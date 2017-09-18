Canadiens lose pre-season opener 3-2 to Bruins

The Canadiens blew a 2-0 lead and lost 3-2 to the Boston Bruins Monday night in Quebec City in their first pre-season game of the year.
Brendan Gallagher and Jeremy Grégoire scored for the Canadiens, before Jesse Gabrielle, Anders Bjork and Tim Schaller (short-handed) replied for the Bruins. All the scoring came in the second period. Boston’s first two goals came against goalie Al Montoya, who was replaced midway through the second period by Zach Fucale, who gave up the winner.
The game attracted a crowd of only 9,248 at Centre Vidéotron.
The Canadiens will hold two practice sessions in Brossard on Tuesday — at 10 a.m. and noon — and will be back in action Wednesday night when the Washington Capitals visit the Bell Centre. The New Jersey Devils will be at the Bell Centre Thursday night.
The Canadiens will play eight pre-season games before opening the regular season on Oct. 5 in Buffalo.
(Photo: Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)
Chucky is supposed to be a Top 6 forward.
His job is to score goals.
If he can’t do that, what use is he?
He sucked in the playoffs.
Hope he turns it around this season and goes on a Rip!
Saludos.
Viva Timo Libre!
The Habs do not have a bona fide game breaker in their lineup. There is absolutely nobody to lean on when the chips are down and you need that big goal. Patches isn’t the one, neither is Chucky, nor Hemsky, the only outside chance is Drouin but not if he’s playing center, too much responsibility at that position in today’s game to be that offensively focused.
I know it is really early but just roster wise , as I look around the Habs’ division they have basically stagnated while their competition has made major line-up improvements.
IMO, the Habs look like they will either miss the playoffs or struggle their way in and get trounced in the first round because they have nothing left in the tank.
I am not optimistic at all especially because with 8mil cap space available it just looks like Bargain Bergy is waiting for those 7-9 “dep” players to spend it on.
Huh. Without their favorite whipping boy Beaulieu, it seems the commentariat has a new target: Galchenyuk.
For crying out loud, he’s a good young player. More points than anyone in his draft class and all that. Is he a 200-foot guy? No. Is he a number-one center? No. But he’s a very good scoring forward.
Why can’t people just be happy with that, instead of holding him up against some unattainable ideal, finding him wanting, and then tearing him apart? While pumping the tires of every bottom-six guy who exceeds very low expectations?
Seriously sometimes I think lots of Habs fans don’t deserve good players. They’re wasted on us.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
Also, 25stanley reports that Joe Sakic doesn’t actually return all the calls he gets on Duchene. As in, “I’ll call you later” and actually doesn’t.
That may work for Debbie in 10th grade, but a pro GM should have a little more courtesy, no?
Not every superstar player is cut out to be a team exec. The board/owner should shuffle him sideways.
—
Montréal Canadiens: "Season after season under the same, low ceiling." – D.M.
A good boss knows when to delegate.
bwoar, re. Debbie.
You too? You’ll be glad to hear you’re not alone. I’m sure you also had, “Sorry I have a big Canadian Studies assignment due Monday.” I got that three times.
Cute, even with braces, short black hair, serious volleyball player (Quebec Games), and a brother who modelled his wardrobe and demeanour on Ralph from Happy Days?
You are my equine brother.
A new reminder service I’m starting,
Richard Panik > Patrick Marleau
krob I’d be happier if they tried Galchenyuk at RW as well. I would much, much, MUCH prefer to see him playing with Drouin & Pacioretty and the 2nd line Lehkonen-Danault-Gallagher than continue this LW mulch of good & bad plays.
I wrote the exact same thing below. Hemsky is a place holder for Chuck’s spot on that top RW IMO. Lehk can switch wings and be effective.
Patch-Drouin-Chucky
Lehk-Danault-Gallagher
Hudon-Plekanec-Hemsky
Byron-Mitchell-Shaw
McCarron
I’d try that for a dollar!
Imagine if Galchenyuk had Lehkonen’s brain!
—————————–
I was told that there was an award ceremony in Boston to honour Don Cherry – I thought about that for a brief moment and I replied: “For what? Too many men on the ice?”
like it…this is a situation where I can live with Danault in 2nd line role..this is an example of depth model while also maximizing strengths of the most talented players…in this situation there is still room to load at op line and have every other line be balanced and playable in all situations
Only changes I would make to your line up would be :
Patch-Drouin- Lehk
Gallagher-Danault- Galchenyuk
Hudon-Plekanec-Hemsky
Byron-Mitchell-Shaw
it’s all about muscle memory & galchenyuk doesn’t seem to be remembering what info is being imparted to him…
isn’t this coaching approach akin to trying to teach someone partway into their working career to focus on what they haven’t shown much concern for?
habs have to “accept” his other talents that seem to gush with minimal concentration & muscle memory as his “limit”.
it’s concerning when a franchise isn’t happy with potentially 30 goals a yr from a current 23yr old that is under contract for 3yrs…
all of this said, he’s an asset, a franchise can trade him for what they see as a better fit.
just do it for the right reasons & with proper forethought, the kid’s not a common find & habs shouldn’t allow themselves to make a move just for the sake of it…
You do not have to worry about muscle memory with any pro-athlete. They see it, they try it, they try again, they prefect it, it is done. Better you should worry about what they are being shown.
I’m not worried about Chucky and his brain farts. He took his foot off the gas defensively near the end of the last season when it didn’t count. Unless I’m mistake, he didn’t blatant mistakes like this in the playoffs last spring. What I am looking from him this preseason is a player who is in attack mode and he has clearly been that. As long as the coaches don’t hammer him constantly about his D errors, he will be fine.
I didn’t see the game but I agree in that pre-season games are different for established players. They have nothing to prove with a guaranteed roster spot and use the pre-season to get the kinks out.
For guys guys trying to win a spot on the roster it’s different as they need to showcase their abilities and not make mistakes.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
He took his foot off the gas defensively near the end of the last season when it didn’t count.
It funny you mention this because in the 30 goal season (15-16) he started scoring when it didn’t matter. 13 goals in 19 games in March and April. It’s something that’s always been in the back of my mind with him.
Opportunity is a funny beast. Before that he had the opportunity to play third line wing.
The secret to playing in Montreal is to be a defensive forward who loves to block shots, help the defense, kill penalties and tell the world how great the coach is.
Which is a contributing secret to why the Cup has proved so elusive lately.
I look at Galchenyuk as a Dominique Wilkins type player. Has some beautiful moves, capable of putting up big numbers, would be a perennial all star on a weak team, but doesn’t do so well with good players around him. In fact I’m not sure he realizes they are there at times. Given ice time and freedom he will score some spectacular goals but the other team will always score more against him.
It’s PRESEASON. just saying
Best two-handed windmill dunk of all-time.
The biggest concern on HIO after the first pre-season game is AG27 having a tough meaningless game and whining about Shaw and DLR? LMFAO!! I will take this a positive; This team is in great shape heading into the regular season with 8 million in cap space. Of coarse there are some question marks and what ifs, but many teams have holes when managing a tight salary cap. However the positives out number the negatives.
Team is in great shape….no concerns about he players…more trying to read the tea laves for intents regarding usages and linemates….and they are important when trying to make an optimal machine. I am extremely optimistic about his team…extreme depth is a huge benefit…..and can be a better one if that depth is used to optimize the skillsets of as many players as possible. Hockey is played as units and players are very much dependant on their roles …putting players with likeminded or complimentary players IMO is the difference between winning and losing…
Pointing out a young player who has not improved in 3 seasons is not whining. It is pointing out something obvious. The pre-season is about evaluating such players.
after one pre-season game you come to that conclusion? sounds more like a bias because MT liked him and he replaced the golden boy/folk hero a few seasons ago
To be accurate one scrimmage and one pre-season game against terrible competition. He’s shown absolutely nothing. Who’s the golden boy/folk hero you’re talking about?
SEKAC !!!!!
LOL
Sekac a folk hero? Hahahahahah, man I’ll be chuckling about that all day.
Holy crap one scrimmage and one pre-season game I stand corrected DLR must be cut and waived immediately LMAO !!! I say he will be just fine, and people here have a bias against him. I will be either proven right or wrong in the next few months. It won’t be the first time for either scenario such a thing has happened to me.
5 seasons of similar plays not adding up at this point?
last year he doubled his point totals? Proves my thoughts on a bias because you failed the mention that 🙂
I’m talking about Galchenyuk, marvin
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Who doubled his point totals?
Galchenyuk has 44 in 61 which prorates to 59 which is the same as the season prior. Although I think AG played 71 games that season, so it’s actually a prorated step back.
That only matter if we are talking about Alex here… if not, sorry.
Galchenyuk? I thought you were talking about DLR My Bad 🙁 LOL AG27 scored 30 goals 2 years ago and was on pace for a career year before his injury last year. After his injury only AG27 can explain what happened to his game. Galchenyuk is the least of my worries, although I would prefer him on the second line just to balance out the scoring and making it tough for the other coach to match lines.
Somebody mentioned injuries and it got me thinking. There will be the inevitable injuries throughout the season. My hope is that Gallagher, Drouin, Patch, Lehkonen, Weber, PRICE, Alzner, Petry and Hudon can stay relatively unscathed for the majority of the season.
However, in the event that some D men get injured I feel we have enough depth in Laval, and quite honestly in camp right now, to ice at least 8 solid NHL caliber d-men.
Weber
Alzner
Petry
Benn
Davidson
Shlemko
Jarabek
Morrow
Laval
Lernout
Redmond
Hanley
Gelinas
And Forward depth
Carr
Audette
Terry
Holland
Froese
Sherbak
Petti
Gregoire
Eishensmidt
“8 solid NHL caliber d-men.”
I appreciate the enthusiasm but reality states that Morrow’s career is on life support while Jerabek has never played one game in NA (although he is a solid prospect). Davidson couldn’t make the woeful Oiler defense and Benn and Schlemko have historically been bottom pairing guys for large parts of their careers. Not sure why you didn’t mention Streit.
My one wish on the D is that Jerabek can make a fast transition to the NHL.
That’s an overly pessimistic view IMO. Jerabek is a good player, you only need to watch him skate, jump into rushes and defend with his speed to see that. Morrow is only 24 and shows potential. Davidson also played in the Oilers top 4 at times and was only pushed down due to his age and the new signings the oilers made on their back end. Benn is a very solid defenseman. Shlemko is spoken very highly of by all his peers. Streit, Lernout, and soon enough Juulsen are all very capable. It comes down to how you choose to view these players.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Smart Dog rip off…question time
1. Is DLR not obviously better and of value at C and essentially useless on wing?
2. Is MAc not better as a winger ?
3.Is Chucky not best off with top linemates and either at RW or C?
4.Is Danault not emerging into a great checking center a la Carbonneau and being miscast not playing to his strengths or those of his linemates? would love to see him with Shaw/Byron.
5.Is Audette more skilled then expected? kinds liked what I have seen from im so far…intriguing at the least…not sure where he ever gets plugged in …but he appears to me to be an opportunity away from surprising…strikes me as a guy who would also be better with better players. High offensive intellect and if with like minded players could he produce at NHL level with a little more strength?
DLR is best in Laval
Mac is a center that can play wing but should develop as Mitchell’s replacement either in Laval or as the 13th forward
Chucky is better on the wing. LW maybe, but RW is a good one timer position for him on the PP.
Danault is becoming a solid two-way player, 50 point potential. His strength is matching up against top lines, his fourth line days are over I would say.
Audette has Briere-like potential. His size is less of a factor with all these new BS rules in a league were sneezing on a guy gets you two in the box. Reway is another and eventually Bitten, who may be the best of the small fowards we have.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
LW one timer???he is a left shot
Yeah, i should edit that. I meant the RW is a good one-timer spot for him.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
1) I think he is a centre
2) I think Mac can play either or
3) Chucky would be fine on either wing. I don’t think he is a C
4) Hopefully Drouin works out at C. we bring in another top 6 C than Danault can be a great 3 C for us. Til then i think he will be fine as a a 2nd line C. not ideal, but fine
5) Maybe. haven’t seen him enough against nhl quality players to judge. The question is, is he better than Drouin, Gally, Hudon, Byron. WE have quite a few of smaller skilled players. If the answer is no than maybe he would be best used in a package to get a player we need(if there is interest from other teams of course)
Objection your Honour! Leading the witness!
1) Not useless on the wing. Better served at centre.
2) I prefer him on the wing solely because I prefer dlR at centre on the same line. The thought of a 6’7″ shutdown centre is appealing though.
3) Galchenyuk may be better served on a secondary scoring line taking advantage of weaker defensive matchups, while Drouin and Pacioretty play against the stronger defenders. I do not like him on the RW, except on the PP.
4) No. I do not think he is being miscast. I also do not think he is emerging as a great checking centre. He’s a defensively responsible centre (not GREAT) who can offer secondary scoring. This is his second full season in the NHL. I’m expecting him to flirt with 50 points which is solid offence from a #2 centre in the NHL now (sadly… Thanks Gary!).
5) Better skater than I expected. It’ll be interesting to see how he does in the AHL this season.
The best this club will do will be to squeak into 3rd in a weak conference. Looking at the talent, or the lack of talent, I can easily see them battling for the last wildcard spot with such powerhouses as Carolina or Florida. You know, teams from hockey hot spots. I eagerly await expansion to Rat Lake. Kind of has ring to it, eh, the Rat Lake Comets.
Lol. that is all I got. Massive lol
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Does the frustration with Galchenyuk (based on what I’m reading here) cause folks to want a Duchene for Galchenyuk trade to occur? Yes other pieces may be required (in either direction) but they would be the two center pieces of such a trade.
Yes. Duchene has far greater value. Each bone headed game Galchenyuk plays lowers his trade value.
HE is what he is…use him as such or move him. The writing is on wall again and nobody will be content with his numbers if he is on wing with Danault at center…and we will repeatedly be frustrated as will he wen he slows down play and there is nobody open…..they have already decided IMo he is on way out….
my conspiracy plan is that he will be moved, along with DLR and a d man….a big name center will come back
they will then move Drouin to wing with Patch, put that center there for this year….then next year…that player will drop down to no 2 center (unless it is Tavares) and Drouin goes back to first when Pleks is off books….
If he scores 25 – 30 on the wing with Danault, I’ll be happy.
(BTW: I think we’ll end up seeing a fair bit of Alex – Plex – Gallagher this season).
The problem isn’t that he’s slowing down and no one is open. It’s that no one is open and he still slows down.
He’s not creating the gaps or space, if he could drag defenders to him, that in and of itself would open up a player or a passing lane.
Like it did last night… when he cut to the middle, drew an extra defender & created a great shooting lane, and decided to drop pass it 7 feet to no one.
No shot, no pass to the open man.
Just the same type of junior move that NHLers learned to defend in junior.
that is the whole point of going east/west…to buy time… if no one to spend that time on it means nothing…at least if he is on RW or C he could be entering from right to left and be a shooting threat (and he has a legit rocket) …LW is least optimal spot for him to play
We have not seen the first taste yet of Patch-Drouin-Galchenyuk.
We will at some point. Hemsky playing ahead of Chucky on that line may be messing with his coconut a bit.
Lehkonen-Danault-Gallagher as a second line makes more sense to me.
Lehk can play either wing effectively
Nooooooooooo! Nonononononono.
No.
You think I’m frustrated with Galchneyuk, now?
Swap him with Duchene (or Nugent-Hopkins) and you’ll see real frustration…
Yah but we got Hemmer now!
Or did you just forget, either way I posted a link just below showing what he can bring. (said in an excited voice)
Hemsky will save us.
The best thing about Hemsky is he costs us peanuts. Any production at all is gravy. 15 goals is an absolute steal.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I have no idea what Galchenyuk is worth, or if Duchene would be an upgrade.
What I do know, from watching him play over the past several months, is that there is something seriously wrong with his game. It’s just…. broken.
And it would get light years better if he just skated in a straight line.
I’m already on record as being for this idea, I haven’t seen a reason to change my mind.
I’ve heard the arguments.. potential, talent, teammates, etc. but it all comes down to execution on the ice & with our current makeup I think it’d be a good move to try and put us that much closer.
Unless there’s a deal lined up for Tavares, or one were we get a good LD and a good C prospect (looking over at you, Arizona) there’s little else that’s gonna suddenly push the team forward.
Frustration is a good choice of descriptors.
It is plain the Habs don’t see Galchenyuk as a good fit. I am not sure that journeyman D see any forward as a good fit – maybe Jimmy Roberts or Bob Gainey 🙂
I will be very surprised if the top points producer per 60 minutes played for Montreal last season is a Hab on opening night. 104 shots last season and 17 goals. Had he played first line all season that would have been 34 goals based on his previous season’s shots.
I can’t imagine what this kid could produce playing 21 minutes a game rather than 16. Would he be good enough to feed Ovechkin? In Washington – we know he wouldn’t be allowed to in Montreal. Washington has what the Habs think they need in many roles.
I think the Habs made up their mind on the kid early in the 2015-16 season and the Price injury threw a wrench into their plans. Remember, this is the team who said what they would be willing to pay Subban, went to arbitration, caved at the last minute but in actuality paid Subban just what they proposed for the two seasons then moved him out before the big numbers hit.
The Habs have a vision and they stick to it. Drouin, Danault, Pleks/Shaw/McCarron at center. Pacioretty, Byron, Lehkonen/Hudon at LW. Gallagher, Lehkonen, Shaw/Hemsky/Carr on the right.
The kid is done here but will be a great success somewhere else.
@Luke, I’m sure you’ve seen this already, but just in case….
https://www.habseyesontheprize.com/analysis/2017/9/19/16318372/ales-hemsky-montreal-canadiens-analysis-video-scouting-lineup-habs
Based on that link, I hope this article is about Hemsky moving on to work for the Canadiens as a video scout.
First preseason game and they can’t hold a lead and a shorty against is the coup-de-grace. Did not expect them to be in mid-season form so soon.
DLR = blah
Lernout = really close
Morrow = not terrible
Juulsen = needs a year of AHL, do not rush
Kiddy Smurfs = Notready Smurfs
Rest o’ the vets = just OK
Galchenyuk = Thanks for sticking to the Both-Legs-Out-for-Space play, signed, The Entire NHL. We’d be in trouble if you ever decided to shoot the puck. It’s really tiresome watching a kid be in love with his own plays. Another player of that bent was recently moved elsewhere. I’d be inclined to shrug it off as pure pre-season macho, if it weren’t his career-defining trait/move.
McCarron = Will likely bring just as much offense as Mitchell, and though slower is a Moarbyggun. He should be ready to take that #4C spot around Game 20 when Mitchell starts losing steam.
Danault continues to be his competent, workmanlike self. A #3 that gusts up to #2 on a weak club.
I guess that still gives DLR and outside shot. Let’s hope the injuries don’t pile up this year.
Playing Danault with Chucky and Gallagher seems absurd to me. While the idea is to have Danault be the d conscience of the line I am not sure it works in this case. Chucky is a guy who slows the play, draws defenders and looks for players, OR he finds dead spots/seams on the ice and sets up for one timers waiting for a pass….can’t see how that combo works….Danault is a checking center….with Rad and Patch they were strong enough to carry the O load and both leaked early and him hanging high was ok…but just ok….that line I do not like…
Chucky all but on way out of town…IMO team is setting up to move Chucky and DLR in a package with a dman…expecting a big fish soon …
“Chucky all but on way out of town…”
It’s hard to argue against that. I think he’s much more comfortable at C, with north-south wingers, than on the wing, with N/S linemates.
His east-west game doesn’t translate to being effective defensively, and I wonder how many centres have moved away from that style. If he was a step faster, maybe he’d be able to pull it off.
A good player but his game hasn’t really matured much in 5 years. Without the right kind of players to help him out there he’s kinda lost. Byron-Galchenyuk-Lehkonen makes more sense to me as a 2nd line than their current setup.
His East west game is fine if he has someone like Patch streaking or setting up for a one timer….the issue is he by being on LW he is most often cutting across from left to right (he is a LH shot..and has a buller wrister) so not a shooting threat going left to right….if there is no winger trying to get in behind the d he draws it is ineffective….with a like minded player that can also make those plays and another guy on same page I still believe he is a legit first line player… it is painfully clear that he will not get that opportunity here…he will be viewed for what he does wrong regardless of what he does well…..time to move on…think they already have in their minds and a deal is waiting. Chucky will succeed wherever he goes if given right role…the square peg/round hole thing is getting tiresome ..he keeps making same mistakes in same situations…but let’s not forget he also makes same great plays when put in proper situations for his skillset…not a match apparently….make a deal…so everyone can move on…longer this goes as being done the lesser his value becomes….playing him in least optimal situations does nothing for trade value, his play or the team.
Lernout looked steady and nasty.
Kind of reminded me of Langway.
Viva Timo Libre!
Lermout makes me think I understand why they were ok letting Emelin go…think he is the physical future back there….I know his O game is limited but then again so is Weber’s at 5 on 5….can’t help but wonder if they wouldn’t make a scary pair for opposition top players defensively.
Lernout has NHL mentality and attitude. It is like he’s “broken in” already. He just needs some refinement. He will become what we wanted Pateryn to be IMO.
I think Chucky’s wide-stance deking posture is hard-wired into his brain…
Years ago, I thought “hey neat, I can’t wait to see his other moves”
lol
Definitely chuckle-worthy
What happend to Dr. Gonzo?
See comment below re: his tendencies at right vs left wing.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
The thing is this: When Chucky plays right wing, he’s a completely different player. Instead of gliding with both legs stuck out for space, he either drives wide and to the net or cuts high across the slot — and of course he can launch that wicked one-timer from there, too. When he’s on left wing, he’s basically a one-move slug.
The whole Is He a Center? debate is a red herring. The fact that Chucky keeps being rolled out at left instead of right wing is, IMHO, Exhibit A that Bergie is an idiot and Julien has no clue what to do with finesse offensive players.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
Lernout looked like he was in a panic when he was pressed.
First game sure, but it shows that even last night’s total lack of intensity game it still a little too fast for him. Remember, too, he was playing against AHLers and juniors.
Gallagher puts in that Galchenyuk feed instead of firing it off the post and all is forgiven for the gaffe. Fucale looked horrible on that one, but was fine after.
Creative players take chances. If you want to watch robotic play, look at what every boring coach thinks is the “right” way to play. D systems are a big reason the game can be dull as dishwater.
Everyone is going way overboard on the “how in love with his play” nonsense. He’ll be better off away from these altar boys. (That thick white band around the neck looks too Catholic.) Management thinks you can’t have any fun in this city if you play for the Habs. It’s effing ridiculous.
Players that standout from the first pre-season game:
Gallagher
McCarron
De La Rose
Lernout
Juulsen
Sadly Galchenyuk could’ve been one of them but he was a giveaway machine that game. Shaw looked like a regular 4th liner, I didn’t even noticed he was playing that game until late in the 3rd. Morrow looked like Beaulieu in his last few games.
De La Rose was visible…reminds me of Eller though…completely different player at wing then he is in middle…being on wing doesn’t allow him to use his defensive prowess and his skating which IMO are his biggest assets…that kid is a center not a winger. On flip side Mac to me is a winger…not sure I get that whole idea?
Chucky…after the second time he went into the middle in ozone my 9 year old son yells at the tv “Chucky…simplify your game…jeepers” …then he turns to me says is “Chucky going to make it”?
Doesn’t matter Chcuky still all world talent….have to live with the cramps here and there with a player like that…that’s what makes him him…sometime she will suck both of those defenders to him and a winger will slip in behind and he will feather into them…he has the size /skill combo he can go to the middle like that and survive….but if nothing there he needs to recognize and try to either get puck to net/deep
Eh actually you’re right – what was DLR doing on the wing? I also want to see him at centre.
I actually don’t mind Mac at C, that wingspan in the neutral zone is helpful. I think he might play #3 wing some day but I’ll all for him as #4C in the near future.
I watched until the end of 2nd. I was hoping I would be able to see Sherbak who didn’t play. Galchenyuk caught my eye for twice trying to do it all by himself in the slot and then the idiotic missed pass on the power play.
Could be cobwebs or it might be that this kid just doesn’t have the smarts to play in the NHL. After that poor performance he has a hole to dig himself out of, and it was the first pre-season game.
I hope he rises to the occasion.
He definitely has the smarts to play in the NHL. 20 & 30 goals… and 50+ points… indicates that.
BUT I wonder if he has the smarts to EXCEL in the NHL.
Galchenyuk could be one of those guys that looks like a potential world beater early, and suddenly he’s struggling to find a job and finishes his career with 750 games played and 500 points at the age of 33.
He has to stop playing like a Junior player and getting frustrated when it doesn’t work… Alex… all the guys that those moves worked on in junior didn’t get out of junior.
Frustrating to watch him at the end of last season and this new clean slate first impression was not a great one.
(Luke goes off to bang his head against the wall repeating “Just one exhibition game… Just one exhibition game… Just one exhibition game…”).
Chucky = new Tomas Vanek?
Y’know… that might not be too far off. Vanek scored 40… good enough player, but… just… not quite the guy you build around. Now he’s a high-end depth guy who’s played on, and fizzled off of 6 or 8 teams…
It is worth noting that Alex is still the highest scoring player from his draft class, though Filip Forsberg will soon move past him (13 fewer points in 70 fewer games).
Maybe i’m just cranky.
I’ll go get a coffee.
From my perspective, he has shown offensive smarts as you’ve mentioned, but for responsible smarts and defensive smarts, he is lost.
His attitude is worrisome best illustrated by a lacklustre skate back into our zone when he lost the puck. Imagine how his teammates feel after seeing this. Imagine how what the rookies think of him after last night.
Early days yet, but not a great start to say the least.
You watch Forsberg in the playoffs last year? Now that’s an impact player.
He’s a stud.
Shaw´s health is definitely a concern but all that really matters is how he´s playing come March. To me Hemsky is a stopgap until Shaw finds his game. Shaw is only what 26? It would be a shame if he cannot return to be the same player he has been.
It will be kind of interesting to see if JDR makes it as the 13th or 14th forward, otherwise he may be lost to waivers eventually.
I don´t think Mitchell is a lock at C; he didn´t do much after the first twenty games last season and CJ benched him for a game in the playoffs.
If Drouin can´t play C to me it´s not the end of the world. I don´t want him to crumble under the pressure of being the number 1C and would almost prefer it if he were on the wing.
I am doubtful that someone will assert themselves on left D. I think CJ can run a decent D group by comittee but I cannot wait long enough for the acquisition of a good puck moving Dman. It could take 40 or 50 games to get one so I guess patience is the catchword this season. All I hope before then is that none of Weber, Petry, or Alzner get injured.
Couldn’t get this game so we watched the Jets. Apparently, the NHL won’t be happy until they turn hockey into soccer on ice. The new rules are idiotic. Same two minutes for touching a stick as touching a chin? WTF? Time for the idea of team penalties where all these ticky tacky things are added up and teams don’t serve a penalty until they get five of them.
It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so. – Mark Twain
Don’t hit the guy with your stick, no penalty gets called.
It’s rather simple, to be honest…
If the teams don’t like ticky tacky (thanks for that stupid term, Don Cherry) penalties they can simply not take them.
No need to let the cheaters cheat. Let the players play.
Call the penalties. Call all of them.
Those who can’t adapt will be phased out… FAST.
Those who can will elevate the level of play in the game.
I want to watch Drouin stick handle and skate, I don’t want to watch Domenic Moore swat at Drouin’s gloves repeatedly with his stick.
Absolutely.
Welcome to The New Age NHL amigo!
Next up, no more body checking.
Like the Ladies game.
Viva Timo Libre!
I have the September 21 game v Devils left now.
Cool! Sending you my info now.
Good Morning HIO!
Mary has done a great Job in organizing the HIO Summit this year in Ottawa, Oct 30th.
Mary has made reservations for 20 at Darcy McGee’s on Terry Fox for 4 pm. They will accommodate our large group, they also have free parking including leaving your car overnight if needed, they have a shuttle to the game (for a nominal fee). its aprox 4 km from CT centre you can drive and park at the arena after the meet and greet. Its pretty far to walk but if you feel ambitious you could try.
> Hope this works for everyone, let me know if 4 pm is a good time.
> Thanks Mary
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
The Pocket Rocket.
Henri Richard.
@25; when you rolled out them lines on your last post did A tear roll down your eye as you wrote it same as when I read it?
a tear of joy for sure.
The way I see it, and mind you, i’m usually pretty optimistic this time of year. We have the deepest team we’ve had in years.
Hudon adds an element of speed, hustle and skill
Drouin brings skill, speed and smarts.
Gallagher is rejuvenated.
Pacioretty is thinner, faster and still one the league’s best pure snipers
Lehkonen is a year older and motivated
Byron is a 20 goal scorer on our fourth line
Mitchell is a fast and very effective two way center
Shaw brings grit and jam
Hemsky is healthy for the first time in years and may just score 20
Our D is big and tough. Davidson is ready to break out. Alzner is very solid. Petry is hitting his prime. And after all that, we have Carey Price.
Yep. I like our line up.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I like your optimism and hope you’re right. But there are certainly some question marks. Drouin may not work out at centre, in which case we’ll have the usual gaping hole there. And the shape of our defence is pretty much unknown, although I have high hopes of Jerabek, and I think Streit has more left than people give him credit for. But I know little about Schlemko, and the other pick-ups may be no more than interchangeable seventh defencemen. Then there’s Shaw’s post-concussion syndrome and Hemsky’s age and recent injury history. So I really have no idea what kind of a season we’ll have or where we’ll finish in the standings.
On the other hand, I think it was time to move on from some of our veterans, including Markov. And I’m glad Radulov did not accept Bergevin’s final offer. I want to see what the young players can do and what the future holds. Charles Hudon was very impressive in the scrimmage game. I’ve always had high hopes for him. And Audette could be a good player in a couple more years. I think we’re finally starting to have good depth in our system.
The gaping hole, should it arise, can and should be filled by our unusual cap flexibility. Did you notice I never even mentioned Galchenyuk.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
You are correct, at least at forward. CJ always seems to get a lot out of his 4th lines. With that 4th line we could expect close to 50 goals (20 Byron, 15-18 from Shaw, 10 or so from Mitchell) and 100 points. This would be huge not only as a pure offensive contribution, but also in opening things up for the other lines a bit.
Shaw may be a very expensive fourth liner bu the way CJ rolls lines it’s more of a 3A and 3B type setup. When’s the last time we had so much dep that a 4 M $ player is on our fourth line?
My line up looks like this
Patch-Drouin-Lehkonen
Galchenyuk-Danault-Gallagher
Hudon-Plekanec-Hemsky
Byron-Mitchell-Shaw
McCarron, Audette
Weber-Jerabek
Petry-Alzner
Davidson-Benn
Streit, Shlemko
Lernout first call up
Morrow second call up
Juulsen third call up
“When’s the last time we had so much dep that a 4 M $ player is on our fourth line?”
Truly a positive spin on things.
My thought about tonight’s game, which I came Home too late to watch, is WHERE??? da Hell is Boone???
I’ve said b4 and will say again, BG took The NHL to their word and got the fast small players a la Gionta and Camarilli but got burned as the league floundered to instill them rules. What a mess.
Watching Habs preseason hockey feels something like this
https://youtu.be/TQXuazYI_YU
I watched the whole thing. The lasting impression I received was that no Habs prospect was particularly good nor poor. In fact, none stood out at all.
As is Habitual with this team, they hit 4 posts and only scored in one period.
Had to laugh at Shaw’s BS at the end of the game.
All in all, that was a piss poor sloppy September game that only 9250 people went to see for good reason; neither squad sent enough stars to make it worthwhile for the locals to pay to watch. There’s another game there the 27th and if there are as few fans, that might be the last time the NHL goes to Quebec City.
This was a must win game and they blow a 2-0 lead. Terrible. Where’s the character bergevin talks about.
LMAO
My main impressions:
– Brett Lernout has a decent shot at remaining with the team in October
– Joe Morrow is unimpressive
– Chucky is working really hard, mostly at the wrong things
– It’s great to see Gallagher looking healthy. (*knock on wood* *salt over shoulder*)
– CJ is setting Alzner up for success, assigning him a partner and giving him ample ice time to get used to that new partner and a new system
– Habs really had something going until about midway through the second. After that: Fucale.
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
What would MB do if the Isles offered Tavares for Drouin?
Reject it.
Agreed. Now, if Tavares had a new contract…..
Hate it when the thread changes suddenly. Repost:
I know it is the preseason but that was not a good performance. That was an awful Bruins squad which they should have routed. Did anyone really stand out positively for the Habs? No one really IMO. There were some bad plays by everyone but two players who were obvious negatives were Morrow and DLR. Already bitched about Morrow but DLR is just so….blah. I mean has this guy’s game changed at all going into his FOURTH season with this franchise? It is the same player…no? Thankfully he’s still 22 but he’s starting to bust out like Pam Anderson. What is his ceiling? Fourth liner? I said earlier he would be picked up on waivers…looks like I was wrong.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CtGxusvUT3k
Send that to duma$$ LA Chargers fans.
Myself and Sergio Momesso both like Morrow, that mistake that led to a goal against is workable, and he had more positives than negatives. He was the only defenseman that was moving the puck forward.
Juulsen was quiet, that can be a good thing but we already have lots of quiet defensemen 😆
Besides that, nothing really to say about a crappy preseason game except for Quebec City fans may want to show their support if they want an NHL team. Sell outs would do wonders to impress the people who are in charge.
I like Momesso’s subs but I disagree with you both. If his kind of play is acceptable then they should have kept N8 who has a higher ceiling IMO.
https://giphy.com/gifs/cary-grant-p1RAqwRUtZG92
It’s not acceptable, no play that leads to a goal is acceptable, but it can be used as a learning experience. Morrow’s biggest fault is that he is over confident, that’s why he makes so many mistakes. He’s 24, it’s time those little hiccups end. It’s all on JJ Daigneault to get through to this young man before he ends up a career AHL players.
“It’s all on JJ”…oh brother Morrow’s screwed.
Not a JJ fan here, he better hope someone in the defense core improves their game. I thought for sure he was gone last season…..tic tic tic
I remember when Jacques Laperriere called JJ Daigneault “Risky Business” (like the movie). Clearly, JJ thought it was a compliment.
There was no choice to keep Nate Beaulieu. If MB hadn’t moved him, Vegas would have grabbed him up and we’d still have Emelin’s anchor of a contract. Was a third-rounder the right exchange for Beaulieu? Probably not. But there was no way he was staying in Montreal without making a deal with Vegas for Hudon or someone else of value.
Morrow is pretty much the new Beaulieu…and didn’t even cost us a 3rd rounder to get him!
Impressions? Not that anyone gives a squirrel’s nut. But here goes
Juulsen may be ready soon
Lernout is a dirty beast and I love him for it
Audette, Reway and Bitten all small skilled forwards that may be perfect for the new NHL where surfs like Marner and Gaudreau can thrive.
Alzner is also a smart player that pinches effectively and gets his shot off quickly.
He may have nothing on it but it’s accurate and sneaky. May have a bunch of assists this year
Chucky? Well . It’s preseason
Danault looks a step quicker
McCarron looks 7% quicker
DLR is not an NHL player
Morrow. Better as the game went on. One massive bone head play. But he recovered and a younger version of himself would have folded. Good sign
Byron Shaw Mitchell. A great fourth line that will be very hard to match up against. 45 goal potential on a fourth line is gravy.
Gregoire. Terrific AHL player
Gelinas. Released
Waked. Fast but needs seasoning in Laval
Just might be a decent 4th liner for us some day
OK. I feel better . Thanks for listening self.
Galchenyuk skates East, Galchenyuk skates West, Galchenyuk makes a bad pass which get’s picked off and leads to a short-handed goal by AHL players.
Hate to say it but… Chucky showed once again tonight why he’s not defensively responsible enough to play center for the habs. You can tell he’s addicted to making the BIG play.