Canadiens lose pre-season opener 3-2 to Bruins

The Canadiens blew a 2-0 lead and lost 3-2 to the Boston Bruins Monday night in Quebec City in their first pre-season game of the year.

Brendan Gallagher and Jeremy Grégoire scored for the Canadiens, before Jesse Gabrielle, Anders Bjork and Tim Schaller (short-handed) replied for the Bruins. All the scoring came in the second period. Boston’s first two goals came against goalie Al Montoya, who was replaced midway through the second period by Zach Fucale, who gave up the winner.

The game attracted a crowd of only 9,248 at Centre Vidéotron.

The Canadiens will hold two practice sessions in Brossard on Tuesday — at 10 a.m. and noon — and will be back in action Wednesday night when the Washington Capitals visit the Bell Centre. The New Jersey Devils will be at the Bell Centre Thursday night.

The Canadiens will play eight pre-season games before opening the regular season on Oct. 5 in Buffalo.

