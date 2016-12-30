Canadiens goalie prospect Zach Fucale helps send Canada into Spengler Cup final

CANADIAN PRESS
DAVOS, Switzerland — Canada coach Luke Richardson had his players concentrate on special teams in their lone practice before the 2016 Spengler Cup, and that focus has paid off with a spot in the tournament final.
Chris DiDomenico scored Canada’s ninth power-play goal in four games as the Canadians held off HC Dinamo Minsk 3-2 in Friday’s semifinal round.
Chay Genoway scored the winning goal and Marc-Antoine Pouliot had a goal and an assist as Canada avenged a 7-4 defeat to Minsk in its tournament opener.
Andrei Stepanov and Matt Ellison scored power-play goals for Minsk.
Zach Fucale made 21 saves to earn his third straight win in goal for Canada, while former NHL goalie and ex-Canadien Ben Scrivens made 34 stops the loss for Minsk.
Fucale, who plays for the East Coast Hockey League’s Brampton Beast, took over Canada’s starting job from Drew MacIntyre after the opening loss to Minsk, and Richardson has been impressed with the 21-year-old Canadiens prospect.
“He doesn’t have a lot of pro NHL and AHL experience, but he does have a lot of international experience,” Richardson said of Fucale, who won gold with Canada at the 2015 World Junior Hockey Championship and the 2012 Ivan Hlinka under-18 tournament. “The guy finds a way to win. He’s been battling, he’s a young guy and everybody likes him and is pulling for him. This is a big step in the right direction for this guy’s career.”
While Canada failed to score multiple power-play goals in a game for the first time in Davos, the Canadians generated eight chances with the man advantage which allowed them to control the game.
“Our power play has been really hot through the whole tournament so we wanted to make sure that we had puck possession so that we’re drawing penalties instead of taking them. I think for the most part of the game we did that,” Richardson said.
“We got in a little trouble in the end and they scored 5-on-3 to make it close, but I think for the most part our discipline was really good.”
Canada will try for its 14th Spengler Cup title when it plays either HC Davos or HC Lugano on Saturday’s final. Only Davos, the tournament host with 15 titles to its name, has had more success than Canada.
Canada is often at a readiness disadvantage at the annual tournament, putting together a team on short notice that has to play against well-established clubs from Europe.
Richardson said Canada’s players have responded to the challenge by showing a capacity to adapt and improve as the tournament progresses.
“You come together as a team in a very short time, and I think every game we see the team getting better,” Richardson said. “That’s just a compliment to these players doing it in a fast period of time.”
“They’re all really intelligent, skilled players,” he added. “We spent some time with them, showed them some videos and gave them a plan, but let them talk amongst themselves. And you know what? It’s been unbelievable to watch them play and jell together.”
Photo: Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP
Man, that sucks to see Halak on waivers. That said, he’s been living off of that playoff run for years now, and ended up with a lot of money in his pocket because of it. Oddly though, he sucked in about half of those games; it was pretty much feast or famine for him… though the ‘feast’ games were pretty tasty!
ORDER YOUR FREE PARKS CANADA 2017 PASS NOW!!!!!!!
THIS IS A $136 VALUE AND TAKES 2-5 MINUTES BUT MUST BE DONE BEFORE THE END OF THE YEAR APPARENTLY. THE LINK TAKES YOU TO GOVERNMENT SITE THEIR ARE NO STRINGS OR CATCHES IT IS FREE!!! CLICK LINK BELOW FILL OUT AND IT IS MAILED FIRST CLASS!
https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.commandesparcs-2Dparksorders.ca_webapp_wcs_stores_servlet_en_ProductDisplay-3FstoreId-3D22953-26categoryId-3D216870-26catalogId-3D53407-26productId-3D524527-26errorViewName-3DProductDisplayErrorView-26top-5Fcategory-3D216870-26parent-5Fcategory-5Frn-3D216870-26langId-3D-2D1&d=DgMFAg&c=oklsBIxRnDpJ-VAEkzDjSTEeyFKO0VEDPITdiYRmc-U&r=qSoOKLVtMuB7JrBcd1CHqgzxXCUKwea8UKAd6vUhw38&m=1A6DdRGZFTc7BwhmbDj9bi2G03i9emLi53g2fQ-iO-o&s=aO9eMylRoqckWvGSjuNphSvMni2Qqg3vy9GtUZ2L-2c&e=
Already have mine
The present team,if it stays as is, with a healthy Galchenyuk, DD, and Shaw, will make the playoffs for sure, however, I don’t feel they will be able to go deep (Conference Finals / Stanley Cup ) without some movement from MB. My 2 cents.
CH = Les Glorieux!!!
I know (sort of)what the Spengler cup is. But it seems like a tournament where you basically take a team and then add a bunch of ringers to that team and compete. It seems odd. Can someone explain? How did Fucale end up there and not someone else?
————————————-
If I had opposable thumbs I could play bass like Bruce Foxton.
It’s like a freelance gig. Somebody needs to drop out, you call up your buddy if he knows a bassist that can fill in for a few pitchers of beer. “Yeah man, sure I’ll do it!”
You think Gallagher has been top notch with his 2 goals in the last 23 games?
I’m sure this has been posted, but… Jaro l’héro on waivers.
I will give the Coach some credit… Rare for this here.
It is pretty hard to win with Beaulieu playing near 30 mins a night… He isn’t bad but he is nowhere near a defenceman that should be playing that much, however, Therrien has no option. It is also hard to win with Phil Danualt (he’s rly good) but is absolutely not a top line centerman in the NHL. Also hard when Plekanec is just not doing anything offensively and is your #2. Also, Gallagher has been M.I.A until last night.
T must be doing something right.
Also, Gallagher has been M.I.A until last night.
How so ?
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !
Is anyone else underwhelmed by the broadcasting of Bartlett and York during the Habs games. I honestly think they are terrible. Curious so others opinion of the duo
They’re OK.
If given a choice, I’d prefer Robertson and Momesso, tho.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !
I’m with you D Mex. I don’t know about Momesso as a colour guy (haven’t really heard him) but I like Robertson’s call.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
When watching a game on TV I don’t think it makes any difference who is in the broadcast booth.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
There was a time when it made a big difference :
– https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lRy66AAIPWc
– https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m8lsMgduOu4
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
I like Bartlett but York once he gets on one thing he rolls with it far too long. For the last month, every single game he kept going on and on about Gallagher and how he is due to score. Thank God he scored, maybe he can stop talking about it…
“Price… he’s like a third defenceman out there.” It never gets stale… for York at least.
LOL. Ya York does that a lot UkrainianHab. I think that is what bugs me most about him. Not much in site, just obvious observations repeated over and over again.
Not a huge fan of York. He does nothing more than re-call the original play, but in slow motion. (most colour guys are like that. Rare is the colour guy who actually provides insight).
I want to like Bartlett because he knows so much, but the tonal quality of his voice doesn’t do it for me. Like gord Miller (who is excellent except for that voice)
I know what you mean about the tonal quality of the voice.
Dean Brown who does the Sens broadcasts has a terrific tone to his voice but the problem is that he’s is not very exciting to listen to.
He does come up with a few original sayings and has a very funny sense of humor that comes out once in a while but he can also be dull.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Thanks for your opinions on this. Was wondering if it was just me.
BTW the game is at 6:00 am EST tomorrow morning.
If I’m at the cabin I’ll still be up. If at home in bed. Glad Zach is playing well but how did he get picked for the team as usually they go with players playing in Europe?
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
No clue. Guess not many Cdn goalies available in Europe.
PVR is your friend
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Still don’t have one. If I get a 4K TV some day, I’ll get one.
@ Coach K
Thanks for your post on Beaulieu. I haven’t been able to watch much hockey recently, so it’s good to read observations I always feel I can trust. Happy New Year to you and yours.
I guess I see more upside in Nate than most here. I’m starting to see that he is rapidly gaining confidence and it’s starting to show more in his decision making.
Earlier in the season, you couldn’t say that. But now that the team needs a puck carrying defenceman in the absence of Markov, I find that he’s really grabbed the opportunity and is finally (I think) starting to play his game instead of playing in the shadow of someone else. Confidence begets confidence I guess.
Hope you and yours have a terrific 2017. Al the best. Cheers!!
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Nice to see Fucale doing well. Good for us Habs fans as well. I hope they win it with him in nets tomorrow! It will be great for him to build on.
Habfan17
Dennis Beyak, the TSN Winnipeg regional play by play guy, is calling the Denmark Swiss game (4-2 for the Danes). He is really very good.
Cuthbert, Miller, Robertson; all very good; while HNIC stopped developing announcers after Gallivan.
At least Bartlett and Hughson got stolen by Sportsnet. Doesn’t help on HNIC, where we still get Cole more often than not, while TO gets Hughson.
Free Front.
How did Hughson get stolen by Sportsnet?
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
I like Cole !
The Spengler cup is such an important part of the holidays that we made our own for playing in the cul de sac. I definitely want my kids to have that dream of playing for the “ultimate prize” in a uniform that looks like a cross between Times Square and Don Cherry’s worst jacket.
I might even make this my new avatar pic:
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C0tWzTBXUAABZff.jpg:large
— (by request)
Signature? I just want to change the picture attached to my profile.
Fancy!
Free Front.
I love the European jerseys with the sponsor patches.That’s what makes them Euro- like the race cars/drivers, and to a degree soccer.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
TIMO, TIMO, TIMO. Never stop muddying the water for excitement !
Fucale will be ready to play the Bell Center in 2 more years. Learning and backing up Price until Price retires.
HAPPY NEW YEAR HIO
I think Lindgren will be ready before Fucale. If Zach is ready in 4 or 5 years, that’ll be fine.
Free Front.
So… Fucale for Tavares?
Free Front.
In a New York Minute, but what about the cap hit?
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
Any GM who can swing that deal is probably smart enough to figure out how to deal with the cap hit…
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
It’s 2010 all over again. I was on team Timo during the great goalie debate. I’m a Price guy now. But, he needs to steal an entire playoff to cement his Hab legacy. Nobody talks about Jose Thedore any more, and he did win a Hart and Vezina just like #31.
Yeah Timo-Price is to blame for any habs problems?brilliant.
john slattery
Watched every game except the first one Zach looked pretty good, one of the goals was on a 5 on 3, their second one. Finals are tomorrow at 2 pm..
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Habs should pick up Jaro in case we meet the Caps and Pens in the playoffs.
GoHabsGo
Habs should pick up Halak to give Price a much needed kick in the arse. Maybe he’ll wake up.
“Yeah, but what have you done for us lately”
Giddy up
Btw, who was that teeny tiny Johnson guy playing for the Habs last night? Is he the TB’s Johnson that they secretly snicked into a luggage bag and disguised by putting him on D and adding number 8 in front?
He was no good.
Ok, so this what Habs need to do. They trade Price. Get Halak and bring up Fucale. Stanley Cup is as good as won.
Now is the perfect time for MB to use him in a package and get a decent piece to the puzzle. Trade him now while he is relevant. Some GM would hopefully bite.
He’s not trading the only good F-QC prospect he has.
Better sooner than later.
https://ca.sports.yahoo.com/news/alex-ovechkin-settles-childhood-grudge-with-nj-devils-miles-wood-021327502.html
He’s no Halak.
Non-hockey question:
If your child is born this late in the year (today, tomorrow, etc.), do you put them in kindergarten with kids up to almost a year older, or hold off a year?
My mom enrolled me at 4 years, 8 months, and “I turned out OK”***.
(*** I would say that even if I hadn’t, of course.)
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
I was just going to say… you probably don’t have the most objective opinion on the matter. What does your better half say?
My girlfriend dislikes children, so she’d say, “Sure – get the little brat out of your hair as soon as possible.”
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
my youngest was born Dec 17th he was in Jr Kindergarden at 3 yrs 8mos and he loved it. Mind you it was only half days back then, if I am not mistaken its all day. Depends on your child, my youngest was very social and really enjoyed going to school, as opposed to being home with just me.
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Good question, here in MA you must be 5 before school starts. Our daughter was born in August and the school greatly reccomended a program called “Transitional” for kids that would be youngest in class or that they felt needed the extra year. I was not for it at first, thinking she would get labeled, but it worked great for her got good grades in school and now has her Masters in Architecture (blame her older brothers lego’s). It really depends upon the kid though, are they emotionally ready, etc.
Start him later. He will lead his group right through high school in almost all aspects.
Our daughter was born in November and we spoke about it with a psychologist friend of ours who told us that there are a lot of problems with kids who are rushed. Sometimes not in elementary school – often in highschool.
—————-
Drop da puck already!
My daughter was born in late December and managed very well by starting K as a 4 yr old when some would have been almost a year older.
Good question. When we moved to Virginia from YYZ area, we were surprised to learn the cut-off date for school is different. They actually go by Sept. 1 and what has happened is that people with kids born after May 31st actually tend to hold them until the following year. Thus, our end of Aug. and end of Oct. kids are the youngest, by as many as 16 months, in their classes. Our daughter (Gr. 4) took a little over a month to adjust and is on the honor roll now. Our son, (Gr. 1), took until Christmas to adjust and he is now thriving. It took a bit of work. Again anecdotally, we really sweated the decisions for both kids, even with the supports at home–my wife’s academic specialty is even more specialized in this area than mine. Our CVs and the track record of our students, etc., all go out the window when it comes to our kids. It’s all about the whole student.
As much as that’s anecdotal, the more longitudinal evidence suggests that age stacking does factor in “success,” especially sports, but also in more cognitive measures. That said, there’s always the question of correlation vs. causation. Nolan & Howell and Barnsley, for example, did quantitative studies on birthday stacking in hockey which showed that Canadian kids drafted into the NHL were more likely to be born in the first 3 months of the year. The exceptions are those with extraordinary talent (Sidney Crosby) and exceptional size (Eric Lindros was a key example of both). Checking google scholar a minute ago showed at least 10 studies published on this over the last couple years.
In terms of cognition, there are several developmental milestones, particularly around concrete operations, abstraction, language and perception (my favourite is Piaget’s mountain for which you can find videos on Youtube; iirc U Minnesota has some of the best). Kids hit these at different points and the support networks and language skills tend to be big factors. Ken Robinson, for one, argues that age groups might not be the best way to organize kids in schools, and he highlights the significance of divergent thinking.
My own anecdotal experience (late Nov.) runs counter to the bell curve, but does speak to the importance of support at home and having language, spatial and fine motor skills. But that’s purely anecdotal.
I can offer more and dig up some stuff if you want. I’m in the middle of writing a chapter for a book on the subject of applying parenting to being a prof and vice versa.
— (by request)
Signature? I just want to change the picture attached to my profile.
Very interesting Burnedprof! Our son and his wife will have this issue in a few years, our granddaughter turned one on 12/12/16. I am in no hurry for her to grow up, she’s a blast to be around!
Great stuff! Thanks.
Further to the NHL info:
http://www.quanthockey.com/nhl/birth-month-totals/nhl-players-career-stats.html
January-February births produce the most NHL players; November-December near the bottom. Clearly very, very far from the most important life goals, but still interesting.
Ah yes YYZ, love that song ,as a drummer used to play that one a few years back in a Band I was in.
Kindergarten is glorified daycare so IMHO, it doesn’t make any difference.
I was born on the 31st and it made no difference to me. Went to full day kindergarten at 4. Didn’t hurt me any.
I ended up working in the metallurgy field as a nuclear reactor fuel inspector and am in a position to retire next week (probably won’t until next year though). It isn’t how you start…it’s how you finish that matters.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Heh! Max Lapierre (“yappy air”) is still agitating – now for Lugano, in the Spengler Cup semi-final.
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
Beatcha to it. 🙂
By a whisker. Your internet latency must be lower.
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
I always like Yappy..
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Max Lapierre sighting!
Yapping at a small Euro d-man in the penalty box.
The Wiz also out there taking stupid penalties.
Ahh, memories.
Halak on waivers!
http://www.tsn.ca/ice-chips-halak-placed-on-waivers-1.640927
Great job Zach.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
This is great! Go, Canada, Go!
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!