the door , I don’t believe he’s that incompetent , but then again MT is still here , however I am convinced this time around not for much longer …

      All Habs all the Time

  13. mrhabby says:
    February 9, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    3-2 Habs in shoot out. Shoot out goes 22 times before Habs score.

  14. 24 Cups says:
    February 9, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    I would have started Montoya tonight. Price on Saturday and Montoya on Sunday.

    WWDTD

  15. The Eradicator says:
    February 9, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    L.A. Lariviere ‏@L_A_theRiver 1 hour ago

    Also, to think that Habs want to land Burrows is absurd. They need depth in top 6 and another top D. Acquiring Burrows does not address that

    Thank you! I’m getting sick of David Pratt pumping this trial balloon full of hot air, based on no evidence at all.

    ———————————————————————–
    ¡Viva Frontenac siempre y para siempre!

    http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/

  16. arcosenate says:
    February 9, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    I predict a massive victory tonight. Just when you think they have imploded they explode with 6 goals tonight.

    As my mentor would say, we’re going to make the Habs great again.

    • SmartDog says:
      February 9, 2017 at 3:14 pm

      Habs haven’t exploded for a long time. Sad!

      ————————————-
      Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.

    • knob says:
      February 9, 2017 at 3:18 pm

      I could really see this happening. We may see some jump from some of the guys that are the usual candidates that get benched, scratched or shipped back to the rock (Carr, Mac, Patryn, Andrighetto even a Plekanec and Galchenyuk).

      These three that have been scratched have played ahead of other players when I’m not quite sure that the situation was warranted.

      On a side note, I don’t think that this current losing streak is creating a job security issue for MT or MB.

      in all thy sons command

  17. bwoar says:
    February 9, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    @ Pigeon:

    As Horsey noted above, “when was the last time a great goalie fetched a great return in a trade?” I’d counter with “when was the last time you say a goalie getting paid $10M a year win the Cup?”

    Your counter still ignores your thesis, dude.

    Who is giving you the moon for a goalie at his peak time? Imagine Price gets five consecutive shutouts from here on. What exactly do you think you’re going to get in return at the deadline? (Never mind who will take over for him, I won’t go there.)

    Secondly, you (and others) speculate that Price will get a $10M contract. But you base it on what? Why are you so sure? I hear it said over and over. But I can pee in a puddle and call it a rainshower, too.

    Lastly, big contracts are not a hindrance to Stanley Cups. You only need to look at the times that have won lately to see that. Whether you are overpaying at C, or D, or G is irrelevant. The argument that Price will be overpaid and thus we’ll never win is bogus.

    We’ve already seen that MB overpays for the D, btw.

    • D Mex says:
      February 9, 2017 at 3:10 pm

      Should have seen it sooner :
      – Vancouver
      Canucks rid themselves of not one, but both of their top-notch goaltenders (Luongo and Schneider) not long ago. Fetched them all kinds of talent, too, including ALL-STAR FWD Bo Horvat.

      Never a good thing when the Canucks model is exported out of BC, but that appears to be what’s going on with this one.
      LoL 😆

    • Habfan17 says:
      February 9, 2017 at 3:19 pm

      It will eventually affect the ability of the team to have the players they need to win a cup.

      No one knows that Price will get $10 million. Let’s say he comes in at $8.5 million and he keeps his numbers in the top 3 for goalies.

      Now, Patches is due to be resigned, Rads has been consistent, and is at $6 million. Where is Galchenyuk? Petry, Emelin, and some other players will either have to go, or will be making more money.

      Even if you want to bring in impact players, where does the money come from? Right now, Pleks and Markov also eat up large chunks of the cap. Will Markov be resigned, at what price?

      Then you have to count on prospects coming in and being impact players on the cheap. Name me two players who seem like a certainty to do that?

      Habfan17

      • mrhabby says:
        February 9, 2017 at 3:21 pm

        lets not forget the midget.

      • bwoar says:
        February 9, 2017 at 3:35 pm

        Markov will be gone or come in lower than he is now. Supposedly we have his replacement already. Some Russian kid. Might as well give him #79 too.

        Plekanec is gone.

        Emelin will be eaten up by the Vegas Golden Thunder Cats. So we at 15M + here. I think Galchenyuk will come in there.

        Petry can be moved too.

        Price at 8.5M? Sure I’ll buy that. A 2M raise so that our best player is paid as such? No question we do that and make room. That’s not even a question.

        • boing007 says:
          February 9, 2017 at 3:41 pm

          Give Markov the Defence job. Or player/assistant. He can tutor Sergachev. Kick JJD out the door.

          Richard R

        • Habfan17 says:
          February 9, 2017 at 3:51 pm

          Really, just like that? Petry has some kind of NMC I believe. Even if those players come off and Sergachev comes in, there will be other players with large contracts. Weber, Shaw, Patches Galchenyuk, Rads, others will be due raises.

          If the idea is to have a true cup contender, it will still be tough to do.
          You are speculating Markov, if he resigns for one or two seasons, would be willing to take less than he makes now. Why would he? Using your logic, Price will resign for the same money to give the team a chance.
          Habfan17

    • New says:
      February 9, 2017 at 3:50 pm

      You all can go to Capfriendly if you want and see what goalies are actually paid. Or not I suppose.

  18. mdp2011 says:
    February 9, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    interesting quote from MT. Is this the beginng of the end for DD in Montreal?

    Richard Labbé ‏@Richardlabbe 4m4 minutes ago
    More
    #Habs M.Therrien did not mince words on D.Desharnais: “We played him at center, at wing (…) It hasn’t been conclusive.”

  19. boing007 says:
    February 9, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    I would agree to acquire Hanzal as long as Gretel is included in the package.

    Richard R

  20. Habs62 says:
    February 9, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    First let me say this isn’t Carey’s fault. Defense has been weak including forwards helping out.
    But as far as Carey being a slam dunk to sign a mega contract I’m not so sure. Coming into this season missing significant time with knee issues I’m not sure he’s going to get it or if it’s worth it. Again I have nothing against him but are there any Stanley cups teams that have a goalie that is in there top 3 for salary cap. I just don’t know how you can make it work.

  21. DDO_Habs_Fan says:
    February 9, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Honestly I have never seen so many Coyotes fans as today. They have surpassed the Preds fans….lol.

