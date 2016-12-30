Montreal Gazette

December 30, 2016 · 75 Comments

Canadiens goalie prospect Zach Fucale helps send Canada into Spengler Cup final

Team Canada's goalkeeper Zach Fucale in action during the game between HK Dinamo Minsk and Team Canada at the 90th Spengler Cup ice hockey tournament in Davos, Switzerland, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP) ORG XMIT: LON821

DAVOS, Switzerland — Canada coach Luke Richardson had his players concentrate on special teams in their lone practice before the 2016 Spengler Cup, and that focus has paid off with a spot in the tournament final.

Chris DiDomenico scored Canada’s ninth power-play goal in four games as the Canadians held off HC Dinamo Minsk 3-2 in Friday’s semifinal round.

Chay Genoway scored the winning goal and Marc-Antoine Pouliot had a goal and an assist as Canada avenged a 7-4 defeat to Minsk in its tournament opener.

Andrei Stepanov and Matt Ellison scored power-play goals for Minsk.

Zach Fucale made 21 saves to earn his third straight win in goal for Canada, while former NHL goalie and ex-Canadien Ben Scrivens made 34 stops the loss for Minsk.

Fucale, who plays for the East Coast Hockey League’s Brampton Beast, took over Canada’s starting job from Drew MacIntyre after the opening loss to Minsk, and Richardson has been impressed with the 21-year-old Canadiens prospect.

“He doesn’t have a lot of pro NHL and AHL experience, but he does have a lot of international experience,” Richardson said of Fucale, who won gold with Canada at the 2015 World Junior Hockey Championship and the 2012 Ivan Hlinka under-18 tournament. “The guy finds a way to win. He’s been battling, he’s a young guy and everybody likes him and is pulling for him. This is a big step in the right direction for this guy’s career.”

While Canada failed to score multiple power-play goals in a game for the first time in Davos, the Canadians generated eight chances with the man advantage which allowed them to control the game.

“Our power play has been really hot through the whole tournament so we wanted to make sure that we had puck possession so that we’re drawing penalties instead of taking them. I think for the most part of the game we did that,” Richardson said.

“We got in a little trouble in the end and they scored 5-on-3 to make it close, but I think for the most part our discipline was really good.”

Canada will try for its 14th Spengler Cup title when it plays either HC Davos or HC Lugano on Saturday’s final. Only Davos, the tournament host with 15 titles to its name, has had more success than Canada.

Canada is often at a readiness disadvantage at the annual tournament, putting together a team on short notice that has to play against well-established clubs from Europe.

Richardson said Canada’s players have responded to the challenge by showing a capacity to adapt and improve as the tournament progresses.

“You come together as a team in a very short time, and I think every game we see the team getting better,” Richardson said. “That’s just a compliment to these players doing it in a fast period of time.”

“They’re all really intelligent, skilled players,” he added. “We spent some time with them, showed them some videos and gave them a plan, but let them talk amongst themselves. And you know what? It’s been unbelievable to watch them play and jell together.”

  1. Chuck says:
    December 30, 2016 at 10:08 pm

    Man, that sucks to see Halak on waivers. That said, he’s been living off of that playoff run for years now, and ended up with a lot of money in his pocket because of it. Oddly though, he sucked in about half of those games; it was pretty much feast or famine for him… though the ‘feast’ games were pretty tasty!

  2. doug19 says:
    December 30, 2016 at 10:03 pm

    ORDER YOUR FREE PARKS CANADA 2017 PASS NOW!!!!!!!

    THIS IS A $136 VALUE AND TAKES 2-5 MINUTES BUT MUST BE DONE BEFORE THE END OF THE YEAR APPARENTLY. THE LINK TAKES YOU TO GOVERNMENT SITE THEIR ARE NO STRINGS OR CATCHES IT IS FREE!!! CLICK LINK BELOW FILL OUT AND IT IS MAILED FIRST CLASS!

    https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.commandesparcs-2Dparksorders.ca_webapp_wcs_stores_servlet_en_ProductDisplay-3FstoreId-3D22953-26categoryId-3D216870-26catalogId-3D53407-26productId-3D524527-26errorViewName-3DProductDisplayErrorView-26top-5Fcategory-3D216870-26parent-5Fcategory-5Frn-3D216870-26langId-3D-2D1&d=DgMFAg&c=oklsBIxRnDpJ-VAEkzDjSTEeyFKO0VEDPITdiYRmc-U&r=qSoOKLVtMuB7JrBcd1CHqgzxXCUKwea8UKAd6vUhw38&m=1A6DdRGZFTc7BwhmbDj9bi2G03i9emLi53g2fQ-iO-o&s=aO9eMylRoqckWvGSjuNphSvMni2Qqg3vy9GtUZ2L-2c&e=

  3. fastfreddy says:
    December 30, 2016 at 10:01 pm

    The present team,if it stays as is, with a healthy Galchenyuk, DD, and Shaw, will make the playoffs for sure, however, I don’t feel they will be able to go deep (Conference Finals / Stanley Cup ) without some movement from MB. My 2 cents.

    CH = Les Glorieux!!!

  4. SmartDog says:
    December 30, 2016 at 9:44 pm

    I know (sort of)what the Spengler cup is. But it seems like a tournament where you basically take a team and then add a bunch of ringers to that team and compete. It seems odd. Can someone explain? How did Fucale end up there and not someone else?

    ————————————-
    If I had opposable thumbs I could play bass like Bruce Foxton.

    • CH Sam says:
      December 30, 2016 at 9:52 pm

      It’s like a freelance gig. Somebody needs to drop out, you call up your buddy if he knows a bassist that can fill in for a few pitchers of beer. “Yeah man, sure I’ll do it!”

  5. theox_8 says:
    December 30, 2016 at 9:31 pm

    You think Gallagher has been top notch with his 2 goals in the last 23 games?

  6. CJinBK says:
    December 30, 2016 at 8:50 pm

    I’m sure this has been posted, but… Jaro l’héro on waivers.

  7. UKRAINIANhab says:
    December 30, 2016 at 8:45 pm

    I will give the Coach some credit… Rare for this here.

    It is pretty hard to win with Beaulieu playing near 30 mins a night… He isn’t bad but he is nowhere near a defenceman that should be playing that much, however, Therrien has no option. It is also hard to win with Phil Danualt (he’s rly good) but is absolutely not a top line centerman in the NHL. Also hard when Plekanec is just not doing anything offensively and is your #2. Also, Gallagher has been M.I.A until last night.

    T must be doing something right.

  8. ProHabs says:
    December 30, 2016 at 8:05 pm

    Is anyone else underwhelmed by the broadcasting of Bartlett and York during the Habs games. I honestly think they are terrible. Curious so others opinion of the duo

  9. DDO_Habs_Fan says:
    December 30, 2016 at 7:21 pm

    BTW the game is at 6:00 am EST tomorrow morning.

  10. Dunboyne Mike says:
    December 30, 2016 at 6:52 pm

    @ Coach K

    Thanks for your post on Beaulieu. I haven’t been able to watch much hockey recently, so it’s good to read observations I always feel I can trust. Happy New Year to you and yours.

    • Coach K says:
      December 30, 2016 at 9:57 pm

      I guess I see more upside in Nate than most here. I’m starting to see that he is rapidly gaining confidence and it’s starting to show more in his decision making.

      Earlier in the season, you couldn’t say that. But now that the team needs a puck carrying defenceman in the absence of Markov, I find that he’s really grabbed the opportunity and is finally (I think) starting to play his game instead of playing in the shadow of someone else. Confidence begets confidence I guess.

      Hope you and yours have a terrific 2017. Al the best. Cheers!!

      -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
      (James Lane Allen)

  11. Habfan17 says:
    December 30, 2016 at 6:49 pm

    Nice to see Fucale doing well. Good for us Habs fans as well. I hope they win it with him in nets tomorrow! It will be great for him to build on.

    Habfan17

  12. on2ndthought says:
    December 30, 2016 at 6:17 pm

    Dennis Beyak, the TSN Winnipeg regional play by play guy, is calling the Denmark Swiss game (4-2 for the Danes). He is really very good.

    Cuthbert, Miller, Robertson; all very good; while HNIC stopped developing announcers after Gallivan.

    At least Bartlett and Hughson got stolen by Sportsnet. Doesn’t help on HNIC, where we still get Cole more often than not, while TO gets Hughson.

    Free Front.

  13. burnedprof says:
    December 30, 2016 at 5:29 pm

    The Spengler cup is such an important part of the holidays that we made our own for playing in the cul de sac. I definitely want my kids to have that dream of playing for the “ultimate prize” in a uniform that looks like a cross between Times Square and Don Cherry’s worst jacket.

    I might even make this my new avatar pic:
    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C0tWzTBXUAABZff.jpg:large

    — (by request)
    Signature? I just want to change the picture attached to my profile.

  14. Ian Cobb says:
    December 30, 2016 at 4:47 pm

    TIMO, TIMO, TIMO. Never stop muddying the water for excitement !

    Fucale will be ready to play the Bell Center in 2 more years. Learning and backing up Price until Price retires.
    HAPPY NEW YEAR HIO

  15. on2ndthought says:
    December 30, 2016 at 4:38 pm

    So… Fucale for Tavares?

    Free Front.

  16. Habsolo says:
    December 30, 2016 at 4:36 pm

    It’s 2010 all over again. I was on team Timo during the great goalie debate. I’m a Price guy now. But, he needs to steal an entire playoff to cement his Hab legacy. Nobody talks about Jose Thedore any more, and he did win a Hart and Vezina just like #31.

  17. 4m3y2j says:
    December 30, 2016 at 4:09 pm

    Yeah Timo-Price is to blame for any habs problems?brilliant.

    john slattery

  18. Mavid says:
    December 30, 2016 at 4:08 pm

    Watched every game except the first one Zach looked pretty good, one of the goals was on a 5 on 3, their second one. Finals are tomorrow at 2 pm..

    º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º

    Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

  19. kirkiswork says:
    December 30, 2016 at 4:01 pm

    Habs should pick up Jaro in case we meet the Caps and Pens in the playoffs.

    GoHabsGo

  20. Timo says:
    December 30, 2016 at 4:00 pm

    Btw, who was that teeny tiny Johnson guy playing for the Habs last night? Is he the TB’s Johnson that they secretly snicked into a luggage bag and disguised by putting him on D and adding number 8 in front?

    He was no good.

  21. Timo says:
    December 30, 2016 at 3:58 pm

    Ok, so this what Habs need to do. They trade Price. Get Halak and bring up Fucale. Stanley Cup is as good as won.

  22. Scottym314 says:
    December 30, 2016 at 3:56 pm

    Now is the perfect time for MB to use him in a package and get a decent piece to the puzzle. Trade him now while he is relevant. Some GM would hopefully bite.

  23. DDO_Habs_Fan says:
    December 30, 2016 at 3:55 pm

    Better sooner than later.

    https://ca.sports.yahoo.com/news/alex-ovechkin-settles-childhood-grudge-with-nj-devils-miles-wood-021327502.html

  24. DDO_Habs_Fan says:
    December 30, 2016 at 3:51 pm

    He’s no Halak.

  25. RightNyder says:
    December 30, 2016 at 3:44 pm

    Non-hockey question:
    If your child is born this late in the year (today, tomorrow, etc.), do you put them in kindergarten with kids up to almost a year older, or hold off a year?

    • FormalWare says:
      December 30, 2016 at 3:48 pm

      My mom enrolled me at 4 years, 8 months, and “I turned out OK”***.

      (*** I would say that even if I hadn’t, of course.)


      “Good Luck With That,” Habs!

    • Mavid says:
      December 30, 2016 at 3:58 pm

      my youngest was born Dec 17th he was in Jr Kindergarden at 3 yrs 8mos and he loved it. Mind you it was only half days back then, if I am not mistaken its all day. Depends on your child, my youngest was very social and really enjoyed going to school, as opposed to being home with just me.

      º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º

      Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

    • Rugger says:
      December 30, 2016 at 4:31 pm

      Good question, here in MA you must be 5 before school starts. Our daughter was born in August and the school greatly reccomended a program called “Transitional” for kids that would be youngest in class or that they felt needed the extra year. I was not for it at first, thinking she would get labeled, but it worked great for her got good grades in school and now has her Masters in Architecture (blame her older brothers lego’s). It really depends upon the kid though, are they emotionally ready, etc.

    • CaliHabFan says:
      December 30, 2016 at 4:32 pm

      Start him later. He will lead his group right through high school in almost all aspects.

    • Captain aHab says:
      December 30, 2016 at 4:34 pm

      Our daughter was born in November and we spoke about it with a psychologist friend of ours who told us that there are a lot of problems with kids who are rushed. Sometimes not in elementary school – often in highschool.

      —————-
      Drop da puck already!

    • Old Bald Bird says:
      December 30, 2016 at 4:50 pm

      My daughter was born in late December and managed very well by starting K as a 4 yr old when some would have been almost a year older.

    • burnedprof says:
      December 30, 2016 at 5:18 pm

      Good question. When we moved to Virginia from YYZ area, we were surprised to learn the cut-off date for school is different. They actually go by Sept. 1 and what has happened is that people with kids born after May 31st actually tend to hold them until the following year. Thus, our end of Aug. and end of Oct. kids are the youngest, by as many as 16 months, in their classes. Our daughter (Gr. 4) took a little over a month to adjust and is on the honor roll now. Our son, (Gr. 1), took until Christmas to adjust and he is now thriving. It took a bit of work. Again anecdotally, we really sweated the decisions for both kids, even with the supports at home–my wife’s academic specialty is even more specialized in this area than mine. Our CVs and the track record of our students, etc., all go out the window when it comes to our kids. It’s all about the whole student.

      As much as that’s anecdotal, the more longitudinal evidence suggests that age stacking does factor in “success,” especially sports, but also in more cognitive measures. That said, there’s always the question of correlation vs. causation. Nolan & Howell and Barnsley, for example, did quantitative studies on birthday stacking in hockey which showed that Canadian kids drafted into the NHL were more likely to be born in the first 3 months of the year. The exceptions are those with extraordinary talent (Sidney Crosby) and exceptional size (Eric Lindros was a key example of both). Checking google scholar a minute ago showed at least 10 studies published on this over the last couple years.

      In terms of cognition, there are several developmental milestones, particularly around concrete operations, abstraction, language and perception (my favourite is Piaget’s mountain for which you can find videos on Youtube; iirc U Minnesota has some of the best). Kids hit these at different points and the support networks and language skills tend to be big factors. Ken Robinson, for one, argues that age groups might not be the best way to organize kids in schools, and he highlights the significance of divergent thinking.

      My own anecdotal experience (late Nov.) runs counter to the bell curve, but does speak to the importance of support at home and having language, spatial and fine motor skills. But that’s purely anecdotal.

      I can offer more and dig up some stuff if you want. I’m in the middle of writing a chapter for a book on the subject of applying parenting to being a prof and vice versa.

      — (by request)
      Signature? I just want to change the picture attached to my profile.

    • Ktowner says:
      December 30, 2016 at 7:57 pm

      Kindergarten is glorified daycare so IMHO, it doesn’t make any difference.

    • Coach K says:
      December 30, 2016 at 10:07 pm

      I was born on the 31st and it made no difference to me. Went to full day kindergarten at 4. Didn’t hurt me any.

      I ended up working in the metallurgy field as a nuclear reactor fuel inspector and am in a position to retire next week (probably won’t until next year though). It isn’t how you start…it’s how you finish that matters.

      -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
      (James Lane Allen)

  26. FormalWare says:
    December 30, 2016 at 3:39 pm

    Heh! Max Lapierre (“yappy air”) is still agitating – now for Lugano, in the Spengler Cup semi-final.


    “Good Luck With That,” Habs!

  27. RightNyder says:
    December 30, 2016 at 3:39 pm

    Max Lapierre sighting!
    Yapping at a small Euro d-man in the penalty box.
    The Wiz also out there taking stupid penalties.
    Ahh, memories.

  28. jon514 says:
    December 30, 2016 at 3:38 pm

    Halak on waivers!

    http://www.tsn.ca/ice-chips-halak-placed-on-waivers-1.640927

  29. 25soonenough says:
    December 30, 2016 at 3:37 pm

    Great job Zach.

    –Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….

  30. FormalWare says:
    December 30, 2016 at 3:36 pm

    This is great! Go, Canada, Go!


    “Good Luck With That,” Habs!


